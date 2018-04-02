The anti-caspase inhibitor Q-VD-OPH prevents AIDS disease progression in SIV-infected rhesus macaques

Q-VD-OPH inhibits in vitro spontaneous and activation-mediated T cell death. Several proteases (including cysteines, serine, and calpain proteases) have been proposed as regulating the death of primary CD4+ T cells in the context of HIV/SIV infections. Given the lower impact of Z-VAD-FMK on spontaneous cell death, we assessed the effectiveness of different compounds in preventing cell death either spontaneously or after incubation with Fas ligand (FasL). Several synthetic protease inhibitors, including an inhibitor of autophagy (3-MA), cathepsin inhibitors (Z-FG-NHO-BzME), calpain inhibitors (ALLN, Z-FA-CHO, calpeptin, and calpastatin), serine protease inhibitors (AEBSF, aprotinin, Elastinal, and TLCK), cysteine protease inhibitors (E-64 and leupeptin), aspartic protease inhibitor (pepstatin A), metalloprotease inhibitors (1, 10-phenanthroline), and a broad caspase inhibitor (Q-VD-OPH) were tested ex vivo using T cells isolated from chronically SIV-infected RMs. Our results showed that Q-VD-OPH inhibits spontaneous cell death of CD4+ T cells isolated from peripheral lymph nodes (LNs) (axillary and inguinal) and spleen of SIV-infected RMs (axillary, 24.9% ± 3.33% versus 15.4% ± 4.59%, P = 0.019; inguinal, 21.7% ± 5.6% versus 13.5% ± 4.52%, P = 0.006; spleen, 33.1% ± 4.9% versus 20.2% ± 3.92%, P = 0.012, for control and Q-VD-OPH–treated cells, respectively) (Figure 1A). The effect was not restricted to CD4+ T cells, since death of CD8+ T cells of SIV-infected RMs was similarly inhibited (axillary, 41% ± 6% versus 20.7% ± 1.6%, P = 0.017; inguinal, 39.9% ± 3.9% versus 23.1% ± 2.9%, P = 0.007; spleen, 44% ± 4.4% versus 23.1% ± 2.27%, P = 0.0009, for control and Q-VD-OPH–treated cells, respectively), and reached the levels observed for CD8+ T cells isolated from healthy RMs (Figure 1B). The other compounds tested had no preventive effect (data not shown).

Figure 1 Q-VD-OPH prevents ex vivo cell death and enhances proliferation of T cells from SIV-infected RMs. Percentage of dying (A) CD3+CD4+ and (B) CD3+CD8+ T cells from axillary (squares) and inguinal (triangles) LNs and from the spleen (circles) of either healthy RMs (RM SIV , –; n = 2) or chronically SIV-infected RMs (RM SIV , +; n = 5) in the absence (–, filled symbols) or presence of Q-VD-OPH (Q-VD) (+, open symbols). Animals were sacrificed 6 months after infection. Statistical significance was assessed using Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test (1-tailed P < 0.05). (C) Percentage of dying CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T subsets (naive [N], CD45RA+CD62L+; Tcm [CM], CD45RA–CD62L+; Tem [EM], CD45RA–CD62L–; terminally differentiated T [TDT] cells, CD45RA+CD62L–) from peripheral blood of SIV-infected RMs (n = 6) in the absence (–) or presence (+) of Q-VD-OPH. (D) Representative flow cytometric analysis of phosphatidylserine residue exposure (annexin V staining) on CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells from peripheral blood of a chronically SIV-infected RM incubated overnight in the presence of FasL. (E) Histogram of CD3+CD4+0 and CD3+CD8+ T cells from either healthy (gray boxes, n = 6) or SIV-infected RMs (white boxes, n = 8) incubated with FasL in the absence (–) or presence (+) of Q-VD-OPH. (F) PBMCs from SIV-infected RMs (n = 6) were stimulated with ConA in the absence or presence of Q-VD-OPH. AICD was assessed after overnight culture by flow cytometry using annexin V. Histogram represents the preventive effect calculated as 100 x ((cells untreated – cells+Q-VD)/cells untreated). Statistical significance was assessed using paired Student’s t test. Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data. P < 0.05.

