Circadian clock component REV-ERBα controls homeostatic regulation of pulmonary inflammation

REV-ERBα plays a critical role in regulation of lung inflammation. Previously, we have shown that BMAL1 deletion in the bronchial epithelium blocks circadian transcriptional cycles specifically in these cells, impacts on oxidative stress responses, suppresses both REV-ERBα and β expression, and both abolishes time-of-day variation and augments pulmonary neutrophilic inflammation (2). Conditional deletion of BMAL1 is widely used in experimental models, as this is the only core molecular element driving circadian cycles in which suppression of function leads to abolition of rhythmic transcriptional oscillations in the cell. In order to identify specific circadian-regulated proteins that directly couple to the regulation of immunity, we focused on the circadian REV-ERB transcription factors, which have been previously been identified as strong candidates for the regulation of diverse physiological functions, including rhythmic regulation of hepatic metabolism and adipose tissue (14, 18). To identify the role of REV-ERBα in circadian control of lung inflammation, we first raised a monoclonal antibody that specifically detects REV-ERBα but not its paralog REV-ERBβ (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93910DS1). This antibody revealed a marked daily pattern of REV-ERBα protein expression in whole lung, with a peak in the day around zeitgeber time ZT8–12 for WT mice, and absence of expression in knockout mice (Figure 1A). By convention, ZT0 is the time of lights-on. Protein expression was in close phase to the transcript rhythms, with peak expression between ZT8 and ZT12, suggesting a rapid transcriptional-translation process and turnover of the protein (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 REV-ERBα plays a critical role in regulation of lung inflammation. (A) Whole-lung REV-ERBα protein across the day (ZT, time from lights on). REV-ERBα densitometry (mean ± SEM) was normalized to β-actin and to WT at ZT0; n = 5 for WT and n = 3 for Rev-Erbα–/– per time point. (B) Mice were exposed to aerosolized LPS at ZT4 and culled 5 hours later; cellular infiltrates were quantified in BAL using flow cytometry. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 6–8, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). Veh, vehicle. (C) H&E staining and immunohistochemistry for the neutrophil maker (NIMP/R14) of lung sections from mice after LPS challenge at 2 mg/ml. Representative of n = 4; scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Cytokine/chemokine levels in BAL fluid from mice exposed to aerosolized LPS (2 mg/ml). Representative of n = 8, Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. (E) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of cytokine transcripts in alveolar macrophages isolated from mice and stimulated ex vivo with LPS at 100 ng/ml for 2 hours. Data normalized to WT and presented as mean ± SEM; n = 3, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test). FC, fold change. (F) Ten-day cigarette smoke exposures were performed between ZT8 and ZT10, and animals were culled 20 hours after the last exposure. Cellular infiltrates were quantified in BAL using a hemocytometer for total cell number and cytospin for neutrophil and macrophage counts. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 6–10, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (G) Chemokine levels in BAL fluid after 10-day cigarette smoke exposures. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 6–10, **P < 0.01 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni).

We tested responses of global REV-ERBα knockout (hereafter defined as Rev-Erbα–/–) and WT mice to nebulized lipopolysaccharide (LPS) at ZT4, when REV-ERBα protein is accumulating, and harvested animals 5 hours later, at peak of REV-ERBα. We observed an exaggerated neutrophilic inflammation in knockout mice (Figure 1, B and C), accompanied by significantly augmented chemokine and inflammatory cytokine responses, including CXCL5, the chemokine required to mediate the BMAL1 effect (ref. 2, Figure 1D, and Supplemental Table 1).

We have previously shown exaggerated pulmonary inflammatory responses at ZT0 compared with ZT12 (2). Therefore, we repeated the challenges at the anticipated peak and trough of this natural inflammatory response oscillation (ZT0 and ZT12). These studies again revealed an increase in neutrophilic inflammation in WT mice at ZT0 versus ZT12, but Rev-Erbα–/– mice showed augmented responses at both time points, and loss of diurnal variation (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). The most striking genotype difference was seen at ZT12, and at that time point the knockout mouse bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) chemokines CXCL1, CXCL2, and G-CSF were elevated, but we did not see any difference in CXCL5 (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating a broader spectrum of REV-ERBα activity.

