Proteasome activity regulates CD8+ T lymphocyte metabolism and fate specification

CD8+ T cells with unique fate tendencies exhibit distinct levels of proteasome activity. It has been previously shown that CD8+ T lymphocytes can asymmetrically segregate certain cellular components, including the proteasome machinery, during their first division in response to microbial infection (11). We therefore asked whether asymmetric localization of the proteasome during mitosis might lead to distinct proteasome activity levels in the nascent daughter cells following division. Using a model system that we have previously employed to examine T cells undergoing their first division in vivo in response to microbial infection (9), we assessed the total activity of the proteasome catalytic subunits using irreversible, covalent activity–based probes that have been previously described (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90895DS1) (21, 27, 28).

OT-I CD8+ T cells, which have transgenic expression of the T cell antigen receptor that recognizes a specific OVA epitope, were labeled with a fluorescent dye (CFSE) that enables tracking of cell division. Cells were then adoptively transferred into recipient mice that were infected 24 hours later with Listeria monocytogenes–expressing OVA (Lm-OVA). At 45 hours after infection, mice were sacrificed and splenocytes analyzed by flow cytometry. Asymmetric CD8+ T cell division has been shown to yield one daughter cell (phenotypically CD8hiIL-2RαhiCD62Llo) exhibiting a predisposition toward the terminal effector fate (“pre-effector”) and another daughter cell (phenotypically CD8loIL-2RαloCD62Lhi) exhibiting a predisposition toward the long-lived memory fate (“pre-memory”) (29). We observed that pre-effector first-division cells exhibited lower proteasome activity, compared with pre-memory first-division cells (Figure 1A). Moreover, CD8+ T cells exhibiting low proteasome activity expressed higher levels of effector lymphocyte–associated molecules (granzyme B [Gzmb], T-bet [Tbx21]) and lower levels of memory lymphocyte–associated molecules (Bcl-2, IL-7Rα, Tcf7) compared with their counterparts exhibiting low proteasome activity (Figure 1, B and C). Notably, these patterns of proteasome activity observed in early differentiating cells that had undergone their first division were distinct from those of mature, fully differentiated T lymphocytes. KLRG1hiIL-7Rαlo terminal effector cells exhibited proteasome activity similar to that of naive (CD62LhiCD44lo) CD8+ T cells, whereas effector memory (CD44hiCD62Llo) and central memory lymphocytes (CD44hiCD62Lhi), assessed at 60 days after infection, exhibited lower proteasome activity compared with naive cells (Figure 1D). Taken together, these findings suggest the possibility that the eventual fates of CD8+ T lymphocytes that have undergone their first asymmetric division in vivo in response to microbial infection might be influenced by their levels of proteasome activity.

Figure 1 Differentially fated CD8+ T cells exhibit distinct rates of endogenous proteasome activity. (A) Proteasome activity, assessed by flow cytometry, of gated first division (second CFSE peak) of putative pre-effector IL-2RαhiCD62Llo and pre-memory IL-2RαloCD62Lhi OT-I CFSE-labeled CD8+ T cells adoptively transferred into recipient mice subsequently infected with Lm-OVA and analyzed 45 hours after infection. (B) Expression of Tbx21, Gzmb, Il7r, and Tcf1 mRNA in FACS-sorted first-division proteasome activityloIL-2RαhiCD62Llo (red bars) and proteasome activityhiIL-2RαloCD62Lhi (blue bars) cells. Expression is normalized to the average of Rpl13 and Rn18s mRNA. (C) Flow cytometry analysis (left) and mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of T-bet, granzyme B, and Bcl-2 in first-division proteasome activityloIL-2RαhiCD62Llo (red) and proteasome activityhiIL-2RαloCD62Lhi (blue) cells. Gray histograms represent isotype control–stained first-division cells. (D) Proteasome activity, assessed by flow cytometry, of gated naive (CD8+CD45.1+CD62LhiCD44lo cells; uninfected mice), terminal effector (CD8+CD45.1+CD44hiKLRG1hiIL-7Rlo cells; 7 days after infection), effector memory (CD8+CD45.1+CD44hiCD62Llo; 60 days after infection), and central memory (CD8+CD45.1+CD44hiCD62Lhi; 60 days after infection) adoptively transferred into CD45.2 recipient mice followed by Lm-OVA infection and analyzed 7 or 60 days after infection. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments (A, C, and D) or 3 biological replicates from 3 independent experiments (B) with n ≥ 4 mice per group. Error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. N.S., not significant (P > 0.05), **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (A–C, Student’s 2-tailed t test; D, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-test).

