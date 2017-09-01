Treg depletion potentiates checkpoint inhibition in claudin-low breast cancer

Claudin-low tumors show increased expression of immune genes relative to other intrinsic subtypes of breast cancer. The original microarray used to classify the intrinsic subtypes of breast cancer included over 1,700 genes (21, 22), with an emphasis on cell-intrinsic transcriptional characteristics. We were interested in determining whether there were cell-extrinsic transcriptional differences that could be used to classify breast cancer subtypes. For this analysis, we evaluated the expression of 102 immune genes that encompass downstream effector molecules, chemokines and chemokine receptors, immune response signal mediators, cell-specific markers, and markers of oxidative stress, termed the intrinsic immune genes (IIGs) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90499DS1). Gene expression profiling by microarray analysis was done on 337 breast tumors as previously described (23). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of UNC337 by only those genes in the IIG list divided patients into 3 clusters: low-expressing luminal, moderate-expressing HER2 enriched, and high-expressing basal-like and claudin-low tumors (Figure 1A). By gene expression signature quantification, HER2-expressing tumors had significantly lower immune gene expression than claudin-low tumors (P < 0.05) (Figure 1B). Furthermore, claudin-low tumors showed significantly increased expression of a gene signature associated with Treg activity (P = 0.001, data not shown).

Figure 1 Human tumors exhibit differential immune gene expression. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of breast cancer samples from UNC337 by IIG list. (B) Overall expression of the immune gene signature by each subtype. (C) Representative H&E staining of human subtype–specific breast cancer. Original magnification, ×5. (D) Representative IF staining of human tumors for CD4 (red) and FoxP3 (green). Original magnification, ×20. (E) Whole-slide scoring of CD4+ infiltrate for each subtype. (F) Unsupervised clustering by the IIGs in GEMMs (n = 59). Statistical significance determined by Kruskal-Wallis test, with Dunn’s post-test for multiple comparisons. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To confirm these findings, we performed transcriptome evaluation using the IIG classifier from a previous published breast cancer database (Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium [METABRIC]; http://www.cbioportal.org/study?id=brca_metabric#summary), as the stringency filter for tumor purity eliminated the inclusion of claudin-low tumors from the TCGA database (https://cancergenome.nih.gov/). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the METABRIC data by only those genes in the IIG list revealed that clinical breast cancer samples divided into 3 clusters: low-expressing luminal, moderate-expressing HER2 enriched, and high-expressing basal-like and claudin-low tumors similar to what was shown in the UNC337 data (Supplemental Figure 1). The claudin-low subtype had a significantly increased immune gene expression compared with the other subtypes in the METABRIC data set (P < 0.0001).

Claudin-low breast tumors show increased infiltration by CD4+ cells. In order to determine whether IIG expression was associated with differences in Th cells, Tregs, or cytotoxic T cells (Tc cells), patient biopsy samples were studied by histology and immunofluorescence (IF). Figure 1C shows H&E stains of the greatest area of immune infiltration of a representative luminal A and claudin-low tumor. Tumor tissue slides were analyzed for Tc cells (CD8+), Th cells (CD4+FoxP3-), and Tregs (CD4+FoxP3+). Representative images of CD4 and FoxP3 IF staining from the highlighted areas shown in Figure 1C demonstrate CD4+FoxP3+ cell infiltration into the tumor (Figure 1D). Claudin-low tumors recruited significantly more CD4+ T cells to the tumor site than luminal A tumors (P = 0.002; Figure 1E), with areas of focally increased numbers of Tregs (Figure 1D). No differences in the number of CD8+ T cells were found across the different intrinsic subtypes (data not shown). These data indicate the heterogeneity of the immune response in breast cancer subtypes, with claudin-low tumors having a significantly increased T cell infiltrate (P < 0.01) with focally increased numbers of Tregs. In contrast, luminal tumors showed an extremely limited number of CD8+ and/or CD4+ T cells.

