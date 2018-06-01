sNASP inhibits TLR signaling to regulate immune response in sepsis

sNASP inhibits TLR4-induced NF-κB activation through TRAF6. NASP was shown to be a potential TRAF6 binding protein in 2 independent mass spectrometry screenings (11, 13). Of the 2 major NASP isoforms generated by alternative splicing, sNASP, but not testes-specific NASP (tNASP), is the major isoform that interacts with TRAF6 (Figure 1A). Reciprocal immunoprecipitation and Western blot analyses confirmed that endogenous sNASP binds to TRAF6 in human monocyte cell line THP-1 (Figure 1B). Similar results were obtained in a mouse macrophage cell line (Raw264.7) and primary murine macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95720DS1). sNASP is also the predominant NASP isoform expressed in macrophage cells (Supplemental Figure 2). NASP was previously reported as a histone H1 binding protein that regulates histone transportation and cell cycle (11, 14). It is localized in both the nucleus and cytoplasm (10, 13). Cell fractionation experiments showed that sNASP binds to TRAF6 in the cytoplasm, but not in the nucleus (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 1 sNASP inhibits TLR4-induced NF-κB activation through TRAF6. (A) Immunoprecipitation (IP) of Flag-TRAF6 (with anti-Flag agarose) from HEK293 cells transiently transfected with Flag-TRAF6 plus GFP-tNASP (+), GFP-tNASP (+), or empty vector (–), followed by immunoblotting (IB) with antibody against Flag or GFP. TCL IB was done with anti-Flag. TCL, total cell lysates. (B) IP of endogenous TRAF6 (with anti-TRAF6) or endogenous sNASP (with anti-NASP) or IgG from THP-1 cells, followed by IB with antibody against TRAF6 or NASP. TCL IB was done with anti-NASP and anti-TRAF6. (C) IP of Flag-TRAF6 (with anti-Flag agarose) in HEK293 cells transfected with Flag-tagged TRAF6 and hemagglutinin-tagged ubiquitin (HA-Ub) in the presence (+) or absence (–) of vector encoding GFP-tagged sNASP, and IB with anti-Flag followed by IB with antibody against Flag or Ub. TCL IB was done with anti-GFP and β-actin. (D) IB of indicated antibodies in LPS-stimulated Raw264.7 cells transduced with empty vector (EV) or GFP-tagged sNASP or siNASP. (E) Luciferase activity in HEK293 cells transfected with a luciferase reporter vector driven by an NF-κB–responsive promoter, plus EV or vector encoding TRAF6 and increasing concentrations of a vector encoding sNASP. Results were standardized to EV (set as 1). Data are mean ± SE for each group. **P < 0.01 (Student’s t test). Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

Overexpression of sNASP reduced autoubiquitination of TRAF6, but not TRAF3, in HEK293 cells (Figure 1C; Supplemental Figure 4, A and C; and Supplemental Figure 20A). Furthermore, sNASP specifically reduced K63-linked autoubiquitination (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D). LPS-induced phosphorylation of TAK1, p38 MAPK, JNK, and IκBα was decreased when sNASP was overexpressed in THP-1 cells. In contrast, phosphorylation of these proteins increased when sNASP was knocked down (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 20B). Similar results were obtained in Raw264.7 and bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). sNASP was found to inhibit TRAF6-mediated NF-κB activation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1E). To exclude potential sNASP effects in the nucleus, 2 sNASP deletion mutants that lacked nuclear localization signals, 1–233 and 1–348, were generated (Supplemental Figure 6A). Both deletion mutants were found in the cytoplasm only (Supplemental Figure 6B) and retained the ability to inhibit TRAF6-mediated NF-κB activation (Supplemental Figure 6C). Overexpression of GFP-sNASP led to downregulation of LPS-induced expression of IL-6 and TNF-α at the level of transcription, leading to diminished protein expression (Figure 2, A and B). Conversely, knockdown of NASP significantly increased the production of IL-6 and TNF-α at the level of both mRNA and protein (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7). Western blot analysis confirmed appropriate overexpression or knocking down of sNASP (Supplemental Figure 5A). These findings suggest that sNASP negatively regulates TLR4-induced proinflammatory cytokine responses through TRAF6.

