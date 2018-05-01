Accumulation of follicular CD8+ T cells in pathogenic SIV infection

Accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in chronic SIV infection. The relative frequency and phenotype of LN-derived CD8+ T cells from rhesus macaques (RMs) in different stages of infection were analyzed by polychromatic flow cytometry (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96207DS1). We found a substantial reduction in CD4+ T cells accompanied by a substantial increase in total CD8+ T cells in early chronic (day 45 post infection [p.i.]) infection (Supplemental Figure 1B). Progression was associated with a significant increase of CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells representing, on average, 75% of the total CD8+ T cell pool in chronic (>6 months) infection (Supplemental Figure 1C). As was done for human tissues (11), low expression of CCR7 and high expression of CXCR5 were used to define NHP fCD8+ T cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, the expression levels of CXCR5 were lower on fCD8+ T cells compared with expression on Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). Despite this lower expression, we observed rapid mobilization of F-actin in fCD8+ T cells in response to CXCL13 (Supplemental Figure 1E). Chronic SIV infection was associated with a clear increase in fCD8+ T cells (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 fCD8+ T cells accumulate in LNs during chronic SIV infection. (A) Gating strategy for CCR7loCD95hiCXCR5hi fCD8+ cells. (B) Flow cytometric pooled data showing the relative frequency of fCD8+ T cells in noninfected (n = 16 SIV–), acute SIV+ (day 14, n = 10), early chronic SIV+ (day 45, n = 8), and chronic SIV+ (>6 months, n = 17) RMs. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Representative example of histocytometric analysis of follicular cells from 1 chronically SIV-infected animal (7 different samples were analyzed using this method). GCs were defined by CD20+Ki67+ coexpression, and CD4+ (CD3+CD4+) and CD8+ (CD3+CD4–) T cells were quantified within each GC. A representative confocal image and its reconstruction using histocytometry are shown. Scale bar: 400 μm. (D) Histocytometric pooled data showing the relative frequency and actual numbers (per μm2) of CD8+ T cells within GCs. Each point represents an individual GC. Different symbols represent different samples (n = 2 SIV–; n = 2 acute SIV+, n = 3 chronic SIV+). **P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Pooled data showing the relative frequency and actual numbers (per μm2) of CD8+ T cells within intact and disorganized GCs from chronically SIV-infected animals (n = 5). Data from SIV– (n = 2) and acute SIV-infected animals (n = 2) are also shown. Each point represents an individual GC, and different symbols represent different LN samples. **P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

We further analyzed the location of CD8+ T cells using multicolor confocal imaging (Supplemental Figure 2A). In preliminary experiments, we were not able to find a reliable anti-CD8 antibody for paraffin-embedded tissues. Since we detected a very low frequency (<5%) of CD4–CD8– double-negative T cells within the CD3+ population (Supplemental Figure 2B), we are confident that the CD3+CD4– phenotype accurately defines CD8+ T cells. In agreement with the flow cytometric data (Supplemental Figure 1C), we detected a higher frequency of CD8+ T cells in the T cell area in early chronically SIV-infected LNs (Supplemental Figure 2C). However, in chronic SIV infection, we observed an accumulation of CD8+ T cells around and within B cell follicles and GCs (Supplemental Figure 2C). We performed histocytometry to quantify relevant cell populations (11, 20). We quantified CD8+ T cells for each individual GC (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3A) and confirmed the accumulation of fCD8+ T cells during chronic SIV infection (Figure 1D). Follicular disorganization (Supplemental Figure 3B), a marker of disease progression (21), was observed in 3 of the 5 chronically infected RMs that we studied, but not in acute or early infected animals. Although we observed the highest accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in disorganized follicles during chronic SIV infection, intact follicles also contained a significantly higher percentage of fCD8+ T cells compared with follicles from uninfected and acutely infected LNs (Figure 1E). Therefore, as with chronic HIV infection (11), we found CD8+ T cell accumulation within B cell follicles and GCs during chronic SIV infection.