Claudin-low GEMMs closely recapitulate human claudin-low breast cancer. Given the difficulties with standardizing tumor latency using clinical samples and the extreme difficulty evaluating the TME at the onset of tumor formation, we sought an in vivo method to better evaluate mechanisms for immune infiltration in claudin-low breast cancer. For this analysis, we used GEMMs of the claudin-low subtype, which have been found to be genotypically similar to human claudin-low tumors (24). Unsupervised clustering of the GEM models using the IIG list (Figure 1F) recreated the clustering profile seen in human samples with very modest expression of immune genes in 2250 tumors (luminal A) compared with very high expression in T11 tumors (claudin-low). We generated a cell line from T11 tumors to standardize claudin-low tumor growth in vivo. Gene expression profiling of these tumors showed that the parental T11 tumor and tumors derived from injection of the T11 cell line clustered tightly together within the claudin-low subtype, demonstrating that the T11 cell line is genetically quite similar to T11 tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 2).

Claudin-low tumors recruit increased numbers of immune cells to the tumor. Tumors representing the subtypes luminal A, HER2/Neu, and claudin-low were studied in GEMMs to evaluate the immune response during tumor progression. In order to evaluate both early and late time points, tumors were harvested at approximately 20 mm2 (Figure 2, A–D) or 100 mm2 (Figure 2, E–H), respectively, and analyzed by flow cytometry to determine the composition of TILs over time. FACS analysis work flows are shown in Supplemental Figure 3, and representative FACS plots are shown in Supplemental Figure 4. The total number of immune cells was significantly increased in T11 claudin-low tumors (Figure 2, A–H). Specifically, the number, but not the frequency, of CD4+FoxP3– T cells was increased in the TME in both 20-mm2 and 100-mm2 tumors (Figure 2, A and E). Interestingly, we found an increase in the number of Tregs both at 20 mm2 and 100 mm2 in the T11 claudin-low model. There was a statistically significant increase in the number of CD19+ B cells in mice, with 20 mm2 T11 claudin-low compared with Neu tumors, and a significant increase in B cells in mice with 100 mm2 T11 tumors compared with luminal A tumors (Figure 2, C and G). Additionally, we found very few CD8+ T cells in the TME of mice with either luminal A– or Neu-expressing tumors. There was a statistically significant increase in the number and frequency of CD8+ T cells in mice with 20-mm2 and 100-mm2 claudin-low tumors (Figure 2, B and F). There was an inverse correlation between the presence of Tregs and diminished number of both CD8+ T cells and CD19+ B cells (Figure 2, I and J). To confirm our results were not specific to the T11 cell line, we utilized an additional claudin-low tumor cell termed T12 to examine immune infiltration into the TME at late-stage tumor growth. We found an increase in Tregs in mice with 100 mm2 tumors in the T12 model, although the increase was not significant. We investigated the activation status of the cells migrating into the TME by looking at naive and memory T cell populations (Supplemental Figure 5). Compared with luminal A– and Neu-expressing tumors, the T11 and T12 claudin-low tumors had increased effector memory cells in both the CD4+FoxP3– and CD8+ T cell populations. (Supplemental Figure 5, B and D). Thus, these data indicated that there was a significant difference in the population of immune cells in the TME in mouse luminal A, Neu-expressing, or claudin-low tumors. Additionally, our data suggest that the early presence of Tregs was associated with diminished numbers of CD8+ T cells and B cells in mice with claudin-low tumors.

Figure 2 T11 and T12 (claudin-low) tumors recruit elevated numbers of immune cells to the tumor site. WT mice were injected with 1 × 106 2250 tumor cells or 1 × 104 T11 or T12 cells. Neu-N mice were injected with 5 × 104 NT2 cells. Tumors were harvested at 20 mm2 (2250, n = 9; NT2, n = 10; T11, n = 12) (A–D) or 100 mm2 (2250, n = 10; NT2, n = 5; T11, n = 10; T12, n = 6) (E–H), digested, enriched for lymphocytes, and analyzed by FACS. (A) CD4+ TILs, 20 mm2. (B) CD8+ TILs, 20 mm2. (C) CD19+ TILs, 20 mm2 (2250, n = 4). (D) CD4+FoxP3+ TILs, 20 mm2. (E) CD4+ TILs, 100 mm2. (F) CD8+ TILs, 100 mm2. (G) CD19+ TILs, 100 mm2. (H) CD4+FoxP3+ TILs, 100 mm2. (I) Correlation between the percentage of CD8+ T cells and FoxP3+CD4+ T cells in mice with 20 mm2 T11 tumors. n = 16 mice. (J) Correlation between CD19+ B cells and FoxP3+CD4+ T cells in T11 mice with 20 mm2 tumors. n = 16 (taken from the same group as evaluated in I). Statistical significance determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post-test for multiple comparisons. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Tregs in mice with tumors show enhanced suppression and chemokine production. Next, we evaluated whether the Tregs isolated from tumor-bearing mice were efficient at suppressing T cell responses. As shown (Figure 3, A and B), Tregs were capable of suppressing T cell proliferation in a mixed lymphocyte reaction assay. At high ratios of Treg/T effector cells (Teffs), Tregs were more effective when isolated from mice with 100-mm2 compared with 20-mm2 tumors. Thus, tumor-bearing mice have functional Tregs that display enhanced suppression in mice with larger tumors.

