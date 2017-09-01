Inborn errors in RNA polymerase III underlie severe varicella zoster virus infections

Identification of heterozygous mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C in 4 children with acute severe VZV infection. Genomic DNA from 21 children with severe acute VZV infection was subjected to WES. Due to the low incidence of severe acute VZV infection, we decided to first focus on novel or very rare mutations (minor allele frequency [MAF] <0.0001 in the ExAC database (http://exac.broadinstitute.org/), which contains WES data of 60,706 individuals; as well as the in-house WES database of the Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases [HGID] laboratory, which contains WES data of 3,055 individuals with diverse infectious diseases). We searched for rare nonsynonymous (including missense, stop loss or stop gain, start loss, in-frame or frameshift insertions or deletions) and splice site mutations, in a comprehensive list of genes known to be involved in IFN immunity (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92280DS1). This search led to the identification of 3 heterozygous missense mutations in POLR3A (M307V, Q707R, R437Q) in 3 children (P2, P3, P4), respectively; and 2 heterozygous missense mutations in POLR3C (L11F, R438G) in 2 children (P1, P3), respectively. Interestingly, P3 is heterozygous for both POLR3A and POLR3C missense mutations. We therefore further looked for POLR3A or POLR3C variations with a MAF <0.01 in the ExAC database and <0.005 in the 1000 Genomes database (http://www.internationalgenome.org/), and found that P4 is also heterozygous for an R84Q variation in POLR3C. Therefore, a total of 4 of 21 patients carry heterozygous missense mutations in POLR3A and/or POLR3C encoding two subunits of the intracellular DNA sensor POL III (Table 1). Using the same criteria, no other immunity genes, including genes encoding other subunits of POL III, were found to be mutated in more than two patients in the cohort; there was a significant enrichment of mutations in the exomes of the severe VZV infection cohort compared with (i) exomes of patients in the HGID database with infectious diseases other than severe VZV infection or (ii) exomes in the ExAC database. Importantly, mutations in POLR3A or POLR3C were significantly enriched in the severe VZV infection cohort (VZV cohort vs. control cohort consisting of 1,220 individuals of the HGID cohorts with non-viral infections and 2,504 individuals from the 1000 Genomes database, either under a monogenic inheritance model [ethnic origin–adjusted P = 0.002 and 0.0046 for POLR3A and POLR3C, respectively] or under a digenic inheritance model [ethnic origin–adjusted P = 0.0012]; Supplemental Table 2).

Table 1 Genetic data and predictions in POL III mutations in VZV patients

Monogenic and digenic POLR3A, POLR3C mutations may underlie severe VZV infection with incomplete clinical penetrance. The 4 patients, who did not have a history of unusually severe infections, were of European ancestry, and no consanguinity was reported. P1 and P2, two Belgian boys, were aged 3 and 5 years, respectively when they were seen in hospital due to VZV encephalitis (P1) and cerebellitis (P2). P3 and P4, one boy and one girl, born to French and German parents, respectively, were aged 5 and 11 years when they developed VZV pneumonitis (P3) and encephalitis (P4). A summary of the clinical infection history of the patients and available whole blood immunophenotyping is given in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. In the patients exomes, no mutations were found in the genes encoding proteins in the TLR3 pathway; other DNA sensing pathways, including cGAS, IFI16, and STING; or other proteins in the signaling pathways leading to IFN production. No mutations were found in other known PID genes. Sanger sequencing confirmed the POLR3A and POLR3C mutations (Supplemental Figure 1), and familial segregation suggested incomplete penetrance in the case of monogenic POLR3A or POLR3C mutations (P1, P2) (Figure 1A). One of the two siblings of P2, a non-identical twin brother, carried the same POLR3A M307V mutation as P2 and experienced chickenpox twice. No other mutation carriers from the two families have experienced severe infection due to VZV or other viruses. Higher but still incomplete clinical penetrance may apply in the case of digenic POLR3A and POLR3C mutations (P3 and P4 families), as the father of P3, who carried the same heterozygous mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C as P3, had cytomegalovirus encephalitis at the age of 20 years. No clinical varicella has been reported for the father of P3. No biological material was available from the father of P4, while her mother carried the same heterozygous POLR3A R437Q mutation as P4. The father of P4’s mother, from whom no biological material was available, experienced suspected viral meningitis at the age of 16 years. Figure 1B depicts the localization of the mutations in the POLR3A and POLR3C proteins, which are part of the active site and initiation subcomplex of POL III, respectively (30, 31). All mutations lie within highly conserved regions of the proteins (Supplemental Figure 2). All the identified mutations have Combined Annotation-Dependent Depletion (CADD) scores above the predicted Mutation Significance Cutoffs (MSC) of 95% confidence (Supplemental Figure 3) (32, 33). The genes themselves are highly conserved and subject to purifying selection, with low gene damage index and purification coefficient (34). Immunoblotting of peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) lysates from P1–P4 for levels of POLR3A and POLR3C revealed that these proteins were expressed at levels comparable to those in healthy controls (Figure 1C). Collectively, these findings suggest that heterozygous mutations in the POLR3A and POLR3C genes may underlie life-threatening VZV disease, and the inheritance mode may be monogenic (P1, P2) or digenic (P3, P4).

