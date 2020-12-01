Mutation affecting the conserved acidic WNK1 motif causes inherited hyperkalemic hyperchloremic acidosis

A missense variant in the WNK1 acidic motif in the first FHHt kindred. We took advantage of one 4-generation family to combine linkage analysis and whole exome sequencing (WES). This family included 7 affected individuals (all with metabolic acidosis and hyperkalemia, but with normal BP) and 6 unaffected individuals (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94171DS1). Using a SNP-based linkage approach, 7 suggestive linkage regions (maximum logarithm of odds [LOD] score = 1.8 in all linked regions) were identified in this panel (Supplemental Table 1B). In total, linked regions spanned 69 Mb and included 829 protein-coding genes. After filtering, WES performed in 1 unaffected and 2 affected individuals identified 71 possible disease-causing coding variants (Supplemental Table 1C). Four missense variants mapped to the linkage regions and were predicted in silico to be damaging. These variants were located in solute carrier family 30 member 7, a zinc transporter (SLC30A7), kinesin family member 11 (KIF11), tectonic family member 3 (TCTN3), and WNK1. The WNK1 variant (c.1905T>A; P.Asp635Glu) (Figure 1B) was located in exon 7 (ex7), which encodes the conserved acidic motif, previously shown to mediate the interaction with the substrate adaptor KLHL3 (14).

Figure 1 Missense variant in the WNK1 acidic motif in the FHHt pedigree 29. (A) Kindred 29: family affected by FHHt composed of 7 affected (black) and 6 unaffected (white) members. Arrow indicates the index case. Asterisks indicate exome-sequenced individuals. (B) Electrophoregram obtained by Sanger sequencing showing the double-peak A/T corresponding to the WNK1 heterozygous mutation (c.1905T>A; P.Asp635Glu).

Additional variants in the WNK1 acidic motif in other cases and kindreds. FHHt-causing WNK4 mutations are located in ex7 and ex17, encoding highly conserved acid and base motifs, respectively. Thus, we screened the homologous motifs of WNK1 encoded by ex7 and ex25, respectively, in 26 unrelated affected cases previously found as negative for the classical mutations in WNK4, KLHL3, CUL3, or the intron 1 deletion in WNK1. Direct sequencing identified 5 additional nonsynonymous heterozygous variants in ex7 in 8 unrelated subjects (Figure 2, A–C). The in silico pathogenicity of these variants is described in Supplemental Table 2. All were located within the acidic motif, between positions 631 and 636 of the L-WNK1 protein, and were predicted to be pathogenic. Four of the 6 missense variants were charge changing (E631K, D635N, Q636R, Q636E); 2 affected residues (D635, Q636) were also found mutated in the homologous acidic motif of WNK4 (D564 and Q565, Figure 2, C and D)

Figure 2 Acidic motif WNK1 mutations. (A) Schematic representation of the WNK1 gene. The coordinates of the different exons are indicated above or below the structure with ex7 and ex25 (gray), which code for the conserved acidic and basic motifs. The proximal promoter (pP) drives the expression of the long ubiquitous kinase active isoform (L-WNK1), whereas the renal promoter (rP) drives the expression of the kinase defective kidney-specific isoform (KS-WNK1). (B) Schematic linear structure of LWNK1 and KS-WNK1. The kinase domain is represented in full black, the autoinhibitory domain (AID) is striped, coiled-coil domain 1 (CC1) and CC2 are represented in gray, and the conserved acidic motif (AM) and basic motif (BM) are represented in red. (C) Location and sequences of the mutated residues clustering in the acidic motif. The brackets indicate the number of unrelated affected subjects for each mutation. On the lower right are shown the Sanger sequencing electrophoregrams showing the various missense WNK1 mutations. (D) Conservation of the acidic motif showing residues mutated in FHHt among human WNK family members. The previously described WNK4 mutations are indicated in red; those at WNK1 and identified in this study in blue. All are located at completely conserved residues. The bottom part shows the conservation of the WNK1 acidic motif across species. The mutated residues are indicated in bold.

