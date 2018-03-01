Disruption of staphylococcal aggregation protects against lethal lung injury

USA300 rapidly form stable MAs in alveolar niches. Within 1 hour of intranasal instillation, GFP-labeled USA300 (USA300WT) formed MAs on the alveolar epithelium at niches, curved regions of the alveolar wall at septal junctions (Figure 1A, arrows). MAs formed in more than 50% of alveoli viewed by confocal microscopy (Figure 1B). In infected alveoli, nearly half of the niches contained MAs (Figure 1B). Decreasing the bacterial number in the inhaled inoculum decreased the number of alveoli and niches containing MAs (Figure 1B). However, even with the lower bacterial inoculum, MA size remained unchanged (Figure 1B), indicating that microanatomical features of alveoli determined MA size. MA size varied with numbers of bacteria contained in the MAs (Figure 1C). While all MAs made direct contact with the alveolar epithelium along the tissue-facing edge of the MAs, some MAs protruded into the alveolar lumen (Figure 1A). Together these findings indicate that the niches formed by the alveolar microanatomy determined bacterial clustering, thereby MA size.

Figure 1 Inhaled S. aureus form MAs at alveolar niches. (A) Low-power (inset) and high-power confocal images of a live mouse alveolus (red) show different-sized MAs (arrows) of GFP-labeled S. aureus strain USA300 (green) at niches, curved alveolar regions where alveolar septa converge. Example niche-forming septa are indicated by i–iii. Dashed lines demarcate alveolar walls. AuF, autofluorescence; alv, alveolus. Scale bars: 50 (inset) and 8 μm. Replicated in 4 lungs. (B) Effect of inoculum size on MA distribution and distance of contact between MAs and the epithelium. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 3 lungs in which fluorescence was quantified in 30 (left bars) or 3 (middle and right bars) alveoli per lung; *P < 0.05 using 2-tailed t test. (C) Bacterial counts of MAs. Each point represents a single MA selected from 3 lungs. Line calculated by linear regression (P < 0.05). (D) H&E- and Gram-stained histological sections of lung tissue show low-power (inset) and high-power views of USA300 MAs (arrows) in niches of multiple alveoli. Scale bars: 100 (inset) and 10 μm. Replicated in 3 lungs. (E) Low-power (inset) and high-power confocal views of a calcein-loaded alveolus (red) in a human lung, 10 minutes after alveolar microinstillation of WT USA300 (green). Arrows indicate bacterial MAs in alveolar niches. CR, calcein red. Scale bars: 50 (inset) and 20 μm. Replicated in 3 alveoli.

To rule out the possibility that MA formation was restricted to subpleural alveoli, we fixed the lungs within 1 hour of intranasal instillation of bacteria. Histological sections revealed that MAs were in contact with alveolar epithelium in niches of alveoli located in central and peripheral lung regions (Figure 1D). These data affirm the confocal imaging findings and indicate that MA formation in niches was a generalized phenomenon that occurred in alveoli throughout the lung.

To quantify the time course of MA formation, we microinstilled alveoli with USA300WT through glass micropipettes. Surprisingly, this procedure induced MA formation within minutes of microinstillation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95823DS1), attesting to the rapidity of the aggregation process. Since MA diameters exceeded micropipette tip diameters (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), the MAs could not have formed before microinjection and therefore could not have been directly injected. Moreover, MAs did not form in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C); hence they could not have been inserted into the micropipette before microinjection. MAs also formed within 10 minutes in human lungs (Figure 1E), indicating that rapid MA formation in alveolar niches was not mouse specific. These findings indicate that irrespective of whether the bacteria were inhaled or directly microinstilled, MAs formed rapidly after USA300WT entered alveoli.

