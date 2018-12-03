Accessory heterozygous mutations in cone photoreceptor CNGA3 exacerbate CNG channel–associated retinopathy

Molecular genetic analysis. DNA was isolated from peripheral blood according to standard procedures at the different centers, and banked at the Institute for Ophthalmic Research, Tübingen, as per the standard protocol. All coding exons and flanking intronic and UTR sequences of CNGB3 (RefSeq NM_019098) and CNGA3 (RefSeq NM_001298) were analyzed as reported previously (1, 2, 18, 19). For primer sequences, as well as PCR and sequencing conditions, see Supplemental Methods. All variants and genotypes were deposited to the ClinVar database (76), with accession codes for the single variants (SCV000700209–SCV000700226) listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Segregation analysis within the families was performed by PCR/RFLP or Sanger sequencing (Figure 1). For patients MDS49-II:1, CHRO852-II:1, CHRO16-II:1, and CD228-II:1, no family members were available. Therefore, homozygosity for the CNGB3/p.R403Q mutation was confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR), applying the QuantiTect SYBR GreenPCR Kit (QIAGEN) for MDS49-II:1 and CHRO852-II:1 on an Applied Biosystems 7500 Real-Time PCR system following the manufacturer’s instructions and primers for CNGB3 exons 10 (forward: 5′-GGCTGTATTTCAGAAACAACATGA-3′, reverse: 5′-CACAGGCATTAATGTGCAGAA-3′), 11 (forward: 5′-CCTTCCAGAACCACAAACTTTA-3′, reverse: 5′-CAAAATGACAGCACTGTGTATCC-3′), and 12 (forward: 5′-CATGTGGAAAACATGTAATTTGACT-3′, reverse: 5′-TTGGCTGTAGCTGCTCCAAT-3′) and the reference gene SDC4 (forward: 5′-CAGGGTCTGGGAGCCAAG-3′, reverse: 5′-GCACAGTGCTGGACATTGACA-3′). In addition, for the p.R403Q-homozygous patients MDS49-II:1, CHRO852-II:1, and CHRO16-II:1, exome sequencing was performed to exclude mutations in other genes known to be associated with inherited retinal dystrophies as listed in RetNet (https://sph.uth.edu/Retnet/), as previously described (77).

To test the effect of the variant c.-37-1G>C on splicing, a 714-bp fragment comprising the first coding CNGA3 exon with 295 bp of upstream and 419 bp of downstream sequence was amplified using a proofreading polymerase and genomic DNA from patient MDS49-II:1, thereby co-amplifying the normal and the mutant allele. Cloning into the exon-trapping vector pSPL3, transfection of HEK293T cells as well as murine 661W photoreceptor-derived cells, RNA isolation, and cDNA synthesis were performed as described previously (78, 79). The HEK293T cell line was purchased from ATCC. The murine cone photoreceptor–derived 661W cells were provided by Muayyad R. Al-Ubaidi (University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center).

Cell culture and heterologous expression of CNGA3/p.R290H. HEK293 cells (Deutsche Sammlung von Mikroorganismen und Zellkulturen [DMSZ]) were maintained in DMEM medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin and incubated at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . For transfection experiments HEK293 cells were seeded on 35-mm petri dishes at a density of 200,000 cells per dish. After 6 hours, cells were transfected with the expression plasmid DNA (1.5 μg of each plasmid per dish) using the TurboFect transfection reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For electrophysiological measurements, transfected cells were detached using 0.05% trypsin/0.53 mM EDTA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and replated onto 12-mm poly-l–lysine-coated coverslips in 24-well plates (23).