Clinical and biochemical characteristics: hydrochlorothiazide-sensitive hyperkalemic acidosis without hypertension. Detailed clinical and biological characteristics of index cases are given in Table 1. The circumstances of discovery and the clinical symptoms of these index patients are detailed in Supplemental Table 3. In most of the cases, patients were asymptomatic and showed with no signs of hyperkalemia on an electrocardiogram. All displayed the electrolyte anomalies typical of FHHt, including marked hyperkalemia (median, 5.9 mmol/L; IQR, 5.3–6.3), hyperchloremia (median, 108 mmol/L; IQR, 106–110), and metabolic acidosis (total CO 2 , 20 mmol/L; IQR, 19–21) despite a normal glomerular filtration rate (GFR) (median creatinine, 58 μmol/L; IQR, 47–74). For the 7 index cases with prospective reliable clinical data, hyperkalemia and hyperchloremia were rapidly corrected with low doses of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) (6.25 to 25 mg/d; Supplemental Figure 1). In comparison, an average drop in potassium of only 0.7 mmol/L was observed in normal, healthy subjects administered a much higher dose of HCTZ (50 mg for 3 weeks) (15). Compared with reference values (16), we also observed a tendency for significant hypercalciuria in infancy and adulthood (Supplemental Figure 2).

Table 1 Basic clinical and biochemical characteristics of index cases with WNK1 ex7 missense variants

Surprisingly, most of the index cases had casual BP values in the normal range, except a 25-year old woman with associated obesity (K3-1, BMI, 32 kg/m2) and a 22-year old woman (K88-1) without other cardiovascular risk factors, but who had short stature and mild mental retardation (Table 1). This tendency for normal BP values was confirmed in the first-degree relatives harboring the familial mutations, since only 2/10 were mildly hypertensive (Supplemental Table 4). Overall, the 20 mutated individuals with measured BP (23 ± 18 years) belonging to 9 affected families had normal systolic BP (SBP) (116 ± 20 mmHg) and diastolic BP (DBP) (73 ± 21 mmHg). Low or suppressed plasma renin levels were observed with normal to slightly elevated plasma aldosterone concentrations (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 4), as has been observed with other FHHt genotypes.

We then compared the clinical phenotypes of FHHt patients with WNK1 ex7 missense mutations with those who had WNK4 missense variants affecting the same acidic motif collected in our center and in the literature (Table 2). Interestingly, WNK4-related patients consistently had the strongest BP and electrolyte phenotype, whatever the subclassification (index cases, adults or males only); BP was much higher in patients with WNK4 mutations (SBP and DBP averaged ~20 mmHg and ~10 mmHg higher) compared with that in patients with WNK1 ex7 mutations.

Table 2 Comparison of the main clinical and biological features of patients with missense variants at ex7 of either the WNK1 or the WNK4 gene

The WNK1 ex7 mutations selectively abolish the ubiquitination and degradation of the KS-WNK1 isoform in vitro. The acidic motif common to WNK1 and WNK4 has been reported as a binding site for the CUL3 and KLHL3 E3-ubiquitin ligase complex (14). Therefore, we tested the effect of KLHL3 on the abundance of WT and mutant L- and KS-WNK1 isoforms (Figure 3). The expression of KLHL3 in X. laevis oocytes resulted in a small (about 30%), but significant, decrease in the amount of L-WNK1 and almost completely abolished KS-WNK1. We then analyzed the recurrent WNK1 A634T variant, found in the K58 and K75 kindreds. No significant change in L-WNK1 abundance was observed between the WT and mutant isoforms, whereas the KS-WNK1-A227T mutant was highly expressed in comparison with the WT KS-WNK1 isoform, suggesting that the mutation abrogates the degradation of KS-WNK1 (Figure 3A). We also tested the other observed WNK1 missense variants of the acidic motif using the same experimental system (Supplemental Figure 3A). All were protective with regard to KLHL3/CUL3-mediated degradation.

Figure 3 Differential effect of the WNK1 Ex7 G1900A (A634T-L-WNK1; A227T-KS-WNK1) variant on the interaction between KLHL3 and L-WNK1 or KS-WNK1 isoforms. (A) Representative immunoblot of proteins extracted from X. laevis oocytes (left panel) that were injected with WT or mutant L-WNK1 or KS-WNK1 in the absence or presence of KLHL3 cRNA, as stated. The upper blot shows c-myc–positive bands corresponding to L-WNK1 and KS-WNK1. The middle blot shows unspecific upper band present in all lanes (*), including water-injected oocytes, and a lower band corresponding to KLHL3 only present in KLHL3-injected oocytes. The lower blot shows actin. Densitometry of several (n = 3) blots in which the effect of KLHL3 was tested in L-WNK1 or KS-WNK1 WT or mutants separately (right panel). In the absence of KLHL3, mean values were arbitrarily set to 1.0, and in the presence of KLHL3, values were normalized accordingly. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Representative immunoblot of proteins extracted from X. laevis oocytes (left panel) that were injected with mixture of WT or mutant L-WNK1 and KS-WNK1 in the absence or presence of KLHL3 cRNA in order to analyze the consequences of L-WNK1 and KS-WNK1 coexpression. Immunoblot (left panel) and densitometry analysis of several blots (right panel) are as in Figure 3A.

