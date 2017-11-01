Uromodulin p.Cys147Trp mutation drives kidney disease by activating ER stress and apoptosis

UmodC147W/+ mice develop chronic kidney disease at 24 weeks and accumulate UMOD in the ER. To create a point mutation at the 147th amino acid of the mouse Umod gene, a single CRISPR RNA guide was generated using in vitro transcription (29), purified, and then injected with Cas9 mRNA, along with a 153-bp single-stranded donor DNA fragment containing the mutation, into C57BL/6J mouse embryos at the single-cell stage (30). These embryos were then implanted into foster mothers and brought to term. Sixty mosaic founder males had tissue sampled for screening. PCR was run across the allele of interest, and the amplicon was cloned into a housing vector for sequencing (Figure 1, A and B). Sequencing results identified 5% of founders with the correctly targeted mutations. Positive founders were bred with WT female mice to produce F1 animals. The heterozygous mice of the F1 generation were found to have germline transmission of 50%. A cohort of heterozygous mice and littermate controls were aged and evaluated at 24 weeks. Mice heterozygous for Umod p.Cys147Trp (UmodC147W/+ mice) had elevated blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine (sCr), markers of kidney failure (Figure 1, C and D). Urinary protein levels were also increased but did not reach significance at this 24-week time point (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93817DS1). The body weights of both males and females were reduced compared with littermate controls (Figure 1E). Consistent with previous reports, levels of UMOD in whole-kidney tissue in mutant animals were elevated and were found to accumulate at a smaller, nonglycosylated pre–Golgi apparatus stage (18). On the other hand, we found that urinary UMOD was markedly reduced in heterozygous mice, consistent with a dominant negative function of this mutant protein (Figure 1, F and G). Loss of UMOD from urine was associated with decreased concentrating capacity, which was determined by measuring urine-specific gravity (Supplemental Figure 1B). We evaluated whole-kidney sections for cellular UMOD expression (Figure 1H). Whereas healthy tubules showed signal for UMOD expression at the luminal surface, mutant mice showed intense signal in intracellular compartments that colocalized with calnexin, an ER membrane marker. Whole-kidney transcripts and protein detection indicated tubular damage in the proximal tubule, which was evidenced by elevated levels of hepatitis A virus cellular receptor 1 (HAVCR1, also known as KIM1). We also observed increases in fibrotic disease markers including laminin, fibronectin (FN1), collagen type I, serpine1 (PAI1), as well as the signaling growth factors CTGF, IGF1, and PDGF-B (Figure 1, I and J). Consistent with these observations, Masson’s trichrome staining revealed significant and widespread interstitial fibrosis in both the cortex and medulla of whole-kidney sections (Figure 1, K and L). Picrosirius red staining revealed marked increases in collagens I and III (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 UmodC147W/+ mice exhibit kidney failure at 24 weeks. (A) Map of murine UMOD locus with annotated WT and mutant p.Cys147Trp sequences (relevant codons are indicated in blue and the point mutation in red). (B) Sequencing results of a representative F0 founder male with a correctly targeted point mutation (in red) and silent mutations (thick black line). (C) BUN results from blood of 24-week-old mice. (D) sCr results from blood of 24-week-old mice. (E) Body weight of 24-week-old male and female mice. (F) Western blot to detect UMOD protein from whole-kidney tissue; the glycosylated band runs larger than the mutant, nonglycosylated band. (G) Western blot to detect UMOD proteins precipitated from urine; levels were undetectable in the mutant urine samples. (H) Immunofluorescence images of kidney sections (7-μm-thick) labeled for the ER marker calnexin (red) and UMOD (green). Arrows indicate an overlap of calnexin and UMOD. Scale bars: 50 μm (original magnification, ×40). (I) Quantitative PCR results for fibrosis-related genes expressed in whole kidneys from 24-week-old mice. (J) Western blot analysis of proteins from whole-kidney tissue to detect markers of fibrosis at the 24-week time point. Note: The blot shown in F was stripped and reprobed for fibrosis markers. (K) Histological images of whole-kidney sections (4-μm-thick) stained with Masson’s trichrome preparation (connective tissue/collagens in blue). Scale bars: 50 μm (original magnification, ×10 [cortex and medulla] and ×4 [kidney]). (L) Quantification of Masson’s trichrome–stained images of collagens. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 6–8 per group. +/+, Umod+/+; C147W/+, UmodC147W/+.