Because we have previously observed that Z-VAD-FMK was only partly effective in blocking spontaneous T cell death (14), in a cell-free system, using recombinant effector caspases as targets, we compared the two inhibitors. We demonstrated that Q-VD-OPH was more effective than Z-VAD-FMK in blocking caspase-3– and caspase-7–mediated poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) cleavage, which is a prototypical substrate of effector caspases (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95127DS1). Furthermore, Q-VD-OPH could also inhibit caspase-1 activity more efficiently than Z-VAD-FMK (Supplemental Figure 1B). These results demonstrated the superior efficacy of Q-VD-OPH in blocking caspase activation as compared with Z-VAD-FMK.

We then decided to analyze in detail the effect of Q-VD-OPH on T cell subsets. Immunophenotypical analysis conducted in fresh cells recovered from chronically SIV-infected RMs revealed that the preventive effect of Q-VD-OPH occurred mainly within the effector memory CD4+ T cell population (Tem, CD45RA–CD62L–) (26.1% ± 3.6 % and 9.5% ± 2.2% for control and Q-VD-OPH–treated cells, respectively) and to a lesser extent within terminally differentiated CD4+ T cells (CD45RA+CD62L–, 9.5% ± 2.2% and 4.5% ± 1.5%) (Figure 1C). In addition, Q-VD-OPH protected CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from (a) FasL-mediated cell death (Figure 1, D and E) and (b) AICD, which depends on the Fas/FasL pathway (Figure 1F). None of the other inhibitors that we tested afforded similar protection (data not shown). As a consequence of its antiapoptotic effect, the presence of Q-VD-OPH was associated with an increased proportion of proliferating T cells (CFSE dilution assay) after stimulation with concanavalin A (ConA) (Supplemental Figure 2).

Overall, these results demonstrated that Q-VD-OPH prevents ex vivo spontaneous and Fas-mediated T cell death and enhances proliferation of cells isolated from chronically SIV-infected RMs.

In vivo administration of Q-VD-OPH prevents T cell death in SIV-infected RMs. To investigate the effect of Q-VD-OPH in vivo, we initially performed pharmacokinetic studies in uninfected animals. Q-VD-OPH was administered at 20 and 40 mg/kg. These doses were chosen based on in vivo experiments performed in murine models (54, 55). The concentration of Q-VD-OPH was measured in the sera sampled at different time points after injection and in LNs recovered upon 4 hours of treatment. As expected, we found the higher concentrations of the compound, both in sera and LNs, and highest half-life in animals treated with the higher dose (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, we analyzed the levels of urea, transaminase (alanine aminotransferase [ALAT] and aspartate aminotransferase [ASAT]), and creatinine to assess liver and renal toxicity. No significant differences were found in any of the toxicity parameters evaluated between the sera of animals administered 20 mg/kg Q-VD-OPH and those receiving vehicle alone (Supplemental Figure 3C). Among the animals treated with 40 mg/kg only 1 RM (no. 9052) showed higher levels of urea, ALAT, and creatinine compared with the placebo-treated (DMSO) RMs (Supplemental Figure 3C). Thus, we selected the dose of 20 mg/kg for the in vivo experiments included in this study.