Since both WNK1 isoforms are physiologically coexpressed in the distal nephron (12), we sought to characterize how KLHL3/CUL3-mediated degradation affects KS- and L-WNK1 abundance in coexpression experiments (Figure 3B). On KLHL3 expression, a 70%–80% decrease in WT KS-WNK1 abundance was observed, while there was no change in L-WNK1. This major difference was not observed after transfection with the mutated isoforms. The coexpression of WT and mutant isoforms led to an intermediate decrease in KS-WNK1 abundance, suggesting that only the WT KS-WNK1 was degraded. Overall, these results suggest that human mutations of the WNK1 acidic motif selectively increase KS-WNK1 abundance in the distal nephron where KLHL3 is exclusively expressed.

We also tested the effect of KLHL3 on the WT and mutant WNK1 isoforms in human tissue culture HEK293T cells. Since we found that this cell line expresses high levels of CUL3, but undetectable levels of KLHL3, we first established a stable tetracycline-inducible cell line expressing KLHL3 (see Supplemental Methods). The induction of KLHL3 resulted in a dramatic decrease in the level of transfected KS-WNK1, but not L-WNK1 (Figure 4A). The introduction of the D635N mutation (D228N for the KS-WNK1 isoform) prevented this decrease. Interestingly, all other mutations were also protective with regard to KLHL3/CUL3-mediated degradation, with the exception of KS-WNK1 D228E (Supplemental Figure 3B). The substitution of an aspartic acid (D) by a glutamic acid (E) was not charge changing, which might explain the milder phenotype. The coexpression of L- and KS-WNK1 in HEK293T cells confirm the observations made in Xenopus oocytes (Figure 4B). Next, we immunoprecipitated L- and KS-WNK1 and assayed their ubiquitination status in denaturing conditions to exclude any ubiquitination signal linked to WNK1 interactors. KLHL3 induction resulted in heavy KS-WNK1 ubiquitination, whereas it had little or no effect on L-WNK1 or D635N (D228N) mutants (Figure 4C). KS-WNK1 ubiquitination by the KLHL3/CUL3 complex suggests that the E3 ligase adaptor (KLHL3) and the substrate (WNK1) interact. Indeed, both L-WNK1 and KS-WNK1 coimmunoprecipitated KLHL3 in native conditions. However, KS-WNK1 did so with a much higher efficiency (Figure 4D). As expected, the D635N mutation in the acidic domain (D228N in KS-WNK1) reduced the interaction with KLHL3. Taken together, our in vitro studies strongly suggest that KS-WNK1 is the preferential WNK1 isoform target of the KLHL3/CUL3 ubiquitin complex and that the mutations identified in WNK1 ex7 prevent this ubiquitination.

