Leukocyte RhoA exchange factor Arhgef1 mediates vascular inflammation and atherosclerosis

Arhgef1 deletion prevents Ang II–induced leukocyte recruitment. We first analyzed the proinflammatory action of Ang II by measuring Ang II–induced leukocyte-endothelium interaction in vivo in Arhgef1–/– mice by intravital microscopy. “Arhgef1–/– mice” refers to mice with constitutive knockout of the Arhgef1 gene in Arhgef1lox/lox mice mated to CMV-Cre deleter mice. Ang II induced a time-dependent and losartan-sensitive increase in leukocyte rolling and adhesion in Arhgef1lox/lox mice that was strongly reduced in Arhgef1–/– mice, while blood cell count was similar (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92702DS1). This inhibition of Ang II–induced leukocyte recruitment in Arhgef1–/– mice was associated with a reduction of circulating proinflammatory cytokines in Arhgef1–/– mice compared with Arhgef1lox/lox mice (Supplemental Figure 3). To discriminate between the roles of endothelial cells and leukocytes in the decreased Ang II–induced leukocyte rolling and adhesion caused by Arhgef1 deletion, we next analyzed the endothelial expression of vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM1) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM1) (Figure 1C). Both in basal condition and after Ang II stimulation, the expression of VCAM1 and ICAM1 was similar in Arhgef1–/– and Arhgef1lox/lox mice, suggesting that the reduced recruitment of leukocytes resulted not from a downregulation of endothelial adhesion molecules but rather from an alteration of leukocyte binding. To confirm this hypothesis, we compared the ability of Arhgef1–/– and Arhgef1lox/lox leukocytes to adhere in vitro on ICAM1 under static conditions and on HUVEC monolayers under flow conditions (Figure 1, D and E). Basally, adhesion of Arhgef1–/– and Arhgef1lox/lox leukocytes to ICAM1 was similar. However, Ang II stimulation increased the adhesion of Arhgef1lox/lox leukocytes on ICAM1 but had no effect on Arhgef1–/– leukocytes (Figure 1D). Similarly, in the in vitro flow chamber assay on HUVEC monolayers, Arhgef1 deletion prevented Ang II–induced stimulation of leukocyte rolling and adhesion on HUVECs (Figure 1E). These in vitro results thus support an essential role of leukocytes in the impairment of leukocyte-endothelium interaction in Arhgef1–/– mice.

Figure 1 Deletion of Arhgef1 inhibits leukocyte rolling and adhesion. (A) Time-dependent in vivo effect of Ang II (30 pmol) on leukocyte rolling and adhesion in mesenteric vessels of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice (n = 5 mice). (B) Effect of losartan on leukocyte rolling and adhesion induced by Ang II (30 pmol, 4 hours) in mesenteric vessels of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice (n = 5 mice). (C) Representative immunoblot of VCAM1, ICAM1, and β-actin in lysates of aortas from Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice before (0) and 4 and 8 hours after Ang II treatment (n = 3) and corresponding quantification. All lanes were run on the same gel, but lanes 3 and 4 were noncontiguous as indicated by the black dividing line. (D) In vitro static adhesion of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– leukocytes on ICAM before (0) and 1 and 4 hours after Ang II treatment (n = 6 experiments). (E) In vitro analysis of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– leukocyte rolling and adhesion on HUVECs under shear flow, before (–) and 4 hours after (+) Ang II treatment (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Arhgef1lox/lox vs. Arhgef1–/– in same condition; §P < 0.05, §§P < 0.01, §§§P < 0.001, relative to the control condition for Arhgef1lox/lox; #P < 0.05, relative to the control condition for Arhgef1–/–; Mann-Whitney.

Arhgef1 deletion in leukocytes prevents Ang II–induced leukocyte recruitment. To prove that the loss of Arhgef1 expression in leukocytes is indeed the primary cause of the altered Ang II–induced leukocyte adhesion to the endothelium in vivo, we generated several combinations of bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice. We confirmed successful transplantation (Supplemental Figure 4) and analyzed leukocyte-endothelium interaction by intravital microscopy (Figure 2A). As expected, Arhgef1lox/loxArhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/–Arhgef1–/– chimeric mice reproduced the phenotype of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice, respectively, with a marked stimulation of leukocyte rolling and adhesion by Ang II in Arhgef1lox/loxArhgef1lox/lox mice but not in Arhgef1–/–Arhgef1–/– mice (Figure 2A). In Arhgef1–/–Arhgef1lox/lox chimeric mice that lacked Arhgef1 only in hematopoietic cells, the stimulatory effect of Ang II on leukocyte adhesion and rolling was lost (Figure 2A). In contrast, repopulation of Arhgef1–/– recipient with Arhgef1lox/lox BM restored leukocyte rolling and adhesion response to Ang II (Figure 2A). These chimeric models thus demonstrate that the defective Ang II–induced leukocyte rolling and adhesion in Arhgef1–/– mice were due to the loss of Arhgef1 expression in leukocytes.