Six RMs of Chinese origin were treated during the acute phase of SIVmac251 infection by intravenous injection of Q-VD-OPH (20 mg/kg), whereas vehicle was injected in the second group of RMs as a control (Supplemental Figure 4). The dosing regimen consisted of 5 Q-VD-OPH injections on days 5, 7, 9, 11, and 14 after infection, thus covering the peak of T cell apoptosis observed during acute SIV infection (13–17). No statistically significant difference was observed in red blood cell and platelet counts or hemoglobin concentration between treated and untreated RMs, ruling out possible side effects of Q-VD-OPH injection during infection (Supplemental Figure 5). To monitor the in vivo levels of T cell death, we collected peripheral axillary and inguinal LNs from SIV-infected RMs on days 7, 11, 14, and 60 after infection. Indeed, the levels of apoptosis in peripheral LNs of RM are predictive of progression to AIDS (13, 15, 16). We first quantified the number of dying cells in vivo in LNs using a TUNEL assay as previously described (13, 16). We observed that the levels of TUNEL+ cells were significantly lower in SIV-infected RMs treated with Q-VD-OPH as compared with untreated animals (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We then measured, in the sera of treated and control RMs, the levels of IL-18, a proinflammatory cytokine belonging to the IL-1 superfamily whose maturation is dependent on caspase activation (56, 57) and that was previously reported to be increased during the acute phase of SIV infection in RMs (58, 59). We found that in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs, IL-18 levels were significantly decreased on postinfection (p.i.) days 11 and 14 compared with those in control SIV-infected RMs (Supplemental Figure 7A), thus suggesting in vivo inhibition of caspase activation.

We then quantified ex vivo the levels of spontaneous and FasL-mediated apoptosis of CD4+ T cells isolated from LNs. Our data demonstrated lower levels of CD4+ T cell death from LNs isolated from RMs treated with Q-VD-OPH compared with untreated RMs. This protective effect was observed on days 7, 11, and 14 after infection (Figure 2, A and C). Of note, however, the level of CD4+ T cell death remained significantly lower in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs as compared with controls on day 60 after infection, i.e., more than 6 weeks after the interruption of treatment. This long-term effect of Q-VD-OPH administration was confirmed by the observation of lower levels of CD4+ T cell death in the peripheral blood up to 1 year after treatment (Figure 2, E and G). Furthermore, we also observed that the formation of the cleaved form of the effector caspase-3, as measured by Western blotting, was prevented in CD4+ T cells isolated from Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs as compared with control animals (Supplemental Figure 8). This difference was not related to a difference in CD95 expression in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9). FasL, the counterpart of CD95, has been reported to increase during HIV (25, 60) and SIV infections (14, 61). When performing analysis on LN-derived CD8+ T cells, we found that, as in CD4+ T cells, the levels of spontaneous and FasL-mediated apoptosis were lower in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs as compared with control animals during the acute phase of infection (Figure 2, B and D). However, in contrast to what we observed for LN-derived CD4+ T cells, the effect of Q-VD-OPH on the spontaneous and FasL-mediated apoptosis of LN-derived CD8+ T cells was limited to the period of treatment, while the preventive antiapoptotic effect on blood-derived CD8+ T cells was smaller than that observed for CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, F and H).

Figure 2 Q-VD-OPH treatment reduces T cell death in SIV-infected RMs. Percentages of dying CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ T cells from peripheral LNs (A–D) and blood (E–H) of either untreated (placebo, n = 12) or Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (n = 6) at different times after infection (A, B, E, and F). After overnight culture, spontaneous and (C, D, G, and H) FasL-mediated T cell death was measured by flow cytometry using FITC–annexin V. Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann–Whitney U test (*0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.001 < P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

As the level of IL-18, which is a potent inducer of FasL (62, 63), is reduced in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs, we quantified FasL in the sera. We found that levels of FasL were reduced in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs as compared with control SIV-infected animals and that this effect lasted after the cessation of treatment (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Together, these results demonstrated that treatment with Q-VD-OPH reduced the levels of CD4+ T cell death during the acute phase but also after treatment interruption.

