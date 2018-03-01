Hippo-mediated suppression of IRS2/AKT signaling prevents hepatic steatosis and liver cancer

Deletion of both PTEN and SAV1 in the liver promotes NAFLD, NASH, and tumorigenesis. To investigate any potential crosstalk between the Hippo and AKT pathways in vivo, we first generated liver-specific PTEN and SAV1 double-knockout mice (Pten–/– Sav1–/–, referred to herein as DKO mice) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95802DS1). Consistent with previous observations (23), SAV1-deficient (Sav1fl/fl; albumin-Cre or Sav1–/–) mice had a slight enlargement of the liver, whereas PTEN-deficient (Ptenfl/fl; albumin-Cre or Pten–/–) mice developed fatty livers (Figure 1A). In contrast, the DKO mice had highly advanced liver tumors at 5 months of age (Figure 1A), with significantly increased liver weights at 2 and 4 months of age (Figure 1E). While Sav1–/– and Pten–/– mice developed liver tumors at 50 to 60 weeks, all DKO mice developed such tumors by 15 weeks (Figure 1B). Thus, DKO mice showed a marked acceleration of tumorigenesis with a corresponding reduction in survival (Figure 1, B and C). In addition, while Pten–/– mice developed only HCC (17, 18), Sav1–/– mice (23) and DKO mice developed both HCC and CC (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Liver-specific deletion of Pten and Sav1 accelerates the development of fatty liver and tumorigenesis. (A) Livers from 5-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. DKO (Pten–/– Sav1–/–) livers show advanced tumor development. (B and C) Tumor-free rate (B) and survival rate (C) for mice of the indicated genotypes. (D) Oil red O and PAS staining of livers from 1-month-old mice as well as H&E, Picrosirius red, TUNEL, and F4/80 staining of livers from 3-month-old mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (Oil red O, H&E, and F4/80), 50 μm (PAS), and 200 μm (Picrosirius red and TUNEL). (E) Liver-to-body weight ratio for mice at 2 and 4 months of age. (F) Liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase [AST] and alanine aminotransferase [ALT]) in the serum of 3-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (G) Quantification of apoptotic cells and macrophages following (D) TUNEL and F4/80 staining. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue fluorescence). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus WT; †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and †††P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons (1-way ANOVA). (A–G) n = 5 WT mice; (A) n = 5 mice, (B–D) n = 8 mice, and (E–G) n = 3 mice of the other 3 genotypes.

Given that Pten–/– liver cancer proceeds through NAFLD and NASH (17, 18), we examined young DKO mice for phenotypic changes occurring prior to tumor development. One-month-old DKO livers showed excessive fatty acid accumulation (Oil red O), similar to what was observed in NAFLD. This phenotype, however, did not appear in Pten–/– mouse livers until 3 months of age (H&E) (Figure 1D). Acute deletion of Pten and Sav1 in the adult stage using a CRE-encoding adenovirus also consistently led to the development of NAFLD (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). DKO mouse livers also had an excessive accumulation of glycogen (PAS) at 1 month of age (Figure 1D) that grew progressively worse with time (Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, 3-month-old DKO livers showed increased apoptosis (TUNEL) and macrophage accumulation (F4/80) (Figure 1D and Figure 1G). Because these are associated with advanced NAFLD (H&E) and fibrosis (Picrosirius red) (Figure 1D), they suggested progression to NASH. DKO mice showed significantly increased serum AST and ALT levels at 3 months of age (Figure 1F) as well as increased pan-cytokeratin–positive (pan-CK–positive) hepatic progenitor cells in nonductal regions at 5 months of age (Supplemental Figure 1C). Collectively, these results indicate that deletion of Sav1 accelerates the progression of Pten–/– livers through the steps of NAFLD, NASH, cirrhosis, and cancer. We therefore decided to focus on the development of NAFLD as a precursor of liver tumorigenesis.

