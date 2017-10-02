Pericyte-targeting prodrug overcomes tumor resistance to vascular disrupting agents

Reagents. VLB (catalog N2255) and ValboroPro (catalog B3941) were obtained from ApexBio. The rabbit anti-FAPα primary antibody was a gift from Hyung-Ok Lee, Hossein Borghaei, and John Cheng (Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; 1:1,000 dilution for immunofluorescence staining and 1:3,000 dilution for Western blotting) (13). The human FAPα cDNA clone (catalog SC117372) and pCMV6–entry vector (catalog PS100001) were obtained from Origene Technologies. Lipofectamine LTX Reagent with PLUS Reagent (catalog 15338-100) was purchased from Invitrogen. rhFAPα (catalog 3715-SE), rhDPP-IV (1180-SE), rhPEP (4308-SE), and goat anti-CD31 primary antibody (catalog AF3628, 1:200 dilution for immunofluorescence and immunohistochemical staining) were obtained from R&D Systems. The DeadEnd Colorimetric TUNEL System (catalog G7130) was obtained from Promega Corp. Mouse anti-Ki67 (catalog 9449, 1:200 dilution for immunohistochemical staining), rabbit anti–β-tubulin (catalog 2128, 1:200 dilution for immunofluorescence staining), mouse anti–β-actin primary antibody (catalog 3700, 1:1000 dilution for Western blotting), and HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit (catalog 7076, 1:2,000 dilution for Western blotting) and anti-mouse (catalog 7074, 1:2,000 dilution for Western blotting) antibodies were purchased from Cell Signaling Technology. Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated donkey anti-goat IgG (H+L) (catalog A-11058, 1:1,000 dilution for immunofluorescence staining), Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (catalog A-21206, 1:1,000 dilution for immunofluorescence staining) and Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (catalog A-21207, 1:1,000 dilution for immunofluorescence staining) were purchased from Life Technologies (Invitrogen). Rhodamine phalloidin (catalog R415) and enhanced chemiluminescence reagent (catalog 32132) were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Tubulin Polymerization Assay Kit (catalog BK011P) was obtained from Cytoskeleton. The 17β-estradiol slow release pellet (catalog SE-121, 60-day release, 0.36 mg/pellet) was obtained from Innovative Research of America. Matrigel (catalog 354248) was purchased from Corning. DAPI (catalog D9542), PKH 26 (catalog SLBL9605V), PKH 67 (catalog SLBN0256V), pentobarbital sodium salt (catalog P3761), and other agents were all purchased from Sigma-Aldrich.

Synthesis and characterization of test compounds. The detailed synthetic processes of DAVLBH, Z-GP-DAVLBH, Boc-AP-DAVLBH, and Z-GP-DAVLBH-BODIPY are described in Supplemental Methods and Supplemental Figure 13. Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) data, 1H-NMR signals, and 13C-NMR signals are in agreement with the proposed structures for DAVLBH, Z-GP-DAVLBH, Boc-AP-DAVLBH, and Z-GP-DAVLBH-BODIPY. The purity of these compounds was validated as more than 95%, and they were dissolved in DMSO to obtain a 20-mM stock solution.

Cells and cell culture. The human embryonic kidney cell line HEK 293T, the mouse embryo fibroblast cell line BALB/3T3, the human breast adenocarcinoma cell line MDA-MB-231, the human hepatocellular carcinoma cell line HepG2, the human cervix adenocarcinoma cell line HeLa, and the human lung carcinoma cell line A549 were obtained from ATCC, and the human nasopharyngeal carcinoma cell line CNE-2 was a gift from Jian Hong (Southern Medical University). The above cell lines were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS (Life Technologies). HUVECs and HBVPs were obtained from ScienCell Research Laboratories and cultured in EC medium (ECM) and pericyte medium (PM), respectively. Excluding CNE-2, the other cell lines used in this study were authenticated as having no cross-contamination of other human cell lines using the STR Multi-Amplification Kit (Microreader 21 ID System). All cell lines tested negative for mycoplasma using the Mycoplasma Detection Set (M&C Gene Technology).

