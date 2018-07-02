Blocking p62-dependent SMN degradation ameliorates spinal muscular atrophy disease phenotypes

Autophagy regulates SMN protein levels. Restoring SMN protein levels above a certain threshold is the most common approach to treating SMA. While SMN protein levels are controlled at transcriptional and posttranscriptional levels, in the past few years, therapeutic strategies have focused primarily on the transcriptional regulation of SMN. It is thought that SMN degradation occurs mainly via the UPS (15–20). However, since SMN is part of large multi-protein complexes including the SMN complex, formed by SMN and gemins (2–8) (key components of spliceosomes) (7), stress granules (29), and axonal granules involved in axonal transport (8), we wondered whether SMN degradation occurred in bulk as part of these large protein complexes via autophagy.

To determine whether autophagy regulates SMN degradation, we first exposed human fibroblasts to the best-known autophagy inducer, starvation, by depriving them of serum and blocked lysosomal degradation by exposing cells to the lysosomal inhibitors ammonium chloride and leupeptin (NL). We found that, not only did SMN levels decrease with serum starvation, but, importantly, SMN levels were elevated when autophagy activity was blocked (Figure 1, A and B), indicating that SMN is degraded via autophagy. We also sought to determine whether autophagy controls SMN protein levels in MNs, the most severely affected cell type in the disease. Given that autophagy is not efficiently triggered by starvation in neurons (21), we used shRNA delivery to reduce the expression of Atg7, a crucial gene required for autophagosome formation, in mouse embryonic stem cell–derived (ESC-derived) MNs. As expected, we found that MNs with reduced Atg7 showed increased levels of the autophagy substrate p62, accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins, as well as reduced levels of the AP marker LC3-II (Figure 1C). As anticipated, we also noted an increase in the levels of SMN when compared with levels in control cultures (Figure 1C), confirming that autophagy meditates SMN degradation. It is traditionally accepted that, upon ubiquitination, SMN degradation occurs solely via the UPS. Our results led us to explore whether ubiquitinated SMN is also degraded by autophagy. In fact, when HA-SMN-FL–expressing HEK293T cells were treated with modulators of autophagy (the inhibitors NL and weak base hydroxychloroquine [HCQ] and a well-known activator of autophagy, rapamycin) or the proteasome inhibitor MG132 and subjected to IP using an anti-HA antibody, we detected an accumulation of ubiquitinated SMN upon both proteasomal and lysosomal blockage (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Autophagy regulates SMN protein levels. (A) Representative immunoblot and quantification of protein lysates from human control fibroblasts after treatment with lysosomal inhibitors (NL), serum starvation (S–), or a combination of both (S–/NL) for 24 hours (n = 5 independent experiments). (B) Representative image of immunostaining against SMN (green) on human control fibroblasts after the indicated treatments (nuclei are labeled with DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative immunoblot and quantification of protein lysates from WT mouse ESC–derived MNs infected with lentivirus carrying shRNA against Atg7 (Atg7i) or empty control (NS) for 7 days and treated for the last 24 hours of the culture with rapamycin or control media (results are expressed relative to NS control cells; n = 3 independent experiments). (D) Representative IP from HEK293T lysates transfected with HA-SMN plasmid and treated with lysosomal inhibitors (NL and HCQ), rapamycin, or the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (MG) for 24 hours and immunoblotted against ubiquitin, HA, LC3, and actin. (E) Representative immunoblot from HEK293T lysates transfected with empty vector (–) or the HA-tagged versions of SMN-FL or SMNΔ7 (Δ7) and cultured in control or amino acid–free media (EBSS), rapamycin, or both for 24 hours. (F) Representative immunoblot and quantification from human control fibroblasts after a 24-hour treatment with serum-free media, NL, or both, showing the levels of the SMN-binding partner gemin2 (member of the SMN complex) (n = 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test. All results are shown as the mean ± SEM. Ct, control; Rapa, rapamycin; Ub, ubiquitin.