Increased AKT signaling accelerates the development of fatty liver in Pten–/– Sav1–/– mice. We next performed gene expression profiling on the DKO mice to explore the mechanism underlying their early development of NAFLD. We found that DKO livers had increased expression of genes related to insulin signaling (i.e., Pdk4, Igfbp1, and Irs2) and reduced expression of genes related to carbohydrate or glucose metabolism (i.e., Pygb, Slc2a2, Pklr, and Aacs) (Figure 2A). In a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of DKO livers relative to Pten–/– livers, we found enrichment of gene signatures related to lipogenesis and insulin signaling, including IRS targets and gene sets related to steroid biosynthesis, lipid biosynthesis, and fatty acid metabolism (Figure 2B and Table 1). Given these observations, we asked whether AKT acts as an effector molecule in the dysregulation of liver metabolism we observed in DKO mice.

Figure 2 Deletion of SAV1 potentiates AKT signaling in PTEN-deficient livers. (A) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes in the livers of 3-month-old mice as revealed by microarray analysis. (B) GSEA for Pten–/– Sav1–/– (DKO) livers compared with Pten–/– livers. Upregulated gene signatures in DKO mouse livers are depicted using MSigDB (Broad Institute). NES, normalized enrichment score; NOM p-val, nominal P value; FDR q-val, FDR q value. (C) Immunoblot analysis of AKT signaling components and lipogenesis-related proteins in the livers of 3-month-old mice. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. mSREBP1c, mature form of SREBP1c; pSREBP1c, precursor form of SREBP1c. (D) Immunohistochemical staining of p-AKT (Ser473) and immunofluorescence staining of PIP 3 (green fluorescence) in the livers of 3-month-old mice. Scale bars: 50 μm (left) and 100 μm (right). (E–G) qPCR analysis of relative mRNA levels for lipogenesis- or inflammation-related genes in the livers of 3-month-old mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus the corresponding value for WT mice; †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and †††P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons (1-way ANOVA). (A and B) n = 2 mice; (C–G) n = 3 or 5 mice.

Table 1 List of upregulated GSEA gene signatures for Pten–/– Sav1–/– livers compared with Pten–/– livers

As expected, Pten deletion led to activation of AKT, as evidenced by increased levels of p-AKT (Figure 2C). Surprisingly, DKO livers showed even greater AKT activation than did Pten–/– livers, while neither Sav1–/– nor WT livers showed any such activation, presumably because of the presence of PTEN (Figure 2C). Consistent with this result, DKO livers also showed greater increases downstream of AKT signaling than did Pten–/– livers, including increased phosphorylation of glycogen synthase kinase 3β (p-GSK3β), increased processing of SREBP1c, and upregulation of FAS and ACC (Figure 2C). This increase in p-GSK3β in DKO livers is also consistent with their excessive accumulation of glycogen (18) (Figure 1D, PAS staining). Using IHC, we also observed increases in p-AKT and PIP 3 in DKO hepatocytes but not biliary cells or infiltrated immune cells (Figure 2D), suggesting that the dysregulation of liver metabolism in DKO mice depends on cell-autonomous signaling. DKO livers showed increased expression of lipogenesis-related genes (i.e., Fasn, Acc1, and Scd1) and SREBP family genes (i.e., Srebp1a, Srebp1c, and Srebp2) (Figure 2, E and F). They also showed increased expression of inflammation-related genes such as IL-6 (Il6) and TNF-α (Tnfa), indicating the progression of chronic NAFLD to NASH (Figure 2G). In summary, DKO livers showed increased AKT activation, lipogenesis, glycogenesis, and inflammation.

YAP/TAZ enhance AKT activation and the development of fatty liver in the absence of PTEN. To identify the mechanism underlying the enhanced AKT activation we observed in DKO livers, we examined the status of the various Hippo pathway components. Consistent with the role of SAV1 as an upstream regulator of LATS (23), SAV1-deficient livers (from both Sav1–/– and DKO mice) showed reduced LATS activation (p-LATS) that was also associated with increased levels of YAP but low levels of p-YAP (Figure 3A). Both Pten–/– and Sav1–/– mice showed increased levels of TAZ compared with expression levels in WT mice, but the increase in TAZ in DKO mice was even greater (Figure 3A). We confirmed the increased levels of YAP and TAZ in DKO livers via IHC (Figure 3B). Interestingly, we found high levels of YAP expression only in the nuclei of DKO mouse liver cells compared with liver cells from the other groups, but we found abundant TAZ in both the cytoplasm and nuclei (Figure 3, C and D). The increased expression of the YAP/TAZ targets CTGF and CYR61 provided further confirmation of the upregulation of YAP/TAZ activity in DKO livers (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Increased TAZ or YAP activity promotes NAFLD via AKT activation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of Hippo pathway components in livers from 3-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (B–D) IHC analysis of YAP/TAZ (B), quantification of YAP/TAZ localization from B and C, and nuclear/cytoplasmic fractionation (D) in livers from 1-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. N, nucleus; C, cytoplasm. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E and F) Macroscopic appearance and H&E and Oil red O staining of livers from 6-week-old WT (E) and Pten–/– (F) mice 4 days after injection with adenoviruses (Ad) encoding GFP, TAZ4SA, or YAP5SA at 6 weeks of age. Scale bars: 50 μm. Arrows indicate hepatocytes with excessive lipid droplets. (G and H) Immunoblot analysis of livers as in E and F. (A–D) n = 5; (E–H) n = 3. s.e., short exposure; l.e., long exposure.

