Dinaciclib induces immunogenic cell death and enhances anti-PD1–mediated tumor suppression

Dinaciclib and anti-PD1 combination therapy inhibits established solid tumor growth in immunocompetent mice. The antitumor effect of dinaciclib and anti-PD1 Ab was tested in 3 murine syngeneic tumor models with varying responsiveness to anti-PD1 monotherapy. Mice with large, established s.c. tumors (MC38 at ~150 mm3, CT26 and MB49 at ~100 mm3) were treated with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 Ab alone or in combination every 4 days. In mice, dinaciclib has a 15-minute half-life after a 5-mg/kg dose (48). To mimic drug exposure in the human clinical setting, in which dinaciclib is given over a 2-hour infusion period, mice were administered 2 doses of dinaciclib (10 mg/kg), 2 hours apart, on the dosing days. Anti-PD1 mAb was dosed at 5 mg/kg. In all 3 models, dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 combination therapy resulted in more tumor growth inhibition (TGI) than did either treatment alone, with MC38 tumors being the most sensitive to the combination and CT26 tumors showing the biggest differential between combination treatment and monotherapy (Figure 1, A–C). Dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 combination treatment completely eliminated tumors below palpable detection in 25%, 10%, and 20% of mice bearing MC38, CT26, and MB49 tumors, respectively. No complete tumor elimination was observed in the dinaciclib or anti-PD1 monotherapy groups. Additionally, no signs of toxicity or weight loss were observed in any of the treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94586DS1). The combination benefit of dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 was dependent on the adaptive immune response, as we did not observe TGI in Rag-KO (Rag–/–) mice with established MC38 tumors (Figure 1D). The Rag-KO finding was not surprising, as anti-PD1 activity is T cell dependent. However, it was unexpected that dinaciclib, which has the ability to kill both T cells and tumor cells in vitro, enhanced, rather than abrogated, anti-PD1 activity in the immunocompetent mice.

Figure 1 Dinaciclib and anti-PD1 combination therapy inhibits tumor growth in syngeneic mouse tumor models. Dinaciclib was tested alone and in combination with anti-PD1 mAb in (A and C) C57/BL6J, (B) BALB/c, and (D) Rag1–/– mice implanted with (A and D) MC38, (B) CT26, or (C) MB49 tumor cells. Tumor volume is represented as the mean ± SEM. The percentage of TGI on day 20 is presented for each treatment group compared with the control group. Arrows indicate the treatment time points. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments (n = 10–12 mice/group). ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test.

Treatment with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 increases intratumoral CD8+ T cells and DC activation. To determine whether dinaciclib boosts or inhibits anti-PD1–mediated enhancement of T cell responses, we examined T cell infiltration and activation in the tumor. We treated BALB/c mice with established CT26 tumors with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 as before. On day 14 after treatment initiation (i.e., 2 days after the fourth dose), tumors were harvested and analyzed by flow cytometry. Compared with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 monotherapies, we found that combination treatment increased the number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B), and we observed a similar increase in the number of CD8+ T cells in the MC38 and MB49 tumor models (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Additionally, a higher proportion of tumor-infiltrating T cells in the treatment groups expressed the T cell activation marker CD69 compared with the controls, with the highest proportion seen in the combination treatment group (Figure 2, C and D). These effects appeared to be limited to the tumor, as treatment had no impact on T cell populations in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 3). To address whether combination treatment enhances T cell function, we performed intracellular cytokine staining on tumor-infiltrating cells isolated from dissociated tumors. Compared with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 monotherapies, combination treatment increased the percentage of IFN-γ expression in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4). Combination treatment also increased TNF-α and granzyme-B (GzB) production by tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, H and I). Collectively, these data demonstrate that dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 combination treatment augments the number of functionally active T cells within tumors.

Figure 2 Dinaciclib and anti-PD1 combination therapy induces immune cell infiltration and activation in tumors. Mice with established CT26 tumors were treated with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 mAb as described in Figure 1. Tumors were isolated on day 14, and immune cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 5 mice/group). Shown are the numbers of tumor-infiltrating (A) CD8+ T cells, (B) CD4+ T cells, and (E) CD11b+CD11c+ DCs in the different treatment groups. Also shown is the activation status of these cell populations as measured by the percentage of CD69+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (C and D) and MHCII, CD80, and CD86 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) on DCs (F). For functional analysis, TILs were isolated from dissociated tumors using density-gradient centrifugation. For the detection of intracellular cytokines, harvested TILs were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin A for 4 hours. Shown are the percentages of (G) IFN-γ+, (H) TNF-α+, and (I) GzB+ CD8+ T cells. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test.