Electrophysiological measurement of channels containing CNGA3/p.R290H. Currents of heterologously expressed CNG channels were measured at room temperature 2–3 days after transfection using excised inside-out voltage clamp configuration. Transfected cells were identified by green fluorescence due to EGFP expression encoded by an IRES2-EGFP sequence within the CNG channel expression cassette of the plasmid. The bath and pipette solutions were composed of (in mM): 140 NaCl, 5 KCl, 10 HEPES, 1 EGTA, pH 7.4 adjusted with NaOH. Pipettes were pulled from borosilicate glass capillaries (GC150TF, Harvard Apparatus) and had resistances of 2–3 Ωm when filled with the pipette solution. cGMP and cAMP were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. L-(-)-cis-diltiazem hydrochloride was purchased from Enzo Life Sciences. cGMP and cAMP solutions were dissolved in bath solution directly. Stock solution of L-cis-diltiazem was prepared in water and was freshly diluted in bath solution before use in experiments. Data were acquired at 10 kHz using an Axopatch 200B amplifier and pClamp 10 (Axon Instruments). Voltage clamp data were stored on a computer hard disk and analyzed off-line by using Clampfit 10 (Axon Instruments). Leakage current was removed by subtraction of current without cGMP or cAMP. Dose-response curves were determined by fitting with the Hill function unless otherwise specified.

Generation of the CNGB3/p.R403Q-knockin mouse model. The p.R403Q mutation results in an exchange of arginine into glutamine, which could be achieved with 2 different codons: CAG and CAA. Corresponding to the preferred codon usage in mice, we chose the CAG codon for construction of the CNGB3/p.R403Q targeting vector.

The primers Cngb3_FM: 5′-CTCTCACTGAGAGATGGAGCCT-3′, Cngb3_RM: 5′-AAAGCTAACCATAAGTTTGAGG-3′, Cngb3_CAG: 5′-TATTGGGCAGTTCAGACTTTAAT-3′, and Cngb3_R_CAG: 5′-ATTAAAGTCTGAACTGCCCAATA-3′ were used to introduce the p.R403Q mutation. Moreover, the use of the CAG codon enabled subsequent analysis of the p.R403Q mutation via PCR/RFLP due to a loss of a TaqI restriction site and generation of a novel Hpy188I restriction site compared with the WT sequence.

The Cngb3 homology arm fragments for the assembly of the targeting construct were subcloned from a BAC isolated from a 129/Sv mouse BAC library (Deutsches Ressourcenzentrum für Genomforschung [RZPD]). The targeting vector contained a Neo/Tk selection cassette flanked by 2 loci of loxP sites located upstream of exon 11 and a single loxP site together with a new SphI restriction site (for subsequent identification of the homologous recombination by Southern blot analysis) in intron 10 (Supplemental Figure 9). R1 embryonic stem (ES) cells were electroporated with the linearized targeting construct and screened for G418-resistant clones. Homologous recombination was confirmed by Southern blot analysis upon MscI-, SphI-, and BamHI-digested ES cell DNA. Two correctly targeted clones were injected into C57BL/6 blastocysts. The resulting chimeras were mated with C57BL/6N and 129/Sv mice to obtain germline transmission, resulting in heterozygous CNGB3/p.R403Q offspring. Heterozygous offspring (genotype: Cngb3R403Q/+) were intercrossed to establish homozygous Cngb3-mutant mice (Cngb3R403Q/R404Q) and littermate control animals for the experiments. Cngb3R403Q/+ mice were also crossed with Cnga3+/– mice to obtain Cnga3+/– Cngb3+/R403Q mice, which were intercrossed to obtain Cnga3+/– Cngb3R403Q/R403Q mutant mice and the corresponding Cnga3+/– and WT controls.

