CNS myeloid cells critically regulate heat hyperalgesia

Myeloid cell response to peripheral nerve injury. Microglial activation can be consistently observed in a variety of experimental peripheral nerve injury models (1, 9). Induction of glial cytokine expression is aligned with morphological changes and increased expression of the myeloid cell–specific marker Iba1 (10). To gain a better understanding of the temporal activation pattern of microglia after PSNL in WT mice, we analyzed Iba1 immunoreactivity (IR) in the ipsilateral and contralateral dorsal horn (DHi/DHc) of the lumbar spinal cord at several time points after PSNL. Compared with the contralateral side, microglia surrounding the injured sensory and motor neurons of the sciatic nerve terminals in the DHi and ipsilateral ventral horn (VHi) showed intense IR (Figure 1A). In the DHi, quantitative morphometric analysis of the area covered by Iba1+ cells revealed a substantial increase starting 2 days post injury (dpi), peaking at 7 dpi, and declining thereafter (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 PSNL evokes reactive microgliosis and infiltration of bone marrow–derived myeloid cells into the DHi of WT mice. (A) An increase in Iba1-IR in the lumbar spinal cord of WT animals was observed in the DHi and VHi. Scale bars: 500 μm and 25 μm (insets). (B) The temporal profile of Iba1+ microglia activation was determined in the DHi and DHc of the lumbar spinal cord (8–10 sections/mouse, 4 mice/time point) and revealed a significant increase in the Iba1-covered area from 2 to 10 dpi, peaking at 7 dpi. (C) Increased numbers of BrdU+ cells were detected in the lumbar DHi and VHi. Scale bars: 500 μm and 25 μm (insets). (D) Within the DHi, the highest number of BrdU+ cells was found at 2 and 4 dpi (8–10 sections/mouse, 4 mice/time point). (E) Pie chart shows that 94% of total BrdU+ cells were also Iba1+. (F) PSNL-induced proliferation of Iba1 (green) and BrdU (blue) double-positive cells (merge) was restricted to the DHi. Scale bar: 25 μm. (G) Confocal microscopy revealed bone marrow–derived GFP+ cells (green) colocalizing with the myeloid cell marker Iba1 (red) in the DHi of GFP–bone marrow chimeric mice on day 7 after PSNL. Scale bar: 50 μm. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparison of DHc and DHi at each time point. S, sham.

We assessed the proliferation of microglia by BrdU incorporation at multiple time points after injury. Compared with naive lumbar spinal cords, in which only a few sparse BrdU-immunolabeled cells could be found within the spinal cord parenchyma, we detected vast numbers of newly dividing BrdU+ cells within the DHi from 2 to 4 dpi (Figure 1, C and D). Double immunofluorescence staining of incorporated BrdU and Iba1 (Figure 1F) revealed that 94% of BrdU+ cells in the DHi were Iba1+ (Figure 1E).

To unequivocally distinguish blood-derived myeloid cells from intrinsic microglia, we generated chimeric mice harboring isogenic β-actin–GFP–labeled WT bone marrow. Double immunolabeling revealed a clear colocalization of GFP and Iba1 (Figure 1G), confirming that, in addition to resident microglia, peripheral myeloid cells also contributed a minor amount to the Iba1+ cell population within the lumbar spinal cord in the early activation phase after PSNL.

Depletion of microglia and persistent repopulation with peripheral myeloid cells in the lumbar spinal cord. Circulating monocytes do not substantially enter or engraft the CNS of healthy mice (11); however, specific pathological conditions, such as peripheral nerve injury, trigger their infiltration (3, 12). To investigate whether behavioral differences in the facilitation of pain signals exist between CNS-resident microglia and peripheral myeloid cells, we took advantage of the TK-transgenic mouse model, which allows for the central depletion of endogenous CD11b+ microglia in the brain parenchyma, followed by rapid repopulation of peripheral myeloid cells upon intracerebroventricular (i.c.v.) administration of the drug ganciclovir (GCV) (6, 7). However, prior to this study, it remained unclear whether other parts of the CNS, namely the lumbar spinal cord, can also be repopulated with peripheral myeloid cells and whether they can functionally replace CNS-resident microglia. Thus, a specific exchange protocol for the spinal cord was established that takes advantage of the rapid transport of GCV via the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to the lumbar spinal cord. To restrict GCV sensitivity to resident microglia and distinguish between remaining microglia and peripheral myeloid cells after CNS repopulation, we generated GFP bone marrow chimeric mice that only express the TK transgene in the radioresistant CNS (GFP>TK), as well as nontransgenic WT littermates (GFP>WT).