Figure 1 Heterozygous mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C in patients with acute severe VZV infection. (A) Pedigrees for the families with allele segregation. Family members heterozygous for the same mutations as that of the probands are indicated by a vertical line. Gray shading: individuals affected by a relevant clinical phenotype, although not precisely the same as what affected the probands. (B) Illustration of the localization of the identified mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C. eWH, extended winged helix; CC, coiled coil. (C) PBMC lysates from P1–P4 and two healthy controls were analyzed for protein levels of POLR3A, POLR3C, and β-actin by immunoblotting. (D) Schematic representation of POL III highlighting the subunits in the different subcomplexes. (E) Cryo-EM structure of POL III with the identified mutations highlighted in red. (F) Close-up image of the POLR3A-POLR3C interface harboring 4 of the 6 identified mutations.

Structural modeling of POLR3A and POLR3C mutations. POL III is a multi-subunit protein complex consisting of 17 subunits, which are organized into different subcomplexes, involved in DNA/RNA binding, initiation of transcription, enzymatic activity, and termination of transcription (Figure 1D) (30). When we modeled the mutations from each of the 4 patients onto the cryo-electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae POL III, we found that two of the three POLR3A mutations were localized in regions exposed to the surface (P3, Q707R; P4, R437Q) (Figure 1E), while the third POLR3A mutation (P2, M307V) and all of the 3 POLR3C mutations localized to buried parts of the proteins at or close to the POLR3A-POLR3C interface (P2, M307V) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 5). To test the impact of the mutations in POLR3C on the biophysical properties of the proteins, we expressed the WT and mutant proteins as His-tagged proteins in bacteria. This was not feasible with POLR3A, since this protein is poorly expressed from bacteria. All POLR3C forms could be expressed, and WT and R438G (P3) were precipitated with cobalt affinity resin (Supplemental Figure 4). By contrast, the L11F (P1) and R84Q (P4) mutants failed to bind the resin. This may suggest that the L11F and R84Q mutants have altered biophysical properties, the nature of which requires further investigation.

Induction of IFNs by AT-rich DNA in human PBMCs is POL III–dependent. In a first set of experiments, we aimed to evaluate whether stimulation by AT-rich DNA in PBMCs induces IFN responses in a POL III–dependent manner. When PBMCs from healthy controls were incubated in the presence or absence of the POL III inhibitor ML60218, we observed that the inhibitor was able to block IFNA2 and IFNB expression induced by poly(dA:dT) but not by the TLR7/8 agonist R848 (Supplemental Figure 5). Stimulation of sorted PBMC subpopulations revealed that CD14+CD16– monocytes induced the highest levels of IFNA2 in response to poly(dA:dT) (Figure 2A). The frequency of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) in the thawed PBMC populations was low (0.2 %), so we evaluated the impact of pDCs on poly(dA:dT)-induced IFN production by depleting this cell type prior to stimulation. The pDC-depleted PBMCs still induced robust, but significantly reduced, expression of IFNA2 (Figure 2B). These data demonstrate that poly(dA:dT) induces IFN expression through the POL III pathway in PBMCs and stimulates specific cell populations, most notably classical monocytes.