To extend these observations, we isolated alveolar macrophages from Rev-Erbα–/– mice and showed that these exhibited increased ex vivo cytokine responses to LPS, including Il-6 (Figure 1E). However, we did not observe significant changes in Cxcl1 and Cxcl2 chemokines, while for Cxcl5 the primary source in pulmonary tissues is the epithelium and not alveolar macrophages (19).

We extended these observations to other innate inflammatory stimuli and assessed responses to a single exposure of cigarette smoke, a prevalent real-world environmental challenge to the lung. No cellular inflammatory responses were detected following this transient challenge, but Cxcl5 transcript was significantly elevated specifically in lungs of Rev-Erbα–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Following multiple smoke exposures (10 days), there was mortality of 3 of the 9 Rev-Erbα–/– mice, but none of the WTs (nonsignificant by χ2 test). A slight increase in airway macrophages was observed in Rev-Erbα–/– mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 1F). There was an increase in CXCL1 in BAL samples from Rev-Erbα–/– mice exposed to cigarette smoke compared with littermate controls, but no differences were observed for other chemokines and cytokines in BAL samples (Figure 1G), indicating a striking specificity of response.

Because of the lack of a robust cigarette smoke phenotype, and the identification of differentially regulated eosinophil chemokines (Supplemental Table 1; IL-5, CCL11), we analyzed an allergic inflammatory challenge using ovalbumin (OVA; Supplemental Figure 3 and ref. 20). There were no significant differences in response between genotypes, suggesting that REV-ERBα had particular selectivity for innate rather than adaptive immune responses in the lung.

Targeting Rev-Erbα in myeloid cells impairs time-of-day variation in pulmonary neutrophilic inflammation. Both alveolar macrophages and the airway epithelium provide the first lines of defense against respiratory pathogens (21, 22). To test the role of Rev-Erbα in the myeloid lineage, we performed bone marrow transplant studies from global Rev-Erbα–null mice and from WT littermate controls (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Recipient mice showed only very minor changes in the circulating myeloid cell pool (Supplemental Figure 4A), but we noted that the time-of-day variation in pulmonary neutrophilia in the lung digests and in BAL G-CSF was not significant in myeloid Rev-Erbα–null animals (Figure 2, A and B). In this study, we directly compared the cell yields from BAL and lung digestion, as we were concerned about the variance seen in some BAL experiments (Figure 2A, left panel). Lung digestion gives more precise measurements, but excludes other measurements from the lung tissue, and for that reason we returned to BAL measures for subsequent analyses.

Figure 2 REV-ERBα in myeloid and airway epithelium regulates pulmonary inflammation. (A and B) Bone marrow cells from Rev-Erbα–/– or littermate controls were transplanted into WT recipient mice, which were then exposed to aerosolized LPS at 2 mg/ml or saline at indicated times for 20 minutes. (A) Neutrophil numbers in BAL samples or lung digests collected 5 hours after challenge, determined by flow cytometry analyses. (B) Chemokine protein levels in BAL samples. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 2 (saline) or 5–8 (LPS), *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (C–E) Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm and littermate control mice were exposed to aerosolized LPS at 2 mg/ml or saline at ZT4 for 20 minutes. (C) Total cell counts in BAL samples collected 5 hours after challenge. Neutrophil and macrophage numbers in the same samples were determined by flow cytometry analyses. (D) Chemokine protein levels in BAL samples, measured using multiplex assay. (E) qPCR analysis of Cxcl5 mRNA in lung tissues. Data normalized to saline Rev-Erbαfl/fl control group. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–9, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni).