Figure 4 KLHL3 interaction with WNK1 isoforms in HEK293T cells: KLHL3 ubiquitinates KS-WNK1 and significantly reduces its protein levels. (A) Flp-In T-Rex 293 cells stably and inducibly expressing (His)6-protein C-Flag-hKLHL3 were transfected with myc-tagged L-WNK1 (WT or D635N mutant) or KS-WNK1 (WT or D228N mutant), as indicated. At 34 hours after transfection, cells were induced with tetracycline. Fourteen hours later (48 hours after transfection), cells were harvested and lysed in denaturing conditions. Cell lysates were subjected to immunoblot analysis with the indicated antibodies. Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Flp-In T-Rex 293 cells stably and inducibly expressing (His)6-protein C-Flag-hKLHL3 were transfected with ubiquitin-HA and myc-tagged L-WNK1, L-WNK1 D635N, KS-WNK1 or KS-WNK1 D228N, as indicated. At 34 hours after transfection, cells were induced with tetracycline. Fourteen hours later (48 hours after transfection), cells were harvested and lysed in denaturing conditions. Upper panel: Myc-tagged WNK1 isoforms were immunoprecipitated with anti-myc antibody (9B11, Cell Signaling Technology); immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with anti-HA antibody (3724S; Cell Signaling Technology). Nitrocellulose membranes were stripped and reblotted with anti-myc antibody. Immunoblot of cell lysates is represented in D (input). Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Cells were transfected with myc-tagged L-WNK1 (WT or D635N mutant) and KS-WNK1 (WT or D228N mutant), as indicated and in conditions similar to those in A. Cell lysates were subjected to immunoblot analysis with the indicated antibodies. Densitometric analysis was performed using FUJI FILM Multi-Gauge software. Results are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with control, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 3. (D) Flp-In T-Rex 293 cells stably and inducibly expressing (His)6-protein C-Flag-hKLHL3 were transfected with myc-tagged L-WNK1, L-WNK1 D635N, KS-WNK1, or KS-WNK1 D228N, as indicated. At 43 hours after transfection, cells were induced with tetracycline and simultaneously treated with MG132 for 5 hours. At 48 hours after transfection, cells were harvested and lysed in native conditions. Left panel: cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-myc antibody, and immunoprecipitates were analyzed by immunoblotting with anti-protein C and anti-myc antibodies. Right panel: cell lysates (input) were subjected to immunoblot analysis with anti-myc and anti–protein C antibodies (HPC4, Roche) to check for even expression of KLHL3. Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments.

A mouse model bearing a mutation at the WNK1 acidic motif confirms the absence of arterial hypertension despite a typical electrolyte phenotype. To understand why WNK1 ex7 missense mutations lead to a hyperkalemic metabolic acidosis with normal BP in most of the affected patients, we sought to generate a mouse model bearing the D635E mutation at the WNK1 acidic motif using CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing technology (Supplemental Figure 4A). The knockin of the point mutation was not found in 300 microinjected oocytes, but an in-phase suppression of a GAA triplet leading to the deletion of the first amino acid of the WNK1 acidic motif (delE631) was observed in 7/300 injected oocytes (Supplemental Figure 4B). In vitro, this mutant had an effect similar to that of the reference D635N variant, abrogating the KLHL3-induced decrease in KS-WNK1 abundance (Supplemental Figure 4C). The analysis of the BP and plasma electrolyte concentration confirmed that the heterozygous Wnk1+/delE631 mice represent an adequate model in which to study the in vivo consequences of the WNK1 mutations identified in our patients.

Using telemetry, we found that basal SBP and DBP were similar in heterozygous Wnk1+/delE631 mice and WT littermates (Figure 5A) as well as on HCTZ (Figure 5B). Tail-cuff measured SBP on a larger set of adult males also revealed the absence of hypertension (113 ± 5 mmHg, n = 20 Wnk1+/delE631 vs. 108 ± 5 mmHg, n = 20 Wnk1+/+, NS). The homozygous Wnk1delE631/delE631 mice were perfectly viable, with no departure from the expected Mendelian proportions when heterozygous mice were crossed. The biological phenotype of these homozygous mice did not differ from that the heterozygous mice, with the exception of SBP, which was significantly higher than in heterozygous or WT littermates when measured by tail cuff (Supplemental Table 5). We focused our studies on the heterozygous model, since it corresponds to the human autosomal dominant pathology.

Figure 5 Normal BP on both normal and high-salt diet in Wnk1+/delE631 mice. (A–C) SBP and DBP profiles over 24 hours of SBP and DBP under a12-hour day/12-hour night schedule in Wnk1+/+ (n = 6) and Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 7) mice examined with a telemetric system under basal conditions (A). Night SBP and DBP of the same mice before (6 nights = basal) or during (7 nights) oral administration of HCTZ (240 mg/kg/d) (B). Night SBP and DBP of another group of mice (n = 4 Wnk1+/+, n = 4 Wnk1+/delE631) before (6 nights = basal) or during (6 nights) the administration of high (3%) Na+ diet (C). (D–F) Biological characteristics. In the mutant mice, significant hyperkalemia (5.1 ± 0.5 vs. 4.3 ± 0.2 mmol/L, P < 0.0001; n = 20) (D); hyperchloremia (114 ± 2 vs. 110 ± 3 mmol/L, P < 0.0001; n = 20) (E); and metabolic acidosis (HCO 3 –, 22.8 ± 2.1 vs. 24.6 ± 2.5 mmol/L, P < 0.05; n = 20) (F) were observed together with normal creatinine values (not shown). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical comparisons were made using unpaired Student’s t test. (G and H) Renin expression. Levels of renin mRNA were measured by RT-qPCR in the kidney cortex of Wnk1+/+ (n = 7) and Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 7) mice in baseline conditions (G) or of Wnk1+/+ (n = 6) and Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 6) mice fed a low (0%) K+ diet (H). Results (mean ± SEM) are expressed in arbitrary units relative to the expression of ubc. The expression level in Wnk1+/+ mice under basal conditions was arbitrarily set to 1. *P< 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired Student’s t test.