Generation of FAPα-transfected cells. The 5 site-directed mutagenesis sequences of FAPα were synthesized by Beijing Genomics Institute (Beijing, China) and were cloned into HindIII, HindIII/ClaI, HindIII/ClaI, MluI or MluI /SalI-digested full-length WT human FAPα plasmids, respectively. The FAPα mutations were verified by DNA sequencing. The WT FAPα plasmid was transfected into HEK-293T, HBVPs, and BALB/3T3 cells using Lipofectamine LTX with PLUS Reagent to generate HEK-293TFAPα-WT, HBVPFAPα-WT, and BALB/3T3FAPα-WT cells. The 5 mutant FAPα plasmids were transfected into HEK-293T cells to generate HEK-293TR123A, HEK-293TE203A, HEK-293TE204A, HEK-293TY656F, and HEK-293TN704A cells. Cells were transfected with the pCMV6–entry vector to generate HEK-293TNC, HBVPNC, and BALB/3T3NC cells as the negative controls. After transfection, the cells were cultured at 37°C for another 48 hours, and transfection efficiency was determined by Western blotting. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

FAPα, DPP-IV, and PEP enzymatic assays. The calibration curve of DAVLBH was first constructed by the addition of VLB as an internal standard (1 μM) to 50 mM Tris buffer. rhFAPα (5 ng/ml) was incubated with various concentrations of Z-GP-DAVLBH (0.625, 1.25, 2.5, 5.0, 10.0, 20.0 and 40.0 μM) at 37°C for 1 hour. To compare the hydrolysis effects, 5 ng/ml of rhFAPα, rhDPP-IV, and rhPEP was incubated with 10 μM Z-GP-DAVLBH or Boc-AP-DAVLBH at 37°C for 1 hour. The supernatants were deproteinated with 3-fold (v/v) acetonitrile/0.1% formic acid and centrifuged at 3,000 g for 15 minutes. The resulting supernatants were analyzed for drug concentration by LC coupled to a VEVO-QTOF MS (Waters) equipped with a BEH-C18 reverse-phase column (1.7 × 250 mm, 1.7 μm, catalog 0265352581, Waters) and operated in ESI-positive ion mode. Each compound was identified by the individual extracted ion chromatogram, and the areas of DAVLBH were converted into a ratio with the internal standard. The concentration data were analyzed using the calibration standards and using the enzymatic reaction system. The kinetic constants K m , V max , and K cat were calculated according to Michaelis-Menten with a nonlinear regression model using GraphPad Prism 5.0 software.

Analysis of FAPα enzymatic activity in cell lines and drug concentration in tumor tissues. Calibration standards of DAVLBH, coupled with an internal standard, were performed before analysis. The cell lines were seeded in 6-well plates and cultured for 24 hours; the culture medium was then replaced with PBS containing Z-GP-DAVLBH (10 μM). After a 2-hour incubation period, the above supernatants were collected. For the inhibitory study, 100 μM ValboroPro was added to the reactive system and preincubated for 1 hour. All of the above collected supernatants were then deproteinated with 3-fold (v/v) acetonitrile/0.1% formic acid and centrifuged at 3,000 g for 15 minutes. To detect the drug concentration in tumor, Z-GP-DAVLBH was i.v. injected into mice bearing MDA-MB-231 tumors with a tumor size of approximately 500 mm3 at a dose of 2 μmol/kg. At the expected time after injection, 5 mice were anesthetized and killed. The tumors were obtained, weighed, and then homogenized with PBS (1:4, w/v) at 4°C. The tumor homogenate was treated in a manner similar to that of the cell culture supernatants as described above. The above samples were analyzed for drug concentration by LC-MS.

Tubulin polymerization assay. The tubulin polymerization assay was performed using a Tubulin Polymerization Assay Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Cytoskeleton). Tubulin polymerization was indicated by the fluorescence value and was monitored with the following kinetic program: excitation at 360 nm and emission at 420 nm, with 61 cycles of 1 reading per minute for 90 readings.

3D cocultures. The cells were labeled with PKH 26 for red fluorescence and PKH 67 for green fluorescence. Next, 2 × 104 labeled ECs were mixed with or without 4 × 103 labeled pericytes suspended in serum-free medium (ECM/PM, 5:1) and seeded in Matrigel-coated 96-well plates. The cells were incubated for 6 hours to allow for 3D cocultured tube formation. For the tube-disruption assay, the supernatants of the cocultured tubes were replaced with fresh serum-free medium containing 500 nM DAVLBH, Boc-AP-DAVLBH, or Z-GP-DAVLBH. Images were obtained with an Olympus IX70 inverted fluorescence microscope 1 hour after treatment. For the drug accumulation assays, the supernatants of the cocultured tubes were replaced with fresh serum-free medium containing 400 nM Z-GP-DAVLBH-BODIPY or free BODIPY for 1 hour, followed by washing with serum-free medium for 10 minutes. Cells were observed under a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal microscope. The assay was performed in triplicate.

