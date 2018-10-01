The vimentin intermediate filament network restrains regulatory T cell suppression of graft-versus-host disease

Mice. C57BL/6 (B6, H2b), B6 CD45.1, B6 Thy1.1, and BALB/c (H2d) mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. CB6.F1-CD11c-YFP (H2b/H2d), B6 luciferase–transgenic, and B6 Foxp3-GFP mice were bred under in-house veterinary staff guidance. B6 OVA TCR–transgenic OT-I mice and B6 ubiquitin eGFP TCR–transgenic TEα mice were provided by Brian Fife (University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA). Mice were housed in a specific pathogen–free facility and used with the approval of the IACUC of the University of Minnesota.

GVHD models and T cell purification. A C57BL/6→BALB/c acute GVHD (aGVHD) model was used as described previously (22). Briefly, BALB/c mice were irradiated with 7.0 Gy total body irradiation (TBI) on day –1 and then i.v. injected on day 0 with 107 B6 BM ± 2 × 106 B6 Tcons alone or Tcons plus 1 × 106 B6 Tregs.Splenic Tcons were purified by negative selection using biotin anti-CD19 (1D3), CD11b (M1/70), CD11c (N418), NK1.1 (PK136), CD49b (DX5), CD25 (PC61.5), and TER-119 Abs (all from STEMCELL Technologies), followed by streptavidin RapidSpheres depletion with an EasySep Magnet (STEMCELL Technologies). Lymph node and splenic Tregs were purified using negative selection as above, but with the addition of anti-CD8 Ab (53–6.7, STEMCELL Technologies) and removal of anti-CD25 to enrich CD4+ T cells. CD4+ T cells were incubated with phycoerythrin-labeled (PE-labeled) anti-CD25 (PC61.5, eBioscience), followed by anti-PE beads (Miltenyi Biotec). CD25+ cells were selected with magnetic columns (Miltenyi Biotec). For 2-photon imaging experiments, CB6.F1-CD11c-YFP recipient mice were irradiated with 11.0 Gy TBI on day –1 and then injected i.v. on day 0 with 107 B6 BM and 5 × 106 B6 polyclonal Tregs. On day two, 10 × 106 OT-I CD8+ T cells and 1 × 106 eGFP TEα CD4+ T cells were given. OT-I T cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Cell Tracker Orange (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s the protocol.

In vivo BLI. In vivo BLI was performed as described previously (59). Briefly, firefly luciferin substrate (0.1 ml at 30 mg/ml, Promega) was i.p. injected into recipient mice 5 minutes before imaging. A Xenogen in vivo imaging system (IVIS) was used to quantify luminescence. Luminescence was captured for 1 minute, and data were analyzed with Living Image 3.0 software (Calipers).

Multiphoton microscopy. Mesenteric and brachial lymph nodes were removed from recipient mice 3 hours after i.p. injection of 200 μg anti-CD62L mAb (MEL-14, eBioscience), immobilized on coverslips, and perfused with 37°C RPMI with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . Samples were excited with a MaiTai TiSaphire DeepSee HP Laser (12W, Spectra-Physics) at 870 nm, and emissions of 440 to 480 nm (CellTrace Violet), 500 to 520 nm (GFP), 520 to 560 nm (YFP), and 560 to 630 nm (CMTMR) were collected. A 4-channel Leica TCS MP microscope with a resonant scanner containing 2 NDD and 2 HyD photomultiplier tubes operating at the video rate was used to capture images. Images acquired were 50–250 μm below the capsule. XY frames (512 × 512) were collected at 3.0-μm steps every 30 seconds for 30 minutes. Image stacks were unmixed with LAS AF 3.0 software (Lecia Microsystems). 3D images, time-lapse movies, and cell tracks were generated with Imaris 8.2 × 64 software (Bitplane). Tracks were verified manually, and tracking data were analyzed with a custom macro in Microsoft Excel, as described previously (60). The confinement ratio was the distance from the origin/track displacement.