Wnk1+/delE631 mice displayed hyperkalemia (5.1 ± 0.5 mmol/L) and hyperchloremia (114 ± 2 mmol/L) (Figure 5, D–F) that were corrected by 3-day HCTZ oral administration (Table 3). Urinary aldosterone excretion was increased 2-fold, whereas renin expression was decreased by 45% in Wnk1+/delE631 mice (Figure 5G, Table 3 and Supplemental Table 6). This difference remained significant after a 7-day low K+ diet and normalization of kalemia (Figure 5H), suggesting that the lower renin was probably the consequence of a mild volume expansion rather than the hyperkalemic state (17). To better appreciate the absence of hypertension in this model, we performed BP telemetry measurements in Wnk1+/delE631 and Wnk1+/+ male littermates (6 to 7 months old) on a 1-week normal standard diet (0.3% NaCl) followed by a 1-week high NaCl (3%) diet (Figure 5C). The results confirm that there were no differences in basal BP between the 2 groups (SBP, 124.5 ± 10.4 in Wnk1+/+ vs. 125.2 ± 8.4 mmHg in Wnk1+/delE631) as well as no significant BP increase on a high-sodium diet (SBP: 120.6 ± 10.1 in Wnk1+/+ vs. 128.1 ± 10.1 mmHg in Wnk1+/delE631; Supplemental Table 6).

Table 3 BP and biological characteristics of the Wnk1+/delE631 mouse model

Increased activation of the SPAK-NCC phosphorylation cascade. The extreme sensitivity of FHHt patients to thiazide diuretics initially suggested that the syndrome resulted from an increased activity of the Na+-Cl– cotransporter NCC. This hypothesis was confirmed by the demonstration that NCC abundance and phosphorylation are increased in all FHHt mouse hypertensive models (13, 18–20). Despite the absence of arterial hypertension, we observed the same phenomenon in the renal cortex of Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+ littermates (Figure 6). The Ste20 proline alanine rich kinase (SPAK) kinase is essential for the expression and phosphorylation of NCC in vivo (20, 21). Immunoblotting on whole-kidney cortex homogenates showed that SPAK phosphorylation was greater in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+ (Figure 6). We also observed an increased abundance of the full-length SPAK isoform, which is the one predominantly expressed in the DCT (22), as well as a significant (P < 0.0001) increase in oxidative stress–responsive kinase 1 (OSR1). WNK4 abundance was not significantly changed in the kidney of Wnk1+/delE631 mice (Figure 6). However, due to the lack of a suitable antibody, we could not measure the phosphorylation level of the T-loop serine, which reflects the activation state of the kinase (23).

Figure 6 Activation of the SPAK-NCC phosphorylation cascade in Wnk1+/delE631 mice. (A) Representative immunoblots with the indicated antibodies performed on the membrane-enriched fractions (NCC and pNCC) or total homogenates of the renal cortex of mice of each genotype. (B) Densitometric analysis. NCC, SPAK, and OSR1 abundance and phosphorylation are increased in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+ mice. WNK4 expression is similar between the 2 groups of mice. The expression level in Wnk1+/+ mice was arbitrarily set to 100. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 ; **** P < 0.0001, unpaired Student’s t test.

To further characterize the activation of the WNK1-SPAK/OSR1 cascade in the kidney of Wnk1+/delE631 mice, we performed immunofluorescence experiments with an antibody recognizing both L- and KS-WNK1 isoforms (a KS-WNK1–specific antibody was not available). While the DCT of Wnk1+/+ mice contained small WNK1-positive puncta, large WNK1-positive structures, resembling the previously described WNK bodies, were observed in Wnk1+/delE631 NCC-positive DCTs (Figure 7). These bodies were also found in some AQP2-positive, but not in NKCC2-positive, tubules. Previous studies demonstrated that KS-WNK1 is required for the formation of these WNK1 bodies, which are dynamic membraneless structures (24). Containing the components of the WNK/SPAK pathway, they are usually not present at baseline conditions, but form under conditions of low potassium intake when WNKs become activated (25). The fact that we observed them at baseline in Wnk1+/delE631 kidneys provides further support that the WNK1/SPAK cascade is activated in Wnk1+/delE631 mice.