Transcriptional analysis of UmodC147W/+ kidneys reveals TNF signaling and ER stress–induced apoptotic cell death, but not autophagic signaling pathways. To achieve a greater understanding of the mechanisms linking misfolded protein accumulation to the pathogenesis of disease in UmodC147W/+ mice, we performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) of mRNA isolated from whole-kidney tissue and from UMOD-producing epithelial cells purified from mutant mice and littermate controls at multiple time points, including 6, 12, 24, and 30 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] database accession no. GSE102566). Because the isolated UMOD-producing epithelial cells lost expression of Umod by day 10 in culture (Supplemental Figure 2D), only RNA from freshly isolated day-0 fractions was sent for sequencing. At early time points in whole-kidney tissue, including 6 and 12 weeks, we observed a marked activation of genes associated with epithelial injury (Lcn2, Havcr1), matrix dysregulation (Serpine1, Mmp3, Smoc2), complement (Gpr77), the JAK/STAT pathway (Lif, Crlf1, Socs3), and the Myd88-dependent pathway (Il1rn, Ccl2), as well as activation of downstream effectors of the ER unfolded protein response (UPR) (Trib3, Casp4, Casp12, Asns, Atf3) (Figure 2A). Gene ontology (GO) analysis of the most dysregulated genes in whole tissue confirmed the activation of innate immune pathways, positive regulation of inflammation, and response to stress (Supplemental Figure 3A). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis similarly revealed innate immune activation, as well as strong engagement of TNF signaling (Figure 2B). Additional upstream analysis of the dysregulated genes specifically in UMOD-producing epithelial cells at the 12-week time point confirmed the regulation of innate immune pathways and TNF signaling and also demonstrated activation of an intrinsic ER stress–mediated cell death pathway (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Given the activation of these pathways early on in disease, we performed a mini-array in a separate cohort of mice at 24 weeks, at the peak of disease, to assess the extent to which these pathways were maintained or exacerbated. Analysis at 24 weeks confirmed the upregulation of matrix-related genes, the epithelial injury marker Havcr1, innate immunity genes, as well as genes for components of the ER stress/UPR pathway. Interestingly, genes related to macroautophagy, the process by which large proteins, aggregates, and organelles are processed for degradation, were not transcriptionally upregulated (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3D). This was particularly striking, given that we observed aberrant accumulation of mutant UMOD protein in the renal tubular cells of mutant animals (Figure 1).

Figure 2 Transcriptional analysis of UmodC147W/+ kidneys and UMOD-expressing epithelium. (A) Heatmap of the 40 most DEGs with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 and a log 2 fold change of greater than 1. RNA was isolated from whole-kidney tissue from 12-week-old mice. Scale bar is in fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM). (B) Heatmap of selected enriched terms (adjusted P < 0.05) from KEGG pathway analysis of the 40 most upregulated DEGs. RNA was isolated from whole-kidney tissue from 12-week-old mice. (C) GO enrichment analysis for biological process of the 40 most upregulated DEGs in RNA obtained from isolated UMOD-producing cells from 12-week-old mouse kidneys (adjusted P < 0.05). (D) Volcano plot of genes for inflammation, fibrosis, apoptosis, the UPR, and autophagy (performed with a fold-change cutoff of 1.5 and a P-value cutoff of 0.05). RNA was isolated from 24-week-old whole mouse kidney, and the fold change was assessed using quantitative PCR. (E) Transcriptional signature summary diagram for 24-week-old whole-kidney RNA isolate. n = 8–11 per group.