Given these findings, we next determined whether the truncated form of SMN protein, SMNΔ7, is also an autophagy substrate. Cells from patients with SMA express higher levels of SMNΔ7 than SMN-FL. Although SMNΔ7 is highly unstable, it retains some function, at least in the presence of SMN-FL (5, 6, 30). While it has been reported that SMNΔ7 is quickly degraded by the proteasome (16), its oligomerization with SMN-FL increases its stability (30). Because SMNΔ7 binds to SMN-FL, we postulated that SMNΔ7 might also be degraded by autophagy. To answer this question, we transfected HEK293T cells with HA-tagged forms of both proteins and induced autophagy by subjecting the cells to amino acid starvation (EBSS media), rapamycin, or both. Indeed, induction of autophagy led to decreased levels of SMN-FL and SMNΔ7, which were more pronounced upon combining both autophagy-inducing stimuli (Figure 1E), demonstrating that SMNΔ7 protein levels are also under autophagy control. Interestingly, the levels of gemin2, an SMN-binding protein and essential spliceosome component, were also decreased upon autophagy induction (with serum starvation), and increased upon lysosomal inhibition (NL) (Figure 1F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that autophagy degrades ubiquitinated SMN and other components of the SMN complex, such as gemin2, which in turn suggests that the pool of SMN degraded by autophagy is the one associated with SMN complexes.

SMN degradation by autophagy is mediated by p62. Autophagy is not only an in-bulk catabolic process, it also selectively targets specific substrates for degradation. Several autophagy cargo recognition proteins, or autophagy receptors, have been identified, including p62, NBR1, optineurin, NDP52, and NIX (22, 23). They share key domains that allow binding to autophagic cargo for their delivery for lysosomal degradation. Through their ubiquitin-binding domain (UBA motif), these receptors bind to polyubiquitinated cargo, and via their LC3-binding domain (LC3-interacting region [LIR] motif), they interact with LC3, which coats the inner membrane of autophagosomes (22, 31–33). These proteins are also autophagy substrates and, hence, serve as markers for autophagy flux.

To investigate whether autophagy receptors mediate SMN degradation, we focused first on the best-characterized autophagy receptor, p62. Depletion of p62 levels with shRNAs markedly increased SMN protein levels in WT mouse MNs (Figure 2A), without increasing SMN mRNA expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95231DS1). These results led us to explore whether the same was true in SMA MNs. We obtained ESCs from a severe SMA mouse model, SMNΔ7, in which Smn has been deleted, and 2 copies of the human SMN2 transgene and 2 copies of the human SMN2 transgene lacking exon 7 have been inserted into the genome (Smn–/– SMN2+/+ SMNΔ7+/+ Hb9::GFP) (30). SMN protein levels in both ESCs and MNs derived from these mice were reduced by approximately 70% when compared with levels in WT controls (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Knockdown of p62 in SMNΔ7 MNs led to increases in SMN protein levels similar to those detected in WT MNs (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 SMN degradation by autophagy is specifically mediated by p62. (A) Representative immunoblot of protein lysates from WT and SMA mouse ESC–derived MNs 7 days after infection with the nonsilencing control (NS) or shRNA against p62 (p62i). Graph shows quantification of p62 and SMN protein levels (results are expressed relative to the nonsilenced control cells; n = 5 independent experiments). (B) Immunostaining against gemin2 and quantification of the number of gemin2+ nuclear gems in SMA mouse ESC–derived MNs. Scale bar: 25 μm (results are expressed relative to NS control cells (n = 3 independent experiments; 600 MNs per condition were counted). (C and D) Representative immunoblot and quantification of subcellular fractionation 3T3 protein lysates 6 days after infection with lentivirus carrying shRNA against p62 or NS control (ns, not significant). CF, cytoplasmic fraction; NF, nuclear fraction. (E) Representative immunoblot of human iPSC–derived MN lysates from healthy control cells (1016A and BJ) and SMA patients with different disease severities (type II, I-51C; type I, I-38G). MNs were infected with a lentivirus expressing NS shRNA control or p62 shRNA and lysed 7 days after infection. exp, expression. (F) Quantification of SMN and p62 protein levels. Results are expressed relative to scramble-silenced (sscr) cells (n = 7, 6, 4, and 3 independent experiments, from left to right). (G and H) Representative immunoblot and quantification of protein lysates obtained from p62–/–, heterozygotic (p62+/–), or WT (p62+/–) adult mouse brains (results are expressed relative to p62+/+ mice; n = 5 mice per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test. All results are shown as the mean ± SEM.

