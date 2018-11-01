The two-pore domain potassium channel TREK-1 mediates cardiac fibrosis and diastolic dysfunction

Drosophila genetic screen identifies sandman as a cardiomyopathy-causing gene. We performed a genetic screen to identify genes that alter cardiac function in adult Drosophila and identified an enlarged cardiac chamber size and reduced fractional shortening (FS) corresponding to Df(2R)Exel7094, a heterozygous genomic deficiency of chromosome 2R (Figure 1A). Drosophila harboring the overlapping genomic deficiencies Df(2R)Exel6055 and Df(2R)Exel7095 had normal cardiac chamber dimensions, thereby refining the candidate region to approximately 60 kb, which encoded 13 genes (Figure 1A). A mutant with a P-element that disrupted sandman, PBacsandman00867, phenocopied Df(2R)Exel7094 (Figure 1, B–E). Additionally, the ubiquitous or cardiac-specific expression of a cDNA encoding sandman using an actin-Gal4 or tinC-Gal4 driver, respectively, prevented the cardiac phenotype observed with Df(2R)Exel7094 (Figure 1, B–E). These findings are supported by recent work showing that sandman, so named due to effects on Drosophila circadian rhythm (31), alters Drosophila cardiac function (11). sandman bears sequence similarity to K2P genes (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95945DS1); therefore, we investigated a mammalian ortholog, TREK-1, in the context of mammalian cardiac function.

Figure 1 Sandman is critical for Drosophila cardiac function. (A) Schematic of Drosophila genetic screen. Genetic deletion of a segment between cytologic bands 44A and 44B of chromosome 2R, Df(2R)Exel7094, resulted in enlarged cardiac dimensions and diminished cardiac function by OCT. Adjacent genomic deletions Df(2R)Exel6055 and Df(2R)Exel7095 have normal cardiac dimensions, thereby identifying a genomic segment spanning 13 genes as the candidate interval. (B) Representative 1 second OCT recordings from w1118, genomic deletion (Df[2R]Exel7094), P-element single-gene disruption of sandman (PBac{RB}sandman e00867), sandman overexpressed ubiquitously (actin>sandman), sandman overexpressed in cardiac tissue (tinC>sandman) or ubiquitously (actin>sandman), or in the context of the genomic deletion Df(2R)Exel7094 (Df(2R)Exel7094; actin>sandman and Df(2R)Exel7094; tinC>sandman). Scale bar: 125 μm. (C) Average end diastolic dimensions (EDD) and (D) average end systolic dimensions (ESD) reveal marked enlargement and resultant decrease in (E) average fractional shortening (FS) in Df(2R)Exel7094 and PBac{RB}sandman e00867 in comparison with w1118. The ubiquitous and cardiac-specific overexpression of sandman in the context of Df(2R)Exel7094 (Df(2R)Exel7094; actin>sandman and Df(2R)Exel7094; tinC>sandman, respectively) results in rescue of cardiac dimensions in comparison with Df(2R)Exel7094 and PBac{RB}sandman e00867. Statistical comparisons made using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.0001 versus w1118; †P < 0.0001 versus Df(2R)Exel7094 and PBac{RB}sandman e00867.