To circumvent potential side effects of high CCL2 expression, which has been reported to be produced upon irradiation and involved in the recruitment of CCR2-expressing myeloid cell into the CNS (13), we waited 8 weeks after irradiation and reconstitution with GFP bone marrow before performing further manipulations (12). Two weeks after initiation of GCV treatment, quantitative stereological analysis revealed that 75% of the myeloid cell pool in the lumbar spinal cord of GFP>TK animals was composed of GFP+ peripherally derived cells (Figure 2B). GFP>TK mice that were analyzed 7 weeks (short term) after termination of GCV treatment had 92% repopulation (Figure 2, A and C). For all time points tested, GCV-treated GFP>WT mice (Figure 2, B and C), vehicle-treated mice (artificial CSF [aCSF]; Figure 2D), as well as nontreated GFP>WT and GFP>TK mice (Figure 2E) showed little to no infiltration of GFP+ myeloid cells into the lumbar spinal cord, indicating that irradiation, reconstitution, and GCV administration, per se, did not promote a substantial invasion of peripheral myeloid cells. Notably, the number of Iba1+ (and GFP+) cells increased over time in the spinal cord tissue of GCV-treated GFP>TK mice to an extent similar to that observed in repopulated brain regions (6, 7).

Figure 2 Repopulation in GFP>TK animals. (A) Confocal microscopic analysis (merged image) of peripherally derived myeloid cells in the lumbar spinal cord revealed that almost all GFP+ cells (green) were also Iba1+ (red) after microglia depletion. Scale bar: 500 μm. Inset, original magnification, ×40. (B and C) Quantitative stereological analysis of total Iba1+ and GFP+ cells in the contralateral lumbar spinal cord of GFP>TK mice treated with GCV, either continuously (n = 8) or short term (n = 10), revealed a 75% and 92% repopulation with peripheral myeloid cells, respectively, whereas their corresponding GFP>WT littermates (continuous GCV treatment, n = 10; short-term GCV treatment, n = 9) showed an average of only 10% GFP+ cells. (D and E) Vehicle-treated (aCSF-treated) (n = 8/genotype) as well as nontreated GFP>WT (n = 9) and GFP>TK (n = 4) mice showed only moderate infiltration of peripheral myeloid cells. The dashed line and green asterisks are shown for comparison of GFP+ cells. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for corresponding GFP>WT and GFP>TK pairs.

Interestingly, we observed long-term residency of peripherally derived GFP+ myeloid cells in the lumbar spinal cord, even half a year after microglia depletion. Specifically, GFP>TK mice that were analyzed 23 weeks (long term) after termination of GCV treatment exhibited 83% repopulation (Figure 3A). Moreover, analysis of the mean distance between Iba1+ cells revealed a denser distribution of repopulated cells in GFP>TK mice than of resident microglia in the lumbar spinal cord of GFP>WT animals (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Sustained repopulation in GFP>TK animals. (A) In GFP>TK mice (n = 5), 83% of all myeloid cells in the lumbar spinal cord were of peripheral origin (GFP+) 6 months after termination of GCV treatment, while no repopulation was observed in GFP>WT mice (n = 5). (B and C) Infiltrating myeloid cells were more numerous in GFP>TK mice (n = 5 short-term, n = 5 long-term) than in GFP>WT control mice (n = 10), resulting in a higher cell density than that of resident microglia. Scale bar: 50 μm. The dashed line and green asterisks are shown for comparison of GFP+ cells. Error bars indicate the SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Taken together, peripheral myeloid cell repopulation is dependent on microglia depletion in GFP>TK mice. Compared with resident microglia, we found, as expected, that infiltrating myeloid cells were more numerous throughout the spinal cord, since they are tasked with covering the same surveillance area as microglia but lack the elaborate branched processes possessed by CNS-resident microglia.