Figure 2 sNASP inhibits LPS-induced proinflammatory cytokine production. Expression of TNF-α and IL-6 in Raw264.7 cell lines transduced with EV or GFP-tagged sNASP (A) or EV or siNASP (B) and stimulated with LPS. Results were normalized to the expression of ACTB (encoding β-actin) and are presented relative to those of untreated cells. (C and D) Production of TNF-α and IL-6 by Raw264.7 cells transduced as in A or B and stimulated with LPS. Data are mean ± SE for each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA). Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

Phosphorylation of sNASP regulates its interaction with TRAF6 and cytokine production. Thirty minutes after LPS treatment, sNASP was serine-phosphorylated, but not threonine-phosphorylated, in both Raw264.7 and THP-1 cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 20, C and D). Interestingly, endogenous sNASP dissociated from TRAF6 which correlated with increased serine-specific phosphorylation of sNASP 30 minutes after LPS stimulation (Figure 3B). These results suggest that serine phosphorylation of sNASP may regulate its interaction with TRAF6. Eight potential serine/threonine phosphorylation sites were found in sNASP from PhosphoSitePlus (PSP) (Supplemental Figure 8A). These predicted serine/threonine phosphorylation sites were individually substituted by alanine and expressed in THP-1 cells. Only substitution of serine 158 with alanine abolished LPS-induced serine phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C).

Figure 3 Phosphorylation of sNASP regulates its interaction with TRAF6 and affects cytokine production. (A) Raw264.7 cells were transfected with GFP-tagged sNASP, stimulated with LPS, and assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine or GFP after IP with anti-GFP or by IB with anti-GFP in TCL. (B) Phosphorylation of the serine residue of endogenous sNASP in THP-1 cells following LPS stimulation, assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine) or NASP after IP with anti-NASP. TCL IB was done with anti-TRAF6. (C) THP-1 cells were transfected with GFP-tagged WT sNASP or S158A, S164A, S158E mutants, followed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine, TRAF6, or GFP after IP with anti-GFP. TCL IB was done with anti-TRAF6 or anti–β-actin (below). (D) THP-1 cells were transfected with GFP-tagged WT sNASP or S158A, S158E mutants, followed by IB with antibody against Ub, TRAF6, or NASP after IP with anti-TRAF6. TCL IB was done with anti-TRAF6, anti-GFP, anti-pTAK1, anti-TAK1, or anti–β-actin. (E) Expression of TNF-α and IL-6 in Raw264.7 cell lines transfected with WT sNASP, S158A, S158E mutants, or EV and stimulated with LPS. Results were normalized to the expression of ACTB (encoding β-actin) and untreated cells. (F) Secretion of TNF-α and IL-6 by Raw264.7 cells transduced as in E and stimulated with LPS. Data are mean ± SE for each group. A–F represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

To further determine whether phosphorylation of serine 158 regulated sNASP association with TRAF6, we generated a GFP-sNASP S158E mutant, a constitutive active sNASP containing serine-to-glutamic acid substitution, to mimic phosphorylation. THP-1 cells were transfected with sNASP WT and various mutants and coimmunoprecipitated with TRAF6. There was a clear interaction between phosphorylation-deficient sNASP S158A mutant, but not phosphomimetic sNASP S158E mutant, and TRAF6 in unstimulated cells (Figure 3C). Furthermore, the nonphosphorylatable GFP-sNASP S158A mutant maintained its interaction with TRAF6 even after LPS treatment, whereas the phosphomimetic GFP-sNASP S158E mutant was unable to interact with TRAF6 in both unstimulated and LPS-stimulated cells (Figure 3C). Moreover, cells transfected with sNASP S158E mutant exhibited spontaneous TRAF6 autoubiquitination and TAK1 phosphorylation independent of LPS stimulation. Conversely, the sNASP S158A mutant lost LPS-induced TRAF6 autoubiquitination and TAK1 phosphorylation (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 20F). These results suggest that phosphorylation of sNASP affects its interaction with TRAF6 and downstream signaling.