We also studied the number of nuclear gems. Gems are multiprotein nuclear structures composed of SMN molecules, gemins2–7 and snRNPs involved in the transcription and processing of many types of nuclear RNAs (7). A reduction of their number per cell is an SMA hallmark. Interestingly, p62 downregulation led to an increase in the number of gemin2+ and SMN+ nuclear gems in SMA MNs and also in other neurons in the culture (non-MN population) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1D). This finding led us to explore whether the effect of p62 depletion on increases in SMN protein levels is more marked in the nucleus than in the cytoplasm. However, cellular fractionation assays of p62-knockdown NIH3T3 cells that also exhibited significantly higher SMN levels in total lysates when compared with the nonsilenced control (NS) (Supplemental Figure 1E) showed similar increases in SMN and gemin2 levels in both cellular fractions, which indicates that stabilization of these proteins occurs in both the nucleus and cytoplasm (Figure 2, C and D).

We extended these results by showing that p62 regulates SMN protein levels in human MNs. We derived MNs from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from healthy control and SMA patients affected by different disease severities — a severe line (type II, I-51C) and a very severe line (type I, I-38G) — that we have previously described (34, 35). These iPSCs and the derived MNs express amounts of SMN that reflect their disease severities (35). Similar to what we observed in mouse MNs, depletion of p62 levels in human MNs also led to an increase in SMN protein levels (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1F). To verify the importance of p62 as a mediator of SMN degradation, we studied SMN protein levels in brains from adult p62-null (p62–/–) mice. Confirming our results, brains from heterozygous and p62–/– mice showed markedly increased SMN protein levels when compared with levels in littermate controls (Figure 2, G and H). Together, these data indicate that p62 regulates SMN and gemin2 protein levels in all cell types studied, including human control and SMA iPSC–derived MNs, and in mice.

p62 interacts with SMN. Given our findings, we next explored how p62 functions as an autophagy receptor to target SMN for degradation. We performed co-IP analysis after transfecting HEK293T cells with HA-SMN and Myc-p62 or various combinations of plasmids used as negative controls (HA-GFP plus Myc-p62 and HA-SMN plus Myc-E2-crimson, a far-red fluorescent protein). We found that, while Myc-p62 IP did not pull down HA-SMN, HA-SMN did coimmunoprecipitate with Myc-p62 (Figure 3A). Co-IPs of HA-GFP with Myc-p62 and of HA-SMN with Myc-E2-crimson were negative, as we expected (Figure 3A). These results indicate that SMN and p62 indeed interact with one another. To confirm these data, we performed IP of endogenous proteins in mouse MNs. Interestingly we did not detect interaction between SMN and p62 under basal conditions. However, binding of SMN to p62 was detected when we induced the incorporation of SMN into protein complexes. It has been reported that besides being distributed throughout the cytoplasm and localizing to the nucleus when assembled into gems, SMN can also cluster in cytoplasmic structures called stress granules (SGs) in response to oxidative stress (29). SGs are mainly composed of RNA-binding proteins such as Tia1, TIAR, FUS, and SMN, among others (29, 36), and mRNA, and their main function is to prevent the translation of mRNA during cellular stress (29). To test whether p62 interacts with SMN in SGs, we induced oxidative stress in HEK293T cells transfected with combinations of the constructs described above by exposing them to 10 and 50 μM sodium arsenite (NaAsO, referred to hereafter as SA) for 6 hours, a commonly used method to induce SG formation. We observed that HA-SMN strongly coimmunoprecipitated with Myc-p62 upon SG formation (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 3 p62 interacts with SMN. (A) HA and Myc representative IP from HEK293T lysates transfected with the indicated plasmids and immunoblotted against HA, Myc, and p62. WB, Western blot. (B) Representative IP of endogenous SMN protein from mouse SMA MN lysates treated with control or SA for 6 hours and immunoblotted against p62, SMN, LC3, and actin. (C) Representative image from mouse SMA ESC–derived MNs cultured in control conditions or with SA and immunostained against p62 (cyan) and SMN (red) (MNs express Hb9:GFP, and nuclei are stained with DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Representative IP of endogenous SMN protein from WT and SMA mouse MNs. (E) MN lysates infected with lentivirus expressing the DN form of Cul5 for 5 days compared with empty vector–infected cells. MN cultures were treated with control media or SA (10 or 50 μM) for the last 6 hours of the culture. Membranes were immunoblotted against ubiquitin, p62, SMN, and actin. HC, heavy IgG chain; LC, light IgG chain.

