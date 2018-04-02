Ribonuclease inhibitor 1 regulates erythropoiesis by controlling GATA1 translation

Embryonic lethality in Rnh1-deficient mice. To gain insight into the biological function of RNH1, Rnh1-deficient (Rnh1–/–) mice were generated through homologous recombination (Figure 1, A and B). When Rnh1-heterozygous (Rnh1+/–) mice were intercrossed, both Rnh1+/+ (n = 77) and Rnh1+/– (n = 151) mice were observed at the expected 1:2 ratio, but Rnh1–/– mice were strikingly absent (Table 1). Similar results were also found in Neo cassette–deleted Rnh1–/– mice (data not shown). We next examined embryonic development and found that Rnh1–/– embryos developed normally before E7.25 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94956DS1), but showed overall growth retardation between E8.5 and E10, with a severe decrease in blood levels in the yolk sac and in the embryo proper (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1B and Table 1). At this time point, major developmental features, such as chorioallantoic fusion, rotation of the embryo, neural tube closure, and formation of head structures, were present. The complete absence of viable embryos after E10.5 indicated an essential role for Rnh1 during this developmental window.

Figure 1 Generation of Rnh1–/– mice. (A) A 15.1 kb region used to construct the targeting vector was first subcloned from a positively identified C57BL/6 (RP23:210J2) BAC clone using a homologous recombination-based technique. The region was designed such that the long homology arm extended 5.30 kb 3′ to exon 10. The short homology arm is located on the 5′ side of exon 2 and is 2.96 kb long. The Neo cassette replaces 6.89 kb of the gene, including exons 2–10. (B) DNA isolated from mouse embryos was genotyped by PCR. Primers were designed to distinguish WT and neo cassette gene sequence. 275 bp size corresponds to WT, and 200 bp size corresponds to knockout mice.

Figure 2 Decreased embryonic erythropoiesis in Rnh1-deficient mice. (A and B) Morphology of E10 Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/– whole embryos (A) and embryos proper (B). Scale bars: 1 mm. (C) H&E-stained sections through visceral yolk sacs of Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/–. Scale bars: 20 μm. Thin arrows indicate blood cells; thick arrows indicate endothelium layer. (D) Parasagittal section of placenta of Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/–. Scale bars: 20 μm. Arrows indicate blood cells. (E) Benzidine-stained sections through visceral yolk sac of Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/–. Arrow indicates blood cells. (F) qRT-PCR analysis of E9.5 yolk sac for Rnh1, normalized to 18S rRNA expression (n = 3–5). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (G) CD31 mean fluorescence intensity analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3) on E9.5 total yolk sac cells. (H) Pecam-1 (CD31) immunostaining of E9.5 Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/– embryos. Scale bars: 500 μm. (I) qRT-PCR analysis on E9.5 yolk sac for the indicated mRNAs, normalized to 18S rRNA expression (n = 3–5). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (J) Total number of colonies observed when E8–E9.5 yolk sac cells were cultured for 7 days in methyl cellulose medium (n = 3–4). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

Defective embryonic erythropoiesis in Rnh1-deficient mice. Histological examination revealed a profound decrease of erythroid cells in yolk sac blood islands (Figure 2C) and in the placenta (Figure 2D). In addition, the few erythroid cells in yolk sac blood islands of Rnh1–/– embryos showed reduced staining with the heme-specific dye benzidine, indicative of a reduced load of hemoglobin (Figure 2E). Endothelium-lined blood vessels were, however, similar in Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/– yolk sacs (Figure 2C), and other tissues of mesodermal origin such as somites and myocardium were present (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). We confirmed that Rnh1 mRNA was absent in the yolk sac of Rnh1–/– embryos (Figure 2F). Since compromised vasculogenesis could affect embryonic erythropoiesis (14), we checked blood-vessel formation in Rnh1–/– embryos by immunostaining with Pecam-1 (CD31) and by flow cytometry. Blood-vessel formation was intact in Rnh1–/– embryos, as judged by Pecam-1 (CD31) immunostaining (Figure 2H). Similar percentages of CD31+ cells were also detected by flow cytometry in all genotypes, with a moderate increase in Rnh1–/– yolk sacs (Figure 2G). Therefore, anemia was not associated with defective vasculogenesis. During development, the endothelial and hematopoietic lineages originate from a common precursor, the hemangioblast (15). The presence of Pecam-1+ endothelial cells in Rnh1–/– embryos indicates that hemangioblasts were produced in these embryos and that the defect was hematopoietic specific.