Loss of function of TREK-1 shows exacerbated cardiac hypertrophy without systolic dysfunction after pressure overload. Global TREK-1–KO mice had reduced cardiac end-diastolic volumes in a basal state, but overall morphology was similar to that of controls (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Since TREK-1 is activated by biomechanical stretch (10) and TREK-1 gene expression increases in normal hearts and in cardiac fibroblasts with pressure overload (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3), we examined the contribution of TREK-1 to cardiac responses to chronic pressure overload using transverse aortic constriction (TAC) (32). In response to TAC, global TREK-1–KO mice developed enhanced concentric hypertrophy (Figure 2, A, B, E, and F, and Supplemental Table 2), yet cardiac function remained preserved compared with that of WT mice (Figure 2, C and D). Cardiac function in global TREK-1–KO mice remained protected for up to 1 year following TAC (Supplemental Figure 4). The preservation of cardiac function in global TREK-1–KO hearts occurred despite induction of fetal genes (Figure 3, A and B), decreased expression of calcium-handling genes (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), activation of calcineurin, and enhanced Ca2+/calmodulin kinase II (CaMKII) activity, as assessed by phospholamban phosphorylation (Figure 3, C and D). Since TREK-1 is a K+ channel that can influence resting membrane potential, we recorded K+ currents in isolated cardiomyocytes. We found both reduced current and prolonged action potential duration in TREK-1–KO cardiomyocytes, which is consistent with KO of potassium channel function (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Global TREK-1 KO develops hypertrophy and maintains function after pressure overload. (A) Serial echocardiographic measurements of average wall thicknesses (SWT + PWT) and (B) average change in wall thickness, (C) average FS ([EDD – ESD/EDD] × 100) and (D) average change in FS in TREK-1 KO and WT at baseline and up to 16 weeks after TAC. Error bars reflect SEM. Statistical comparisons between WT TAC and TREK-1–KO TAC data were made using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA. P values for the interaction between genotype and weeks after TAC are shown. Comparisons between genotypes at each time point were made using Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons. †P < 0.001; *P < 0.05 for WT TAC versus TREK-1–KO TAC at each time point. (E) Whole mount of hearts from WT and TREK-1–KO hearts both under sham and 16 weeks of TAC conditions. Representative wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) staining showing myocyte areas in WT and TREK-1 KO 16 weeks following sham or TAC. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Average myocyte cross-sectional area (CSA) in WT and TREK-1–KO cross-sectional area after 16 weeks of TAC. The average measured CSAs of 300–500 cardiomyocytes were used for each animal. Statistical comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05 versus WT sham.

Figure 3 Global TREK-1 KO develops hypertrophic molecular signatures after pressure overload. (A) Average β-MHC to α-MHC ratio and (B) skeletal muscle actin gene expression in LVs after 2 weeks of TAC. For gene expression studies in panels A and B, statistical comparisons with WT sham, which has a theoretical mean of 1, were made with a 1-sample, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 versus WT sham. Comparisons among all other groups excluding WT sham were made using by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. †P < 0.05 versus TREK-1 KO sham. (C) CaMKII activity, as measured by phosphorylated phospholamban at threonine 17. Densitometry quantification of the ratio of phosphorylated phospholamban to total phospholamban, normalized to WT sham condition. Full, uncut gels are shown in the supplemental material. (D) Calcineurin activity as measured by RCAN1 gene expression from cDNA obtained from WT and TREK-1–KO LVs after sham or TAC. For the phospholamban (shown in C) and calcineurin experiments (shown D), statistical comparisons with WT sham, which has a theoretical mean of 1, were made with a 1-sample, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 versus WT sham. Comparisons among all other groups excluding WT sham were made using by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. †P < 0.05 versus WT TAC.

Hemodynamic measurements using pressure-volume loop analyses demonstrated that the markedly hypertrophied hearts from global TREK-1–KO mice had enhanced cardiac contractility, with increased load-independent measures of end-systolic pressure-volume relationship (ESPVR) and maximal elastance compared with that of WT mice after 2 weeks of TAC (Figure 4, A, B, and F, and Supplemental Table 3). Consistent with the noninvasive echocardiographic measures of improved cardiac function, TREK-1–KO mice showed a 39% increase in stroke work and preserved cardiac output after TAC (Supplemental Table 1). In addition to enhanced cardiac contractility, TREK-1–KO mice exhibited a preservation of diastolic function after TAC, as measured by active relaxation with a 32% reduction in the minimum rate of LV pressure change (dP/dt min ), and cardiac compliance, as measured by a preserved end-diastolic pressure-volume relationship (EDPVR) (Figure 4, A–E, and Supplemental Table 3). Thus, in response to pathological pressure overload stress, TREK-1–KO mice develop increased concentric hypertrophy and changes in fetal gene expression, but show preserved systolic and diastolic cardiac function.