Q-VD-OPH treatment prevents CD4+ T cell depletion. We then monitored CD4+ T cell depletion in treated compared with untreated RMs. The in vivo Q-VD-OPH treatment resulted in a higher CD4+ T cell count and higher CD4/CD8 ratios in peripheral blood throughout infection (Figure 3, A–C) and higher CD4/CD8 ratio in LNs (Figure 3D) as compared with control animals. On the sacrifice day, we found that the CD4/CD8 ratio in spleen and axillary, inguinal, and mesenteric LNs were also higher in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs compared with the placebo group (Figure 3E) despite a longer duration of SIV. Since high expression of β7 on CD4+ T cells in peripheral blood is a useful surrogate for estimating intestinal CD4+ T cell loss (64), we also assessed during the acute phase the dynamics of CD4+ T cells coexpressing CD45RA and β7hi. Our results showed the early loss of the circulating β7hi CD4+ T cell population in SIV-infected RMs. In contrast, such loss was not observed in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, we measured the levels of soluble CD14 (sCD14), which is a well-established marker of microbial translocation associated with the depletion of CD4+ T cells in the intestine and with clinical end points (65–69). We found that sCD14 was significantly decreased in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs as compared with control animals (Figure 4C).

Figure 3 Q-VD-OPH preserves T cell homeostasis. CD4+ T cell counts of peripheral blood of either (A) untreated (placebo, n = 12) or (B) Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (n = 6) at different times after infection. (C and D) CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio was calculated from (C) peripheral blood and (D) peripheral LNs (axillary and inguinal LNs). (E) CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio was calculated from spleen, axillary (Ax), inguinal (Ing), and mesenteric (Mes) LNs of healthy (Naive), of untreated (Placebo), and Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected (Q-VD, white boxes) RMs. Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test comparing the 2 groups at each time point (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Figure 4 Q-VD-OPH prevents the depletion of β7hi CD4+ T cells in SIV-infected RMs. (A) Representative flow cytometric analyses of coexpression of CD45RA and β7hi integrin expression on CD3+CD4+ T cells from peripheral blood of healthy RMs (day 0) and of either untreated (placebo) or Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (Q-VD) on day 14. (B) Percentages of CD3+CD4+CD45RA–β7hi T cell subset of placebo- (n = 8) and Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (n = 6) at different time point after infection. (C) sCD14 was measured in the sera by ELISA at different time points p.i. Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test (*0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.001 < P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Because CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio is considered a strong marker of disease progression to AIDS (70), our results demonstrated that treatment with Q-VD-OPH afforded long-term protection preserving CD4+ T cell homeostasis.

Q-VD-OPH treatment prevents the loss of memory T cells and decreases immune activation. To better understand the repopulation of CD4+ T cells, and because the progressive loss of central and effector memory CD4+ T cells is associated with AIDS pathogenesis (13, 15, 71–76), we next investigated, in our cohort of SIV-infected RMs, the effect of Q-VD-OPH on the dynamics of CD4+ T cell subsets. We found that CD4+ Tem (CD45RA–CD62L–) cells from LNs of Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs were less prone to die as compared with LN-derived CD4+ Tem cells of nontreated SIV-infected RMs during the acute phase of infection and up to 60 days after termination of the treatment (Figure 5A). A similar pattern of reduced spontaneous cell death, although to a lesser extent, was observed in both central memory (Tcm, CD45RA–CD62L+) and terminally differentiated (CD45RA+CD62L–) CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A). Although the death of naive CD4+ T cells was low, we observed a slight increase in naive CD4+ T cells from LNs of Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs. Consistent with this protective effect of Q-VD-OPH, the percentage of Tem cells among the total LN T cell pool was greater in treated SIV-infected RMs as compared with control animals (Figure 5A). Of note, CD4+ Tcm cells, which are also progressively depleted during pathogenic SIV infection, were similarly preserved in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs as compared with controls (Figure 6A). The distribution of the different T cell subsets among the pool of CD4+ T cells (Figure 6C) illustrates the selective preservation of specific CD4+ Tcm cell subsets in Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs.