UmodC147W/+ kidneys undergo ER stress and apoptosis and activate innate immunity. Since the mRNA profiling of mutant kidneys and epithelium revealed UPR and ER stress, innate immunity, and apoptosis as prominent upregulated pathways in the transcriptional signature, we evaluated these candidate disease-contributing processes further. Elevated expression levels of central ER stress pathway regulators Atf4, Ddit3 (encoding CHOP), and Trib3, downstream of the PERK-dependent sensing pathway of the UPR, were confirmed at week 24 (Figure 3A). Similarly, protein levels of CHOP, ATF4, and tribbles-3 (TRIB3) were elevated in whole kidneys from mutant animals (Figure 3, B and C). Measurement of the activation of the IRE1α/XBP1-sensing transcriptional response of the UPR was performed using quantitative PCR to directly compare the levels of active, spliced XBP1 transcript with those of the inactive, unspliced form. This method revealed an increase in the ratio of the active to inactive form of the Xbp1 transcript in mutant kidneys, consistent with induction of the UPR and ER stress mechanisms (Figure 3D). Quantitative PCR of whole-kidney transcripts at week 24 revealed a significant increase in activation of a panel of innate immune and apoptotic genes, including Ccl3 (also known as Mip1a), Cxcl2 (also known as Mip2), Tnf, Bbc3, Casp3, and Casp12, respectively (Figure 3, E and F). We observed elevated levels of the active, cleaved form of caspase-3 protein (Figure 3, G and H). Furthermore, the cleaved version of caspase-12 was also increased in mutant animals (Figure 3G). Caspase-12, which is located in the ER may link ER stress to apoptosis and innate immune signaling (31–38). Immunofluorescence staining revealed increased active caspase-3 distributed within UMOD-positive tubules (arrows) (Figure 3I). Interestingly, active caspase-3 was also observed in non-UMOD–positive tubules, suggesting that distal tubules transmit apoptotic signaling to neighboring tubules of the kidney (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 UmodC147W/+ kidneys activate ER stress, innate immune response, and apoptotic pathways. (A) Quantitative PCR of whole-kidney tissue at 24 weeks for key ER stress response genes. (B) Western blot of whole-kidney tissue to detect key ER stress mediators. (C) Western blot of whole-kidney tissue to detect TRIB3. Note: The band with the correct size for the predicted molecular weight is marked with a single asterisk. (D) Quantitative PCR of cDNA from whole-kidney tissue for the ratio of spliced to unspliced Xbp1. (E) Quantitative PCR of cDNA from whole-kidney tissue for relevant innate immune mediators. (F) Quantitative PCR of cDNA from whole-kidney tissue for apoptotic mediators. (G) Western blot of whole-kidney tissue to detect cleaved caspase-3 and total caspase-12 (cleaved band runs below the full-length band). (H) Densitometric analysis for cleaved caspase-3 normalized to GAPDH. (I) Immunofluorescence images of kidney sections (7-μm-thick) labeled for active cleaved caspase-3 (red) and UMOD (green). Arrows indicate tubules positive for active caspase-3 and UMOD. Scale bars: 50 μm (original magnification, ×40). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 6–8 per group.

