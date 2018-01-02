Hypoxia-induced upregulation of BMX kinase mediates therapeutic resistance in acute myeloid leukemia

Patients. Four children with relapsed FLT3-ITD+ AML received maintenance therapy with single-agent sorafenib for 14–54 weeks until subsequent relapse, as previously described (30). Bone marrow samples were obtained at initial relapse of AML before cessation of sorafenib treatment and at the development of TKI resistance for genomic analysis. Samples were enriched for leukemic blasts by Ficoll purification.

RNA-Seq analysis. RNA sequencing libraries for each tumor sample were prepared with approximately 1 μg total RNA using the Illumina TruSeq RNA Sample Prep v2 Kit per the manufacturer’s instructions. Sequencing was completed on the Illumina HiSeq 2000 using TruSeq SBS v3 reagents. Illumina paired-end reads were trimmed of adapter using Cutadapt, and any reads less than 30 bp were excluded from downstream analysis. The resulting paired-end reads were aligned to human NCBI Build 37 reference sequence using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA 0.5.5). FASTQ sequences were mapped to the hg19 genome by STRONGARM, a pipeline that employs STAR, TopHat2, and other mappers. Mapped reads were counted with HTSEQ coverage files, and gene-level FPKM (fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads) values were then computed and data visualized using Integrative Genomics Viewer. Exon junction data were extracted through the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in-house RNApeg pipeline. For gene expression analysis comparisons, we obtained counts of the number of reads per gene and FPKM normalization. The data discussed in this publication have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus and are accessible through GEO Series accession number GSE104594 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE104594).

Statistical analysis of RNA-Seq expression data. For each sample, we determined the number of reads mapping to each of 935,007 exons and each of 345,970 junctions as well as total reads for each sample. We computed the overall read-count proportion as the number of all reads obtained for the TKI resistance sample (R2) divided by the sum of the number of reads obtained for both the TKI resistance sample (R2) and the pre-TKI sample (R1). Then, for each subject, we computed a similar read-count proportion for each exon and each junction as the ratio of the number of reads mapped to the particular feature for the R2 sample to the sum of the number of reads mapped to the feature for both samples. To numerically stabilize these feature-specific read-count proportions, we added 1 to the numerator and added 2 to the denominator. Then, for each subject, we quantified the change in expression of each feature as the log 2 -ratio of the feature-specific read-count proportion to the overall read-count proportion. Positive (negative) values of the log 2 -ratio of read-count proportions indicate that expression of the feature was greater (lesser) at TKI resistance than before treatment. For each feature, the average log 2 -ratio across samples was computed. Features were then ordered according to the absolute value of the average log 2 -ratio. For each feature, the 1-sample t test was applied to the subjects’ log 2 -ratios to obtain a P value. No adjustments for multiplicity were performed in this exploratory study with a small sample size. These analyses were performed with R software (www.r-project.org), and the rctrack (31) package was used to capture a comprehensive archive of all information necessary to computationally reproduce the results.

Gene-set differential expression analysis. We computed a log fold-change statistic as a metric of differential expression for each exon. We then computed this same statistic for each possible permutation of the R1 and R2 labels of the pair of samples for each subject. With the limited sample size of 4 patients, there are only 24 = 16 unique permutations of the R1 and R2 labels. We then computed a z statistic as the observed fold-change statistic divided by the SD of the 16 fold-change statistics obtained by permutation. For each gene set, a statistic measuring differential expression was defined as the mean of the squared z statistic over all exons annotated to a gene belonging to that gene set. By the symmetry due to squaring, the permutation of R1 and R2 labels yields 8 unique values of the statistic. Thus, the smallest possible P value in this analysis is 1/8 = 0.125. This analysis was performed for each of 3,462 gene sets with 100 or fewer genes defined in the molecular signatures database of the Broad Institute. Therefore, we used the robust method of FDR estimation for discrete P values (32) to determine whether there was evidence that there are some true discoveries among the gene sets with P = 0.125. To facilitate scientific interpretation, the ratio of the observed test statistic to the median of the test statistics obtained by permutation was used as a metric of differential expression at the gene-set level. A value of 1 indicates that the differential expression of the gene set is similar to what would be expected by the permutation model of chance. Larger values indicate greater evidence of differential expression.