Figure 7 The DCTs of Wnk1+/delE631 mice contain large WNK bodies. (A) Immunofluorescence experiments using WNK1 and NCC antibodies. While only small puncta are observed in Wnk1+/+ DCT, large WNK1-positive structures are found in Wnk1+/delE631 DCT, resembling the previously described WNK bodies. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Costaining with NCC, AQP2, and NKCC2 revealed that these bodies are localized in the DCT and CNT/CCD, but not in Henle’s loop. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Potassium secretory capacity is diminished without change of ENaC expression in Wnk1+/delE631 mice. Basal urinary K+ excretion and urinary/plasma ratio of K+ concentration were lower in Wnk1+/delE631 mice, indicating a defect in urinary potassium excretion (Figure 8, A and B). We calculated the transtubular potassium gradient (TTKG) to estimate the potassium secretory capacity of the aldosterone sensitive distal nephron (ASDN), connective tubule and collecting duct (26). Wnk1+/delE631 mice exhibited significantly lower TTKG (8.6 ± 0.3, n = 24) than Wnk1+/+ mice (10.1 ± 0.3, n = 24, P = 0.0003), despite higher aldosterone levels, consistent with a potassium secretory defect (Figure 8C). As observed in patients, HCTZ rapidly corrected the hyperkalemia in the Wnk1+/delE631 mice (see above) and partially abolished the TTKG difference between the Wnk1+/+ and Wnk1+/delE631 mice (Figure 8C), suggesting the defect develops as a consequence of increased Na+ reabsorption by NCC and reduced sodium delivery to ASDN. Metolazone, a thiazide diuretic suggested as having less carbonic anhydrase inhibitory effect, did not correct the phenotype when administered intraperitoneally at a dose of 50 μg/kg/d over 4 days (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 8 Abnormal K+ handling in Wnk1+/delE631 mice. (A–C) Decreased UK+ excretion, Uk/Pk ratio, and TTKG. (A) Urinary K+ excretion was lower in Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 7, 52 ± 5.3 mmol/mmol creatinine) than in Wnk1+/+ mice (n = 7, 69.3 ± 7.9 mmol/mmol creatinine). *P < 0.05, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Basal urinary/plasma ratio of K+ concentration was lower in Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 24, 37.2 ± 2.1) than in Wnk1+/+ mice (n = 24, 56.3 ± 3.8). ***P < 0.0001, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) TTKG was significantly lower in Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 24, 8.6 ± 0.3) than in Wnk1+/+ mice (n = 24, 10.1 ± 0.3). ***P = 0.0003. Following 4-day HCTZ oral (240 mg/kg/d) administration, the difference in TTKG between Wnk1+/+ and Wnk1+/delE631 remained the same (9.5 ±0.9 versus 11.8 ±0.8, respectively) although no more significant (P = 0.068), likely because of the smaller number of animals studied (n = 9 and n = 11, respectively). Statistical comparisons were made using unpaired t tests. (D) ENaC expression. Representative immunoblots with the indicated antibodies performed on the membrane-enriched fractions of the renal cortex of mice of each genotype. Densitometric analysis. The abundance of the cleaved form of the α-subunit of ENaC was significantly increased in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+ mice. The expression level in Wnk1+/+ mice was arbitrarily set to 100. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.*P < 0.05, unpaired Student’s t test. (E and F) Natriuretic and kaliuretic response to amiloride. Urinary Na+ (E) and K+ (F) excretion in response to amiloride injection. Wnk1+/+ and Wnk1+/delE631 males (n = 7 in each group) were housed in metabolic cages and received 1 injection of vehicle or amiloride on 2 consecutive days. Urine was collected 6 hours after injection. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P< 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 versus vehicle, unpaired Student’s t test.