UmodC147W/+ kidneys are deficient in autophagy. Despite aberrant intracellular accumulation of misfolded, mutant UMOD protein, the RNA-seq analysis demonstrated a lack of upregulation of autophagy genes. Autophagy is an important homeostatic intracellular mechanism for the removal of damaged organelles, cytoplasmic components, and misfolded and aggregated proteins (39–41). To further assess the unexpected lack of upregulation, we evaluated the protein levels of 2 key mediators of autophagy, P62/SQSTM1 and LC3/MAP1LC3B. P62 is a critical ubiquitin-binding scaffold protein that acts as a selective autophagy receptor for ubiquitinated substrates marked for degradation. P62 is recognized by the autophagosome and is itself degraded along with the substrate via autophagy (42, 43). Clearance of autophagic cargo is a hallmark of active autophagy (42). LC3B is a critical component contributing to the integrity of the membrane of the autophagosome. Inactive LC3B I is cleaved into the active LC3B II, and the ratio of these 2 forms reflects on the level of active autophagy (44). In mutant kidneys, we observed both an abundance of P62 and a significantly reduced ratio of active to inactive LC3B (Figure 4, A and B). Not only is this consistent with a lack of engagement of autophagy, but it suggests an active suppression of autophagy mechanisms. Quantitative analysis of a panel of essential autophagy-associated genes also demonstrated a widespread lack of upregulation relative to littermate controls. We observed a significant reduction in gene expression for Map1lc3b, Nbr1, and Atg7 (Figure 4C). An rVista promoter analysis (45) for overrepresented transcription factor binding sites for this panel of selected autophagy genes revealed both FOXO and TFEB binding sites (Figure 4D). The activity levels of TFEB and FOXO3, specifically, have been linked to positive regulation of autophagy (46–51). Protein level analysis of whole-kidney tissues revealed an increased level of active, phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT), which negatively regulates FOXO3 via phosphorylation. Densitometric analysis revealed a 1.5-fold enrichment of inactive p-FOXO3 in mutant kidneys (Figure 4, E and F), which was consistent with suppressed transcriptional regulation of autophagy. To study the impact of mutant UMOD on autophagy specifically in UMOD-producing epithelial cells, we purified primary UMOD-positive murine epithelial cells from mutant and littermate control kidneys at 24 weeks. To further explore whether autophagy is actively suppressed at this time point, we evaluated mTOR, an important negative regulator of the initiation of autophagic phagophore formation via phosphorylation and inactivation of Unc-51–like autophagy-activating kinase 1 (ULK1) (52). Active mTOR also negatively regulates TFEB via phosphorylation, maintaining the transcription factor in the cytosol via conjugation to 14-3-3 proteins (53). In purified UMOD-producing epithelial cells, we detected increased levels of active p-mTOR, as well as inactive p-ULK1 and inactive p-TFEB in the presence of mutant UMOD (Figure 4G). To determine the extent of autophagy suppression at the transcriptional level in the affected UMOD-producing epithelium, we assessed the expression of a broad panel of autophagy-associated genes, with a particular focus on those regulated by TFEB and FOXO (54, 55). We observed a statistically significant, widespread suppression in nearly 90% of all autophagy-associated genes tested (93% of FOXO targets, 83% of TFEB targets), with the single exception of Sqstm1, which was upregulated in mutant cells (Figure 4H). Among the significantly downregulated genes were those encoding autophagic machinery components linked to: autophagic vacuole formation (Atg5, Atg12, Atg16l1, Gabarap Gabarapl1, Gabarapl2, Becn1); targeting proteins to the autophagosome (Atg4b); linking autophagosomes to lysosomes (Vps33a, Vps11); protein transport (Atg10, Atg16l2); and protein ubiquitination (Atg3) (56, 57). Genes associated with transmitting an autophagic response to intracellular signals (Pik3c3, Ulk2), the ATG2-WIPI network (Atg2b, Wipi1, Wipi2, Wdr45), and the cargo-selective complex (CSC) (Vps35, Vps26a) were similarly suppressed (58, 59). Interestingly, transcript expression levels in WT versus mutant UMOD cells of the regulators FOXO3 and TFEB themselves were different. While expression of Foxo3 was significantly downregulated, Tfeb expression was not significantly changed (Figure 4I), suggesting that, in our model, FOXO3 was negatively regulated at both the transcriptional and posttranslational levels, while TFEB was largely regulated at the posttranslational level only in the affected cells.

