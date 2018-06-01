HMGB1 links chronic liver injury to progenitor responses and hepatocarcinogenesis

HMGB1 exerts no major impact on hepatic inflammation, regeneration, or fibrogenesis in the chronically injured liver. Previously, we demonstrated a key role for HMGB1 in sterile inflammation following acute liver injury (41). As the majority of morbidity and mortality from liver disease arises in patients with CLD, we now sought to determine whether HMGB1 may also play a role in biological processes that contribute to key features of CLD, such as the induction of inflammation, fibrosis, regeneration, and ductular reactions. As such, it is conceivable that dying hepatocytes might utilize DAMPs to trigger the regeneration of surviving hepatocytes or instruct cells from other compartments to respond to injury and initiate wound-healing responses. To test this hypothesis, we subjected mice with a liver-specific deletion of HMGB1 (Hmgb1Δhep) and Hmgb1fl/fl or Hmgb1WT/WT control mice to 3 different, well-characterized models of chronic liver injury, including the DDC diet model (42), Mdr2-knockout (Mdr2KO) mice (43), and Tak1Δhep mice (10). Of note, we had previously shown that Hmgb1Δhep mice showed efficient reduction of HMGB1 in parenchymal cells but did not have any abnormalities in hepatic architecture, injury, fibrogenesis, or gene expression under baseline conditions (41, 44), suggesting that intracellular HMGB1 does not play a key role in the maintenance of adult liver homeostasis. Tak1Δhep, Mdr2KO, and DDC-treated mice had strong inflammation, fibrogenesis, and compensatory proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1–4; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91786DS1) as well as robust ductular reactions, with characteristic increases in expression of the progenitor markers Cd133 and H19 and the oncofetal marker Afp, as well as increased cytokeratin staining (Figure 1, A–F). In contrast to our previous studies of acute liver injury, we only observed a minor to moderate role for HMGB1 in the regulation of neutrophil recruitment, with a significant reduction in the DDC model, a borderline reduction in the Mdr2KO model, and no significant changes in the Tak1Δhep model (Supplemental Figure 1, A, C, and E). Likewise, there were no significant differences in CD45+ cell recruitment in any of the 3 CLD models and no consistent alterations of inflammation, with markers such as Tnf and Cd20 mRNA unaffected and Il6 mRNA upregulated in some models and downregulated in others (Supplemental Figure 1, B, D, and F). We observed no difference in macrophage recruitment in the Mdr2KO model, a trend toward reduced macrophage numbers in the DDC model, and reduced macrophage numbers in the Tak1 model in HMGB1-deleted mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Together, these data suggest that the regulation of sterile inflammation and neutrophil recruitment by HMGB1 is mostly restricted to acute settings, when other inflammatory mediators such as chemokines and cytokines or gut-derived pathogen–associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) are not yet released. We also did not see a major role for HMGB1 in the regulation of liver fibrosis in any of the 3 CLD models (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Likewise, we did not observe consistent alterations in proliferation, as determined by Ki67 or phosphorylated histone H3 (p–histone H3) IHC and mKi67 quantitative PCR (qPCR), with similar hepatocyte proliferation in Hmgb1WT/WT and Hmgb1Δhep mice in the Tak1Δhep model, increased proliferation in Hmgb1Δhep mice in the Mdr2KO model, and decreased proliferation in Hmgb1Δhep mice in the DDC diet model (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). To further determine whether HMGB1 is required for hepatocyte proliferation, we subjected Hmgb1fl/fl and Hmgb1Δhep mice to a two-thirds partial hepatectomy (Supplemental Figure 4D) or a single injection of CCl 4 (Supplemental Figure 4E). We did not observe a role for HMGB1 in the regulation of hepatocyte proliferation in either model, suggesting that the observed minor alterations in liver regeneration may be restricted to some models with ductular reactions.