Genotyping of CNGB3/p.R403Q mutants. Animals were genotyped by PCR using genomic DNA extracted from mouse tails with 2 primers for Cngb3 (F1: 5′-GTCGACTAGAGCTTGCGGAAC-3′; R: 5′-AATATTGTAGTCTCTTGCCTT-3′) that amplified either the WT (220 bp) or the Cngb3-knockin allele (366 bp) (Supplemental Figure 9F), and 3 primers for Cnga3 (F1: 5′-CTTAGGTTTCCTTGAGGCAAG-3′; F2: 5′-GCCTGCTCTTTACTGAAGGCT-3′; R: 5′-CAAGTTCCCTATCCTGAACAC-3′) that yielded either the WT (248 bp) or Cnga3-KO allele (340 bp). Furthermore, animals on a hybrid background (129/Sv × C57BL6/N) were tested for the presence of the rd8 allele to exclude tampering or aggravation of investigated phenotypes with primers (MM_RD8_F: 5′-GCCCCTGTTTGCATGGAGGAAACTTGGAAGACAGCTACAGTTC A TAT-3′; MM_RD8_R: 5′-GCCCCATTTGCACACTGATGAC-3′), resulting in a 244-bp amplicon that can be cleaved by Ndel into a 45-bp and a 199-bp fragment if the rd8 mutation is present.

Electroretinography. Full-field ERGs were recorded from Cngb3+/+, Cnga3+/–, Cngb3R403Q/R403Q, and Cnga3+/– Cngb3R403Q/R403Q littermate mice at the age of 4–5 weeks or 8–12 months according to procedures described previously (80). In brief, mice were dark-adapted overnight before the experiments and anesthetized with s.c. injection of a mixture of ketamine (66.7 mg/kg body weight) and xylazine (11.7 mg/kg body weight). The pupils were dilated, and single-flash ERGs were obtained under dark-adapted (no background illumination, 0 cd/m2) and light-adapted (background illumination of 30 cd/m2 starting 10 minutes before recording) conditions. Single white-flash stimuli ranged from –4.0 to 1.5 log cd×s/m2 under dark-adapted and from –2.0 to 1.5 log cd×s/m2 under light-adapted conditions. Ten responses were averaged with inter-stimulus intervals of 5 seconds (for –4 to –0.5 log cd×s/m2) or 17 seconds (for 0 to 1.5 log cd×s/m2). Responses to series of brief flashes (flicker) at a fixed intensity (0.5 log cd×s/m2) with 12 frequencies (0.5, 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 18, 20, and 30 Hz) were obtained without any background illumination (0 cd/m2) and were averaged either 20 times (for 0.5 to 3 Hz) or 30 times (for 5 Hz and above) (81). Band-pass filter cutoff frequencies were 0.3 and 300 Hz for all ERG recordings.

SLO and OCT. SLO and OCT imaging was done in the same session as the ERGs in Cngb3+/+, Cnga3+/–, Cngb3R403Q/R403Q, and Cnga3+/– Cngb3R403Q/R403Q mice. SLOs and OCTs were obtained as reported previously (82). Analysis were performed using an s.c. injection of 75 mg/kg body weight fluorescein-Na (University Pharmacy, University of Tübingen) and ICGA following an s.c. injection of 50 mg/kg body weight ICG (ICG-Pulsion, Pulsion Medical Systems).

SD-OCT imaging was performed with a Spectralis HRA+OCT device from Heidelberg Engineering featuring a broadband superluminescent diode at I 1/4 870 nm as low coherent light source. Each 2-dimensional B-scan recorded with the equipment set to 308 field of view consisted of 1,536 A-scans acquired at a speed of 40,000 scans per second. Optical depth resolution was 7 μm, with digital resolution reaching 3.5 mm. Image data were analyzed using the proprietary software package Eye Explorer from Heidelberg Engineering.