Proteasome activity in activated CD8+ T cells influences their fate and function. We next sought to determine whether the predisposition of first-division pre-effector and pre-memory CD8+ T cells toward different fates might be mechanistically related to their distinct levels of proteasome activity. We reasoned that treating cells with a pharmacologic inhibitor or activator would enable us to recapitulate the low and high levels of intrinsic proteasome activity exhibited in vivo after the first cell division (Figure 1A). We first established that proteasome activity could be modulated in CD8+ T cells with the pan-subunit proteasome inhibitor epoxomicin (Figure 2A). We then screened a panel of proteasome activators that has been shown to increase proteasome activity in immortalized cell lines (30). Several of these compounds also increased proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Level of proteasome activity influences CD8+ T cell differentiation in vitro. (A) Proteasome activity, assessed by flow cytometry, of naive CD8+ T cells following 4-hour culture with vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activators. The same vehicle control was used to compare against all experimental groups and is displayed in all histograms. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of in vitro IL-2RαhiCD62Llo effector-like and IL-2RαloCD62Lhi memory-like P14 CD8+ T cells. Cells were activated for 2 days with gp33–41 peptide and T cell–depleted splenocytes, then cultured in IL-2 (top row) or IL-15 (bottom row) conditions in the presence of vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or indicated proteasome activators for an additional 3 days. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of intracellular IFN-γ at 72 hours after activation in CD8+ T cells transiently treated for 4 hours with vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activators followed by drug washout prior to activation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–C).

Next, we evaluated whether modulation of proteasome activity could influence effector and memory lymphocyte differentiation using a previously described in vitro differentiation system (31). CD8+ T cells were stimulated with their cognate peptide for 48 hours, followed by culture with either IL-2 or IL-15 along with proteasome inhibitor, proteasome activator, or vehicle control. In response to IL-2, vehicle-treated cells were able to differentiate into “effector-like” lymphocytes characterized by high expression of IL-2Rα. Relative to vehicle-treated cells, reducing proteasome activity in IL-2 culture conditions increased the proportion of IL-2Rαhi effector-like lymphocytes, whereas increasing proteasome activity reduced the proportion of these cells (Figure 2B, top row). In response to IL-15, vehicle-treated cells differentiated into “memory-like” lymphocytes characterized by high expression of CD62L. Reducing proteasome activity in IL-15 culture conditions reduced the proportion of CD62Lhi memory-phenotype cells, whereas increasing proteasome activity with certain proteasome activators (activators 1, 4, 5, and 9) increased the proportion of these cells (Figure 2B, bottom row).

We sought to determine whether modulation of proteasome activity might alter production of inflammatory cytokines, a measure of effector CD8+ T cell function. We purified CD8+ T cells and transiently treated them with proteasome inhibitor, proteasome activators, or vehicle control, followed by drug washout. Cells were then activated in vitro with plate-bound anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies; 48 hours later, we assessed the capacity of the cells to produce IFN-γ and TNF-α. We observed that cells treated with proteasome inhibitor exhibited an enhanced capacity to produce IFN-γ relative to control-treated cells (Figure 2C), while one of the proteasome activators we tested (activator 9) reduced cytokine production by CD8+ T cells; we selected this proteasome activator, revealed to be cyclosporine, for subsequent experiments. The activators we tested were identified in a high-throughput screen solely based on their ability to increase proteasome activity (30); thus, they may act through different mechanisms and have unique functional properties.

Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressive drug (32) that is commonly used to treat transplant rejection; however, it was not previously known to have effects on proteasome activity. We therefore sought to distinguish the proteasome-modulating effects of cyclosporine on CD8+ T cell differentiation from its other known effects on the immune system. A major mechanism of action by which cyclosporine acts is binding to its cognate intracellular receptor, cyclophilin; inhibiting the calcium/calmodulin-regulated phosphatase calcineurin; and preventing nuclear translocation of the transcription factor NFAT (33, 34). Thus, to experimentally distinguish between NFAT- and proteasome-dependent effects, we asked whether transient pretreatment of CD8+ T cells with cyclosporine followed by drug washout prior to activation, the experimental methodology we used in Figure 2C, could prevent nuclear translocation of NFAT. In contrast to continuous treatment with cyclosporine, we observed that transient pretreatment of cells followed by drug washout prior to activation did not prevent NFAT nuclear translocation (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In support of these results, we also evaluated a second calcineurin inhibitor, tacrolimus, for effects on proteasome activity and CD8+ T cell differentiation. In contrast to cyclosporine, addition of tacrolimus did not increase proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells or promote the differentiation of memory-like cells in IL-15 conditions in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Taken together, these results provide evidence that the observed effects of cyclosporine on CD8+ T cell differentiation may be mediated by increasing proteasome activity, at least when administered transiently. We therefore proceeded to test the proteasome-mediated effects of cyclosporine, which we will refer to as “proteasome activator,” in subsequent experiments.

Using an in-gel proteasome activity assay and a luminescent substrate assay, we confirmed our flow cytometry finding that proteasome activity could be reliably modulated in CD8+ T cells with proteasome inhibitor and activator (Figure 3, A–C). We also analyzed CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome inhibitor or activator and found that neither drug affected the expression of structural and catalytic subunits of the 20S proteasome compared with cells treated with vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We then tested whether modulation of proteasome activity might alter other attributes of effector CD8+ T cell differentiation and function in addition to cytokine production. Indeed, compared with control-treated cells, proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited higher levels of T-bet and IRF4 (Figure 3D), key transcription factors that have been linked with terminal effector cell differentiation and function (10, 35). Finally, proteasome inhibitor–treated CD8+ T cells also exhibited increased cytotoxicity when incubated with peptide-pulsed target cells compared with vehicle-treated cells, whereas CD8+ T cells with increased proteasome activity exhibited decreased levels of cytotoxic activity (Figure 3E). Together these observations suggested that levels of proteasome activity might influence CD8+ T lymphocyte fate specification, at least in vitro.

Figure 3 Modulation of proteasome activity influences CD8+ T cell function in vitro. (A) Proteasome activity, assessed by in-gel assay, of naive CD8+ T cells following 4 hours of culture with vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activator. Immunoblotting was performed with anti–β-actin antibodies to confirm equal loading of samples. (B) Proteasome activity, assessed by flow cytometry, of cells cultured with vehicle (black line), proteasome inhibitor (red line), or proteasome activator (blue line). (C) Proteasome activity, assessed by bioluminescent chymotrypsin-like proteolytic assay, of cells cultured with proteasome inhibitor (red bar) or proteasome activator (blue bar) and normalized to vehicle control (black bar). (D) Flow cytometry analysis (left) and MFI (right) of T-bet and IRF4 at 72 hours after activation in CD8+ T cells transiently treated for 4 hours with vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activator prior to activation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. (E) Percent specific cytotoxicity of OT-I CD8+ T cells treated transiently with vehicle (black line), proteasome inhibitor (red line), or proteasome activator (blue line) prior to culture with T cell–depleted splenocytes and OVA peptide. CD8+ T cells were incubated with an equal ratio of peptide-pulsed and unpulsed splenocytes in varying effector cell to target cell ratios. Cytotoxicity was calculated as the difference in the percentage of live events between pulsed and unpulsed target cells, normalized to the live percentage of unpulsed target cells. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–C) or least 3 biologic replicates from 3 independent experiments (D and E). Error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (C and D, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-test; E, repeated measures 1-way ANOVA).