Figure 1 HMGB1 is required for ductular reactions. (A and B) Eight-week-old mice with hepatic deletion of HMGB1 (Hmgb1Δhep, n = 9) had fewer cytokeratin-positive ductular cells (A) and lower expression of Cd133, Afp, and H19 mRNA but similar ALT levels (B) compared with Hmgb1WT/WT control mice (n = 9) in the Tak1Δhep model. (C and D) In the Mdr2KO model, 8-week-old Hmgb1Δhep mice (n = 13) had fewer cytokeratin-positive ductular cells (C) and lower expression of Afp and H19 mRNA but similar ALT levels (E) compared with Hmgb1fl/fl control mice (n = 10). (E and F) After 3 weeks on a DDC diet, Hmgb1Δhep mice (n = 9) had fewer cytokeratin-positive ductular cells (E) and lower expression of Afp and H19 mRNA but similar ALT levels (F) compared with Hmgb1fl/fl control mice (n = 6). (G) Untreated mice (n = 4) and mice treated with 6 injections of CCl 4 (n = 11) had similar percentages of cytokeratin-positive cells. HMGB1 serum levels were determined by ELISA in mice that had received (n = 3) or not received (n = 2) 6 injections of CCI. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are shown as the fold induction compared with normal liver. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μm. CK, cytokeratin.

HMGB1 is required but not sufficient for ductular reactions in the liver. We therefore next examined the possible role of HMGB1 in the regulation of ductular reactions. In contrast to the minor effects on inflammation, proliferation, and fibrosis, we observed a strong and consistent effect of hepatic HMGB1 deficiency on ductular reactions. Hmgb1Δhep mice that were either crossed with Tak1Δhep or Mdr2KO mice or fed a DDC diet, displayed a significant decrease in cytokeratin-positive (Figure 1, A, C, and E) and A6-positive cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), as well as a profound reduction of Cd133, H19, and/or Afp mRNA expression (Figure 1, B, D, and F). Of note, HMGB1 deletion did not affect serum ALT levels (Figure 1, B, D, and F), thus excluding the possibility that reduced ductular reactions in Hmgb1Δhep mice might have been caused by a decrease in liver injury. Similar to the above models, we also found inhibited ductular reactions in the methione-choline–deficient, ethionine-supplemented (MCDE) diet model (Supplemental Figure 6). Although there was a strong release of HMGB1, as seen by increased HMGB1 serum levels following treatment with the hepatotoxin CCl 4 , we did not observe ductular reactions in this model (Figure 1G). Together with our findings in the Tak1Δhep, Mdr2KO, DDC, and MCDE models, our data indicate that HMGB1 is required, but not sufficient, for the development of ductular reactions.

Passively released hepatocyte HMGB1 promotes ductular reactions via cell-extrinsic mechanisms and RAGE. As the deletion strategy via albumin-Cre mice not only ablates HMGB1 in hepatocytes but also in the biliary compartment (26, 41), we next sought to exclude the possibility that the lack of HMGB1 in ductular cells impaired their ability to expand. For this purpose, we deleted HMGB1 selectively in hepatocytes using AAV8-TBG-Cre, in which Cre expression is controlled by the hepatocyte-specific thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG) promoter, as a hepatocyte-specific deletion approach (24, 41). This strategy resulted in a significant reduction in hepatic Hmgb1 mRNA levels and absent HMGB1 expression in hepatocytes but not in other liver cell types (Figure 2, A and B), thus affecting signals from hepatocytes to other cell types including ductular cells, but leaving HMGB1 within ductular cells intact. Mdr2KO mice with AAV8-TBG-Cre–mediated hepatocyte-specific HMGB1 deletion displayed a significant reduction of the progenitor markers Cd133 and H19 and decreased cytokeratin staining in comparison with mice injected with the AAV8-TBG-LacZ control virus (Figure 2, C and D). These finding were confirmed in the DDC model, in which we observed a reduction of Cd133 and H19 mRNA levels and cytokeratin staining in mice treated with AAV8-TBG-Cre versus mice that received the AAV8-TGB-LacZ virus (Figure 2, E and F). Together, our findings in the DDC and Mdr2KO models exclude the possibility that the intracellular loss of HMGB1 within the biliary compartment simply blocked ductular reactions, further supporting our hypothesis that hepatocellular HMGB1, acting as a DAMP, is essential for the induction of ductular reactions.