The first wave of hematopoiesis is transient and takes place in the yolk sac, giving rise to a single lineage-restricted population of embryonic-primitive erythroid (EryP) cells (16). In both humans and mice, yolk sac–derived EryP cells support the rapid growth of the embryo during early embryonic development (17). Our observations so far are consistent with the view that embryonic death may be attributed to severely decreased blood cell formation and anemia. Interestingly, the phenotype of Rnh1-deficient embryo is similar to those of Gata1- and Gata2-deficient embryos (18). Nonetheless, mRNA levels of Gata1 and Tal1/SCL, 2 TFs that are essential for embryonic erythropoiesis (19, 20), were not affected (Figure 2I) despite reduced erythroid cells in the Rnh1–/– yolk sac (Figure 2C). α-Fetoprotein (Afp), the fetal equivalent of serum albumin, was also similarly expressed in Rnh1+/+ and Rnh1–/– yolk sacs (Figure 2I). We also assessed the ability of E8–E9.5 yolk sac–derived cells to form erythroid colonies using a methylcellulose colony-forming assay. In comparison with Rnh1+/+ and Rnh1+/–, the number of Rnh1–/– colonies was significantly decreased (Figure 2J). Control yolk sac colonies displayed an erythroid burst-forming unit–like (BFU-E–like) morphology and contained erythroid cells. Rnh1–/– yolk sac colonies had a similar morphology, but with pale color, and contained less mature erythroid cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). FACS analysis of colony cells revealed that erythroid cells expressing Ter119 and CD71 (also known as transferrin receptor 1) could develop from Rnh1-deficient progenitors, but with a markedly decreased frequency compared with Rnh1-proficient cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). These data suggest that an intrinsic differentiation defect of progenitor cells precedes the appearance of anemia and the growth defect phenotype. Although the onset of erythropoiesis can occur in Rnh1–/– embryos, it is profoundly decreased.

Rnh1 expression during embryonic development. In the adult, Rnh1 is expressed ubiquitously. However, Rnh1 expression during embryonic development has not been investigated. Rnh1 expression increased from E8 to E9.5 (Figure 3A) and, at E9.5, was 7-fold higher in the yolk sac compared with the embryo proper (Figure 3B), coinciding with the site of primitive erythropoiesis (17). It has been reported that RNH1 is highly expressed in erythrocytes (21). We indeed found colocalization of immunostainings for RNH1 and Ter119, a marker of erythroid cells, in the yolk sac and embryo proper of E10.5 WT embryos, in line with a role for RNH1 in embryonic erythropoiesis (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3). High expression of the Rnh1 gene in Ter119+ erythroid cells during embryonic development concurs with a role for Rnh1 in embryonic erythropoiesis.

Figure 3 Rnh1 is expressed in embryonic erythropoiesis and regulates erythroid differentiation. (A and B) qRT-PCR analysis for Rnh1 on whole embryos from different embryonic days as shown (A) and E9.5 yolk sacs and embryos proper (B). mRNA levels are normalized to 18S rRNA expression (n = 3–4). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) Immunostaining of a WT E10.5 yolk sac with RNH1 and the erythroid marker TER119. Original magnification ×20. (D) Flow cytometry analysis for HSPCs on E9.5 yolk sac cells (n = 3–4). (E) Flow cytometry analysis for CD31-negative erythroid cells on E8.5 and E9.5 yolk sac cells (n = 3–4). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (F) Cytospins from yolk sac cells were stained with Pappenheim stain (left). Binucleated erythroblasts are indicated by asterisks. Representative bar graph showing percentage of binucleated cells (right) (n = 3). Original magnification ×400. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

