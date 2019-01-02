Chemogenetic silencing of hippocampal neurons suppresses epileptic neural circuits

Hippocampal DGCs play an essential role in epileptic spike and SRS induction. To determine whether hippocampal DGCs are directly involved in the occurrence of epileptic seizures, a DREADD method was used to inactivate the neuronal activity of both mature and newborn DGCs (23). DREADDs are engineered G protein–coupled human muscarinic acetylcholine receptors that do not react to any endogenous ligands. However, upon the administration of clozapine N-oxide (CNO), which is a pharmacologically inert drug, hM3Dq or hM4Di DREADD receptors activated or suppressed neuronal activity, respectively. In this study, genetically engineered mice (hM4Difl/+) were used to express hM4Di receptors in a Cre-dependent manner (24).

To determine the specific expression of hM4Di receptors in DGCs and to examine the efficacy of CNO-mediated suppression of DGC neuronal activity, we generated triple-transgenic mice by crossing POMC-Cre, ROSA26-hM4Di, and ROSA26-YFP reporter mice (POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+; Figure 1A). In this triple-transgenic mouse, the proopiomelanocortin (POMC) promoter transiently expresses a CRE recombinase in immature DGCs (26, 27); the recombinase deletes a stop codon flanked by 2 loxP sites, leading to the expression of inhibitory hM4Di receptors and the YFP reporter gene in DGCs. YFP reporter expression confirmed the specific expression of hM4Di receptors in both mature and immature DGCs (Figure 1B). Using c-FOS as a surrogate marker for neuronal activity, the dose and kinetics of CNO-mediated inhibition of DGC neuronal activity were examined (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95731DS1). A CNO dose higher than 10 mg/kg was sufficient to reduce the number of c-FOS+ cells to 25% or lower, which lasted for at least 2 to 4 hours after CNO administration (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). This CNO-mediated inhibition of neuronal activity was specific to DGCs located in the dentate gyrus, as neurons in other brain areas, such as CA3, CA1, and the cortex, were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 2). These results collectively demonstrate that the neuronal activity of DGCs can be tightly regulated in an inducible manner by using the DREADD method.

Figure 1 Inhibition of hippocampal DGCs suppresses SRS. (A) hM4Di and YFP are expressed in hippocampal DGCs in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice. (B) CRE is expressed in the DG, and YFP, which is an indicator of hM4Di, is expressed in all DGCs in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice. (C) Representative EEG traces in the absence and presence of CNO in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice during pilocarpine-induced epilepsy. (D and E) On days 1–3, vehicle treatment did not significantly change epileptic spikes or SRS in either control or POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice. On days 4–6, CNO-mediated suppression of hippocampal DGCs significantly reduced epileptic spikes (SPKs ) (n = 19) as well as SRS (n = 11) in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice in an inducible and reversible manner, as determined by 2-way RM ANOVA with a Bonferroni’s multiple comparison post test. On days 7–9, epileptic spikes and SRS returned to basal levels in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+, showing CNO-dependent transient and reversible suppression of DGC activity. Note that epilepsy spikes and SRS were quantified during the 24 hours after vehicle (days 1–3, blue circles), CNO (days 4-6, red circles), and recovery without treatment (days 7-9, green circles). Two-way RM ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests were used for D and E. Asterisks indicate that CNO treatment resulted in a significant reduction in epileptic spikes and SRS compared with vehicle treatment, which returned to basal levels during the recovery period. ***P < 0.001.