To determine whether YAP and TAZ directly promote fatty liver development via AKT activation, we used an adenovirus to induce overexpression in the liver of active TAZ (TAZ4SA) or a version of YAP (YAP5SA) that cannot be inhibited by LATS (32). In WT mice, we found that liver size and morphology remained unaffected 4 days after injection of the viruses inducing the expression of TAZ4SA or YAP5SA (Figure 3E, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). On the other hand, in Pten–/– mice under the same experimental conditions, the expression of TAZ4SA or YAP5SA induced hepatomegaly, promoted the development of NAFLD without fibrosis or inflammation (Figure 3F, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and C), and elicited marked increases in p-AKT and FAS (Figure 3, G and H). The fact that TAZ4SA and YAP5SA did not affect p-AKT levels in WT livers (Figure 3, G and H) suggests that PTEN was able to rapidly convert PIP 3 to PIP 2 and thereby prevent AKT activation. This observation suggests that PTEN deficiency is a suitable genetic background in which to study the role of YAP/TAZ in AKT signaling and metabolic dysfunction. These results also support the finding that the upregulation of YAP/TAZ promotes fatty liver development in the Pten–/– background by increasing AKT activity.

Transcriptional regulation of Irs2 by YAP/TAZ. The next question we addressed was how YAP and TAZ potentiate AKT activity in Pten–/– livers. In DKO livers, we observed a marked increase in PIP 3 , a direct upstream activator of AKT (Figure 2E). We also observed increased levels of p-ERK (Figure 4A), a downstream target of PIP 3 . We therefore hypothesized that YAP and TAZ may serve as upstream regulators of AKT. DKO mice showed dramatic increases in IRS2, but not IR, IRS1, or PI3K (Figure 4A). In addition, the increase in Irs2 mRNA we observed in DKO mice was more significant than the increase we observed in Sav1–/– or Pten–/– mice (Figure 4B). This is reminiscent of the pattern we observed for YAP/TAZ expression in these same animals (Figure 3, A and B) and is consistent with our microarray analysis showing that DKO mice expressed higher levels of Irs2 mRNA and IRS target genes than did Pten–/– mice (Figure 2, A–C). Together, these results suggest that YAP/TAZ activation in DKO livers increases insulin signaling by upregulating IRS2.

Figure 4 YAP/TAZ directly activate Irs2 transcription through TEAD binding. (A) Immunoblot analyses of insulin signaling molecules in the livers of 3-month-old mice. (B) qPCR analysis of Irs2 mRNA levels in the same livers as in A. (C–G) Representative immunoblot analyses of AML12 cells infected with lentiviruses encoding shPten and/or shSav1 (C)and their insulin-induced AKT activity (D). AML12 cells were infected with a retrovirus encoding IRS2 or a control (CTL) (E), and shPten- and shSav1-expressing AML12 cells in C were transfected with siIrs2 or control (siCtl) (F). AML12 cells were infected with retrovirus encoding TAZ4SA or TAZ4SA/S51A (G). In D and F, the cells were deprived of serum for 16 hours and then treated with insulin (100 nM) for the indicated durations. (H and I) Luciferase reporter assay (I) for 293T cells expressing TAZ4SA or TAZ4SA/S51A as well as luciferase (Luc) reporter constructs that include regions of the Irs2 distal promoter and first intron (H) containing WT or deleted (TBSsΔ). Ex, exon. (J) ChIP-qPCR analysis of the binding of TAZ to the Irs2 promoter analyzed in I. AML12 cells infected with control or TAZ4SA retroviruses and subjected to immunoprecipitation with antibodies recognizing TAZ or IgG. Quantitative data in B, I, and J represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 versus the corresponding CTL; †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, and †††P < 0.001 for the indicated comparisons. One-way ANOVA (B) and Student’s t test (I and J). (A and B) n = 3 for each group. (C–J) n = 3 independent experiments; (I) n = 5 independent experiments.