Figure 2 HMGB1 from hepatocellular sources drives ductular reactions. (A) Two-week-old Hmgb1fl/fl Mdr2KO mice were infected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (i.v., 1011 genome copies, n = 11) or AAV8-TBG-LacZ (i.v., 1011 genome copies, n = 10) and sacrificed six weeks later. Immunohistochemical HMGB1 staining revealed efficient deletion of HMGB1 from hepatocytes in AAV8-TBG-Cre– but not AAV8-TBG-LacZ–infected mice (arrows indicate hepatocytes). (B) Hmgb1 deletion was confirmed by qPCR in Hmgb1fl/fl mice infected with AAV8-TBG-Cre or AAV8-TBG-LacZ. (C and D) Immunohistochemical cytokeratin staining (C) and qPCR for Cd133 and H19 (D) showed reduced ductular reactions in AAV8-TBG-Cre–infected mice. (E and F) Three-week-old Hmgb1fl/fl mice were infected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (n = 8) or AAV8-TBG-LacZ (n = 7) as above, followed by a three-week-long DDC diet, two weeks after AAV infection. Immunohistochemical cytokeratin staining (E) and qPCR for Cd133 and H19 (F) revealed reduced ductular reactions in AAV8-TBG-Cre–infected mice. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are shown as the fold induction compared with normal liver. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Extracellular HMGB1 can be released via passive leakage from dead cells (45) or via active secretion, the latter being mediated through acetylation of HMGB1 at multiple lysine residues (46). To determine whether passive release or active secretion of HMGB1 was driving ductular reactions, we inhibited HMGB1 secretion during DDC-induced liver injury using ethyl pyruvate, an established inhibitor of HMGB1 acetylation and secretion (47, 48). Although HMGB1 acetylation was completely suppressed by ethyl pyruvate (Figure 3, A and B), we did not observe significant effects on cytokeratin or A6 expression or on Cd133 or Afp mRNA levels and only a borderline significant reduction of H19 mRNA (Figure 3, C–E). Moreover, HMGB1 serum levels were not significantly decreased (Figure 3F), despite the observed loss of acetylated HMGB1. Together, these findings suggest that passive HMGB1 release from dying hepatocytes, rather than active secretion, is the dominant driver of ductular reactions in the settings we investigated.

Figure 3 Active HMGB1 secretion does not drive ductular reactions. (A) C57BL/6 male mice were pretreated with saline (n = 11) or ethyl pyruvate (n = 8), followed by a DDC diet for 3 weeks. (B) HMGB1 isoforms were determined by LC-MS/MS in plasma from untreated mice as well as in plasma from DDC diet–fed mice that received saline or ethyl pyruvate. (C and D) IHC showed similar expression levels of cytokeratin (C) and A6 (D) in saline- and ethyl pyruvate–treated mice. (E) qPCR showed similar expression levels of Cd133, Afp, and H19 mRNA in mice treated with saline or ethyl pyruvate. (F) Serum HMGB1 levels in control and DDC-treated mice were determined by ELISA. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are expressed as the fold induction compared with normal liver. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

HMGB1 binds to several receptors including RAGE (encoded by Ager), TLR4, and TLR9. We next determined which one of these three HMGB1 receptors was involved in promoting ductular reactions in vivo, using Ager-deficient (RageKO), Tlr4-deficient (Tlr4KO), and Tlr9-deficient (Tlr9KO) mice. We found strongly reduced ductular reactions with significantly decreased cytokeratin staining and reduced H19 and Afp mRNA expression, as well as a trend toward decreased Cd133 mRNA levels in livers from RageKO mice (Figure 4A). In contrast, Tlr4KO and Tlr9KO mice did not show impaired ductular reactions in the DDC diet model, as demonstrated by unaltered cytokeratin staining and unaltered or increased Cd133, H19, and Afp mRNA expression in Tlr4KO and Tlr9KO mice (Figure 4, B and C). As with Hmgb1Δhep mice, we did not find alterations in liver injury in RageKO mice, thus excluding the possibility that reduced ductular reactions were merely a consequence of less injury in the RageKO mice (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 HMGB1 drives ductular reactions via RAGE but not TLR4 or TLR9. Male mice were fed a DDC diet for 3 weeks. (A) Cytokeratin expression and Cd133, Afp, and H19 mRNA levels were determined by IHC and qPCR in WT (n = 7) and RageKO (n = 8) mice. Liver injury was assessed by serum ALT levels. (B) Cytokeratin expression, Cd133, Afp, and H19 mRNA expression, and liver injury were determined in WT (n = 7) and Tlr4KO (n = 8) mice as above. (C) Cytokeratin expression, Cd133, Afp, and H19 mRNA expression and liver injury were determined in WT (n = 9) and Tlr9KO (n = 10) mice. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are shown as the fold induction compared with normal liver. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Since we also observed small decreases in macrophages in HMGB1-deleted mice in some models (Supplemental Figure 2), we additionally sought to determine whether macrophages might be a cell population through which HMGB1 indirectly triggers progenitor responses. However, consistent with previous studies (49), we observed no decrease in ductular reactions following macrophage depletion (Supplemental Figure 7). Given these findings, we subsequently focused on the direct effect of HMGB1 on bipotential progenitor cells, with the goal of identifying the signals through which HMGB1 affects ductular reactions.