In contrast to alveolar niches, from which MAs were not spontaneously cleared (Figure 2, A–C, arrows), flat alveolar septa did not support MA formation. At these locations USA300WT formed small clusters of 1–3 bacteria (Figure 2, A–C, arrowheads), which cleared spontaneously. However, alveolar pretreatment with an inhibitor of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), CFTR inh -172, which inhibits AWL flow (18) but may have other nonspecific effects, blocked the spontaneous removal of small bacterial clusters (Figure 2, D and E), suggesting that the AWL washed out bacteria that did not incorporate into MAs. Taking these findings together, we conclude that localization of the bacteria to niches in curved alveolar segments was critical to the formation of stable MAs.

Figure 2 USA300 MAs are stable and solute impermeable. (A–E) Images (A–D) were obtained at the indicated times after bacterial instillation. A shows a vehicle-pretreated alveolus (alv), delineated by calcein red (CR) fluorescence in the epithelium (red), that contains an MA (arrow) of GFP-labeled WT USA300 (green) in an alveolar niche. Small clusters of 1–3 bacteria (arrowheads) are shown on the flat alveolar surface. B and C show the dashed region at high magnification. D is a high-magnification view from a different alveolus that was pretreated with CFTR inhibitor. Epithelial fluorescence was digitally removed in B–D. Note, small clusters were removed in C but not D. Scale bars: 20 (A) and 5 (B–D) μm. Bars (E) show group data for bacterial removal 4 hours after bacterial microinstillation. SC, small clusters; Veh, vehicle; CF inh , CFTR inhibitor. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 3 lungs (10 clusters quantified per lung); *P < 0.05 as indicated using 2-tailed t test. (F) Bars show fluorescence of the indicated microinstilled bacteria. Washout was given 30 minutes after each microinstillation. WT, WT USA300; phnD–, PhnD-deficient USA300. For fourth and fifth bars, WT was preincubated with the indicated antibodies. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 3 lungs (5 MAs quantified per lung); *P < 0.05 vs. left bar using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (G) Confocal images show epithelium (red) of 2 alveolar niches containing MAs (arrows) of microinstilled USA300 (green). USA300 are GFP-labeled WT (top) and calcein green–loaded (CG-loaded) phnD– (bottom). One hour after USA300 instillation, Alexa Fluor (AF; blue) was microinstilled in alveoli. In the right images, MA fluorescence was digitally removed and replaced by outlines. Open arrow highlights Alexa Fluor penetrance of the MA formed by phnD–. Scale bars: 8 μm. Replicated in 3 lungs.

To further evaluate the stability of the USA300WT MAs, we gave multiple, prolonged microinstillations of buffer to MA-containing alveoli. However, these procedures failed to dislodge the MAs (Figure 2F, first bar), further attesting to their stability. To determine whether other bacteria and particles also induced stable MA formation, we gave alveolar microinstillations of fluorescent plastic beads (Supplemental Figure 1D), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Newman, a different S. aureus strain. Although each of these instillations also induced the formation of MAs in alveolar niches, these MAs could be readily washed out by alveolar buffer microinstillations (Figure 2F, second bar, and Supplemental Figure 2A); hence they were not stable. These findings indicate that although nonspecific bacteria as well as inert particles clustered at alveolar niches, the MAs formed by USA300WT alone were stable.

USA300 proteins determine stability of alveolar MAs. S. aureus aggregate in vitro through homophilic interactions between bacterial surface proteins (8, 26). To evaluate bacterial proteins in MA formation, we considered the role of PhnD. Although PhnD is a component of the bacterial phosphonate ABC transporter (27, 28), reports indicate that it may have also an adhesive function in vitro (11). Alveolar microinstillation of PhnD-deficient mutant USA300 (phnD–) (29), or USA300WT preincubated with a polyclonal antibody that inhibits PhnD binding (11), caused MA formation. However, in each case we could wash out the MAs with alveolar buffer microinstillation (Figure 2F, third and fourth bars from left), indicating that the clusters were not stable. Microinstillation of USA300WT preincubated with an isotype-matched control antibody formed washout-resistant MAs (Figure 2F, fifth bar). These findings indicate that PhnD-mediated interbacterial adhesion in alveolar niches was critical for formation of stable MAs of USA300.