Intestinal lymphocyte isolation. Lamina propria (LP) lymphocytes were isolated using a previously described protocol (22) with modifications. In brief, after removing and flushing small intestines, tissues were cut longitudinally and then into 2- to 3-cm pieces and washed twice in Ca/Mg-free PBS with 5 mM EDTA (G-Biosciences) and 10 mM HEPES (Sigma-Aldrich) (10 min, 37°C). Tissues were then cut into smaller pieces and treated 3 times with 1 mg/ml collagenase D (Roche), 0.15 IU/ml dispase (Sigma-Aldrich), and 0.5 mg/ml DNAseI (Roche) in Ca/Mg-free PBS with 10% FBS (20 min at 37°C). Lymphocytes were purified on a 40%/80% Percoll gradient (2,500 rpm, 20°C, 20 min). Percoll was diluted in fully supplemented RPMI media.

Histopathology. Colons, small intestines, livers, and spleens were harvested on day 14 after transplantation, embedded in OCT compound (Miles), snap-frozen, and stored at –80°C. Frozen blocks were cut into 5-μm sections and mounted onto microscope slides (Superfrost/Plus, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sections were fixed and stained with H&E (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Stained slides were examined in a blinded fashion using a semiquantitative scoring system as previously described (22).

Immunofluorescence. Freshly purified mouse Tregs were activated for 10 minutes on anti-CD3–coated (10 μg/ml, 145-2C11, eBioscience), anti-CD28–coated (2.5 μg/ml, 37.51, eBioscience), and ICAM-coated (5 μg/ml) sticky-Slides VI 0.4 (Ibidi). Cells were pretreated with inhibitors (see below) and/or anti-CD25 mAb–coated nanoparticles (15 min, room temperature; Miltenyi Biotec) prior to activation. Cells were fixed for 10 minutes in 2% PFA in PHEM buffer (60 mM PIPES, 25 mM HEPES, 10 mM EGTA, 2 mM MgCl 2 , pH 6.9) and permeabilized for 3 minutes with 0.01% Triton X-100. Cells were blocked with 5% casein for 1 hour, incubated with a primary mAb for 1 hour, followed by incubation with a fluorescent secondary mAb for 30 minutes. Between staining, cells were washed with 1 ml HBSS-HSA. ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to the slide chambers after staining. Tregs were stained with Cy3 anti-vimentin (D21H3, Cell Signaling Technology), purified PKC-θ (C-18, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), or biotin anti-Foxp3 (FJK-16s, eBioscience) mAb. Secondary staining was done with AF488 or AF647 donkey anti–goat or anti–rabbit Fab2 fragments (Jackson ImmunoResearch). Biotin primary mAbs were stained with Cy5-streptavidin (Jackson ImmunoResearch). Imaging was performed on a laser scanning confocal Zeiss LSM-710 with 488-, 543-, and 633-nm lasers, a ×63 objective with 1.4 NA, and the pinhole set to 1 Airy unit. Z-stacks were taken at 340-nm intervals.

PKC-θ and IKK inhibitor treatment. The PKC-θ inhibitor AEB071 (Selleckchem) and IKK inhibitor BAY 11-7082 (Calbiochem) were reconstituted in DMSO and stored according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Tregs were incubated with 10 μM AEB071, 10 μM BAY 11-7082, or an equivalent volume of DMSO for 30 minutes at 37°C. After incubation, Tregs were washed in warmed, fully supplemented RPMI media to remove excess inhibitor or DMSO.

siRNA treatment. Freshly purified mouse Tregs were transfected by electroporation as described previously (13) with 5 μM mouse vimentin, PKC-θ, or nontargeting control siRNA (GE Dharmacon). Electroporation was performed using the Mouse T cell Nucleofector Kit (Lonza) and a Nucleofector 2b machine (Amaxa) on setting X-001.