No preferential accumulation of SIV-specific fCD8+ T cells in chronic infection. Bulk and SIV-specific responses were determined by cytokine production after stimulation with either anti-CD3 beads or SIV-Gag and SIV-Env peptide pools (Supplemental Figure 4A). We found that responses to CD3 and T cell receptor (TCR) stimulation were similar between LNs and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Although fewer LN samples compared with PBMC samples responded to in vitro stimulation with SIV peptide pools (Supplemental Figure 4C), we detected a similar distribution of virus-specific CD8+ T cell responses between PBMCs and LNs among the responders (Figure 2A). Furthermore, we found a similar frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cell subsets (Figure 2B). Polyfunctionality was also similar between LN and PBMC samples (Figure 2C), but LN samples had a higher frequency of MIP-1β–expressing, SIV-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C). Further analysis revealed that, in chronic SIV infection, non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cell subsets had similar polyfunctionality (Figure 2D). Since LN SIV-specific CD8+ T cells express a PD-1hi phenotype that could compromise their cytokine response (22), we further quantified virus-specific CD8+ T cells using a tetramer-based approach. The results confirmed that there was no preferential sequestration of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the follicular areas (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 SIV-specific CD8+ T cells with a follicular phenotype do not preferentially accumulate in LNs during chronic SIV infection. (A) Pooled data showing the frequency of TNF-α+ CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells in PBMC (n = 6 responders) and LN (n = 8 responders) samples after short ex vivo stimulation with Gag (circles) or Env (triangles) peptide pools. Matching samples are highlighted with paired colors. Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Frequency of TNF-α+ CD8+ T cells in non-fCD8+ (n = 9 responders) and fCD8+ (n = 9 responders) compartments. Matching samples are highlighted with paired colors. Mann-Whitney U test. The polyfunctionality of virus-specific CD8+ T cell responses after short ex vivo stimulation (Gag or Env peptide pools) in paired samples of (C) LN cells (n = 12 responders) and PBMCs (n = 9 responders) and (D) paired LN non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cells. #P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (E) Relative frequency of tetramer+, SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in PBMC (n = 5) and LN (n = 5) samples and LN non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cell compartments. Representative flow cytometric plots for CM9+ (Gag) and TL8+ (Tat) fCD8+ T cells from 2 animals (LNs) are also shown. All results are from chronically SIV-infected animals. A Mann-Whitney U test was used for unpaired comparisons and a Wilcoxon test for paired comparisons.

fCD8+ T cells are characterized by increased cytolytic and killing potential. We detected ex vivo granzyme B (GrzB) expression almost exclusively in the CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cell subset, the frequency of which was significantly higher in PBMCs than in LNs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In LNs from chronically infected RMs, fCD8+ T cells had higher ex vivo expression of GrzB than did non-fCD8+ T cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5C). Image analysis (representative example is shown in Figure 3B) confirmed the presence of CD8+ T cells expressing a GrzBhi phenotype, especially within the GC, during chronic infection. The ex vivo expression of GrzB and perforin (Prf) (Supplemental Figure 5D) was significantly lower in LNs, independent of the infectious status (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Within the LNs, fCD8+ T cells had the highest coexpression of GrzB and Prf (Figure 3C). Fluidigm analysis of sorted LN cell populations showed that, while naive and non-fCD8+ T cells had characteristic profiles independent of the infectious status, the fCD8+ T cell expression pattern was strongly affected by SIV infection (Supplemental Figure 5G). Individual gene expression analysis confirmed higher GrzB and Prf expression among the follicular cell subsets (Figure 3D). In line with their cytolytic potential, fCD8+ T cells were the most potent mediators of bispecific antibody–redirected killing of HIV-infected CD4+ T cell targets (Figure 3E). Collectively, these data show that, like HIV, chronic SIV infection is associated with the accumulation of cytolytic fCD8+ T cells able to mediate the redirected killing of infected cells.