It is proposed that S. aureus bind epithelial surfaces by ligating epithelial proteins such as β 1 integrins, or the cytokine receptor TNF receptor type 1 (TNFR1) (6, 30). To evaluate these possibilities, we microinstilled USA300WT in alveoli pretreated with microinstillations of polyclonal anti–β 1 integrin antibody, or in alveoli of TNFR1-null mice. In each case, USA300WT formed stable MAs (data not shown). In addition, we eliminated all proteins from the alveolar surface by giving alveolar microinstillations of trypsin. We confirmed that these microinstillations removed surface proteins as detected by biotin staining (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Microinstillation of USA300WT in the protein-depleted alveoli also resulted in formation of washout-resistant MAs (Supplemental Figure 2, A, rightmost bar, and D). Together, these findings suggest that MA formation and stabilization were not determined by alveolar epithelial surface proteins.

MAs inhibit penetration by an antibiotic-sized solute. Because of the above evidence indicating interbacterial adhesion in MAs, we considered that MAs may have diminished permeability to small solutes, an issue that might relate to antibiotic penetrance of these structures. Accordingly, in MA-containing alveoli we microinstilled fluorescent Alexa Fluor, a water-soluble solute of molecular weight (1 kDa) similar to that of the antistaphylococcal antibiotic vancomycin. Alexa Fluor penetrance in USA300WT MAs was negligible (Figure 2G, top row). By contrast, phnD– MAs were markedly penetrable by Alexa Fluor (Figure 2G, bottom row). We interpret that PhnD‑mediated linkages on the bacterial wall of stabilized, microaggregated USA300WT formed a barrier that blocked solute penetrance to the MA interior, whereas unstable MAs were freely permeable. Thus, stable USA300 MAs might hinder penetrance, hence efficacy of antibiotics.

USA300 causes rapid epithelial injury localized to MA sites. Findings in cultured cells indicate that staphylococci cause cell injury by Hla-induced membrane damage (31, 32). However, there is no understanding as to the rapidity of the membrane damage, or the role of staphylococcal aggregates in the process. Further, no direct data are available attesting to Hla-induced membrane damage in the intact alveolar epithelium, where membrane damage might be repaired spontaneously (19, 33). To test this hypothesis, we evaluated epithelial membrane damage at the MA-alveolar interface in terms of epithelial calcein fluorescence, which decreases following membrane damage (34). After alveolar instillation of USA300WT, calcein fluorescence decreased in MA-associated epithelium (Figure 3, A and B, first bar from left), signifying epithelial membrane damage. Interestingly, calcein loss also occurred in MA-free epithelia (Figure 3, A and B, second bar from left). Hence, we considered that the MA-free response could be secondary to gap junctional effects. Accordingly, we treated alveoli with GAP26/27, an inhibitor of connexin 43–containing (Cx43-containing) GJs (21, 35). GAP26/27 pretreatment inhibited calcein loss at MA-free sites (Figure 3B, fourth bar from left), but not at MA-associated sites (Figure 3B, third bar from left), affirming a role for GJs in the effect and ruling out the possibility that membrane damage occurred at MA-free sites.