Figure 5 Q-VD-OPH treatment reduces memory T cell death in SIV-infected RMs. Dying CD4+ (A) and CD8+ (B) T cell subsets (naive, CD45RA+CD62L+; Tcm, CD45RA–CD62L+; Tem, CD45RA–CD62L–; TDT, CD45RA+CD62L–) of either untreated (placebo, n = 12) or Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (Q-VD, n = 6) were quantified after overnight culture by flow cytometry using annexin V (spontaneous T cell death). Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test (*0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.001 < P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Figure 6 Q-VD-OPH inhibits in vivo the depletion of memory T cells in SIV-infected RMs. Percentages of (A) CD3+CD4+ and (B) CD3+CD8+ T cell subsets (naive, CD45RA+CD62L+; Tcm, CD45RA–CD62L+; Tem, CD45RA–CD62L–; TDT, CD45RA+CD62L–) among total T cells from peripheral LNs of either untreated (placebo, n = 12) or Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (Q-VD, n = 6) at different time points after infection. T cell subsets were analyzed by flow cytometry. The pie charts represent the distribution of cell subsets among either (C) CD3+CD4+ or (D) CD3+CD8+ T cell populations. Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test (*0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.001 < P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Furthermore, Q-VD-OPH treatment was associated with a transient decrease in CD8+ Tem and Tcm cell death in LNs of SIV-infected RMs (Figure 5B) and a slight increase in levels of naive CD8+ T cells on day 11. As a consequence, Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs showed a higher percentage of LN-based CD8+ Tcm cells as compared with control animals, which exhibited, as expected, higher percentages of LN-based CD8+ Tem and terminally differentiated T cells (Figure 5B). As shown in Figure 6, B and D, the distribution kinetics of the distinct CD8+ T cell subsets clearly illustrates the differences in the balance of terminally differentiated T cells and Tcm cells in Q-VD-OPH–treated and untreated RMs. We then assessed the levels of immune activation of LN CD8+ T cells and found that Q-VD-OPH treatment was associated with decreased levels of CD8+ T cell activation, as measured by the frequency of CD8+ T cells expressing the activation markers HLA-DR and Ki-67, as compared with untreated controls (Supplemental Figure 10).

Together, these results suggest that Q-VD-OPH treatment improved the overall homeostasis of memory T cells and reduced the level of immune activation during the chronic phase of SIV infection.

Q-VD-OPH treatment induces SIV-specific CD4+ T effector cells. To investigate the impact of Q-VD-OPH on SIV-specific CD4+ T cell immune response, we next evaluated the expression of IFN-γ and TNF-α by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) after in vitro HIV-2 antigen stimulation (Supplemental Figure 10). The use of such crude antigen preparation, as opposed to individual peptides, has been validated in our laboratory as well as others as a tool to best detect SIV-specific CD4+ T cell responses in the setting of the broad MHC genetic polymorphisms present in RMs (13, 77, 78). We found that at 2 weeks after infection, the percentage of SIV-specific CD4+ T cells expressing IFN-γ and TNF-α was approximately 10-fold higher in Q-VD-OPH–treated than control RMs (Supplemental Figure 11A). In vitro T cell proliferation, as measured by thymidine incorporation after 5 days of culture, confirmed the increased ability of CD4+ T cells from Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs to respond to HIV-2 antigens as compared with those isolated from control animals (Supplemental Figure 11B).