Establishment of tumor xenografts. Four- to six-week-old NU/NU nude mice and NOD/SCID mice were obtained from Vital River Laboratory Animal Technology Co. The primary invasive ductal carcinoma and primary hepatocellular carcinoma surgical specimens were obtained intraoperatively from the Cancer Center of Guangzhou Medical University. The information for primary invasive ductal carcinoma and primary hepatocellular carcinoma patients is in Supplemental Table 1. After obtaining surgical specimens, fresh tumor tissues were kept on ice in RPMI 1640 and then minced into 3- to 5-mm3 fragments. The invasive ductal carcinoma tissues were orthotopically transplanted into the fourth mammary fat pads of female NOD/SCID mice to establish the invasive ductal carcinoma patient-derived xenografts. Before transplantation, the mice were anesthetized and s.c. implanted with 17β-estradiol supplementation (52). The hepatocellular carcinoma tissues were subcutaneously inoculated on the backs of male NOD/SCID mice to establish the hepatocellular carcinoma PDX. Two xenografts were established after 4 weeks of grafting and then subsequently passed from mouse to mouse to expand the number of xenografts. To establish the tumor xenograft models of MDA-MB-231, HepG2, A549, HeLa, and CNE-2 cell lines, 2 × 106 cells of each cell line in 200 μl of a 50% mixture of Matrigel were inoculated s.c. into the backs of female (HeLa and MDA-MB-231 cells) or male (other cell lines) NU/NU nude mice. MDA-MB-231 cells (1 × 106/mouse) were inoculated orthotopically into the fourth mammary fat pads of female NU/NU mice to establish the orthotopic transplantation tumor.

In vivo assay. When the tumor xenograft size reached between 200 and 500 mm3, tumor-bearing mice were randomized to the appropriate groups (5 to 6 mice per group) by the Research Randomizer (http://www.randomizer.org). The mice were i.v. injected with test compounds once every other day. Mice in the vehicle group received saline (containing 1% DMSO) only. In the large MDA-MB-231 tumor experiment, mice were dosed in 750-, 2,500- or 4,500-mm3 groups. Mice were then examined for tumor growth and body weight changes. Tumors were measured using a slide caliper (Mitutoyo), and their volumes were calculated using the following formula: a2 × b × 0.5, where a refers to the smaller diameter and b is the diameter perpendicular to a. A PR was defined as a volume regression of more than 50%, but with a measurable tumor size (> 10 mm3) present at all times. A CR was defined as follows: tumor could not be detected, tumor volumetric measurements could not be performed (< 10 mm3), and histologic examination of the tumor tissue did not show evidence of a tumor (53). At the end of the experiments, the mice were anesthetized by i.p. injection of 5 ml/kg of 1% pentobarbital sodium salt, and blood was collected by intracardiac puncture. Blood samples were anticoagulated with EDTA-2K, and wbc were immediately counted using a Unicel DxH 800 automated hematology analyzer (Beckman Coulter). Tumors were removed, weighed, and photographed. The major organs, such as the heart, liver, spleen, lung, and kidney, as well as the femora, were removed and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde until pathological examination.

Histology and immunohistochemical analysis. Fixed tumor tissues and mouse organs were embedded in paraffin, sectioned at a thickness of 5 μm, and stained using a standard H&E procedure. Immunohistochemistry was performed on deparaffinized tumor sections, and antigen retrieval was performed in 10 mM sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0). Slides were then blocked with 5% BSA and incubated with anti-CD31 or anti-Ki67 overnight at 4°C. Slides were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and stained using a DAB kit, followed by counterstaining with hematoxylin. TUNEL staining was performed using the DeadEnd Colorimetric TUNEL System Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Promega Corp.). Slides were visualized using an Olympus BX 53 microscope. Three fields were counted from each slide, and all image analyses were performed using Image Pro Plus 6.0 software.