Figure 3 USA300 MAs cause localized epithelial injury. All microinstillations were in alveoli. (A) Confocal images show epithelial calcein red (CR) fluorescence (red), before (left) and 1 hour after (right) MA (green) formation by WT USA300 (GFP) in alveoli (alv). Example niches (arrowheads) and niche-forming septa (i–iii) are indicated. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Alveolar fluorescence at WT) MA-associated (+) and MA-free (–) sites. Alveoli were pretreated with vehicle (Veh) or GAP26/27 (GAP). Bars: n = 3 lungs (4 sites quantified per lung). (C–E) Confocal images show alveoli (red) in which we induced WT MA (green) formation, then instilled Alexa Fluor (AF) dye (blue). MA fluorescence was digitally removed in high-magnification views of septa 1 (D) and 2 (E). Pink pseudocolor (arrows) signifies red-blue merge only for MA-associated epithelium (D). Scale bars: 15 (C) and 5 (D and E) μm. Replicated in 3 lungs. (F) Fluorescence loss after the indicated microinstillations. Points: n = 3 lungs (30 alveoli quantified per lung). Arrows: time points of instillation and epithelial calcein reloading. (G) Fluorescence after the indicated microinstillations. hla– and phnD–, Hla- and PhnD-deficient USA300. Fifth and sixth bars: WT was preincubated with the indicated antibodies. Bars: n = 3 lungs (30 alveoli quantified per lung). (H) Effect of WT cluster size on fluorescence at cluster-associated sites. SC, small clusters of 1–3 bacteria. Bars: n = 3 lungs (3 sites quantified per lung). (I) Concentration dependence of Hla-induced calcein loss. Line calculated by polynomial regression (P < 0.05). Dashed arrow: Hla concentration corresponding to fluorescence loss induced by USA300 MAs. Hla H35L , mutant Hla. Points: n = 3 lungs (30 alveoli quantified per lung). All points and bars: mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 as indicated (B, G, and H) or vs. baseline (F) or leftmost point (I) using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction.

To further evaluate the localization of membrane damage at MA sites, we microinstilled alveoli with the dye Alexa Fluor, which is water soluble and membrane impermeable. Therefore, extracellular Alexa Fluor is not taken up in cells with intact membranes. Hence, we reasoned that appearance of Alexa Fluor fluorescence in the epithelial cytosol would indicate membrane damage in the fluorescent cell. Our findings indicate that following alveolar microinstillation, Alexa Fluor appeared in the epithelial cytosol, as evident by merged pseudocolor at MA-associated (Figure 3, C and D) but not at MA-free sites (Figure 3E). These findings affirm that membrane damage occurred only in MA-associated epithelia.

Although epithelial calcein fluorescence was stable after PBS microinstillation, the USA300WT-induced calcein loss initiated in minutes and continued for hours (Figure 3F). After the fluorescence decreased by more than 50%, we reloaded calcein in the epithelium. This procedure returned cytosolic fluorescence to baseline (Figure 3F). Since the activity of cytosolic esterases determines calcein fluorescence (36), our ability to successfully reload calcein indicated that the epithelium was viable.

An Hla-deficient mutant of USA300 (hla–) that does not secrete Hla toxin (37) formed MAs (Supplemental Figure 2E) but failed to induce calcein loss (Figure 3G), affirming that Hla was critical for the membrane damage. The extent of calcein loss related directly to the extent of MA-epithelial contact (Figure 3H), affirming that bacteria at the MA-epithelial interface determined the injury. Unstable bacterial clusters that were formed in alveolar niches by phnD–, or by USA300WT that were preincubated with PhnD-inhibiting antibody, but not with noninhibiting antibody, failed to induce calcein loss (Figure 3G), indicating that MA stability was critical. Together, our findings underline a novel feature of USA300-induced epithelial injury, namely that in alveoli, the injury is attributable to Hla-induced membrane damage that occurs locally only at sites of stable MAs.

These findings suggested that Hla secreted by MAs was restricted to the epithelial membrane directly associated with the MAs, and that there was no diffusion of Hla to MA-free alveolar regions. We suggest that at MA-associated sites, calcein escaped across the injured epithelial membrane, causing localized fluorescence loss (Supplemental Figure 3). Subsequently, intracellular calcein diffusion through GJs from noninjured epithelium to the adjacent injured epithelium resulted in fluorescence loss even at the noninjured, MA-free epithelium. Together, these findings indicated that Hla-induced membrane damage was localized to MA-associated epithelium, but that the injury initiated intercellular communication of cytosolic constituents.