Using a pilocarpine-mediated SE mouse model that efficiently and faithfully exhibits spontaneous epilepsy (Supplemental Figure 3), we investigated the direct involvement of DGCs in seizure generation during epilepsy. At 10 weeks after the initial induction of SE, when both hM4Difl/+ and POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice stably developed spontaneous epilepsy (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3, E–G), the effects of reduced DGC activity on seizure expression were examined by injecting CNO. On days 1–3, treatment with vehicle did not significantly change epileptic spikes or SRS in either hM4Difl/+ or POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice (Figure 1, C–E). However, administration of CNO on days 4–6 significantly reduced the frequency of epileptic spikes and the occurrence of SRS, specifically in POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice, but not in hM4Difl/+ control mice (Figure 1, C–E). Epileptic spikes and SRS returned to basal levels when measured in the absence of CNO on days 7–9 (Figure 1, D and E). In addition, using a separate cohort of mice, we repeatedly injected CNO into the same mice over a 7-day interval. CNO administration reproducibly decreased both epileptic spikes and SRS exclusively in POMC-CRE;hM4Difl/+ mice, but not in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). These results clearly show that the DREADD method produced inducible and reversible effects and that the suppression of epileptic phenotypes was dependent upon the expression of inhibitory hM4Di receptors in DGCs and the availability of CNO.

To rule out the possibility that POMC-expressing neurons located outside the hippocampus may be involved in the suppression of epilepsy, CNO or vehicle was directly administered into the hippocampus of hM4Difl/+ and POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice that developed spontaneous epilepsy following SE (Supplemental Figure 5). One day after CNO infusion into the hippocampus of POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice, the frequency of epileptic spikes and SRS, as well as the number of c-FOS+ DGCs, were significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 5, C and F) compared with those in vehicle-treated mice. CNO administration into control mice (hM4Difl/+) did not alter epileptic spikes, SRS, or the number of c-FOS+ DGCs. Seven days after the direct hippocampal administration of CNO, both epileptic spikes and SRS returned to basal levels in epileptic POMC-Cre;hM4Difl/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C and G). These results collectively demonstrate the essential role of hippocampal DGCs in the expression of epileptic spikes and SRS during epilepsy.

Aberrant integration of newborn DGCs into hippocampal neural circuits. Previous studies have identified the age of DGCs relative to the onset of SE as a critical factor that determines whether newborn DGCs are subject to abnormal structural development (20, 21, 28). To test the possibility that aberrant circuit integration is also dependent upon the age of hippocampal DGCs, we mapped neuronal connectivity of hippocampal DGCs with afferent input neurons using a rabies virus–mediated retrograde tracing method (22). We used an engineered rabies virus with 2 major modifications that secured its specific infection into newborn DGCs and monosynaptic spread to first-order afferent neurons. First, a rabies virus was engineered in which the gene encoding rabies virus glycoprotein (Rgp), which is essential for transsynaptic propagation in a retrograde manner, was replaced with an mCherry (MCh) reporter gene (RbV-ΔRgp-MCh) (29, 30). Second, the RbV-ΔRgp-MCh virus was pseudotyped with an avian virus envelope protein (EnvA) (RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh), which only recognizes an avian cell–specific receptor, TVA. Third, to ensure the specific infection of rabies into hippocampal newborn DGCs, we generated a retrovirus (RV) that expresses a histone-tagged, nuclear-localized GFP (hGFP), TVA receptor, and Rgp under the control of the neuronal-specific synapsin promoter (RV-Syn-GTRgp). The RV-Syn-GTRgp virus exclusively infects proliferating neural stem cells that differentiate into DGCs and express hGFP, TVA, and Rgp in an age-synchronized manner.

To determine the neuronal connectivity of hippocampal DGCs, the retrovirus RV-Syn-GTRgp was first injected into the dentate gyrus 21 or 7 days before, as well as 3 or 14 days after, the onset of pilocarpine-induced SE (Figure 2A). Twenty-eight days later, RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh rabies virus was injected into the same locations where the RV had been previously injected, and the brains were then analyzed 1 week later. RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh selectively infects newborn neurons that are labeled with RV-Syn-GTRgp by the specific interaction between EnvA present in the RbV and a TVA receptor expressed by the RV-Syn-GTRgp in newborn DGCs. This RbV is then complemented by Rgp (produced only in newborn DGCs infected by RV-Syn-GTRgp) and crosses synapses only once, in a retrograde manner, expressing the MCh reporter in afferent neurons that directly project to starter newborn DGCs. The starter DGCs were identified by coexpression of hGFP (from RV-Syn-GTRgp) and MCh (from RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh), and input neurons were identified by the expression of MCh (from RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh) (22, 31).