Figure 4 TREK-1 modulates cardiac function. Representative pressure-volume loops obtained from (A) WT mice and (B) TREK-1 KO mice after 2 weeks of TAC. Average slopes of ESPVR and EDPVR are listed for each genotype. (C) Passive diastolic stiffness derived from the following exponential equation: (LV end diastolic pressure = curve fitting constant × e[stiffness constant × LV end diastolic volume]) in WT and (D) global TREK-1–KO mice in sham and TAC states. *P < 0.0001 versus sham condition curve. Error bars represent 95% CI. Pressure (Press) = curve fitting constant × e(stiffness constant × LV end diastolic volume [Vol]). (E) Average end diastolic PV relation and (F) average maximal elastance in sham and 2 weeks of TAC. *P < 0.05 versus WT sham using 1-sample, 2-tailed t test; †P < 0.05 versus WT TAC by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

TREK-1–KO mice show diminished cardiac fibrosis and fibroblast dysfunction. Since cardiac fibroblasts are abundant noncardiomyocyte cells that are known to influence cardiac function (33), we next assessed whether fibroblast function or cardiac fibrosis was altered in global TREK-1–KO mice. In global TREK-1–KO mice, cardiac compliance, which is significantly influenced by cardiac fibrosis, was preserved despite enhanced cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 4, C–E). Both cardiac fibrosis (Figure 5, A and B) and fibrosis gene expression (Figure 5, C and D) were attenuated in global TREK-1–KO mice after 2 weeks of TAC. We tested to determine whether the lack of fibrotic response was impaired in noncardiac tissue using both an in vivo and an in vitro wound-healing model. Both in vitro scratch closure of fibroblasts isolated from global TREK-1–KO lungs (Figure 5E) and in vivo cutaneous wound healing were significantly diminished in global TREK-1 mice (Figure 5F), indicating a reduction in fibroblast proliferation and migration. There was no significant difference between TREK-1–KO and WT fibroblast transdifferentiation to myofibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 6). These data identify significant impairments in the development of both cardiac and noncardiac fibrosis in TREK-1–KO mice.

Figure 5 TREK-1 regulates both cardiac and extracardiac fibrosis. (A) Representative Masson’s trichrome staining with fibrosis shown in purple. (B) Average percentage fibrosis after 16 weeks of TAC. *P < 0.05 versus control sham using 1-sample, 2-tailed t test. †P < 0.05 versus WT TAC by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Average Periostin and (D) collagen type I A2 (Col1A2) gene expression in LVs after 2 weeks of TAC. Statistical comparisons with WT sham, which has a theoretical mean of 1, were made with a 1-sample, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 versus WT sham. Comparisons among all groups excluding WT sham were made by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. †P < 0.05 versus WT TAC. (E) Average percentage closure of in vitro scratch closure in WT and TREK-1–KO isolated fibroblasts over 44 hours (n = 5 separate experiments). Representative images included below, with leading edge marked in white. Data were compared using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA. *P < 0.05 in comparison with WT of the same time point using Bonferroni’s correction. (F) Average percentage of cutaneous wound closure in control and TREK-1 KO in 6-day wound-healing protocol (WT, n = 13; TREK-1 KO, n = 14). Representative tracings of wound size were included below. Statistical comparisons between the curves were performed using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA. Scale bars: 5 mm. *P < 0.05 in comparison with TREK-1 KO of the same time point using Bonferroni’s correction.

Fibroblast-specific loss of TREK-1 protects against pressure overload–induced cardiac dysfunction. To determine whether the protective effect of global TREK-1 loss of function is mediated by cardiomyocytes or fibroblasts, we generated cardiomyocyte-specific and fibroblast-specific deletions of TREK-1 and examined the effect of TAC-induced pressure overload. Conditional TREK-1–KO mice were generated using a targeting strategy that deleted the gene segment between exons 2 and 3 (Figure 6A). Mice bearing the conditional KO allele (Kcnk2fl/fl) were crossed with mice bearing a cre recombinase under the control of either α–myosin heavy chain (aMHC-cre) or tcf21-iCre, resulting in cardiomyocyte- (aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl) or fibroblast-specific loss of TREK-1 (tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl). In sharp contrast to either Kcnk2fl/fl only or aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl mice, tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl mice had preservation of systolic function (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Table 4) and ventricular dimensions (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 4) after TAC. The preservation of cardiac function and chamber size in tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl mice was associated with significantly less interstitial fibrosis when compared with that in pressure-loaded Kcnk2fl/fl or aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl mice (Figure 6E). These findings suggest that the cardioprotective effects initially observed in global TREK-1–KO mice are mediated by cardiac fibroblasts.