Mouse T cell stimulation. For suppressive molecule analysis, freshly purified mouse Tregs were stimulated for 48 hours at 37°C with in-house–generated anti-CD3 mAb– and anti-CD28 mAb–coated beads with 1,000 IU/ml recombinant human IL-2 (rhIL-2, Novartis). For metabolic and Seahorse metabolic assays, freshly purified mouse Tregs were stimulated for 18 hours at 37°C with anti-CD3 mAb– and anti-CD28 mAb–coated beads with 1,000 IU/ml rH IL-2. For phosphoflow analysis, freshly purified mouse Tregs were stimulated for 5 or 60 minutes at 37°C with plate-bound 10 μg/ml anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 mAbs. For cytokine analysis, cells were incubated for 5 hours at 37°C with 1× eBioscience Cell Stimulation Cocktail. Stimulation beads were made by conjugating equimolar quantities of anti-CD3 (145-2C11, eBioscience) and anti-CD28 (37.51, eBioscience) mAbs to M-450 Tosylactivated Dynabeads (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), using an optimized version of the manufacturer’s protocol.

Suppression assays and CFSE staining. Freshly purified mouse Tcons were labeled with 2.5 μM CFSE (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 10 minutes at 37°C. Tcons were mixed with DMSO- or AEB071-treated mouse Tregs at Treg/Tcon ratios of 0:1, 1:1, 1:3, and 1:9 in the presence of soluble anti-CD3 mAb (0.25 μg/ml, 145-2C11, eBioscience) and T cell–depleted mouse splenocytes. The ratios were plated in quadruplicate. CFSE dilution was analyzed after 72 hours by flow cytometry. In certain experiments, blocking mAbs against Nrp1, Lag3, or both were added to some cultures. Anti-Nrp1 (761704, R&D Systems) was used at 25 μg/ml, and anti-Lag3 (C9B7W, eBioscience) was used at 60 μg/ml.

Transwell assays were performed as described previously (19). Briefly, B6 Foxp3-GFP mouse Tregs were flow sorted and treated with DMSO or AEB071. CD4+ mouse Tcons were isolated as above and CFSE labeled. Additional mouse Tcons (no CFSE) were fixed for 5 minutes at room temperature in 4% PFA. Tcons were mixed with anti-CD3 mAb– and anti-CD28 mAb–coated beads (Dynabeads, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at a 1:1 bead/cell ratio. Tcons (50,000 cells) were plated in the bottom of a Transwell (EMD Millipore). Mesh inserts (0.4-μM pore size) were placed. Tregs were mixed with anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–coated beads at a 2:1 bead/cell ratio. Tregs (15,000 cells) and fixed CD4+ Tcons (45,000 cells) were placed on top of the inserts. Conditions were plated in quadruplicate. CFSE dilution was analyzed after 72 hours. A blocking mAb against Nrp1 or Lag3 was added as described above.

For in vivo experiments, freshly purified CD4+ and CD8+ mouse Tcons were labeled with CFSE for 20 minutes at 37°C prior to infusion. Some mice also received DMSO- or AEB071-treated mouse Tregs. Spleens were harvested 72 hours after cell infusions and analyzed by flow cytometry for Tcon CFSE dilution.

Metabolic flux analysis. The oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate were measured using the XF-24 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience) in XF media (DMEM with 25 mM glucose, 1× GlutaMAX, and 1 mM sodium pyruvate). The OCR was measured under basal conditions and in response to 1 μM oligomycin, 1 μM fluorocarbonyl cyanide phenylhydrazone, and 1 μM antimycin. The extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) was measured under basal conditions and in response to 20 mM glucose, 1 μM oligomycin, and 80 mM 2-deoxyglucose.