To explore the reproducibility of these findings with endogenous proteins, we subjected mouse SMA MNs to similar analyses. Importantly, upon treatment with SA, endogenous SMN coimmunoprecipitated with p62 (Figure 3B). Interestingly, in WT MNs, exposure to SA resulted in a lower ratio of immunoprecipitated SMN to SMN in total lysates when compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2B). By contrast, in SMA MNs, this difference was not as pronounced, indicating that upon SA-induced SG formation, the pool of SMN present in SGs (and therefore not available in protein lysates because of their incorporation into large aggregates and not extracted by a mild lysis detergent) was possibly larger in WT cells than in SMA MNs. These results agree with those of previous studies reporting that SMN-deficient cells have impaired SG formation, which increases their susceptibility to death (37). Second, we noted that co-IP of SMN with p62 was more efficient in SMA MNs (Figure 3B) than in WT MNs (Supplemental Figure 2B) and that localization of p62 in aggregates upon SA treatment was more evident in SMA MNs (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, the incorporation of SMN in SGs, or SG formation itself, might be impaired in SMA cells; however, the interaction between SMN and p62 is enhanced in the diseased cells.

Recently published data from our laboratory suggest that SMN is ubiquitinated by Cullin5-E3 ubiquitin ligase (Cul5), targeting it for degradation, and that overexpression of a dominant-negative (DN) form of Cul5 stabilizes SMN (35). We postulated that ubiquitinated SMN could at least be a fraction of the SMN protein that is recognized by p62 and degraded via autophagy. To test this possibility, we infected mouse SMA and WT ESC–derived MNs with lentiviruses carrying Cul5DN or a control empty vector, and we exposed them to SA to induce the localization of SMN in stress granules. We performed SMN IP and, as expected, we observed that for both types of MNs, there was a reduction in the amount of pulled-down, ubiquitinated SMN after Cul5DN expression (Figure 3, D and E). As a result, in WT MNs, the interaction of SMN with p62 was reduced in Cul5DN-expressing MNs compared with that seen in the empty vector–treated MNs (Figure 3D). Interestingly, and in agreement with our previous results, the binding between SMN and p62 was still maintained after Cul5DN overexpression in SMA MNs. This again suggests that in the diseased cells, the fraction of p62 that binds to SMN, at least under SG-formation conditions, is larger, or p62-SMN interaction stronger, than in WT cells (Figure 3E). Taken together, these data suggest that p62 interacts readily with the pool of SMN that is assembled in protein complexes. Furthermore, these data indicate that preventing SMN ubiquitination reduces its ability to bind p62.

SMN deficiency leads to autophagy failure and accumulation of p62/ubiquitinated proteins. Autophagy dysfunction has been widely described in multiple neurodegenerative diseases; however, its participation in the pathophysiology of SMA remains largely unexplored. Thus, we decided to investigate autophagy function in SMA cells. First, fibroblasts from patients with different SMA severities (type I, I-38; type II, I-51; and type III, I-39) showed higher levels of LC3-I and LC3-II than did control fibroblasts (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting that AP formation remains intact in SMA. To determine whether the increase in LC3-II represents an increase in AP formation and not a block in its fusion with lysosomes or its degradation, we studied autophagy flux by measuring LC3-II turnover in the presence and absence of lysosomal inhibitors. If autophagy flux occurs properly, the amount of LC3-II should be higher in the presence of lysosomal inhibitors (38). In SMA fibroblasts, we observed that the increase in LC3-II following lysosomal blockage under control and starvation conditions was reduced when compared with control fibroblasts (Figure 4A), indicating a defect in autophagy flux. This was accompanied by increased p62 protein levels in SMA fibroblasts — a hallmark of autophagy blockage (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data suggest that SMN deficiency impairs autophagy in human fibroblasts.