We next generated mice with conditional deletion of the DBD of Rev-Erbα in myeloid-lineage cells by crossing floxed (Rev-Erbαfl/fl) mice (14) with a LysMCre/+ strain (LysM-Rev-Erbα-DBDm) on a background of PER2::Luc in order to record circadian oscillations by bioluminescent recording. In this model, the protein retains other functions but is unable to bind directly to classical REV-ERB DNA response elements, and thereby loses its circadian clock regulating properties (14). Peritoneal macrophages derived from these mice exhibited near-total abolition of targeted Rev-Erbα mRNA, but expressed the truncated, DBD-deleted Rev-Erbα transcript (Supplemental Figure 4B), consistent with previous findings (14). We cultured circadian-synchronized peritoneal macrophages, and the targeted deletion did not impair core circadian oscillations of PER2::Luc bioluminescence (Supplemental Figure 4C).

We did not detect differences between the LysM-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice and littermate controls in the inflammatory response to aerosolized LPS at ZT4 (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). To exclude the possibility that we had missed the time at which a difference was present, a phase shift in the response curve, we compared genotypes at 6-hour intervals, but again saw no difference (Supplemental Figure 4F). Further, we deleted Rev-Erbβ in myeloid cells, and again saw no phenotype (Supplemental Figure 4G). From this, we conclude that REV-ERBα, in a non–DBD-dependent mechanism, in myeloid-lineage cells participates in conferring time-of-day variation in neutrophilic lung inflammation, but that the increased amplitude of response observed in the global knockouts is not seen. Therefore, we concluded that another cell type is required to explain the overall impact of global REV-ERBα loss, and next examined the role of the bronchial epithelium.

Targeted deletion of the DBD of Rev-Erbα in bronchiolar epithelial cells augments pulmonary inflammatory responses. We targeted bronchial epithelial cells by crossing Rev-Erbαfl/fl mice with a CcspiCre/+ line, which is selectively expressed in pulmonary bronchoepithelial-lineage cells (2). As for the mutation in myeloid cells, deletion of REV-ERBα DBD in bronchial epithelial cells did not impair circadian oscillations of PER2::Luc bioluminescence in the bronchioles (Supplemental Figure 4H). Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice exhibited a marked and exaggerated neutrophilic response to LPS compared with Rev-Erbαfl/fl littermate controls (Figure 2C). To investigate the mediating pathway, we screened a panel of 23 proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines from BAL fluid by multiplex assay, and here only a single chemokine, CXCL5, was significantly increased in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice, both at basal levels and following LPS (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 3). RNA analyses for inflammatory genes in whole lung extracts also revealed marked specificity of response for Cxcl5 (Figure 2E). Therefore, bronchial epithelial deletion of the REV-ERBα DBD offers a similar but milder phenotype compared with the global REV-ERBα deletion. The differences seen in comparing the global loss of REV-ERBα likely reflect contributions from both the epithelium and also the myeloid lineage, and, interestingly, while the DBD of REV-ERBα is required in the epithelium for the effect on the magnitude of inflammation, it is not needed within the myeloid lineage. Aerosolized LPS challenge at ZT0 or at ZT12 further identified that the exaggerated inflammatory responses in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice were largely confined to ZT0 (Supplemental Figure 4I and Supplemental Table 4).