Disulfide HMGB1 mediates effects on progenitor cells via Erk. HMGB1 bioactivity is dependent on posttranslational modifications, with fully reduced HMGB1 promoting cell migration but not inflammation, whereas disulfide HMGB1 has cytokine-like proinflammatory activity (50). Similar to the findings from our previous studies on acute liver injury, we found that disulfide HMGB1 was the most abundant form of HMGB1 in the chronically injured liver and that this form increased with the duration of liver injury (Figure 5A). More important, stimulation with these 2 forms of HMGB1, which have distinct bioactivities, revealed that only the disulfide form of HMGB1 upregulated Cd133 mRNA in bipotential murine oval liver (BMOL) cells (Figure 5B), a well-characterized bipotential liver progenitor cell line (51). As YAP and Notch are well-established and powerful signals driving hepatocyte metaplasia toward a ductular phenotype in adult livers (24, 52) as well as hepatocarcinogenesis (53), we determined whether HMGB1 could act through these pathways. However, we found no difference in Notch target gene expression after treating BMOL cells with HMGB1, which was further confirmed by similar levels of Notch target genes in control and HMGB1-deleted mice in vivo in multiple models (Supplemental Figure 8). Following treatment of BMOL cells with HMGB1, we found that YAP target genes as well as YAP reporter activity decreased (Supplemental Figure 9). In contrast, we observed a decrease in some YAP target genes in HMGB1-deleted mice in vivo (Supplemental Figure 9). As our experiment had not shown any direct effect of HMGB1 on YAP target genes in BMOL progenitor cells in vitro, and as we did not see a major role for hepatocyte YAP in ductular reactions after 3 weeks of DDC diet feeding (data not shown), we reasoned that the reduction of YAP target gene expression in HMGB1-deleted mice probably reflects the decrease in ductular cells (which are enriched in YAP and YAP target genes) rather than indicating a lack of HMGB1-induced YAP activation. Accordingly, when normalizing our qPCR results to the progenitor marker Cd133, the YAP target gene Ctgf was significantly (P < 0.05) upregulated in HMGB1-deleted mice in the DDC model, and significantly (P < 0.05) downregulated in the Tak1Δhep model where all others showed no significant differences between floxed and HMGB1-deleted mice (data not shown). Therefore, we sought to identify additional signals through which disulfide HMGB1 may affect ductular reactions. For this purpose, we performed a phospho-screen in BMOL cells treated with disulfide HMGB1. In this screen, we found that Erk phosphorylation and phosphorylation of its target CREB, but not other pathways, were strongly induced by disulfide HMGB1 (Figure 5C), which was further confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 5D, top). In contrast, fully reduced HMGB1 did not stimulate Erk phosphorylation (Figure 5D, bottom). Inhibition of Erk phosphorylation strongly decreased the expression of Cd133 mRNA in BMOL cells (Figure 5E), suggesting that this pathway mediates the effects of HMGB1 on progenitor cells. This finding is supported by previous studies that have described a key role of Erk in the regulation of CD133 (54, 55). Moreover, treatment with disulfide HMGB1 moderately but significantly promoted the proliferation of BMOL cells (Figure 5F), suggesting that HMGB1 contributes to progenitor expansion via this pathway. Indeed, we found that there was a reduction of p–histone H3 (Ser10)/Krt19–double-positive proliferating progenitor cells in HMGB1-deleted mice after 3 weeks of a DDC diet (Figure 5G). Consistent with our in vivo studies in knockout mice as well as a previously published study (56), we also found that inhibition of RAGE blunted HMGB1-induced Erk phosphorylation, whereas TLR4 or TLR9 blockade had no major effect (Figure 5H). In summary, our findings suggest that HMGB1-induced activation of RAGE triggers the proliferation and expansion of progenitor cells.