Rnh1 regulates erythroid differentiation. Hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) that give rise to primitive hematopoiesis are highly enriched in the population of c-Kit+CD41+ cells from the yolk sac (22–24). These cells are transient progenitor populations distinct from later HSC populations that emerge. FACS analysis revealed that the percentage of c-Kit+CD41+ (HSPC) cells present in yolk sacs was comparable in all genotypes (Figure 3D). This observation excludes the possibility that the phenotype of Rnh1-deficient embryos may result from defects in HSPC generation. The paucity of nucleated erythroid cells in blood islands of Rnh1-deficient yolk sacs (Figure 2C) led us to analyze E8.5 and E9.5 yolk sac cells by flow cytometry for the erythroid markers Ter119 and CD71. This analysis revealed that EryP cells (Ter119+ and CD71+) were significantly decreased in Rnh1-deficient yolk sacs (Figure 3E), while HSPCs were not affected (Figure 3D). We also found more binucleated erythroblast in Rnh1–/– yolk sac (Figure 3F), indicating an ineffective erythropoiesis. Together, these data suggest that Rnh1 is required for efficient differentiation of HSPCs into EryP cells, a process essential for embryonic growth and survival. Since colony assays are based on the capacity of these progenitors to give rise to erythroid cells in vitro, these observations explain why colony numbers are decreased (Figure 2J), but not the actual frequency of HSPCs.

Decreased splenic erythropoiesis in Rnh1+/– adult mice. Heterozygous (Rnh1+/–) mice survived normally and did not show any phenotypic abnormalities, suggesting that 1 allele of Rnh1 is sufficient for its function. Because our results suggest that Rnh1 regulates erythroid differentiation, we checked to determine whether Rnh1 haploinsufficiency decreased adult erythropoiesis. While there was no difference in erythroid cell numbers in Rnh1+/– BM compared with WT littermates (Figure 4, A and B), erythroid cells in the spleen were significantly decreased (Figure 4, C and D). All 4 erythroid subpopulations, distinguished by differential expression of Ter119 and CD71 (25), were decreased in Rnh1+/– spleen compared with Rnh1+/+ (Figure 4, C and D). Further, FACS forward scatter (indicator of cell size) was also increased in Rnh1+/– erythroid cells, indicating decreased erythroblast maturation (25) (Figure 4E). In contrast, there was no difference in numbers of T cells, B cells, and macrophages in the spleen (Figure 4F). Therefore, Rnh1 is haplo-insufficient for erythropoiesis in the spleen, further pointing to the importance of Rnh1 in maintaining erythropoiesis.

Figure 4 Decreased splenic erythropoiesis in Rnh1+/– adult mice. (A and B) Flow cytometry analysis for erythroid cells of 8-week-old Rnh1+/– and Rnh1+/+ mouse BM (n = 6 mice). (C and D) Flow cytometry analysis for erythroid cells of 8-week-old Rnh1+/– and Rnh1+/+ mouse spleens (n = 6 mice). Different erythroblast subpopulations were selected and are indicated as I to IV. I, proerythroblasts, II, basophilic erythroblasts; III, late basophilic and chromatophilic erythroblasts; IV, orthochromatophilic erythroblasts. Data are shown as mean ± SD. (E) Flow cytometry forward-scatter distribution histograms of Rnh1+/– and Rnh1+/+ mouse spleen erythroid cells gated on total Ter119+ cells (left) and on region II (right). Data are shown as mean ± SD. (F) Flow cytometry analysis for lymphoid and myeloid populations on 8-week-old Rnh1+/– and Rnh1+/+ mouse spleen B cells, T cells, and macrophages (n = 6 mice). FSC-A, forward scatter area. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

