Human CD30+ B cells represent a unique subset related to Hodgkin lymphoma cells

Normal CD30+ GC and EF B cells are mostly CD27+ and class-switched. Previous immunohistochemical analyses recognized large CD30+ B cells inside GCs and outside of follicles (2, 4). Accordingly, we distinguished CD30+ GC B cells (CD20hiCD38+) and CD30+ EF B cells (CD20+CD38lo/–) by flow cytometry (Figure 1A). Typically, only 0.1%–1.7% (mean 0.7%) of tonsillar mononuclear cells are CD30+ B cells (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95993DS1). We analyzed CD30+ B cells for the expression of CD27, a marker for memory B cells, GC B cells, and plasma cells (12, 13). Most cells of both CD30+ B cell subsets express CD27 levels similar to those in conventional GC and memory B cells (Supplemental Figure 1). The Ig isotype distribution of CD30+ GC and EF B cells was largely similar (Supplemental Table 2): on average, about 50% of CD30+ GC and EF B cells expressed IgG, and about 20% of both subsets are IgA+ (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2). On average, IgM was expressed in 9% of CD30+ GC and 22% of CD30+ EF B cells (Figure 1B). Most IgM+CD30+ B cells showed low levels of IgD. IgE was not detectable. The Ig isotype distribution of CD30+ GC B cells was similar to that of CD30– GC B cells (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 Phenotypic characterization of CD30+ B cells. Tonsillar mononuclear cells were depleted of CD3+ T cells and enriched for CD30+ B cells by consecutive MACS isolation steps. (A) CD3– CD30–enriched B cells were stained for CD20, CD30, CD38, and either for IgG, IgA, or an isotype control. Gates defining CD30– GC B cells (i), CD30+ GC B cells (ii), and CD30+ EF B cells (iii) are given. Histograms show fractions of IgG+, IgA+ , and isotype control–positive cells. (B) IgM and IgD expression on CD30+ B cell subsets. The percentages of IgM+ and/or IgD+ cells are given. Gates defining CD30– GC B cells (i), CD30+ GC B cells (ii), and CD30+ EF B cells (iii) are shown on the left. The expression pattern of IgM and IgD for these 3 B cell subpopulations are depicted in the plots on the right.

Taken together, CD27 and Ig isotype expression of CD30+ GC and EF B cells is very similar to that of conventional GC B cells and memory B cells, respectively.

Normal CD30+ B cells carry mutated IGHV genes. We sequenced rearranged IGVH genes from CD30+ GC and EF B cells (n = 4 each). Nearly all sequences obtained from CD30+ GC B cells were somatically mutated, with average mutation frequencies between 4.6% and 8% (Table 1). This is slightly higher than mutation frequencies typically observed for tonsillar GC B cells (14). The Ig framework region replacement-to-silent (R/S) ratio of mutations was lower than 2 in 3 of the 4 samples (2.4 in donor 3), in line with positive selection of a functional B cell receptor (BCR) (14). We found several clonally related V H gene sequences in 3 of the 4 samples, indicating that CD30+ GC B cells can be members of expanded clones.

Table 1 V H gene mutation analysis of CD30+ GC and EF B cells

The IGVH gene analysis of CD30+ EF B cells from 3 donors showed between 79% and 92% mutated sequences, whereas cells from 1 donor had only 33% mutated IGVH gene sequences. Average mutation frequencies (2.9%–8.2%) and R/S ratios in the framework regions (1.3–1.8) were typical for memory B cells (Table 1) (14). Moreover, we identified 2 pairs of clonally related sequences among the CD30+ EF B cells, one of which belonged to a clone present among CD30+ GC B cells of the same tonsil, demonstrating its GC derivation.

Taking together, IGHV gene analysis revealed that CD30+ GC B cells represent typical, selected GC B cells, and the vast majority of CD30+ EF B cells represent post-GC (memory) B cells, although a minor fraction (or sometimes more) of the latter may be at a pre–GC stage of differentiation.