Generation of anti-CNGB3 rabbit antiserum. CNGB3 antigen was obtained from the N-terminal (208 amino acid residues) part of the murine CNGB3 WT protein. The cDNA was cloned into a pRSET expression vector (Invitrogen/Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing a 6xHis-tag. The expression vector was used to transform E. coli BL21-Gold(DE3)pLysS cells, enabling stable and reliable expression controlled by the IPTG-inducible lacUV5 promoter. Transformed BL21-Gold(DE3)pLysS cells were cultured in 200 ml super optimal broth media with additional 2 ml MgCl 2 solution (1 mol/l), 400 μl ampicillin, and 300 μl chloramphenicol. After reaching an OD 600 of 0.5, protein expression was induced by addition of IPTG (1 mM) for 3 hours. Bacteria were harvested with an OD 600 of 1.0, and the CNGB3 protein fragment was purified with Ni2+-NTA columns (QIAGEN). Protein size was determined using denaturing discontinuous gel electrophoresis (83). For subsequent immunization of rabbits, a total of 2 mg purified Cngb3 fragment was used (~500 μg/rabbit). Immunization was performed by PINEDA antibody service, and serum was taken 1 day before immunization (preimmune serum) and on days 61, 90, and 120. Antiserum was tested with material from WT mice by means of Western blotting and immunohistochemical methods.

Immunoblotting of proteins from murine retina. Mouse eyes were enucleated and homogenized (Ultra-Turrax) in homogenization buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.3, 0.67% SDS, 238 mM β-mercaptoethanol, 0.2 mM PMSF). Protein extraction was performed with pooled mouse retinas (n = 10 per genotype). Western blot analysis was done according to a previously established protocol (74). WT retinas were used as positive controls, and retinas from Cnga3–/– mice were used as negative controls. Extracted proteins were separated by their molecular weight using denaturing 17.5% SDS-PAGE electrophoresis.

qRT-PCR. Total RNA extraction was performed using the RNeasy-Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA quality was analyzed on an Agilent Bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies). Reverse transcription–PCR (RT-PCR) was performed using the RevertAid First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). qRT-PCR was performed on a LightCycler 480 System (Roche Applied Science) using GoTaq qPCR Master Mix (Promega). Six different biological samples were analyzed in duplicate and normalized to the expression of the housekeeping gene aminolevulinic acid synthase (Alas). Relative quantification was determined by the method described by Pfaffl (84). The following primers were used (5′→3′orientation): Cnga3 forward: CCACCCCCCGTGAAAGAGTA, Cnga3 reverse: GGAGTCGATCTTAGCCTGGA, Cngb3 forward: GTTGTGGCCCACGGATTTGC, Cngb3 reverse: GTTGTGGCCCACGGATTTGC, ALAS forward: TCGCCGATGCCCATTCTTATC, ALAS reverse: GGCCCCAACTTCCATCATCT.

Immunohistochemistry of the murine retina. Immunohistochemical staining was performed on retinal cryosections according to procedures described previously (74). In brief, enucleated eyes were punctured with a needle (ora serrata) and fixed with 4% PFA in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (PB) for 5 minutes. Cornea and lens were removed, and the residual eye cup was fixed for 45 minutes in 4% PFA/PB and washed 3 times (0.1 M PB). Subsequently, the eye cup was incubated overnight in 30% sucrose/PB. After embedding in tissue freezing medium (Tissue-Tek O.C.T Compound, Sakura Finetech), vertical cryosections were cut at 10 μm and stored at –20°C until use. The retina slices were rehydrated with 0.1 M PB and then fixed for 10 minutes with 4% PFA. After 3 washing steps (0.1 M PB), slices were incubated with primary antibody overnight at 4°C in a solution of 0.1 M PB, 5% chemiBLOCKER (Merck Millipore), and 0.3% Triton X-100. Subsequently, the slices were washed 3 times in 0.1 M PB, before proceeding with secondary detection using Alexa Fluor 488 anti-mouse or rabbit IgG F(ab′) 2 fragments (Cell Signaling Technology) or anti–guinea pig IgG (Mobitec) or Cy3 anti-mouse or anti-rabbit IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories Inc.). The cell nuclei were stained with Hoechst 33342. Finally, the sections were washed (0.1 M PB) and covered with coverslips. Multicolor laser scanning confocal micrographs were taken using an LSM 510 Meta microscope (Zeiss). The following primary antibodies were used: rabbit anti-CNGA3 (85) (1:3,000), rabbit anti–M-OPSIN (1:300; AB5405, Merck Millipore), rabbit anti–S-OPSIN (1:300; AB5407, Merck Millipore), rabbit anti–cone arrestin (86) (1:500), and sheep anti-cGMP (31, 87) (1:3,000), as well as rabbit antiserum against CNGB3 (see Generation of anti-CNGB3 rabbit antiserum) (1:5,000).