Next, we used the normal mouse hepatocyte cell line AML12 to further clarify the molecular relationship between YAP/TAZ and IRS2 in vitro. We found slight increases in IRS2 expression associated with the depletion of either PTEN or SAV1 in this cell line, but an even greater increase in IRS2 expression associated with the simultaneous knockdown of both PTEN and SAV1 (Figure 4C). While SAV1 depletion did not affect insulin-induced AKT activation, depletion of both SAV1 and PTEN enhanced AKT activation by dramatically increasing IRS2 expression (Figure 4D). We also found that overexpression of IRS2 induced AKT activation (Figure 4E) and knockdown of IRS2 in PTEN and SAV1-depleted cells attenuated their insulin-induced activation of AKT (Figure 4F).

Since the transcription factor TEAD binds YAP/TAZ for target gene transcription (33), we asked whether YAP/TAZ can directly regulate Irs2 expression through TEAD. We found that TAZ4SA, but not the TEAD-binding deficient mutant (TAZ4SA/S51A), could enhance IRS2 expression and AKT phosphorylation (Figure 4G). There are 6 potential TEAD-binding sites (TBSs) within the distal promoter and first intron of Irs2 (Figure 4H). TAZ4SA, but not TAZ4SA/S51A, activated reporter constructs containing TBS2, TBS4, or TBS5, but it could not activate reporters lacking these binding sites (TBSsΔ) (Figure 4I). By performing ChIP–quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis, we found that TAZ binds TBS2 and TBS5 of Irs2 (Figure 4J). These results indicate that the YAP/TAZ-TEAD complex directly induces the transcription of Irs2, thereby promoting AKT signaling.

Deletion of YAP/TAZ or activation of Hippo signaling attenuates fatty liver development by downregulation of IRS2. To confirm the role of YAP/TAZ in the DKO mouse phenotype, we generated DKO mice that also carried conditional Yap and/or Taz alleles (Supplemental Figure 3A). We observed mild improvement in the fatty liver phenotypes of 4-week-old Pten–/– Sav1–/– Taz–/– (PST triple-knockout [TKO]) and Pten–/– Sav1–/– Yap–/– (PSY TKO) mice compared with that seen in DKO mice (Figure 5A). In contrast, deletion of both Yap and Taz in DKO mice (PSYT quadruple-knockout [QKO]) rescued the DKO fatty liver phenotype (Figure 5A). QKO mice also had a reduced abundance of IRS2, p-AKT, p-GSK3β, and FAS (Figure 5B), and less upregulation of Irs2 mRNA than did DKO mice (Figure 5C). DKO and either PST or PSY TKO livers did not differ in their p-AKT levels (Figure 5B), presumably because of some sort of compensatory regulation of YAP or TAZ in TKO livers (34). We detected a reduced p-YAP/YAP ratio in PST TKO mice compared with DKO mice, suggesting that PST TKO mice have more active YAP. In PSY TKO mice, it was TAZ that appeared in greater abundance than was observed in DKO mice (Figure 5B). Unexpectedly, although we did not see any reduction in the liver-to-body weight ratio of PSYT QKO mice compared with that of DKO mice, QKO mice developed severe liver fibrosis, and their serum was much yellower than that of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). As previously reported (25, 35), Yap–/– Taz–/– mice do not form biliary ducts (CK19-negative) and have chronic liver damage and fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). The fibrotic changes we observed in PSYT QKO livers were likely due to the toxicity that arose because of the YAP/TAZ ablation–induced malformation of the biliary duct cells (Supplemental Figure 3C). Despite this complication, our results indicate that loss of Yap/Taz can rescue the NAFLD phenotype in hepatocytes of DKO mice.

