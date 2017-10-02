Deficiency in Kelch protein Klhl31 causes congenital myopathy in mice

Skeletal muscle–specific expression of Klhl31. We discovered Klhl31 as a gene that was significantly downregulated in differentiated myoblasts isolated from mice with satellite cell–specific deletion of Mef2a, Mef2c, and Mef2d (13). The mouse Klhl31 promoter contains 3 MEF2 consensus-binding sites, one of which is conserved to human at approximately 500 bp upstream of the transcriptional start site (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93445DS1). A 2-kb fragment of the mouse Klhl31 promoter cloned into a luciferase reporter vector was activated approximately 40-fold when cotransfected with MEF2-VP16 into COS-7 cells. This induction was abrogated by about 50% when the proximal MEF2 consensus-binding site was mutated, confirming MEF2-responsive activation (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Klhl31 mRNA and protein were highly enriched in skeletal muscle tissue, with relatively low mRNA levels detected in cardiac tissue (Figure 1, A and B). Additionally, the transcript was detected in embryonic striated muscle tissue and increased in abundance after birth (Figure 1C) as well as in the C2C12 myoblast cell line following differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Skeletal muscle-specific expression of Klhl31. (A) Quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) data from a C57BL/6 multitissue library shows the Klhl31 transcript is restricted to skeletal muscle, with relatively low levels in the heart (n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Quad, quadriceps; TA, tibialis anterior; GP, gastrocnemius plantaris; Sm. Intest., small intestine; WAT, white adipose tissue. (B) Western blot analysis of Klhl31 protein expression using a C57BL/6 multitissue panel confirms that Klhl31 is expressed exclusively in skeletal muscle. GPS, gastrocnemius plantaris soleus. (C) Klhl31 transcript is expressed in the embryo and increases throughout development and into adulthood in striated muscle (n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Loss of Klhl31 results in skeletal muscle abnormalities. To explore the role of Klhl31 in muscle function, we generated a loss-of-function mouse model by CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing using a single guide RNA (gRNA) that targeted the first coding exon 369 bp downstream of the ATG start codon (Supplemental Figure 1D). Mosaic F 0 mice were screened for indels, and a founder with a 2-bp insertion that creates an in-frame early TAA stop codon 386 bp downstream of the ATG was chosen for further analysis. Mosaic Klhl31 mice were backcrossed to C57BL/6 mice, and mice heterozygous for the 2-bp insertion were selected for breeding. Intercrosses of heterozygous Klhl31-KO mice yielded homozygous KO mice, and the loss of Klhl31 was confirmed at the mRNA and protein levels. While Klhl31 mRNA was significantly downregulated in the KO mice (Figure 2A), immunoblotting and immunofluorescent detection methods confirmed that the protein was completely eliminated (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing eliminates Klhl31 protein and causes body weight reduction in Klhl31-KO mice. (A) qRT-PCR of 6-week-old WT and Klhl31-KO quadriceps shows a significant reduction in the Klhl31 transcript (n = 3 for both genotypes). ***P < 0.001. (B) Western blot analysis showing loss of Klhl31 protein in skeletal muscle at P10. (C) Immunofluorescent detection of Klhl31 protein in P10 quadriceps of WT and Klhl31-KO mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Body weight curve of WT and Klhl31-KO mice (WT, n = 5; HET, n = 17; and KO, n = 5). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, WT versus KO. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (E) Representative images of 2-week-old Klhl31-KO mice with WT littermates. Statistical analyses were performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Klhl31-KO mice were born seemingly healthy, but they showed a reduction in body weight beginning around P10 (Figure 2D), and between P14 and P21, the KO mice were visibly distinguishable from their WT littermates (Figure 2E). The change in body weight coincided with a decrease in the mean cross-sectional area (CSA) of myofibers at P10, indicative of impaired postnatal muscle growth (Figure 3, A and B). To determine whether the loss of body weight was due to a decrease in muscle weight or the weight of other organs, we weighed several different muscle groups and organs in 6-week-old mice. Every muscle group tested weighed significantly less in the KO mice compared with WT, while other organ weights were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Although the KO mice demonstrated hypotrophic myofibers by P10, further histological analysis revealed normal myonuclear positioning and unaltered H&E and desmin staining (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). However, by 4 weeks of age, in addition to having hypotrophic myofibers, KO mice began to exhibit an accumulation of internalized myonuclei and pathological desmin aggregation (Supplemental Figure 3C), which was further exacerbated by 12 weeks of age (Figure 3, C and D). Additionally, protein aggregates, centralized nuclei, and a paucity of sarcomeric proteins could easily be detected in longitudinal sections by H&E staining of quadriceps (Supplemental Figure 3D). Membrane proteins involved in muscular dystrophies (15, 16), however, were unperturbed (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Loss of Klhl31 causes multiple muscle abnormalities. (A) Laminin immunostaining of P10 WT and Klhl31-KO quadriceps. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of the mean CSA of WT and KO (n = 4 for both genotypes). **P < 0.01. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) H&E staining of quadriceps muscle from 12-week-old WT (left) and KO (right) mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Desmin immunostaining of quadriceps from 12-week-old WT (left) and KO (right) mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) NADH-TR staining of quadriceps from 4-week-old animals reveals a disorganized intermyofibrillary matrix, central cores (white arrowheads), and rubbed out fibers (red arrowheads) in KO. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) Transmission electron microscopic images of (F) 4-week-old animals. In transverse orientation (top panel), KO mice show myofilament loss (white arrowhead) and pleomorphic dense structures (arrows). Red arrowhead denotes a myofibril with a normal pattern of myofilaments. In longitudinal sections (lower panel), numerous mitochondria are evident, Z-line streaming (white arrowhead) is abundant, and numerous Z-discs are degenerated (red arrowheads). Scale bars: 0.5 μm (upper panel); 2 μm (lower panel). (G) Transverse sectioning through quadriceps of 7-month-old KO animals (top panel) reveals a severely dilated SR (white arrowheads). A profound loss of myofilaments is evident in KO mice. Longitudinal sectioning demonstrates a loss of the sarcomere architecture and Z-disc continuity (white arrowhead in bottom panel). Scale bars: 0.2 μm (upper panel); 0.5 μm (low panel) (n = 3 for both genotypes). (H) Grip-force strength test of 6-week-old WT and KO mice. Each symbol represents the average grip force from 6 grip-force trials from an individual mouse. (n = 6 for both genotypes). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analyses were performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Assessment of the mitochondrial architecture and the sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) networks by NADH-tetrazolium reductase (NADH-TR) staining revealed an increase in the number of oxidative fibers, core-like lesions, and rubbed out fibers in the KO mice by 4 weeks of age (Figure 3E). Electron microscopy also revealed an increase in the number of mitochondria in KO mice compared with WT littermate controls (Figure 3F), consistent with the increased NADH-TR staining. In addition, the KO mice contained clusters of myofibrils that lacked discernible myofilaments (Figure 3F), a feature that was even more pronounced in older animals (Figure 3G). Pleomorphic dense structures and Z-disc streaming were also present in the KO animals, and in some instances, the Z-disc was completely degenerated (Figure 3F). Older animals exhibited sarcomeric disarray, myofibril degeneration, and an immensely dilated SR network (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Next, we tested the biological effects of Klhl31 loss of function by subjecting 6-week-old male mice to grip-strength tests. Klhl31-KO mice showed a significant decrease in muscle strength in both the forelimbs and hind limbs compared with WT mice (Figure 3H). These findings indicate an essential role for Klhl31 in maintaining postnatal skeletal muscle integrity and function.