Figure 4 UmodC147W/+ kidneys are deficient in autophagy. (A) Western blot of whole-kidney tissue at 24 weeks to detect the macroautophagy mediators p62 and LC3B (LC3B I inactive, LC3B II active). (B) Ratio of active to inactive LC3B by densitometric analysis. (C) Quantitative PCR of whole-kidney tissue at 24 weeks for autophagy-related genes. (D) Promoter analysis for overrepresented transcriptional factor binding sites of relevant autophagy-related genes (P-value cutoff: 0.02). (E) Western blot to detect the transcriptional regulator of autophagy genes FOXO3 and the upstream regulator AKT. Note: The blot from A was stripped and reprobed. (F) Densitometric analysis of p-FOXO3 (inactive). (G and H) Quantitative analysis of isolated UMOD-producing primary murine epithelial cells at 24 weeks for autophagy protein regulators and gene transcripts. (G) Western blot analysis of protein regulators of autophagy. (H) Quantitative PCR for a broad panel of autophagy-related genes, supplemented with additional data points from RNA-seq analysis of isolated UMOD-producing cells at 24 weeks. Gene expression was normalized to Gapdh. (I) Transcript analysis of Foxo3 and Tfeb from RNA-seq of isolated UMOD-producing cells at 24 weeks. Gene expression was normalized to Gapdh. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with post-hoc testing. n = 6–9 per group.

Time course reveals disease progression in UmodC147W/+ mice. In order to achieve a better understanding of the trajectory of the phenotype in the mutant mice and how that relates to the cell-signaling and homeostatic pathways implicated, we characterized disease from 6 weeks until 30 weeks. Our analysis revealed that the expected increases in body weight with aging did not occur in mutant mice, with a significant divergence in weight for WT mice at 24 weeks. Kidney weights also were significantly lower in mutant mice by 24 weeks. By 30 weeks, we observed a nearly 50% reduction in kidney mass (Figure 5, A–C). Both BUN and sCr levels were significantly elevated in mutant mice by 12 weeks and progressively increased between 12 and 30 weeks (Figure 5, D and E). We observed large differences in Masson’s trichrome staining for deposition of fibrotic matrix by 24 weeks, coincident with highly upregulated matrix protein transcripts (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4A). To understand the extent of activation of ER stress, cell death, and suppression of autophagic pathways, we purified primary UMOD-producing epithelial cells from mutant and littermate control kidneys. We confirmed significantly elevated expression of Atf4 and Ddit3 (Chop) as early as 6 weeks, while the peak of Trib3 expression occurred at 12 weeks (Figure 5H). It is reported that ER stress–induced expression of Trib3 is regulated by CHOP and ATF4 and that TRIB3 plays a central role in mediating ER stress–induced cell death by sensitizing cells to TNF-α– and TRAIL-mediated apoptosis (60, 61). In line with ER stress activation giving way to a proapoptotic program, UMOD-producing cells revealed elevated Bbc3 (P53-upregulated modulator of apoptosis [PUMA]) at 24 weeks (Figure 5I). PUMA is a central proapoptotic factor elicited by ER stress (62). Both Tnf and Tnfrsf10b (death receptor 5 [DR5]), the receptor for TRAIL, were significantly upregulated in UMOD-producing cells by 12 weeks and continued to be expressed at high levels through 30 weeks (Figure 5I). This pattern was distinct from that of other innate immune cytokines, which had a bimodal distribution (Supplemental Figure 4B). Notably, analysis of autophagy gene expression in cells isolated over this time course revealed no significant differences in expression at 6, 12, and 30 weeks compared with expression in WT kidney, but, as reported above, showed a statistically significant downregulation at 24 weeks, which is when the florid fibrotic disease first appears (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 4C). The observed lack of difference in expression, as opposed to downregulation, at 30 weeks could be explained by selective pressure from the disease environment from 24 to 30 weeks favoring cells with more active expression of autophagy genes, affording them enhanced survival to later time points. Furthermore, in isolated UMOD-producing cells, we also observed differential expression of proteins that are key regulators of autophagy, including increased active p-mTOR and inactive p-FOXO3 and its negative regulator p-AKT in mutant cells (Figure 5, K and L). Consistent with the transcript expression levels, we found that TRIB3 protein levels were increased starting at 12 weeks and maintained through 30 weeks (Figure 5, K and L). Overall, these time-course findings suggest that ER stress upregulation precedes cell death pathway signaling and that active suppression of autophagy is a relatively late response to disease.