Consistent with previous results, overexpression of WT sNASP resulted in a marked loss of LPS-induced IL-6 and TNF-α production (Figure 3, E and F). However, overexpression of phosphorylation-deficient sNASP S158A dramatically decreased LPS-triggered proinflammatory cytokines as compared with WT sNASP, suggesting that the nonphosphorylatable sNASP mutant competed with endogenous sNASP to exert a dominant-negative effect (Figure 3F). The phosphorylation-deficient sNASP S158A also markedly reduced cytokine RNA levels in Raw264.7 cells (Figure 3E). On the other hand, IL-6 and TNF-α productions were increased spontaneously without LPS stimulation in cells overexpressing the phosphomimetic mutant S158E (Figure 3, E and F). These results suggest that sNASP serine 158 phosphorylation is a major checkpoint of LPS-induced proinflammatory cytokine secretion.

To test whether regulation of TLR4 signaling by phosphorylation of sNASP can be generalized to other TLRs, we treated THP-1 cells with various TLR ligands and studied the phosphorylation of sNASP. Phosphorylation of sNASP was increased in THP-1 cells stimulated by Pam3CSK4 (TLR1/2 agonist), HKLM (TLR2 agonist), flagellin (TLR5 agonist), and FSL-1 (TLR6/2 agonist) (Figure 4, A–D and Supplemental Figure 20, G–J). Consistent with our previous findings (Figure 3B), we also observed dissociation between TRAF6 and sNASP after stimulation by those agonists. However, cells treated with Poly (I:C) (TLR3 agonist), imiquimod (TLR7 agonist), ssRNA (TL8 agonist), and ODN2006 (TLR9 agonist) did not result in phosphorylation of sNASP or affect interaction between TRAF6 and sNASP (Figure 4, E–H). Thus, our data suggest that sNASP regulates selective TLR signaling initiated by bacterial outer surface components.

Figure 4 sNASP phosphorylation was observed following TLR-1, -2, -5, and -6 signaling. THP-1 cells transfected with GFP-tagged WT sNASP were stimulated with Pam3CSK4 (A), HKML (B), flagellin (C), FSL-1 (D), Poly (I:C) HMW and LMW (E), imiquimod (F), ssRNA (G), and ODN2006 (H) assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine), GFP, or TRAF6 after IP with anti-GFP. TCL IB was done with anti-TRAF6. Data represent at least 3 independent experiments.

CK2 phosphorylates sNASP in a complex containing IRAK4, TRAF6, and sNASP. We next sought to identify the kinase responsible for phosphorylation of sNASP. A sequence alignment performed for sNASP showed that serine 158 is highly conserved in different species and the residues surrounding serine 158 (SVLE) conform to the putative CK2 phospho-motif (Figure 5A). To investigate the potential roles of CK2 in sNASP serine 158 phosphorylation, we tested whether CK2α phosphorylates the serine 158 residue in sNASP in an in vitro assay using WT and S158A mutant sNASP. Immunoprecipitated GFP-tagged sNASP was incubated with recombinant CK2 in vitro. Serine phosphorylation was detected in the WT sNASP but not S158A sNASP mutant (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Purified sNASP phosphorylated by CK2 was analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis. Phosphorylated sNASP peptide 147–163 (ENDKTEEMPNDpSVLENK) was identified with high confidence, in full agreement with the mapping of serine 158 by in vitro mutagenesis (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). These results also confirmed that CK2 can phosphorylate sNASP at serine 158 in vitro.

