Insulin resistance causes inflammation in adipose tissue

Mice. Adipose tissue–specific Rictor-knockout (AdRiKO) and liver-specific Rictor-knockout (LiRiKO) mice were described previously (32, 35, 61). Since AdRiKO mice are infertile, we bred Rictorfl/+ aP2-Cre mice with Rictorfl/fl mice to generate mice for our experiments. For experiments with AdRiKO mice, age-matched Cre-negative males were used as controls. To generate LiRiKO mice for experiments, Rictorfl/fl Alb-Cre mice were crossed with Rictorfl/fl mice. To generate an i-AdRiKO mouse line, Rictorfl/fl mice were bred with adipoq-CreERT2 mice, provided by Stefan Offermanns (Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research [MPI-HLR], Bad Nauheim, Germany) (42). Once the i-AdRiKO mouse line (Rictorfl/fl adipoq-CreERT2) was generated, these mice were bred with Rictorfl/fl mice to produce mice for experiments. For experiments with LiRiKO and i-AdRiKO mice, Cre-negative littermate male mice were used as controls. All mice used in this study were on a C57BL/6 background. For i-AdRiKO mice, Rictor knockout was induced by i.p. injection of 1 mg/mouse tamoxifen (Sigma-Aldrich) resuspended in corn oil daily for 5 days. Mice were housed at 22°C in a conventional facility under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with unlimited access to water and were fed a ND or a HFD (60% kcal from fat NAFAG 2127, KLIBA). The HFD-feeding experiment was conducted for 10 weeks unless otherwise specified. Cre-negative animals were used as a control. For i-AdRiKO mouse experiments, control mice were also treated with tamoxifen. Mice were randomly assigned for each experiment. Only male, 6- to 16-week-old mice were used for experiments.

Cell culture. 3T3-L1 cells were cultured and differentiated as described previously (62). In brief, 3T3-L1 preadipocyte cells were maintained in M1 medium (DMEM supplemented with 4 mM glutamine, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 1× penicillin and streptomycin, and 10% FBS) at 37°C in an incubator with 5% CO 2 . For differentiation, cells were maintained in M1 medium for 2 days after reaching confluence. The medium was replaced with M2 medium (M1 medium supplemented with 1.5 μg/ml insulin, 0.5 mM IBMX, 1 μM dexamethasone, and 2 μM rosiglitazone), defined as day 0 of differentiation. After 2 days, the medium was replaced with M3 medium (M1 with 1.5 μg/ml insulin). The medium was replaced with M2 on day 4 of differentiation. From day 6, cells were maintained in M3 with a medium change every 2 days. For all experiments, cells differentiated for 10 to 14 days were used. Torin 1 was purchased from Tocris Bioscience and dissolved in DMSO.

Human oWAT biopsies. oWAT biopsies were obtained from lean subjects with a BMI below 27 kg/m2 and from obese subjects with a BMI above 35 kg/m2 (Supplemental Table 2). Patients were fasted overnight and then underwent general anesthesia. All oWAT samples were obtained between 8:30 and 12:00, snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C.

Human primary adipocytes. Human primary visceral preadipocytes (from a 56-year-oldwoman with a BMI of 23) were obtained from Lonza. Cells were cultured and differentiated according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After 14 days of differentiation, cells were treated with DMSO or 250 nM torin1 for 6 hours.

Generation of Rictor-knockout cells by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing. Rictor-knockout 3T3-L1 cells (Hall laboratory stock) were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Oligonucleotides containing single-guide RNAs (sgRNAs) (Rictor.1, forward: CACCGGAAGATACTGATCCCGCTTG, sgRNA Rictor.1, reverse: AAACCAAGCGGGATCAGTATCTTCC; sgRNA Rictor.2, forward: CACCGTGCCTCCTAGGGCTTGGTCG, sgRNA Rictor.1, reverse: AAACCGACCAAGCCCTAGGAGGCAC) were cloned into lentiCRISPRv2 (Addgene plasmid 52961) (48), a gift of Feng Zhang (MIT, Cambridge Massachusetts, USA). Plasmids were amplified by bacterial transformation and isolated by Miniprep (Zymo Research). LentiCRISPRv2 plasmids were cotransfected with psPAX2 (Addgene plasmid 12260; a gift of Didier Trono, EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland) and pCMV-VSV-G (63) (Addgene plasmid 8454; a gift of Robert Weinberg, MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA) into HEK293T cells (Hall laboratory stock). Supernatants containing lentiviruses were collected 1 day after transfection and used to transduce undifferentiated 3T3-L1 cells. Transduced cells were selected by puromycin.

