Dimethylguanidino valeric acid is a marker of liver fat and predicts diabetes

Subjects

FHS. The FHS Generation 3 cohort enrolled 4,095 individuals from 2002 to 2005 in a community-based longitudinal cohort study. Of 1,006 randomly selected participants, 470 underwent both CT scans of their liver and metabolomic profiling. Cardiometabolic traits and routine biochemical test results were available for all these subjects. Genotyping was performed on the Affymetrix GeneChip Human Mapping 500K Array SetR and 50K Human Gene Focused PanelR, with parameters and data analysis as previously described (20). Briefly, we performed a GWAS on the metabolite peak for m/z 202.1185 by imputation of 15.6 million SNPs (1000 Genomes Phase I, version 3, CEU population, March 2012 release, build 37) using a hidden Markov model that was implemented in MACH/minimac (2012-5-29 release) (https://genome.sph.umich.edu/wiki/Minimac).

Hospital-based cohort. The hospital-based NASH case-control cohort included patients and controls enrolled at Massachusetts General Hospital. Patients undergoing clinically indicated weight loss surgery had a standard-of-care liver biopsy performed at the time of surgery. Patients with other chronic liver conditions or alcohol use were excluded. Each biopsy was evaluated by a blinded, board-certified hepatopathologist according to the criteria established by Kleiner et al. (40). NASH was defined by the presence of at least grade 1 steatosis, lobular inflammation, and hepatocyte ballooning. Normal liver histology had no evidence of steatosis, portal or lobular inflammation, hepatocyte ballooning, or fibrosis.

MDC study. We determined the predictive ability of DMGV in the MDC study, a Swedish population–based cohort of 28,449 individuals enrolled between 1991 and 1996. From this cohort, 6,103 individuals were randomly selected to participate in the MDC Cardiovascular Cohort (41). Fasting plasma samples were obtained from 5,305 subjects in the MDC Cardiovascular Cohort, 564 of whom had prevalent diabetes or CVD prior to baseline measurements. Of note, 456 subjects had missing covariate data, leaving 4,285 subjects eligible for analysis. For these subjects, using a clinical endpoint of new-onset diabetes until December 2012, there were 126 controls and 196 cases of incident diabetes. The mean ± SD follow-up time was 12.8 ± 5.8 years. Clinical and biochemical characteristics of this cohort are described in Table 1, and detailed descriptions of the clinical assessment, diabetes definition, and subject selection have been previously described (30).

JHS. The JHS is a prospective, community-based cohort study designed to investigate determinants of CVD among African Americans living in the tricounty area (Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties) of metropolitan Jackson, Mississippi. Metabolite profiles were available. Of the 5,306 JHS participants who completed the baseline clinic visit (2000–2004), 3,406 individuals were included in the NIH Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) project on the basis of consent that allows genetic analysis and data sharing through the NCBI’s dbGaP database. From this cohort, DMGV levels were available for 1,052 participants, including 200 coronary heart disease (CHD) cases and 200 controls (matched by sex, age within 2 years, and BMI within 3 units); 183 chronic kidney disease (CKD) cases and 202 controls (matched by sex, age within 2 years, and BMI within 3 units); and 267 randomly selected samples. Of the 1,052 subjects with DMGV data, 327 had prevalent diabetes, 106 had missing information regarding diabetes status over the follow-up period, and 21 subjects had missing covariate data. For the remaining subjects, using a clinical endpoint of new-onset diabetes until 2013, there were 465 controls and 133 cases of incident diabetes. The mean ± SD follow-up time was 7.5 ± 1.4 years. The clinical and biochemical characteristics of this cohort are described in Table 1.

Plasma samples

EDTA blood samples were collected and immediately centrifuged to separate cellular material from plasma. Aliquots of plasma were frozen on dry ice and stored at –80°C until analysis. Samples (10-μl) were deproteinized with 90 μl acetonitrile/methanol/formic acid (75:25:0.2; v/v/v) (all from MilliporeSigma) containing the deuterated internal standards 25 μM phenylalanine-d 8 (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories) and 10 μM valine-d 8 (MilliporeSigma). After vortexing, the samples were centrifuged at 20,000 g at 4°C for 15 minutes, and the supernatants were transferred to HPLC-quality glass vials with inserts (MicroSolv).

Metabolite profiling

Hybrid platform. Hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatographic (HILIC) analyses of water-soluble metabolites in the positive ionization mode were conducted using an LC-MS system composed of a Shimadzu Nexera X2 U-HPLC (Shimadzu Corp.) coupled to a Q Exactive Hybrid Quadrupole Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Plasma samples (10-μl) were prepared via protein precipitation, with the addition of 9 volumes of acetonitrile/methanol/formic acid (74.9:24.9:0.2; v/v/v) containing stable isotope–labeled internal standards (valine-d8; MilliporeSigma) and phenylalanine-d8 (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories). The samples were centrifuged (10 min, 9,000 g, 4°C), and the supernatants were injected directly onto a 150 × 2 mm, 3-μm Atlantis HILIC column (Waters). The column was eluted isocratically at a flow rate of 250 μl/min with 5% mobile phase A (10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid in water) for 0.5 minutes, followed by a linear gradient to 40% mobile phase B (acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid) for 10 minutes. MS analyses were carried out by electrospray ionization in the positive ion mode using full-scan analysis over 70 to 800 m/z at 70,000 resolution and a 3-Hz data acquisition rate. Other MS settings were: sheath gas 40, sweep gas 2, spray voltage 3.5 kV, capillary temperature 350°C, S-lens RF 40, heater temperature 300°C, microscans 1, automatic gain control target 1 × 106, and maximum ion time 250 ms. Metabolite identities were confirmed using authentic reference standards. Raw data were processed using TraceFinder software (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Progenesis QI (Nonlinear Dynamics). Product ion mass spectra (MS/MS) were collected using a Q Exactive Focus Hybrid Quadrupole Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). MS/MS spectra were collected on mass 202.1182 m/z. The collision energies were 10, 20, and 40; the isolation window was 1.4 m/z; and the resolution was 35,000.