Decreased activity of the epithelial sodium (Na) Channel ENaC and the renal outer medullary potassium (K) channel ROMK are thought to contribute to the hyperkalemia in other forms of FHHt (27). Abundance of ENaC α and γ subunits in the membrane-enriched fraction of the renal cortex was assessed as a surrogate for channel function (28, 29). No significant increases in the abundance in full-length or cleaved forms of the ENaC subunits were observed in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+, except for the short fragment of α subunit (Figure 8D). We then acutely treated Wnk1+/delE631 and Wnk1+/+ mice with amiloride, the specific pharmacological inhibitor of ENaC. Six hours after the amiloride injection, the natriuresis increased very significantly and similarly in both groups that had similar Na and K intake (Figure 8E). Urinary K+ excretion also decreased similarly in Wnk1+/+ and in Wnk1+/delE631 (Figure 8F), the difference in postamiloride absolute values reflecting the difference in basal values. Together, these results make it seem unlikely that alterations in ENaC contribute to the potassium secretory defect.

Altered regulation of ROMK in Wnk1+/delE631 mice. We then analyzed ROMK expression in the kidney cortex and at the apical pole of the distal part of the DCT (DCT2) and CNT cells, where the channel is most significantly upregulated in response to dietary potassium loading (30). At the basal level, Western blots showed that ROMK protein expression was not increased in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+ littermates despite significant hyperkalemia (5.1 ± 0.1 vs. 4.4 ± 0.1). In contrast, a significant increase in ROMK abundance was observed in WT mice when a similar rise in plasma potassium was induced by amiloride administration (Figure 9A). Immunofluorescence experiments revealed that apical ROMK expression was not modified in either the DCT2 or CNT of the hyperkalemic Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with normokalemic Wnk1+/+ mice (Figure 9B). This lack of ROMK increase in the distal nephron is considered abnormal in these hyperkalemic Wnk1+/delE631 mice.

Figure 9 Expression of ROMK, BK channel, and NKCC2. (A) ROMK protein abundance. No change in cortical ROMK expression was observed in Wnk1+/delE631 (n = 4) vs. littermate Wnk1+/+ (n = 4) mice, despite the latter group having significantly higher plasma K+ levels (4.4 ± 0.08 mM, n = 20 vs. 5.1 ± 0.12 mM, n = 20). Conversely, a more than 2-fold increase was observed in Wnk1+/+ mice treated by amiloride (25 mg/kg/d for 4 days) achieving a similar rise in plasma potassium (Wnk1+/+ vehicle: 3.8 ± 0.06 mM, n = 4 vs. Wnk1+/+ amiloride: 5.0 ± 0.11 mM). Quantification of cortical ROMK expression (n = 4 per group). *P < 0.05, t test. (B) ROMK immunofluorescence in the distal tubule. Left panel: immunolocalization of ROMK in the DCT2 of Wnk1+/+ and Wnk1+/delE631 mice. Right panel: analysis of membrane labeling intensity showed no change in ROMK apical expression in the DCT2 and CNT of Wnk1+/delE631 mice (n = 4 animals per genotype). Scale bar: 10 microns. (C) Basal BK α channel protein abundance in Wnk1+/delE631 mice and Wnk1+/+ littermates. BK α immunoblots (left panel) and quantification (right panel) demonstrate that cortical BK α expression is unchanged between Wnk1+/+ (n = 4) and Wnk1+/delE631 mice (n = 5). (D) Basal NKCC2 and P-NKCC2 protein abundance in Wnk1+/delE631 mice and Wnk1+/+ littermates. (n = 7 per group). NKCC2 and pNKCC2 immunoblots (left panel) and quantification (right panel) demonstrate that NKCC expression is unchanged between Wnk1+/+ (n = 7) and Wnk1+/delE631 mice (n = 7), but pNKCC2 is significantly increased in Wnk1+/delE631 mice compared with Wnk1+/+. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired Student’s t test.

We also studied the large-conductance Ca++-activated K+ (BK) channel, the expression of which was unchanged. Likewise, the protein abundance of the Na-K-2Cl cotransporter (NKCC2) (Figure 9, C and D), which has been shown to be regulated in vivo by KS-WNK1 (31), was unchanged. In addition, a significant increase in NKCC2 phosphorylation was observed (Figure 9D) in accordance with the observed increase in SPAK and OSR1, the main kinases involved in the phosphorylation of NKCC2 (32), and opposite of the expected inhibitory effect KS-WNK1. We did not detect an increase in KS-WNK1 in NKCC2-positive tubules (Figure 7), suggesting that other regulatory mechanisms are at play (33).