Dual targeting of Rev-Erbα and Rev-Erbβ in CCSP-expressing cells abolishes diurnal rhythmicity in the airway epithelium and exaggerates inflammatory responses. Both REV-ERBα and its paralog REV-ERBβ are recognized as partially redundant elements driving the core circadian oscillator, with disruption of both genes leading to loss of circadian rhythmicity (13, 23), which makes them bona fide core clock genes. To determine the effects of possible functional redundancy between the REV-ERBs, both of which require BMAL1 for expression, mice with conditional deletion of both Rev-Erbα DBD and Rev-Erbβ in bronchiolar epithelial cells (Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/–) were generated by breeding of Rev-Erbαfl/fl/Rev-Erbβfl/fl mice with CcspiCre/+ mice, with all strains bred on a PER2::Luc background. Laser capture of bronchiolar epithelial cells from lungs collected at ZT9 confirmed the efficiency of the gene targeting strategy with marked reduction in the targeted exon transcripts, accompanied by a 12-fold increase in Bmal1 transcript in the double-mutant mice compared with the littermate controls (Figure 3A). As described in previous studies (14, 24), this led to an increase in transcript levels of a DBD-deleted Rev-Erbα transcript, which is translated, but no change in the expression of an exon 4–deleted Rev-Erbβ transcript, which is not translated, in the bronchiolar epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). As we had seen an induction of LPS response in epithelial-targeted mice, we also tested for epithelial expression of the TLR4 gene, but saw no change in expression even in the double-mutant animals (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Both REV-ERB paralogs are required for circadian rhythms in the airway epithelium. (A) qPCR analysis of mRNA in bronchial epithelial cells, laser-captured from lung tissues collected at ZT9. Data normalized to Rev-Erbα/βfl/fl control group and presented as mean ± SD; n = 3, **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (B) qPCR analysis of mRNA in whole lung collected at ZT9. Data normalized to Rev-Erbα/βfl/fl control group and presented as mean ± SEM; n = 7, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (C) Snapshots of PER2 oscillations in bronchioles within precision-cut lung slices. Scale bars: 500 μm. Bioluminescence intensity from bronchioles was quantified, normalized to a 24-hour moving average. Traces are representative of 2 biological replicates. (D) Bioluminescence recordings of whole-lung PER2 oscillations in precision-cut lung slices. Photon counts per minute were normalized to a 24-hour moving average, and traces are representative of 3 biological replicates.

In whole lung, we did not detect transcript changes for either Rev-Erb gene, but there was nonetheless a marked upregulation of Bmal1 mRNA, indicating loss of REV-ERB negative feedback (Figure 3B). Bioluminescent imaging of ectopic lung slices from Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/– mice showed disrupted circadian oscillations of PER2::Luc in the bronchioles (Figure 3C). This loss of rhythmicity was confined to the bronchioles, as PER2::Luc oscillations were retained elsewhere in the lung parenchyma (Figure 3D).

We next compared inflammatory responses to aerosolized LPS at ZT4 in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm versus Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/– mice, with littermate controls (CCSP+/+). Double-mutant mice exhibited larger neutrophilic responses to LPS (2-fold), compared with their littermate controls (Figure 4A), than Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice (1.4-fold; Figure 2A). Only a single chemokine (CXCL5) was differentially expressed in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm mice in response to LPS (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 5), consistent with the previous experiments. CXCL5 expression (both protein and transcript) was greatly increased in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/– mice, as was the cellular inflammatory reaction to LPS. In these double-mutant mice, in addition to CXCL5, we also observed augmentation of CXCL1, CXCL2, and G-CSF production (Figure 4B) — the same 4 chemokines that showed altered expression in the global Rev-Erbα–null mice. Further, in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/– mice we also observed significantly increased CXCL5 in unchallenged conditions, equivalent to that seen in control Rev-Erbα/βfl/fl littermate mice exposed to LPS (Figure 4B). In situ hybridization of lung sections from unchallenged mice demonstrated that enhanced Cxcl5 expression in Ccsp-Rev-Erbα-DBDm/Rev-Erbβ–/– mice was confined to the bronchioles (Supplemental Figure 5B), the same structures showing Rev-Erb gene disruption, whereas we did not observe any change in systemic levels of CXCL5 (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 4 Loss of both REV-ERBα DBD and REV-ERBβ in the airway epithelium further exaggerates inflammation. (A) Flow analysis of neutrophils in BAL samples after aerosolized LPS (2 mg/ml) at ZT4 for 20 minutes. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–8, *P < 0.05 (Student’s t test). (B) Cytokine/chemokine protein levels in BAL samples after aerosolized LPS or saline at ZT4 for 20 minutes. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–9, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (C) qPCR analysis of Cxcl5 levels in lung tissues from the same mice as above. Data normalized to saline Rev-Erbαfl/fl control group and presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–9, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (D) Neutrophil numbers in BAL samples after aerosolized LPS or saline at ZT4 for 20 minutes. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–9, **P < 0.01 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (E) CXCL5 protein levels in the same BAL samples as above. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 5–9, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (F) Neutrophil numbers in BAL samples collected 5 hours after aerosolized LPS challenge at ZT0 or ZT12. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 7–9, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (G) Cytokine/chemokine protein levels in the same BAL samples as above. Data presented as mean ± SEM; n = 7–9, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (H) qPCR analysis of Cxcl5 levels in lung tissues from the same mice as above. Data normalized to saline Rev-Erbα/βfl/fl control group and presented as mean ± SEM; n = 7–9, ****P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni).