Figure 5 CK2 phosphorylates sNASP on serine 158. (A) Alignment of sNASP sequence from multiple species revealed that serine 158 is highly conserved and contained in a motif recognized by CK2. X is any residue. (B) THP-1 cells stimulated with LPS in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TBB, an inhibitor of CK2, assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine) or GFP after IP with anti-NASP. (C) THP-1 cells were stimulated with LPS in the presence of siNT or siCK2 and assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine) or anti-GFP after IP with anti-NASP. TCL IB was done with anti-CK2α. (D) HEK293 cells transduced with GFP-tagged WT sNASP, S158A, or empty vector (C3) in the presence of Myc-tagged CK2β combined with HA-tagged CK2 catalytic subunits (CK2α and CK2α’) or CK2 kinase-dead mutants (CK2α K68M and CK2α’ K69M), assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine) from Qiagen or Abcam or anti-GFP after IP with anti-GFP. TCL was IB with anti-HA or anti-Myc. (E) THP-1 cells transduced with GFP-tagged WT sNASP (WT) or S158A mutant in the absence (–) or presence (+) of TBB, assessed by IB with antibody against TRAF6 or GFP after IP with anti-TRAF6. TCL IB was done with anti-NASP and anti–β-actin. Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

To determine whether sNASP is a substrate of CK2 in cells, we used chemical and genetic tools to inhibit CK2 in THP-1 cells. TBB (tetrabromobenzimidazole), which has been reported as a cell-permeable selective inhibitor of CK2 (15), decreased serine phosphorylation of endogenous sNASP in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 20K). Moreover, depletion of the endogenous CK2α subunits in THP-1 cells also resulted in a reduction in sNASP phosphorylation compared with control cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 20L). CK2 is a protein kinase that in humans is composed of 2 catalytic subunits, CK2α and CK2α’, and 1 regulatory subunit, CK2β (16, 17). To further test whether CK2 kinase activity is important for sNASP phosphorylation, we transfected WT CK2α subunits or catalytically inactivated CK2α subunits (CK2α K68M and CK2α’ K69M) to HEK293 cells with sNASP WT or S158A mutant, and then performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments. HEK293 cells expressing WT CK2α and CK2α’, but not catalytically inactivated CK2α K68M and CK2α’ K69M mutants, had enhanced serine phosphorylation of sNASP (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 20M). Also, as shown in Figure 5D, overexpression with a combination of WT CK2 subunits, but not the kinase-dead mutants (CK2α K68M and CK2α’ K69M), caused phosphorylation of WT sNASP but not the S158A mutant. Taken together, these experiments indicate that sNASP is a bona fide substrate for CK2 in cells.

Because phosphorylation of sNASP regulates interaction between TRAF6 and sNASP, we asked whether CK2 also regulates interaction between TRAF6 and sNASP following LPS stimulation. We treated THP-1 cells expressing GFP-sNASP with CK2 inhibitor or siCK2, which inhibits serine phosphorylation, and found that treatment of cells with TBB or siCK2 retains sNASP interaction with TRAF6 following LPS stimulation (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). Furthermore, when THP-1 cells expressing WT sNASP were treated with CK2 inhibitor (TBB), dissociation of TRAF6 with WT sNASP was blunted after LPS treatment (Figure 5E). However, CK2 inhibitor did not affect the interaction between TRAF6 and the phosphomimetic mutant S158E (Figure 5E), suggesting that phosphorylation of sNASP by CK2 regulates the interaction of TRAF6 and sNASP during TLR4 signaling.