Synthesis and purification of DMGV

Synthesis of DMGV was done using the protocol described by Klein et al. (42). Briefly, ADMA (MilliporeSigma) was refluxed under anhydrous conditions with trifluoroacetic acid anhydride (MilliporeSigma) to make an ADMA-trifluoroacetamide intermediate, and then hydrolysis was performed with sodium hydroxide to yield the crude DMGV mixture. Purification was done by flash column chromatography using a Sephadex G-10 Gel (MilliporeSigma). Fractions that formed a positive reaction with 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine were combined and dried. Purity was assessed by LC-MS.

DMGV assay on the targeted MS platform

Deproteinized plasma extracts were subjected to normal-phase HILIC using a 150 × 2.1 mm Atlantis HILIC column (Waters) and the following mobile phases: mobile phase A: 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid (v/v); and mobile phase B: acetonitrile with 0.1% formic acid (v/v) (both from MilliporeSigma). The samples were injected directly onto the HILIC column that was eluted at a flow rate of 250 μl/min with initial conditions of 5% mobile phase A and 95% mobile phase B, followed by a 10.5-minute linear gradient to 60% mobile phase A. The injection volume was 10 μl. The multiplexed LC system was composed of a 1200 Series Pump (Agilent Technologies) and an HTS PAL Autosampler (Leap Technologies) equipped with 2 injection ports and a column selection valve.

The LC system was connected to a 4000 QTrap Triple Quadropole Mass Spectrometer (Applied Biosystems/Sciex) run in positive ion mode. Multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) transitions and chromatographic RTs were calculated for DMGV using infusion of authentic chemical standards. MS analyses were carried out using electrospray ionization (ESI) and MRM scans in positive ion mode. Declustering potentials and collision energies were optimized for DMGV by infusion of the reference standard prior to sample analyses. The dwell time for each transition was 30 ms, the ion spray voltage was 5 kV, and the source temperature was 450°C.

Metabolite peaks were integrated using Sciex MultiQuant software. All metabolite peaks were manually reviewed for peak quality in a blinded manner. In addition, pooled cellular extract samples were interspersed within each analytical run at standardized intervals every 10 injections, enabling the monitoring and correction for temporal drift in MS performance. The nearest neighbor flanking pair of pooled plasma was used to normalize samples in a metabolite-by-metabolite manner. Internal standard peak areas were monitored for quality control, and individual samples with peak areas differing from the group mean by more than 2 SDs were reanalyzed.

Agxt2 mRNA expression in mice

Male C57BL/6J mice were fed a 60% HFD diet to induce NAFLD beginning at 8 weeks of age. At 14 weeks of age, the mice were sacrificed and their livers removed and flash-frozen. RNA was extracted with TRIzol-chloroform followed by column purification (RNeasy; QIAGEN). Reverse transcription was performed using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of samples in duplicate were run on a QuantStudio 6 Flex machine (Applied Biosystems) using Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems). Agxt2 mRNA levels were normalized to TATA-binding protein levels using the following primers: Agxt2 forward, ACCCGAAGGTAAGTGCAGTG; Agxt2 reverse, CCAGGTCGTTGGCTTCTGAT; Tbp forward, GGGTATCTGCTGGCGGTTT; Tbp reverse, TGAAATAGTGATGCTGGGCACT. Plasma DMGV was measured by LC/MS as described above for human plasma.

Statistics

All metabolite levels were standardized to the nearest pooled plasma metabolite value within the cohort and then natural logarithmically transformed because of their non-normal distribution. Age- and sex-adjusted (and also BMI- and glucose-adjusted) regression analyses were performed in each study sample to examine the relation of each metabolite (predictor variable) with each clinical metabolic trait (response variables): CT-defined LPR, BMI, fasting glucose, log HOMA-IR, SBP, DBP, log triglycerides, and HDL cholesterol. Conditional regression analyses were performed with adjustment for age and sex. Taking into account the more than 5,000 metabolites that were measured on the Hybrid platform, we used a Bonferroni-corrected threshold of 1 × 10–5. On the targeted platform, in which we specifically focused on 1 metabolite (DMGV), we used a P value threshold of 0.05.

For the FHS GWAS analyses, a linear mixed-effects model accounting for familial relatedness with an additive genetic model with 1 degree of freedom was used (43). Clinical and laboratory continuous variables were compared between 2 independent groups using a Mann-Whitney U test. In the RYGB cohort, in which the same patients were followed over 3 time points, which is essentially a paired analysis, we used a Wilcoxon signed-rank test to compare the baseline with each time point. Categorical variables were compared using Fisher’s exact test. Statistical analyses were performed using SAS (SAS Institute) and GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software).

For the MDC analyses, plasma metabolite levels were transformed into their natural logarithm (ln) and then standardized to multiples of 1 SD. Logistic regression analyses to test the correlation between metabolites and the incidence of diabetes during follow-up were performed in SPSS 22 in a model adjusted for age and sex, or for age, sex, BMI, and plasma glucose concentration, at baseline.

Study approval

The IRB of Massachusetts General Hospital approved all metabolomic analyses in the human cohort studies, and all participants provided written informed consent before participating in the studies.