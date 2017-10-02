Dysfunction of the MDM2/p53 axis is linked to premature aging

Characteristics of the studied patient. We studied a patient who was referred to the International Registry of Werner Syndrome (www.wernersyndrome.org) with the putative diagnosis of a Werner syndrome–like segmental progeroid disorder. The index patient (IV:7, Figure 1, A and B) is the seventh child of unaffected, consanguineous parents of Saudi Arabian origin. At the age of 19 years, he presented with short stature (151 cm), pinched facial features, prematurely gray hair, scleroderma-like skin changes, high-pitched voice, hypogonadism, sparse pubic hair, small kidneys and consecutive kidney failure, followed by severe arterial hypertension (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92171DS1). Two of his sisters, IV:3 and IV:5, were reported to have had similar clinical features. In more detail, individual IV:3 had short stature, prematurely gray hair, hypertension, and kidney failure and died at the age of 31 years from myocardial infarction. Individual IV:5 also had short stature and prematurely gray hair and died suddenly at the age of 23 years, possibly from an epileptic attack. Their parents, III:1 and III:2, died at an unknown age from myocardial infarction and respiratory infection, respectively. No DNA from the deceased individuals was available for genetic testing. Conventional Sanger sequencing revealed no mutation in the known disease genes for progeroid syndromes (24).

Figure 1 Identification of a causative mutation in MDM2. (A) Pedigree of a consanguineous family (black and white circles and squares denote affected and healthy individuals, respectively; arrow indicates the index patient; diagonal lines indicate deceased status; double line shows parental consanguinity). (B) Facial image of the index patient IV:7 at the age of 19 years. Note the patient’s short stature (151 cm on the scale), prematurely gray hair, pinched facial features with a narrow nasal bridge, and small mouth. (C) Sequence chromatogram shows the c.1492T>C (p.*498Qext5) mutation (red arrow).

Identification of the causative mutation. To unravel the cause of this disorder with suspected autosomal-recessive inheritance, we first performed SNP array analysis of the index patient. In line with parental consanguinity, we identified 11 extended genomic regions of homozygosity with a maximum reachable LOD score (Supplemental Figure 1). We then performed whole-exome sequencing in patient IV:7. Bioinformatic filtering identified only a single homozygous variant not present in public databases that has a severe impact on protein structure in the above-mentioned putatively linked genomic regions (refer to the Supplemental text and Supplemental Table 2), namely, a homozygous antiterminating mutation, c.1492T>C, in MDM2. This mutation removes the physiological MDM2 stop codon and is predicted to extend the protein for 5 further erroneous amino acids, p.*498Qext5 (amino acids: QLTCL, Figure 1C). Previous cell-based transfection studies have shown that the highly conserved extreme C-terminus of MDM2 is essential for its oligomerization and E3 ubiquitin ligase activity (25, 26). In addition, a more recent study showed that the same MDM2 variant, when ectopically expressed, is unable to degrade coexpressed p53 in vitro (27).

Regulation of cellular p53 levels. To corroborate our genetic findings, we analyzed p53 levels in primary dermal fibroblasts from patient IV:7. When compared with fibroblasts from healthy control individuals, we observed both elevated basal p53 protein levels and pronounced induction of p53 protein in the patient’s fibroblasts after treatment with 2 well-studied p53 inducers, i.e., Nutlin-3, a small-molecule inhibitor of MDM2-p53 interaction, and the anthracycline daunorubicin, a topoisomerase II inhibitor (Figure 2A). Markedly elevated p53 and MDM2 protein levels in lymphoblastoid cell lines (LCLs) from patient IV:7 as compared with LCLs from an unaffected individual confirmed these findings (Supplemental Figure 2A). Notably, p53 activation by Nutlin-3 treatment suggests that mutant MDM2 has residual p53 degradation activity. Taken together, these data indicate a compromised MDM2-p53 negative feedback loop as the likely pathogenic mechanism.