The exaggerated inflammatory response observed in the double-mutant animals compared with mice with only mutation of REV-ERBα DBD could be the consequence of either an additive contribution of REV-ERBβ or dysregulation of the clock machinery in the bronchioles, the result of disruption to both Rev-Erb genes. To answer that question, we generated mice with conditional deletion of only REV-ERBβ in bronchiolar epithelial cells (Ccsp-Rev-Erbβ–/–) and exposed these animals and their littermate controls (Rev-Erbβfl/fl) to an aerosolized LPS challenge at ZT4. Both groups exhibited similar inflammatory responses (Figure 4, D and E). This suggests that Rev-Erbα plays the dominant role in regulation of epithelial immunity in the lung, and furthermore that the more severe inflammatory phenotype observed in the double mutant is a likely consequence of a major disruption of circadian timing in these cells.

Further analysis of the double-mutant mice by time of day revealed exaggerated neutrophilic inflammation at both ZT0 and ZT12 (Figure 4F). The differences were most pronounced for CXCL5 for both the secreted chemokine and mRNA expression (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Table 6), but smaller differences were also observed for CXCL1, CXCL2, and G-CSF at ZT12 in comparison with littermate controls (Figure 4G and Supplemental Table 6), indicating the impact of loss of overall clock control of inflammatory responses. These data suggest that REV-ERBα has evolved a specific role to couple rhythmic output from the circadian clock to innate epithelial immunity, while REV-ERBβ’s contribution emerges only in double knockouts, conditions that also cause loss of core cellular circadian clock oscillations, and therefore brings into play a greater diversity of clock output pathways. Importantly, we did not observe any change in the circulating neutrophil pool in response to airway impairment of both REV-ERBs (Supplemental Figure 5D). This indicates that it is local recruitment of neutrophils into the lung rather than disruption of neutrophil production and release into the circulation that explains the lung inflammatory phenotype.