2-Deoxyglucose uptake assay. Mice were fed a ND or HFD for 4 weeks, fasted for 5 hours, and given Humalog insulin i.p. (Lilly; 0.75 U/kg body weight). After 10 minutes, 2-deoxyglucose (2DG) (Sigma-Aldrich) was given i.p. (32.8 μg/g body weight), and tissues (eWAT, muscle) were collected 20 minutes later. For in vitro 2DG uptake, differentiated adipocytes were cultured in serum-free M1 medium, washed 3 times with HKRP buffer (1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 , 1.3 mM CaCl 2 , 118 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, and 30 mM HEPES, pH7.5), and cultured in HKRP buffer with 1% BSA for 30 minutes. Cells were stimulated with 100 nM insulin for 20 minutes and subsequently cultured with 1 mM 2DG for 20 minutes. Tissues or cells were lysed in 10 mM Tris-HCL, pH 8.0, by boiling for 15 minutes. 2-Deoxyglucose-6-phosphate (2DGP) was measured using a Glucose Uptake-Glo Assay Kit (Promega) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

MCP1 ELISA and adipokine array. Mice were fed a HFD for 10 weeks, and MCP1 levels in eWAT and plasma were measured using a commercial ELISA kit (R&D Systems) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Adipokine array (R&D Systems) was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

MCP1-neutralizing antibody treatment. Mice were fed a HFD for 8 weeks. Mice were given i.p. 1 mg/kg body weight isotype control IgG (BD Biosciences; catalog 553968, lot 4113848) or anti–MCP1 IgG (BD Biosciences; catalog 554440, lot 5203535) every 2 days for 2 weeks.

ITT. Mice were fasted for 5 hours, Humalog insulin (Lilly) was given i.p. (0.75U/kg body weight), and blood glucose levels were measured with an Accu-Chek blood glucose meter.

In vivo insulin stimulation. Mice were fasted for 5 hours, Humalog insulin (Lilly) was administered i.p. (0.75U/kg body weight), and tissues were collected.

Isolation of adipocytes and SVCs and flow cytometric analysis. SVCs were isolated and stained with antibody as previously described (64). In brief, fat pads were excised and minced in HBSS++ supplemented with 0.5% BSA and digested with 1 mg/ml type II collagenase (Sigma-Aldrich) at 37°C for 40 minutes with vigorous shaking. After digestion, final 10 mM EDTA was added and incubated for 10 minutes to dissociate SVCs. The resulting suspension was filtered through a 100-μm cell strainer (Corning) and centrifuged at 500 g for 10 minutes. After centrifugation, floating adipocytes were collected, and SVC-containing pellets were subjected to red blood cell lysis in 1× Red Blood Cell Lysis Buffer (eBioscience). SVCs were blocked with Fc-block (BD Biosciences) and stained with the following antibodies and reagents: F4/80-PE (eBioscience; catalog 12-4801-80); CD11b-APC eFluor 780 (eBioscience; catalog 47-0112-80); CD11c-PE-Cy7 (eBioscience; catalog 25-0114-81); CD45.2-PerCP (eBioscience; catalog 45-0454-80); CD301–Alexa Fluor 647 (AbD Serotec; catalog MCA2392A647T); CD4-FITC (eBioscience; catalog 11-0041-81); CD8a-PE (eBioscience; catalog 12-0081-81); CD3-APC (eBioscience; catalog 17-0032-80); CD45R (B220) PerCP-Cyanine 5.5 (eBioscience; catalog 45-0452-80); CD25 APC-eFluor 780 (eBioscience; catalog 47-0251-80); and Ki-67–Alexa Fluor 488 (BD Pharmingen; catalog 561165), along with a FOXP3 Flow Kit (BioLegend, catalog 320021) and a Live/Dead Fixable Dead Cell Kit (Thermo Fisher; catalog L34955). Stained SVCs were analyzed using the FACSCanto II (BD Biosciences) or sorted with a FACSAria IIIu (BD Biosciences).