Figure 3 A high cytolytic profile of fCD8+ T cells is associated with potent in vitro bispecific antibody–mediated killing of infected cells. (A) Pooled data showing the frequency of ex vivo GrzB expression in non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cell cells from chronically SIV-infected animals (n = 9). **P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Representative confocal image showing GrzB expression in CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD4–) within the GCs of a chronically SIV-infected LN. Individual staining and merged images (CD3/CD4/GrzB) are shown. Arrows highlight CD8+ T cells (defined as CD3+CD4-) positive for GrzB staining. Original magnification, ×63; scale bars: 25 μm and 5 μm (enlarged inset of white boxed area). (C) Pooled data showing expression of the GrzB+Prf+ cell population in non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cells from chronically SIV-infected animals (n = 7). Matching samples are highlighted with paired colors. **P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon paired test. (D) Fluidigm analysis of mRNA expression levels of granzyme A (GrzA), GrzB, and PRF1 among different CD8+ T cell subsets from chronically SIV-infected LNs (n =3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon paired test. (E) Level of in vitro bispecific antibody–mediated killing of infected cells in the presence of relevant sorted CD8+ T cells from chronically SIV-infected LNs (n = 5). Matching samples are highlighted with paired colors. *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis test.

Combination ART therapy leads to a modest reduction of fCD8+ T cells. Next, we studied the dynamics of fCD8+ T cells in viremic NHPs that received combination ART (cART). We analyzed animals that began treatment in the early chronic stage of infection (7–8 weeks p.i.) and were treated for 27 weeks as well as animals that were treated during the chronic stage of infection (50 weeks p.i.) and treated for 7 weeks (Table 1). The viral load (VL) was successfully suppressed (VL, mean ± SEM: 264,788 ± 93,207 vs. 217.5 ± 77.75, before and after cART, respectively) in all animals analyzed (Table 1). Our flow cytometric analysis showed no difference in either group in the relative frequencies of total LN CD3+ T cells before or after cART (Supplemental Figure 6A). An increased frequency of total LN CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6) was associated with a significant reduction in the frequency of total and bulk CCR7loCD95hi memory LN CD8+ T cells, but only in the animals treated during chronic infection (Figure 4, A and B). However, cART had a less profound effect on fCD8+ T cell frequencies (Figure 4C). We observed no accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in animals treated during the early infection stage (Figure 4C). Consistent with what we observed in the nontreated animals (Figure 3A), fCD8+ T cells in the treated animals more frequently expressed GrzB, although not significantly, compared with non-fCD8+ T cells after cART (Figure 4D). Collectively, our data show that cART, at least during the first 2 months of treatment, does not significantly affect fCD8+ T cell dynamics.

Figure 4 cART has a modest effect on the frequency of fCD8+ T cells. (A) Pooled data showing the relative frequency of total LN CD8+ T cells before and after cART from RMs treated during early (n = 5) or late (n = 8) chronic SIV infection. The relative frequency of bulk memory LN CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells (B) and fCD8+ T cells (C) is also shown. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test for unpaired comparisons and Wilcoxon test for paired comparisons. (D) Pooled data showing the relative frequency of GrzB+ non-fCD8+ and fCD8+ T cells from RMs treated during early (n = 5) or late (n = 8) chronic SIV infection. Mann-Whitney U test for unpaired comparisons and Wilcoxon test for paired comparisons.

Table 1 VL before and after cART for each RM analyzed

Immune activation is associated with the accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in chronic SIV infection. We used RNA confocal imaging that allowed for the localization of SIV mRNA in tissue samples in order to study the role of active viral transcription within the LNs in the dynamics of fCD8+ T cells. We detected SIV RNA during all stages of SIV infection in both follicular and extrafollicular areas (Supplemental Figure 7). In chronic SIV–infected samples, in addition to the intracellular RNA signal found in CD4+ T cells, we could detect, within the GC, extracellular viral RNA not associated with CD3+CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7), possibly representing virions captured by B cells and follicular DCs (23). We detected intracellular SIV mRNA in B cell follicles of animals with different levels of viremia (Supplemental Figure 8). Image analysis, however, did not show a preferential accumulation of fCD8+ T cells in the vicinity of actively transcribed virus (Figure 5A), suggesting that locally transcribed virus may not represent a major driving force for fCD8+ T cell recruitment.