Development and biological action of a novel oxazole inverse agonist of REV-ERB. The availability of specific ligands permits new insight into nuclear receptor biology. Previous attempts to target the REV-ERBs have identified agonists with variable off-target effects on LXRs (15) and low efficacy. In pursuit of new chemical biology tools, we developed a specific ligand with inverse agonist properties: GSK3201362, hereafter referred to as GSK1362 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Using an established fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) assay (15), recruitment of comodulator peptide sequences to REV-ERBα protein in the presence of GSK1362 was determined, and compared with the previously reported tertiary amine agonist GSK4112 (Figure 5B). GSK1362 inhibited interaction of the REV-ERBα ligand-binding domain with peptides derived from NCoR1 and SMRT2, two repressive comodulators, characteristic actions of an inverse agonist. The interaction of a peptide derived from RIP140, a comodulator for NF-ĸB/RelA–dependent cytokine gene expression, with REV-ERBα was also repressed in a dose-dependent manner. In contrast, the agonist compound GSK4112 promoted the recruitment of NCoR1 and SMRT2 and did not regulate recruitment of the RIP140 peptide. The activity of GSK1362 was also compared with that of GSK4112 using a Bmal1 reporter assay. GSK1362 concentration-dependently increased transcription, while GSK4112 caused inhibition (Figure 5C), suggesting an inverse agonist effect of the compound acting to relieve BMAL1 repression by endogenous REV-ERB ligands such as heme. To gain additional information on GSK1362 engagement with REV-ERBα protein, we established a cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA), which revealed a change in REV-ERBα protein stability resulting from GSK1362 exposure (Supplemental Figure 6B). CETSA is a simple, robust, and agnostic assay, which reports changes in protein structure induced by ligand binding (25). A model for GSK1362 bound to REV-ERBα was constructed from the crystal structure of REV-ERBα bound to NCoR ID1 (26) (pdb 3N00) (Figure 5D). Key REV-ERB interactions with the ligand are driven by the highly hydrophobic ligand-binding domain of the protein and include the terminal 4‑chlorobenzyl group flanked by Phe433 and Phe477 along with the central aromatic ring interacting with Val447. The O-methyl ethanolamine side chain of the oxazole proved crucial for activity, which could interact through a key hydrogen bond with Lys473. Importantly, GSK1362 lacked the LXR activity that was seen in first-generation REV-ERB ligands, as it failed to induce expression of the known LXR target genes Abca1 and Abcg1 (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 REV-ERBα ligand GSK1362 represses inflammatory genes in macrophages and epithelial cells and stabilizes REV-ERBα protein. (A) Chemical structure of GSK1362. (B) Effect of GSK1362 and GSK4112 on peptide fragment recruitment to REV-ERBα. (C) Cotransfection of HEK293 cells with HA–Rev-Erbα and Bmal1-Luc reporter. Cells were treated with GSK1362 or GSK4112 at different concentrations for 24 hours before luciferase assay. Values plotted relatively to 0.1% DMSO; error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data representative of n = 3. (D) Models showing GSK1362 docked in REV-ERBα ligand-binding domain. (E) qPCR analysis of LXR target genes in peritoneal exudate cells treated ex vivo with GSK1362 at 10 μM or GW3965, a standard LXR agonist, at 2 μM for 4 hours. Data presented as mean ± SD; n = 3, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (F) qPCR analysis of cytokine mRNA in alveolar macrophages collected at ZT8, seeded into plates and directly treated with GSK1362 at 10 μM in the presence or absence of LPS at 100 ng/ml for 4 hours. Data presented as mean ± SD; n = 3, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (G) qPCR analysis of Cxcl5 in LA-4 cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 16 hours later with ligands at 10 μM, followed 2 hours later by IL-1β at 1 ng/ml for 2 additional hours. Data normalized to unstimulated control cells and presented as mean ± SD; representative of n = 3, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (H) REV-ERBα protein in LA-4 cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 16 hours later with ligands at 10 μM for 4 hours. Representative of n = 3. (I) REV-ERBα protein in NHBE cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 16 or 28 hours later with ligands at 10 μM for 4 hours. Representative of n = 3.

We previously demonstrated that the REV-ERB agonist GSK4112 inhibited cytokine production from activated macrophages (5). We were therefore surprised to discover that REV-ERB inverse agonist GSK1362 also inhibited LPS induction of several inflammatory cytokines from alveolar macrophages (Figure 5F). In bone marrow–derived macrophages, GSK1362 inhibited Il-6 gene expression in a REV-ERBα–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7A), but had no effect on Ccl2, Cxcl1, or Cxcl2, highlighting the complex effects of REV-ERB ligands. We also used the previously described REV-ERBα antagonist SR8278 (27), and found that this had no effect on Il-6. These studies do not exclude the possibility of further off-target effects of the GSK1362 ligand; therefore, we screened GSK1362 against a panel of 20 nuclear receptors, which did not reveal any significant activity (Supplemental Table 7). Therefore, we add to evidence that GSK1362 acts through REV-ERBα, but GSK1362 cannot be regarded as a chemical probe, as it may have additional targets, which remain to be defined.

