Blocking fatty acid–fueled mROS production within macrophages alleviates acute gouty inflammation

Zebrafish maintenance. Zebrafish (Danio rerio) embryos were obtained from natural spawnings and raised at 28°C in E3 medium supplemented with 0.003% phenylthiourea (PTU) to inhibit pigmentation. WT AB zebrafish were obtained from the Zebrafish International Resource Center (ZIRC). The Tg(mpeg1:Gal4FF)gl25 (20) and Tg(UAS-E1b:nfsB-mCherry)c264 (57) lines [herein referred to as Tg(mpeg1:nfsB-mCherry)], Tg(lyz:EGFP)NZ117 (58), Tg(mpeg1:EGFP)gl22 (20), Tg(irg1:EGFP)NZ4 (39), and Tg(kdrl:RFP)la4 (34)] transgenic lines were used in this study.

MSU crystal synthesis and injection into zebrafish larvae. Endotoxin-free MSU crystals were prepared from uric acid (Sigma-Aldrich) as previously described (59). For microinjection, MSU crystals (10 mg) were dissociated by repeated passage through 18- and then 22-gauge needles (Terumo) in filter-sterile PBS and sonicated, resulting in crystals of approximately 2 μm in length. A 2-nl volume of crystals was then delivered into the hindbrain ventricle of 2-dpf zebrafish larvae by microinjection. As controls, we used 2-nl volumes of filter-sterile PBS, uric acid (10 mM; Sigma-Aldrich; UO881), 1 μm carboxylate-modified yellow-green fluorescent FluoSpheres (diluted 1:100 in filter-sterile PBS; Thermo Fisher Scientific; F8823), or calcium pyrophosphate crystals (5 mg/ml in filter-sterile PBS; InvivoGen).

Preparation of palmitic and stearic acids. Palmitic (C16:0; Sigma-Aldrich; PO500) and stearic (C18:0; Sigma-Aldrich; S4751) acids were conjugated with BSA as previously described (60), with a few minor modifications. Briefly, FAs were dissolved at 90°C in 100 mM NaOH to a concentration of 50 mM, and then diluted 1:5 with a 5% solution of FA-free BSA (Roche; 10775835001) at 37°C. BSA-conjugated FAs were then filtered through a 0.2-μm Acrodisc syringe filter and stored at –20°C.

Acute intravenous delivery of intralipid. Anesthetized 2-dpf Tg(kdrl:RFP) or Tg(mpeg1:EGFP) larvae were injected into the sinus venosus with 4 separate 1-nl boluses of intralipid (20% emulsion; Sigma-Aldrich). To facilitate the live imaging of intralipid distribution within injected larvae, intralipid was supplemented with 50 μM BODIPY FL C 16 (InvitroGen; D3821).

Whole-mount ISH. Whole-mount ISH (WMISH) was performed using digoxigenin-labeled (DIG-labeled) and fluorescein-labeled (FLU-labeled) riboprobes (Roche) and BM Purple (Roche) color precipitation as previously described (61). Riboprobes to detect irg1 were generated as previously described (16), while those for il1b were generated from a cloned (705-bp) cDNA fragment using the following primer pair: forward, 5′-GCAAGAGGAACTTAACCAGCT-3′ and reverse, 5′-TGCCGGTCTCCTTCCTGA-3′. For fluorescence WMISH, transcripts for mmp9 and krt4 were labeled with antisense DIG- and FLU-labeled probes, respectively. Detection was performed using an Alexa Fluor 488 Tyramide Signal Amplification (TSA) Kit no. 2 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and an Alexa Fluor 555 TSA Kit no. 40 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Reverse transcription PCR. Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) was used to determine MO specificity when SBMOs were used from 2-dpf SBMO-injected larvae. To assess Il1b SBMO, Tnfa SBMO, MyD88 SBMO, Irg1 SBMO1, and 2 specificities, the following primer pairs were used: forward, 5′-GCAAGAGGAACTTAACCAGCT-3′, reverse, 5′-TGCCGGTCTCCTTCCTGA-3′ (62); forward, 5′-GAGAGTTGCCTTTACCGCTG-3′, reverse, 5′-CCGTAGGATTCAGAAAAGCG-3′; forward, 5′-CACGTTTCTTTTCGGGGTAACG-3′, reverse, 5′-CTTCAGCACAGCAGATTAGGGC-3′ (16); and forward, 5′-AAGCGGATGATTCTGGACAC-3′, reverse, 5′-TACGGTCACTGGAGGSSSCC-3′, respectively. Amplicons were cloned into the pGEM-T Easy Vector (Promega) for sequence verification of SBMO-induced modifications in splicing.