Exome sequencing and SNP6 array analysis. Exome enrichment of genomic DNA sequencing from each sample was performed using the TruSeq Exome Enrichment Kit (Illumina, FC-121-1008) on an Illumina HiSeq 2000. The paired-end reads were trimmed, filtered against quality (Phred-like Q20 or greater) and length (30 bp or longer), and aligned to a human NCBI build 37 reference sequence (UCSC hg19); genotypes were called at all positions where there were high-quality sequence bases (Phred-like Q25 or greater) at a minimum coverage of 8, using CLC Genomics Workbench v7.5.1 (CLC Bio). Effective coverage of each exon, averaged at 85×, was obtained by summarizing of the coverage depth of aligned bases within each targeted exon region. The copy number change in BMX for all samples was assessed using the Affymetrix Genome-Wide Human SNP Array 6.0. The copy number analysis was performed using the circular binary segmentation method implemented in Partek software (Partek Inc.). Aberration calls were assigned to those segments with at least 5 markers (probes), P value less than 0.05, and mean log 2 -ratio greater than 0.15 (gain) or less than –0.25 (loss).

FLT3-ITD+ MOLM13 xenograft model. MOLM13 cells (1 × 106) were administered via tail vein injection to 8- to 12-week-old female NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ (NSG) mice (The Jackson Laboratory). Cell engraftment was assessed biweekly by noninvasive bioluminescence imaging, as previously described (16). On day 10 after injection of cells, mice were randomized to treatment groups based on signal intensity, and drug treatments were started. Sorafenib for oral administration and crenolanib for i.p. injection were formulated as previously described (16). Ibrutinib for oral administration was dissolved in 1% DMSO, 30% PEG-300, 1% Tween-80 and brought to final concentration with double-distilled H 2 O right before administration. The leukemic burden was monitored biweekly by bioluminescence imaging. Sorafenib was administered at a dose of 60 mg/kg once daily for 5 or 10 consecutive days, or daily for 5 days per week until leukemic progression. Crenolanib was administered at a dose of 15 mg/kg twice daily for 5 days per week until leukemic progression, as previously described (16); this dose and schedule was determined to be the maximum tolerated dose in NSG mice. Ibrutinib was administered at a dose of 50 mg/kg once daily alone or concurrently with sorafenib 60 mg/kg once daily continuously for up to 14 days. Bevacizumab (obtained from the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital pharmacy) and B20-4.1.1 (Genentech) for i.p. injections were dissolved in 0.9% NaCl. MOLM13-bearing NSG mice were treated with either bevacizumab or B20-4.1.1 (5 mg/kg) starting on day 5 after MOLM13 cell injection, with 2 consecutive treatments on day 8 and day 11.

For all in vivo studies, at specified time points, mice were sacrificed, and bone marrow was harvested to isolate MOLM13 cells for RNA and whole-cell lysates. After bone marrow was collected, red blood cells were lysed (Sigma-Aldrich, R7757), and MOLM13 cells were stained using human CD45–PE antibody (130-091-230), labeled with anti-PE MicroBeads (130-048-801), and separated from mouse bone marrow cells using positive selection on autoMACS (all from Miltenyi Biotec). Processing of MOLM13 cells for RNA and whole-cell lysates is described below.

Sorafenib and ibrutinib pharmacokinetic studies. During the conduct of the efficacy study, pharmacokinetic studies were performed in NSG mice after 10 days sorafenib and 5 days ibrutinib or combination treatment. Eye bleeds were performed 5 minutes after ibrutinib and 1 hour after sorafenib administration (to coincide with maximum plasma concentrations), and drug concentrations were quantitated in plasma samples using validated HPLC-based methods with tandem mass spectrometric detection in the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center Pharmacokinetics Core.

FLT3 TKD mutation analysis. RNA was isolated from MOLM13 cells obtained from mouse bone marrow using Trizol (Invitrogen). FLT3 tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) mutations were analyzed by deep amplicon sequencing using cDNA as previously described (33). Briefly, libraries were prepared for either exon 17 or 20 using the Nextera XT kit and run on the Illumina HiSeq 2000 using the the Illumina MiSeq Reagent Kit v2 (300 cycles) with 150 paired ends according to manufacturer’s protocols. Sequences were aligned using CLC Genomics Workbench 6.

Immunohistochemistry, immunoblotting, and in vitro kinase assays. Hind limbs were fixed, decalcified with Cal-Rite (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and paraffin-embedded. For CD31 immunohistochemistry of bone marrow containing MOLM13 cells, slides were deparaffinized, followed by permeabilization and blocking of endogenous peroxidase activity with 0.03% H 2 O 2 . Following incubation with the anti-CD31 antibody (Pharmingen), secondary antibody (Vector), and HRP-DAB (DAKO), the slides were counterstained with hematoxylin. CD31-positive cell density was determined using standard methods. For BMX and HIF2α immunohistochemistry of bone marrow containing MOLM13 cells, slides were deparaffinized, followed by antigen retrieval with 1% SDS. The slides were then incubated sequentially with blocking buffer (2% BSA, 1% normal goat serum in PBST) and primary and Alexa Fluor–labeled secondary antibodies (Abcam), followed by mounting with Fluoroshield Mounting Medium with DAPI (Abcam).