Extending our analysis to bronchial epithelial cells, GSK1362 inhibited Cxcl5 transcript induction in mouse LA-4 cells, as did, to a lesser extent, the REV-ERB natural ligand hemin (Figure 5G), providing an additional line of evidence that Cxcl5 is a REV-ERB target gene in airway epithelial cells. In contrast, the REV-ERB ligands had no major effect on other inflammatory genes (Supplemental Figure 7B). Unfortunately, despite exhaustive efforts and trying multiple antibodies, we were not successful in determining high-confidence ChIP-Seq results for endogenous REV-ERBα in LA-4 cells, which would have helped us to uncover potential recruitment of REV-ERBα to the Cxcl5 gene promoter or enhancer regions in airway epithelial cells.

While these studies of REV-ERB ligand action were under way, we noted a marked increase in REV-ERBα protein abundance with all ligands tested, but, more importantly, with the novel ligand GSK1362 (Figure 5H). This was also seen in human primary bronchial epithelial (NHBE) cells, which have intact circadian REV-ERBα oscillations (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). However, in NHBE cells, the 2 REV-ERB ligands GSK1362 and GSK4112 had complex and divergent effects on multiple proinflammatory cytokines upon IL-1β stimulation (Supplemental Figure 7E), again emphasizing the critical role of cell type–specific factors in determining the action of REV-ERBs, the limitations of REV-ERBs as drug targets for inflammatory diseases, and important differences in response between cell types.

Rapid degradation of REV-ERBα protein is mediated by inflammatory stimuli, and reversed by the inverse agonist GSK1362. While studies have highlighted the importance of the clock in modulation of inflammation, there is evidence that this connection is bidirectional and the inflammatory response itself can affect molecular clock pathways (28, 29). As REV-ERB ligands both repressed inflammatory responses and increased REV-ERBα protein concentration, the effect of inflammation on REV-ERBα protein was determined. Previous reports support inhibition of REV-ERBα transcription by inflammation (11, 30), but here we observed very rapid loss of REV-ERBα protein in inflamed lung tissue (Figure 6A). We also found that the REV-ERBα protein lacking its DBD also showed such degradation, again in lung tissue (Figure 6B). This was mimicked by inflammatory cytokine action in vitro (Figure 6C), and was opposed by GSK1362 (Figure 6D). Therefore, GSK1362 stabilizes REV-ERBα protein, identifying an important site of inflammatory/circadian crosstalk, an effect mediated, in part, by inflammatory activation of p38 MAP kinase (Figure 6E). REV-ERBα protein levels were greatly increased when cells were treated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 6F), identifying the 26S proteasome as promoting rapid REV-ERBα protein degradation.

Figure 6 Inflammatory stimuli promote REV-ERBα degradation. (A) Whole-lung REV-ERBα protein in WT mice 2 or 4 hours after aerosolized LPS (2 mg/ml) or saline solution for 20 minutes at CT8 (see Methods). REV-ERBα densitometry (mean ± SEM) was normalized to β-actin and to saline at 2 hours; n = 6, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (1-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (B) Whole-lung REV-ERBα protein in mice after aerosolized LPS (2 mg/ml) or saline solution for 20 minutes at ZT4 for 5 hours. REV-ERBα densitometry (mean ± SD) was normalized to β-actin and to group 1; n = 3, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA, post hoc Bonferroni). (C) REV-ERBα protein in NHBE cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 18 hours later with TNF-α or IL-1β at 10 ng/ml for 1 hour. (D) REV-ERBα protein in NHBE cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 18 hours later with GSK1362 or DMSO at 10 μM followed 15 minutes later by cycloheximide (CHX) at 10 μM and IL-1β at 1 ng/ml. Cells were lysed at different times as indicated. (E) REV-ERBα protein in SW1353 cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 23 hours later with kinase inhibitors for 30 minutes followed by IL-1β at 5 ng/ml for 1 hour. (F) REV-ERBα protein in SW1353 cells synchronized by serum shock and treated 23 hours later with PBS, TNF-α, or IL-1β at 5 ng/ml for 1 hour in the absence and presence of MG132 at 5 μM. All blots are representative of at least n = 3.