Figure 3 FoxP3+ cells from T11 tumor–bearing mice are functionally suppressive. FoxP3GFP mice were injected with 5 × 104 T11 cells. GFP+FoxP3+ splenocytes were sorted from tumor-bearing mice at (A) 20 mm2 or (B) 100 mm2 and plated with irradiated allogeneic stimulator cells and different ratios of WT Teffs for 3 days. Teffs were then FACS analyzed for dilution of proliferation dye. n = 3 mice at each tumor size. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To determine what mediators were responsible for recruiting Tregs to the claudin-low tumor site, we compared gene expression differences between Neu-expressing and claudin-low tumors (Figure 4A). T11 tumors expressed significantly higher levels of multiple chemokines, with CXCL12 being 22-fold higher in these tumors compared with Neu-expressing tumors (95% CI: 17.1 – 28.3; P < 0.001). ELISA of tumor homogenate for CXCL12 confirmed the array findings, with claudin-low tumors expressing higher levels of CXCL12 protein than Neu-overexpressing tumors (Figure 4B). Elevated levels of CXCL12 protein were also found in the serum of claudin-low tumor-bearing mice (Figure 4C). Tregs that infiltrate T11 tumors demonstrated higher expression levels of CXCR4, a receptor for CXCL12, compared with conventional CD4+ T cells (P = 0.03) or CD8+ T cells (P = 0.003; Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 T11 tumors express high levels of CXCL12. (A) Whole-tumor RNA was isolated and analyzed using the PAMM-011 RT2 Profiler PCR Array. Gene expression is presented relative to NT2 tumor controls. (B) Tumors were harvested on day 21 PTI, homogenized, and analyzed by CXCL12 ELISA (n = 3–4 per group). (C) Serum was harvested on day 21 PTI and analyzed for CXCL12 ELISA (n = 3 per group). (D) Representative overlay of CXCR4 expression by CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs (Treg CD4), CD4+FoxP3– T cells (Non-Treg CD4), and CD8+ T cells. (E) MFI values for the expression of CXCR4 from TILs isolated from mice with 20 mm2 T11 tumors (n = 6). Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test (B and C) or Mann-Whitney U test (E). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To evaluate whether the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis was critical to the recruitment of Tregs in mice with claudin-low tumors, mice were treated with the CXCR4 inhibitor AMD3100. There was a trend toward decreased Treg numbers in AMD3100-treated mice (Figure 5A), which was greater when comparing the number of FoxP3+PD-1+ Tregs, where PD-1 indicates programmed death receptor 1 (P = 0.07) (Figure 5B). To further evaluate whether the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis was critical to the recruitment of Tregs, shRNA knockdown of CXCL12 was achieved by lentiviral expression of CXCL12-targeted shRNA into T11 tumor cells. (Figure 5, C and D). We generated 2 cell lines, one with a 55% knockdown of CXCL12 (KD1) and one with an 85% knockdown (KD5). There was a nonsignificant reduction in both Tregs and PD-1+ Tregs in the TME using the more robust knockdown of CXCL12 at day 13 post tumor implantation (PTI) (Figure 5, E and F). Thus, these data indicate that inhibition of the CXCL12/CXCR4 axis in vivo had a modest but not significant effect on Treg accumulation in claudin-low tumors.