Figure 2 Deletion of the RhoA exchange factor Arhgef1 in leukocytes inhibits Ang II–induced leukocyte rolling and adhesion, and β 2 integrin activation. (A) In vivo leukocyte rolling and adhesion in chimeric mice before (–) and 4 hours after Ang II treatment (30 pmol) (n = 5). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, Ang II vs. control condition for Arhgef1lox/lox BM donor; ####P < 0.0001, Arhgef1lox/lox vs. Arhgef1–/– BM donors in same condition; 1-way ANOVA followed by Sidak post hoc test. (B) Expression of LFA-1 and Mac-1 in leukocytes from Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice before (0) and 1 and 4 hours after Ang II treatment (n = 5). (C) Expression of the active, high-affinity β 2 integrin in leukocytes from Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– mice before (0) and 1 and 4 hours after Ang II treatment (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Arhgef1lox/lox vs. Arhgef1–/– in same condition; §P < 0.05, §§P < 0.01, §§§P < 0.001, relative to the control (0) condition for Arhgef1lox/lox; Mann-Whitney in B and C.

Arhgef1 deletion in leukocytes affects β 2 integrin activation. Adhesion of leukocytes to endothelial cells and ICAM1 is mediated by the β 2 integrins, mainly LFA-1 (CD18/CD11a) and Mac-1 (CD18/CD11b). To assess a potential role of Arhgef1 in the regulation of the expression and/or the conformational state of the β 2 integrins, we first determined the membrane expression of LFA-1 and Mac-1 in Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– leukocytes. In Arhgef1lox/lox leukocytes, Ang II stimulation induced an increase in both LFA-1 and Mac-1 expression (Figure 2B). Surprisingly, under basal conditions, LFA-1 and Mac-1 expression was upregulated in Arhgef1–/– leukocytes compared with Arhgef1lox/lox, but was not increased by Ang II (Figure 2B). β 2 Integrin activation results in a conformational change that depends on both RhoA- and Rap-dependent signaling (18–20). This conversion to a high-affinity open conformation leads to the formation of the epitope for the 24 antibody (mAb 24). We therefore used this activation reporter epitope to assess the expression of high-affinity β 2 integrins at the membrane of Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– leukocytes (Figure 2C). Under resting condition, the expression of high-affinity β 2 integrins is similar in Arhgef1lox/lox and Arhgef1–/– leukocytes (Figure 2C). Ang II increased the expression of high-affinity β 2 integrins in Arhgef1lox/lox but not in Arhgef1–/– leukocytes, indicating the requirement of Arhgef1 for the regulation of the β 2 integrin conformational state in leukocytes.

Arhgef1 deletion prevents atherosclerosis. Because recruitment of leukocytes, involving both leukocyte β 2 integrins (21) and AT1 receptors (7), is critical in the development of atherosclerotic lesions, we hypothesized that Arhgef1 participates in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. We therefore analyzed the development of high-fat diet–induced atherosclerosis in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– double-knockout mice compared with Ldlr–/–Arhgeflox/lox mice (Figure 3). Both en face Oil Red O staining of the complete aorta and analysis of aortic root sections revealed a significant reduction in atherosclerotic lesion formation in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice (Figure 3A), despite a similar systolic arterial pressure and plasma total cholesterol level in the 2 groups of mice (Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, Arhgef1 genotype did not affect the plasma lipid profile, and the uptake of oxidized LDL by peritoneal macrophages isolated from the 2 groups of mice was the same (Figure 3, D and E). In agreement with these functional observations, the expression of the macrophage scavenger receptor CD36 and the major lipid droplet protein ADRP was not modified by Arhgef1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that the reduction of atherosclerotic lesions in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice was not related to a reduced macrophage lipid uptake. These results suggest that neither a modification of lipid metabolism nor a change in hemodynamic condition accounts for the reduced atherosclerosis in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice compared with Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox mice. Immunofluorescence analysis of aortic root sections using anti-CD3 and anti-CD68 antibodies revealed that Arhgef1 deficiency reduced the infiltration of lymphocytes and monocytes into the lesions (Figure 3F and Figure 4A). This observation was confirmed by flow cytometry analysis that showed a significant reduction of the number of leukocytes, T lymphocytes, and macrophages in atherosclerotic aortas from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice compared with Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox mice (Figure 4B). In agreement with these observations, the level of the macrophage marker F4/80 transcript (Adgre1) was found to be significantly lower in atherosclerotic aortas from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice than in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox mouse samples, in association with a decreased level of Il1b and Tnfa transcripts (Figure 4C). In contrast, Icam1 and Vcam1 transcript levels were similar in atherosclerotic aortas from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox mice, indicating that endothelial cell activation/dysfunction was not affected by Arhgef1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 6). In vitro experiments showed that Arhgef1 deficiency did not affect cytokine secretion by isolated T cells (Supplemental Figure 7). All together these results strongly suggest that the reduction of atherosclerosis and lesion inflammation in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice resulted from the decreased number of the immune cells in atherosclerotic lesions. This reduction of immune cell accumulation in plaques induced by Arhgef1 deletion is in agreement with the role of Arhgef1 in mediating adhesion of leukocytes to the endothelium and suggests that the protective role of Arhgef1 deletion against atherosclerosis in the Ldlr–/– mouse model was mainly due to the loss of Arhgef1 expression in leukocytes.