Figure 2 Aberrant integration of DGCs into proepileptic neural circuits depends upon the age of DGCs. (A) Experimental schematic showing mapping of neuronal connectivity of DGCs born before and after SE induction. (B) The connectivity ratio of input neurons to starter cells shows the critical time window during which newborn DGCs of different ages are recruited to proepileptic neural circuits (n = 4, each). (C–F) Connectivity ratios of DGCs born 3 and 14 days after SE and 7 and 21 days before SE are shown. DGCs born between 7 days before and 3 days after SE induction show aberrant connectivity, whereas the connectivity of DGCs born 21 days before or 14 days after SE induction is not significantly different (n = 4, each). (G–J) DGCs born 3 days after SE, but not those born 21 days prior to SE, are ectopically located, are hypertrophic, and develop hilar basal dendrites (n = 4, each). Arrows (G and H) indicate disorganized projections. Disorganized axonal projections were evident when the input of DGCs born 3 days after, but not 21 days before, SE induction was examined. Red lines on the right side of each image (I) indicate the location of projections. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests (B) and Mann-Whitney nonparametric U tests (C–F).

SE globally changed the connectivity ratio, which was defined as the number of input neurons per starter DGC, and such changes were dependent upon the relative age of DGCs with respect to the onset of SE (Figure 2B). New DGCs born 7 days before or 3 days after SE showed significant increases in connectivity ratio, while the connectivity ratios of DGCs born 21 days before or 14 days after SE were not altered (Figure 2B). Hippocampal newborn DGCs received diverse axonal innervation from input neurons originating in many different brain structures, and most of these input neurons conveyed excitatory signals. DGCs born 7 days before or 3 days after SE received increased inputs from neurons located in the entorhinal cortex (EC), forebrain, brain stem, and hippocampus (Figure 2, C and D); however, DGCs born 21 days before and 14 days after SE showed no significant changes in connectivity ratio with input neurons from any of these areas (Figure 2, E and F).

Consistent with the observation that abnormal integration of DGCs into neural circuits is dependent upon the age of DGCs relative to SE onset, the abnormal development and migration of DGCs were also dependent upon the age of DGCs at the time of SE. DGCs born 3 days after SE developed abnormally, displaying characteristic morphological impairments, such as hypertrophy, ectopic migration, basal dendrite formation, and axon sprouting to the molecular layer (Figure 2, G–J). However, DGCs born 21 days before SE did not show such structural abnormalities (Figure 2, G, I, and J). These results collectively revealed the critical age window of newborn DGCs relative to the onset of SE, during which abnormally developed DGCs are aberrantly recruited into epileptic neural circuits.

Newborn DGCs contribute to the formation of recurrent excitatory neural circuits. To identify and quantify input neurons that are aberrantly connected to hippocampal newborn DGCs in epileptic mice, RV-Syn-GTRgp was injected into the dentate gyrus 3 days after pilocarpine-induced SE. Two and a half months after SE, when mice developed spontaneous epilepsy, RbV-EnvA-ΔRgp-MCh was injected, and then neuronal connectivity was analyzed 7 days later (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Aberrant integration of hippocampal DGCs contributes to the formation of recurrent excitatory loops. (A) Experimental schematic showing the experimental design for rabies virus–mediated retrograde tracing in epileptic mice. (B–D) The connectivity ratio to input neurons of DGCs born 3 days after SE was significantly increased (n = 4 each). (E) Graphs show increases in connectivity ratios between input neurons located in subregions of major brain structures and newborn DGCs (n = 4 each). (F) Representative images showing significant changes in the number of input neurons that directly connected to newborn DGCs in epileptic mice. (G) The connectivity ratio was proportional to the severity of epilepsy, as assessed by the frequency of epileptic spikes and SRS (n = 10). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U tests (B–E) and Pearson’s correlation (G).