RNH1 deficiency decreases Gata1 mRNA translation. To get clues on the mechanism(s) causing decreased erythropoiesis in Rnh1–/– embryos, we performed a transcriptome analysis on Rnh1+/+, Rnh1+/–, and Rnh1–/– yolk sacs. There was no change between Rnh1+/+ and Rnh1+/– gene expression patterns, but 628 genes were significantly lower, including genes of mature erythrocytes and genes involved in erythrocyte differentiation, while 273 genes were more expressed in Rnh1–/– compared with Rnh1+/+ (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1). A phenotype enrichment analysis revealed hematopoietic defects, such as abnormal blood coagulation, hemostasis, and erythrocyte physiology, as main gene signatures among downregulated genes, in tight agreement with hematopoiesis and erythroid differentiation defects observed in Rnh1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 5 RNH1 deficiency decreases GATA1 protein levels. (A) Up- and downregulated genes of E9.5 yolk sacs from Rnh1–/– mice compared with WT (probability of false positive < 0.1). Adj, adjusted. (B) Target enrichment analysis of essential erythroid TF targets in E9.5 yolk sacs from Rnh1–/– mice. Bars correspond to the GSEA normalized enrichment scores of target sets extracted from a collection of ChIP-seq studies (n = 52). NS corresponds to an adjusted P value of greater than 0.01. Asterisks indicate key regulators of erythropoiesis. (C) Western blot analysis of total protein lysates isolated from E10 embryos, using indicated antibodies. Nitrocellulose membranes were stained with Ponceau S to demonstrate protein loading. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of E10 embryos for indicated mRNAs, normalized to 18S rRNA (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Protein/mRNA ratios were determined using densitometric values of proteins, and 18S rRNA–normalized mRNA expression values for E10 total embryos. Data are expressed as mean ± SD. (F) Sucrose gradient polysome profiles for Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/– yolk sac–derived cells from E10 embryos. Arrow shows the direction of the sucrose gradient from low to high density. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) qRT-PCR analysis for indicated mRNAs in monosome (M), light polysome (LP), and heavy polysome (HP) fractions derived from E10 Rnh1+/– and Rnh1–/– yolk sac cells. mRNA levels were normalized to 18S rRNA expression. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

Several TFs are required for erythropoiesis. We applied gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) in a large data set of ChIP-sequencing (ChIP-seq) studies to determine whether targets of hematopoietic TFs were differentially regulated in the transcriptome of Rnh1–/– yolk sacs (see Methods). GSEA scores for most tested regulators, including essential erythropoietic regulators such as GATA1, LDB1, TAL1 and PPARG, were remarkably similar, indicating that their target genes were less expressed in the Rnh1–/– yolk sac (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). This global downregulation of hematopoietic TF target genes, but not the TFs themselves, suggests that a posttranscriptional mechanism affects TF gene function, particularly in the erythroid lineage. In support of this hypothesis, a Western blot analysis performed on total Rnh1-deficient embryos revealed decreased protein levels of GATA1 (Figure 5C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We focused on GATA1 because it was top ranked by GSEA analysis and because it is an important hematopoietic TF, without which erythropoiesis does not take place at all developmental stages in mice and humans (26, 27). The GATA1 deficit in Rnh1–/– embryos did not entirely result from a reduced number of erythroid cells, as Gata1 mRNA levels were not reduced to the same degree as GATA1 protein levels, an observation based on the markedly decreased ratio of protein to mRNA (Figure 5, D and E). To determine whether decreased GATA1 protein levels reflected impaired translation, we profiled polysomes extracted from yolk sac cells. mRNAs contained in polysomes are bound to multiple ribosome units and actively translated; thus, the measure of polysome-associated mRNAs is an indication of their translation rate (3). Polysomes were decreased in Rnh1–/– cells and, when normalized to 18S rRNA, polysome and monosome fractions contained lower levels of Gata1 mRNA than those of Rnh+/–, while mRNA levels of another erythroid TF, Hoxb4, remained comparable in Rnh1–/– and Rnh1+/– polysomes (Figure 5, F and G). These results suggest that, even though the overall translation rate is affected in Rnh1–/– cells, Gata1 mRNA translation is further specifically decreased. Global protein levels were comparable in E10 embryos, as seen with Ponceau S staining (Figure 5C), and also CD31 levels were not decreased in Rnh1–/– endothelial cells (Figure 2H). A specific decrease of Gata1 mRNA translation was also observed in cells deficient for RP RPS19, which is mutated in DBA patients (6). In support of an upstream role of RNH1 in GATA1 expression, transient expression of GATA1 in yolk sac Rnh1–/– cells restored the usual frequency of erythroid colonies in a methylcellulose colony-forming assay (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5). Taken together, these results suggest that RNH1 is required for efficient recruitment of Gata1 mRNA to the ribosome complex.