Figure 5 Disulfide HMGB1, but not fully reduced HMGB1, upregulates CD133 and promotes progenitor/ductular proliferation. (A) HMGB1 isoforms were determined by LC-MS/MS in plasma from mice treated with DEN plus 1 injection of CCl 4 or with DEN plus 6 injections of CCl 4 . (B) BMOL cells were treated with recombinant disulfide HMGB1 (2 μg/ml) and fully reduced HMGB1 (2 μg/ml) for the indicated durations, followed by analysis of Cd133 mRNA by qPCR. (C) Phospho-kinase screen in untreated and disulfide HMGB1–treated (0.5 μg/ml for 30 minutes) BMOL cells. (D) BMOL cells were treated with disulfide HMGB1 (0.5 μg/ml) and fully reduced HMGB1 (0.5 μg/ml) for the indicated durations, followed by Western blot analysis for phosphorylated and total Erk. (E) BMOL cells were pretreated with the MEK inhibitor UO126 (10 mM) for 30 minutes, followed by treatment with disulfide HMGB1 (0.5 μg/ml) and qPCR analysis of Cd133 mRNA. (F) Proliferation was determined by MTT assay in BMOL cells treated with disulfide HMGB1 (0.5 μg/ml) or fully reduced HMGB1 (0.5 μg/ml) for the indicated durations. (G) Cytokeratin 19 and p–histone H3 (Ser10) double-positive cells were detected by confocal microscopy in Hmgb1fl/fl (black bar) and Hmgb1Δhep (blue bar) mice fed a DDC diet (n = 6 and n = 9 mice, respectively), and then cells were quantified. (H) BMOL cells were preincubated with RAGE- and TLR4-blocking antibodies, TLR9 inhibitor, or the appropriate controls, followed by treatment with disulfide HMGB1 (0.05 μg/ml) for 15 minutes and p-Erk and Erk Western blot analysis. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are expressed as the fold induction compared with untreated cells, and proliferation is expressed as the fold increase compared with the 0-hour time point. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

HMGB1 promotes hepatocyte metaplasia and links chronic injury to HCC development. Chronic liver injury may result in the development of HCC, the third leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. Accordingly, chronic hepatocellular death strongly increases the risk for HCC development (6, 7). Moreover, the expression of progenitor and oncofetal genes is common in HCC and adversely affects prognosis (29–36). Consistent with previous studies (24, 25), we found via lineage tracing with AAV8-TBG-Cre that hepatocytes undergo ductular metaplasia, as seen by coexpression of the Cre reporter TdTom, demonstrating hepatocyte origin, and ductular markers A6, OPN, and Sox9 (Figure 6, A–D). In mice that had been fed a DDC diet for 3 weeks, A6-positive hepatocytes constituted less than 10% of all A6-positive cells in the liver (Figure 6B). Of note, A6-positive metaplastic hepatocytes were reduced by 68% (P < 0.001) in HMGB1-deleted mice (Figure 6B). Likewise, we also detected a significant reduction of TdTom– and OPN–double-positive and TdTom– and Sox9–double-positive hepatocytes (Figure 6, C and D) as well as a significant reduction of Spp1 (encoding OPN) and Sox9 mRNA levels (Figure 6, E and F) in HMGB1-deleted mice. Together, these findings suggest that hepatocellular HMGB1 promotes ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes, but that this largely HMGB1-dependent response contributed only a small fraction to the overall ductular response at the time points that we studied. As A6-, CK19-, AFP-, H19-, Epcam- and Sox9-expressing cells may function as liver cancer progenitors (28), and given that HMGB1 had a major role in regulating the expression of these markers in the liver as well as the expression of A6 in hepatocytes in particular, we next tested the hypothesis that HMGB1 may provide a link between hepatocellular death and HCC development. For this purpose, we subjected Hmgb1fl/fl and Hmgb1Δhep mice to models of hepatocarcinogenesis that either incorporated or lacked chronic liver injury (Figure 7, A–G). To mimic the development of HCC in