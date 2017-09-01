Ultrasensitive mutation detection identifies rare residual cells causing acute myelogenous leukemia relapse

Characteristics of the AML patients studied. Seventy-two patients were studied on the basis of availability of specimens procured before treatment and after induction of therapy from a single-center AML clinical translational trial (UMCC 2004.072). All but 2 patients were treated with high-intensity induction chemotherapy regimens involving either an anthracycline combined with cytarabine or high-dose cytarabine, and all achieved CR after induction. Sixty-five percent (47 of 72) of patients ultimately relapsed, while twenty-five percent (18 of 72) remained in a durable remission, defined as remaining relapse free for more than one thousand days. Ten percent (7 of 72) of patients died from nonrelapse-related causes before the one thousand–day point. Twenty-eight percent (20 of 72) of patients received an allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) during first CR (CR1), while an additional fourteen percent (10 of 72) underwent alloSCT at a time point after the first relapse. The median time to CR bone marrow sampling was 36 days after initiation of induction chemotherapy (range, 26–84 days), referred to hereafter as initial CR samples. Targeted DNA sequencing of 49 recurrently mutated genes in AML in pre-therapy samples identified 168 gene mutations across 72 patients (median 3 mutations/patient; range, 0–6). Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed for 19 patients with 1 or fewer mutations found in the 49-gene panel (see Methods), identifying 2 or more gene mutations for all 19 patients. Patients’ characteristics are listed in Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91964DS1 Gene mutation frequencies detected in pre-therapy samples with Sanger sequencing and targeted NGS are listed in Table 2, and additional gene mutations detected with WES in pre-therapy samples and subsequently assayed in CR are denoted in Supplemental Table 2.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of patients

Table 2 Gene mutation frequency

Most pretreatment gene mutations are detectable in AML CR. A total of 183 mutations identified in 58 genes detected at diagnosis were measured in paired initial CR samples using ddPCR (median 2.5 measurements/patient; range, 1–5). Eighty-four percent (153 of 183) of these mutations were detectable at VAFs ranging from 0.002% to 42.6%, and at least one persistent gene mutation was detected in 90% of AML remission marrows (65 of 72); the remaining 30 mutations were not detected. The range of VAFs of mutated genes in remission marrows varied widely across most multiply measured genes including NPM1 (not detected [ND], 3.198%); IDH1 (ND, 14.563%); IDH2 (ND, 42.457%); ASXL1 (ND, 37.381%); TET2 (ND, 15.047%); PFH6 (ND, 5.229%); RUNX1 (0.002%–8.814%); DNMT3A (0.017%, 34.607%); and U2AF1 (0.1%–7.570%) (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 2). Notably, a subset of mutated genes frequently demonstrated persistence at high VAF levels (>1%), including 85% (11 of 13) of mutations in DNMT3A (range, 1.631%–34.607%); 62% (8 of 13) in ASXL1 (2.907%–37.381%); 66% (6 of 9) in IDH2 (2.070%–42.457%); 58% (7 of 12) in RUNX1 (1.689%–9.950%); 56% (5 of 9) in IDH1 (1.110%–14.563%); and 44% (7 of 16) in TET2 (1.151%–15.047%). Conversely, another group of genes was typically reduced to low levels (<1%), including 100% (6 of 6) of mutations in NRAS (range ND, 0.685%); 94% (16 of 17) in FLT3 (ND, 0.837%); and 94% (15 of 16) in NPM1 (ND, 0.476%). Overall, VAFs of mutations fell between greater than 1%, greater than 0.1% to 1%, greater than 0.01% to 0.1%, greater than 0.002% to 0.01%, and ND in 36%, 22%, 13%, 13%, and 16% of measurements, respectively.

Figure 1 VAF detected in CR bone marrow samples categorized per gene. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. The VAF percentage is on a log 10 scale. VAFs were not corrected for genomic copy number aberrations (aCNAs), as these are rare at sites of mutated genes in AML (39).