To determine the effect of Q-VD-OPH on the expression of cytotoxic molecules, we next analyzed the expression of perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin in purified T cells by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 12). Purified CD8+ T cells from untreated SIV-infected RMs showed reduced expression of perforin and granulysin molecules as compared with those from healthy animals, with no full restoration in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs (Supplemental Figure 12A). In 1 SIV-infected RM (lane 4), a higher level of granzyme B was found to be associated with the lowest level of perforin, which is essential for granzyme B–mediated killing. A growing body of evidence suggests that CD4+ T cells also can themselves display potent antiviral activity by killing virus-infected cells including cytomegalovirus (79), influenza (80), Friend virus (81), Epstein-Barr virus (82), murine poxvirus (83), and BK polyomavirus (84). In HIV-infected individuals, the presence of cytolytic HIV-specific CD4+ T cells has been associated with control of virus replication and delayed disease progression (85–89). Interestingly we observed that the expression of perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin in CD4+ T cells was preserved or even augmented in chronically Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs compared with untreated SIV-infected RMs (Supplemental Figure 12B). We then assessed the proportion of cytotoxic CD4+ T cells by analyzing the expression of perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin by flow cytometry. Our results demonstrated that CD4+ T cells from Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs expressed higher levels of perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin than those from naive RMs (Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, the frequency and the numbers of CD4+ T cells expressing TIA1, the cytotoxic granule-associated protein, are preserved under treatment compared with control animals in chronically Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs (Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 7 Expression of cytolytic molecules in CD4+ T cells of SIV-infected RMs. (A) Flow cytometric analyses of perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin expressions in CD4+ T cells from peripheral blood of 1 representative healthy RM (naive) and 1 SIV-infected RM treated with Q-VD-OPH (SIV+Q-VD). (B) Histogram shows the percentage of CD4+ T cells expressing perforin, granzyme B, and granulysin at day 120 (each dot plot represents 1 individual). (C) Percentages and (D) cell numbers of CD4+ T cells expressing TIA1 in either untreated (placebo, n = 6) or Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (n = 6) on days 0, 7, 14, 21, 30, 60, 120, 180, and 360 after infection. Statistical differences were assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test (*0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.001 < P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). In B–D, values above data represent P values. Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Together, these findings indicated that treatment with Q-VD-OPH resulted in more robust SIV-specific CD4+ T cell responses, associated with higher levels of total cytotoxic CD4+ T cells.

Q-VD-OPH reduces viral replication and delays progression to AIDS. The observations that Q-VD-OPH treatment of SIV-infected RMs improves the overall homeostasis of CD4+ T cells prompted us to investigate the impact of Q-VD-OPH treatment on the levels of SIV replication. We found that the levels of viral replication were significantly lower in SIV-infected Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs as compared with control animals (Figure 8A), with an AUC of viral load that was significantly lower during the acute phase of SIV infection (i.e., week 1 until week 4, AUC, P = 0.01) (Figure 5B). Interestingly, viral load continued to decline and remained low throughout the chronic phase of infection (Figure 8, A and B) despite the short course of treatment (the last Q-VD-OPH injection was administrated on day 14 p.i.). We next measured the levels of cell-associated SIV DNA in blood CD4+ T cells and found lower levels in Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs as compared with control animals at all time points after treatment (Figure 8C). Importantly, and consistent with the presence of lower levels of virus replication, none of the Q-VD-OPH–treated SIV-infected RMs presented clinical signs of AIDS (Figure 8D), whereas 8 of 12 animals in the control group developed a wasting syndrome — including repetitive diarrhea, weight loss (greater than 10%), and anorexia — associated with a decline in CD4+ T cell counts, resulting in the euthanasia of RMs in less than 1 year after the initial infection.

Figure 8 Viral dynamics during primary SIV infection. (A) Kinetic analysis of viremia in nontreated RMs (Placebo; n = 12) and Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs (n = 6). (B) Comparison of nontreated (placebo) and Q-VD-OPH–treated RMs. AUCs were significantly different (P = 0.01). (C) Frequency of SIV-DNA+ CD4+ T cells in blood of SIV-infected RMs treated without (placebo, n = 10, filled boxes) or with Q-VD-OPH (n = 6, white boxes). (D) Frequency of SIV-DNA+ CD4+ T cells in lymphoid tissues (axillary and inguinal LNs, and spleen at the day of sacrifice) of SIV-infected RMs treated without (placebo, n = 6, filled boxes) or with Q-VD-OPH (n = 6, white boxes). (E) Percentage of RMs remaining alive after infection without developing an AIDS wasting syndrome (AIDS-free). Statistical analysis was assessed using the Mann-Whitney U test. Prism was used to present the results in box-and-whisker plots showing the minimum and maximum of all the data.

Together, these results demonstrate that treatment with Q-VD-OPH during the acute phase of SIV infection in RMs resulted in long-term control of viral replication and delayed disease progression.