Posttranslational mechanisms are required for REV-ERBα degradation, and are blocked by the inverse agonist GSK1362. Posttranslational modifications such as phosphorylation, SUMOylation, and ubiquitination constitute an important regulatory system in nuclear receptor function. The rapid, proteasomal degradation of REV-ERBα induced by inflammatory cytokine action suggests a ubiquitination step. Indeed, REV-ERBα was rapidly ubiquitinated in response to either IL-1β or TNF-α action, an effect blocked by GSK1362 (Figure 7A). Interestingly, ubiquitination of REV-ERBα upon IL-1β treatment was also prevented by the CDK inhibitor roscovitine (Figure 7B), suggesting that the CDK1/FBXW7 pathway targeting REV-ERBα, described in previous studies (31), is activated by inflammatory cytokines. In addition to CDK inhibition impairing ubiquitination, the SUMO protease SENP-1 was also highly effective (Figure 7C), indicating that SUMOylation is a requirement for REV-ERBα ubiquitination, and prompting further investigation into REV-ERBα SUMOylation, which revealed Ubc9-dependent SUMO-2 ligation (Figure 7D). IL-1β promoted SUMO-2 ligation to REV-ERBα, whereas ligand GSK1362 blocked it (Figure 7E), and again inhibition of CDKs with roscovitine blocked SUMOylation (Figure 7F), supporting a pathway of phosphorylation followed by SUMO-dependent ubiquitination. As we had identified p38 inhibition to block inflammatory cytokine–driven REV-ERBα degradation, we looked for a p38 role in SUMOylation also, and indeed showed that p38 inhibition, but not JNK inhibition, reduced REV-ERBα SUMOylation (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 Requirement of posttranslational modifications for REV-ERBα degradation. (A–C) Ubiquitinated REV-ERBα protein in HEK293T cells transfected with HA–Rev-Erbα, His-Ub, and SENP-1 plasmids and treated with GSK1362 at 10 μM, roscovitine at 25 μM, and TNF-α or IL-1β at 5 ng/ml for 4 hours in the presence of MG132 at 5 μM. (D–G) SUMO-2 ligation to REV-ERBα protein in HEK293T cells transfected with HA–Rev-Erbα, His-SUMO2, Ubc9, and SENP-1 plasmids and treated with GSK1362 at 10 μM and kinase inhibitors and IL-1β or TNF-α at 5 ng/ml for 4 hours in the presence of MG132 at 5 μM. (H) Coimmunoprecipitation of HDAC3 and REV-ERBα protein in HEK293T cells transfected with HA–Rev-Erbα and SENP-1 plasmids and treated with GSK1362 at 10 μM and IL-1β at 5 ng/ml for 4 hours. All blots are representative of at least n = 3.

Inflammatory signaling also drove a SUMOylation-dependent recruitment of HDAC3 to REV-ERBα, an effect that was not disturbed by GSK1362 ligand binding (Figure 7H). The failure of ligand binding to regulate HDAC3 recruitment suggests that the principle mechanism of ligand action to suppress inflammatory cytokine expression is by stabilizing the REV-ERBα protein under conditions favoring rapid degradation. We attempted to localize the modified lysine in REV-ERBα using a mutagenesis approach, but were not able to identify a single, dominant lysine. We consider it likely that the REV-ERBα protein is multiply modified, with a complex code including phosphorylation, SUMOylation, and SUMO-dependent ubiquitination.

Analysis of REV-ERBβ modification, in contrast, revealed only a very minor increase in ubiquitination in response to IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 8A), and we could not detect SUMOylation under any circumstance (Supplemental Figure 8B). This again fits with the divergence of function, with REV-ERBα playing the dominant role in this signaling circuit.