Patients and animal models of CNGβ1-deficient retinitis pigmentosa support gene augmentation approach

Human patients with RP45 show early loss of night vision and a slowly progressive photoreceptor degeneration. Clinical and genetic characteristics of each patient are summarized in Table 1. The cohort (n = 8) consists of 4 sporadic cases and 2 sibling pairs, with a mean age of 37.1 years (range, 14–70 years). Five of the patients are of European descent (patients 3–6 and 8) and three are Hispanic (patients 1, 2, and 7). A total of 8 different CNGB1 mutations were identified. Three of the mutations had been previously described in RP45 patients: c.2284C>T, p.Arg762Cys (16, 30); c.1896C>A, p.Cys632* (15); c.3150delG; and p.Phe1051Leufs*12 (15, 22). Five novel mutations (1 nonsense, 2 frameshift, and 2 intronic/splice) were detected: c.2508C>A, p.Tyr836*; c.522_523insC, p.Lys175Glnfs*4; c.2544_2545insC, p.Leu849Profs*3; c.1122-9G>A; c.2218-2A>G (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). The 2 novel intronic mutations were found in patient 4. c.2218-2A>G resides in a canonical splice acceptor site. c1122-9G>A is predicted by Human Splicing Finder software (31) to introduce a strong new splice acceptor site that would insert an additional 7 bp to the 5′ end of exon 15, with a resulting frameshift and predicted premature stop codon. We performed a minigene assay and confirmed the predicted alteration in splicing and the resulting frameshift (Supplemental Figure 1).

Table 1 Human patient data

All patients had childhood-onset nyctalopia but on presentation had best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) ranging from 20/20 to 20/100 and remained largely stable over time. Visual fields were constricted to 2 to 18 degrees within the macula. Ophthalmic evaluations of patients 5, 6, 7, and 8 revealed posterior subcapsular cataracts, a waxy pallor appearance of the optic disc, cystoid macular edema, and severe attenuation of the retinal vasculature (Figure 1, B–D, white arrowheads). We observed “bone-spicule” intraretinal pigment migration in the mid-peripheral retina of patients 3–8. Patient 1 (Figure 1A) and patient 2 presented at an earlier disease stage and did not show changes typical of retinal degeneration on fundoscopy. An autofluorescence (AF) ring of variable size (indicative of lipofuscin accumulation) was apparent on fundus autofluorescence (FAF) imaging circumscribing an area of relatively functional retina (Figure 1, A–D, insets, and Figure 2A). The average rate of AF ring constriction varied with size. Patient 1 had the largest ring (68.99 mm2 in the right eye at baseline), which progressed at a loss of 14.32 mm2 by year 2 and 8.01 mm2 by year 5 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A). Patients with smaller rings (<10 mm2) had constriction at a slower rate: patient 6 had lost 1.69 mm2 by year 2. Quantitative thickness maps generated from 19 spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) raster scans of the photoreceptor-attributable layers between the vitread boundary of the outer nuclear layer (ONL) and the Bruch’s membrane–choroidal interface (receptor + [REC+] layer) revealed significant thinning in the perifoveal regions over time (Figure 2C). The maps in are scaled according to the reported range of REC+ layer thickness in healthy eyes (>150 μm, white color) (32). The respective REC+ layer thicknesses in all 3 patients were uniformly decreased in areas closer to the fovea than to the position of ellipsoid zone (EZ) disruption and the border of the AF ring. The extent of thinning progressed gradually from approximately 125 μm (red) to the approximately 60-μm (green) region, where the border of the AF ring was positioned (Figure 2). Profiles of REC+ thickness in a single SD-OCT scan in each patient indicated that the observed thinning within the area circumscribed by the AF ring fell below the 95% CIs of healthy, age-matched eyes (Supplemental Figure 2B). ). Each profile also showed significant central thickening of REC+ (>95% CIs of healthy eyes) within the central 1-mm diameter of the foveal region. Thickness peaked at the foveal center in all cases and remained stable over time relative to the peripheral thinning near the edge of observable degeneration or the border of the AF ring. Analysis of the of individual SD-OCT scans revealed unusual but consistent characteristics in all patients that included a shallow foveal pit, continuous lamination of the plexiform layers, and widening of the ONL at the center (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 Spectrum of disease severity in patients with CNGB1-associated RP. Color fundus montages and corresponding AF images of the left eye of patient 1 (p.Phe1051Leufs*12 homozygous) (A), patient 6 (p.Leu849Profs*3; p.Lys175Glnfs*4) (B), and the right eyes of patient 7 (p.Cys632*; p.Phe1051Leufs*12) (C) and patient 8 (p.Arg762Cys homozygous), illustrating typical presentations of RP features: (B–D) waxy pallor of the optic disc, severe attenuation of the retinal vasculature (white arrowheads), and bone-spicule pigment clumping in the mid-periphery (insets). (A) The left macula of patient 1 (p.Phe1051Leufs*12 homozygous) shows largely unremarkable features for retinal degeneration. REC+ thickness is defined as all visiblelayers between the inner nuclear layer-outer nuclear layer (INL/ONL) complex and the Bruch’s membrane-choroidal (BM/Choroid) interface.

