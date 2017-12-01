Loss of mTORC1 signaling alters pancreatic α cell mass and impairs glucagon secretion

Animals. Mice were housed in a pathogen-free environment and maintained on 12-hour light/dark cycle at the University of Michigan Brehm Center Animal Facility. The glucagon-Cre mice (gift from George K. Gittes at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA), express Cre recombinase driven by the glucagon promoter (18). These mice were crossed with Raptorfl/fl (gift from Michael N. Hall and Markus A. Rüegg at the University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland) (19). We generated 3 experimental groups for all described experiments: controls (Raptorfl/fl, Raptorfl/+, and glucagon-Cre), αRaptorKO (glucagon-Cre; Raptorfl/fl), and αRaptorHET (glucagon-Cre; Raptorfl/+). All animals were born in expected mendelian ratios and expected lifespans. Reporter transgenic animals CAG-tdTomato, Ins1-EGFP and CAG-YFP were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Reporter transgenic mice, GFP-LC3 (RBRC number RBRC00806) were obtained from RIKEN with the permission of the depositor (Noboru Mizushima, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan) (20). All metabolic (2 or 8 months) and ex vivo islet secretion (2 months) studies were performed with aged-matched male mice. Islet morphometric analysis utilized age-matched cohorts with male and female mice.

Metabolic studies. Body weight and random blood glucose were monitored monthly for a total of 4 months. Fed (9 AM) and fasting (12 hours; 9 PM) glucose, insulin, and glucagon levels were evaluated in 2- and 8-month-old males. Blood was obtained from the tail vein and blood glucose was measured with an Accu-Chek blood glucose meter. Glucagon and insulin levels were measured with ELISAs (Mercodia [25 μl assay] and Alpco, respectively). Active GLP-1 levels in plasma and intestinal tissue were measured by STELLUX Chemi Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA (7-36) amide (25 μl assay with a sensitivity of < 0.1 pM). Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test (IPGTT) (2 g/kg), insulin tolerance test (ITT) (1 U/kg), and 2DG (150 mg/kg) were performed by intraperitoneal injections of respective agents in 4- to 6-hour-fasted male mice (44). Hepatic glucose production was measured by intraperitoneal injection of pyruvate (2 g/kg) in 16-hour-fasted male mice.

Hormone content analysis in tissue extracts. To measure pancreatic glucagon content and intestinal active GLP-1 content, we dissected and measured the weight of the pancreas and total intestine (intestine was cleaned prior to processing). The tissues were homogenized in acid-ethanol (3 ml) and incubated with gentle rotation at 4°C for 72 hours. The tissue homogenate was centrifuged and glucagon or active GLP-1 level was measured in the collected supernatant (R&D Systems Duoset Glucagon Elisa and STELLUX Chemi Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA 7-36). The hormone content measure takes into account the tissue weight and the final volume of supernatant collected (hormone concentration multiplied by tissue weight and divided by the volume of supernatant from tissue extract). Liver glycogen content was measured with a Glycogen Assay Kit (Sigma-Aldrich) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Preparation and in vivo treatment with agents. Rapamycin (LC Laboratories) was dissolved in 100% ethanol and stored at –20°C. The stock solution was further diluted in an aqueous solution of 5.2% Tween 80 and 5.2% PEG 400 with a final concentration of ethanol of 2% (45, 46). Wild-type mice were injected with rapamycin (2 mg/kg) every other day for 9 days. ITT was performed on day 8 between injections. Necropsy was performed on day 9 after the last injection.

Immunofluorescence and cell morphometry. Pancreata were fixed in 3.7% formaldehyde, embedded in paraffin and sectioned (5 μm). Fluorescence images were acquired using a microscope (Leica DM5500B) and a motorized stage using a camera (Leica DFC360FX) (Leica Microsystems). Cell mass was determined in 5 stained sections (5 μm) separated by 200 μm as previously described (47, 48). The area of insulin, glucagon, somatostatin, and pancreatic polypeptide and the area of each section were quantified with Image Pro Software (version 7; Media Cybernetics). The ratio of the 5 hormone-stained areas to the total pancreatic section area for each mouse were averaged and multiplied by the pancreas weight.