Figure 5 Role of CXCL12/CXCR4 pathway in Treg infiltration into claudin-low tumors. (A and B) WT mice were implanted on day –2 with osmotic pumps loaded with PBS or 10 mg AMD3100 in PBS (n = 7 per group) and challenged with 1 × 104 T11 cells. Tumors were harvested on day 12 PTI and FACS analyzed. (A) Percentage and number of CD4+FoxP3+ TILs. (B) Percentage and number of CD4+FoxP3+PD-1+ TILs. (C) T11 cell line was transfected with lentiviral-expressing CXCL12-targeted shRNA, and (D) CXCL12 knockdown was confirmed using CXCL12 ELISA. (E and F) WT mice were injected with 1 × 104 cells of WT, scramble, or knockdown (KD) lines (n = 5 per group). Tumors were harvested on day 13 PTI and FACS analyzed. (E) Percentage and number of CD4+FoxP3+ TILs. (F) Percentage and number of CD4+FoxP3+PD-1+ TILs. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Checkpoint inhibition therapy does not alter T11 tumor growth. Because of the increased number of immune cells infiltrating the tumor, we hypothesized that the T11 claudin-low model would be responsive to checkpoint inhibition therapy with blocking antibodies against the inhibitory receptors PD-1 and cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). Surprisingly, checkpoint inhibition therapy conferred no benefit on tumor growth or survival in the T11 claudin-low model (Figure 6, E and F), despite expression of PD-1 on CD8+ T cells (Figure 6A). This result was confirmed in the T12 claudin-low model (Supplemental Figure 6). However, and unexpectedly, FACS analysis of the immune cells infiltrating the tumor showed that Tregs had the highest levels of PD-1 and CTLA-4 expression, as measured by FACS mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (Figure 6, A–D).

Figure 6 Tumor-infiltrating Tregs express increased levels of PD-1 and CTLA-4; however, PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibition does not increase survival in T11 tumor–bearing mice. (A) Representative FACS overlay and (B) total MFI values of PD-1 expression by T11 TILs at 20 mm2. n = 4. (C) Representative FACS overlay and (D) total MFI values of CTLA-4 expression by T11 TILs at 20 mm2. n = 5. (E) Growth curves of T11 tumor–bearing mice receiving anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4. (F) Survival analysis of data presented in E (n = 5 for each group). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05.

Depletion of Tregs delays T11 tumor growth. The inverse correlation between the presence of Tregs and the absence of CD8+ T cells and CD19+ B cells in the TME (Figure 2, I and J) led us to hypothesize that approaches that target Tregs would enhance the antitumor immune response. To deplete Tregs, we made use of mice in which the diphtheria toxin (DT) receptor had been knocked in to the FoxP3 locus (DEREG mice) and treated with DT to specifically deplete Tregs in vivo. DEREG mice given DT exhibited a significant delay in tumor growth and a nonsignificant improvement in survival (Figure 7, A and B), with all mice eventually succumbing to either autoimmunity or tumor. As an alternative nongenetic approach to treatment, tumor-bearing WT mice received a single treatment of low-dose (100 mg/kg) cyclophosphamide (Cy) to selectively deplete Tregs (25). As with DT treatment of DEREG mice, a single injection of low-dose Cy significantly delayed tumor growth (Figure 7, A and B), but again, all mice eventually succumbed to death upon tumor administration. While Treg numbers were decreased compared with those in untreated T11 tumors after Cy, they had increased to above baseline by the time tumors reached 20 mm2 (Figure 7C). Thus, Treg depletion alone appeared to modestly affect tumor growth.