Flow cytometry. Single-cell suspensions were recorded on a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer. FCS3.0 files were analyzed using FlowJo, version 10. The following Abs were purchased from eBioscience or BioLegend: anti-CD4 (RM4-5/GK1.5), anti-CD8 (53-6.7), anti-CD25 (PC61.5), anti-CD45.1 (A20), anti-CD71 (R17217), anti-CD73 (TY/11.8), anti-CD98 (RL388), anti-Thy1.1 (HIS51), anti–CTLA-4 (UC10-4B9), anti-ICOS (7E.17G9), anti-Nrp1 (3DS304M), anti-Lag3 (C9B7W), anti-Foxp3 (FJK-16s), anti–IFN-γ (XMG1.2), and anti–TNF-α (MP6-XT22). Anti–PKC-θ (C-18) was obtained from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. Anti-vimentin (D21H3), phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) (Ser473) (D9E), p-AKT (Thr308) (C31E5E), p-S6 (Ser235/236) (D57.2.2E), and p–4E-BP1 (Thr37/46) (236B4) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. Polyclonal anti–p–PKC-θ (Ser676) and anto-Foxo3a (Ser253) were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Abcam, respectively. Anti-CPT1A (8F6AE9) and anti-Glut1 (EPR3915) Abs were obtained from Abcam. Cells were stained with Fixable Viability Dye ef780 or ef450 (eBioscience) for all experiments. For some experiments, cells were surface stained and then stained with tetramethylrhodamine-methyl ester-perchlorate (TMRM), MitoTracker Deep Red, or BoDipy C1–C12 500/510 (all from Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), following the manufacturer’s protocols. Fixation and intracellular and intranuclear staining were done using either the eBioscience Foxp3 Staining Kit or the eBioscience IC Fixation Kit. For phosphoflow analysis, cells were stained using a modified version of the eBioscience Protocol B, including incubation with Fixable Viability Dye prior to fixation. The compatibility of phosphorylation-specific Abs with fixation and permeabilization buffers was verified by the manufacturer and then tested in-house to ensure efficacy.

Human Treg culture and SILAC labeling for phosphoproteomic screening. Naive human Tregs were flow sorted from peripheral blood apheresis products, stimulated with anti-CD3–loaded (OKT3, BD Biosciences) artificial APCs, and then expanded in heavy or light SILAC media (see below) with 300 IU/ml recombinant human IL-2 (Novartis). On day 14, Tregs were restimulated with anti-CD3 mAb– and anti-CD28 mAb–coated beads (Dynabeads Human T-Expander, Thermo Fisher Scientific). On day 21 of culture, cells were isolated from culture and beads were removed.

After bead removal, Tregs were incubated with DMSO or AEB071, washed with cold media, incubated with soluble anti-CD3 (1 μg/ml, OKT3, BD Biosciences) and anti-CD28 (1 μg/ml, 28.2, BD Biosciences) mAbs on ice for 30 minutes and then washed in cold media. Tregs were then acutely stimulated for 10 minutes using anti–mouse IgG Fab2 (1 μg/ml, Jackson ImmunoResearch) to cross-link the anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 mAbs. Cells were then washed, spun down, and the pellets snap-frozen.

Heavy/light SILAC media contained SILAC RPMI-1640 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with FBS (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 10 mM L-glutamine, 1× nonessential amino acids, 0.5× penicillin/streptomycin, and 0.05 mM 2-ME (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Heavy media were supplemented with Lys8 and Arg12 (Cambridge Isotopes) and light media with unlabeled Lys/Arg.