MO injection. MO (Gene Tools) were resuspended in sterile water and injected into 1× Danieau’s solution. Efficacious doses for all MOs were determined empirically. RT-PCR was used to determine MO specificity when SBMOs were used. The MO sequences (and doses) were as follows: control MO, 5′-CCTCTTACCTCAGTTACAATTTATA-3′ (1.0 pmole); Il1b SBMO, 5′-CCCACAAACTGCAAAATATCAGCTT-3′ (62) (0.25 and 0.5 pmole); Tnfa SBMO, 5′-GCAGGATTTTCACCTTATGGAGCGT-3′ (63) (0.25 and 0.5 pmole); Tnfa translation-blocking MO (ATGMO), 5′-AGCTTCATAATTGCTGTATGTCTTA-3′ (64) (0.25 and 0.5 pmole); MyD88 SBMO, 5′-GGTTAAACACTGACCCTGTGGATC-3′ (16) (0.25 and 0.5 pmole) (16); Irg1 SBMO1, 5′-TGCTGCCTCTAATTCATAAATGATC-3′ (0.25 and 0.5 pmole) (16); and Irg1 SBMO2, 5′-TGAAAATCTGTTTTACCTTTTGGGA-3′ (0.375 and 0.75 pmole).

Chemical treatments. The chemicals used in this study to pharmacologically inhibit specific signaling pathways and/or protein function were as follows: indomethacin (NSAID; Sigma-Aldrich); colchicine (microtubule destabilizer; Sigma-Aldrich); Z-VAD-FMK (pan-caspase inhibitor; InvivoGen); BAY11-7082 (inhibitor of IκB-α phosphorylation; InvivoGen); celastrol (NF-κB inhibitor; InvivoGen); triptolide (NF-κB inhibitor; InvivoGen); STAT3 IP (STAT3 inhibitor peptide PpYLKTK-mts; Calbiochem); AG490 (JAK2 inhibitor; InvivoGen); etomoxir (Cpt1 inhibitor; Sigma-Aldrich); MitoTEMPO (mROS inhibitor; Sigma-Aldrich); chrysin (Prestwick Chemical); piperlongumine (Prestwick Chemical); and camptothecin (Prestwick Chemical). To assess the effects of drugs on il1b or irg1 expression, Tnfa production, or neutrophil recruitment, drugs were diluted in E3 medium supplemented with 1% DMSO and delivered by immersion. To assess the effects of the drugs on mROS production, a 1-nl volume of drug was microinjected into the hindbrain. Of note, no toxicity was observed for any of the chemical inhibitors used at the doses described.

Immunofluorescence. Immunofluorescence was carried out as previously described (16). The primary and secondary antibodies used for the detection of EGFP, Tnfa, and MyD88 and their dilutions were as follows: EGFP, chicken anti-GFP, 1:500 (Abcam; ab13970, lot GR236651-3) and goat anti–chicken Alexa Fluor 488, 1:500 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11039/lot 1218174); Tnfa, rabbit anti–zebrafish Tnfa, 1:40 (AnaSpec; AS-55383, lot O10302) and goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 546, 1:400 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11010, lot 753750); MyD88, rabbit anti–zebrafish MyD88, 1:40 (AnaSpec; 55449, lot KK2103); and goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 546, 1:400 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; A11010, lot 753750).

Flow cytometry. Flow cytometry was performed as previously described (65), using a BD LSR II Flow Cytometer.

Macrophage ablation experiments. For genetic depletion of macrophages, Tg(mpeg1:nfsB-mCherry) or Tg(mpeg1:nfsb-Cherry;lyz:EGFP) double-transgenic larvae (for neutrophil recruitment experiments) were treated with either 1 or 5 mM metronidazole at 30 hpf for 18 hours. For liposome clodronate–mediated ablation, liposomes (as supplied by ClodronateLiposomes.org) were injected as previously described (66). Of note, given the requirement of blood circulation for normal, definitive hematopoiesis (67), only liposome-injected larvae with unaffected blood flow were used for subsequent experiments.