chronically injured, inflamed, and fibrotic livers in patients, we used the well-established combination of the carcinogen DEN with chronic injection of the hepatotoxin CCl 4 or with the above-described DDC diet model (57, 58). The DEN plus CCl 4 model resulted in a significantly increased release of HMGB1 in comparison with the DEN-only model (Figure 7D). In the DEN plus CCl 4 model, we found a significant reduction of HCC development, as determined by tumor numbers and liver/body weight ratios, and a borderline significant reduction (P = 0.06) in tumor size (Figure 7, A–C). To further confirm the contribution of HMGB1 to injury-driven hepatocarcinogenesis, we next tested its role in mice with hepatocyte-specific deletion of Tak1. In this model, mice spontaneously develop HCC (10, 59) as a result of chronic cell death, without the need for injection of carcinogens. As with the DEN plus CCl 4 model, we observed a significant reduction in tumor numbers and size and a borderline significant reduction in liver/body weight ratios (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Likewise, we also observed a reduction in tumor formation in mice treated with DEN plus a DDC diet (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), which triggers the development of HCC in the presence of chronic injury, ductular reactions, and progenitor marker expression (58). In contrast, when we subjected Hmgb1Δhep or Hmgb1fl/fl control mice to DEN-induced hepatocarcinogenesis, a purely genotoxic model without chronic liver injury or strong HMGB1 release (Figure 7D), we observed abundant tumors in both groups of mice, without significant differences in tumor number, size, or liver/body weight ratio (Figure 7, E–G). The finding that cell death was required to reveal effects of hepatic HMGB1 strongly suggests that HMGB1 acted as a DAMP and excludes the possibility that the lack of intracellular HMGB1 might have simply impaired the ability of tumor-initiating cells to form tumors.

Figure 6 HMGB1 promotes ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes. (A) Seven-week-old HMGB1 WT mice (Hmgb1WT/WT, n = 12) or mice with floxed HMGB1 alleles (Hmgb1Δhep, n = 8), both expressing TdTom, were infected with AAV8-TBG-Cre (i.v., 1011 genome copies), followed by a three-week-long DDC diet, one week after AAV infection. (B–D) Hepatocyte metaplasia was compared using dual immunofluorescence staining for A6 and TdTom (B), OPN and TdTom (C), or Sox9 and TdTom (D). Hmgb1Δhep mice showed a reduction in cells double-positive for A6 and TdTom compared with Hmgb1WT/WT mice as well as of the percentage of A6– and TdTom–double-positive cells among all A6-positive cells (B). Hmgb1Δhep mice showed a reduction of OPN– and TdTom–double-positive cells (C) as well as a reduction of Sox9– and TdTom–double-positive cells (D) when compared with Hmgb1WT/WT mice. (E and F) qPCR showed decreased expression of OPN (encoded by Spp1) and Sox9 mRNA in DDC diet–treated Hmgb1Δhep mice. qPCR data are shown as the fold induction compared with normal liver. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Figure 7 HMGB1 promotes hepatocarcinogenesis in the presence but not the absence of chronic liver injury. (A–C) Male Hmgb1fl/fl (n = 17) and Hmgb1Δhep (n = 19) mice were treated with DEN and CCl 4 and sacrificed at the indicated time point (A). Livers were photographed (B), and tumor numbers, size, and liver/body weight ratios were determined (C). (D) HMGB1 serum levels were determined by ELISA in mice that had either received DEN only (n = 4), DEN plus a single injection of CCl 4 (n = 4), or DEN plus 3 injections of CCl 4 (n = 4). (E–G) Male Hmgb1fl/fl (n = 11) and Hmgb1Δhep (n = 13) mice were treated with DEN and sacrificed at week 44 (E). Livers were photographed (F) and tumor numbers, size, and liver/body weight ratios were determined (G). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 1 cm.