Figure 2 The antiterminating MDM2 mutation is defective in its regulation of p53. (A) Protein levels of MDM2, p53, and actin in control and IV:7 fibroblasts treated with vehicle DMSO (–), Nutlin-3 (N, 10 μM), or daunorubicin (D, 0.1 mg/ml) for 24 hours. Immunoblot with the indicated antibodies. Graph shows the fold change of basal p53 levels over actin levels from 5 independent experiments. (B) Protein degradation rates of MDM2 and p53 in fibroblasts via CHX chase. Immunoblots show results of control 1 and IV:7 fibroblasts harvested at the indicated times (minutes) after CHX (100 μg/ml) treatment. Graphs show protein quantification normalized to actin (using ImageJ and GraphPad Prism software) and the half-lives of MDM2 (control 1: 62 min; IV:7: 92 min) and p53 (control 1: 45 min; IV:7: 82 min). (C) Effects of proteasome inhibition on MDM2 and p53 levels. Immunoblot of control fibroblasts (controls 3, 4, and 1) and IV:7 fibroblasts treated with vehicle (DMSO) or MG132 (25 μM) for 6 hours. Graph shows protein quantification (using ImageJ) and normalization to actin. Fold recovery was calculated by comparing p53 or MDM2 values from treated cells with those of untreated cells. (D) Subcellular localization of MDM2 and p53 in control 1 and IV:7 fibroblasts treated with vehicle (DMSO) or Nutlin-3 (10 μM) for 24 hours. Original magnification, ×63. (E) U2OS genome-edited cells expressing WT/WT and MUT/MUT MDM2 with no p53 were treated with vehicle (DMSO) or the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (25 μM) for 6 hours before harvesting and immunoblotting. In A and B, error bars represent mean ± standard deviation. In C, error bars represent mean ± SEM.

Consistent with the study mentioned above (27), we showed that ectopically expressed MDM2 with the antiterminating mutation is defective in its ability to degrade both ectopic and endogenous p53 in U2OS cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In fact, expression of mutant MDM2 led to increased levels of p53 protein in either case. Additionally, ectopic mutant MDM2 accumulated to markedly higher levels than did WT MDM2 when introduced into U2OS cells or H1299 cells (a p53-null cell line), indicating that its increased stability is an intrinsic property of the protein itself and not a result of p53 transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 2D). When conditions were calibrated such that mutant MDM2 and WT MDM2 were expressed at equivalent levels, mutant MDM2 still dramatically stabilized coexpressed p53 levels (Supplemental Figure 2E). These findings prompted us to further investigate MDM2-p53 homeostasis in fibroblasts from patient IV:7. Inhibition of protein synthesis by cycloheximide (CHX) revealed that both MDM2 and p53 were significantly stabilized compared with fibroblasts from an unaffected individual (Figure 2B), and the relative stabilities of transiently coexpressed mutant MDM2 and p53 were also markedly pronounced compared with WT MDM2 and p53 (Supplemental Figure 2F). Further, inhibition of the proteasome by MG132 confirmed the increased stability of p53 and MDM2 in the patient’s fibroblasts, since their levels were just minimally increased after treatment as compared with levels in fibroblasts from unaffected individuals (Figure 2C). Together, these data indicate that the identified mutation leads to impaired MDM2 E3 ubiquitin ligase activity. This was confirmed by transient transfection experiments showing that p53 coexpressed with mutant MDM2 was underubiquitinated when compared with WT MDM2 (Supplemental Figure 2G) and, relatedly, that MG132 treatment only very modestly increased ectopic p53 levels in the presence of mutant MDM2 (Supplemental Figure 2H). Finally, immunocytochemistry revealed that the patient’s untreated fibroblasts expressed relatively higher levels of nuclear p53, as was seen with fibroblasts from an unaffected individual treated with Nutlin-3 (Figure 2D). Transient transfection experiments again confirmed these observations, showing that p53 was found in both the nucleus and cytoplasm when coexpressed with WT MDM2 but was exclusively nuclear when coexpressed with mutant MDM2 (Supplemental Figure 2I).