Long-term myeloid cell accumulation and activation in the DHi after PSNL in repopulated GFP>TK mice. We observed reactive microgliosis at early time points (7 dpi) after PSNL in WT (Figure 1A), GFP>WT, and GFP>TK (Figure 4A) mice. To compare the activation kinetics of engrafted myeloid cells with that of resident microglia, we performed immunohistological analyses of the DH of nonrepopulated GFP>WT and repopulated GFP>TK animals at late time points (50 dpi) after PSNL. We found no myeloid cell accumulation and little infiltration of GFP+ peripheral cells in the uninjured (Contra) and injured (Ipsi) DH of GCV-treated GFP>WT animals (Figure 4, G and H) and nontreated (Figure 4B) or aCSF-treated GFP>WT and GFP>TK animals (Figure 4C) at any of the time points examined. As expected, repopulated sham-operated GFP>TK animals showed no signs of myeloid cell accumulation (Figure 4, D and E). Instead, we identified a robust accumulation of Iba1+GFP+ myeloid cells that were still hypertrophic (Figure 4F), indicating an enhanced response state at 50 dpi in the DHi of GFP>TK animals, as compared with WT animals at 7 dpi. This observation was made in 2 independent experiments, namely in the short-term group (Figure 4, G and H), in which PSNL was performed 2 weeks after depletion and repopulation took place, and in the long-term group (Figure 4, I and J), in which there was a period of 4 months between the time of GCV administration (and microglia depletion/myeloid cell repopulation) and PSNL, thus allowing the invading peripheral myeloid cells to adapt to the CNS environment.

Figure 4 Protracted peripheral myeloid cell reactivity after PSNL in GFP>TK animals. (A) A marked increase in Iba1 and GFP-IR in the lumbar spinal cord in GFP>WT and GFP>TK animals was observed in the DHi and VHi at 7 dpi. (B) Stereological analysis of Iba1+ and GFP+ cells in the DHi (Ipsi) or DHc (Contra) revealed no difference in the number of Iba1+ or GFP+ cells in nontreated GFP>WT (n = 6) and GFP>TK (n = 4) mice. (C) aCSF-treated GFP>WT (n = 7) and GFP>TK (n = 8) mice showed only moderate infiltration of peripheral myeloid cells, but a significantly higher number of Iba1+ cells within the DHi at 50 dpi, suggesting long-term survival of microglia that proliferated early after PSNL. (D and E) At 50 dpi, 89% of the cells in both the DHi and DHc were repopulated cells in sham-operated GFP>TK (n = 5) mice. (F) Infiltrating myeloid cells in the DHi of GCV-treated GFP>TK mice had significantly larger cell bodies (combined short-term and long-term repopulation groups). (G) Lumbar spinal cord sections at 50 dpi revealed increased numbers of GFP+ myeloid cells in GFP>TK animals only. Peripheral GFP+ cells still showed morphological signs of activation in the DHi (arrowhead), which was not observed in GFP>WT animals. (H) Stereological analysis of the lumbar spinal cord sections shown in G revealed a significantly higher number of GFP+ engrafted myeloid cells in the DHi in repopulated GFP>TK mice (n = 8), but not in their GFP>WT littermates (n = 9). (I and J) A significantly higher number of GFP+ engrafted myeloid cells was observed in the DHi of long-term repopulated mice (n = 5/genotype). Scale bar: 500 μm. Inset images (original magnification, ×40) are of the DHi. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for corresponding DHc and DHi pairs, except for the data in F, for which a 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis was used. Green double-asterisks in H and J indicate the difference between the GFP+ cells.

Taken together, in contrast to resident microglia in WT and GFP>WT mice, which returned to a homeostatic state 1 week after PSNL, infiltrating myeloid cells continued to exhibit a specific reactive phenotype in response to PSNL beyond 50 dpi, suggesting a differential response of endogenous microglia and peripherally derived CNS myeloid cells to PSNL at late time points.

Microglia-depleted and myeloid cell–repopulated mice lack heat hyperalgesia but react normally to mechanical and cold stimuli in response to PSNL. Injury to a peripheral nerve produces profound behavioral indicators of persistent pain, including hyperalgesia and allodynia (14). In WT mice, PSNL had no influence on motor function or reflexes, as assessed by the accelerating RotaRod and tail-flick tests, respectively; however, PSNL produced classic neuropathic pain symptoms, including a decrease in thermal and mechanical paw withdrawal thresholds (PWTs) ipsilateral to the injury (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95305DS1).