Figure 2 Progressive AF ring constriction and photoreceptor layer thinning in affected patients homozygous and compound heterozygous for CNGB1 mutations. Affected patients homozygous for CNGB1: patients 1 and 2 (p.Phe1051Leufs*12); affected patient heterozygous for CNGB1: patient 6 (p.Leu849Profs*3, p.Lys175Glnfs*4). (A) FAF imaging (488-nm) of the right eye in each patient revealed the inner and outer border (white arrows) of a progressively constricting region (ring), delineating the centrally preserved area of retinal function. (B) Retinal schematic illustrating the constriction size (mm2) and shape of the centrally preserved region over various time intervals (insets): after 60 months in patient 1 (red) and patient 2 (blue) and 20 months in patient 6 (green). (C) Color-coded maps of total REC+ thickness after 60 months in patients 1 and 2 and after 20 months in patient 6 from a segmented macular SD-OCT scan within the position of the retina enclosed in the red rectangle (upper right inset). The right eye of each patient is shown, where white on the color scale (>125 μm) denotes the range of REC+ thickness in healthy eyes. REC+ thickness is defined as all visible layers between the inner nuclear layer–ONL (INL-ONL) complex and the Bruch’s membrane–choroidal interface (SD-OCT, inset). BM, basement membrane.

Full-field electroretinogram (ffERG) testing revealed generalized dysfunction of rods in all patients. Scotopic responses were nonrecordable in the older patients (patients 5–8) and attenuated in the younger patients (patients 1–4). Attenuated 30-Hz flicker and single-flash photopic responses were also evident in the older patients (patients 5–8), while we detected only marginally decreased photopic responses and implicit time delays in the younger patients (patients 1–4) (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2C).

Cngb1–/– mice show a progressive loss of retinal thickness with a slow loss of cones. Cngb1–/– (Cngb1-X26) mice have progressive retinal thinning accompanied by a progressive loss of photoreceptors and their function (Figure 3). We measured the age-related loss of outer retinal thickness (REC+ layer) by in vivo cross-sectional SD-OCT imaging (Figure 3A). Cngb1–/– mice showed a slowly progressive, almost linear thinning of the REC+ layer within the observed time frame of 2 to 52 weeks of age. While rod photoreceptors degenerated, we found that cone morphology was also compromised, as indicated by a loss of cone outer segments (Figure 3B). This is in keeping with the progressive loss of cone function during photoreceptor layer thinning that was detected by photopic ERG measurements (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Cngb1–/– mice show a progressive loss of photoreceptor structure and function. (A) Age-related loss of the REC+ layer in Cngb1–/– mice compared with WT mice, as measured by SD-OCT imaging. The colored vertical bars indicate the ages at which photopic ERG b-wave amplitudes were measured in C (mean of n = 4–6 for each time point). (B) IHC with a cone marker (cone arrestin) showing morphologically affected but still-persisting cones after advanced thinning of the ONL (representative images from 3 mice). Scale bar: 25 µm. (C) Photopic cone b-wave amplitudes of Cngb1–/– mice plotted against stimulus strength at 2, 6, and 8 months of age (mean of 4 for each time point). Data represent the mean ± SD. PW8, postnatal week 8; PW26, postnatal week 26; PW35, postnatal week 35.