Figure 4 Autophagy activity is impaired upon SMN deficiency. (A) Representative immunoblot to determine autophagy flux from human control and SMA fibroblast protein lysates. Cells were treated in the presence or absence of serum (S–) for 24 hours, with or without lysosomal inhibitors (NL) for the last 4 hours of the culture. Graph shows the quantification of LC3-II levels. (B) Representative immunoblot of protein lysates from WT and SMA mouse ESC–derived MNs. Graph shows quantification (results are expressed relative to WT MNs; n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Representative immunoblot from human iPSC–derived MN lysates from control cells (1016A and BJ) and SMA patients with different disease severities (type III, I-39C; type II, I-51C; type I, I-38G). Graphs show quantifications (results are expressed relative to 1016A control MNs; n = 5 independent experiments). (D) Representative confocal images of human control and SMA iPSC–derived MNs infected with mCherry-GFP-LC3 lentivirus. MNs were fixed 8 days after infection. Magnifications are shown in the insets. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E and F) Graphs show the quantification of APs (yellow, marked by arrows) and the percentage of APLys (red, marked by arrowheads). n = 146, 44, 114, and 86 transduced MNs for BJ, 1016A I-51C, and I-38G cells, respectively. (G) Representative immunoblot of HEK293T cells transfected with SMN RNAi (SMN-i) or control RNAi (Ct-i) for 3 days (duplicates are shown). (H) Quantification of protein levels (results are expressed relative to NS control cells; n = 3 independent experiments). (I) qRT-PCR showing p62 mRNA expression upon SMN RNAi–mediated knockdown in HEK293T cells. Gene expression is indicated as the fold change of 2-ΔΔCt with respect to actin, normalized to RNAi control cells (results are expressed relative to NS control cells; n = 2 independent experiments). (J) Quantification of the chymotrypsin-like activity in control versus SMA human MNs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test. All results are shown as the mean ± SEM.

In order to validate these results, we explored whether a similar dysfunction in autophagy occurs in SMA MNs. Indeed, murine SMA MNs showed higher levels of p62 (while mRNA expression remained unchanged, Supplemental Figure 3C) and ubiquitinated proteins compared with WT MNs and higher levels of LC3-I and LC3-II (Figure 4B), which correlated with increased LC3 immunostaining in MNs in culture (Supplemental Figure 3D). We confirmed these results in human iPSC–derived MNs that showed higher levels of p62 and ubiquitinated proteins in SMA compared with healthy MNs (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3E). To investigate how relevant these results from in vitro MNs are to the disease in vivo, we immunostained cervical spinal cord sections from SMNΔ7 mice and WT littermates for p62 and ubiquitin. In line with our in vitro results, we observed that Hb9:GFP+ ventral MNs from P10 SMNΔ7 mice showed increased p62 and ubiquitin staining compared with that seen in WT MNs (Supplemental Figure 3F). These results demonstrate that autophagy is impaired in both mouse and human MNs.

Autophagy can be dysregulated at several steps, and in the context of neurodegenerative diseases, a growing number of studies have reported that alterations at each of these steps can lead to autophagy failure (39). Our results indicate that AP clearance is partially impaired in SMA cells. To further explore this possibility, we studied autophagy flux by using an mCherry-GFP-LC3 construct. This allowed us to distinguish APs (both green and red giving rise to yellow puncta) from autophagolysosomes (APLys, red) since fusion with acidic lysosomes leads to loss of GFP fluorescence at low pH and unmasking of the mCherry fluorescence (40). Consequently, we infected human iPSC–derived MNs with lentiviruses expressing this construct and analyzed the presence of APs (yellow) and APLys (red) by confocal microscopy. SMA MN cultures had an increased number of APs under basal conditions (Figure 4, D and E) and a reduced increase in the percentage of APLys upon autophagy induction with rapamycin when compared with WT MN cultures (Figure 4, D and F), suggesting that the formation of APs is not impaired in SMA MNs, but rather their clearance.