Figure 5 Deletion of Yap/Taz rescues the NAFLD phenotype via downregulation of IRS2/AKT signaling. (A) Representative H&E and Oil red O staining of livers from 1-month-old mice (n = 5) of the indicated groups. Scale bars: 100 μm (top) and 50 μm (bottom). (B and C) Immunoblot analysis of IRS2/AKT and YAP/TAZ signaling (B) and qPCR analysis of relative Irs2 mRNA levels (C) in the livers of mice (n = 3) as in A. Quantitative data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus DKO; ††P < 0.01 for the indicated comparisons (1-way ANOVA).

Next, to determine whether the components of the Hippo pathway upstream of YAP/TAZ inhibit AKT signaling, we generated Pten–/– mice expressing transgenes encoding either a WT (MSTWTTg) or kinase-dead mutant (MSTkdTg) form of human MST1, which is a binding partner of SAV1 and an activator of the Hippo pathway (Supplemental Figure 5A). Pten–/– MSTWTTg livers, but not Pten–/– MSTkdTg livers, were smaller and had less lipid droplet accumulation than did Pten–/– livers (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In contrast to Pten–/– MSTkdTg livers, Pten–/– MSTWTTg livers also showed lower AKT activation and IRS2 expression than did Pten–/– livers (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5D). In addition, overexpression of MST1WTTg, but not MSTkdTg, increased LATS activation and decreased YAP/TAZ abundance (Figure 6, B and C). Together, these data indicate that enhanced Hippo pathway activity inhibits AKT signaling, probably by inhibiting the YAP/TAZ-mediated regulation of IRS2 and, consequently, attenuates the development of NAFLD.

Figure 6 Activation of the Hippo pathway rescues the NAFLD phenotype through suppression of IRS2/AKT signaling. (A–C) Macroscopic appearance (A), H&E, Oil red O, TAZ, and YAP immunohistochemical staining (B), as well as immunoblot analysis (C) of livers from 2-month-old Pten–/– and Pten–/– MSTWTTg mice (n = 4). Scale bars: 50 μm (top 2 rows) and 100 μm (bottom 2 rows). β-Actin was used as a loading control in C.

YAP/TAZ and IRS2/p-AKT are positively correlated in HCC patients’ specimens. To extend our results in mice to humans, we examined the hepatic expression of YAP, TAZ, and IRS2 in HCC patients’ samples. The human HCC and cirrhosis databases showed positive correlations between IRS2 and YAP or TAZ mRNA levels (36–38) (Figure 7A). Furthermore, we also found significantly positive correlations between IRS2 levels and the downstream targets of YAP/TAZ (e.g., CTGF and CYR61) (Figure 7B). IRS2 protein levels were also positively correlated with TAZ/YAP levels in human HCC samples: 77% of specimens with high TAZ levels and 81% of specimens with high YAP levels also expressed high levels of IRS2 (Figure 7, C and D). More important, HCC specimens with associated NAFLD show significantly higher IHC intensities for TAZ, YAP, IRS2, and p-AKT(Ser473) than did HCC samples without NAFLD (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). These results suggest that YAP and TAZ are critical in the development of fatty liver and its progression to liver cancer in humans via the upregulation of IRS2 and subsequent AKT activation.

Figure 7 Correlation of TAZ/YAP and IRS2–p-AKT expression in patients with liver cancer. (A and B) Scatter plots of log 2 (mRNA abundance) values for IRS2 versus TAZ or YAP1 (A) and for IRS2 versus CTGF or CYR61 (B) in tissue specimens from patients with liver cancer or cirrhosis (n = 47) (36), HCC (n = 91) (38), or both HCC and cirrhosis (n = 96) (37). These data were obtained from the Oncomine database and were compared with one another by calculation of the Pearson’s r correlation coefficient. (C and D) Representative IHC staining of TAZ and IRS2 (C) or YAP and IRS2 (D) in HCC patients’ specimens and a comparison of their corresponding levels of expression using the χ2 test (P < 0.001 for C and D). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E and F) Representative images of HCC specimens with associated NAFLD that had high TAZ, YAP, IRS2, and p-AKT (Ser473) IHC intensities compared with HCC specimens not associated with NAFLD (Non-NAFLD) (E). Quantification of the percentage of specimens from E and F. ***P < 0.001, by χ2 test. Scale bars: 50 μm. ND, not detected.