CRISPR-Cas9. CRISPR gRNA targets were selected and gRNAs were designed using the CRISPRdirect Web server (https://crispr.dbcls.jp/) (68). The primer pairs used to construct Irg1 gRNA no. 1 (to target exon 2) and Irg1 gRNA no. 2 (to target exon 5) were as follows: forward, 5′-TAGGTGTTAAAGACCGGTGTTC-3′, reverse, 5′-AAACGAACACCGGTCTTTAACA-3′; and forward, 5′-TAGGTGGCAGCGTTGGCCATGG-3′, reverse, 5′-AAACCCATGGCCAACGCTGCCA-3′, respectively. The primer pairs were annealed and ligated into the T7cas9sgRNA2 vector (Addgene; 46759) that was linearized with BsmBI, BglII, and SalI (New England Biolabs), using T4 DNA ligase (New England Biolabs). Following transformation, single colonies were selected for sequencing confirmation. Sequence-confirmed vectors were then linearized with BamHI (New England Biolabs), and gRNA transcripts were generated using the MEGAshortscript T7 Kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cas9 mRNA was in vitro transcribed from a NotI-linearized pCS2-nls-cCas9-nls plasmid (Addgene; 47929) using the mMESSAGE mMACHINE SP6 Kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Irg1 gRNAs (75 pg) and Cas9 mRNA (150 pg) were injected into single-cell-stage embryos. To validate CRISPR-Cas9–mediated genome editing, individual 2-dpf gRNA/Cas9-injected larvae were lysed in 10 μl alkaline lysis buffer (25 mM NaOH, 0.2 mM EDTA) before addition of 1 μl neutralization buffer (40 mM Tris, pH 8.0) to isolate genomic DNA. Amplicons were then generated using primers immediately upstream and downstream of the gRNA targets in exons 2 and 5, respectively, (exon 2, forward, 5′-TTACGGACAGTTTTGGGGCA-3′; exon 5, reverse, 5′-TAGAAGGACCCGAAGCCAGA-3′). The PCR products were subsequently cloned into pCR-Blunt II-TOPO (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for sequencing and confirmation of genome editing.

Genetic inhibition of NF-κB signaling. To specifically inhibit NF-κB signaling within macrophages, a macrophage-restricted dominant-negative ikbaa (dnikbaa) GFP fusion overexpression construct was generated by subcloning the p5E-mpeg1 (gift of Stephen Renshaw, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom), pME-dnikbaa (28), and p3E-V2AEGFP-pA (28) (gifts of Feng Liu, Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China) entry vectors into the pDestTol2CG destination vector [containing the cardiac myosin light chain 2(cmlc2):EGFP transgenesis marker] from the Tol2kit (69). The resulting Tol2 mpeg1:dnikbaa-GFP construct (25 pg) was coinjected with in vitro–transcribed transposase mRNA (25 pg) at the single-cell stage.

Live imaging intracellular H 2 O 2 with HyPer constructs. To express HyPer ubiquitously throughout larvae, single-cell-stage embryos were injected with 250 pg in vitro–transcribed HyPer mRNA using the mMESSAGE mMACHINE SP6 Kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and pCS2-HyPer as a template, as previously described (70). To restrict HyPer expression to macrophages, we generated a Tol2 UAS:HyPer construct using a pME-HyPer construct (gift of Stephen Renshaw, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom) and the p5E-UAS and pDestTol2CG Gateway constructs from the Tol2kit (69). Coinjection of this construct (25 pg) with a Tol2 mpeg1:Gal4FF construct (25 pg) and in vitro–transcribed transposase mRNA (25 pg) into single-cell-stage embryos resulted in macrophage-restricted HyPer expression. HyPer fluorescence emission was detected at wavelengths of 505 to 510 and 510 to 525 nm following 405-nm and 488-nm excitation using an Olympus FluoView FV1000 scanning confocal microscope, as previously described (71). Raw images were processed and HyPer ratios generated as previously described (37). A HyPer ratio image (HyPer 488 /HyPer 405 ) was then generated and displayed as a heatmap, with warmer colors representing higher ratios being indicative of elevated intracellular H 2 O 2 levels. To measure HyPer ratios before and after H 2 O 2 microinjection, larvae were anesthetized and mounted in 1% low-melting-point agarose. Single scans were then performed through individual HyPer-expressing macrophages before a 1-nl volume of either filter-sterile PBS or 50 μM H 2 O 2 was injected. Following injection, the same macrophages were imaged while maintaining identical imaging parameters to ensure that any differences were not an artifact of altered image acquisition settings. For each HyPer-expressing macrophage, a peak HyPer 488 /HyPer 405 ratio was quantified by positioning the line-intensity measurement tool through the macrophage. HyPer 488 /HyPer 405 ratio changes for individual HyPer-expressing macrophages were then normalized (with “before” HyPer 488 /HyPer 405 ratios = 1).

