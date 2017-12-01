Small GTPase ARF6 controls VEGFR2 trafficking and signaling in diabetic retinopathy

Reagents. HRMECs at passage 0 (obtained from Cell Systems) were cultured with EGM-2MV (Endothelial Cell Basal Medium-2 supplied with EGM-2 MV SingleQuots; Lonza). The following rabbit antibodies recognizing the indicated proteins were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology: p-ERK1/2, VEGFR2, VEGFR2 p-Y1175, VEGFR2 p-Y951, VEGFR2 p-Y1059, VEGFR2 p-Y1212, p-MARCKS, p-PLCγ, PLCγ, p-p38, p38, MARCKS, and VEGFR2 with Sepharose Bead Conjugate. Mouse anti-ERK was also obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. Mouse anti-ARF6 antibody was from MilliporeSigma or Cell Biolabs, mouse anti-VEGFR2 was from R&D Systems, goat anti-NRP1 antibody was from Santa Cruz Biotechnology, and rabbit anti-GEP100 antibodies were from MilliporeSigma (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). siRNAs were purchased from QIAGEN (Supplemental Table 6). ARF6-GTP–pulldown kits were from Thermo Fisher Scientific, VEGF-165 was from Cell Signaling Technology, and the ChemoTx system for monitoring cell migration was from Neuro Probe. Standard molecular biology and cell culture reagents were primarily from Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and NAV-2729 was from Navigen Inc.

Human tissue samples. Human whole-eye samples were obtained from the Utah Lions Eye Bank. Frozen issues were homogenized on dry ice and lysed using RIPA buffer. ARF6 levels were assessed by Western blot analysis. Investigators were blinded to the patients’ information and diagnosis.

Transfection and siRNAs. siRNAs were diluted in 12.5% HiPerFect Transfection Reagent (QIAGEN) in OptiMEM (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated for 10 to 20 minutes at room temperature. Passage 3–4 HRMECs were resuspended in EGM-2MV (Lonza) and combined with siRNAs, such that the final concentration of siRNA was 30 nM (all targets). The cells were plated and allowed to grow overnight, and then the growth media were replaced. Three days after the initial transfection, the cells were transfected a second time using the same HiPerFect/siRNA concentrations as above.

Supplemental Table 4 lists all siRNAs used, along with their catalog numbers and sequences. We used most of these siRNAs in a previous study (14). The average knockdown was detected by Western blotting and quantified in Supplemental Figures 2 and 4.

ARF6-GTP–pulldown assay. ARF6-GTP–pulldown assays were performed as previously described (14). Briefly, HRMECs were transfected with siRNA as described above. Cells were treated with VEGF (20 ng/ml) or vehicle for 5 minutes 72 hours after the second siRNA transfection. For assessment of the effects of small-molecule compounds on the intracellular levels of active ARF6, HRMECs were grown in EGM-2MV medium in 6-well tissue culture plates to 80% to 90% confluence and exposed to the test compound NAV-2729 (25 μM) in basal EBM-2 medium supplemented with 1% FBS for 3.5 hours. After treatment, media were aspirated, and cells were rinsed with chilled UltraSaline (Lonza). The dishes were frozen on dry ice. Following thawing, ARF6-pulldown lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 100 mM NaCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1% NP-40, 10% glycerol, 1% protease inhibitors [Roche] and phosphatase inhibitors [MilliporeSigma]) was added to the cells. Lysates were centrifuged, and supernatants were added to GGA3-conjugated beads (sta-40706; Cell Biolabs) and agitated at 4°C for 60 minutes. Beads were washed in ARF6-pulldown lysis buffer and resuspended in 2× Laemmli buffer prior to loading onto 15% SDS-PAGE gels. A fraction of the cell lysate was withheld for use as a measure of total ARF6 in each sample.