To specifically test whether peripheral myeloid cells are able to functionally replace microglia, we performed PSNL (or a sham operation) 2 weeks after continuous GCV treatment. At that time point, the lumbar spinal cord was already repopulated by peripherally derived GFP+ cells (Figure 2B). To determine whether behavioral responses to heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli were affected by the lack of endogenous microglia and presence of peripherally derived myeloid cells, the mice were subjected to plantar, incremental cold plate, and von Frey tests, respectively. For all experiments, although GCV administration was stopped prior to PSNL, we assessed GCV- or aCSF-treated GFP>WT and GFP>TK mice before and after GCV or aCSF administration to exclude nonspecific effects of surgical procedures and prior GCV treatment. Untreated GFP>WT and GFP>TK animals had similar baseline thresholds for mechanical and thermal stimuli. In all groups tested, GCV treatment did not produce any baseline changes in PWTs in any of the behavioral tests (Figure 5, A–E), indicating that irradiation, reconstitution, and microglia depletion and myeloid cell repopulation had no effect on behavioral responses. Furthermore, we found that motor function (Figure 5A) and reflexes (Figure 5B) were not altered before or after PSNL in any of the tested groups.

Figure 5 Microglia-depleted mice lack heat hyperalgesia. (A and B) No deficits in the RotaRod or tail-flick test were observed in GCV- or aCSF-treated GFP>WT or GFP>TK animals, or in sham-operated GFP>TK controls several days post pump (dpp) implantation, up to 50 days after PSNL. (C and D) No changes in baseline values were observed before PSNL. Mechanical allodynia and heat hyperalgesia were detectable in GCV-treated GFP>WT (n = 8), aCSF-treated GFP>WT (n = 8), and aCSF-treated GFP>TK (n = 8) animals after PSNL. In GCV-treated GFP>TK mice (n = 8 up to 21 dpi, n = 6 for 35 and 50 dpi), PSNL resulted in a lasting formation of mechanical allodynia, but not heat hyperalgesia. Sham-operated GFP>TK mice (n = 8 up to 7 dpi, n = 5–6 for 14 and 21 dpi, n = 2–4 for 35 and 50 dpi) developed neither mechanical allodynia nor heat hyperalgesia. (E) Increased sensitivity to cold stimuli was only detected after PSNL in GFP>WT (n = 9) and GFP>TK (n = 7 up to 8 dpp, n = 4–6 from 12 dpp onward) mice. (F and G) At long-term repopulation time points, no deficits in the RotaRod or tail-flick test were observed in GFP>WT or GFP>TK mice. (H and I) GCV-treated, long-term repopulated GFP>TK mice (n = 5/genotype) lacked heat hyperalgesia, but developed lasting mechanical allodynia. Error bars indicate the SEM. Linear mixed models with adjustment for multiple testing were used for statistical analysis. In post hoc tests, group differences on days 14 and 50 after PSNL were tested. Adjustment for multiple testing was done within each model using Bonferroni’s correction (A–D). Significant differences were determined for GCV-treated GFP>WT, aCSF-treated GFP>WT, aCSF-treated GFP>TK, and GCV-treated GFP>TK mice versus sham-treated mice (C and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (E–I).

In contrast, following PSNL, we observed mechanical allodynia and heat hyperalgesia in GCV-treated GFP>WT and aCSF-treated GFP>WT and GFP>TK control animals. Sham-operated, repopulated GFP>TK mice developed no behavioral hyperalgesia (Figure 5, C and D). Surprisingly, however, in GCV-treated GFP>TK mice, in which CNS-resident microglia were depleted and had been replaced by peripherally derived myeloid cells, PSNL resulted in a lasting formation of mechanical allodynia (Figure 5C), while heat withdrawal latencies for the injured paw were identical to those of the uninjured contralateral side (Figure 5D), indicating a complete lack of heat hyperalgesia in the repopulated mice. To determine whether this phenotype is specific for heat, we also measured cold sensitivity in GFP>WT and GFP>TK mice. GFP>WT and GFP>TK mice showed a greater sensitivity to cold after PSNL (Figure 5E), suggesting that microglia ablation and myeloid cell repopulation had no effect on cold hyperalgesia. Similar analyses in animals that received PSNL 4 months after GCV treatment and microglia depletion and myeloid cell engraftment of peripheral myeloid cells (long term) confirmed this observation, as these mice also failed to manifest heat hyperalgesia (Figure 5I), but displayed normal mechanical responses (Figure 5H). On the other hand, GFP>WT control mice treated long term showed the expected mechanical and heat hyperalgesia (Figure 5, H and I). Again, neither group had alterations in the RotaRod or tail-flick test (Figure 5, F and G).