Figure 6 GATA1 overexpression rescues erythroid phenotype in Rnh1-deficient yolk sac cells. (A) Total number of colonies observed in control and GATA1- infected Rnh1-deficient yolk sac cells that were cultured for 7 days in methyl cellulose medium (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test. (B) Cytospin images of erythroid cells derived from methyl cellulose colonies of control and GATA1-infected cells. More mature erythroid cells were observed in GATA1-infected cells. Original magnification ×400.

RNH1 regulates erythroid differentiation by controlling GATA1 translation in human erythroleukemia K562 cells. We wanted to confirm some of the results obtained in Rnh1-deficient mice using a human cell line. For this purpose, we knocked out RNH1 using the CRISPR/cas9 system in the erythroleukemia cell line K562, which expresses embryonic globin genes (28) (Figure 7A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and indeed reproduced many of the findings obtained in Rnh1–/– mice: RNH1-KO cells expressed less GATA1 protein compared with WT cells, even though GATA1 mRNA levels were similar (Figure 7, A and B). The percentage of benzidine-positive cells was decreased in unstimulated RNH1-KO cells (Figure 7C) and in hemin-treated cells (Figure 7D), suggesting a defect in erythroid differentiation. We also found fewer polysomes in RNH1-KO cells (Figure 7E) and decreased GATA1 mRNA abundance in monosome and polysome fractions compared with other investigated erythroid genes (Figure 7F). When cells were labeled for 4 hours with the methionine analogue l-azidohomoalanine (6), less label was incorporated into GATA1 immunoprecipitates from RNH1-KO K562 cells than from control cells, further suggesting that GATA1 translation is impaired in the absence of RNH1 (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Furthermore, an RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis showed significant downregulation of GATA1 target genes in RNH1-KO cells compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 4). Finally, transient expression of GATA1 in RNH1-KO cells restored the usual frequency of benzidine-positive cells, in line with a role of RNH1 upstream of GATA1 expression (Supplemental Figure 8; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Moreover, overexpression of Flag-RNH1 in WT K562 cells increased the relative abundance of polysomes, increased globin mRNA levels, and increased the percentage of benzidine-positive cells (Figure 8, A–E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), further indicating that RNH1 is functional in human K562 cells in a cell-intrinsic manner.

Figure 7 RNH1 deficiency decreases erythroid differentiation and GATA1 protein levels in K562 cell. (A) Total protein lysates of WT and RNH1-KO K562 cells were analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. K562 cells were positive for BCR-ABL oncogene. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) qRT-PCR analysis for GATA1 mRNA levels in K562 cells, normalized to 18S rRNA expression. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Number of benzidine-positive K562 cells. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) K562 cells were treated with hemin (25 μM) for 3 days and analyzed for the presence of benzidine-positive cells. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Original magnification ×200. (E) Polysome profiles for WT and RNH1-KO K562 cells. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) qRT-PCR analysis for indicated mRNAs in monosome and polysome fractions derived from WT and RNH1-KO K562 cells, normalized to 18S rRNA expression. Data are shown as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