Phosphopeptide enrichment for liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry. Human Treg pellets (from above) were lysed in urea buffer (8 M Urea, 50 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 2× protease inhibitor Roche), 2× PhosSTOP (Roche), and 1 mM chloroacetamide (Roche), solubilized for 10 minutes, sonicated using a Bioruptor (Diagenode) for 3 minutes with a 50% duty cycle, and clarified by centrifugation (14,000 rpm for 10 min). Extract was reduced with 5 mM DTT for 45 minutes, acetylated with 10 mM chloroacetamide for 30 minutes, and quenched with 5 mM DTT for 20 minutes (20°C, dark). Samples were diluted to 2 M urea using 50 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, and 2 mM CaCl 2 and digested with Trypsin Gold (Promega) at a 1:50 trypsin/protein ratio for 16 hours at 37°C. The peptides were acidified by addition of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) to 0.4%, clarified as above, and then desalted on a 10-mg Sep-Pak C18 column (Waters) and speed-vacuumed. Peptides were fractionated using hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) on an Agilent 1100 HPLC using a TSKgel Amide-80 column (W00202-89T, Tosoh). An 80% acetonitrile (ACN) gradient with 0.1% TFA was decreased to 0% ACN with 0.1% TFA over 60 minutes at a 0.3-ml/minute flow rate, with fractions collected every 4 minutes, followed by drying in a speed vacuum. Each fraction was reconstituted in 3% TFA and 60% ACN and processed through TiO2 Beads (GL Science) packed in-house into a 10-μl stage tip with a C8 plug. Enrichment was performed as described previously (61), and eluted phosphopeptides were speed-vacuumed to dryness and then reconstituted in 6 μl 4%FAs and 2% ACN prior to liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS). All steps were performed at 4°C unless otherwise noted.

LC-MS and data analysis. An EASY-nLC1000 coupled to a QExactive Mass Spectrometer (both from Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used as described previously (17). Briefly, a self-packed 75 μm × 25 cm reversed-phase column (Reprosil C18, 3 μm, Dr. Maisch GmbH) was used for separation. Peptides were eluted by a gradient of 3% to 30% ACN in 0.1%FAs over a 180-minute period at a rate of 250 nl/min (45°C). The QExactive was operated in data-dependent mode, with survey scans acquired at a resolution of 50,000 at m/z 400 (transient time = 256 ms). Up to 10 of the most abundant precursors with an isolation window of 1.6 thomsons were selected from the survey scan and fragmented by higher-energy collisional dissociation with normalized collision energies of 27. The maximum ion injection times for the survey scan and the MS/MS scans were 60 ms, respectively, and the ion target value for both scan modes was set to 1 million.

Electron microscopy. Freshly purified mouse Tregs were activated on anti-CD3–, anti-CD28–, and ICAM-coated coverslips (as above). Cells were then fixed in a solution of 1% glutaraldehyde, 3% paraformaldehyde (PFA), and 0.3% tannic acid in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer, pH 7.4, for 1 hour at room temperature and processed for electron microscopic analysis (62). Coverslips were removed and cells postfixed with 1% osmium tetroxide in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer, pH 7.4, for 1 hour at room temperature. Samples were then dehydrated in a solution series containing 25%–100% ethanol and flat-embedded by placing upturned BEEM capsules containing liquid epoxy resin (Epon) over the coverslips. Capsules were stabilized with weights to ensure firm contact with the coverslips and cured at 60°C for 48 hours. Capsules were detached from the coverslips by immersion in liquid nitrogen, and polymerized resin blocks containing embedded Tregs and anti-CD3/anti-CD28/ICAM layers were isolated. Blocks were re-embedded in Epon to obtain cross-sectional views of the Treg-mAb interface, with sections cut using a Leica UCT ultramicrotome, orthogonal to the plane of the embedded interface. At least 3 serial sections were used to determine the plane nearest to the cell center.

Statistics. Data are reported as mean values ± SEM. Pairs were compared using unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests. Data sets with 3 or more samples were compared using 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons analysis, including a Tukey’s post hoc test with correction for multiple comparisons. Differences in survival were analyzed by log-rank test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All non–LC-MS statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software). LC-MS data were analyzed as described previously (17). In brief, raw files were processed using the MaxQuant computational proteomics platform (version 1.2.7.0), and analysis using Perseus software (version 1.4.1.3) included a significance B test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction and a 0.05% FDR.

Study approval. Animals studies were conducted in accordance with a protocol reviewed and approved by the IACUC of the University of Minnesota (1804-35814A). The human cells utilized in this study were derived from leukapheresis products purchased from the Memorial Blood Center (St. Paul, Minnesota, USA). No approval was required for these purchased human samples.