Figure 2 Impaired DNA-stimulated induction of IFNs in PBMCs from patients with mutations in POL III genes. (A and B) PBMCs from 3 healthy controls were sorted into the indicated cell types and transfected with poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml), herring testes (HT) DNA (2 μg/ml), or poly(I:C) (2 μg/ml). Total RNA was harvested 6 hours later, and levels of IFNA2 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. Mono, monocytes. (C) RNA from untreated PBMCs from P1–P4 and controls was analyzed for levels of 5S rRNA. (D–H) Levels of IFNA2, IFNB, and IFNL1 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR, in total PBMC RNA harvested 6 hours after stimulation, in PBMCs from P1–P4 and a panel of 4 healthy controls were transfected with (E and F) poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml) or (H) poly(I:C) (4 μg/ml); (G) PBMCs from 3 VZV patients not carrying POLR3 mutations and 4 healthy controls were transfected with poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml). For all PCR data, the levels of the mRNA of interest were normalized to GAPDH, and data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 replicates from 3 independent experiments. Ctrl, controls. Average of 4 sex- and age-matched controls. NS, P > 0.05; *0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.01 < P < 0.001; ***0.001 < P < 0.0001. Groups were compared pairwise using post hoc t tests based on data from all groups and 1-way ANOVA.

Impaired AT-rich DNA–stimulated IFN production by PBMCs from POLR3A-, POLR3C-mutated patients. To start investigating the patient cells, we first examined the levels of 5S rRNA, which is transcribed in a POL III–dependent manner. Interestingly, PBMCs from the 4 patients were indistinguishable from control cells with respect to the levels of 5S rRNA (Figure 2C). By contrast, PBMCs from all patients exhibited a strongly impaired ability to induce expression of IFNA2, IFNB, and IFNL1 upon stimulation with poly(dA:dT) (Figure 2, D–F). Importantly, this was not observed when we examined PBMCs from children with VZV infection not carrying mutations in the POL III genes (Figure 2G) or from donors who harbored other heterozygous mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C but had not experienced severe VZV infection (Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, cells from the patients responded normally to stimulation with transfected polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)] (Figure 2H), which stimulates the MAVS pathway at the level of RIG-like receptors downstream of POL III (35). To determine whether the identified phenotype in PBMCs was also observable in other cell types, we compared induction of IFNB expression in fibroblasts from a healthy donor and P3 after stimulation with RNA or DNA or infection with VZV. In contrast to the observation in PBMCs, fibroblasts from P3 responded normally to poly(dA:dT) (Supplemental Figure 7A and data not shown). Interestingly, immunoblotting revealed that the potent IFN-inducing DNA sensor cGAS was expressed at very low levels in PBMCs compared with fibroblasts, monocyte-derived macrophages, and keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Collectively, PBMCs from patients with mutations in genes encoding the POLR3A and POLR3C subunits of the POL III complex exhibited a reduced capacity to mount IFN expression in response to AT-rich DNA.

AT-rich regions from the VZV genome stimulate IFN expression in controls but not patient PBMCs. Since POL III initiates promoter-independent transcription from DNA regions with high AT content (26), we analyzed the VZV genome for AT content. The overall AT content in the VZV genome is 54%. Interestingly, the VZV genome included several islands with high AT content, between 70% and 80% (Figure 3A). A comparison with other human pathogenic herpesviruses revealed that the abundance of AT-rich regions was very low in the genomes of HSV-1, HSV-2, and Epstein-Barr virus, whereas several AT-rich regions were found in the CMV genome, although not to the same extent as in the VZV genome (Figure 3A). From the VZV genome we selected two 72mers located in AT-high and AT-low clusters, respectively (Figure 3B). PBMCs from controls or patients were stimulated with VZV-AT-high and VZV-AT-low dsDNA, and induction of IFNA2 was examined. Similar to what was observed after stimulation with poly(dA:dT), the cells from all 4 patients displayed impaired ability to induce IFNA2 expression after stimulation with VZV-AT-high DNA (Figure 3C). In contrast to this, the response to VZV-AT-low DNA was less affected in patient cells (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 AT content in herpesvirus genomes. (A) The content and distribution of AT-rich regions in the genomes of VZV were compared with those in the genomes of HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and CMV using the EMBOSS Isochore algorithm. Data are presented to show regions in the genome with AT content greater than 70% AT. The regions harboring the sequences termed “VZV-AT-high DNA” and “VZV-AT-low DNA” are indicated by blue and red stars, respectively. (B) Sequences and genome localization of “VZV-AT-high” and “VZV-AT-low” DNA. (C and D) PBMCs from P1–P4 and 3 controls were transfected with VZV-AT-high or VZV-AT-low DNA (2 μg/ml). Total RNA was harvested 6 hours later, and levels of IFNA2 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 replicates from 3 independent experiments. UT, untreated. NS, P > 0.05; *0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.01 < P < 0.001; ***0.001 < P < 0.0001. Groups were compared pairwise using post hoc t tests based on data from all groups and 1-way ANOVA.