Figure 5 Time course reveals a pattern of disease progression in UmodC147W/+ mice. (A) Body weight over time in male and female mice. (B) Left kidney weight over time in male and female mice. (C) Image of 30-week-old kidneys showing a marked reduction the size of the kidneys with mutation. (D) BUN measurements over a 30-week period. (E) sCr over a 30-week period. (F) Masson’s trichrome–stained images from 6 to 30 weeks. Scale bars: 50 μm (original magnification, ×4). (G) Quantification of collagen area (blue stain) from Masson’s trichrome–stained images. (H–J) Quantitative PCR of directly isolated UMOD-producing primary murine tubular epithelial cells over time. (H) Time course showing levels of ER stress genes. (I) Time course showing levels of apoptosis/innate immune genes. (J) Time course showing levels of autophagy-related genes. (K) Representative Western blots to detect proteins in isolated UMOD-producing primary murine epithelial cells from 6 to 30 weeks showing TRIB3 and key autophagy regulators. (L) Densitometric analysis of TRIB3, p-AKT, p-FOXO3, and p-mTOR. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with post-hoc testing. n = 8 per group for 6 to 24 weeks; n = 3 per group for 30 weeks.

Autophagy enhancement removes mutant UMOD in primary human renal epithelial cells. We uncovered an overall lack of upregulation of autophagy across all time points tested and a paradoxical suppression of autophagy during the established disease state at 24 weeks in primary purified murine UMOD-producing cells. We sought, therefore, to explore whether autophagy enhancement could benefit cell health by promoting the removal of aggregated protein to the lysosomal machinery. To screen for the efficacy of relevant compounds in removing aggregated mutant protein in an in vitro system, we established primary, immortalized human UMOD-producing cell lines expressing either WT or mutant UMOD. Human UMOD cells that were directly isolated were highly enriched for UMOD expression as well as expression of 2 markers of distal renal epithelium, SLC12A1 (NKCC2) and KCNJ1 (ROMK) (13, 20, 63, 64) (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Expression of the proximal tubule marker HAVCR1 (KIM1) was largely absent from UMOD-producing cell isolates compared with purified proximal tubule control fractions (Supplemental Figure 2H). Like the mouse UMOD cells, human UMOD cells lost robust expression of UMOD by day 10 in culture (Supplemental Figure 2E). We therefore used lentiviral vectors to establish stable transgenic expression of the WT and mutant forms of UMOD in 2 independent cell lines. The induced expression levels of WT and mutant UMOD were highly similar in the respective cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2I). Characterization of these independent cell lines indicated that expression of mutant UMOD directly reduced expression of important autophagy genes including ATG3, ATG12, and MAP1LC3B (Figure 6A). Consistent with our mouse model, we also observed a significant reduction in the ratio of active to inactive LC3B in the mutant human cell line (Figure 6, B and C). Therefore, production of mutant UMOD protein specifically suppresses autophagy. To study this further, we transiently expressed a transgenic LC3B fusion protein tagged with both red fluorescent protein (RFP) and GFP fluorophores, whereby maturation from the autophagosome to autolysosome via fusion with an acidic lysosome results in loss of the acid-sensitive GFP fluorescence from tagged LC3B, and thus loss of colocalized GFP-RFP puncta. Treatment of the UMOD-mutant cell line with the autophagy-activating compounds rapamycin or torkinib enhanced autophagy flux, detected by loss of LC3B-GFP-RFP (yellow) puncta as early as 6 hours after treatment with the compound, with the effect continuing to 