CD30+ GC and EF B cells have a unique gene expression pattern, characterizing them as distinctive B cell subsets with high MYC activity. We generated gene expression profiles of CD30+ GC and EF B cells (n = 5 each) and compared them with profiles of tonsillar naive B cells (n = 5), memory B cells (n = 5), plasma cells (n = 5), and conventional GC B cells (n = 10) (15, 16). By unsupervised hierarchical clustering, CD30+ B cells formed distinct branches, with CD30+ GC and EF B cells separated in independent subbranches, confirming their distinctness (Figure 2A). Separate clustering of CD30+ and conventional GC B cells suggested a specific differentiation stage of CD30+ GC B cells, characterized by further upregulation of genes already higher expressed in conventional GC B cells than in naive B, memory B, and plasma cells. Similarly, CD30+ EF B cells clearly separated from memory B cells and plasma cells, driven by the same set of genes highly expressed in CD30+ GC B cells, reflecting a common gene expression signature in CD30+ B cells (Figure 2A). In an unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA), CD30+ B cell subsets were distinct from each other, and were even more distinct from the other B cell subsets (Figure 2B). Using genes best distinguishing conventional GC B cells from either naive or memory B cells or plasma cells, CD30+ B cells consistently located closer to conventional GC B cells than to any of the other B cell subsets in supervised PCAs (Figures 2, C–E). Hence, CD30+ B cells are characterized by a gene expression pattern more similar to the one of proliferative GC B cells than to patterns of resting naive, memory, and plasma cells.

Figure 2 Unsupervised hierarchical clustering and PCA of normal human B cell subsets. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering was performed on 683 probe sets with SD ≥ 1. For calculating the distance matrix we used the Manhattan distance method. The dendrogram was generated with the average linkage method from the R package geneplotter. (B) PCA was conducted on 683 probe sets with SD ≥ 1. The figure shows the first 2 principal components. The first principal component covers 61.8% of the variance, the second one 17.6%. (C) Supervised PCA was performed using 229 differentially expressed probe sets with FC ≥ 4 or ≤ –4 and FDR ≤ 0.05 between GC and naive B cells. (D) Supervised PCA was performed using 128 differentially expressed probe sets with FC ≥ 4 or ≤ –4 and FDR ≤ 0.05 between conventional GC and memory B cells. (E) Supervised PCA was performed using 130 differentially expressed probe sets with FC ≥ 4 or ≤ –4 and FDR ≤ 0.05 between GC B cells and plasma cells. In B–E, the first 2 principal components are shown. Conv. GC, conventional GC B cells; PC, plasma cells; PC1/PC2, principal component 1/2.

We then sought to identify genes differentially expressed between the 2 CD30+ B cell subsets. Many of the 19 genes with at least 3-fold higher expression in CD30+ GC B cells encode well-known GC B cell markers (e.g., BCL6, MYBL1, LCK, RGS13, S1PR2, and KLHL6) (P < 0.05, false discovery rate [FDR] < 0.05, Supplemental Table 3), validating that CD30+CD38+-sorted B cells are indeed GC B cells. In contrast, many of the 33 genes higher expressed in CD30+ EF B cells are typically higher expressed in naive or post-GC B cells than in GC B cells, e.g., FCRL5, ENTPD1 (CD39), CD44, GPR183 (EBI2), and SELL (selectin L). EBI2 is a G protein–coupled receptor guiding B cells to the T-B border and outer follicle zones (17), and its higher expression in CD30+ EF B cells might contribute to their relocation outside of B cell follicles. By gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), several transcription factor motif–based target gene sets, including NF-κB, AP-1, and MEF2, were significantly enriched in CD30+ EF B cells (Supplemental Table 4; P < 0.01, FDR < 0.1), as were gene sets of Toll-like receptor, NF-κB, MAP kinase, G protein–coupled receptor, and PI3K/AKT canonical pathways. No gene set was significantly enriched in CD30+ GC B cells.