We next questioned whether the defect in autophagy activity detected in SMA cells was an indirect consequence of long-term SMN deficiency or whether, by contrast, acute reduction in SMN levels per se could lead to autophagy impairment. To answer this question, and since MNs have poor transfection efficiency, we used HEK293T cells to silence SMN1 with siRNA and determined the levels of p62 and ubiquitination by Western blotting. We observed that both markers were increased after acute loss of SMN when compared with controls (Figure 4, G and H), while p62 mRNA expression levels remained unchanged (Figure 4I), indicating that p62 accumulation was nontranscriptional and occurred in essence from reduced turnover. Finally, to rule out the possibility that UPS activity dysfunction was responsible for the accumulation of p62 and ubiquitin in SMA MNs, we quantified chymotrypsin-like activity in protein lysates from control and SMA iPSC–derived MNs and observed that at least this activity associated with the proteasome complex was not reduced in diseased cells (Figure 4J). Together, these data indicate that the lack of SMN leads to an impairment of autophagy function that in turn results in accumulation of p62/ubiquitinated proteins in MNs and non-MNs. However, autophagy activity is not completely blocked, and we postulated that it can still sequester p62-SMN protein complexes for degradation.

SMN deficiency leads to mTORC1 activation. We next sought to explore how deficiency in SMN protein levels led to the autophagy malfunction that eventually resulted in the build-up of protein aggregates or toxic species (24, 41–43). It has been reported that p62, besides serving as an autophagy cargo adaptor, also mediates mTOR activation by promoting its localization to the lysosomal membrane (44, 45). The protein kinase mTOR is the master regulator of cellular metabolism and growth and is part of 2 protein complexes, mTORC1 and mTORC2 (46). When active, mTORC1 suppresses autophagy at different levels (47–49). Given the accumulation of p62 that we and others have observed in SMA cells (50, 51) and the associated autophagy activity dysfunction, we sought to determine whether decreased SMN levels affect mTOR activity. To address this question, we compared healthy control human fibroblasts with fibroblasts from patients affected by the most severe forms of the disease, SMA type I and type 0, with the latter type carrying only 1 SMN2 copy. We deprived the fibroblasts of serum overnight and then incubated them with full media for 30 minutes to measure mTOR activity. We observed that not only did the control-treated SMA fibroblasts show increased phosphorylated levels of the mTOR downstream targets S6K1 and S6 when compared with healthy fibroblasts (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4A), but the decrease in their phosphorylation upon starvation was less pronounced than in control cells, suggesting a higher basal mTOR activity in the diseased fibroblasts. Next, we investigated whether mTOR activity was also enhanced in SMA mouse and human MNs of different severities and obtained similar results, i.e., higher levels of phosphorylated S6K1 (p-S6K1) and p-S6 compared with healthy controls (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 4B, and Figure 5, C and D, respectively). These data indicate that SMN deficiency results in mTOR pathway activation. It has been previously reported that p62 activates mTOR (44, 45). We postulate that these results, together with the elevated p62 levels observed in SMA-affected cells, suggest that the increase in mTORC1 activity in SMA leads to the accumulation of p62 protein, which in turn activates mTOR and results in a feed-forward cycle that results in further autophagy dysfunction and SMN sequestration (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 SMN deficiency results in mTOR activation, which could contribute to the autophagy impairment observed in SMA cells. (A) Representative immunoblot from human healthy control and SMA types I and 0 fibroblast lysates. Cells were cultured in the presence of 10% serum (S+), deprived of serum (S–) for 16 hours, or deprived of serum and then incubated for an additional 30 minutes with serum (S–/+). Phosphorylated and total levels of the mTOR targets S6K1 and S6 were measured. Quantifications are shown in Supplemental Figure 4A. (B) Representative immunoblot of mouse WT and SMA (SMNΔ7 and A2) MN lysates to measure mTOR pathway activity. Quantifications are shown on Supplemental Figure 4B. (C) Representative immunoblot from human healthy control and SMA MN lysates to measure mTOR pathway activity. (D) Quantifications of p-S6/S6 and p-S6K1/S6K1 ratios from human healthy control and SMA MN lysates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test (n = 6 independent experiments). Data indicate the mean ± SEM, expressed relative to BJ healthy control MNs. (E) Scheme of the interplay between low SMN-p62-mTOR–defective autophagy.