Figure 5 Immune activation is associated with the accumulation of fCD8+ T cells during chronic SIV infection. (A) Representative confocal images showing CD20+, CD3+, and CD4+ staining with SIV RNA ISH (RNAscope). Follicular areas from a noninfected, an early chronic, and a late chronic SIV-infected LN are shown. SIV mRNA is shown in red. Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (enlarged images of boxed areas). (B) Pooled data showing the relative frequency of total LN CD8+ T cells in chronically SIV-infected RMs (n = 17) and AGMs (n = 5), expressed as the frequency of total CD3+ T cells. Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Relative appearance of LN CD8+ T cell subsets (top) and frequency of LN CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells (bottom) in chronically SIV-infected RMs (n = 17) and AGMs (n = 5). ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Relative frequency of fCD8+ T cells. ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Representative confocal images showing B cell follicles and T cell distribution in 2 SIV-infected AGMs. Individual staining and merged images (CD3/CD4 and CD20/Ki67) are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm (top) and 100 μm (bottom). Original magnification, ×20. (F) Confocal images showing the distribution of PD-1hi cells and the presence of CXCL13 in follicular areas from chronically infected RMs (n = 1) and AGMs (n = 2). Two follicles (F1, F2) from each animal are shown. Original magnification, ×40. Scale bars: 20 μm.

To further assess the role of immune activation in LN CD8+ T cell dynamics, we analyzed 5 African green monkeys (AGMs) with chronic SIV infection and detectable viral DNA in their LNs (Table 2). We detected negligible levels of immune activation, as judged by circulating levels of soluble CD14 (sCD14) (24) (data not shown). Flow cytometric analysis revealed a lower, but nonsignificant, frequency of total LN CD8+ T cells in AGMs compared with frequencies detected in RMs (Figure 5B). Chronic SIV infection in AGMs failed to result in the accumulation of either differentiated CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C) or fCD8+ T cells (Figure 5D) within LNs. In line with this profile, we found no accumulation of Tfh CD4+ T cells in LNs from AGMs compared with LNs from RMs (Supplemental Figure 9A). In contrast to chronically infected RMs (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 3B), we observed no signs of follicular disorganization in the AGMs, not even in the 1 animal (AG31) that had ongoing GC reactivity (as determined by the presence of polarized Ki67hiCD20hi B cells) (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, image analysis confirmed the lack of fCD8+ T cells in chronically infected AGMs (Figure 5E). In line with the low frequency of Tfh cells in AGMs, we detected low expression of CXCL13, the ligand of CXCR5, in the LNs of SIV-infected AGMs (Figure 5F). NK cells were also more frequent in some follicular areas of AGMs compared with those of RMs (Supplemental Figure 9C), a finding that is in line with the results of a recent study (25). Although our study does not directly address the role of specific inflammatory mediators in the described dynamics, our data suggest that tissue inflammation plays a crucial role in the dynamics of LN-derived CD8+ T cells, particularly fCD8+ T cells, during SIV infection.

Table 2 The viral DNA content in LN memory non-Tfh CD4+ T cells from AGMs chronically infected with SIV (n = 5)