Despite their GC B cell identity, CD30+ GC B cells clearly separated from conventional GC B cells (Figure 2A), so we defined the specific features of the former. Fifteen genes were significantly lower expressed in CD30+ GC B cells (fold change [FC] ≥ 3, P < 0.01, FDR < 0.05; Supplemental Table 5), including well-known B cell differentiation markers such as FCRL3, FCRL1, CD24, FOXP1, AICDA, and BACH2. Of note, the latter 3 genes are also downregulated during centroblast to centrocyte transition (18–20). Ninety-eight genes were significantly higher expressed in CD30+ GC B cells, including IL2RB, CCL22, BATF3, MYC, the MYC cooperating factor CCDC86, and the antiapoptotic factors LRPPRC and PRELID1. Increased expression of IL2RB by CD30+ GC B cells was validated at the protein level by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2A). Also, mRNA expression of IL21R, another key factor for B cell–T cell interaction in the GC, was significantly upregulated by CD30+ GC B cells (albeit only 1.8-fold) and hence analyzed by flow cytometry. Indeed, CD30+ GC B cells showed significantly higher IL21R surface expression than conventional GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). IL2RB and CCL22 are upregulated in centrocytes upon T helper (Th) cell interaction, suggesting a link between CD30+ GC B cells and centrocytes (21, 22). In agreement, centrocyte-specific genes were more highly expressed than centroblast-specific genes by GSEA in CD30+ GC B cells relative to conventional GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, MYC, a master regulator of proliferation and metabolism (23), and the MYC cooperating factor CCDC86 were upregulated in CD30+ GC B cells along with many genes involved in nucleotide metabolism, cell proliferation, protein biosynthesis, or mitochondrial function. A GSEA comparing CD30+ and conventional GC B cells identified several E2F and MYC DNA-binding motif–based target gene sets, as well as gene sets of cell cycle and replication pathways, DNA repair, antigen processing, and transcription as enriched in CD30+ GC B cells (P < 0.01, FDR < 0.3; Supplemental Table 4). No gene set was significantly upregulated in conventional GC B cells. As it is well-known that GC B cells quickly undergo apoptosis when cultured in vitro (24), presumably reflecting their strong dependency on microenvironmental survival signals, we wondered whether the CD30+ GC B cells show the same feature. Indeed, CD30+ GC B cells massively died after several hours of culturing in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4A). Collectively, CD30+ GC B cells display late centrocyte, but simultaneously proliferative or proliferation-prone, features in comparison with conventional GC B cells.

IgV gene and flow cytometric analyses revealed a post-GC B cell differentiation stage of most CD30+ EF B cells, prompting their comparison with memory B cells and post-GC plasma cells. Many of the 253 genes with at least 5-fold higher expression in CD30+ EF B cells than in memory B cells play roles in proliferation, mitosis, metabolism, mitochondrial activity, and proteasome function (FDR < 0.05; Supplemental Table 6). MYC was significantly upregulated in CD30+ EF B cells by approximately 2-fold. By GSEA, several E2F, MYC, and AP-1 motif–based target gene sets, as well as several metabolic signaling pathways and functionally determined STAT3 and STAT6 gene sets, were significantly enriched in CD30+ EF B cells (Supplemental Table 4), reflecting increased metabolic demands of the highly active and proliferating CD30+ EF B cells. In addition, genes engaged in T cell interaction(s) were upregulated in CD30+ EF B cells: CCL22 and CXCL10 attract CD4+ Th cells (25, 26), and IL2RB and IL21R are receptors for interleukins produced by Th cells. By flow cytometry, we confirmed higher surface expression of IL2RB and IL21R on CD30+ EF B cells than on memory B cells (Supplemental Figure 2). Of note, some antiapoptotic factors were highly expressed by CD30+ EF B cells, such as BIRC5, which is upregulated in plasmablasts (27), and the chemokine macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). MIF binds to the CD44/CD74 complex on B cells and promotes their survival (28). CD44 is significantly higher expressed in CD30+ EF B cells than in memory B cells by approximately 2-fold, hence MIF may promote survival of CD30+ EF B cells in an autocrine manner. To assess the intrinsic survival capacity of CD30+ EF B cells in comparison with memory B cells, we isolated CD27+ EF B cells and determined their survival upon culturing in vitro. The fraction of CD30+ B cells among surviving cells increased over time, indicating a slightly enhanced survival capacity of these cells compared with conventional memory B cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). Among 44 genes significantly downregulated in CD30+ EF B cells relative to memory B cells (FC ≥ 3, FDR ≤ 0.05; Supplemental Table 6), we identified known B cell differentiation factors, including CD24, which is downregulated upon plasma cell differentiation (29).