Figure 8 RNH1 induces globin gene expression in K562 ells. (A) RNH1 expression in stable K562 cells expressing mock or Flag-RNH1 vector by Western blot. Blots are representative of 2 to 3 independent experiments. (B) RNH1 expression in stable K562 cells expressing mock or Flag-RNH1 vector by qRT-PCR. Relative mRNA expression was normalized to HPRT expression. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Sucrose gradient polysome profiles for mock- or RNH1-expressing stable K562 cells. Arrows show direction of the sucrose gradient from less to more dense. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) qRT-PCR analysis for globin genes in stable K562 cells expressing mock or Flag-RNH1 vector. Data expressed mRNA levels normalized to HPRT expression. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Percentage of benzidine-positive cells in mock or Flag-RNH1 vector–expressing stable K562 cells. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

RNH1 is known to inhibit ribonucleases and protect RNA, raising the question of whether this function might contribute to decreasing or increasing polysomes in RNH1-deficient or overexpressing cells, respectively. To address this, we checked 28S/18S rRNA ratios and RNA quality and found that both were comparable in RNH1-KO and WT K562 cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Further, overexpression of an RNH1-mutant (RNH1ΔC) that does not bind to RNase1 also increased polysomes (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). These results suggest that polysome stabilization by RNH1 might be independent of its RNAse inhibitor function. A recent study has suggested that GATA1-mutant human erythroid cells in culture failed to upregulate expression of translation apparatus genes (29). In K562 cells, however, ribosome biogenesis and rRNA-processing genes were not reduced in the absence of RNH1 (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Overall, these results suggest that RNH1 controls GATA1 translation.

RNH1 regulates erythroid differentiation in primary human CD34+ HSPCs. We evaluated whether RNH1 also regulates differentiation of primary adult human CD34+ HSPCs to the erythroid lineage. In these cells, RNH1 was knocked down using shRNAs and erythroid and myeloid differentiation was induced separately, as shown schematically in Figure 9A. RNH1 knockdown efficiently decreased RNH1 protein levels in CD34+ HSPCs (Figure 9B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Surface expression of CD71 (loss of CD71 indicates erythroid maturation) remained high in RNH1-knockdown cells (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting decreased erythroid maturation. RNH1-knockdown cells also showed decreased enucleation, as determined by Hoechst 33342 staining (Figure 9D). Further, morphological analysis of cytospins showed decreased maturation and enucleation in RNH1-knockdown cells (Figure 9F). However, there was no difference in myelopoiesis, as determined by CD16/CD11b FACS staining, and in mature neutrophil numbers (Figure 9, E and F). In differentiated myeloid cells, RNH1 knockdown did not affect mRNA and protein levels of the myeloid TFs PU.1 (SPI1) and C/EBPα (CEBPA) (Figure 9, G and H; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). In contrast, GATA1 protein, but not mRNA levels, were decreased in erythroid cells knocked down for RNH1 (Figure 9, I and J; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). These results support our previous findings in mice and in human K562 cells that RNH1 controls GATA1 translation and erythroid differentiation.

Figure 9 RNH1 knockdown decreases GATA1 protein levels and erythroid differentiation in primary human CD34+ HSPCs. (A) Schematic illustration showing differentiation of human CD34+ HSPCs into mature erythrocytes and neutrophils. (B) Western blot analysis of RNH1 in CD34+ HSPCs after 4 days of transduction. (C) Representative histogram plot showing CD71 surface expression on day 12 of erythroid differentiation (n = 3). shScram, ShRNA Scrambled. (D) Flow cytometry analysis for CD235a+ and Hoechst 33342– erythrocytes on day 12 of differentiation (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SD. (E) Flow cytometry analysis for CD11b+ and CD16+ neutrophils on day 12 of differentiation (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SD. (F) Cytospin images of erythroid (right) and myeloid (left) differentiated cells at the indicated days of differentiation, stained with May-Grünwald-Giemsa. Representative bar graph on the left shows percentage of morphologically mature erythrocytes (upper panel) and mature neutrophils (lower panel) at day 12 of differentiation (n = 3). Data are shown as mean ± SD. Original magnification ×400. (G) qRT-PCR analysis for indicated mRNAs in scrambled and RNH1-knockdown myeloid cells at day 6 of differentiation (n = 3), normalized to 18S rRNA expression. Data are shown as mean ± SD. (H) Total protein lysates of scrambled and RNH1 knockdown myeloid cells at day 6 of differentiation were analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. (I) qRT-PCR analysis for indicated mRNA expression in scrambled and RNH1-knockdown erythroid cells at day 6 of differentiation (n = 3) normalized to 18S rRNA expression. Data are shown as mean ± SD. (J and K) Total protein lysates of scrambled and RNH1-knockdown erythroid cells at day 6 of differentiation were analyzed by Western blot with the indicated antibodies. Right side in figure J, densitometric analysis for proteins by ImageJ (NIH). Values were normalized to β-actin. Data are expressed as mean ± SD (right). All blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-tailed t test.