Klhl31 localizes predominantly to the Z-disc. Immunostaining of isolated myofibers showed colocalization of Klhl31 with desmin (Figure 4A) and a complete overlap with the Z-disc protein α-actinin (Figure 4B), suggesting that Klhl31 is localized to the Z-disc and cytoskeletal network. No immunostaining for Klhl31 was observed in isolated myofibers from Klhl31-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6), confirming the specificity of the antibody. While we saw no nuclear localization of Klhl31 in vivo, a previous report suggested that Klhl31 localizes to the nucleus and cytoplasm when overexpressed in COS-7 cells (17). To test this and to further validate our antibody, we also transfected COS-7 cells with a myc-tagged Klhl31 expression plasmid and costained the cells using antibodies that recognize myc or Klhl31. When these cells were visualized, only the cells that were transfected with myc-Klhl31, as evidenced by myc staining, were immunoreactive to the Klhl31 antibody, highlighting the cytoplasmic localization and the specificity of the Klhl31 antibody (Figure 4C). As a control, and to be confident that our Klhl31 antibody did not detect myc, we transfected a myc-tagged Bag3 expression plasmid into COS-7 cells and similarly costained the cells with antibodies that recognize myc or Klhl31. Cells that were transfected with myc-Bag3 were positive for the myc signal, but were negative for any signal when stained with the Klhl31 antibody (Figure 4D). These findings demonstrate that the cytoplasmic Klhl31 protein predominantly localizes to the Z-disc in skeletal muscle. This localization differs from that of Klhl40, another muscle-specific kelch-like protein, which was reported to localize to the A- and I-bands (6–8).