To investigate the mechanism whereby CK2 regulates sNASP phosphorylation, we treated THP-1 cells with LPS at different time points. Cell lysates were incubated with a cross-linker dithiobis(succinimidyl propionate) (DSP) and immunoprecipitated with different antibodies. CK2 bound to IRAK4 30 minutes after LPS stimulation, but did not directly associate with sNASP or TRAF6 (Figure 6A). On the other hand, IRAK4 associated with both CK2 and TRAF6 1 hour after LPS treatment, suggesting that IRAK4 is an adaptor for formation of a complex consisting of CK2 and TRAF6 following LPS stimulation of TLR4 (Figure 6A). Anti-TRAF6 immunoprecipitation showed that TRAF6 interacted with sNASP in unstimulated cells but dissociated from sNASP following binding to IRAK4 (Figure 6A). Depletion of both IRAK1 and IRAK4 completely blocked LPS-induced phosphorylation of sNASP, but retained the interaction between TRAF6 and sNASP (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 20N). However, IRAK1/4 kinase activity is not required for sNASP phosphorylation and interaction with TRAF6 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 20O). Therefore, IRAK4 is an adaptor to bring together CK2 and TRAF6 for CK2-mediated phosphorylation of sNASP.

Figure 6 The IRAK1/4 complex is required for sNASP phosphorylation. (A) THP-1 cells were stimulated with LPS for different time points and cross-linked with DSP for 30 minutes, and then IP with anti-CK2, anti-IRAK4, or anti-TRAF6 followed by IB with antibody against CK2, IRAK4, TRAF6, or NASP. TCL IB was done with antibody against CK2, IRAK4, TRAF6, NASP, or β-actin. (B) THP-1 cells were stimulated with LPS in the presence of siNT, siIRAK1, siIRAK4, or siIRAK1/4, and assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine), anti-GFP, or TRAF6 after IP with anti-GFP. TCL IB was done with the indicated antibodies. (C) THP-1 cells were stimulated with LPS in the presence of DMSO or IRAK1/4 inhibitor, and assessed by IB with antibody against phosphorylated serine (pSerine), GFP, or TRAF6 after IP with anti-GFP. TCL IB was done with the indicated antibodies. Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

sNasp S158A-KI mice are more susceptible to sepsis due to defective immune response. To address the physiologic relevance of sNASP/TRAF6 interaction, we generated sNasp S158A-KI mice using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing. To this end, we designed an sgRNA targeting exon 6 of sNasp and transcripted it to mRNA in vitro. To produce sNasp S158A-KI mice, the mRNA was injected into the embryos together with mutagenic oligonucleotides designed to introduce 1-bp substitutions (T to G) into the target locus (Supplemental Figure 11A). The validity of genetic substitution was confirmed by direct sequencing of tail DNAs (Supplemental Figure 11B). Loss of NASP led to early embryonic lethality in mice (11). In contrast, neither sNasp S158A/+ nor sNasp S158A/S158A mice showed any abnormalities of growth, survival, or behavior (data not shown). These findings suggest that the sNasp S158A allele is not required for embryonic development.

Next, we investigated whether LPS could increase sNASP S158 phosphorylation in BMDMs using a synthetic human antibody against phospho-sNASP S158 generated by a phage display system. In order to establish the specificity of this antibody, we transfected GFP-sNASP WT or phosphorylation mutants (S141A and S158A) into THP-1 cells. Phospho-sNASP S158 antibody detected LPS–induced sNASP phosphorylation in THP-1 cells transfected by sNASP-WT and S141A, but did not detect it in the sNASP S158A mutant (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), confirming the mutant’s specificity for S158 phosphorylation. Because the phosphorylation-deficient sNASP S158A mutant resulted in defective TRAF6 signaling in THP-1 cells (Figure 3, C and D), we sought to assess if similar results also occurred in sNasp S158A macrophages treated with LPS. To test this possibility, we isolated BMDMs from WT and sNasp S158A-KI mice and examined sNASP phosphorylation and TRAF6 signaling after LPS treatment. Consistent with the results obtained with THP-1 and Raw264.7 cells, phosphorylation of sNASP and autoubiquitination of TRAF6 were markedly decreased in sNasp S158A-KI macrophages after LPS treatment (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 20, P and Q). Furthermore, the interaction between TRAF6 and sNASP was not affected by LPS in sNasp S158A-KI macrophages (Figure 7, A and B). LPS-induced sNasp S158A-KI, but not WT, primary macrophages also showed significant reduction of IL-6 and TNF-α (Figure 7C). These results indicate that the sNasp S158A-KI macrophage recapitulates the phenotype observed in cell lines. In addition to IL-6 and TNF-α, LPS-stimulated WT primary macrophages also secreted significantly higher levels of chemokines such as CXCL1, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL12, and IL-15 compared with LPS-stimulated sNasp S158A-KI primary macrophages (Figure 7D). It was shown that LPS-induced phosphorylation of CK2α at Thr360 and Ser362 enhanced CK2 activity (18). However, there was no difference in LPS-induced phosphorylation of CK2 between primary WT and sNasp S158A-KI macrophages (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Thus, TRAF6-sNASP signaling was regulated at a step distal to CK2.