12 hours (Figure 6, D–F). Consistent with this activation of autophagy flux, we observed a statistically significant clearance of the intracellular, aggregated form of mutant UMOD following treatment with either rapamycin or torkinib (Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 6 Autophagy enhancement degrades accumulated mutant UMOD in primary human kidney epithelial cells. (A) Quantitative PCR of human UMOD-producing cell lines (hUMOD+) for key autophagy-related genes. (B) Western blot analysis to detect LC3B (LC3B I inactive, LC3B II active). (C) Ratio of active to inactive LC3B by densitometric analysis. (D) Images of LC3B-GFP-RFP puncta in hUMOD+ C147W-mutant cell line with either DMSO (0.1%), rapamycin (50 nM), or torkinib (10 μM) at 0, 6, and 12 hours. Scale bars: 300 μm (original magnification, ×10). Note the bright-field representation at the top with yellow puncta. Blue lines in the images indicate the cell outline. (E and F) Quantification of the percentage of reduction in the number of LC3B-GFP-RFP puncta from 0 to 6 hours and 0 to 12 hours. (G) Western blot analysis of p-mTOR, UMOD, and LC3B (LC3B I inactive, LC3B II active) in the hUMOD+ C147W-mutant cell line. Note the clearance of the lower, aggregate-sized band of UMOD with treatment of the autophagy enhancers rapamycin and torkinib. (H) Densitometric analysis of the ratio of aggregated to membrane-bound forms of UMOD. Representative data from 1 of 3 (A–F) or 1 of 5 (G and H) experiments are shown. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with post-hoc testing. n = 3–6 per group.

Silencing of TRIB3 in primary human renal epithelial cells rescues ER stress–induced sensitivity to TNF-α– and TRAIL-mediated apoptosis. To study the role of potential signaling pathways downstream of ER stress activation on cell fate, we used the human UMOD-producing cell lines to establish an in vitro human cell–based assay and tested the effect of induced, transient ER stress on cell response. In steady-state conditions, mutant UMOD–producing cell lines expressed higher levels of transcripts for the proapoptotic factors BBC3, TNFSF10 (encoding TRAIL), and TNFRSF10B (encoding death receptor 5, or DR5), whereas the expression levels of TNF and TRIB3 were no different (Figure 7A). We stimulated mild, transient ER stress by short exposure to low-dose brefeldin A (an inhibitor of trafficking from the ER to the Golgi apparatus) and observed a dose-dependent increase in expression of ATF4, DDIT3 (CHOP), HSPA5 (BIP), and TRIB3 in the UMOD-mutant line that was not seen in the control cell lines expressing WT UMOD (Figure 7, B and C). Interestingly ATF4 and DDIT3 were significantly upregulated at baseline; however, transcripts for the chaperone proteins HSPA5 and TRIB3 were not. This would suggest that some elements of ER stress are moderately activated in steady-state conditions in mutant cells, but the level of stress is not substantial enough to elicit expression of the downstream genes. A threshold level of ER stress must be met before the cell death–promoting gene TRIB3 is upregulated. In addition, when the cell lines were subjected to transient ER stress, we observed that the mutant UMOD-producing cell lines were more susceptible to caspase-3 and caspase-7 activation when subsequently treated with exogenous TNF-α or TRAIL for 24 hours (Figure 7, D–F). To determine the role of TRIB3 in mediating the ER stress–induced susceptibility to cell death, we silenced TRIB3 with siRNA (Supplemental Figure 5). Once the method of silencing was established, the cell lines were pretreated with siRNA and then exposed to ER stress followed by exogenous cytokines. The level of caspase-3 and caspase-7 activity upon TNF-α and TRAIL treatment in mutant cell lines was markedly suppressed when TRIB3 was silenced (Figure 7, D–F).