Inhibition of AKT signaling or silencing of IRS2 attenuates the development of liver cancer. Given the lack of treatments for NASH (4), we next asked whether pharmacological inhibition of AKT could ameliorate fatty liver and slow cancer progression in DKO mice. To this end, we administered the pan-AKT inhibitor MK-2206 (phase II clinical trials) intraperitoneally to 3-week-old DKO mice. We found that MK-2206–treated DKO mice had less fatty liver, decreased liver weight, and reduced liver fibrosis as well as improved liver function and lower expression of lipogenesis-related genes (i.e., Fasn, Acc1, and Srebp1c) than did vehicle-treated DKO (control) mice (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 7A). While 80% of 12-week-old DKO mice had liver tumors (Figure 1B), MK-2206–treated DKO mice showed reduced fatty liver and tumorigenesis, as revealed by their reduced liver size, normalized liver color, and reduction in tumor nodule size, despite similar tumor nodule numbers and serum chemistry (Figure 8, E–H). MK-2206–treated DKO livers had fewer hepatocytes with excessive lipid droplets (H&E), reduced fibrosis (Picrosirius red), fewer Ki-67–positive cells, and lower levels of hepatocyte TAZ expression without a corresponding change in YAP expression (Figure 8, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 7B). These effects were also accompanied by reduced expression of genes related to fibrosis (i.e., Acta2, desmin, and Tgfb), cell death or injury (i.e., Hmox1 and Gadd153), and inflammation (i.e., Tnfa) (Figure 8K). Together, these results indicate that, like Hippo pathway activation (Figure 6, A–C), AKT inhibitor treatment markedly attenuates the development of NAFLD and liver cancer in DKO mice.

Figure 8 Treatment with the AKT inhibitor MK-2206 attenuates the development of NAFLD and liver tumor progression. (A–D) Experimental design used to treat 3-week-old DKO mice for 2 weeks with MK-2206 (n = 3 or 5) or vehicle (control, n = 3). Macroscopic appearance of the liver as well as H&E and Oil red O staining (A), liver-to-body weight ratio (B), analysis of liver enzymes in the serum (C), and qPCR analysis of lipogenesis-related gene expression in the liver (D). Scale bars: 50 μm (A). (E–K) Experimental design used to treat 12-week-old DKO mice for 2 weeks with MK-2206 (n = 3 or 4) or vehicle (n = 3). Macroscopic appearance of the liver (E), liver-to–body weight ratio (F), liver tumor number and size (G), serum analysis (H), H&E, Picrosirius red, Ki-67, and TAZ immunohistochemical staining (I), quantification of Ki-67+ hepatocytes (J), and qPCR analysis of the expression of genes related to fibrosis (Acta2, desmin, and Tgfb), cell death or injury (Hmox1 and Gadd153), or inflammation (Tnfa) (K). Arrowheads in E indicate tumor nodules. Scale bars: 300, 400, 100, and 100 μm (I, top to bottom, respectively). Chol, cholesterol; TG, triglycerides. Quantitative data in F–H, J, and K represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus control (Student’s t test).

To clarify the role that IRS2 plays in the development of NAFLD and cancer in DKO mice in vivo, we generated an adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding Staphylococcus aureas Cas9 (saCas9) and single-guide RNA (sgRNA) against Irs2 (sgIrs2) to abrogate IRS2 expression in the DKO mouse liver (39). Importantly, we found that deletion of Irs2 in DKO livers rescued the cancerous phenotypes of control virus–injected (sgCtl-injected) DKO mice. sgIrs2-injected DKO livers showed significant reductions in the number and size of cancer nodules by reducing their levels of p-AKT (Figure 9, A–D). We did not, however, detect any attenuation of NAFLD progression by injection of sgIrs2 into 5-week-old mice, which already had advanced NAFLD (Figure 9E). Because the rapid progression of tumor formation in DKO livers stems from their enhanced development of fatty liver, the suppression of IRS2 significantly prevents disease progression from NAFLD to cancer (Figure 9E). Collectively, these results suggest that increased IRS2 expression in DKO liver is the key factor promoting liver cancer progression.