Immunohistochemistry. WATs were fixed overnight in 4% formalin at room temperature, dehydrated, embedded in paraffin, and cut into 5-μm-thick sections. Adipose tissue macrophages were stained with anti-F4/80 antibody (Abcam; catalog ab6640) and a secondary antibody conjugated with HRP (VECTOR Laboratories), followed by incubation in ImmPACT DAB peroxidase substrate solution (VECTOR Laboratories) and subsequent counterstaining with hematoxylin (VECTOR Laboratories). Images were obtained using DM600B (Leica) and analyzed with Fiji software (ImageJ; NIH) (65).

RNA isolation and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was isolated with TRIzol Reagent (Sigma-Aldrich) and an RNeasy Kit (QIAGEN). For RNA isolation from sorted macrophages, an RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN) was used. RNA was reverse transcribed to cDNA using an iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). Semiquantitative real-time PCR analysis was performed using Fast SYBR Green (Applied Biosystems). Relative expression levels were determined by normalizing each Ct value to either Polr2a, Tbp, or Rpl7 expression for mice and RNA18S5 for human samples using the ΔΔCt method. The primer sequences used in this study are shown in Table 1.

Protein isolation and immunoblots. Tissues were homogenized in lysis buffer containing 100 mM Tris-HCl, pH7.5, 2 mM EDTA, 2 mM EGTA, 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, cOmplete Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche), and PhosSTOP (Roche). The protein concentration was determined by the Bradford assay, and equal amounts of protein were separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes (GE Healthcare). The following antibodies were used in this study and were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology: AKT (catalog 4685); phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) (Ser473) (catalog 4060), RICTOR (catalog 2140), PKC (catalog 2056), p-S6K (Thr389) (catalog 9234), S6K (catalog 2708), p-JNK (Thr183/Tyr185) (catalog 4668), JNK (catalog 9252), p-cJUN (Ser73) (catalog 3270), cJUN (catalog 9165). Actin monoclonal antibody was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (catalog MAB1501).

JNK kinase assay. JNK activity was measured using a SAPK/JNK Kinase Assay Kit (Nonradioactive) (Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 8794).

Proteome analysis. eWAT was homogenized in urea lysis buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.2, 8 M urea, 75 mM NaCl, cOmplete inhibitor cocktail (Roche), and PhosSTOP (Roche). The extracts were incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C and centrifuged for 15 minutes at 14,000 g. Protein concentration was measured with the Bradford assay. Proteins were reduced with 2.5 mM DTT for 40 minutes at 56°C and alkylated with 7.5 mM iodoacetamide for 40 minutes at room temperature in the dark with gentle shaking. The urea concentration was lowered to 4 M with 25 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8. The lysates were digested with 2 rounds of endoproteinase LysC (Wako) at an enzyme/protein ratio of 1:100 (w/w) at 37°C for 2 hours. After the LysC digestion, the urea concentration was lowered to 1 M with 25 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0. The lysates were digested with 2 rounds of trypsin (Worthington) at an enzyme/protein ratio of 1:100 (w/w) for 2 hours, followed by overnight digestion at 37°C. Digestion was stopped by adding trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) to reach a final concentration of 0.4%. The digests were centrifuged for 5 minutes at 3,000 g and desalted on a C18 SepPak cartridge (Waters) that had been equilibrated with 0.1% TFA. The peptides were applied onto the cartridge, washed with 0.1% TFA, and subsequently eluted with 0.5% AcOH/80% AcCN. The peptide concentration was estimated by measuring the UV absorbance at 280 nm (66). The desalted peptides were dried in a SpeedVac (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For strong cation separation, the dried peptides were dissolved in 1.5 ml 7 mM KH 2 PO 4 , pH 2.65, and 30% AcCN (v/v) (SCX buffer A) and centrifuged at 10,600 × g. The peptides were applied onto a HiTrap SP cartridge (GE Healthcare) that had been equilibrated with 3 ml SCX buffer A, and the cartridge was washed with 3 ml SCX buffer A. Bound peptides were stepwise eluted with 1.5 ml each of SCX buffer A containing 50 mM, 100 mM, 150 mM, 250 mM, and 350 mM KCl, and each fraction was collected manually. The peptide concentration was estimated by absorbance at 280 nm. The fractions were dried in a SpeedVac and desalted on either micro or macro spin C18 columns (The Nest Group). The peptides were desalted with 0.1% TFA and subsequently eluted with 0.5% AcOH/80% AcCN. The dried peptides (20 μg) were dissolved in 20 μl of 0.1% formic acid and 0.005% TFA and analyzed on an Orbitrap Elite FT Hybrid Instrument (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