Live imaging macrophage-specific mROS. To live image and quantify macrophage-specific mROS production, 50 μM MitoSOX Red Mitochondrial Superoxide Indicator (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; M36008) was injected into the hindbrain ventricle of 2-dpf Tg(mpeg1:EGFP) larvae, as previously described (16).

Confocal imaging. Live imaging of MitoSOX and HyPer and time-lapse imaging were performed on an Olympus FV1000 FluoView laser-scanning confocal microscope equipped with an incubation chamber. All other confocal imaging was performed using a Nikon C1 Eclipse confocal microscope. Quantification from confocal imaging was performed using Volocity Image Analysis Software (version 6.3, PerkinElmer). When confocal imaging was used to detect differences between treatment and control samples, identical imaging parameters were used to ensure that any differences were not an artifact of altered image acquisition settings. When quantifying neutrophils and macrophages within the hindbrain region, the following parameters were used: 512 × 512 pixels and 40 × 3 μm Z-stacks (extending from the dorsal-most surface of the hindbrain). When quantifying Tnfa and MyD88 within individual macrophages, the following parameters were used: 512 × 512 pixels and 40 × 2 μm Z-stacks (extending from the dorsal-most surface of the hindbrain). Care was taken to image larvae at the exact same anatomical location. When live imaging drug-treated Tg(irg1:EGFP;mpeg1:nfsB-mCherry) larvae, larvae were anesthetized following MSU crystal injection and mounted in 1% low-melting-point agarose in E3 media supplemented with 125 μg/ml tricaine and 0.25 μg/ml chrysin, piperlongumine, or camptothecin (the highest drug dose tolerated during a 12-hour time-lapse experiment). The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of EGFP was then quantified within individual mCherry+ macrophages in the hindbrain region using individual frames from time-lapse imaging experiments using Volocity Image Analysis Software.

Drug repositioning screen to identify inhibitors of irg1 expression. We screened the Prestwick Chemical Library (Prestwick Chemical) to identify drugs that inhibit irg1 expression in macrophages. The Prestwick Chemical Library contains 1,280 mainly FDA-approved drugs selected for their pharmacological diversity and known bioavailability and safety in humans. Larvae (2 dpf) were transferred into screening medium (E3 medium supplemented with 1% DMSO, 20 μΜ metronidazole, 0.05 U/ml penicillin, 50 ng/ml streptomycin, and 1 mM Tris, pH 7.4) (ref. 72) and arrayed into 48-well tissue culture plates (7 larvae/well). Larvae were exposed (by immersion) to a 2-hour drug pretreatment at 5 μg/ml before injection of LPS (0.8 mg/ml) into the hindbrain ventricle while in drug. Larvae were then fixed 2 hours after LPS injection and assessed for irg1 expression by WMISH analysis using an Intavis InsituPro VSi ISH robot. Macrophage-restricted expression of irg1 was then compared with sterile PBS-injected and LPS-injected DMSO (no drug) controls.

Mouse peritonitis model of acute gouty inflammation. Urate peritonitis was induced in 8- to 11-week-old male C57Bl/6J mice (Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Wellington, New Zealand), as previously described (73).

THP-1 cell culture. The human monocytic THP-1 cell line (a gift of John Fraser, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand) was grown in RPMI 1640 Media (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with 10% FBS (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Sigma-Aldrich) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Cells were seeded at 1.5 × 106 cells per well in 24-well plates and stimulated with 5 μM PMA for 3 hours. Cells were washed twice in culture media and incubated overnight. Cells were washed again, transferred into culture media supplemented with 1% FA-free BSA, and treated with 500 μg/ml MSU crystals or 200 μM stearic acid (C18:0), alone and combined, or were left untreated (no MSU control) for 6 hours. For drug treatments, the following drugs were included: BAY11-7082 (20 μM), celastrol (20 μM), triptolide (100 nM), MitoTEMPO (250 μM), etomoxir (250 μM), chrysin (10 μM), piperlongumine (10 μM), and camptothecin (10 μM). Cells were then washed twice in PBS, and RNA was extracted for quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis.