Persistence of oligoclonal hematopoiesis is common in AML CR. Two or more distinct mutations were assayed by ddPCR in 68 AML patients. In 44% (30 of 68) of these patients, all mutations were detected at a similar, concordant VAF, defined as a log 10 difference of less than 1 (and often much less) in VAF between mutations (Figure 2). However, in 56% (38 of 68) of cases, the VAFs of various mutations were discordant (>1 log 10 difference in VAF), indicating the presence of multiple coexisting clones in CR bone marrow. Within discordant cases, the mutated genes most commonly demonstrating the highest allele frequencies included DNMT3A (10 of 38); ASXL1 (6 of 38); TET2 (3 of 38); IDH1 (3 of 38); RUNX1 (2 of 38); and WT1 (2 of 38), along with single instances of genes including STAG2, BCOR, SRSF2, U2AF2, and TP53 (Figure 3). Seventy-nine percent (30 of 38) of these mutations showed high-level persistence with greater than 1% VAF. The genes most commonly demonstrating the lowest allele frequencies in discordant cases included FLT3 (9 of 38); NPM1 (6 of 38); RUNX1 (5 of 38); TET2 (3 of 38); IDH1 (3 of 38); IDH2 (3 of 38); and NRAS (2 of 38). In most patients (74%, 28 of 38), these mutations were present at a VAF of less than 0.1%.

Figure 2 Concordant mutant gene VAFs in CR bone marrow from 30 AML patients with 2 or more measured genes. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. The VAF percentage is on a log 10 scale. Individual patients study IDs are displayed on the x axis.

Figure 3 Discordant mutant gene VAFs in CR bone marrow samples from 38 AML patients with 2 or more measured genes. Patients with discordant mutant gene VAFs demonstrating the common presence of oligoclonal aberrant hematopoiesis. DNMT3A, ASXL1, TET2, and IDH1 frequently persisted at greater than 1% VAF in CR. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. The VAF percentage is on a log 10 scale.

AML often relapses from very minor residual cell populations genomically resembling blasts present in AML at diagnosis. To identify which mutations detected in CR marrows tracked subclones that were ultimately present in the dominant relapse clones, we first determined the mutational status and VAF of 49 genes recurrently mutated in AML in 20 cases using available FACS-sorted, high-purity (>95% tumor) paired pre-therapy and relapsed AML blasts using a targeted NGS panel. We identified 65 gene mutations in the pre-therapy specimens (median of 3 mutations/patient, range 1–7). The VAFs for 77% (50 of 65) of these predominantly heterozygous mutations were greater than 40%, indicating near or full clonal representation before therapy. The VAFs of the remaining 23% (15 of 65) of mutations ranged from 7.4% to 38.5%, representing major subclones in the pre-therapy blasts. Comparison of the mutational spectrum in paired relapsed specimens showed that nearly all mutations (96%, 48 of 50) with more than 40% VAF present at diagnosis were present at relapse. Details of these mutations are listed in Supplemental Table 3 and depicted in Supplemental Figure 2.

Fifty of these mutations across the twenty patients were measured using ddPCR in intervening initial CR specimens, and all but four were detected (range, 0.003%–42.457%). Two of the undetected mutations in CR involved FLT3 internal tandem duplications (ITDs), which were subsequently detected again at relapse, suggesting their presence in subclones below the detection limit. However, the other 2 undetected mutations — a fully clonal RUNX1 mutation (49.0% VAF) and a subclonal STAG2 mutation (10.1% VAF) in pre-therapy specimens — were not detected at relapse. Importantly, however, all mutations detected in CR marrows, even at levels of less than 0.01% VAF, were present in the dominant clone or major subclones at relapse (VAF 36.6%–99.0%). Furthermore, in 14 cases in which multiple genes were concurrently measured in CR marrow specimens, genes with the lowest VAF in each specimen were fully clonally represented at relapse and had equivalent VAF with other mutations present (Figure 4). This finding suggests that the cell population comprising the small clone demarcated by the low-level residual mutation is responsible for AML disease relapse rather than clones persisting at relatively high levels in CR which lack that mutation. These findings therefore support the persistence of fully transformed leukemic cells (possibly AML blasts) as one common source of relapse. Furthermore, these findings qualify the concept of preleukemic cells defined as those requiring acquisition of additional changes as a common source of clinical AML relapse, since such acquisitions would be characterized by more stochastic mutational spectra and frequent divergence from diagnosis patterns. The relationship of pre-therapy, CR, and relapse VAFs is displayed in Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 3, with details listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Figure 4 Persistent rare cells that are genomically similar to the presentation disease blasts constitute a common source of relapsed AML. Pre-therapy and relapse VAFs were measured with deep-coverage NGS (or ddPCR for FLT3-ITD), and CR VAFs were measured with ddPCR. In each panel, the graphs display VAFs of longitudinal measurements of mutationsF. (A–N) Examples of patients with discordant mutations demonstrating fully clonal representation at relapse of cell populations containing mutations with the lowest detected VAF in CR. (N and O) Two patients had mutations not detected in CR that were also not detected at relapse. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. The VAF percentage is on a log 10 scale. The VAFs of genes present on the X chromosome (specifically BCOR and STAG2) were corrected for male patients by a factor of 2 to accurately depict clonal composition of pre-therapy and relapse specimens.