Also in comparison to plasma cells, CD30+ EF B cells have many more genes upregulated than downregulated (Supplemental Table 7). Again, numerous genes involved in proliferation are higher expressed by CD30+ EF B cells, as are E2F and MYC motif–based gene sets (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Plasma cells have significantly higher levels of Ig heavy and light chain transcripts and the typical plasma cell markers XBP1 and CD38. Collectively, CD30+ EF B cells display characteristics of T cell interactions, cell survival, and proliferative or proliferation-prone features.

Recently, a distinct subset of human CD21lo post-GC B cells was described that are recent GC graduates primed for plasma cell differentiation (30). The CD30+ EF B cells also show lower CD21 surface expression than conventional memory B cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). However, for other key features, the 2 types of B cells clearly differ from each other (Supplemental Figure 2D). We therefore conclude that the CD30+ EF B cells are distinct from the CD21lo recent GC emigrants.

We confirmed high MYC activity in CD30+ versus conventional GC B cells, and in CD30+ EF versus memory B cells or plasma cells (Figure 3, A–D), using functionally validated sets of MYC target genes in human B cells and a set of genes upregulated in murine MYC+ GC B cells (not included in the Broad Institute collections initially used). Consistently, both CD30+ B cell subsets expressed higher MYC mRNA and protein levels than conventional GC, memory B, or plasma cells, thus establishing high expression of MYC and MYC signatures as a distinctive feature of human CD30+ B cells (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 MYC expression and activity in CD30+ B cells. Expression of MYC and MYC target genes in CD30+ and conventional B cells. Enrichment plots of functionally validated MYC target genes (482 Myc high) (69) for comparisons of (A) CD30+ versus conventional (Conv.) GC B cells, (B) CD30+ EF B cells versus memory B cells, and (C) CD30+ EF B cells versus plasma cells (PC). (D) A comparison of CD30+ GC B cells versus conventional GC B cells is shown for a gene set specifically enriched in murine MYC+ GC B cells, and a gene set enriched in murine MYC– GC B cells (42). (E) MYC expression in tonsillar CD30– cells (M, memory B cells; PC, plasma cells) and CD30+ GC and EF B cell subsets by RT-qPCR (n = 6 donors). Ct values are shown. Graphs indicate mean ± SD. (F) MYC protein expression in CD30+ B cells, CD30– GC B cells, and memory (M) B cells. A representative image of 2 independent experiments is shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test).

Finally, we validated lower BACH2 and FOXP1 expression in CD30+ than in CD30– GC B cells, high CCL22 expression in both CD30+ B cell subsets, a tendency for higher EBI2 transcript levels in CD30+ EF than CD30+ GC B cells, and higher expression of PRDM1 in CD30+ EF B cells than in GC or memory B cells, but lower expression than in plasma cells (Supplemental Figure 5).

Taken together, CD30+ GC B cells show centrocytic characteristics paired with high activation and proliferation features and a strong MYC signature. The MYC-associated, proproliferative gene expression signature is shared by CD30+ EF B cells.

Normal CD30+ B cells share many gene expression patterns with HRS cells, but also show critical differences linked to cHL pathogenesis. The transcriptome of primary HRS cells is very different from that of conventional GC and post-GC B cells (16), but it has not been compared with gene expression profiles of normal CD30+ B cells. In the first component of an unsupervised PCA, HRS cells were more similar to CD30+ B cells than to conventional GC B cells, memory B cells, or plasma cells (Figure 4A). HRS cells were widely distributed in the first component, likely reflecting their known heterogeneity in terms of gene expression (31, 32). In a supervised PCA (FC ≥ 2, FDR ≤ 0.05) focusing on genes differentially expressed between CD30+ GC and EF B cells, HRS cells were closely positioned to and partly intermingled with CD30+ EF B cells, and clearly separated from CD30+ GC B cells (Figure 4B). The relatedness of CD30+ EF B cells to HRS cells was confirmed in a further supervised PCA using probe sets with at least 4-fold differential expression between conventional GC B cells and CD30+ EF B cells (Figure 4C). For comparison, samples of follicular lymphoma (FL) as prototypical GC B cell–derived lymphoma and DLBCL were included (Figure 4C). FL samples clustered closer to conventional GC B cells, as expected, while DLBCL samples showed a more heterogeneous distribution, in line with the known heterogeneity of this type of lymphoma. Hence, HRS cells display a gene expression pattern more similar to CD30+, and in particular CD30+ EF B cells, than to other B cell subsets, which is also visible in a heatmap based on genes differentially expressed between CD30+ EF B cells and conventional GC B cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 PCA and heat maps of the comparison of HRS cells to CD30+ and CD30– B cells. (A) Unsupervised 2D PCA of probe sets with a SD > 1 (765 probe sets) from the comparison of HRS cells to normal GC and post-GC B cell subsets. (B) Supervised PCA of CD30+ B cells versus HRS cells, based on genes differentially expressed between CD30+ GC and CD30+ EF B cells (254 probe sets; FC ≥ 2, FDR ≤ 0.05). (C) Two-dimensional PCA based on probe sets at least 4-fold differentially expressed between CD30+ EF and conventional (Conv.) GC B cells (70 probe sets). Besides these 2 normal B cell subsets, HRS cell samples as well as FL and DLBCL are displayed. (D) Heat map of a supervised analysis of genes differentially expressed between conventional GC B cells and CD30+ EF B cells (199 probe sets, FC ≥ 3). HRS cell samples are shown for comparison. (E) Heat map shows the expression of 12 of 169 genes downregulated at least 5-fold in HRS cells in comparison with CD30+ EF B cells that are involved in the regulation of the spindle apparatus, cytokinesis, and polyploidy. Samples of conventional GC B cells as well as of FL and DLBCL are included for comparison. Scale as in D.