Figure 7 Silencing of TRIB3 in primary human renal epithelial cells rescues them from ER stress–induced sensitivity to TNF-α– and TRAIL–mediated apoptosis. (A) Quantitative PCR of human UMOD-producing cell lines for the expression of genes related to ER stress–mediated apoptosis. (B and C) In vitro protocol for inducing mutant UMOD protein–mediated apoptosis. (B) Timeline diagram indicating the experimental setup for transient treatment of UMOD-producing cell lines with the ER stress inducer brefeldin A (5 and 10 μg/ml). (C) Quantitative PCR of human UMOD-producing cell lines treated as indicated in panel B for key genes related to ER stress. Note the dose responsiveness to increasing concentrations of brefeldin A. (D–F) In vitro platform for assessing the role of TRIB3 in ER stress–mediated apoptosis in primary human UMOD-producing cell lines. (D) Schema of the experimental protocol for TRIB3 silencing, transient induction of ER stress with brefeldin A, recovery, stimulation with cytokines to induce apoptosis, and quantification of caspase-3 and caspase-7 activity. (E) Images of caspase-3, -7 activity (in purple) of human UMOD-producing cell lines after 24 hours of treatment with vehicle, TNF-α (50 ng/ml), or TRAIL (50 ng/ml). Scale bars: 300 μm. (F) Quantification of caspase-3, -7 activity normalized to the cell area. Note the marked reduction in response to TNF-α and TRAIL treatment in the mutant cell line with TRIB3 silencing. Representative data from 1 of 3 experiments are shown (A, C, E, and F). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-way ANOVA with post-hoc testing. n = 3–6 per group.

Suppression of TNF-α signaling slows the progression of kidney disease. UMOD-mutant kidneys have increased expression of critical proapoptotic mediators, including TRIB3, DR5, TNF-α, and BCL2-binding component-3, and have elevated active caspase-3 by 24 weeks. UMOD-mutant human cell lines are more susceptible to TNF-α– and TRAIL-mediated apoptosis following induced ER stress. We therefore reasoned that inhibition of TNF-α signaling might be an attractive approach to reduce the activation of the apoptotic signaling cascade in susceptible distal epithelium and thereby preserve organ function. To test this hypothesis, we stimulated mutant UMOD human cell lines with TNF-α and subsequently treated them with the soluble recombinant fusion protein TNFR:Fc or isotype IgG control antibody. TNFR:Fc reduced caspase-3, -7 activity to below baseline levels, indicating that the inhibitory activity could suppress responses to exogenous TNF-α, but also probably suppresses the effect of endogenously produced TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 6A). Next, we treated a cohort of UmodC147W/+ mice and their littermate controls twice weekly from 10 to 16 weeks of age with isotype control antibody or soluble TNFR:Fc to antagonize TNF-α (Figure 8A). This time frame is consistent with the first signs of an ER stress–regulated apoptotic response, such as TRIB3 upregulation. While whole kidneys from mutant mice treated with IgG control showed substantial enrichment of the active, cleaved form of caspase-3 at 16 weeks, kidneys from TNFR:Fc-treated mice showed a marked reduction of active caspase-3 (Figure 8B). Consistent with a reduction of apoptotic cell death mechanisms, we observed a statistically significant improvement in renal function in TNFR:Fc-treated mutant mice compared with that in isotype-treated animals, demonstrated by reduced levels of BUN and sCr (Figure 8, C–F). Furthermore, even at 16 weeks, prior to the florid fibrosis observed at 24 weeks, trends in reduced expression of the profibrotic genes Fn1, Col1a1, Serpine1 (Pai1), and Ctgf and the inflammatory and apoptotic mediators Ccl3, Cxcl2, Il6, Tnf and Bbc3, Casp12, and Tnfrsf10b (Dr5), respectively, were observed in TNFR:Fc-treated mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). This approach also reduced protein levels of the profibrotic signaling factor CTGF (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) and the extracellular matrix proteins fibronectin and laminin (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G).