Whole-cell lysates from cultured cells or MOLM13 cells obtained from mouse bone marrow were made in RIPA buffer supplemented with 1% SDS. Invitrogen Bis-Tris gradient gels were used for Western blot analysis, followed by detection by ECL reagent (Cell Signaling Technology). Primary antibodies used were FLAG (Cell Signaling Technology, 14793), BMX (BD Biosciences, 610793), GAPDH (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-20357), BTK (Cell Signaling Technology, 8547), Phospho-BTK (Cell Signaling Technology, 5082), Tec (Cell Signaling Technology, 4987), Itk (Cell Signaling Technology, 2380), β-actin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-47778), HIF1α (R&D Systems, MAB1536), and HIF2α (R&D Systems, AF2997); and secondary antibodies were from Jackson ImmunoResearch.

For in vitro kinase assays, cells derived from mice treated with either vehicle or sorafenib were extracted with a buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, 1% (vol/vol) Triton X-100, 2.5 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 1 mM β-glycerol phosphate, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 10 μg/ml leupeptin, 10 μg/ml aprotinin, 1 mM phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride, 50 mM NaF, 0.2% (wt/vol) dodecyl β-d-maltoside, and 20 mM Tris (pH 7.5). The soluble extracts were subjected to immunoprecipitation with BMX antibody (BD Biosciences, 610793) using standard procedures. Briefly, 500 μg cell lysates were incubated with 1 μg antibody or normal goat serum and 30 μl agarose protein A/G beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Immunoprecipitates were washed and collected by centrifugation. A portion of the precipitates was subjected to gel electrophoresis and immunoblot analysis to confirm the successful immunoprecipitation of BMX protein, and another portion was used for kinase activity assay. For kinase assay, the same amounts of immunoprecipitate were added to a reaction buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 4 mM MnCl 2 , 6 mM MgCl 2 , 10% (vol/vol) glycerol, 1 mM DTT, 100 μM Na 3 VO 4 , 50 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), supplemented with 20 μM ATP (with ATP, [γ-32P]) and 12.5 ng/μl substrate. The reaction was incubated at 30°C for 20 minutes. At the end of reaction, samples were analyzed for amount of substrate phosphorylation as a function of BMX kinase activity.

Generation of phospho-BMX (phospho–Tyr-194) antibody. The rabbit anti–phospho-BMX antibody was generated by Covance using the 118-day protocol. Peptide surrounding the Tyr-194 region was used for immunization. Western blot and ELISA were used to test the bleeds for antibody production, followed by purification of phospho-Tyr antibody by affinity purification. The specificity of the purified antibody was confirmed using purified BMX protein activated after an in vitro kinase assay. Dot blot assays with nonphosphorylated and phosphorylated BMX peptide surrounding the Tyr-194 region were carried out by standard methods using nitrocellulose membrane followed by incubation with primary antibody (phospho-BMX) and secondary antibody (anti-rabbit) and detection by chemiluminescence methods. Dephosphorylation assays were carried out by incubation of cell lysates with recombinant lambda phosphatase (New England Biolabs, P0753) at 30°C for 0–3 hours, followed by Western blot analysis with phospho-BMX and BMX antibodies.

Cell culture and conditions. HEK293, MV4-11, and MOLM13 cells were obtained from ATCC, Tert-mesenchymal stromal cells (Tert-MSCs) were obtained from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and RCC4 and 786-O cells were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. HEK293 cells were cultured in DMEM. AML cell lines MV4-11 and MOLM13, Tert-MSC, RCC4, and 786-O were cultured in RPMI 1640. All media were supplemented with 10% FBS and grown at 37°C in a humidified incubator containing 5% CO 2 . Primary AML cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× Antibiotic-Antimycotic (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For hypoxic conditions cells were cultured in a 37°C humidified temperature-controlled incubator (COY Labs) containing 5% CO 2 , 94% N 2 , and 1% O 2 for 24 hours.