Migration assay. HRMECs were grown under standard conditions with EGM-2MV and incubated overnight in EBM-2 with 0.1% fatty acid–free BSA (Equitech-Bio Inc.). Cells were then harvested with Trypsin/EDTA (PromoCell) and resuspended at 6 × 105 cells/ml. VEGF (20 ng/ml) was placed in the lower wells of a 48-well chemotaxis chamber (Neuro Probe). A fibronectin-coated (overnight at 4°C) polycarbonate membrane (10 μm; Neuro Probe) was placed between the chemoattractant and the cells. HRMECs (50 μl, 30,000 cells) were added to the upper wells. After incubation at 37°C for 2 hours with 20 ng/ml VEGF, cells on the top surface of the filter were removed with cotton swabs, and cells that had migrated through the filter onto the undersurface were fixed and stained using a Diff-Quik stain set (Dade Behring, Siemens). Migrated cells in 5 high-power fields were counted, and migration was expressed as the percentage of migrated cells relative to cells migrated toward EBM-2 media containing 0.1% fatty acid–free BSA and no VEGF.

The pharmacologic effects on VEGF-induced motile activity of HRMECs were assessed using a 96-well–based ChemoTx system (Neuro Probe) (30). The basal medium EBM-2 used for this test was supplemented with 0.1% FBS, ascorbic acid (1 μg/ml), and hydrocortisone (0.2 μg/ml). Both polycarbonate membrane filters (8-μm pore size) and wells of the bottom (cell collector) plates were precoated with fibronectin. The 45-μl aliquots of a suspension of serum-starved retinal endothelial cells in the above medium (8 × 105 cells/ml) were pipetted onto the membrane filter, which was assembled on top of the collector plate. The wells of the latter were filled with the same medium supplemented with 100 ng/ml of VEGF (30 μl/well). Each test compound at a desired concentration or a DMSO control was added to the matched samples on top of the membrane and in the bottom plate. Each fully assembled ChemoTx system was incubated in a tissue culture incubator overnight, followed by aspiration of media from the top of the membrane, cell staining on both sides of the membrane using CyQUANT dye (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and removal of nonmigrated cells from the top of the membrane by wiping and rinsing. Finally, the stained migrated cells were quantified fluorometrically using a Synergy 4 plate reader (BioTek), with excitation and emission wavelength settings of 485 nm and 528 nm, respectively.

Immunofluorescence visualization of VEGFR2 endocytosis. VEGFR2 accumulation in vesicles was visualized according to previously described methods (8, 31) with the following modifications: HRMECs at passage 4 were plated onto 2% gelatin 225 bloom-coated, 8-well chambered coverglasses at a density of 8 × 103 cells/well for 24 hours in complete EGM-2MV medium (Lonza). Monolayers were washed twice in EBM-2 plus 0.1% fatty acid–free BSA and starved overnight in the same media. Either 50 ng/ml VEGF 165 (Cell Signaling Technology) or HBSS vehicle was given for 5 minutes at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , followed by 3 washes on ice for 7 minutes in ice-cold HBSS plus Ca and Mg, 3% fatty acid–free BSA, and 50 mM glycine, pH 2.7. Cells were immediately fixed for 20 minutes at room temperature in ice-cold 10% neutral buffered formalin and washed 3 times in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg. Primary antibodies against VEGFR2 (BioLegend), clathrin, and RAB5 (Cell Signaling Technology) were diluted 1:50, 1:100, and 1:50, respectively, in TBS plus Ca and Mg, 1% BSA, and 0.1% saponin and incubated overnight at 4°C. Monolayers were rinsed 4 times in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg. Fluorescent secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488– or 594–conjugated donkey anti-mouse or anti-rabbit IgG) were diluted to 10 μg/ml in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg, 1% BSA, and 0.1% saponin and applied for 1 hour at room temperature. Chambers were rinsed 3 times in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg and mounted in 80% glycerol containing 20 mM Tris, pH 8.0, 2 μg/ml DAPI, 0.5% n-propyl gallate, 0.02% DABCO, 0.01% p-phenylenediamine, and 0.02% NaZ. Z-depth images of stained cells were collected on an Olympus FV1000 confocal laser-scanning microscope, under oil immersion at ×1,200 magnification, with seven 0.2-μm slices per Z-stack and a minimum of 5 fields imaged per condition.