Figure 6 Fibroblast-specific TREK-1 loss of function protects against pressure overload–induced cardiac dysfunction. (A) Conditional TREK-1 targeting strategy schematic: Frt sites flank a neomycin cassette and LoxP sites flank the conditional KO region. The conditional KO allele was obtained after Flp-mediated removal of the neomycin selection marker. (B) Serial echocardiographic measurements of average FS, (C) ESD, and (D) EDD in Kcnk2fl/fl alone (Cre negative), aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl (cardiomyocyte specific), and tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl (fibroblast specific) mice up to 8 weeks after TAC. Error bars reflect SEM. Data were compared using 2-way repeated measures ANOVA. P values for the interaction between genotype and weeks after TAC are shown adjacent to brackets. Comparisons between genotypes at each time point were made using Bonferroni’s test for multiple comparisons. †P < 0.05 versus Kcnk2fl/fl; *P < 0.05 versus aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl. (E) Tissue fibrosis quantified after 12 weeks of TAC in Kcnk2fl/fl (sham = 3, TAC = 13 mice), aMHC-cre-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl (TAC = 5 mice), and tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl (n = 9 mice) mice using Masson’s trichrome stain. (F) Representative histological sections showing fibrosis in purple. Comparisons between genotypes were made by Kruskal-Wallis test with uncorrected Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05 versus Kcnk2fl/fl sham; †P < 0.05 versus Kcnk2fl/fl TAC; ‡P < 0.05 versus aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl.

TREK-1 modulates JNK activation. The impaired fibrotic response suggested that TREK-1 might directly influence signaling pathways that dictate cardiac fibrosis development (34). Given the high abundance of fibroblasts in cardiac tissue (34), we investigated changes in MAPKs in whole-heart lysates using hearts from global TREK-1–KO and WT mice after TAC. The MAPK/JNK was differentially phosphorylated in TREK-1–KO mice compared with WT mice after 2 weeks of TAC (Figure 7A). Indeed, hearts from TREK-1–KO mice exhibited attenuation in the phosphorylation of both JNK and the downstream target of JNK, the transcription factor c-Jun (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Global TREK-1 KO alters JNK phosphorylation. (A) Immunoblotting results for phosphorylated JNK (phospho-JNK) and the downstream JNK target, c-Jun, in WT and TREK-1–KO 3-day and 14-day TAC hearts. Representative array blots shown in the lower panel. (B) Immunoblotting results for phosphorylated JNK in WT and TREK-1–KO hearts harvested after either a perfusion control (PC) or ex vivo stretch (Str). Representative array blots shown in the lower panel. Data for WT sham or perfusion control conditions, which have a theoretical mean of 1, were compared with Wilcoxon’s signed rank test. *P < 0.05 versus perfusion control condition of the same genotype. Data for all other groups excluding the perfusion control condition were compared by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. †P < 0.05 versus WT TAC. Full, uncut gels are shown in the supplemental material.