RNA isolation and qPCR. Total RNA was isolated from larval zebrafish, mouse peritoneal monocytes/macrophages, and THP-1 cells using TRIzol Reagent (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cDNA was synthesized using SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For larval zebrafish and THP-1 samples, qPCR was performed in technical quadruplicate using a QuantStudio 6K Flex Real-Time PCR System (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for zebrafish cxcl8-l1: forward, 5′-GTCGCTGCATTGAAACAGAA-3′, reverse, 5′-CTTAACCCATGGAGCAGAGG-3′ (74) and cxcl8-l2: forward, 5′-GCTGGATCACACTGCAGAAA-3′, reverse, 5′-TGCTGCAAACTTTTCCTTGA-3′) (ref. 74); and human IRG1: forward, 5′-GTTAACTACACTTCTCAAAGGACCC-3′, reverse, 5′-TACAAACCAAATCATTGAATCTCCC-3′ (ref. 75); IL1B: forward, 5′-TGGAAGGAGCACTTCATCTG-3′, reverse, 5′-TCAGCCAATCTTCATTGCTC-3′; and TNFA: forward, 5′-TGGAAGGAGCACTTCATCTG-3′, reverse, 5′-TGAGGTACAGGCCCTCTGAT-3′ using PerfeCTa SYBR Green FastMix (Quantabio). Expression levels were normalized to ef1α: forward, 5′-TGCCTTCGTCCCAATTTCAG-3′, reverse, 5′-TACCCTCCTTGCGCTCAATC-3′ and GAPDH: forward, 5′-TGCACCACCAACTGCTTAGC-3′, reverse, 5′-GGCATGGACTGTGGTCATGAG-3′ for zebrafish and human samples, respectively. For mouse samples, qPCR was performed in technical duplicate using a QuantStudio 12K Flex Real-Time PCR System (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for murine Il1b (Mm00434228_m1), Tnfa (Mm00443258_m1), and Irg1 (Mm01224532_m1), and expression levels were normalized to 18s rRNA (Mm03928990_g1). For all samples, expression levels were calculated using the ΔΔCt method.

Flow cytometric analysis of mROS production. mROS were detected within THP-1 cells as previously described (76). In brief, following treatments, cells were incubated with 2.5 μM MitoSOX (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; M36008) for 30 minutes, washed in PBS, removed from plates with ice-cold PBS supplemented with 1 mM EDTA, pelleted, and resuspended in ice-cold PBS supplemented with 1% FBS. Fluorescence intensities were then measured using a BD LSR II Flow Cytometer.

Murine air pouch model of acute gouty inflammation. The in vivo testing of chrysin, piperlongumine, and camptothecin was performed under contract with Washington Biotech Inc., using a murine air pouch model of acute gouty inflammation. In brief, 5- to 6-week-old male BALB/c mice (Envigo) were anesthetized and the nape of the neck shaved. On days 0 and 3, sterile air (6 ml) was injected subcutaneously to generate an air pouch that morphologically resembled the joint synovium. Mice were randomly divided into the following groups: n = 5 mice for no MSU control group and n = 10 mice each for no drug group (DMSO), positive control group (1 mg/kg colchicine), and chrysin, piperlongumine, and camptothecin treatment groups. Freshly prepared MSU crystals (30 mg in 3 ml) were injected into the air pouch 30 minutes after subcutaneous delivery of drugs. Four hours after MSU crystal injection, exudates were collected from the air pouches, and total white cell and differential leukocyte counts were performed using an Abbott CELL-DYN Hematology Analyzer.

Statistics. All data are presented as the mean ± SD. Statistical significance of differences between 2 groups was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. For multiple comparisons among control and experimental groups, a 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction was used. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 5.0 (GraphPad Software). For the assessment of treatment effects on neutrophil recruitment to MSU crystals in zebrafish, larvae were collected from 2 independent experiments and then pooled, and neutrophils from 13 to 15 larvae were quantified. Comparisons were made of control groups specific to the experimental technique. No significant differences were observed within each time point between any of the control groups used (Supplemental Figure 13A), supporting the reproducibility of our control data. To determine the treatment effects on Tnfa production, larvae were collected in a similar fashion, and Tnfa levels were quantified in macrophages from 15 larvae. For mROS production, measurements were taken from approximately 10 larvae from at least 2 independent experiments. A similar comparison between the control groups used for Tnfa and mROS production also revealed no significant differences (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C).

Study approval. All zebrafish research was conducted with the approval of the University of Auckland Animal Ethics Committee. For mouse studies, the peritonitis model experiments were performed in accordance with procedures approved by the Victoria University Animal Ethics Committee, while the air pouch model study was carried out following ethical standards for care and use of laboratory animals under Public Health Services (Baltimore, USA)/NIH regulations and the study approved by the IACUC at Washington Biotechnology, Inc.