Biotinylation assay. HRMECs were transfected with ARF6, ARNO, GEP100, or control siRNA and grown to 100% confluence on 60-mm dishes. Cells were washed twice with room-temperature PBS and incubated with 0.6 mM primaquine (MP Biomedicals) at 37°C for 10 minutes to block recycling during the internalization step (32, 33). The cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and labeled with EZ-Link Sulfo-NHS-SS-Biotin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 0.5 mg/ml in PBS at 4°C for 60 minutes. The excess biotin was removed by washing the cells with ice-cold glycine in PBS with Ca2+ and Mg2+. The cells were then incubated with 20 ng/ml VEGF and 0.6 mM primaquine at room temperature for 5 minutes. They were then exposed twice to GSH buffer (50 mM glutathione, 75 mM NaOH, 75 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 0.1% BSA, pH 9.0) on ice for 20 minutes to remove surface biotin. GSH was quenched by washing with 5 mg/ml ice-cold iodoacetamide in PBS with Ca2+ and Mg2+. After an additional wash with ice-cold PBS, cells were lysed on ice in Pierce IP Lysis Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a protease inhibitor cocktail. Cell lysates were centrifuged at 13,000 ×g for 5 minutes, and the supernatant was incubated with High Capacity Streptavidin Agarose Resin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4°C for 60 minutes. Beads were washed 3 times with Pierce IP Lysis Buffer. Bound proteins were released in 2× Laemmli buffer with 5% β-mercaptoethanol at 95°C for 5 minutes, and internalized VEGFR2 was analyzed by immunoblotting with VEGFR2 antibody.

Immunoprecipitation. Immunoprecipitation assays were performed as previously described (34). Briefly, HRMECs were treated with 20 ng/ml VEGF for 1 or 5 minutes. Cells were then washed with ice-cold PBS and lysed with ice-cold lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 250 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, and 10% glycerol) with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell lysates were centrifuged for 15 minutes at 13,000 ×g and the supernatants saved. BCA assays (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were performed to determine protein concentrations. Lysates were precleaned with protein A/G-Sepharose (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) for 2 hours at 4°C. Precleaned lysates were incubated with 8 mg of the indicated antibody and protein A/G-Sepharose (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) for 1 hour at 4°C. Beads were then washed 5 times in lysis buffer. The immunoprecipitates were assayed by Western blotting using peroxidase-conjugated AffiniPure Light Chain Specific secondary antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch) for signal detection.

Immunofluorescence. HRMECs, at passages 3 to 5, were plated onto 10 μg/ml fibronectin-coated (AlphaAesar), 8-well chambered coverglasses at a density of 5 × 103/well and allowed to grow for 24 hours before overnight serum starvation in EBM-2 (Lonza) plus 0.1% BSA. Cells were treated for 5 minutes with 50 ng/ml recombinant human VEGF 165 (Cell Signaling Technology) or HBSS vehicle, followed by washing on ice in HBSS plus Ca and Mg containing 50 mM glycine and 3%BSA (pH 2.7) to clear ligands. Monolayers were fixed for 20 minutes at room temperature in freshly prepared 10% v/v neutral buffered formalin. Formalin was cleared with 4 rinses in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg. Primary antibodies against GEP100 (IQSEC1, ab12242; Abcam) and ARNO (Cytohesin 2, ab2728; Abcam) were simultaneously diluted 1:100 each in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg containing 1% BSA and 0.1% saponin and applied to monolayers overnight at 4°C. Unbound primary antibodies were removed with 4 rinses in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg. Secondary antibodies, donkey anti-rabbit IgG, Alexa 488 conjugate, and donkey anti-mouse IgG Alexa 594 (Molecular Probes) were used at 10 μg/ml each in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg containing 1% BSA and 0.1% saponin for 1.5 hours on ice, followed by 4 rinses in 1× TBS plus Ca and Mg and mounting in 90% glycerol containing 5 μg/ml DAPI, 200 mM Tris (pH 8.0), 0.5% n-propyl gallate, 0.05% DABCO, 0.01% p-phenylenediamine, and 0.02% sodium azide.