Reducing p62 levels promotes MN survival in vitro and increases the lifespan of fly and mouse SMA models. Our data show that a reduction of p62 protein levels leads to notable increases in SMN and other proteins of the SMN complex including gemin2. Consequently, we explored whether this stabilization of SMN and its binding partners is associated with cytoprotection of SMA cells. We have previously shown that higher SMN levels directly correlate with better survival of both WT and SMA MNs under any kind of stress (34, 35). Thus, we decided to investigate the effect on MN survival of a p62-mediated increase in SMN. We knocked down p62 by lentiviral infection in mouse SMA MNs and quantified the number of surviving Hb9:GFP+ MNs 10 days later. p62 knockdown resulted in a 50% increase in MN survival compared with cultures infected with a scramble control virus (NS) (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, p62-knockdown SMA MNs had a larger soma size, an indication of better overall neuronal health (Figure 6C). We also explored whether reducing p62 levels in WT MNs could reduce the basal rates of death due to culture-intrinsic stress. Indeed, we observed that WT MNs also had better survival and a larger soma size when p62 was knocked down compared with the NS-treated MNs (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 6 p62 knockdown promotes MN survival in vitro and ameliorates the disease phenotype of SMA models in vivo. (A) Quantification of Hb9:GFP+ SMA mouse ESC–derived MNs 9 days after infection with p62 shRNA lentivirus compared with the NS-infected cells (results are expressed relative to NS-treated MNs; n = 6 independent experiments) and (B) representative image. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of SMA MN soma size after p62 knockdown (n = 4,100 NS; n = 5,500 p62i MNs measured). (D) Representative immunoblot and quantification of spinal cord protein lysates of SMNΔ7 mice and SMNΔ7 hemizygotes for p62 (n = 5 SMNΔ7 p62+/+ mice, n = 3 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice). (E) Representative images of cryosectioned TA muscles. Top: Original image showing laminin immunostaining (red), signal inverted by Columbus script, and individual muscle fibers recognized by the script, highlighted in green. Bottom: TA sections from WT, SMNΔ7, and SMNΔ7 p62+/– P10 mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of TA fiber size (n = 5 WT mice, n = 4 SMNΔ7 mice, n = 4 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice). (G) Immunofluorescence images of SMNΔ7 and SMNΔ7 p62+/– FDB-2 P10 muscles showing neuromuscular junctions immunostained for nerve terminals (anti-synaptophysin [Syn], green) and endplates (α-bungarotoxin [α-BTX], red). Scale bar: 20 μm. (H) Quantification of fully innervated, partially innervated, and fully denervated endplates (n = 4 SMNΔ7 mice, n = 4 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice). (I) Representative images of cervical spinal cord cryosections from P10 WT, SMNΔ7, and SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice showing Hb9:GFP+ MNs (nuclei are stained with DAPI; central canals are outlined with dotted circles). Scale bar: 100 μm. (J) Average number of MNs per section (n = 10 WT mice, n = 9 SMNΔ7 mice, n = 4 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice). (K) Weight measurements of P10 mice (n = 12 SMNΔ7 mice, n = 8 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice). (L) Kaplan-Meier plot showing survival curves for SMNΔ7 p62+/+ mice (black line) and SMNΔ7 p62+/– (blue line) mice. n = 31 SMNΔ7 p62+/+ mice; n = 18 SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test (A, C, D, F, H, J, and K) and Mantel-Cox and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon tests (L). All results are shown as the mean ± SEM.