In epileptic mice, the connectivity ratio of hippocampal DGCs was globally increased by 2-fold compared with that in control mice (Figure 3, B–D). The increased connectivity of newborn DGCs occurred with input neurons located throughout the brain that normally project to the dentate gyrus, such as the hippocampus, EC, forebrain, and brain stem (Figure 3D). Interestingly, the majority of input neurons that showed increased connectivity to hippocampal newborn DGCs in epileptic mice were excitatory neurons (Figure 3, E and F). Hippocampal newborn DGCs showed increased connectivity with cortical excitatory neurons originating from both the medial (caudomedial EC [CEC] and medial EC [MEC]) and lateral (dorsolateral EC [DLEC], dorsal intermediate EC [DIEC], and ventral intermediate EC [VIEC]) entorhinal areas (Figure 3, E and F). The connectivity ratios of newborn DGCs with input neurons located in the medial septum (MS) and diagonal band (DB) in the forebrain were significantly increased (Figure 3E). Moreover, hippocampal newborn DGCs showed an increased connectivity ratio, with hippocampal excitatory neurons located in the granular layer (GL) of the dentate gyrus and CA3, while the connectivity ratio with hilar neurons was not significantly different in epileptic mice (Figure 3, E and F). The hilus contains both excitatory mossy cells and inhibitory neurons that project to hippocampal newborn DGCs, and the connectivity ratio of hippocampal newborn DGCs with hilar interneurons as well as excitatory neurons did not change in epileptic mice (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, newborn DGCs form increased connections with input neurons originating from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) and raphe neurons (DRN) located in the brain stem (Figure 3E). A small but significant number of ectopic inputs that were not observed in control mice were identified in epileptic mice. These include neurons located in the postrhinal cortex (PoRH), parasubiculum (PaS), retrosplenial dysgranular cortex (RSD), and postsubiculum (POST) (Figure 3E). Interestingly, an increased connectivity ratio correlated with the severity of the epilepsy phenotype: the frequencies of epileptic spikes and SRS were proportional to the connectivity ratio of newborn DGCs to afferent input neurons (Figure 3G). These results suggest that cortical as well as intrahippocampal excitatory neurons contribute to the formation of recurrent excitatory neural circuits and that converging excitatory signals are amplified in the dentate gyrus and are propagated to CA3 in epileptic mice.

Hippocampal newborn DGCs are necessary for SRS in epileptic mice. To examine the essential role of hippocampal newborn DGCs in the occurrence of epileptic seizures, neuronal activity of hippocampal newborn DGCs was specifically inhibited by the DREADD method (Figure 4A). First, tamoxifen (TAM) was administered to 6-week-old NCE;hM4Difl/+ mice. This double-transgenic mouse harbors Nestin-CreER and hM4Difl/+ alleles and CreER, which is a fusion protein of Cre recombinase and an engineered estrogen receptor expressed exclusively in Nestin+ neural stem cells. Upon TAM administration, CreER deletes “stop” signals, leading to the expression of the hM4Di receptor in Nestin+ neural stem cells; all newborn DGCs derived from these Nestin+ neural stem cells subsequently express the hM4Di receptor. Two weeks later, pilocarpine was administered to induce SE, and the spontaneous development of epilepsy was monitored by video/EEG (Figure 4B). Two and a half months after SE induction, EEG recording showed that both NCE;hM4Difl/+ and control (hM4Difl/+) mice developed spontaneous epilepsy (Figure 4, C–E). On days 1–3, both NCE;hM4Difl/+ and control (hM4Difl/+) mice developed stable epilepsy, displaying consistent epileptic spikes and SRS upon vehicle treatment (Figure 4, D and E). CNO administration on days 4–6 significantly reduced the frequency of epileptic spikes and SRS specifically in NCE;hM4Difl/+ mice, but not in control mice (Figure 4, D and E). On days 7–10, epileptic spikes and SRS returned to basal levels in NCE;hM4Difl/+ mice and remained at basal levels in control mice (Figure 4, D and E). Epileptic spikes and SRS in NCE;hM4Difl/+ mice were reduced by injection of CNO on day 10 and returned to basal levels on day 11 in the absence of CNO (Figure 4, D and E), indicating that specific suppression of hippocampal newborn DGCs reliably reduced seizure expression.