Animals. The Arf6 gene was mutated by homologous recombination in mouse embryonic stem (ES) cells. Two alleles were generated. The conditional (fl) allele contains 1 loxP site 5′ of the Arf6 gene at position 69,371,642 (UCSC genome browser) on chromosome 12 and a second loxP site 3′ of the Arf6 ORF at position 67,373,928. The null (–) allele was generated by deleting the sequences between the 2 loxP sites by Cre-mediated recombination using HPRTcre (The Jackson Laboratory). Conditional KO of Arf6 was achieved by crossing Arf6fl/fl mice with Arf6+/– Tie2cre mice (The Jackson Laboratory).

In vivo activation of VEGFR2. Twelve-week-old mice were anesthetized with ketamine-HCl (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (13 mg/kg) and then administered tail vein injections of 3 μg VEGF in saline. One minute later, the mice were sacrificed, and the eyes and lungs were collected and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. The tissue was ground and homogenized in IP lysis buffer (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific), centrifuged for 15 minutes at 13,000 ×g, and the supernatants saved. VEGFR2 was immunoprecipitated from the eye lysates as described above in the Immunoprecipitation section. Tissue lysates were mixed in 2× Laemmli buffer with 5% β-mercaptoethanol at 95°C for 5 minutes, and activated VEGFR2 was analyzed by immunoblotting with VEGFR2 antibody.

Ocular pharmacokinetics. NAV-2729 (50 ng) in 1 μl of DMSO was injected into the posterior chamber of each mouse eye. Assuming that the volume of the posterior chamber of each eye is 5 µl (including the 1 µl injection volume), injection into both eyes will yield a NAV-2729 concentration of 100 ng/10 µl for each mouse. Eyes were harvested 1, 2, 4, and 7 days after injection (n = 3–4 mice per time point), and both eyes from 1 mouse were pooled for pharmacokinetic analysis. Eyes were weighed, diluted 10-fold w/v in 2% nonfat milk in Dulbecco’s PBS (final NAV-2729 concentration of 1,000 ng/ml at the time of injection), and homogenized with an Omni Bead Ruptor 24 homogenizer (zirconium oxide bead type, 2.8-mm bead size). Protein precipitation was induced by acetonitrile/acetone (60:40 v/v), and phospholipids were removed using PHREE 96-well plates. Concentrations of NAV-2729 in eyeball and plasma samples were determined by liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS) methods using an Agilent 6545 Q-TOF mass spectrometer. The lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) was 10 ng/ml.

Retinal permeability. Retinal permeability was assessed as previously described by others (35–37). In brief, 8- to 10-week-old mice were anesthetized with ketamine-HCl (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (13 mg/kg) and then given intraocular injections of 1 μl of 50 ng VEGF-165 (Cell Signaling Technology). An equivalent volume of VEGF in 100% DMSO was injected into the eyes of the control animals. A half hour later, 50 μl of 60 mg/ml Evans blue solution (MilliporeSigma) in UltraSaline was injected into the tail vein. After 5 hours, mice were sacrificed, the eyes were enucleated, and the retinae dissected. Dye was eluted in 0.4 ml formamide for 18 hours at 70°C. The extract was centrifuged at 13,000 ×g for 5 minutes. Absorbance at 620 nm was measured. Background absorbance was measured at 740 nm and subtracted out.

STZ-induced diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy was induced as previously described by others (35). Briefly, for 5 consecutive days, 6- to 8-week-old CD1 mice (Charles River Laboratories) or conditional Arf6-KO mice were fasted for 4 hours and then injected i.p. either with 75 mg/kg STZ (MilliporeSigma) in sodium citrate buffer or with sodium citrate buffer control. After 4 weeks, tail-snip blood glucose was determined using a glucometer (Aviva) to verify hyperglycemia (blood glucose concentrations >300 mg/dl) in the STZ-treated animals. The animals were then divided into treatment groups, such that the groups had similar distributions of body weight and blood glucose measurements. Retinal permeability was assessed as explained above.