Figure 7 sNASP S158A-KI macrophages have lower proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production in response to LPS. (A) BMDM cells from WT and NASP S158A-KI (NASPm) mice were stimulated with LPS and assessed by IB analysis with antibody against anti-ubiquitin, TRAF6, or NASP after IP with anti-TRAF6. (B) IP with anti-NASP followed by IB with phosphorylated serine (pSerine) or NASP in BMDM cells following LPS treatment. TCL IB was done with antibody against TRAF6, pSerine158-sNASP, or β-actin. (C and D) Expression of TNF-α and IL-6, CXCL10, MIF, CXCL1, IL-15, CXCL12, and CXCL9 in BMDM cells from WT and NASPm mice stimulated with LPS. Results were normalized to the expression of ACTB (encoding β-actin) and are presented relative to those of untreated cells. Data are mean ± SE for each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA). Data represent a minimum of 3 independent experiments.

We next tested sNasp S158A-KI mice in a septic shock model. WT mice (C57BL/6J, n = 10) and sNasp S158A-KI mice (n = 10) underwent cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) to induce polymicrobial sepsis, and were monitored for survival. As shown in Figure 8A, more than 90 percent of the sNasp S158A-KI transgenic mice died within 36 hours, whereas 70 percent of WT mice lived. We did not observe an appreciable difference in survival rate between sNasp S158A-KI and WT mice after sham surgery (data not shown). To determine a possible cause for the increase in death rate in sNasp S158A-KI mice, we collected serum and assessed cytokine concentrations using ELISA assays. The serum of sNasp S158A-KI mice had a significantly lower concentration of TNF-α at 24 hours after CLP (Figure 8B). Additionally, the concentration of IL-1β and IFN-γ was also significantly lower in sNasp S158A-KI serum than in WT serum (Figure 8B). Therefore, our animal study suggested that the serine 158 substitution of sNASP markedly compromised the innate immune response to polymicrobial infection. In addition, bacterial counts in the lungs, liver, and peritoneal fluid after CLP were significantly higher in sNasp S158A-KI mice than in their WT littermates (Figure 8C). Flow cytometry indicated that the number of circulating CD11b+ leukocytes was much lower in the peritoneal fluid of sNasp S158A-KI mice than in WT mice after CLP challenge (Figure 8D). These results indicate that the serine 158 mutant of sNASP caused greater susceptibility to bacterial infection because of a defective innate immune response leading to ineffective clearance of bacteria.