Mutation in Cngb1–/– dogs leads to exon skipping and expression of a shortened CNGB1 product. Reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) spanning the previously reported site of the exon 26 mutation in canine Cngb1 (29) (c.2387delA;2389_2390insAGCTAC; Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and direct Sanger sequencing showed that the mutation caused skipping of exon 26 (data not shown), introducing a premature stop codon early in exon 27 (Supplemental Figure 4C). The truncated product partly escaped nonsense-mediated decay, leading to a relative expression level approximately 40% of that of WT transcript levels in the controls (Supplemental Figure 5A). There was a complete absence of full-length CNGβ1 in the photoreceptors of Cngb1–/– dogs (29), but IHC using an antibody that targets CNGβ1 between the N-terminal GARP region and the predicted mutation site revealed an accumulation of truncated protein within the inner segments (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Cngb1–/– dogs have slow photoreceptor loss and relative preservation of cones. Color fundus imaging revealed an initial hyporeflective appearance of the fundus in the tapetal area, which, with progression, was accompanied by mild attenuation of the superficial retinal vasculature and eventually obvious signs of retinal thinning (tapetal hyperreflectivity; Supplemental Figure 6A). On FAF imaging, a region of AF appeared in the center of the area centralis of a Cngb1–/– dog at approximately 3 months of age (Supplemental Figure 6B). The area centralis is the canine equivalent of the human macula (33). The earliest change detectable by SD-OCT in Cngb1–/– puppies was a loss of definition of the zones between the external limiting membrane (ELM) and the interdigitation zone (IZ) in the periphery from 3 months of age. These zones represent the photoreceptor inner and outer segments and interface with the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The loss of definition progressed with age, with the central retina remaining unaffected until later in the disease progression (Supplemental Figure 7). We observed slowly progressive thinning of the REC+ layer (which represents the entire length of the photoreceptors), with thinning occurring initially in the more peripheral retina, while the area centralis showed relative preservation (Figure 4A). We further examined changes in the thicknesses of the different photoreceptor components that make up the REC+ (outer plexiform layer [OPL], ONL, ELM, myoid zone [MZ], EZ, outer segments, IZ, and the RPE–Bruch’s complex) (Supplemental Figure 8) and found that, compared with more peripheral retina, the center of the area centralis actually had an earlier thinning of the ONL but better preservation of the zones representing photoreceptor inner and outer segments, which accounted for the overall preservation of the REC+ thickness (Figure 4A). The spatial preservation of REC+ not only involves the area centralis but also the visual streak, as shown in the heatmaps in Figure 4B. The visual streak is a horizontal zone of higher photoreceptor density extending temporally and nasally from the area centralis.