Figure 4 Klhl31 is a Z-disc protein. (A and B) Immunohistochemistry of isolated WT quadriceps myofibers stained with (A) desmin and Klhl31 antibodies. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) α-Actinin and Klhl31 antibodies. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C). COS-7 cells transfected with a C-terminal Myc-tagged Klhl31 or (D) a C-terminal Myc-tagged Bag3 and stained with antibodies recognizing Myc and Klhl31. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Dysregulated sarcomeric, mitochondrial, and SR proteins in Klhl31-KO mice. Kelch-like proteins are generally thought to act as substrate-specific adaptors for Cul3-mediated protein degradation through the Ub proteasome system (UPS) (11, 12). Indeed, in coimmunoprecipitation assays in COS-7 cells, we observed a strong interaction between myc-tagged Cul3 and a 3XFlag-tagged Klhl31, suggesting that Klhl31 could be involved in a CRL complex (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Dysregulated proteins in Klhl31-KO mice. (A) Coimmunoprecipitation assays show Cul3 and Klhl31 interact in transfected COS-7 cells. (B) Representative Western blots of 2-week-old WT and Klhl31-KO quadriceps (WT, n = 3; KO, n = 4). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of 2-week-old WT and Klhl31-KO quadriceps (WT, n = 3; KO, n = 4). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Statistical analyses were performed using an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To identify potential substrates of Klhl31, we performed a tandem affinity purification (TAP) of 3XFlag-HA–tagged Klhl31 in C2C12 myotubes, followed by mass spectrometry (MS). In parallel, we performed proteomic analysis of 4-week-old WT and Klhl31-KO quadriceps to identify differentially expressed proteins in vivo (see Supplemental Methods). All but one of the differentially expressed proteins identified in the KO mice by proteomics were upregulated (Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that the main function of Klhl31 might be to target proteins for degradation. Six proteins in common were identified in the in vivo proteomics analysis and the TAP, including sarcomeric, SR, and mitochondrial proteins (Table 1). The differential expression of most of these proteins was confirmed by Western blot analysis and immunofluorescence (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7). Moreover, the transcript levels of the identified proteins were unchanged or decreased, suggesting that the increase in protein levels was regulated posttranscriptionally (Figure 5C).

Table 1 Proteins identified by proteomics of 4-week-old Klhl31-KO quadriceps and by TAP of C2C12 myotubes.