In order to further analyze this mutation in a controlled background, we generated U2OS cell lines bearing 1 or 2 copies of mutant MDM2, heterozygous and homozygous, respectively, at its endogenous locus using TALENs. It is noteworthy that, despite the generation of multiple clones of other endogenous MDM2 mutations (data not shown), we were only able to obtain a single homozygous clone expressing the antiterminating MDM2 mutation, suggesting that cells expressing high levels of p53 could not be expanded during the selection process. In fact, basal and Nutlin-3–induced levels of p53 protein were similar among cells expressing WT/WT, WT/mutant (WT/MUT), and MUT/MUT MDM2 (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating that the genome-edited MUT/MUT MDM2 cells may have acquired a compensating mechanism to control basal p53 levels. To further determine the stability of mutant MDM2 in the absence of complications due to the presence of WT p53, we used CRISPR technology to generate p53-null versions in both parental and homozygous TALEN-generated cells (Figure 2E). Proteasome inhibition demonstrated that the MUT/MUT MDM2 could not be further stabilized when p53 was knocked out, suggesting that it is inherently more stable than its WT counterpart.

Cellular consequences of the MDM2 mutation. Since the primary sites of interaction between MDM2 and p53 are within their respective N-termini, we expected the mutant MDM2 to retain binding to p53. This was confirmed in the patient’s LCLs (Figure 3A) and in cells ectopically expressing mutant MDM2 and p53 (Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, it is likely that the mutant MDM2 still retains its ability to repress the transcriptional transactivation ability of p53 through direct binding (28), potentially explaining why this mutation does not lead to embryonic lethality in humans. However, we repeatedly observed that p53 in the patient’s cells could still be highly activated by treatments that released p53 from MDM2 (Figure 2A), leading to a pronounced induction of the RNA expression levels of p53 target genes (p21, MDM2, NOXA, and PUMA) (Figure 3B). Notably, the mRNA induction of p53 target genes after Nutlin-3 treatment was markedly higher as compared with cells treated with daunorubicin. Although control and patient IV:7 fibroblasts expressed comparative total relative RNA levels upon daunorubicin treatment, the fold change upon daunorubicin induction varied between cell lines because of differing basal target gene expression. It is possible that the aging phenotype is mediated through pathways distinct from those activated by daunorubicin. Additionally, it is well known that the dynamic behavior of p53 varies on the basis of numerous factors such as the duration of the drug treatment and recovery period and the concentration of the drug used (29). In this experiment, we used a specific time point (24 hours) to investigate whether p53 could be activated in the patient’s fibroblasts. To investigate this further, we used different stressors, namely adriamycin, daunorubicin, mitomycin C (MMC), and aphidicolin (APH), and analyzed protein expression after different recovery periods (0, 4, 8, and 24 hours). Indeed, each treatment resulted in enhanced and prolonged p53 protein levels with concomitant p53 serine 15 phosphorylation in the patient’s fibroblasts (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, with the caveat that a single homozygous clone was used, our data with genome-edited cells also showed that p53 was hyperactivatable after Nutlin-3 treatment, as evidenced by a much greater fold increase over basal RNA levels expressed from a set of p53 target genes (Figure 3D). Also important, we found that basal expression of these p53 targets was markedly lower in homozygous MUT/MUT cells than in the parental cells, with mRNA expression in the heterozygous cells at intermediate levels (Figure 3D). Altogether, these data indicate that mutant MDM2 is able to bind and repress the transcriptional activity of basal p53, but upon stress leads to p53 hyperactivation.