We considered that Hla might achieve high concentrations in clefts (Supplemental Figure 1A, arrows) at the MA-epithelial interface. To determine membrane-damaging concentrations, we gave alveolar microinstillations of purified Hla. Our findings indicate that Hla, but not a mutant Hla that cannot damage membranes (12, 38), induced rapid, concentration-dependent calcein loss in alveolar epithelium (Figure 3I). We interpret from the response curve that an Hla concentration of more than 100 μg/ml (Figure 3I, dashed line) accounted for the calcein loss induced at MA sites (Figure 3B, first bar from left). Hence, we suggest that the Hla concentration at the MA-epithelial interface exceeded concentrations previously applied to induce membrane damage in cultured cells (12, 31, 32, 38), attesting to unique features of alveolar anatomy that may have augmented Hla toxicity.

Epithelial injury at MAs induces GJ communication of cytosolic constituents with noninjured epithelium. Understanding of S. aureus–induced effects on cytosolic Ca2+ (cytCa2+), a major determinant of alveolar injury (19), has been hampered by the tendency of soluble Ca2+-sensing dyes to leak across Hla-damaged cell membranes (32). Hence, to assess cytCa2+ responses, we transfected alveoli with the Ca2+-sensing FRET probe YC2.3 (39, 40). The probe was well expressed in alveolar epithelium (Supplemental Figure 4A). Excitation of cyan fluorescent protein (CFP) resulted in FRET-induced yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) fluorescence (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), which was inhibited after we selectively photobleached CFP (Supplemental Figure 4B). We assessed the validity of the FRET-induced YFP/CFP fluorescence ratio as a cytCa2+ reporter through alveolar microinstillation of acid, which induces localized epithelial pore formation and cytCa2+ entry (19). Acid instillation increased the FRET ratio in epithelium (Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, alveolar pretreatment with the Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM abrogated the acid-induced FRET response (Supplemental Figure 4C). These findings affirmed that increases of the FRET ratio reflected increases in cytCa2+.

Microinstillation of USA300WT, but not of hla–, increased epithelial cytCa2+ at MA sites (Figure 4, A–F). In contrast to the response to alveolar acid exposure that causes a transient cytCa2+ increase (19), the USA300WT-induced cytCa2+ increase did not return to baseline (Figure 4G). Hence, in contrast to acid-induced membrane damage in which the membrane repairs spontaneously (19), there was no self-repair of the injured epithelial membrane at MA sites. Additionally, cytCa2+ increases occurred not only in alveoli containing MAs, but also in alveoli free of bacteria (Figure 4H, left bar). Pretreatment of the infected alveoli with the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM inhibited cytCa2+ increases at all locations (Figure 4, F and H, right bar in each). Hence, cytCa2+ diffused from injured, MA-associated epithelium to epithelium of MA-free alveoli.