We next sought to examine whether levels of proteasome activity could affect this process in vivo and utilized an experimental approach that would enable us to selectively modulate proteasome activity within early differentiating CD8+ T lymphocytes without affecting the cells and tissues of recipient mice. We pretreated OT-I cells with proteasome inhibitor or vehicle control followed by drug washout, adoptively transferred the cells into congenically marked recipients, then infected the recipients with Lm-OVA; donor-derived CD8+ T cells were then analyzed at days 7 and 50 after infection (Figure 4A). Cells that had been treated with proteasome inhibitor or vehicle control gave rise to comparable numbers of effector cells on day 7 after infection (Figure 4B). However, compared with control-treated cells, proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited a significant reduction in the proportion of KLRG1loIL-7Rhi memory precursor cells (Figure 4C) (10) and expressed higher levels of transcription factors T-bet, Eomes, and IRF4 (Figure 4D). On day 50 after infection, compared with control-treated cells, proteasome inhibitor–treated cells gave rise to markedly fewer memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 4E); these cells expressed higher levels of KLRG1; lower levels of IL-7R, CD122, and CD27, molecules associated with memory cell survival (36, 37); and reduced levels of the antiapoptotic molecule Bcl-2 (Figure 4, F and G) (36, 37). Upon re-challenge, mice that had received proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited significantly reduced secondary re-expansion (Figure 4H) compared with control-treated cells, supporting the hypothesis that inhibiting proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells results in reduced memory differentiation.

Figure 4 Proteasome inhibition reduces CD8+ T cell memory formation in vivo. (A) Experimental design. CD45.1+ OT-I CD8+ T cells were transiently treated with vehicle control, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activator, then adoptively transferred into CD45.2 recipients that were subsequently infected with 103 CFU Lm-OVA; mice were analyzed on days 7 and 50 after infection (p.i.). (B) Percentages of CD45.1+ vehicle- and proteasome inhibitor–treated CD8+ T cells, analyzed by flow cytometry on day 7 after infection. (C) Percentages of KLRG1hiIL-7Rlo and KLRG1loIL-7Rhi cells, gated on CD45.1+CD8+ cells, as in B. (D) T-bet, Eomes, and IRF4 expression (MFI) within gated CD45.1+CD8+ cells, as in B. (E) Percentages of CD45.1+ vehicle- and proteasome inhibitor–treated CD8+ T cells on day 50 after infection. (F) Percentages of KLRG1hiIL-7Rlo and KLRG1loIL-7Rhi cells, gated on CD45.1+CD8+ cells, as in E. (G) T-bet, Eomes, and Bcl-2 expression (MFI) and percentages of cells expressing CD122, CD27, or CD62L; cells were gated on CD45.1+CD8+ T cells, as in E. (H) Proliferative response of CD45.1+CD8+ T cells in response to re-infection with 105 CFU Lm-OVA in immune mice that had received cells treated with vehicle or proteasome inhibitor 50 days prior. (B–H) Data are representative of at least two independent experiments with n ≥ 4 mice per group; error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. N.S., P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test).

To determine whether increasing proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells might enhance their capacity to differentiate into memory lymphocytes, we transiently pretreated OT-I CD8+ T cells with proteasome activator or vehicle control followed by drug washout, adoptively transferred the cells into recipient mice, then infected the recipients with Lm-OVA. We observed that proteasome activator–treated cells expanded to the same degree as vehicle-treated cells by day 7 after infection (Figure 5A). Compared with control-treated cells, proteasome activator–treated cells tended to have a KLRG1loIL-7Rhi phenotype (Figure 5B), although their expression of T-bet and Eomes was comparable (Figure 5C). Although proteasome activator–treated cells gave rise to similar numbers of total memory cells on day 50 after infection compared with control cells (Figure 5D), they had decreased expression of KLRG1 and increased IL-7R, and they exhibited higher expression of Bcl-2, CD122, CD27, and CD62L, indicating that these memory cells were more likely to be T CM cells (10) (Figure 5, E and F). Proteasome activator–treated cells exhibited significantly higher secondary re-expansion in response to rechallenge (Figure 5G). Taken together, these results suggest that the level of proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells early during their differentiation may play a critical role in regulating memory lymphocyte fate specification and function.

Figure 5 Proteasome activation enhances generation of central memory CD8+ T cells in vivo. (A) Percentages of CD45.1+ vehicle- and proteasome activator–treated CD8+ T cells, analyzed by flow cytometry on day 7 after infection. (B) Percentage of KLRG1hiIL-7Rlo and KLRG1loIL-7Rhi cells, gated on CD45.1+ CD8+ cells. (C) T-bet and Eomes expression within gated CD45.1+CD8+ cells, as in I. (D) Percentages of CD45.1+ vehicle- and proteasome activator–treated CD8+ T cells, analyzed by flow cytometry on day 50 after infection. (E) Percentage of KLRG1hiIL-7Rlo and KLRG1loIL-7Rhi cells, gated on CD45.1+ CD8+ cells. (F) T-bet, Eomes, or Bcl-2 expression (MFI) and percentages of cells expressing CD122, CD27, or CD62L; cells were gated on CD45.1+CD8+ T cells as in L. (G) Proliferative response of CD45.1+ CD8+ T cells in response to re-infection with 105 CFU Lm-OVA in immune mice that had received cells treated with vehicle or proteasome activator 50 days prior. (A–G) Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments with n ≥ 4 mice per group; error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. N.S., P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Student’s t test).