Dispersed cell staining was performed by gently dispersing isolated islets with trypsin-EDTA (0.25% trypsin, 1 mM EDTA). The cells were cytofuged using a StatSpin Cytofuge 2 (Beckman Coulter) on slides pre-coated with poly-L-lysine. The cells were immediately fixed with 3.7% formaldehyde for 20 minutes and incubated with Tris-buffered saline containing 0.1% Triton for 10 minutes at room temperature. For FoxA2 staining, the cells were additionally permeabilized with cold methanol at 4°C for 10 minutes (after fixation with formaldehyde). Analysis of nuclear FoxA2 and DAPI signal intensity was done on 16-bit images acquired at ×40 magnification. FoxA2 and DAPI levels were determined my measuring pixel intensity using Adobe Photoshop (Adobe Systems). Assessment of cell death was measured by immunofluorescence-based apoptosis TUNEL assay (Millipore) in 3–5 stained sections (5 μm) separated by 200 μm and costained for glucagon and DAPI. Assessment of cell proliferation was measured by staining and counting Ki67+/glucagon+ cells (Sigma-Aldrich) in 3–5 stained sections (5 μm) separated by 200 μm and costained for glucagon and DAPI. Cell size was calculated by immunofluorescent staining of dispersed islets from 1-month-old mice for glucagon and DAPI and measuring the area of glucagon-positive cells using NIH ImageJ software (v1/49d available at http://rsb.info.nih.gov/ij/index.html). Assessment of Cre-mediated recombination was measured by counting the number of glucagon+/reporter+ cells in dispersed islets from Glucagon-CreYFP and Glucagon-CretdTomato mice (2 months old). Assessment of autophagy was assessed in control and αRaptorKO mice bred to GFP-LC3 mice (20). Islets from 1-month-old ControlGFP-LC3 and αRaptorKO;GFP-LC3 mice were isolated, dispersed, and cytofuged on slides and stained for glucagon, GFP, and DAPI. All antibodies used are summarized in Supplemental Table 1.

Flow cytometry. Islets were isolated and incubated overnight in RPMI containing 5 mM glucose. The islets were dispersed into a single-cell suspension and fixed with a BD Pharmingen Transcription Factor Phospho Buffer Set (BD Biosciences). The fixed cells were incubated with conjugated antibodies overnight, at 4°C and with gentle rotation. Dead cells were excluded by Ghost Dye Red 780 (Tonbo). Glucagon, insulin, FoxA2, LC3, Ki67, annexin V, and pS6 (Ser240) expression was analyzed by MFI (a measure of protein expression or posttranslational modification) per glucagon-positive cell using a BD LSR II (BD Biosciences). The size of live glucagon-positive cells was analyzed by forward scatter area (FSC-A) and glucagon MFI. All antibodies used are summarized in Supplemental Table 1.

Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). Control (glucagon-Cre) and αRaptorHET mice were crossed to reporter mice Ins1-EGFP and CAG-tdTomato. The islets from 2-month-old Glucagon-CreIns1GFP;tdTomato and αRaptorHET;Ins1-EGFP;tdTomato were isolated and incubated overnight in RPMI containing 5 mM glucose. The islets were dispersed into a single-cell suspension. Sorting was performed on a FACS Aria III (BD Biosciences) at the University of Michigan and Moflo Astrios EQ (Beckman Coulter) at the University of Miami. Dead cells were excluded with DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich) or Ghost Dye Red 780. Cells expressing CAG-tdTomato (glucagon and insulin) and cells expressing Ins1-EGFP (all insulin) were sorted in separate collection tubes, representing the Tomato gate and GFP gate, respectively. Hormone content in each gate was analyzed in 4 control animals by ELISAs for glucagon (Duoset, R&D Systems) and insulin (Alpco) and normalized to the number of cells sorted. The β cell content in different islet batches was consistently around 30% among the different FACS experiments (Supplemental Figure 4). Assessment of viability after sorting in young Glucagon-CreIns1GFP;tdTomato and αRaptorKO;Ins1-EGFP;tdTomato mice showed similar viability between control and αRaptorKO mice (87%–98% postsorting viability).

K ATP channel activity. Islets from Glucagon-CretdTomato and αRaptorHET;tdTomato mice, expressing a fluorescent reporter in α cells, were dispersed to single cells and plated overnight on 35-mm dishes as described previously (49). Cells were patch-clamped in the whole-cell voltage-clamp configuration in a heated bath at 32°C–35°C using a HEKA EPC10 amplifier and PatchMaster Software (Heka Electronik) and patch pipettes with resistances of 5–6 MOhm after fire polishing. Whole-cell currents of K ATP channels were recorded in response to voltage steps going to −60 and −80 mV from a holding potential of −70 mV. For the K ATP current measurement, the bath solution contained 138 mM NaCl, 5.6 mM KCl, 1.2 mM MgCl 2 , 2.6 mM CaCl 2 , 5 mM HEPES, and 1 mM glucose (pH 7.4). The pipette solution for these experiments contained 125 mM KCl, 30 mM KOH, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM EGTA, 5 mM HEPES, 0.3 mM Mg-ATP, and 0.3 mM K-ADP (pH 7.15). Following the experiments, α cells were positively identified by immunostaining for glucagon (guinea pig anti-glucagon, 1:5,000; Linco), and appropriate secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-guinea pig, 1:200; Invitrogen). Data were analyzed using FitMaster (Heka Electronik).