Figure 4 The essential role of hippocampal DGCs in the production of seizures during epilepsy. (A and B) Experimental schematics showing the strategy to selectively suppress the neuronal activity of hippocampal newborn DGCs in NCE;hM4Difl/+ or NCE;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice. (C) Representative EEG recordings show that CNO treatment suppressed epileptic spikes as well as SRS in NCE;hM4Difl/+mice, but not in hM4Difl/+ control mice. (D and E) Epileptic spikes and SRS were quantified during 24 hours of vehicle (days 1–3, blue circles), CNO (days 4–6 and 10, red circles), and recovery without treatment (days 7–9 and 11, green circles). Quantitative results show that CNO treatment effectively reduced the frequency of epileptic spikes (n = 17) and SRS (n = 9) only in NCE;hM4Difl/+ mice during epilepsy. ***P < 0.001. (F and G) Percentage of inhibition of epileptic spikes was proportional to the total number of hM4Di-expressing YFP-positive cells, as well as aberrant hM4Di-expressing YFP-positive cells, in the dentate gyrus. Asterisks in D and E indicate that CNO treatment resulted in a significant reduction in epileptic spikes and SRS compared with vehicle treatment, which returned to basal levels during each recovery period. Two-way RM ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests (D, E) or Pearson’s correlation (F, G) were used.

With an independent cohort of NCE;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice, we repeatedly tested the action of DREADD on seizure expression over a 7-day interval (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). When mice stably displayed spontaneous epilepsy after SE, CNO administration effectively reduced the frequency of epileptic spikes and SRS in NCE;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice, but not in control mice (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Seven days later, administration of CNO into the same NCE;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice reduced epileptic spikes and SRS, indicating that CNO-mediated suppression of hippocampal newborn DGCs is inducible and reversible (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). The number of hM4Di-expressing cells in the dentate gyrus is a critical factor that determines the extent of seizure phenotypes. The degree of inhibition of epileptic spikes was proportional to the number of hM4Di-expressing DGCs and aberrantly developed hM4Di-expressing DGCs (Figure 4, F and G).

Abnormal development and ectopic migration of hippocampal newborn DGCs was evident in NCE;hM4Difl/+;YFPfl/+ mice that developed spontaneous epilepsy (Supplemental Figure 7A). The number of c-FOS+ cells, which is an indicator of activated neurons, was increased in the dentate gyrus of mice that developed spontaneous epilepsy. CNO administration resulted in a trend toward decreased c-FOS+ cells, but it did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). However, c-FOS+ cells within the YFP+ cell population were nearly abolished upon CNO administration, indicating specific and effective inhibition of newborn DGCs in an hM4Di receptor activity–dependent manner.

The Nestin promoter drove the expression of hM4Di receptors in hippocampal neural stem cells and also in neural stem cells in the subventricular zone that produce olfactory interneurons (Supplemental Figure 8). Although a previous study showed that olfactory interneurons were not likely to be involved in the generation of seizures (7), we directly tested the necessity of hippocampal newborn DGC neuronal activity for seizure expression by expressing hM4Di receptors exclusively in hippocampal newborn DGCs via the retrovirus RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP (Figure 5). Whole-cell recording showed that CNO treatment effectively reduced the firing rate of hM4Di-expressing hippocampal newborn DGCs (Supplemental Figure 9, A, B, and D). In this experiment, pilocarpine was administered to induce SE. Three days later, RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP was injected in order to transduce an inhibitory hM4Di and a GFP reporter in hippocampal newborn DGCs. Control mice were injected with a retrovirus that expresses GFP, but not hM4Di (RV-GFP). Two and a half months later, when mice displayed epileptic spikes as well as SRS, CNO was administered (Figure 5A). While the occurrence of epileptic spikes and SRS was not affected in either vehicle-treated control (RV-GFP) or RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP–injected mice on day 1, CNO injection significantly reduced the frequency of epileptic spikes as well as SRS in hM4Di-expressing mice, but not control mice, on day 2 (Figure 5B). When we measured epileptic spikes and SRS 24 hours after CNO treatment on day 3, the frequencies of both spikes and SRS returned to basal levels, indicating reversible and inducible suppression of the activity of hippocampal newborn DGCs (Figure 5B). The extent of inhibition of epileptic spikes was proportional to the number of hM4Di-expressing DGCs that were born at 3 days after SE induction (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 The requirement of adult-born DGCs for the expression of seizures in epileptic mice. (A) Experimental schematic showing strategy for hM4Di receptor expression exclusively in newborn DGCs using RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP. (B) The process of vehicle treatment (blue circles), CNO treatment (red circles), and recovery without treatment (green circles) was performed on days 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Epileptic spikes and SRS were quantified for 8 hours per day on days 1–3. CNO treatment effectively reduced the occurrence of epileptic spikes and SRS in mice injected with RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP, but not with RV-GFP. Twenty-four hours after CNO treatment, epileptic spikes and SRS returned to basal levels in RV-hM4Di-IRES-GFP mice. (C) Level of inhibition of epileptic spikes was proportional to the number of hM4Di-expressing YFP-positive cells. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way RM ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests (B) and Pearson’s correlation (C).