Last, we sought to determine whether manipulation of proteasome activity during late phases of differentiation would still affect the differentiation of effector and memory cells. CD8+ T cells were activated in vitro for 2 days, then cultured with IL-2 to induce effector-like differentiation or IL-15 to induce memory-like differentiation. Proteasome inhibitor or activator was added at the same time as cytokines (“early condition”) or 2 days later (“late condition”). Treatment with proteasome inhibitor increased the percentage of effector-like IL-2RαhiCD62Llo cells and reduced differentiation of memory-like IL-2RαloCD62Lhi cells regardless of when the drug was added (Supplemental Figure 5). However, treatment with proteasome activator only increased differentiation into memory-like cells or reduced differentiation into effector-like cells when added at an early stage of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest that proteasome inhibitors, but not proteasome activators, may be capable of altering CD8+ T cell fate specification even after cells have begun the process of differentiation.

Proteasome activity influences transcriptomic and proteomic profiles of activated CD8+ T cells. To begin to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying proteasome-mediated regulation of terminal effector and memory lymphocyte differentiation, we performed microarray analysis of CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome inhibitor, proteasome activator, or vehicle control activated for 24 hours in vitro. 470 and 1,461 genes were significantly differentially expressed in inhibitor-treated and activator-treated CD8+ T cells, respectively, compared with control-treated cells (Figure 6, A and B). Proteasome activator–treated cells differentially expressed several transcripts that have been previously reported to be associated with T cell function, survival, and memory (Figure 6, B and C), including Ifng, Il2, Tbx21, Eomes, Bcl2, Klf2, and Il7r. By contrast, many of these genes did not differ significantly between groups receiving control treatment and those receiving proteasome inhibitor treatment (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 6 Modulating proteasome activity in activated CD8+ T cells alters their gene expression. (A and B) Volcano plots depicting differentially expressed genes derived from microarray gene expression analysis in CD8+ T cells treated with (A) proteasome inhibitor or (B) proteasome activator prior to activation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 24 hours, compared with gene expression of vehicle-treated cells. The x axis represents normalized log 2 expression, and the y axis represents significance as –log 10 (t test P value). Each dot represents an individual gene; red or blue represents significantly differentially upregulated or downregulated genes, respectively. (C) mRNA expression of selected cytokines, transcription factors, and memory-associated genes in proteasome activator–treated CD8+ T cells 24 hours following activation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. Expression is shown relative to vehicle-treated cells and normalized to the average of Rpl13 and Rn18s RNA. (D and E) Gene Ontology Biological Processes of differentially expressed gene sets are shown in order of significance as –log 10 (corrected P value). (F) GSEA of functional enrichment of differentially expressed genes in proteasome inhibitor–treated versus proteasome activator–treated cells; naive, effector, and memory enrichment datasets were obtained from MSigDB. Enrichment score is visualized in green; NES, normalized enrichment score. Microarray data are derived from 2 biological replicates. mRNA expression data are representative of 3 biologic replicates from 3 independent experiments. Error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. N.S., P > 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Student’s 2-tailed t test).

Differentially expressed genes were subjected to pathway analysis to determine relevant Gene Ontology biological processes. These analyses identified metabolic processes among the most significantly affected pathways; these processes included apoptosis, lipid metabolism, cellular protein metabolism, and cell proliferation (Figure 6, D and E). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that transcripts expressed in proteasome inhibitor–treated cells were significantly enriched within the set of genes associated with effector CD8+ T cells obtained from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB; http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb; Supplemental Table 1 and Figure 6F). Conversely, transcripts upregulated in proteasome activator–treated cells were significantly enriched within the set of genes associated with naive and memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 6F). Taken together, these data suggest that the low and high proteasome activity levels induced by proteasome inhibitor and activator resulted in differential regulation of cellular metabolic processes, which may lead to gene expression patterns resembling those found in effector and memory CD8+ T cells, respectively.