Figure 4 Cngb1–/– dogs have a progressive retinal thinning with preservation of the REC+ in the area centralis. (A) Measurement of REC+, ONL, and inner segment/outer segment (IS/OS) layer thickness by SD-OCT cross-sectional images in a vertical plane through the area centralis, measured every 0.5 mm. The negative numbers are inferior to the area centralis. Control dogs: n = 3; Cngb1–/– affected dogs: n = 3 dogs 6–7 months of age; n = 3 dogs 18–19 months of age; n = 1 dog 48 months of age; n = 2 dogs 66–69 months of age. (B) Heatmaps demonstrating preservation of photoreceptor thickness in the area centralis and horizontally along the visual streak. REC+ thickness in Cngb1–/– dogs of different ages compared with a control (WT) dog. n = 3 control dogs; n = 3 Cngb1–/– dogs at 18 months of age; n = 1 Cngb1–/– dog at 48 months of age; and n = 2 Cngb1–/– dogs at 66 months of age. (C) Representative images of plastic-embedded semi-thin retinal samples from an 8-week-old control dog compared with samples from a Cngb1–/– dog. The inner segments of cones are located adjacent to the inner segments of rods in the control dog. Shortening of the rod inner segments in the Cngb1–/– dogs resulted in cone inner segments extending to the level of the rod outer segments. Rod outer segments appeared disorganized and deteriorated over the first 28 months. Initially, cone inner segments appeared grossly normal and then, with rod loss, initially appeared widened (at 12 months) but then became shortened and atrophied (at 28 months). Sections (500-nm) were stained with epoxy tissue stain. Arrows indicate the cone inner segment. Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 4 control dogs; n = 1 Cngb1–/– dog at 2, 5, 12, and 28 months of age; n = 2 Cngb1–/– dogs at 18 months of age. (D) Representative images of IHC with hCAR (labels the entire length of the cones) show well-preserved cone morphology in the younger animals. In the older Cngb1–/– affected dogs (18 and 30 months of age), the cones were still visible, albeit shortened. Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 2 control dogs; n = 2 Cngb1–/– dogs at 2 and 18 months of age; n = 1 Cngb1–/– dog at 12 and 30 months of age. (E) Representative transmission electron microscopic images of rods (R) and cones (C) show a reasonably normal arrangement of rod discs at 2 months of age in the Cngb1–/– dog, but by 12 months of age, the rod outer segments had deteriorated, but the cone outer segments appeared relatively normal. Scale bar: 2 μm. n = 4 controls; n = 1 Cngb1–/– dog at 2 and 12 months of age.

Retinal sections showed that there was an early disruption of the normally ordered demarcation between the inner segment and outer segment layers, with cone inner segments extending between the rod outer segments at as early as 2 months of age in the peripheral retina of Cngb1–/– dogs (Figure 4C). A progressive loss of rows of photoreceptor nuclei occurred, such that by 28 to 30 months of age, only 3 to 4 rows remained in the central retina. We observed a relative preservation of cone photoreceptors (Figure 4, C and D). With disease progression, the cone inner segments became initially broader (by 12 months of age) and then stunted (by 18 and 28 months of age). Transmission electron microscopy showed that in young Cngb1–/– dogs, the rod outer segments had uniformly stacked discs (e.g., at 8 weeks of age), but with disease progression, they became disorganized, while the morphology of the cone outer segments remained better preserved (Figure 4E).

Cone function gradually declined with age (Figure 5). However, cone-mediated vision was well preserved, with vision of the Cngb1–/– dogs being comparable to that of normal control dogs at all lighting levels except the lowest level, which assessed rod vision (Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 5 Cone function slowly declines with age in the Cngb1–/– dog. (A) Photopic single-flash ERG tracings in response to the following stimuli in the light-adapted eye present on a background of 30 cd/m2: –0.4, 0.0, 0.4, 0.9, 1.4, and 1.9 log cds/m2 (top to bottom tracings), and at the bottom, a photopic 33-Hz flicker response at 0.4 log cds/m2. (B and C) Change in the mean (± SD) photopic a-wave (B) and b-wave (C) amplitudes in response to the 0.4 log cds/m2 stimulus with age. The mean photopic a-wave amplitude for Cngb1–/– dogs was significantly lower at 42 and 66 months of age (P < 0.05, Student’s t test). The mean photopic b-wave was significantly reduced at 66 months of age (P < 0.01, Student’s t test). n = 2 Cngb1–/– dogs at each time point; n = 3 controls at 14 and 36 months; and n = 2 controls at 72 months. (D and E) Results of vision testing showing the percentage of dogs that made the correct exit choice (D) and the time taken to exit (E). At all ages tested, the affected dogs had reduced visual function at the lowest light level. Bright light vision was maintained in all age groups tested. Control dogs: n = 6; Cngb1–/– dogs: n = 3 for 4-month-old and 12- to 24-month-old dogs and n = 4 for 36- to 48-month-old dogs.