Because dinaciclib can induce tumor cell death, we hypothesized that this in turn could activate local APCs, thereby boosting antitumor responses. Indeed, we found that dinaciclib and anti-PD1 combination treatment increased the number of CT26 tumor–infiltrating CD11c+ DCs and that these cells had higher expression of the activation markers MHC class II (MHCII), CD80, and CD86 when compared with cells from the monotherapy groups (Figure 2, E and F). We observed similar DC activation in the MC38 and MB49 tumor models after combination treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). We also detected increased MHCII and CD80 expression among F4/80+ macrophages (data not shown). These data demonstrate that dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 combination therapy increases both T cell and APC activation and function within the tumor microenvironment compared with either treatment alone.

Dinaciclib induces a type I IFN gene signature in tumor cells. We next examined dinaciclib-induced gene expression by tumor cell lines in vitro using a Fluidigm quantitative PCR (qPCR) array. Interestingly, dinaciclib upregulated type I IFN response genes in all 3 syngeneic tumor lines tested. Specifically, dinaciclib induced the gene expression of antiviral molecules (Bst2, Ifnb1, IfitM1, -2, -3, Oas1a, Isg20, and Samhd1), receptor and transcription factors involved in the type I IFN response (Ifnar2, Stat1, Jak1, and Myd88), T cell costimulatory and MHCI molecules (Cav1, H2-T23, and H2-D1), and chemoattractant molecules (Ccl5, Cxcl10, and Ccl2) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). Importantly, the same genes were upregulated when tumor cells were treated for 24 hours or with a 2-hour pulse of dinaciclib, indicating that dinaciclib induces type I IFN response genes, even when the exposure time was limited to what occurred in vivo (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). We extended this finding in vivo, performing full RNA sequencing on tumors isolated from mice 24 hours after treatment with dinaciclib and anti-PD1 alone or in combination, using the MC38 model, which is the most sensitive to combination therapy. Pathway analysis revealed that the top functional gene categories common for the dinaciclib and combination groups (independent of the anti-PD1 monotherapy group) were related to the cytokine-mediated immune response and the response to type I IFNs (Figure 3B). There were 15 type I IFN–stimulated genes (determined from pathway analysis) that were significantly upregulated (>2-fold; P < 0.01) in the dinaciclib and combination groups (Figure 3C; fold-change in expression over isotype control is shown in Supplemental Table 2). Similar to the in vitro data, the majority of these genes, including Ifnb1, Oas1g, Oas3, Mx1, Oas1a, Irf7, IsG15, Xaf1, and Rsad2, mediate antiviral immunity, cytokine production, and immune cell activation and function (30, 49). None of these type I IFN response genes was significantly upregulated in the anti-PD1 monotherapy group (P > 0.01 vs. the control group, Supplemental Table 2), demonstrating that dinaciclib drives a type I IFN response within the tumor shortly after treatment and independently of anti-PD1 treatment. These data correspond with recent findings showing that type I IFNs are produced by cancer cells within 1 to 4 days of anthracycline-based chemotherapy and mediate immune cell infiltration into the tumor (30). Of note, we did not observe a dinaciclib-induced type I IFN gene signature in tumors on day 4, when the drug was no longer detectable in the circulation (data not shown).

Figure 3 Dinaciclib treatment induces a type I IFN signature within tumors. (A) Fluidigm qPCR analysis of MC38, CT26, and MB49 cells treated with dinaciclib in vitro for 24 hours either continuously or by washing and replacing medium after a 2-hour pulse. Heatmap indicates type I IFN signature genes with a greater-than 2-fold change (log 10 scale) over the untreated control and a P value of less than 0.05. Genes with a FC of less than 2 and a P value of greater than 0.05 are blacked out. (B and C) Mice bearing 100 mm3 MC38 tumors were treated as described in Figure 1. Twenty-four hours after the first dose, tumors were isolated, and gene expression was analyzed by RNA sequencing (n = 5/group). (B) The top upregulated functional pathways in the dinaciclib and dinaciclib plus anti-PD1 groups as determined by GO analysis and IPA. (C) Expression of type I IFN response genes is depicted by a heatmap showing the log 10 FC only of genes that were significantly upregulated (>2-fold and P < 0.01) compared with the isotype control group. Genes that were upregulated by less than 2-fold and that had a P value of greater than 0.01 are blacked out (represented as FC = 0).