Study approval: human subjects and clinical examination. Study participants were recruited over 20 years from international collaborating centers (Centre for Ophthalmology, Tübingen, Germany; Augenzentrum Siegburg, Germany; University Eye Hospital Bonn, Germany; McGill Ocular Genetics Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; University Eye Hospital Munich, Germany; Kellogg Eye Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; The National Eye Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, USA; Casey Eye Institute, Portland, Oregon, USA; and Institut des Neurosciences, Montpellier, France) specializing in inherited retinal diseases. Blood or DNA samples were sent to the Centre for Ophthalmology, University of Tübingen, for genetic investigation. Clinical and genetic studies were performed according to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by the respective local research and ethical review boards (Ethics Committee, Medical Faculty, University Tübingen, Germany; Ethics Committee, Medical Faculty, University of Bonn, Germany; Ethics Committee, Medical Faculty, University of Munich, Germany; University of Michigan Medical School Institutional Review Board, Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Oregon Health & Science University Institutional Review Board, Portland, OR, USA; McGill University Institutional Review Board, Montreal, Canada; the Ministry of Public Health of France.), and all participants provided written informed consent.

Patients underwent comprehensive ophthalmological examination including — varying and depending on the different centers — psychophysical testing (best-corrected visual acuity, color vision), electrophysiological assessment (i.e., full-field and multifocal ERG), and retinal imaging (i.e., color fundus photography, fundus autofluorescence [FAF], and OCT). Color vision was assessed with various tests, including Ishihara plates, Lanthony Tritan album (LTA), American Optical Hardy-Rand-Rittler (AOHRR), saturated Roth 28-hue test, Farnsworth Munsell 100-hue tests, and the Nagel anomaloscope. Full-field ERG and multifocal ERG recordings were measured in accordance with International Society for Clinical Electrophysiology of Vision (ISCEV) recommendations.

Study approval: animal welfare and genetic background. Experimental mice were bred and maintained at the animal facility of the Institute of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Clinical Pharmacy, University of Tübingen. All procedures with respect to mice were performed with permission of local authorities (Regierungspräsidium Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany and Regierungspräsidium Karlsruhe, Karlsruhe, Germany) and conducted in accordance with German legislation on the protection of animals. The mice were housed in temperature- and humidity-controlled cages with unrestricted access to food and water in a standard 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. For experiments, Cngb3R403/R403Q and Cnga3+/– b3R403Q/R403Q mutant mice were compared with age- or age- and litter-matched WT mice or Cnga3+/– mice on a hybrid 129/Sv × C57BL/6 or pure 129/Sv genetic background. Mice were used irrespective of their sex at 4–52 weeks of age. Cnga3+/– mice (29) were on a 129/Sv genetic background. The Cngb3R403/R403Q mice that were generated for this study were either on a 129/Sv background or on a hybrid background (C57BL/6N × 129/Sv) as specified in the corresponding figure legends. Cngb3–/– mice (30) (Supplemental Figure 4) were on C57BL/6J background.

Statistics. Electrophysiological data from HEK293 experiments are presented as mean ± SEM (n indicates number of recorded cells). Student’s 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA was calculated with Origin6.1 (OriginLab). qRT-PCR data are presented as mean ± SEM (n indicates number of animals). One-way ANOVA was were performed with GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). Box-and-whisker plots were used to present ERG data distribution of VlogI (amplitude versus log intensity) graph, where boxes indicate 25%–75% quantile range, whiskers 5% and 95% quantiles, and asterisks the median of data.