Figure 3 Deletion of the RhoA exchange factor Arhgef1 inhibits atherosclerosis. (A) Quantification of atherosclerotic lesions in whole aorta and the aortic root (original magnification, ×10) of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice (*P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice). (B) Plasma cholesterol concentration in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice at the beginning, and after 6 and 12 weeks of high-fat diet (n = 5). §§P < 0.01, relative to the control (0) condition for Arhgef1lox/lox; ##P < 0.01, relative to the control (0) condition for Arhgef1–/–. (C) Systolic blood pressure of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice after 12 weeks of high-fat diet. (D) FPLC cholesterol profile of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice after 12 weeks of high-fat diet. (E) Oxidized LDL uptake in peritoneal macrophages from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice quantified by [3H]-cholesterol uptake and illustrated above by BODIPY staining. (F) Representative images of CD3, CD68, and Arhgef1 staining of aortic root sections from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice (n = 6; scale bars: 20 μm). Mann-Whitney test in A–C and E; 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc test in D.

Figure 4 Deletion of Arhgef1 decreases immune cell accumulation and inflammation in atherosclerotic aorta. (A) Representative photomicrographs of CD68 macrophage staining and corresponding quantitative analysis of macrophage accumulation in atherosclerotic lesions of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice (original magnification, ×10; *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test). (B) Quantification of total leukocytes, T lymphocytes, and macrophages in atherosclerotic aorta of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– by flow cytometry (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney test). (C) Measurements by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR of mRNA levels of the macrophage markers Adgre1, Il1b, and Tnfa (encoding F4/80, IL-1β, and TNF-α, respectively) in atherosclerotic aorta of Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– (*P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test). Results are expressed as relative quantity (RQ).

Arhgef1 deletion in leukocytes prevents atherosclerosis. To confirm the contribution of leukocyte Arhgef1 to atherogenesis, both Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Lldr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice were irradiated and repopulated with BM cells from Ldlr/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice. The size of atherosclerotic lesions was significantly reduced in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox mice with transplanted Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– BM that expressed Arhgef1 in all tissues excepted in hematopoietic cells (Figure 5A) despite similar plasma lipid profiles (Figure 5, B and C). By contrast, atherosclerotic lesions were enhanced in Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– mice reconstituted with Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox that only expressed Arhgef1 in hematopoietic cells (Figure 5A). This result shows that Arhgef1 genotype of leukocytes confers the atherosclerosis phenotype to Ldlr–/– mice, thus indicating an essential role of leukocyte Arhgef1 in the formation of atherosclerotic lesions in mice.

Figure 5 Deletion of the RhoA exchange factor Arhgef1 in leukocytes inhibits atherosclerosis. (A) Quantification of atherosclerotic lesions in whole aorta and aortic root (original magnification, ×10) of chimeric Ldlr–/– mice (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox donor vs. Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– donor in the same recipient Ldlr–/–Arhgef1 genotype). (B) Plasma cholesterol concentration in Ldlr–/– chimeric mice (irradiated Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– recipient mice transplanted with BM from Ldlr–/–Arhgef1lox/lox and Ldlr–/–Arhgef1–/– donor mice) at the beginning (0), and after 6 and 12 weeks of high-fat diet (n = 5 in each group). (C) FPLC cholesterol profile in Ldlr–/– chimeric mice after 12 weeks of high-fat diet (n = 5 in each group). 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni post hoc test.

Arhgef1 is expressed in inflammatory cells in human atherosclerotic lesions. In humans, activation of the RAAS leads to Jak2-mediated activation of Arhgef1 in leukocytes (16). In order to assess whether leukocyte Arhgef1 may play a role similar to that observed in mice in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis in humans, we performed Arhgef1 immunostaining in human carotid atherosclerotic lesions (Figure 6). Immunohistochemical staining shows that Arhgef1 is expressed in vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells but the strongest expression level is observed in immune cells, with a correlation between Arhgef1 and CD3-positive areas in atherosclerotic lesions (Figure 6A). Coimmunofluorescent staining shows that T cells in the lesion (CD3; Figure 6B) expressed high levels of Arhgef1, compared with B cells (CD20; Figure 6B) or macrophages (C68; Figure 6B), and this was confirmed by quantification using Pearson’s correlation coefficient analysis (Figure 6B).