The peptides from the SCX step-off fractions were analyzed by capillary liquid chromatography tandem MS (LC-MS/MS) using a home-packed separating column (0.075 mm × 15 cm) packed with Reprosil C18 reverse-phase material (2.4 m particle size; provided by Albin Maisch, Ammerbuch-Entringen, Germany). The column was connected online to an Orbitrap Elite FT Hybrid Instrument. The solvents used for peptide separation were 0.1% formic acid in water/0.005% TFA (solvent A) and 0.1% formic acid/0.005% TFA and 80% acetonitrile in water (solvent B). Peptide digest (2 μl) was injected with a Proxeon nLC Capillary Pump (Thermo Fisher Scientific) set to 0.3 μl/min. A linear gradient from 0% to 40% of solvent B in solvent A in 95 minutes was delivered with the nano pump at a flow rate of 0.3 μl/min. After 95 minutes, the percentage of solvent B was increased to 75% in 10 minutes. The eluting peptides were ionized at 2.5 kV. The mass spectrometer was operated in data-dependent mode. The precursor scan was done in the Orbitrap, set to 60,000 resolution, while the fragment ions were mass analyzed in the LTQ Orbitrap Instrument. A top-10 method was run so that the 10 most intense precursors were selected for fragmentation. Each biological replicate was measured in 3 technical replicates.

The LC-MS/MS data were searched with Proteome Discoverer 1.4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), set to Mascot and Sequest HT against a mouse UniProtKB databank (67). The precursor tolerance was set to 10 ppm, while the fragment ion tolerance was set to 0.5 Da. The following variable modifications were used during the search: carbamidomethyl-cystein, oxidized methionine, and N-terminal protein acetylation. The peptide search matches were set at “high confidence” (1% FDR).

All LC-MS/MS runs were aligned with Progenesis software (Waters). For identification of the aligned features, the corresponding Proteome Discoverer 1.4 results files were imported into the aligned Progenesis data file. The data aligned in Progenesis were exported as .txt files to the R-based Perseus program (68). Volcano plots and ANOVA 2-sample t tests were performed with a FDR of 5%. Proteins were considered regulated when the ANOVA 2-sample t test was below 0.05 in each technical replicate and the Student’s t test P value was below 0.05 in at least 2 of 3 biological replicates. GO process analysis was performed according to the framework provided by the Gene Ontology Consortium (69, 70).

Statistics. Immunoblots for p-AKT2 (Ser474) and AKT2 on human oWAT were quantified in Fiji (65). Samples for which we failed to detect AKT2 were excluded from further analysis. Sample size was chosen according to our previous studies and published reports in which similar experimental procedures were described. The investigators were not blinded to the treatment groups. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Sample numbers are indicated in each figure legend. For mouse experiments, n represents the number of animals, and for cell culture experiments, N indicates the number of independent experiments. To determine the statistical significance between 2 groups, an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed. For more than 3 groups, 1-way ANOVA was performed. For ITT data, 2-way ANOVA was performed. For human samples, statistical outliers were excluded in Figure 6 according to the robust regression and outlier removal test (ROUT) (Q = 1%) but are included in Supplemental Figure 9. In all cases, a Mann-Whitney U test was performed to determine statistical significance. All statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 7 (GraphPad Software). Cluster analysis was performed using ClustVis (71). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with federal guidelines for animal experimentation and approved by the Kantonales Veterinäramt of the Kanton Basel-Stadt (Basel, Switzerland). For human biopsies, the study protocol was approved by the Ethikkomission Nordwest-und Zentralschweiz (EKNZ) (Basel, Switzerland). All patients provided informed consent to provide adipose tissue samples.