Figure 3 The antiterminating mutation results in abnormal p53 functional responses. (A) MDM2 and p53 could be coimmunoprecipitated. Proteins were harvested from control and IV:7 LCLs and detected after coimmunoprecipitation with anti-MDM2 antibody (H-221) and subsequent immunoblotting. All samples were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (B) Control 1 and IV:7 fibroblasts were treated for 24 hours with DMSO, Nutlin-3 and daunorubicin. Cells were harvested and used for protein or mRNA analysis. Cells were lysed and used for immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis revealed relative mRNA levels of p53 target genes after treatment. Bar graph is representative of 3 independent experiments and shows no statistical significance. (C) Time course of p-p53, p53, and MDM2 protein levels after treatment with MMC, APH, and daunorubicin. Protein levels of p-p53 (Ser15), p53, and MDM2 in fibroblasts treated with MMC (40 ng/ml), APH (0.3 μM), or daunorubicin (0.1 μM). Fibroblasts from control 1 (lanes 1–4) and IV:7 (lanes 5–8) were treated for 24 hours with the indicated stressors. Cells were harvested either right after treatment (lanes 1 and 5), or were further cultured for 4 (lanes 2 and 6), 8 (lanes 3 and 7), or 24 hours (lanes 4 and 8) in stress-free medium. Cell lysates were used for immunoblotting with p-p53 (Ser15); p53 (AF1355); MDM2 (N20); and anti-actin. (D) qRT-PCR analysis showing relative mRNA levels of p53 target genes after treatment with DMSO or Nutlin-3 for 24 hours in WT/WT, WT/MUT, and MUT/MUT U2OS genome-edited cells. Bar graph is representative of 3 independent experiments and shows no statistical significance for Nutlin-3–treated p21 WT/MUT and MUT/MUT cell lines as compared with WT/WT cell lines.

These findings prompted us to perform chromosome breakage analysis and cytokinesis-block micronucleus (CBMN) assays, the latter of which enables simultaneous monitoring of genomic stability and cellular proliferation in LCLs under basal and stressed conditions. In contrast to many other segmental progeroid syndromes (30), LCLs from the index patient had no genomic instability but rather showed a certain level of protection against ionizing radiation and MMC, in accordance with the pronounced p53 stabilization after MMC treatment (Figure 4, A and B). This protection, however, seemed to occur at the cost of cell viability, as calculated by the nuclear division index (NDI) (Figure 4A), a finding compatible with a decreased regenerative capacity and the development of signs of accelerated aging on an organismal level. Additionally, the patient’s fibroblasts had reduced replicative capacity and entered replicative senescence already at passage 28, whereas the control fibroblasts stopped replicating at passage 43, comparable to the findings in other progeroid syndromes (31). This was further confirmed by senescence-associated β-gal staining (Figure 4C) and loss of lamin B1 (LMNB1) (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Functional consequences of the identified mutation in the patient’s cells. (A) CBMN assays in LCLs. Effect of γ-irradiation (1 and 2 Gy) on the induction of micronuclei (MN) in control and IV:7 (left y axis) LCLs and on cell viability in the presence of CytB, indicated by the NDI (right y axis). Data represent 3 independent experiments. P = 0.2; 1 Gy: P = 0.0006; 2 Gy: P = 0.0001 (2-tailed Student’s t test). NT, nontreated cells. (B) Chromosomal stability in LCLs. Graph shows the mean number of aberrations per cell observed in 100 metaphases of an unaffected individual (Control LCLs) and the index patient (IV:7 LCLs). LCLs were left untreated or treated with 80 ng/ml MMC for 48 hours. Data represent 2 independent experiments. P values are relative to control LCLs for each treatment. #P = 0.0002 (2-sample Poisson tests). (C) Senescence phenotype of IV:7 fibroblasts. Control 1 and IV:7 fibroblasts at passage 28 (P28) were stained for β-gal. Original magnification ×20. (D) Protein levels of LMNB1 and actin in primary fibroblasts from an unaffected individual (Control 1) and the index patient IV:7 at passages 18 (both), 31 (control 1), and 27 (index patient).

Impaired Mdm2 function in zebrafish. In order to confirm the impact of the identified MDM2 mutation on cellular outcomes at a physiological level in vivo, we used an established zebrafish model. As expected from previous work (32), embryos either deficient in Mdm2 or overexpressing p53 displayed a severe apoptotic phenotype. This phenotype could be rescued upon coinjection of WT mdm2 mRNA, but not by an equimolar amount of mutant mdm2 mRNA bearing an extension of the 5 amino acids identified in the index patient (Figure 5). These findings confirmed the evolutionarily conserved role of the Mdm2 C-terminal tail and the pathogenic nature of the identified mutation.