Figure 7 Treg depletion delays tumor growth in the absence of adoptive transfer. WT untreated, Cy-treated, and DEREG mice were injected with 1 × 104 T11 cells (n = 5 per group). Cy-treated mice received 100 mg/kg Cy on day +2. DEREG mice received 1 μg DT on days –1, 0, +6, and +7. (A) Growth curves. (B) Survival. There was a significant difference in survival between both Treg-depleted groups compared with the untreated control group (P < 0.05; log-rank test), but not between treated groups. (C) Treg numbers following a single dose of Cy were reduced compared with those in untreated T11 tumors. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Depletion of Tregs plus checkpoint inhibition improved survival and increased cytokine production by CD8+ T cells. While depleting Tregs delayed tumor growth, we evaluated whether addition of checkpoint inhibition therapy would enhance the benefit. Given the finding that blocking CXCR4 had a modest effect on the recruitment of Tregs in T11 tumors, we initially evaluated whether combining checkpoint inhibition with AMD3100 would have an impact on tumor growth. There were no synergistic effects between CXCR4 inhibition and checkpoint inhibition, as we found no difference in tumor growth using combined checkpoint inhibition and control treatment or AMD3100 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Mice receiving AMD3100 had a reduction in Tregs 12 days after the onset of treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), but by day 16, the reduction in infiltrating immune cells was no longer specific to Tregs, as we saw a reduction in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). When combined with checkpoint inhibition, all cell subsets were significantly reduced in the TME (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). As a more rigorous test, Tregs were depleted using DT treatment in DEREG mice in combination with anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody treatment. Tregs were depleted from approximately 20% to 5% after DT treatment (Figure 8F). T11 tumor–bearing mice were followed for 25 days PTI until tumor growth reached 170 mm2 or mice developed significant autoimmunity from Treg depletion. Treg depletion in combination with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 therapy resulted in decreased tumor growth and significantly improved survival (P = 0.03) (Figure 8, A and B). Unfortunately, because mice treated with DT developed severe autoimmunity, we were unable to extend the tumor growth curves past 25 days PTI per institutional IACUC guidelines. We then sought to determine whether delayed tumor growth was correlated with increased cytokine production by T cells. We analyzed IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells in both the tumor and the spleen by FACS as a measure of productive CD8+ T cell responses. While this evaluation was limited greatly by the significant occurrence of autoimmunity in mice treated with DT, there was a nonsignificant increase in the percentage of CD8+ T cells that generated IFN-γ, but not in total CD8+ T cells, in mice treated with DT that also received checkpoint inhibition therapy (Figure 8, C–E).

Figure 8 Treg depletion with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibition significantly delays T11 tumor growth. WT or FoxP3-DTR mice were injected with 1 × 104 T11 cells. DEREG mice received 1 μg DT on days –1, 0, 6, and 7 PTI. DT + PD-1 + CTLA-4 mice received 1 μg DT on days –1, 0, 6, and 7 PTI and anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 antibody on day –1, then every other day for the duration of the experiment. Tumor growth evaluation was terminated at day 25 PTI due to autoimmune manifestations and tumor growth reaching an end point of 170 mm2. (A) Mice depleted of Tregs and receiving anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 (n = 3) had a significant survival benefit compared with untreated mice (n = 4) or those treated with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 alone (n = 3) (CLTLA4 + PD-1 vs. DT + CLTLA4 + PD-1: P = 0.03; log-rank test). (B) Individual replicates of tumor growth curves. (C–E) Mice treated with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 alone (Treg+) (n = 3) or anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 with DT (Treg–) (n = 3). Mice were sacrificed 25 days PTI and FACS analyzed for percentage of CD8+ T cells and IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells in tumor and spleen. (C) Representative FACS plot of IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells from tumor or spleen of tumor-bearing mice. (D) Percentage of CD8+ T cells and IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells from tumor. (E) Percentage CD8+ T cells and IFN-γ production by CD8+ T cells in spleen. (F) Percentage and total number of CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs from tumors in mice treated with anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 alone (Treg+) (n = 3) or anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 with DT (Treg–) (n = 3). Analysis of T cell TILs was not possible after day 25 in DT-treated mice due to severe autoimmunity necessitating termination of the experiment at that time. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To circumvent the issues with autoimmunity in mice given DT treatment prior to tumor implantation, we treated a small group of mice with DT PTI. While we were limited again in the ability to generate significant numbers of DEREG mice to evaluate, there was prolonged survival until day 40 for half of the mice given DT therapy PTI (Supplemental Figure 8). Because of the autoimmunity associated with the use of DEREG mice, we sought a pharmacological approach to suppress Treg function in vivo. Previous work has shown that selective inhibition of the p110δ isoform of PIK3 using a small molecule inhibitor delayed 4T1 tumor growth in mice and reduced Treg suppression (26). We used the small molecule inhibitor PI-3065 in addition to checkpoint inhibition in our T11 claudin-low model. Treatment with PI-3065 was associated with a statistically significant improvement in survival, with a period of tumor stability in half of the treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). However, we were not able to mediate tumor regression or affect overall survival. Treatment with PI-3065 and checkpoint therapy did significantly reduce the number of Tregs infiltrating into the tumor (Supplemental Figure 8C). However, it also led to a reduction in the number of CD4+ FoxP3-negative T cells accumulating in the TME.