Immunofluorescence staining for tumor tissues and cell lines. Excised tumors were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight and then soaked in a 30% sucrose solution for 3 days until they were embedded in OCT (Sakura, catalog 4583). Subsequently, 5-μm cryosections were incubated with anti-FAPα and anti-CD31 overnight at 4°C. The cells were seeded on dishes, and cocultured tubes were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde. Anti–β-tubulin was used as the primary antibody, and rhodamine phalloidin was used to identify F-actin. Subsequently, the slides or dishes were incubated with Alexa Fluor dye–conjugated secondary antibodies and DAPI for cell nuclear staining. The slides or dishes were observed under a Zeiss LSM 700 confocal microscope.

Electron microscopy analysis. Tumor tissues were cut into approximately 30-mm3 fragments and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde containing 2.5% glutaraldehyde for 1 hour at 4°C. The tumor fragments were embedded in EPON resin, processed for preparation of ultrathin (70-90 nm) sections, and subsequently stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate. The grids were examined under a Philips Tecnai 12 or HITACHI H-7500 electron microscope.

MRI. All MRI examinations were performed using a 1.5-T MR system (GE Healthcare Signa HDxt) equipped with an 8-channel wrist coil, and the mice were in the supine position. Prior to MRI scanning, the mice were anesthetized, and a 24-gauge catheter was inserted into their tail veins attached to a syringe to allow injection of the contrast compound Gd-DTPA (Magnevist, catalog 1311935, Bayer Schering Pharma). The mice were scanned before and after i.v. injection of Z-GP-DAVLBH (2.0 μmol/kg) at various times. The fast spin echo (FSE) sequence was used to acquire transverse T1-weighted images with the following parameters: repetition/echo time (TR/TE), 400/17.6 ms; matrix size, 256 × 192; field of view (FOV), 70 mm × 49 mm; slice thickness, 2 mm; slice gap, 0.2 mm; number of slices, 8; number of excitations (NEX), 2. The transverse T2-weighted images had the following parameters: TR/TE, 2040/77.6 ms; matrix size, 256 × 192; FOV, 70 mm × 56 mm; slice thickness, 2 mm; slice gap, 0.2 mm; number of slices, 8; NEX, 2. DW-MRI was acquired using a single-shot echo-planar imaging (SSEPI) pulse sequence with thirteen b values (0, 25, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 400, 600, 800, 1000, 1200, and 1500 s/mm²); TR/TE, 4000/95 ms; FOV, 9.0 cm × 4.5 cm; matrix size, 96 × 128; slice thickness, 2 mm; number of slices, 8; slice gap, 0.2 mm; and NEX, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 8, 10 corresponding with each b value. The acquisition time for DWI was 3 minutes 48 seconds. DCE-MRI was performed using a 3D fast spoiled gradient-recalled echo (3D-FSPGR) sequence with the following parameters: TR/TE, 40/2.4 ms; matrix size, 128 × 96; FOV, 70 mm × 56 mm; slice thickness, 2 mm; number of slices, 6; slice gap, 0.2 mm; flip angle, 35°; NEX, 1. Each mouse was catheterized and injected with Gd-DTPA (0.1 mmol/kg) via tail vein catheter, followed by 0.3 ml of a saline flush at the start of the imaging sequence. The DCE-MRI was continuously scanned for 35 phases with a temporal resolution of 3 seconds. Before DCE-MRI, the baseline T1 was quantitatively mapped using variable flip angles of 3°, 6°, 9°, 12°, and 15°. At each imaging time point, 5 mice that received the same therapeutic regimen were euthanized, and the tumors were excised and processed for histological examination.

MRI analysis. MRI data processing was performed offline at an independent workstation (Advantage Workstation 4.5, GE Healthcare) by a radiologist with 6 years of clinical experience. The region of interest (ROI) was selected on the dorsal normal muscle or on the maximum tumor-containing slice (excluding skin). The DWI data were analyzed using the Functool MADC program, and a biexponential model was used to calculate the ADC (54). The DCE-MRI data were analyzed using the Cinetools program, and the volume transfer coefficient (Ktrans) was calculated based on the Tofts model (55).

Statistics. GraphPad Prism 5.0 software was used for statistical analyses (GraphPad Software Inc.). All data are presented as the mean values with SEM. Significant differences between 2 groups were evaluated using the 2-tailed unpaired t test, and significant differences between more than 2 groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (as indicated in the figure legends). P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. The clinical specimens used in this study were approved by the Cancer Center of Guangzhou Medical University Institutional Review Board, and written informed consent was received from participants prior to inclusion in the study. All animal studies were conducted with the approval of the Laboratory Animal Ethics Committee of Jinan University.