Figure 8 sNasp S158A-KI mice are more susceptible to sepsis due to defective immune response. (A) Survival curves of WT and NASP S158A-KI (NASPm) mice following CLP (n = 10 per group per experiment). Bacterial load (as CFU) in the lung, liver, and peritoneal fluid (B), serum cytokines (C), and circulating leukocytes (CD11b+) (D) in WT and NASPm mice were measured 24 hours after sham treatment or CLP (n = 10 per group per experiment). (E) Model of TLR4 signaling regulated by sNASP. (1) Stimulation of TLR4 by LPS results in recruitment of IRAK4, CK2, and the TRAF6/sNASP complex. (2) CK2 phosphorylates sNASP. (3) p-sNASP is released from TRAF6. (4) TRAF6 autoubiquitination is followed by TAK-1 and IKK kinase activation and cytokine production. (F) IP with anti-NASP followed by IB with phosphorylated serine (pSerine), TRAF6, or NASP in human bone marrow mononuclear cells following LPS treatment. TCL IB was done with antibody against TRAF6 or β-actin. Results represent a minimum of 2 independent experiments with 10 mice each (A–D) or at least 3 (F) independent experiments. Data in B–D are mean ± SE for each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA).

sNASP S158A-KI (NASPm) mice have a 2-fold reduction in neutrophil and eosinophil counts (Supplemental Figure 14). There was no significant change in lymphocyte, monocyte, basophil, or red blood cell counts. This difference could be due to a low-grade immune activation of the WT mice in a nonsterile environment. Next, we surveyed the requirement for sNASP in P selectin expression, chemotaxis, and phagocytosis. Following CLP-induced septic shock, P selection was induced only in the WT, but not mutant, endothelial cells in the liver (Supplemental Figure 15). However, MCP-1–induced macrophage chemotaxis was not affected in the mutant macrophage (Supplemental Figure 16). Thus, there appeared to be a defect in the early step of leukocyte recruitment.

MyD88-dependent activation of p38 has been shown to be involved in TLR-induced phagosome maturation (19, 20). Phagocytosed bacteria in phagosomes develop into phagolysosomes, and phagosomes and lysosomal markers can be used to study phagosome maturation. LysoTracker selectively labels late endosomes and lysosomes and colocalizes with lysosomal-associated membrane protein (LAMP) (21). Therefore, we monitored the maturation of phagosomes containing GFP–E. coli by their ability to colocalize with LysoTracker Red over time, using confocal fluorescence microscopy. The percentage of E. coli colocalized with LysoTracker Red at 1 hour reached 62% in WT macrophages, but only 10% in the mutant macrophages. The difference became more exaggerated at 90 minutes (Supplemental Figure 17, A and B). Taken together, the reduction of bacteria clearance in sNasp S158A-KI mice is multifactorial, including decreased basal white cell counts, poor adhesion molecule expression and leukocyte recruitment, insufficient cytokine/chemokine responses, and defective phagolysosome formation. We are planning to generate tissue-specific S158A-KI mice to further define the cause of early septic death.

We also tested WT and sNasp S158A-KI mice in lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) and influenza A virus (IAV) infection. LCMV and IAV both are single-stranded RNA viruses, which activate TLR7 but not TLR4 (22–24). WT mice (C57BL/6J, n = 10) and sNasp S158A-KI mice (n = 10) were infected with LCMV. The serum, spleen, kidney, and liver of LCMV-infected sNasp S158A-KI mice had similar viral titers compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 18A). The levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-γ were similar between LCMV-infected WT and sNasp S158A-KI mice (Supplemental Figure 18B). No significant differences were found between the survival rate and cytokine production in sNasp S158A-KI and WT mice after IAV infection (Supplemental Figure 19, A–C). These results demonstrate that sNASP regulates TLR4 but not TLR7 signaling, demonstrating the specificity of sNASP in TLR regulation (Figure 4F).

In conclusion, sNASP binds to TRAF6 in unstimulated cells to inhibit TRAF6 autoubiquitination and activation of downstream kinases. Upon LPS stimulation, a complex consisting of IRAK4, CK2, TRAF6, and sNASP was formed. CK2 phosphorylates sNASP at serine 158, releasing sNASP from TRAF6 and allowing TRAF6 to activate downstream kinases (Figure 8E). Similar responses were observed in human bone marrow mononuclear cells (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 20R). This inhibitory mechanism is biologically relevant because a dominant-negative mutant of sNASP prevents the mounting of an effective immune response during sepsis.