Activation of hippocampal newborn DGCs is sufficient to induce epileptic spikes and SRS in epileptic mice. Next, we determined whether the activation of hippocampal newborn DGCs is sufficient to induce SRS in epileptic mice. First, pilocarpine was administered to induce SE. Three days later, RV-hM3Dq-IRES-GFP was injected into the hippocampus to induce expression of an excitatory DREADD receptor, hM3Dq, and a GFP reporter in hippocampal newborn DGCs (Figure 6A). Control mice were injected with a retrovirus that expresses GFP (RV-GFP). Whole-cell recording confirmed that CNO treatment significantly increased the firing rate of hM3Dq-expressing hippocampal newborn DGCs (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). The development of spontaneous epilepsy was monitored by video/EEG. After two and a half months, both groups of mice developed spontaneous epilepsy, as determined by the induction of epileptic spikes and SRS (Figure 6A). In these epileptic mice, CNO-mediated activation of hippocampal DGCs significantly increased the frequency of epileptic spikes and SRS by 2-fold and 4-fold, respectively, in RV-hM3Dq-IRES-GFP mice, but not in RV-GFP control mice (Figure 6B). At both 24 hours and 7 days after the initial treatment with CNO, vehicle-injected mice showed basal levels of epileptic spikes and SRS. However, administration of CNO dramatically increased epileptic spikes and SRS in RV-hM3Dq-IRES-GFP–injected mice, revealing that the specific activation of hippocampal newborn DGCs is responsible for the induction of epileptic spikes and SRS (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). Importantly, CNO administration into RV-hM3Dq-IRES-GFP–injected mice in which SE had not been induced by pilocarpine did not produce epileptic spikes and SRS, indicating that simple activation of neuronal activity of newborn DGCs is not capable of producing epilepsy (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Specific activation of newborn DGCs is sufficient to induce seizures in epileptic mice. (A) Schematic showing the experimental plan to activate hippocampal newborn DGCs in epileptic mice. Representative EEG traces show that specific activation of hippocampal newborn DGCs significantly increased EEG activity and epilepsy frequency. (B) Selective activation of hippocampal newborn DGCs dramatically increased epileptic spikes as well as SRS in epileptic mice. (C) CNO-mediated control of neuronal activity was transiently inducible and reversible. Twenty-four hours after the previous CNO-mediated activation of DGCs, repeated CNO administration increased epileptic spikes and SRS. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, 2-way RM ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison tests (B) and Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank tests (C).

In contrast to the increased epileptic phenotypes in which DGCs born 3 days after SE were activated, neither epileptic frequency nor SRS was induced when DGCs born 21 days prior to SE were activated (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Although a comparable number of newborn DGCs expressed hM3Dq receptors in both experiments, DGCs born 21 days prior to SE did not display structural abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D).

CNO treatment efficiently activated hippocampal newborn DGCs, as determined by c-FOS expression in hM3Dq-expressing hippocampal newborn DGCs in both control and epileptic mice (Figure 7, A and B). In epileptic mice, GFP+ newborn DGCs born 3 days after SE showed abnormal development and migration (Figure 7C). Importantly, CNO-mediated induction of epileptic spikes and SRS was proportional to the number of GFP+ DGCs that showed abnormal development and aberrant migration (Figure 7D).