Dinaciclib induces immunogenic cancer cell death and enhances DC function. The effects of dinaciclib in vivo on both APC activation and type I IFN response suggested that dinaciclib could potentially induce ICD in the tumor. To test this hypothesis, we looked for the hallmarks of ICD in dinaciclib-treated tumor cells in vitro. We observed a dose-dependent induction of apoptosis in tumor cell lines by dinaciclib (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5A) that was associated with increased secretion of HMGB1 and ATP (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5B) and expression of CRT on the cell surface (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5C). This is similar to what we observed with the known ICD inducer mitoxanthrone (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In addition, we detected an increase in cell-surface CRT expression on tumor cells after in vivo treatment with dinaciclib (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 4 Dinaciclib induces immunogenic cancer cell death. (A–D) CT26 cells were treated for 24 hours in vitro with dinaciclib at the indicated concentrations. Graphical data show (A) the percentage of tumor cell apoptosis, release of (B) HMGB1 and (C) ATP into the culture supernatants, and (D) surface expression of CRT on viable cells. Data represent the mean value ± SEM of 2 to 3 replicates from 1 representative experiment. ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05, for comparisons between individual dinaciclib-treated groups and the untreated group (0 μM). Statistical data obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test. (E) CT26 cells either treated in vitro with dinaciclib or freeze-thawed were inoculated s.c. into BALB/c mice. After 10 days, mice were rechallenged with live CT26 cells. Shown is the percentage of tumor-free mice pooled from 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

As DCs play the key role in the recognition of DAMPs associated with ICD and the subsequent uptake and presentation of tumor antigens, we examined the phagocytosis of dinaciclib-treated tumor cells by DCs. We treated CT26 cells with dinaciclib and then cultured them with mouse bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs). We found that dinaciclib-treated tumor cells were efficiently phagocytosed by DCs (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6C), resulting in increased DC maturation, as indicated by the surface expression of MHCII, CD80, and CD86 (Figure 5, B–D). We also found increased secretion of IL-1β in the coculture supernatant (Figure 5E). Secretion of IL-1β from DCs in response to purinergic receptor agonists (ATP) and TLR4 ligands (HMGB1) plays an important role in antitumor T cell priming (33). To test whether antigen presentation was also enhanced, we cultured DCs with dinaciclib-treated, OVA-expressing MC38 tumor cells (MC38-OVA). Along with activation markers, the DCs had increased expression of the OVA peptide SIINFEKL presented by the H-2Kb MHCI molecule (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these data clearly show that dinaciclib-killed tumor cells induce DC activation and enhance the processing and presentation of tumor antigens.

Figure 5 Dinaciclib-treated tumor cells enhance DC function. DiO-labeled CT26 cells were treated with the indicated concentrations of dinaciclib for 24 hours and then cocultured with BMDCs for an additional 24 hours. (A) The percentage of CD11c+ DCs with engulfed tumor cells was assessed by flow cytometry, as was the expression of (B) MHCII, (C) CD86, and (D) CD80 on CD11c+ DCs after coculture. (E) Secretion of IL-1β into the coculture supernatant was determined by MSD assay. Data represent the mean value ± SEM of 3 to 4 replicates from 1 representative experiment. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, and *P < 0.05, for comparisons between individual dinaciclib dose groups and the untreated group (0 μM). Statistical data obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-test.

Finally, we studied the immunogenic potential of dinaciclib in a vaccination setting. We treated CT26 tumor cells with dinaciclib in vitro and injected them into the left flank of immunocompetent BALB/c mice. The mice were then rechallenged with live tumor cells injected into the right flank 10 days later. We observed increased tumor-free survival among mice immunized with dinaciclib-treated dead tumor cells compared with freeze-thawed tumor cells (Figure 4E). These results establish dinaciclib as a bona fide ICD inducer.

Increased PD1 expression restrains the antitumor effect of dinaciclib. Despite ICD induction, the antitumor activity of dinaciclib as a monotherapy was limited, and only in combination with anti-PD1 Ab did dinaciclib enhance tumor suppression (Figure 1, A–C). Recent studies have shown that the induction of PD1 and PD-L1 expression on tumor and associated immune cells can suppress radiation- or chemotherapy-induced immune responses (50, 51), and type I IFN signaling plays an important role in mediating PD1 expression on T cells in tumor (52–54). Similarly, we found increased expression of PD1 on tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells after in vivo dinaciclib treatment (Figure 6A) and increased expression of PD-L1 on tumor cells after in vitro treatment (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, to test whether the PD1 signaling axis restrains the antitumor effect of dinaciclib, we compared the effect of dinaciclib monotherapy on the growth of established C57BL/6 MB49 tumors in WT versus PD1-KO mice. As expected, we observed reduced overall tumor growth in PD1-KO mice. Treatment of KO mice with dinaciclib further enhanced TGI, whereas dinaciclib had no significant effect in WT mice (Figure 6B). These results are in harmony with our initial findings with combined anti-PD1 Ab and dinaciclib treatment and suggest that the downstream antitumor effects of dinaciclib-mediated ICD are limited by expression of PD1 and/or PD-L1.