Sarcolemmal membrane-associated protein (Slmap) was the most upregulated protein identified by proteomics from the Klhl31-KO quadriceps (Supplemental Table 1), but was not identified by TAP in C2C12 myotubes. Slmap is a muscle-enriched, integral membrane protein and a component of the striatin-interacting phosphatase and kinase (STRIPAK) complex, which has been described as possessing roles in multiple cellular processes, including signaling, trafficking, cell migration, and cardiac function (18). Previous reports have shown that Slmap is involved in microtubule organization (19), myoblast fusion (20), and excitation-contraction coupling (21). It has also been reported that mutations in SLMAP may give rise to Brugada syndrome (22). Intriguingly, transgenic mice overexpressing Slmap specifically in cardiomyocytes display cardiac dysfunction and a dilated SR (23), similar to the abnormalities observed in the skeletal muscle of Klhl31-KO mice.

FlnC, upregulated during skeletal muscle growth 5 (Usmg5), and cytoskeletal associated protein 4 (Ckap4) were all found to be increased in abundance in Klhl31-KO muscle and identified by TAP. FlnC is a well-characterized Z-disc protein that repeatedly folds and unfolds during contraction, a process that makes FlnC prone to damage and require regular turnover (24). Usmg5, also known as diabetes-associated protein in insulin-sensitive tissues (DAPIT), is a small, muscle-enriched 58–amino acid peptide that is part of the mitochondrial ATP synthase (25–27). In cell lines, Usmg5 overexpression causes mitochondrial dysfunction and glucose mishandling (28) and its overexpresssion is also seen in porcine models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (29). Ckap4, also known as Climp-63, is a ubiquitously expressed protein and many functions have been attributed to it (30). Interestingly, the overexpression of Ckap4 has been consistently shown to cause dilation and rearrangement of the endoplasmic reticulum (31, 32), similar to the expanded and dilated SR in Klhl31-KO mice.

Klhl31 acts as a CRL substrate adapter. Since Klhl31 interacts with Cul3 and nearly all of the differentially expressed proteins in the KO mice were upregulated, it seems likely that Klhl31 functions primarily as a CRL substrate adapter by targeting proteins for degradation. To determine whether Klhl31 could interact with any of the proteins identified by TAP and proteomics, we performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments in transfected 293T cells. We were able to detect an interaction between Klhl31 and FlnC (Figure 6A); however, we were unable to demonstrate interaction between Klhl31 and Usmg5 or Slmap (Supplemental Figure 8). Next, we tested whether Klhl31 could ubiquitinate FlnC. In transfected 293T cells, FlnC expression was nearly ablated in the presence of Klhl31, Cul3, and WT Ub (Figure 6B). Conversely, the addition of a mutant K48R Ub or the absence of Klhl31 had no effect on FlnC expression (Figure 6B). FlnC polyubiquitination could be observed in the presence of Klhl31 and WT Ub by immunoprecipitating FlnC and immunoblotting against Ub. Consistent with these findings, in the presence of the mutant K48R Ub, we observed an intense band at the appropriate size of FlnC with diminished polyubiquitination, suggesting FlnC is ubiquitinated but cannot polymerize the K48-linked Ub chain required for proteasomal degradation (Figure 6B). In addition, we were able to detect large FlnC aggregates in Klhl31-KO skeletal muscle (Figure 6C), which is also observed in both humans and mouse models of FlnC myopathies (33, 34). Given that Klhl31 interacts with FlnC and not Slmap or Usmg5, it is likely that the primary defect in Klhl31-KO mice is Z-disc instability due to accumulation of FlnC and that the upregulation of Slmap and Usmg5 is secondary. Furthermore, transgenic mice expressing Slmap (Slmap-TG) under the control of the skeletal muscle actin (SKA) promoter did not exhibit centronuclear myopathy or central core disease; however, Slmap-TG mice had significantly smaller myofibers (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). We therefore looked at the expression of FlnC Slmap and Usmg-5 proteins in younger animals and confirmed that FlnC upregulation precedes the increased levels of Slmap and Usmg5 in Klhl31-KO mice (Figure 6D).