We next sought to identify categories of proteins that might be differentially affected by distinct levels of proteasome activity. We performed a quantitative shotgun proteomic screen using stable isotope labeling by amino acids in cell culture (SILAC), a method in which newly synthesized proteins are differentially labeled with different isotopes. CD8+ T cells were treated with proteasome inhibitor, proteasome activator, or vehicle control and activated in vitro for 52 hours (at least 6 cell divisions) in media that contained either “light” or “heavy” isotopes of l-lysine and l-arginine to allow metabolic incorporation of these amino acids into proteins. After cell lysis, peptides were analyzed by multidimensional liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS proteomics), and differentially expressed proteins were compared between experimental groups. Relative to control-treated cells, 337 proteins were found at higher levels in proteasome inhibitor–treated cells, whereas 341 proteins were found at lower levels in proteasome activator–treated cells (Figure 7, A and B). Pathway analyses of differentially abundant proteins suggested that proteasome inhibition significantly affected several metabolic processes, including ribonucleoprotein complex biogenesis, generation of precursor metabolites, and electron transport chain activity. Proteasome activation had the most pronounced effects on pathways involving lymphocyte activation and differentiation (Figure 7, C and D). The transcriptomic analysis suggests that proteasome modulation results in differential expression of genes controlling cellular metabolism, and the findings from the proteomic screen confirm that these metabolic changes persist even after cell divisions have taken place. Taken together, these data suggest that early changes in proteasome activity can result in sustained changes in cellular metabolism that may play a role in regulating lymphocyte fate specification.

Figure 7 Modulating proteasome activity affects pathways involved in cellular metabolism. (A and B) Volcano plots depicting differentially expressed proteins derived from quantitative analysis in CD8+ T cells treated with (A) proteasome inhibitor (B) or proteasome activator prior to activation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies for 72 hours, compared with vehicle-treated cells. Numbers in the top left and top right corners represent the number of proteins whose abundance was decreased or increased, respectively, in the proteasome-inhibited (A) or proteasome-activated (B) conditions, relative to vehicle treatment, respectively. Black horizontal line represents the threshold of significance (P < 0.05). (C and D) Gene Ontology Biological Processes categories enriched in proteins that were differentially expressed by proteasome inhibitor–treated (C) or proteasome activator–treated (D) cells are shown in order of significance as –log 10 (t test P value). Data are representative of 3 biologic replicates.

Modulating proteasome activity in CD8+ T cells affects metabolic reprogramming in a Myc-dependent manner. It has been previously shown that effector T cells increase aerobic glycolysis, the process by which glucose is converted to lactate in the presence of oxygen, whereas memory T cells preferentially use oxidative phosphorylation to meet metabolic demands (38, 39). To test the possibility that differential levels of proteasome activity might exert distinct effects on metabolic reprogramming, we examined the levels of glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation in CD8+ T cells transiently treated with proteasome inhibitor, proteasome activator, or vehicle prior to activation in vitro for 72 hours. Proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited an increased extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), which represents glycolytic activity, as well as glucose uptake compared with control-treated cells, while proteasome activator–treated cells exhibited decreases in these processes (Figure 8, A and B). Conversely, proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited a decreased maximal respiratory capacity, while proteasome activator–treated cells exhibited an increase (Figure 8C). In support of the hypothesis that low levels of proteasome activity may promote glycolysis, we observed that inhibitor-treated cells exhibited increased expression of genes associated with glycolysis and glutaminolysis, such as Glut1, Hk2, Eno1, Ldha, and Pfkp (Figure 8D); by contrast, these genes did not differ in expression between control-treated and activator-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, these results suggest that low levels of proteasome activity may promote metabolic reprograming by enhancing the expression of key metabolic genes involved in the glycolytic program.