Collectively, in chronic pain tests, GFP>TK animals depleted of central microglia and populated with bone marrow–derived myeloid cells showed considerably decreased PWTs in response to mechanical and cold, but not heat, stimuli ipsilateral to the injury.

Microglia depletion and myeloid cell repopulation does not influence established chronic pain symptoms. To test whether ablation of microglia and subsequent repopulation with peripheral myeloid cells can rescue thermal hyperalgesia that occurs after peripheral nerve injury, GCV was administered 7 dpi, a time point at which robust thermal hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia were already established (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 1). In contrast to our observations in previous experiments, initiation of microglia depletion and myeloid cell repopulation within the lumbar spinal cord of GCV-treated GFP>TK mice after PSNL did not result in any difference in mechanical or thermal thresholds compared with nondepleted and nonrepopulated nerve-injured GFP>WT mice (Figure 6, C and D). We observed no deficits in the RotaRod (Figure 6A) or tail-flick tests (Figure 6B) in these mice.

Figure 6 No effect of post-injury microglia depletion and myeloid cell repopulation on existing heat hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia. (A) Comparable RotaRod performances were observed between GCV-treated GFP>TK and GFP>WT mice, with the exception of improved performance on days 6 and 21 after pump implantation. (B) GFP>WT and GFP>TK mice showed no deficits in tail-flick tests. (C and D) GFP>WT (n = 7) and GFP>TK (n = 5, n = 3–4 for 21 and 30 dpp) mice developed mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia after PSNL. These neuropathic pain symptoms were not influenced by microglia depletion or myeloid cell repopulation in either genotype. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

This observation suggests that the influence of microglia and/or peripheral macrophages on thermal hyperalgesia, or the lack thereof, as observed in the presence of peripheral myeloid cells, results from a lack of initiation at acute stages rather than an inhibition of maintenance of hyperalgesia.

CGRP expression is reduced in the DH of microglia-depleted mice. Increased excitatory synaptic transmission and decreased inhibitory synaptic transmission in the DH of the spinal cord are the two most important characteristics for the development of central sensitization (15, 16). To compare the transcription pattern of resident microglia and infiltrating myeloid cells, a quantitative PCR–based (qPCR-based) microarray (mouse pain: neuropathic and inflammatory) of all cell populations within the DH of microglia-depleted and myeloid cell–repopulated mice and identically treated controls was performed 7 dpi. Gene expression analysis led to the identification of a number of presumably microglia- and macrophage-specific inflammatory markers that were significantly upregulated in repopulated GFP>TK mice (Supplemental Table 1). Yet, none of these target genes was found to be specifically regulated in the DHi compared with DHc, pointing toward a general inflammatory signature of bone marrow–derived myeloid cells repopulating the CNS after microglia depletion, rather than a specific response to PSNL.

Importantly, however, we found that Calca, encoding the neuron-specific CGRPα protein that was shown to directly contribute to heat sensation (8, 17), was the one gene whose mRNA expression was significantly downregulated in the DH of the spinal cord in GFP>TK mice 7 dpi (Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 7A), while the expression levels of other neuronal transcripts, e.g., Cacna1b, Ntrk1, and Grin1, were unchanged (data not shown). To determine whether this change was detectable at the protein level, we also performed morphometric analysis of CGRP-IR in the DH of GFP>WT and GFP>TK animals. Independent of PSNL, we detected significantly lower expression levels of CGRP in microglia-depleted and myeloid cell–repopulated mice (Figure 7, B and C). Importantly, we found no reduction in the total neuronal population (Figure 7D), thus excluding the possibility that the loss of DH neurons caused the decrease in CGRP expression. To directly assess whether changes in neuronal CGRP expression can, in principle, be mediated by myeloid cells, we treated dorsal root ganglia (DRG) F11 cells with conditioned media from ATP- and substance P–stimulated microglia and peritoneal macrophages and measured the release of CGRP from neurons. In line with our in vivo observations, we noticed a significant decrease in CGRP levels when neurons were subjected to conditioned media from myeloid cells (Figure 7E).