DNMT3A mutations persist at a high VAF, even in cases of durable remission. We next evaluated the allelic frequency of mutated genes with respect to categories of relapse status defined as relapse less than 1 year from diagnosis, relapse 1 year or more after diagnosis, or durable remission (relapse free for more than 1,000 days [range, 1,425–3,300 days]). High-level persistence (>1% VAF) of 1 or more gene mutations was noted in 54% (39 of 72) of patients (Figure 5A). Notably, even in patients with durable remissions, recurrent high-level persistence of DNMT3A mutations was observed as well as persistence of ASXL1 and STAG2 mutations, each in a single case (11.50% and 19.98% VAF, respectively) (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Association of mutant gene VAF with remission duration. (A) AML patients were grouped by remission duration for those who relapsed within less than 1 year from CR; relapsed after 1 year from CR; or had a durable remission for more than 1,000 days from CR. The VAF of mutated genes measured per patient is arranged by remission duration (left, shortest; right, longest). DNMT3A, ASXL1, TET2, and STAG2 mutations persisted at high VAF in patients who nevertheless experienced a durable remission. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. Patients who received alloSCT during the first CR are denoted with an asterisk. (B and C) Comparison of the median VAF for the lowest measured VAF (B) and the highest measured VAF (C) (excluding DNMT3A) in each patient, respectively, for various remission duration groups. The mean of duplicate measurements is depicted. Horizontal lines represent the geometric mean for each group. #P < 0.01; pair-wise comparisons were made using a non-Gaussian, unpaired, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test, corrected for multiple hypotheses testing using Bonferroni’s method. The VAF percentage is on a log 10 scale.

To elucidate the clinical and biological implications of the persistence of gene mutations with high remission VAFs, we performed parallel clinical outcome analyses. When analyzed using the mutations with the lowest detected VAF for each patient, the geometric VAF means for patient subgroups categorized by relapse within less than 1 year, relapse after more than 1 year, or durable remission were 0.10%, 0.02%, and 0.005%, respectively, with a significant, 10-fold difference between the relapse before 1 year and durable remission groups (P < 0.01) (Figure 5B). This difference in depth-of-mutation persistence in the relapsed groups versus the durable remission group was even more distinct when comparing geometric means of the highest measured VAF for each group, excluding DNMT3A, which, as noted, persisted at high levels across all groups. Specifically, the geometric VAF means for patient subgroups categorized by relapse before 1 year, relapse after 1 year, and durable remission were 1.10%, 0.68%, and 0.02%, respectively, showing a significant, 10-fold difference between both relapse groups compared with the durable remission group (P <0.01 for both) (Figure 5C).