Functional monocytes accumulate within the LNs during chronic SIV. Given the possible role of tissue inflammation and immune activation in the movement and localization of LN CD8+ T cells, we sought to investigate the role of monocytes, an inflammatory cell population that accumulates in tissues during SIV infection (26), in CD8+ T cell dynamics within the LNs. We detected a significant accumulation of CD14hiCD16hi monocytes in chronically SIV-infected RMs, but not in AGMs (Figure 6A). Within the LNs, the frequency of monocytes was significantly associated with the frequency of CD8+ T cells (Figure 6B). Confocal imaging of CD20, Ki67, CD163, and myeloperoxidase (MPO) confirmed an increased presence of activated monocytes surrounding the B cell follicles during acute and chronic infection (Figure 6C). In vitro stimulation with LPS revealed similar monocyte functionality, as assessed by IL-1β production, between noninfected and chronically SIV-infected LNs (Supplemental Figure 10A). Monocytes were also stimulated in vitro with either IFN-γ or IFN-α to determine their capacity to produce CXCL10 (Supplemental Figure 10B), a ligand of the CXCR3 receptor implicated in the trafficking of effector T cells to secondary lymphoid organs (27). Both cytokines induced high levels of CXCL10, but, upon IFN-α stimulation, monocytes from chronically infected RMs had significantly higher CXCL10 production when compared with noninfected samples (Figure 6D). Furthermore, both CD14hiCD16hi and CD14hiCD16lo monocytes were able to produce CXCL10 upon stimulation (Figure 6D), despite a significantly different level of receptor expression (Supplemental Figure 10C). Plasma levels of IFN-γ and CXCL10 were similar, regardless of infection status (Supplemental Figure 10D). As seen for fCD8+ T cells (Figure 4B), cART also resulted in a moderate reduction of CD14hiCD16hi monocytes (Figure 6E). Therefore, infiltration of monocytes into the LNs could be a critical mechanism that triggers LN CD8+ T cell recruitment in SIV infection.

Figure 6 Accumulation of functional monocytes in proximity to follicular areas during SIV infection. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots showing the gating scheme for identification of monocyte subsets and pooled data showing the relative frequency of CD14hiCD16hi monocytes in LNs from noninfected RMs (n = 11), chronically infected RMs (n = 11), and chronically infected AGMs (n = 5). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Linear regression analysis showing the association between the frequency of LN CD14hiCD16hi monocytes and LN total CD8+ T cells. (C) Representative confocal images showing the distribution of monocytes (CD163hi, in red) and granulocytes (MPOhi, in green) in LN tissues from noninfected and acutely and chronically SIV-infected RMs. Two zoomed areas close to the B cell follicle (defined by CD20 and Ki67 expression) from each animal are also shown. Scale bars: 400μm (top two), 200 μm (third row), and 300 μm (lower); enlarged 50 μm; 40 μm (second row, right). Original magnification, ×20. (D) Pooled data showing CXCL10 production by CD14hiCD16hi and CD14hiCD16lo monocytes (flow cytometric intracellular staining analysis) after short in vitro stimulation with either IFN-α or IFN-γ. Cells from noninfected (n = 8) and chronically SIV-infected (n = 8) RMs were analyzed. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Relative frequency of LN CD14hiCD16hi monocytes before and after cART from RMs treated during early (n = 5) or late (n = 8) SIV infection. Mann-Whitney U test for unpaired comparisons and Wilcoxon test for paired comparisons.

The majority of LN CD8+ T cells express a functional CXCR3 receptor. Previous studies have shown that CXCR3 can serve as an alternative trafficking mediator of CCR7lo CD8+ T cells into the LNs (28–30). Therefore, we analyzed the relative expression CXCR3 on circulating and LN CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 11A). In contrast to circulating cells, LN CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells consistently expressed a CXCR3hi phenotype (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure11B). fCD8+ T cells had higher CXCR3 expression than did non-fCD8+ T cells (Figure 7B), and CXCR3 was expressed in the majority of SIV-specific (Figure 7C) and GrzB+ (Figure 7D) LN CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells. Bulk memory CD8+ T cells, especially from SIV-infected LNs, showed a strong, rapid mobilization of F-actin in response to CXCL10 (Figure 7E), and chemotaxis of SIV-infected LN CD8+ T cells was evident in response to CXCL10 stimuli (Figure 7F). Therefore, the CXCR3 receptor on CCR7loCD95hi CD8+ T cells from SIV-infected LNs is functional and highly responsive to CXCL10-mediated signaling. Our image analysis confirmed the accumulation of CXCR3hi cells around and within the B cell follicle (Figure 7G). Finally, cART had no effect on the expression of CXCR3 by memory LN CD8+ T cells (Figure 7H). Our data indicate that CXCR3 could play an important role in CD8+ T cell trafficking into LNs and GCs during SIV infection.