Figure 8 Proteasome activity levels in CD8+ T cells alters cellular metabolism in a Myc-dependent manner. (A) ECAR, glycolysis, or maximal glycolytic capacity of CD8+ T cells transiently treated with vehicle (black), proteasome inhibitor (red), or proteasome activator (blue) prior to activation for 72 hours. Compounds were added at specified time points. (B) Glucose uptake, as measured by 2-NBDG, in CD8+ T cells treated as in A. (C) OCR and maximal respiratory capacity in CD8+ T cells transiently treated as in A. Compounds were added at specified time points. (D) mRNA expression of genes involved in glycolysis and glutaminolysis in vehicle- or proteasome inhibitor–treated CD8+ T cells. Expression was normalized to Actb. (E) Immunoblot analysis of Myc, HIF1α, Bcl-6, ERRα, and Foxo1 in vehicle-, proteasome inhibitor–, and proteasome activator–treated CD8+ T cells. The same samples were used to probe for both ERRα and Foxo1. Molecular weights in kDa are listed. (F) FACS analysis of IFN-γ production in CD8+ T cells transiently treated with proteasome inhibitor, expressed as fold change over vehicle, followed by addition of DMSO or Myc inhibitor at 24 hours after activation. (G–I) FACS analysis of IFN-γ production, expressed as fold change over WT, in (G) HIF1α-deficient, (H) Bcl-6–deficient, or (I) Foxo1-deficient CD8+ T cells transiently treated with proteasome inhibitor. (J) Myc expression (MFI) in first-division proteasome activityloCD8hi (red) and proteasome activityhiCD8lo (blue) cells. (K) Myc expression (MFI) in recently divided (second CFSE peak) cells arising from sorted undivided (first CFSE peak) CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome inhibitor or activator, relative to control-treated cells. Data are representative of 2 (E–I) or 3 independent experiments (A–D, J, and K), n ≥ 3 replicates per group. Error bars represent SEM of 3 replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (A and C, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post-test; B, D, and F–K, Student’s 2-tailed t test).

We next sought to determine the mechanism by which proteasome activity influences the glycolytic transcriptional program. Several key transcription factors, including Myc, estrogen-related receptor α (ERRα), and hypoxia-inducible factor 1-α (HIF1α), have been shown to facilitate metabolic reprogramming by upregulating genes associated with the glycolytic pathway (1, 40–42). Conversely, Bcl-6 directly represses genes encoding the glycolytic pathway, while Foxo1 positively regulates genes involved in mitochondrial function and fatty acid metabolism (43, 44). Relative to control-treated cells, proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited increased expression of Myc and HIF1α; however, no significant changes in the levels of ERRα, Bcl-6, or Foxo1 were observed in the setting of proteasome inhibition (Figure 8E). To confirm that proteasome activity–induced effects were not mediated through Foxo1, we also assessed nuclear translocation of Foxo1 following treatment with proteasome-modulating drugs. Although we observed a modest increase in Foxo1 nuclear translocation in cells treated with proteasome inhibitor relative to vehicle-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), this increase did not appear to be functionally significant, as the expression of known Foxo1 downstream targets, including TCF1 and Eomes (44, 45), was not altered.

Because we observed increased expression of Myc and HIF1α in CD8+ T cells exhibiting low proteasome activity, we investigated whether these transcription factors were functionally required for the proteasome inhibitor–mediated effects on effector CD8+ T cell differentiation. We assessed IFN-γ as a proxy of effector cell differentiation because its expression is dependent on the induction of glycolysis (46). We activated wild-type (WT) CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome inhibitor or vehicle control and added a Myc inhibitor (47) at 24 hours following activation to avoid potential confounding effects on cell activation and proliferation (40). Strikingly, addition of Myc inhibitor prevented the increase in IFN-γ production induced by proteasome inhibition, suggesting that the proteasome-mediated effect on effector differentiation was dependent on Myc (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 9). By contrast, analogous experiments performed with HIF1α-deficient CD8+ T cells suggested that HIF1α might be dispensable for the proteasome-mediated effects on early T cell effector differentiation (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 10).

Although we did not observe changes in the expression level of Bcl-6 and Foxo1 in CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome inhibitor or activator, it remained possible that these molecules could nonetheless play a functional role in mediating decreased effector CD8+ T cell differentiation induced by the proteasome activator. We activated Bcl-6–deficient, Foxo1-deficient, or WT CD8+ T cells treated with proteasome activator or vehicle control. Bcl-6–deficient and Foxo1-deficient CD8+ T cells exhibited a proteasome activator–mediated reduction in IFN-γ production comparable to that observed with control cells, suggesting that both Bcl-6 and Foxo1 may be dispensable for proteasome-mediated effects on effector differentiation (Figure 8, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 10). Taken together, these results suggest that proteasome-mediated effects on metabolic reprogramming and effector differentiation may be predominantly dependent on Myc.