Since TREK-1 is known to be stretch sensitive, we tested to determine whether JNK phosphorylation was affected in harvested tissues from TREK-1–KO mice exposed to biomechanical stretch. Using an ex vivo Langendorff preparation, we found that increasing ventricular volumes with balloon inflation in the LV of WT hearts significantly increased whole-heart lysate JNK phosphorylation in comparison with that in perfusion controls, while JNK phosphorylation was attenuated in global TREK-1–KO mice (Figure 7B). We assessed the relative contribution of fibroblasts and myocytes to stretch-induced JNK phosphorylation in response to cardiac ex vivo stretch. Ex vivo cardiac stretch in cre-negative Kcnk2fl/fl ventricles induced JNK phosphorylation, which was significantly blunted in aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl ventricles (Figure 8A) While ex vivo stretch appeared to have had little effect on whole-heart JNK phosphorylation in tcf21-iCre; Kcnk2fl/fl mice (Figure 8A), isolated fibroblasts lacking TREK-1 showed attenuated JNK phosphorylation in response to stimulation by either EGF or TGF-β (Figure 8B), suggesting that TREK-1 affects JNK phosphorylation in both cardiomyocytes and fibroblasts. In contrast with the JNK response, activation of ERK1/2 (Supplemental Figure 7A) and p38α in TREK-1–KO hearts was similar to that in WT in both ex vivo stretch and in vitro ligand stimulation experiments (Supplemental Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 8 Cell type–specific TREK-1 KO affects JNK phosphorylation. (A) Immunoblotting results for phosphorylated JNK in Kcnk2fl/fl, aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl, and tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl hearts harvested after either perfusion control or ex vivo stretch. Data are reported as fold change from the perfusion control samples within a gel; all perfusion controls (n = 8) for respective genotypes are shown together (Kcnk2fl/fl, n = 4; aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl, n = 3; and tcf21-iCre; Kcnk2fl/fl, n = 1). Data for perfusion control conditions, which have a theoretical mean of 1, were compared with Wilcoxon’s signed rank test. *P < 0.05 versus perfusion control conditions of the same genotype. Data for all other groups excluding perfusion control conditions were compared by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. †P < 0.05 versus Kcnk2fl/fl TAC; ‡P < 0.05 versus aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl. (B) Average JNK phosphorylation/total JNK in response to 20 minutes of treatment with EGF and 40 minutes of treatment with TGF-β in isolated WT and global TREK-1–KO lung fibroblasts (n = 6 separate experiments). Doses of either EGF or TGF-β were tested with a range of concentrations from 10–11 M to 10–7 M. Data are expressed as fold change from a nonstimulated (NS) condition. Data compared by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05 versus TREK-1–KO fibroblasts. Full, uncut gels are shown in the supplemental material.

In addition to these findings, ex vivo stretch in cre-negative Kcnk2fl/fl ventricles was also found to significantly increase the ratio of the proapoptotic protein Bax and antiapoptotic Bcl-2, suggesting enhanced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 9). This proapoptotic signal was blunted in balloon-stretched aMHC-cre;Kcnk2fl/fl ventricles and trended toward reduction in tcf21-iCre;Kcnk2fl/fl, suggesting that the loss of TREK-1 function reduces apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, these data show that TREK-1 is necessary for the activation of JNK in response to ex vivo biomechanical stretch and in vivo with ventricular loading following TAC.

Human variation in TREK-1 is associated with abnormal cardiac morphology. To test whether variation in human TREK-1 is associated with variation in cardiac morphology, we investigated the association of SNPs in TREK-1 with cardiovascular phenotypes in the 9,000 patient CATHGEN human cohort. In European Americans, the intronic SNP rs10494995 (minor allele frequency [MAF] = 0.05) and a cluster of linked SNPs were associated with LV septal wall thickness (SWT) (recessive models, all P < 10–8) and LV hypertrophy (LVH) (recessive models, all P < 0.003), with the minor allele associated with more adverse phenotypes (Figure 9). Several intronic SNPs were also significant in African Americans, although the SNPs were different than those in European Americans: rs4556330 was associated with left atrial diameter (MAF = 0.29, recessive model P = 0.0003); rs6540882 was associated with posterior wall thickness (PWT) (MAF = 0.49, dominant model P = 0.001); rs6665177 was associated with SWT (MAF = 0.37, recessive model P = 0.002); and rs2363561 was associated with LVH (MAF = 0.45, dominant model, P = 0.0008). While the results for European Americans should be interpreted with caution, given the low allele frequency and small number of influential homozygous individuals, overall these results suggest that genetic loci across human TREK1 are associated with cardiac hypertrophy phenotypes.