These results prompted us to investigate whether reducing p62 levels caused an amelioration of the SMA disease phenotype in vivo. We first studied a fly model of SMA, in which the expression of an RNAi targeting Smn is activated only in adult flies using a ubiquitous tubulin-Gal4 driver, which is under the control of the temperature-sensitive GAL80 protein (Gal80ts). Larvae were raised at 18°C, when tubulin-Gal4 is inactive, to prevent SMN reduction from having developmental effects, and adult flies were then switched to 29.5°C to drive expression of the RNAi. We used the actin gene-switch–inducible (actin-GS–inducible) Gal4-UAS expression system (52, 53), in which UAS RNAi expression is driven by Gal4 when flies are fed mifepristone (RU486). As expected, RNAi against a control gene (Contr-i) did not affect lifespan (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), and Smn RNAi (Smn-i) decreased Smn mRNA levels by 70% (Supplemental Figure 6A). We did not expect that Smn RNAi would produce a strong decrease in lifespan, given that its expression is only activated during adult life. Indeed, we observed a small, although significant, reduction of the mean lifespan when it was coexpressed with the control RNAi (Supplemental Figure 6, A and C). Next, we analyzed the effects of reducing p62 expression on SMN protein levels and found that it resulted in enhanced SMN protein expression (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), without affecting Smn mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 6F). In addition, we tested whether p62 downregulation affected the lifespan of Smn-deficient flies by coexpressing Smn-i with p62-i. Importantly, while reducing p62 levels alone did not affect lifespan (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H), the flies expressing Smn-i and p62-i showed a complete rescue of the Smn RNAi–induced shortened lifespan (Supplemental Figure 6, I and J). These results indicate that decreasing p62 levels increases SMN protein in vivo and rescues the shortened lifespan of SMN-deficient flies.

We next sought to explore whether these observations could be reproduced in the SMA SMNΔ7 mouse, which in our colony survived an average of 10 days. Given than p62-KO mice are fertile and relatively healthy until they reach a mature age, when they develop obesity and bone and metabolic problems (54), we aimed to measure the disease manifestations in p62-KO SMNΔ7 mice. However, breeding SMNΔ7 p62-KO mice resulted in embryonic lethality of SMNΔ7 pups (data not shown), presumably because p62 is a scaffold protein with multiple modules that interact with other key signaling proteins (55). Instead, we crossed SMNΔ7 mice with p62-KO mice in order to obtain SMNΔ7 p62 heterozygotic mice (smn–/– hSMN2+/+ hSMNΔ7+/+ Hb9:GFP+ p62+/– or just SMNΔ7 p62+/– for simplicity). We confirmed that p62 protein levels in spinal cords from SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice were indeed reduced by half (Figure 6D) and then studied several aspects of the mouse SMA disease phenotype. We first used an unbiased, automated method to measure muscle fiber size of tibialis anterior (TA) muscle cryosections at the disease end stage (P10). We found that SMNΔ7 p62+/– TA muscle fibers had a significant increase in size compared with TA muscle fibers from SMNΔ7 mice (homozygous for p62) (Figure 6, E and F). Next, we evaluated the innervation status of the flexor digitorum brevis 2 (FDB-2) appendicular muscle, which is reported to show strong denervation in SMNΔ7 mice (56). Fully innervated endplates were defined by the complete overlap of presynaptic nerve terminals and immunostained with synaptophysin, and postsynaptic motor endplate acetylcholine receptors were labeled with α-bungarotoxin. Partially denervated endplates were identified by the partial overlap of pre- and postsynaptic labeling, and fully denervated endplates were devoid of any presynaptic labeling (Supplemental Figure 5D). Quantification of the percentage of denervated endplates revealed a robust amelioration of this pathologic phenotype in SMNΔ7 p62 mice. While in P10 SMNΔ7 muscles, only 40% of the endplates were fully innervated (Figure 6, G and H), nearly 80% of the endplates in SMNΔ7 p62 muscles were fully innervated and only approximately 5% were denervated (Figure 6, G and H). Additionally, we analyzed the spinal MN loss characteristically seen in this SMA mouse model (30) and observed that, while SMNΔ7 mice at P10 displayed a 50% reduction in the number of MNs, SMNΔ7 p62+/– P10 mice had similar numbers of ventral MNs compared with WT mice (Figure 6, I and J). This notable improvement in muscle, MNs numbers, and muscle innervation correlated with a significant increase in the body weight of SMNΔ7 p62+/– mice compared with that of SMNΔ7 mice (Figure 6K). Importantly, the rescue of multiple SMA-associated phenotypes translated to a 50% increase in the mean lifespan (5 more days) (Figure 6L). These data validate our in vitro results and confirm that p62 plays an important role in SMA pathology. Additionally, this work shows that reducing p62 levels, which are aberrantly increased in the disease, could represent a new strategy for developing SMA therapeutics.