Impaired ability of patient cells to produce the immunostimulatory RNA PAMP. POL III transcribes AT-rich DNA to produce an RNA product carrying a tri-phosphate signature in the 5′ end (ppp-RNA) (26, 27). This RNA can serve as agonist for the RIG-I/MAVS pathway (26, 27) (Figure 4A). To functionally characterize the ability of POL III from patient cells to bind DNA, we used an assay where we immunoblotted for POL III subunits in poly(dA:dT) precipitates (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). This assay showed that interaction between AT-rich DNA and POL III was impaired in lysates from P1, but not P2 and P3, compared with controls (Figure 4B). P4 was not examined due to the limited availability of material from this patient. To examine for production of the immunostimulatory RNA PAMP, we adapted a protocol described previously (26, 27) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 8C). Interestingly, RNA isolated from P1–P3 cells transfected with poly(dA:dT) or VZV-AT-high DNA stimulated significantly less IFNB mRNA expression as compared with RNA isolated from transfected cells from healthy donors (Figure 4, D and E). These data suggested that cells from patients with heterozygous mutations in the POLR3A and POLR3C genes may lead to functional defects in the POL III DNA sensing system and impaired ability to convert AT-rich DNA into the immunostimulatory RNA PAMP, thus providing a molecular mechanism for the impaired IFN responses to AT-rich DNA of the patients’ PBMCs.

Figure 4 Impaired production of immunostimulatory RNA by patient cells after transfection with AT-rich DNA. (A) Schematic illustration of the pathways through which poly(dA:dT) and poly(I:C) induce IFN expression. (B) Poly(dA:dT) beads incubated with cytoplasmic extracts of PBMCs from healthy controls, P1, P2, and P3 were precipitated (precip) and immunoblotted with anti-POLR3A and anti-POLR3C. (C) Overview of the assay used to evaluate for POL III activity. (D and E) PBMCs from P1, P2, P3 and 4 healthy controls were transfected with poly(dA:dT) or VZV-AT-high DNA (2 μg/ml). Total RNA was isolated 14 hours later and transfected into HEK293 cells. Total RNA was isolated 6 hours later, and levels of IFNB mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. The levels of IFNB mRNA were normalized to GAPDH, and data are presented as mean ± SD from 3 replicates from 2 independent experiments. Lipo, Lipofectamine. *0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.01 < P < 0.001; ***0.001 < P < 0.0001. Groups were compared pairwise using post hoc t tests based on data from all groups and 1-way ANOVA.

Reduced IFN induction in response to VZV infection in PBMCs from POLR3A-, POLR3C-mutated patients. To evaluate whether the POLR3A, POLR3C mutations also had an impact on the innate immune response to VZV infection, we treated PBMCs from controls and the 4 patients with VZV-infected MeWo cells and evaluated expression of type I and III IFNs, as well as ISGs. An initial characterization of the MeWo-PBMC coculture system revealed that viral replication occurred in both MeWo cells and PBMCs, whereas IFN expression was observed only in the PBMCs and only upon coculture with infected MeWo cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We observed that both cell-associated and cell-free virus induced IFN expression, and that full induction of IFN responses was dependent on viral gene expression, as indicated by its inhibition by UV treatment (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). VZV-infected MeWo cells did not produce detectable levels of IFNL1 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 9B). For IFNA2 expression, PBMCs from P3 and P4, but not P1 and P2, showed reduced ability to induce this response during VZV infection (Figure 5A). For type III IFNs, P1, P3, and P4, but not P2, failed to induce IFNL1 expression in the VZV-infected cultures (Figure 5B). The impaired VZV-induced IFN expression in P1, P3, and P4 was translated into lower induction of the ISG CXCL10 (Figure 5C). The finding demonstrates that although infection of MeWo cells with VZV stimulated only low IFN gene expression in control PBMCs, it lead to ISG expression, which, importantly, was abolished in cells from P1, P3, and P4. For P1, we examined for a wider range of ISGs, since we observed impaired induction of IFNL1 but not IFNA2. Importantly, P1 PBMCs failed to induce a large number of ISGs during VZV infection (Supplemental Figure 10). By comparison, PBMCs from children with VZV infection not carrying mutations in the POL III genes induced expression of IFNA2 and IFNL1 to the same extent as PBMCs from healthy children after VZV infection in vitro (Figure 5, D and E). Interestingly, when PBMCs from the family of P3 were treated with VZV-infected MeWo cells, we observed that both children carrying the mutations failed to mount IFNL1 expression after VZV infection (Supplemental Figure 11A). The impaired IFN response to VZV infection was also observed in PBMCs from the father of P3, who did carry the same POL III mutations as P3, but the impairment was not as pronounced as observed in cells from the children with the mutations (Supplemental Figure 11A). PBMCs from the mother of P4, who is heterozygous for the same R84Q POLR3C mutation as P4 but does not carry P4’s other POLR3A mutation, displayed a normal response to VZV-infected MeWo cells, and hence the role of this R84Q POLR3C mutation in P4’s severe VZV infection remains unclear (major gene vs. modifier). We also noted that PBMCs from adults generally stimulated significantly higher IFN expression after VZV infection than PBMCs from children (Supplemental Figure 11A). Immunoblotting revealed that the levels of cGAS, POLR3A, and POLR3C were expressed at comparable levels among the P3 family members (Supplemental Figure 11B), thus suggesting a more complex explanation for the age-dependent innate response to VZV infection than merely differential expression of DNA sensors. In summary, these data demonstrated that digenic mutations in POLR3A and POLR3C (P3 and P4) were related to severe cellular phenotypes of IFN induction upon VZV infection in PBMCs, while milder cellular phenotypes were related to monogenic POLR3C mutation (P1), and monogenic POLR3A mutation was not related to impaired responses to VZV (P2).