Next, we sought to identify genes differentially expressed between CD30+ EF B cells and HRS cells. We found 169 genes with at least 5-fold higher expression in CD30+ EF B cells and 73 genes with at least 3-fold higher expression in HRS cells (Supplemental Table 8). These genes largely overlap with those deriving from the comparison of CD30+ GC B cells and HRS cells, which was expected, given the high overall similarity of the 2 normal CD30+ B cell subsets (Supplemental Table 9). Genes expressed at higher levels in HRS cells reflected well-known pathophysiological features of these cells, including components and regulators of the extracellular matrix (e.g., collagen, fibronectin, metallopeptidases, and cathepsins), numerous chemokines (e.g., CCL3, CCL5, CCL17), and several non–B cell markers (e.g., CD3δ, LAT, granzyme B, and the NK-cell factor ID2) (33).

The genes higher expressed in CD30+ EF B cells than in HRS cells included numerous B cell factors (e.g., CD20, BOB1, EBF1, BLNK) (Supplemental Table 8), in line with the downregulation of the B cell expression program in HRS cells (34). Strikingly, 30 of the 169 genes at least 5-fold lower expressed in HRS than in CD30+ EF B cells play roles in cell-cycle and spindle apparatus, genomic stability, cytokinesis, DNA repair, or polyploidy (Supplemental Table 8). Multinuclearity is a hallmark of the Reed/Sternberg cells, hence we compared the expression of 12 genes regulating spindle apparatus, cytokinesis, and polyploidy in CD30+ EF B and HRS cells with their expression in conventional GC B cells, DLBCL, and FL (Figure 4E). Downregulation of these important regulators in HRS cells is also seen in comparison to conventional GC B cells, and is more pronounced in HRS cells than in the 2 other types of lymphomas included for comparison (Supplemental Table 8). Thus, the strong downregulation of key factors regulating cytokinesis and the spindle apparatus is a specific feature of HRS cells.

We then compared CD30+ GC and EF B cells with HRS cells by GSEA to identify pathway and transcription factor gene sets differentially expressed between these cells. In line with the lost B cell phenotype of HRS cells, several B cell transcription factor–related gene sets (e.g., PAX5, MYB, YY1, and ERG) were significantly enriched in CD30+ B cells, as were E2F and MYC signatures (Supplemental Table 10). Moreover, motif-based gene sets of AP-1 family members MAF and ATF3 were enriched in CD30+ B cells, suggesting strong AP-1 activity in these cells (Supplemental Table 10). Similarly, individual STAT5a and STAT6 motif-based target gene sets were significantly enriched in CD30+ B cells. HRS cells have strong STAT5 and STAT6 activity (35–37), but STAT signaling may be stronger in normal CD30+ B cells. Taken together, HRS cells prominently downregulate genes associated with regulation and fidelity of cell division, and gene sets of transcription factors with known activities in HRS cells were also enriched in CD30+ B cells.