HMGB1 controls the progenitor signature but not fibrosis, inflammation, or proliferation in HCC. To better understand the mechanisms through which HMGB1 promotes hepatocarcinogenesis in the injured liver, we focused on tumor-promoting injury responses. Similar to our findings in chronic injury models, we did not observe differences in proliferation, fibrosis, or inflammation, as demonstrated by similar levels of Ki67+, Picrosirius red, CD45+, and F4/80+ staining, as well as similar levels of inflammatory gene expression in tumors from Hmgb1Δhep and Hmgb1fl/fl mice (Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Likewise, we did not find a role for HMGB1 in the recruitment of neutrophils (Figure 8D), a cell population that contributes to the development of liver cancer (60) and whose numbers positively correlate with worse prognosis in HCC (61, 62). Given that we observed a moderate role for HMGB1 in neutrophil recruitment in earlier stages of injury (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), and since HMGB1 might not only contribute to neutrophil recruitment but also to neutrophil activation, we additionally performed functional experiments with mice deficient for neutrophil elastase (encoded by Elane), which have defective neutrophil effector functions but display normal neutrophil recruitment (41, 63). However, we found no significant contribution of neutrophil activation to HCC development, with similar tumor numbers, sizes, and liver/body weight ratios in WT and Elane-deficient littermates (Figure 8E), suggesting that neutrophil effector functions are not required for DEN plus CCl 4 -induced hepatocarcinogenesis. Moreover, we did not observe differences in the recruitment of CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 11D), a cell population that is able to mediate antitumor immune responses or genotoxic stress, as determined by H2AX staining (Supplemental Figure 11E). Additionally, we did not observe a reduction in YAP protein or Yap1 or Wwtr1 mRNA levels and even detected an increase in TAZ protein levels in Hmgb1Δhep mice (Supplemental Figure 12A). Accordingly, YAP target genes, as determined by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 12B) or RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) (Supplemental Table 1), were either similar in Hmgb1fl/fl and Hmgb1Δhep mice or higher in Hmgb1Δhep mice. In summary, our data demonstrate that the promotion of HCC by HMGB1 is not explained by effects on inflammation, antitumor responses, regeneration, fibrogenesis, or genotoxic stress, or by HMGB1-mediated modulation of YAP and TAZ. To better understand the influence of HMGB1 on hepatocarcinogenesis and follow up on the above-described finding that HMGB1 promotes the ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes (Figure 6), we performed RNA-seq in tumors from Hmgb1Δhep and Hmgb1fl/fl mice treated with DEN plus CCl 4 . Unsupervised clustering of differentially expressed genes showed that tumors from Hmgb1Δhep mice clustered closer with normal liver than tumors from Hmgb1fl/fl mice (Figure 9A and Supplemental Table 1). Accordingly, 675 of 848 genes (79.6%) in tumors from Hmgb1Δhep mice had expression levels in the direction of normal liver (P < 2.2 × 10–16). A more mature phenotype of tumors from Hmgb1Δhep mice was further supported by the strong reduction in the oncofetal and progenitor markers Cd133, H19, and Afp in Hmgb1Δhep tumors in our RNA-seq data (Supplemental Table 1), which was confirmed by qPCR and immunohistochemical AFP and A6 staining (Figure 9, B–D). These findings are consistent with clinical findings, in which HMGB1 serum levels were increased in HCC patients and strongly correlated with AFP levels (64). As we had previously shown that A6-positive tumor cells within HCC are derived from hepatocytes (26), our present findings demonstrate that HMGB1 is a key pathway driving metaplasia and the progenitor signature in hepatocytes and hepatocyte-derived tumor cells. Notably, the presence of progenitor markers is one the most characteristic features of dedifferentiated HCC, and a large body of literature has demonstrated a positive correlation with worse clinical outcomes (29–36). As we had identified a key role for the HMGB1 receptor RAGE in driving ductular reactions in CLD, we next investigated the role of RAGE in HCC development and observed a significant reduction in tumor development in RageKO mice in the DEN plus CCl 4 model, as demonstrated by a reduction of tumor numbers, size, and liver/body weight ratios (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 8 HMGB1 does not regulate fibrosis, proliferation, or inflammation in HCC. (A–D) Tumors from Hmgb1fl/fl mice (n = 12) and Hmgb1Δhep mice (n = 12) treated with DEN plus 15 injections of CCl 4 were analyzed by IHC and qPCR to determine proliferation (A), fibrosis (B), infiltrating CD45+ leukocytes, (C) and Ly6B+ neutrophils (D). (E) Hepatocarcinogenesis was induced in male WT (n = 10) and neutrophil elastase–deficient (ElaneKO, n = 11) mice using the combination of DEN and 15 injections of CCl 4 , followed by quantification of tumor numbers, size, and liver/body weight ratios. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. qPCR data are shown as the fold induction compared with normal liver. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.