Figure 5 PBMCs from P1, P3, and P4 exhibit defective ability to produce IFNs during VZV infection and to control the virus. PBMCs from P1–P4 (A–C and F–H), 3 VZV patients not carrying POL III gene mutations (D and E), and age-matched healthy controls (A–H) were treated with VZV-infected MeWo cells. Total RNA was harvested 48 hours after initiation of coculture with VZV-MeWo cells. (F and G) PBMCs from P1–P4 and age-matched healthy controls were treated with IAV, measles virus, poliovirus, or reovirus (Reo) (all MOI 5). Total RNA was harvested 6 hours later. Levels of IFNA2, IFNL1, CXCL10, and Orf63 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR as indicated. For all PCR data, the levels of the mRNA of interest were normalized to GAPDH, and data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 replicates from 3 independent experiments. Average of 4 age-matched controls. NS, P > 0.05; *0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.01 < P < 0.001; ***0.001 < P < 0.0001. Groups were compared pairwise using post hoc t tests based on data from all groups and 1-way ANOVA.

Responses to other viruses in patients’ PBMCs. To examine whether the impaired IFN response to virus infection was specific to VZV, we also infected POLR3A-, POLR3C-mutated patient PBMCs with HSV-1 and a panel of RNA viruses and measured accumulation of IFN transcript. While PBMCs from P1 exhibited reduced IFN expression after HSV-1 infection, the response in P2 and P3 was only marginally or not different from control cells (Supplemental Figure 12). Cells from P4 were not examined. With respect to RNA virus infections, all 4 patients’ cells responded with normal expression of type I and III IFNs to all viruses tested (Figure 5, F and G). Examination of the induction of IFNA2 and IFNL1 in cells from patients carrying mutations previously shown to confer susceptibility to HSE revealed that only IRF3 deficiency, but not TLR3 or TRIF deficiency, conferred reduced VZV-stimulated IFN expression (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B) (17, 18, 22). This IRF3 defect also ablated induction of IFNL1 by HSV-1 but did not affect the response to influenza A (IAV) infection (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D).

Impaired control of VZV replication by PBMCs from POLR3A-, POLR3C-mutated patients. Finally, we evaluated whether patient cells exhibited impaired ability to control VZV replication. VZV-infected MeWo cells were cocultured with PBMCs from controls or each of the 4 patients, and we measured expression of viral Orf63, which is among the most abundant viral transcripts (36). Consistent with the impaired IFN responses to VZV by PBMCs from P1, P3, and P4, we observed that VZV infection in MeWo cells gave rise to significantly higher viral gene expression when cocultured with PBMCs from P1, P3, or P4. By contrast, viral gene expression in cultures with P2 PBMCs was similar to that of the controls (Figure 5H), which is consistent with the normal IFN responses to VZV in P2 cells.