Gene augmentation therapy in Cngb1–/– dogs restores the CNG channel in treated retinal regions, resulting in rod function and retinal preservation. A total of 8 eyes of young Cngb1–/– dogs (Supplemental Table 2) were used in the gene therapy study. We used an adeno-associated virus vector serotype 5 that delivered canine Cngb1 under the control of a human GRK1 promoter (AAV5-hGRK-cCgnb1) (dose details are provided in Supplemental Table 2). An initial pilot study in 1 Cngb1–/– dog (14-033, right eye [OD]) resulted in a small improvement in ffERG amplitudes detected 3 months after injection and improved performance in vision testing at the lowest light level (data not shown). A higher dose of the same vector in the second eye of the same dog resulted in a more substantial ERG rescue and vision testing rescue. The repeat administration of vector to dog 14-033 showed no indication of a resulting adverse immune response in clinical, SD-OCT, or IHC studies, and excellent ffERG and vision testing outcomes were achieved in the second eye.

An additional 6 eyes (of 4 dogs) were injected at the higher titer. IHC showed that CNGβ1 protein was restored to the rod outer segments only in the region of the subretinal injection (Figure 6A, see also Supplemental Figure 9). Expression of CNGβ1 protein rescued the expression of previously downregulated CNGα1 in the treated regions (Figure 6B) (and not outside of the treated area or in untreated Cngb1–/– eyes; data not shown and ref. 29), suggesting the formation of functional heterotetrameric CNG channel complexes. Further evidence that the CNG channel subunits had formed a functional channel complex was provided by ffERG and vision testing, both of which showed a dramatic improvement in rod-mediated function (described below). Figure 7A shows the ERG results for dog 14-055 (OD), with a much lowered response threshold and a waveform typical for WT dogs (although approximately one-third the amplitude of breed- and age-matched controls). The rod 5-Hz flicker response prior to treatment was almost nonexistent but was robust following gene therapy (Figure 7B). As a direct assessment of rod photoreceptor phototransduction, we performed fits of the leading edge of the rod a-wave using the Hood and Birch model based on the original Lamb and Pugh model (Figure 7C). These fits showed a significant increase in maximal receptor response (R max ) over pretreatment values (P < 0.05, paired t test). ERG rescue was maintained in both eyes of dog 14-055 until the last time point assessed (18 months after injection). Plots of the mean a- and b-wave amplitudes against stimulus strength 3 months after treatment showed a substantial improvement in the response threshold of the scotopic ERG (~1 log unit for the a-wave and >2 log units for the b-wave) (Figure 7, D and E) for all eyes treated with the higher dose. The ERG rescue was maintained over the long term, as illustrated in Figure 7, F and G (amplitudes of scotopic ERGs elicited by a flash of low luminance that resulted in a rod response and a 5-Hz flicker response, also indicative of rod responses).