Figure 4 MA-induced cytCa2+ increase spreads from infected to uninfected alveoli. Images and quantifications are of alveolar fluorescence after epithelial transfection with the Ca2+-sensing YC2.3 FRET probe. CytCa2+ was measured in terms of the FRET-induced YFP/CFP fluorescence ratio. (A–D) Confocal images in A show epithelial (yellow) FRET-induced YFP (FRET) fluorescence of 2 representative alveoli (alv) containing MAs (red) of WT or Hla-deficient (hla–) USA300 as indicated. Bacteria are MitoTracker (MT) dye loaded. High-magnification images in B and C show MA-associated epithelial sites (1 and 3 in A), before (B) and 1 hour after (C) bacterial microinstillation. Images in D show high-magnification views of MA-free sites (2 and 4 in A). Note, fluorescence increased at sites 1 and 2, but not 3 and 4. Bacterial fluorescence was digitally removed in C. Scale bars: 20 (A) and 5 (B and D) μm. (E) Time course of FRET ratio increase at 2 representative MA-associated alveolar sites, after microinstillation of the indicated bacteria. Arrow indicates the time point of instillation. (F) Group data 1 hour after the indicated microinstillations. Right bar shows alveoli that were pretreated with BAPTA before WT instillation. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 4 lungs (4 sites quantified per lung); *P < 0.05 using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (G) Time-dependent effects of the indicated microinstillations. Arrow indicates the time point of instillation. HCl, hydrochloric acid (pH 1.0–1.2). Points: mean ± SEM; n = 3 lungs (3 sites quantified per lung); *P < 0.05 vs. HCl using 2-tailed t test. (H) Group data 1 hour after alveolar WT microinstillation. Instilled alveoli were pretreated with vehicle (Veh) or BAPTA before instillation. Quantified alveoli did not contain bacteria. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 4 lungs (4 sites quantified per lung); *P < 0.05 using 2-tailed t test.

We considered that this spread of cytCa2+ could have injurious cellular effects as reflected by mitochondrial function (41), surfactant secretion (42), and alveolar barrier integrity (43). Within 15 minutes of MA formation, there was widespread loss of epithelial mitochondrial potential (Figure 5, A–G) and inhibition of alveolar surfactant secretion (Figure 5, H–M), which we quantified in terms of lamellar body exocytosis (44). After 6 hours, alveolar permeability to intravenously infused high–molecular weight dextran increased markedly (Figure 5, N–Q, Supplemental Figures 5 and 6, and Supplemental Video 1). These responses occurred in USA300WT-infected and uninfected alveoli, but were absent in alveoli containing hla– MAs (Figure 5, D, F, G, and K–M), as well as in USA300WT-containing alveoli that were pretreated with BAPTA-AM (Figure 5, E–G, P, and Q), or intranasally instilled with inoculums containing low bacterial counts (Supplemental Figure 5). We conclude that the increase of cytCa2+ in the MA-injured epithelium and its subsequent spread caused widespread alveolar dysfunction.

Figure 5 USA300 MAs rapidly induce Hla- and Ca2+-dependent loss of alveolar function. Confocal images and quantifications show fluorescence in live alveoli. All bars: mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 as indicated using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (A–G) A shows an alveolus (alv) with epithelial tetramethylrhodamine, ethyl ester (TMRE), fluorescence. B and C show the marked region (dashed rectangle) at high magnification, before (B) and 1 hour after (C) microinstillation of WT USA300 (WT). D and E are high-magnification regions of other alveoli that received Hla-deficient USA300 (hla–) or BAPTA pretreatment, respectively. Bacterial fluorescence was digitally removed in C–E. Dashed regions indicate MA locations. Scale bars: 30 (A) and 5 (B–E) μm. Plots (F) and bars (G) show effects of the indicated treatments on fluorescence at MA-associated epithelial sites. Plots are representative for individual sites. Bars show group data 1 hour after the indicated microinstillations; n = 3 lungs (3 sites quantified per lung). (H–M) H shows fluorescence of alveolar type 2 (AT2) cell lamellar bodies (LBs) loaded with LysoTracker Red (LTR). We microinstilled alveoli as indicated, transiently hyperinflated the lung, then obtained images I–K. LB fluorescence loss indicates hyperinflation-induced surfactant secretion. Bacterial fluorescence was digitally removed in J and K. Dashed regions indicate MA locations. Scale bars: 5 μm. Plots (L) are representative for individual cells. Bars (M) show group data 1 hour after the indicated microinstillations; n = 3 lungs (5 cells quantified per lung). (N–Q) Alveoli were pretreated with vehicle (N and O) or BAPTA (P), then microinstilled as indicated. After 6 hours, we gave intravascular 20-kDa dextran (green), then obtained the images. MAs are indicated in red. Arrows indicate dextran-filled airspaces. FD20, FITC-labeled dextran. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bars (Q): n = 3 lungs (10 alveoli quantified per lung).