Next, we sought to determine whether the Myc-dependent effects we observed were mediated through changes in mRNA, protein, or both. CD8+ T cells were treated with vehicle, proteasome inhibitor, or proteasome activator; activated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies; then assessed at 24, 48, or 72 hours for Myc mRNA expression. Proteasome inhibitor–treated cells exhibited an increase in Myc mRNA expression compared with vehicle-treated cells, but only at 72 hours after activation (Supplemental Figure 11A). These findings suggested that changes in Myc at the mRNA level may be an indirect consequence of altered proteasome activity. As a complementary approach, CD8+ T cells activated for 24 hours with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies were treated with vehicle, inhibitor, or activator for 4 hours; Myc protein or mRNA was then quantitated. We added proteasome-modulating drugs to cells that had been activated for 24 hours in order to more closely model functional effects of altered proteasome activity specifically at the time of the first division, which occurs at 24 hours after activation (11). We observed that cells treated with proteasome inhibitor expressed higher levels of Myc protein, but not Myc mRNA (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C), suggesting that the proteasome may act predominantly by influencing the levels of Myc protein through its degradative activity. Notably, these findings do not exclude the possibility that the proteasome may also regulate Myc at the level of transcription, especially in light of a recent report (48) demonstrating differential expression of Myc mRNA by putative pre-effector and pre-memory first-division cells, which as we show (Figure 1A) exhibited distinct levels of proteasome activity.

Because antagonizing Myc has been previously shown to reduce mTORC1 signaling, we analyzed the phosphorylation state of downstream mTORC1 targets (49). mTORC1 is known to regulate cell growth, proliferation, and biosynthesis through phosphorylation of several targets, including S6 kinase and 4EBP1 (50). mTORC2 is less characterized than mTORC1 but is also known to regulate similar processes through phosphorylation of Akt and NDRG1, an upstream regulator of SGK1 (51, 52). We observed that mTORC1 targets exhibited increased phosphorylation in cells treated with proteasome inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 12A), whereas mTORC2 targets were not affected (Supplemental Figure 12B). Taken together, these findings suggest that proteasome-mediated effects on metabolism and T cell differentiation may involve the mTORC1 pathway, although it remains to be determined whether these effects are mediated through Myc.

The observation of distinct proteasome activity levels within daughter cells emerging from the first T cell division in vivo (Figure 1A), together with the finding that proteasome activity–mediated effects on effector differentiation were predominantly Myc-dependent (Figure 8, E and F), prompted us to hypothesize that Myc might also be unequally expressed in the first daughter cells by virtue of differential degradation. OT-I CD8+ T cells were labeled with CFSE and adoptively transferred into recipient mice that were infected 24 hours later with Lm-OVA; splenocytes were harvested and analyzed 48 hours after infection. We observed that among cells that had undergone their first division (second CFSE peak), pre-effector cells exhibiting low proteasome activity expressed higher levels of Myc on a per-cell basis compared with pre-memory cells exhibiting high proteasome activity (Figure 8J).

We sought to link the differential levels of Myc observed in first-division pre-effector and pre-memory daughter cells with the disparate levels of proteasome activity exhibited by these cells. To experimentally model the distinct levels of proteasome activity in first-division daughter cells, we activated CFSE-labeled CD8+ T cells for 24 hours in vitro and sorted the undivided parental cells (first CFSE peak) using flow cytometry. Sorted cells were then re-cultured for an additional 4 hours along with proteasome inhibitor or activator to model the low and high proteasome activity experienced by pre-effector and pre-memory daughter cells. Myc protein levels were then analyzed by flow cytometry in cells that had subsequently undergone their first division. We observed that nascent daughter cells pharmacologically induced to exhibit low proteasome activity expressed higher levels of Myc, whereas daughter cells induced to exhibit high proteasome activity expressed lower levels of Myc (Figure 8K). Taken together, these data suggest that the low proteasome activity observed in first-division pre-effector daughter cells may result in reduced degradation and consequently increased abundance of Myc, leading to increased glycolytic activity and effector differentiation.