Interestingly, we also observed decreased protein levels of other erythroid TFs, FOG1 (ZFPM1) and KLF1, in RNH1-knockdown cells (Figure 9, J and K; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). mRNA levels of KLF1 were decreased in RNH1-knockdown cells (Figure 9I). Since GATA1 directly controls KLF1 expression (30, 31), the reduction in GATA1 levels may explain decreased mRNA and protein levels of KLF1. In the case of FOG1, similarly to what occurred with GATA1, mRNA levels were not decreased in RNH1-knockdown cells, suggesting that RNH1 might also control FOG1 translation. Overall, these results suggest that RNH1 regulates erythropoiesis and can control GATA1 translation in human CD34+ progenitors. RNH1 may also control translation of other genes that affect erythropoiesis.

RNH1 is present in ribosome fractions and binds to the small ribosomal subunit. We next wondered how RNH1 was molecularly connected to the translation machinery. In K562 lysates, although the majority of RNH1 was found in a postribosomal fraction (S100), RNH1 was also detected in a polysome-enriched fraction (P100) (Figure 10A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material) and in the polysome fractions of a sucrose gradient (Figure 10B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). After high-salt (0.5 M KCl) treatment, some RNH1 remained associated with the 80S monosome fraction (Figure 10C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), while after puromycin-induced dissociation of ribosomes into 40S and 60S subunits (32), RNH1 was found associated to the 40S subunit (Figure 10D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). The salt conditions used in this experiment are known to remove translation factors that associate with ribosomes, aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases, and some protein kinases, but not intrinsic RPs (32). These results suggest that RNH1 can directly interact with the small ribosomal subunit. In order to confirm the interaction of RNH1 with ribosomes, Flag-RNH1 was immunoprecipitated from transfected or untransfected K562 cells and interacting proteins were identified by mass spectrometry (MS) (Supplemental Table 5). RPs and proteins involved in RNA processing were among the top enriched functional categories that bound to RNH1 (Figure 11A). This was confirmed by Western blot for RPs RPL11 and RPS3, while 2 proteins not found in the MS analysis, the ribosome protein RPS6 and the elongation factor EEF2, were negative by Western blot in the Flag-RNH1 immunoprecipitate (Figure 11B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Further supporting these data, RNH1 was present in a recently analyzed mammalian riboproteome (33). Collectively, these results indicate that RNH1 interacts with RPs and support the role of RNH1 in translation and erythropoiesis.

Figure 10 RNH1 is present in ribosomal fraction and binds to small ribosomal subunit. (A) Western blot analysis of RNH1 and RPs in polysome-enriched pellet (P100) and the postpolysomal supernatant (S100) fraction prepared from K562 cytoplasmic extracts. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Western blot analysis of the distribution of RNH1 and RPs in sucrose gradient polysome profile fractions prepared from K562 cell lysates. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Polysome-enriched fractions were treated with high salt (0.5 M KCl). Distribution of RNH1 and RPs was analyzed by Western blot in sucrose gradient polysome profiles. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Polysome-enriched fractions were dissociated to 40S and 60S ribosomal subunits with puromycin. The distribution of RNH1 and RPs in pooled fractions was analyzed by Western blot in sucrose gradient polysome profiles. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. 18S and 28S rRNA from pooled 40S and 60S fractions were analyzed to check the purity of the 40S and 60S subunits, respectively.