Bacterial disaggregation enhances antibiotic efficacy in USA300 lung infection. To determine whether the above cellular responses to USA300WT induced global lung responses, we quantified pulmonary edema formation in terms of lung extravascular water content (Figure 6A). Intranasal USA300WT instillation increased extravascular lung water, indicating formation of pulmonary edema. This response was inhibited by alveolar expression of mutant Cx43 that blocks Cx43-containing GJs (20, 45). In addition, edema formation was blocked by instillation of USA300WT preincubated with PhnD-blocking antibody. These findings indicate that PhnD interactions in conjunction with GJ mechanisms accounted for USA300WT-induced pulmonary edema.

Figure 6 Inhibition of bacterial aggregation and GJ function protects against USA300-induced lung injury. (A) Bars show blood-free extravascular lung water (EVLW) content in untreated mice, or 3 hours after intranasal instillation of WT USA300 (WT). For the third and fourth bars from left, mice were pretreated, 48 hours before WT instillation, with intranasal administration of liposome-complexed plasmid DNA encoding mutant connexin 43 protein (Cx43MU) or empty vector (Vector). For the fifth and sixth bars from left, WT were preincubated in PhnD-blocking antibody or nonblocking IgG as indicated, then instilled. Bars: mean ± SEM; n as indicated; *P < 0.05 vs. left bar using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (B and C) Group data 4 hours after the indicated intranasal (i.n.) instillations. BAL, bronchoalveolar lavage; phnD–, PhnD-deficient USA300. Bars: mean ± SEM; n = 4 mice per group; *P < 0.05 as indicated using ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (D) Plots show mouse survival after intranasal instillation of WT or phnD– USA300 as indicated. Mice were pretreated with subcutaneous injection of vehicle (Veh) or vancomycin (Vanc) as indicated, 1 hour before bacterial instillation. There was no mortality in untreated control mice (not shown). n = 10 mice per group; *P < 0.05 vs. black line at 10 hours after instillation using log-rank test. (E) Whole-lung bacterial count 4 hours after the indicated instillations. Each point represents a single mouse. Lines indicate means. Statistical significance (P < 0.05) was determined using 2-tailed t test.

We considered survival responses in mice infected with USA300 given by intranasal instillation. Within 4 hours, USA300WT infection increased the bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) contents of leukocytes and total protein (Figure 6, B and C), resulting in 80% mortality (Figure 6D, blue line). However, despite the fact that lung bacterial counts were not different between USA300WT- and phnD–-infected mice (Figure 6E), at 4 hours mice given phnD– bacteria had attenuated levels of BAL leukocytes and total protein (Figure 6, B and C) as well a mortality rate of about 40%, which was markedly less than that of USA300WT (Figure 6D, green line). Notably, the phnD–-infected mice continued to deteriorate and eventually had a mortality rate at 10 hours that was similar to that of USA300WT (Figure 6D). Thus, although phnD– blocked stable MA formation, the bacteria may not have been eliminated, and could therefore have induced delayed mortality by undefined mechanisms.

To evaluate the effect of MA stability on antibiotic therapy, we treated mice with vancomycin, then instilled USA300. Vancomycin treatment failed to decrease USA300WT-induced mortality (Figure 6D, red line). However, mortality in phnD–-infected mice was almost completely abrogated (Figure 6D, black line). In vitro studies indicated that there were no differences between USA300WT and phnD– colonies in regard to Hla secretion (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), or vancomycin-induced inhibition of bacterial growth (Supplemental Figure 7C), ruling out toxin production and bacterial viability as factors in the survival response. Together, these findings indicate that although antibiotic pretreatment failed to protect against mortality due to USA300WT infection, the pretreatment was highly effective against infection by mutant bacteria that failed to establish stable alveolar MAs (Figure 7).