Rat diabetic retinopathy studies were conducted in brown Norway rats by Absorption Systems, using their standard procedures. Three-month-old male brown Norway rats (Charles River Laboratories) were injected with a single i.p. dose of 60 mg/kg STZ (MilliporeSigma) in sodium citrate buffer. Blood glucose levels were measured at least once daily for the duration of the study. NAV-2729 (5 μg/5μl) or DMSO (5%) was injected i.v.t. 7–8 weeks after STZ injection. A second NAV-2729 or DMSO i.v.t. injection was administered 1 week after the first i.v.t. injection. Fluorescein angiographic images were taken 3–5 days after the second i.v.t. injection. Optic disc hyperfluorescence, pinpoint leaks, and neovascularization (38) were scored later (Supplemental Table 7).

Laser-induced CNV. CNV studies were conducted by Comparative Ophthalmic Research Laboratories (University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA) using their standard procedures. Two- to three-month-old mice were anesthetized with ketamine hydrochloride (100 mg/kg) and their pupils dilated with 1% tropicamide (Alcon). An Iridex OcuLight GL 532-nm laser photocoagulator (Iridex) with a slit-lamp delivery system was used to create 3 burns 3 disc diameters from the optic disc at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock with the following parameters: 150 mW power, 75-mm spot size, and 0.1-second duration. Production of a bubble at the time of laser treatment, indicating rupture of Bruch’s membrane, is an important factor in obtaining CNV; therefore, only burns in which a bubble was produced were included in this study. Immediately after laser treatment and 7 days later, mice were given an i.v.t. injection of NAV-2729, SU4312, or DMSO into both eyes (2 μl/eye). Fourteen days after laser treatment, the mice were sacrificed, and choroidal flat mounts were generated and stained with ICAM-2 to visualize neovascularization by fluorescence microscopy. An investigator blinded to the treatment examined the flat mounts using a Zeiss LSM 510 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss) and performed quantification using ImageJ software (NIH) to calculate the area of CNV.

OIR. P7 pups, along with nursing mothers, were placed in 75% O 2 . The O 2 concentration was maintained by a Pro-OX oxygen controller (Bio-Spherix). Pups were removed on P12 and given an intraocular injection of 5 μg NAV-2729 or SU4312. Mice were sacrificed on P17, and their eyes were enucleated and fixed for 2 hours in 4% paraformaldehyde. Retinae were then dissected and stained overnight using Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated isolectin (1:50; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Retinal flat mounts were generated and images taken using an Axiovert 200 fluorescence microscope (Carl Zeiss). Neovascularization was quantified using ImageJ software by an investigator blinded to the treatment.

Fluorescein angiography. After anesthesia, the pupils were dilated with 1% tropicamide (Bausch & Lomb), and the cornea was kept moist using Goniovisc 2.5% (hypromellose; MilliporeSigma). The mice were injected i.p. with 10% fluorescein sodium (Lite; Apollo Ophthalmics) at a dose of 1.5 ml/kg. As is standard procedure in the field (39), several fundus images were acquired over a 5-minute period following the injection of fluorescein sodium at a rate of 4 frames per second (fps) using a Micro-III retinal imaging system (Phoenix Research Labs Inc.).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 6.0 (GraphPad Software), and individual data points were graphed using scatter plots as recommended by Weissgerber et al. (40). For the majority of data, a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s or Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used to assess statistical significance. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used when the experiment involved only 2 groups, and the variation was similar in the 2 groups. A 2-tailed Welch’s t test was used when the variation in the 2 groups was dissimilar. A paired, 2-tailed t test was used for the data shown in Figure 7, E–G. Welch’s 1-way ANOVA and Games-Howell multiple comparisons test for unequal variances were used for the data shown in Figure 1, A and C, and Figure 7D. In Figure 2C, Figure 3A, Figure 4, A and E, Figure 5D, and Supplemental Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and J, each data point in the graphs represents a single experiment in which the band intensity was normalized to its control, thereby producing a ratio between the 2 band intensities. We show the geometric mean and geometric 95% CIs of these ratios (y axis is logarithmic). Statistical significance was assessed using the ratio paired, 2-tailed t test, and the P value is shown in each graph. Quantification for Figure 2, A and B, Figure 3D, and Figure 4, C and D, is provided in the supplemental materials. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), and all protocols were approved by the IACUCs of the University of Utah, the University of Wisconsin, and Absorption Systems.