Cell viability assays. Lipofectamine LTX (Life Technologies) was used for transient transfections, followed by survival assays 24 hours later. For cell line or ex vivo cell viability assays, cells were cultured in either normoxia or hypoxia for 24 hours prior to treatment and dosed for 48 hours, and cell viability was determined by MTT for cell lines or CellTiter Glo (Promega) for primary cells.

RNA isolation, cDNA generation, and reverse transcriptase PCR. RNA was isolated using standard Trizol-chloroform extraction. cDNA was generated from 0.5 μg of RNA using the SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Real-time reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) was performed on BMX and GAPDH using TaqMan probes predesigned by Thermo Fisher Scientific using TaqMan Fast reagents (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Site-directed mutagenesis and RNAi experiments. Flag-tagged BMX plasmid (RC202002) was purchased from Origene and used for transient transfections in HEK293 cells. The BMX ORF from RC202002 was sub-cloned into pLenti-C-GFP vector (PS100065) and used for stable transduction in MOLM13 cells. Site-directed mutagenesis was carried out in both the Flag and GFP-tagged BMX vectors using the QuikChange II XL Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent) to generate kinase-dead, catalytically active, catalytically active-kinase dead and dominant negative BMX constructs. Mutagenesis primers were designed using the QuikChange Primer Design program and synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). BMX shRNA lentiviral GFP vectors (TL320275) were purchased from Origene, which included scrambled shRNA, shRNA-B, and shRNA-D. Lentiviral production was carried out using the Lenti-vpak Packaging Kit (Origene) and Lenti-X 293T cells (Clontech). Viral supernatant was concentrated and titered using Lenti-X RT-qPCR titration kit (Clontech). Additional shRNA lentiviral particles were purchased from Vigene Biosciences. MV4-11 and MOLM-13 AML cells were plated onto retronectin-coated 6-well plates at 5 × 105 per well and, after overnight incubation, supplemented with 10 μg/ml DEAE dextran, infected with lentivirus at an MOI ranging from 100 to 200, and cultured for 24 hours. Cells were then washed twice and cultured for an additional 24 hours, removed from retronectin, and flow-sorted for GFP+ cells. For siRNA experiments in HEK293 cells, briefly, cells were plated in 96-well plates and reverse-transfected with 25 nM siRNA (Sigma-Aldrich and Dharmacon) using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX reagent (Life Technologies). At 48 hours after transfection, cells were transferred to either normoxic or hypoxic (1% oxygen) conditions for 24 hours followed by whole-cell lysate preparation and Western blot analysis.

Hypoxia reporter element assay. HEK293 cells (5 × 103) were plated overnight on white poly-l-lysine–coated 96-well plates. Cells were transfected with either BMX promoter construct (Switchgear Genomics, S701154) or empty promoter construct (Switchgear Genomics, S790005) at 30 ng in combination with the Cypridina TK control construct (Switchgear Genomics, SN0322S) at 1 ng, according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Switchgear Genomics, Lightswitch Dual Assay kit, DA010). The promoter and empty vector encode a Renilla luminescent reporter gene, called RenSP, while the transfection and normalization vector encodes a Cypridina luciferase. The Renilla luciferase activity obtained under various conditions was normalized with the Cypridina luciferase activity. The data were analyzed by determination of the fold change in comparison with the WT HRE promoter normoxia group.

Chromatin immunoprecipitation–qPCR. Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays were performed using the Pierce Magnetic ChIP Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were cross-linked in 1% formaldehyde, followed by quenching with glycine, cell harvesting, sonication, and lysate preparation. Lysates were precleared for 1 hour with Protein A+G magnetic beads (EMD Millipore). Precleared lysates were then incubated with 5 μg of primary antibody (R&D Systems) overnight at 4°C, followed by addition of Protein A+G magnetic beads and incubation for at least 2 hours at 4°C. Finally, the beads were repeatedly washed, followed by elution of the protein-DNA complexes, reversal of cross-links, and DNA purification by phenol/chloroform extraction followed by sodium acetate/ethanol precipitation.

Purified DNA was then subjected to qPCR (ChIP-qPCR) using primers near the putative HRE binding site in the BMX promoter, and percentage input was calculated and normalized as a fold change from IgG.

Statistics. Data illustrated with error bars are the mean ± SEM. GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software) was used for statistical analyses. Kaplan-Meier analysis of animal survival was determined by log-rank test. All other statistical tests performed were unpaired 2-sided t test with Welch’s correction. For all analyses, a P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All treatments and assessments were approved by the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital institutional review board (Memphis, Tennessee, USA), and informed consent was obtained from all patients or their legal guardians. All animal studies were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.