Reconstitution of WT POLR3C expression in P1 PBMCs rescues the control of VZV replication. To examine whether the impaired responses observed in patient cells were due to the mutations on POL III subunits, we wanted to reconstitute WT gene expression. Transduction of P1 PBMCs with lentivirus encoding WT or L11F POLR3C led to significantly higher levels of POLR3C mRNA compared with those in cells transduced with a control lentivirus (Figure 6A). Importantly, cells from P1 transduced with WT, but not L11F, POLR3C gained the capacity to produce IFNL1 in response to poly(dA:dT), while the response to poly(I:C) was unaffected (Figure 6, B and C). Next, the transduced cells from P1 were infected with VZV, and levels of IFNL1, IFNA2, and Orf63 mRNAs were evaluated. Interestingly, in patient cells transduced with WT POLR3C but not in cells transduced with empty vector or L11F POLR3C, VZV infection induced IFNL1 expression (Figure 6D), and increased levels of IFNA2 (Figure 6E). The elevated induction of IFN in patient cells transduced with WT POLR3C was mirrored in reduced viral expression of Orf63 (Figure 6F). Transduction of WT POLR3C into cells from a healthy donor did elevate POLR3C mRNA levels, but did not affect IFNL1 expression after stimulation with poly(dA:dT) or infection with VZV (Figure 6, G–I). Thus, reconstitution of WT POLR3C expression in P1 PBMCs restored the ability to induce IFN expression upon VZV infection and to control VZV replication.

Figure 6 Rescue of WT POLR3 expression restores IFN response and control of VZV infection. (A) RNA was isolated from PBMCs from P1, which were either left untreated, or transduced with a lentivirus encoding WT or L11F POLR3C or carrying empty vector. Levels of POLR3C mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. (B and C) The transduced P1 PBMCs were treated with poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml) or poly(I:C) (4 μg/ml). Total RNA was harvested 6 hours later, and levels of IFNL1 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. (D–F) The transduced P1 PBMCs were treated with VZV-infected MeWo cells. Total RNA was harvested 48 hours later, and levels of IFNL1, IFNA2, and Orf63 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR as indicated. (G) PBMCs from a healthy donor was transduced with a lentivirus encoding WT POLR3C or carrying empty vector. Levels of POLR3C mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. (H and I) The transduced control PBMCs were treated with poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml) or with VZV-infected MeWo cells. Total RNA was harvested 6 and 48 hours later, respectively, and levels of IFNL1 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR as indicated. (J and K) RNA was isolated from PBMCs from P3, which were either left untreated, or transduced with a lentivirus encoding WT POLR3A, WT POLR3C, or carrying empty vector. Levels of POLR3A and POLR3C mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. (L and M) The transduced P3 PBMCs were treated with poly(dA:dT) (2 μg/ml) or poly(I:C) (4 μg/ml). Total RNA was harvested 6 hours later, and levels of IFNL1 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR. (N and O) The transduced P3 PBMCs were treated with VZV-infected MeWo cells. Total RNA was harvested 48 hours later, and levels of IFNL1 and Orf63 mRNA were determined by RT-qPCR as indicated. NS, P > 0.05; *0.01 < P < 0.05; **0.01 < P < 0.001; ***0.001 < P < 0.0001. Groups were compared pairwise using post hoc t tests based on data from all groups and 1-way ANOVA.

Reconstitution of WT POLR3A and POLR3C expression in P3 PBMCs rescues the control of VZV replication. P3 and P4 carry mutations in both POLR3A and POLR3C, and we were interested in examining whether there was a requirement for correction of both mutations to mount innate immune responses. Therefore, cells from P3 were transduced with WT POLR3A and POLR3C (Figure 6, J and K). Transduction of either WT subunit enabled the cells to induce IFNL1 in response to poly(dA:dT) and VZV without significantly affecting the responsiveness to poly(I:C) (Figure 6, L–N). Transduction with both POLR3A and POLR3C led to a marginal, but not statistically significant, further elevation of the response to poly(dA:dT) and VZV. Finally, VZV replication was modestly impaired in cells incubated with patient PBMCs transduced with WT POLR3A, and was largely abrogated if incubated with patient PBMCs transduced with WT POLR3C or both POLR3A and POLR3C (Figure 6O). Collectively, the results indicate that the impaired ability of P1 and P3 PBMCs to produce IFNs in response to VZV was rescued by expression of the WT genes, which correlated with regained control of virus replication. A summary of the cellular phenotypes observed is shown in Supplemental Table 6. Collectively, these reconstitution experiments established causal relationships between monogenic POLR3C mutation (P1) or digenic POLR3A, POLR3C mutations (P3), and impaired antiviral IFN responses to VZV.