The degree of residual mutation burden correlates with RFS and OS in AML. To further determine the extent to which absolute levels of residual mutation burden correlated with patient survival, we first divided patients into groups on the basis of logarithmic partitions (VAF <0.01%, 0.01%–0.1%, 0.1%–1%, and >1%) using the lowest VAF measurement for each. We identified a significant trend associating increasing median RFS with each 10-fold decrease in residual mutation burden for remission bone marrow VAFs of less than 0.01% (1,187 days, n = 30); 0.01%–0.1% (328 days, n = 13); 0.1%–1% (169 days, n = 17); and greater than 1% (306 days, n = 12) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6A). This trend was maintained in the same analysis evaluating OS for VAFs of less than 0.01% (2,445 days, n = 30); 0.01%–0.1% (413 days, n = 13); 0.1%–1% (330 days, n = 17); and greater than 1% (544 days, n = 12) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6C). On the basis of the difference in median RFS and OS between the group with a VAF of less than 0.01% and the other groups, patients were consolidated into groups of VAF of less than 0.01% and VAF of 0.01% or greater. Univariate analysis showed a significant and clinically relevant difference in median RFS for a VAF of less than 0.01% (1,187 days, n = 30) versus a VAF of 0.01% or greater (264 days, n = 42) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6B) and in median OS for a VAF of less than 0.01% (2,445 days, n = 30) versus a VAF of 0.01% or greater (408 days, n = 42) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6D). Five-year OS was 50% for a VAF of less than 0.01% versus 19% for a VAF of 0.01% or greater.

Figure 6 Kaplan-Meier analyses of remission duration and survival based on mutant gene VAF in CR detected with ddPCR. (A and B) RFS using the lowest measured VAF per patient categorized by 10-fold decreases in VAF or by dichotomous cutoff, respectively. (C and D) OS using the lowest measured VAF per patient categorized by 10-fold decreases in VAF or by dichotomous cutoff, respectively. (E and F) RFS using the highest measured VAF (excluding DNMT3A) per patient categorized by 10-fold decreases in VAF or by dichotomous cutoff, respectively. (G and H) OS using the highest measured VAF (excluding DNMT3A) per patient categorized by 10-fold decreases in VAF or by dichotomous cutoff, respectively. P < 0.01, by log-rank test for trend (A, C, E, and G) and by log-rank Mantel-Cox test (B, D, F, and H).

Next, we performed the same analyses using the highest measured VAF for each patient. Partitioning patients into logarithmic groups revealed no significant differences for RFS or OS (P = 0.25 and 0.15, respectively). However, given the high-level persistence of DNMT3A mutations across the cohort as well as recent studies reporting a lack of prognostic value of DNMT3A mutation persistence in CR (21, 27), we repeated the analysis excluding DNMT3A. Using this refined approach, we identified a significant inverse correlation that associated VAFs of less than 0.01% and 0.01%–0.1% with substantially improved median RFS (not reached [NR], n = 15; and NR, n = 8, respectively) compared with VAFs of 0.1%–1% and greater than 1% (281 days, n = 16; and 279 days, n = 33, respectively) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6E). We observed a similar association with median OS for VAFs of less than 0.01% (NR, n = 15); 0.01%–0.1% (1,588 days, n = 8); 0.1%–1% (398 days, n = 16); and greater than 1% (534 days, n = 33) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6G). On the basis of the separation of median RFS between VAFs of less than 0.01% and 0.01%–0.1% versus VAFs of 0.1%–1% and greater than 1%, patients were consolidated into groups of VAFs of less than 0.1% and 0.1% or greater. Univariate analysis of the highest measured VAF in each sample had a significant and clinically relevant difference in median RFS for a VAF of less than 0.1% (NR, n = 23) versus a VAF of 0.1% or greater (279 days, n = 49) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6F) and in median OS for a VAF of less than 0.1% (NR, n = 23) versus a VAF of 0.1% or greater (413 days, n = 49) (P < 0.01) (Figure 6H). Five-year OS was 65% for a VAF of less than 0.1% versus 16% for a VAF of 0.1% or greater.

Finally, the same survival analyses were performed on the subset of patients with intermediate-risk cytogenetics (n = 50). The association of VAF of gene mutations with RFS and OS remained substantial and highly significant (Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, we evaluated the effect of residual mutation VAF on RFS in the subset of patients who received alloSCT in CR1 and on OS in patients who received alloSCT at any time (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D) as well as RFS in patients who did not receive alloSCT in CR1 and OS in patients who never received alloSCT (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H). The association of gene mutation VAF with RFS and OS remained highly significant when we measured the highest VAF, regardless of transplant status, and was significant or near-significant for RFS and OS when we measured the lowest VAF again, regardless of transplant status.