Figure 6 Gene augmentation therapy results in appropriate rod Cngb1 expression and restores Cnga1 expression. (A) CNGβ1 (green: antibody targeted CNGβ1 distal to the mutation site) was expressed in the outer segments of the treated regions of Cngb1–/– retinae 3, 9, and 23 months after treatment. The untreated region from the retinae 3 months after injection and the 28-month-old untreated Cngb1–/– retinae did not express full-length CNGβ1. (B) CNGα1 (green) was expressed and correctly targeted to the photoreceptor outer segments in the treated regions of Cngb1–/– retinae 3, 9, and 23 months after treatment, but was not detectable in the untreated region. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Figure 7 Sustained rescue of rod function by gene therapy. (A–C) Scotopic ERGs before treatment and 3, 12, and 18 months after subretinal AAV5-hGRK1-cCngb1 treatment (dog 14-055 right eye). (A) Luminance response series. Note the obvious lowering of the response threshold and increased a- and b-wave amplitudes (stimulus luminances ranged from –3.7 to 0.4 log cds/m2). (B) Scotopic 5-Hz flicker responses at –1.6 log cds/m2 luminance (vertical scale bars: 50 μV; horizontal scale bars: 50 ms). (C) Fit of the leading edge of the dark-adapted a-wave to the Hood and Birch model. The solid lines are the raw ERG data and the dotted lines the derived fits to the leading edge of the a-wave. (D and E) Mean (± SD) stimulus response ERG plots for scotopic a- and b-waves comparing unaffected control dogs (n = 4) with Cngb1–/– dogs before and 3-months after subretinal AAV5-hGRK1-cCngb1 treatment (n = 7). Compared with before treatment, all mean a-wave responses were significantly improved (P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test). The b-wave responses were also significantly improved (P < 0.05 to P <0.01, 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test), with the exception of the responses to the strongest stimuli (P = 0.052 and P = 0.054, 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test). (F and G) Duration of ERG rescue. Mean ± SD of scotopic b-wave in response to a stimulus of –2 log cds/m2 (F) and scotopic 5-Hz flicker at –1.6 log cds/m2 luminance (G), with time after injection. The gray bar represents the mean amplitude of untreated dogs ± 2 SD. Number of treated eyes at each time point: before treatment (0), 1, 2, and 3 months, n = 7;4 and 5 months, n = 4; 6, 7, and 9 months, n = 3; 12 and 18 months, n = 2. (H and I) Vision test results before versus 3 months after treatment. (H) Percentage of dogs that made the correct exit choice at each of 7 lighting levels. Pretreatment Cngb1–/– dogs made more exit choice errors at the dimmer light levels, and these dogs almost always chose correctly 3 months after gene augmentation. The improvement was significant at the lowest light intensity (P < 0.0001, 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test). (I) Time to exit. Prior to treatment, the Cngb1–/– dogs were slower to exit at the low light levels, and 3 months after treatment, the dogs were faster to exit at the low light levels. The difference was significant at the lowest light level (P < 0.001, 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test).

All eyes treated with the higher titer had significantly improved vision at the lowest light level. When using the treated eye (eyes were tested in turn by covering the contralateral eye with an opaque contact lens), the dogs correctly chose the open exit 100% of the time at the lowest light level 3 months after injection compared with a mean of 42% of the time for untreated controls (P = 1.3 × 10–5). Their exit times were also improved being a mean of 3 seconds 3 months after treatment compared with 28 seconds for the untreated controls (P = 1.0 × 10–4) (Figure 7, H and I). The improvement in vision testing outcomes was maintained in all treated dogs for the duration of the study (data not shown).

In vivo imaging showed a clear preservation of retinal structure and thickness in the treated region (Figure 8, A and D). Assessment of the mean REC+ thickness in the treated retinal regions compared with the same retinal regions in untreated Cngb1–/– dogs showed that treatment preserved REC+ thickness (Figure 8, B and C). We observed an initial continuation of REC+ thinning for 3 to 4 months after injection, after which it halted, and REC+ thickness was maintained and remained significantly thicker than in either the untreated region of the same eyes or in the eyes of untreatedCngb1–/– dogs (Figure 8B). The junction between the preserved treated retinal region and the adjacent untreated retinal region became more apparent over time. Within the treated area, the definition of the SD-OCT zones representing the photoreceptor inner and outer segments was clearly preserved in the treated areas, whereas in the untreated adjacent retinal areas, the zones could not be discerned (Figure 8, A and D). Dogs maintained for study for longer than 3 months after treatment had less AF in the injected retinal regions compared with the uninjected regions on FAF imaging (Figure 8, C and inset in D).