Islet studies. Islet isolation was accomplished by collagenase digestion as described previously (47). Glucagon secretion ex vivo was assessed by static incubation using isolated islets. Briefly, after overnight culture in RPMI containing 5 mM glucose, islets were precultured in Krebs-Ringer (KRBB) medium containing 6 mM glucose and 0.2% BSA for 1 hour. Groups of 15 islets/mouse were placed in 8-μm cell culture inserts (Millicell), preincubated in high-glucose (HG) KRBB (6 mM glucose) for 1–2 hours and incubated subsequently for 1 hour in each of the following conditions: low-glucose (LG) KRBB (1 mM glucose, with a brief wash with LG between HG KRBB and LG KRBB) and LG KRBB plus arginine (20 mM) or KCl (30 mM). Dose-response experiments measuring glucagon response to diazoxide and tolbutamide were performed using a 30-minute exposure per condition. Glucagon response after acute rapamycin treatment was performed in wild-type islets incubated with 30 nM rapamycin for 30 minutes under increasing glucose concentrations from 1 mM to 24 mM for a total duration of 2 hours under rapamycin treatment. Glucagon response to glutamine and rapamycin (30 nM) was performed after a 30-minute incubation in KRBB containing 4 mM glucose and increasing glutamine concentrations (1, 3, and 5 mM) every 30 minutes for a total duration of 2 hours under rapamycin treatment. Assessment of glucagon content in islets was performed by acid-ethanol extraction using 15 islets per condition. All assays represent results from 2–3 independent experiments. Secreted glucagon levels and islet glucagon content were measured using Glucagon Duoset ELISA. All glucagon secretion data were normalized to the islet glucagon content and presented as fold change.

Single-cell RT-PCR. The following methods were adapted and modified from Liss et al. and Shiota et al. (21, 50). Red-fluorescent α cells from dispersed islets obtained from 1-month-old ControltdTomato and αRaptorKO;tdTomato were individually hand-picked under an inverted phase-contrast microscope (Leica DMI 3000B). Each cell was collected with a pipette adjusted to 1.5 μl in individual tubes with 3.5 μl water and 5 μl of a mix containing 1 μl 10× RT Buffer (Applied Biosystems), 0.5 μl RNAse inhibitor (10 Units; Applied Biosystems), and 0.5 μl dithiothreitol (10 mM; DTT). Following snap freezing on dry ice, cell lysates were subjected to first-strand cDNA synthesis by using a High-Capacity Reverse Transcription cDNA Kit following the manufacturer’s directions (Applied Biosystems). Each cell was treated as separate reaction yielding a final volume of 20 μl. Reverse transcription (RT) reactions were carried out for 60 minutes at 42°C, followed by incubation at 75°C for 15 minutes. All cells underwent quantitative PCR amplification for glucagon and 18S. Only confirmed glucagon-positive cells were included in the analysis.

Single-cell nested RT-PCR for SUR1 and raptor. For SUR1, cDNA from single cells obtained as described above was subjected to a first round of RT-PCR using 8 μl of RT reaction, outside SUR1 primers (0.5 μM), MgCl 2 (2 mM), dNTPs (0.4 mM), and 2 Units Platinium Taq (Invitrogen), in a total volume of 20 μl. The first RT-PCR was performed under the following conditions: 3 minutes at 94°C, 35 cycles (94°C for 30 seconds, 58°C for 60 seconds, 72°C for 3 minutes), and final elongation at 72°C for 7 minutes using a MasterCycler pro S (Eppendorf). The product of the reaction was used as template for a second round of PCR using 1 μl of first-PCR product template and 19 μl of a mix containing Power SYBR Green PCR Mix (Applied Biosystems), inside primers and water, and was performed using StepOnePlus detection system (Applied Biosystems). The final product for SUR1 was visualized in an ethidium bromide–stained agarose gel (2%) by electrophoresis. The results were analyzed by the presence or absence of a positive band. Positive (whole islets) and negative (water) controls were used in every experiment. Primers were purchased from IDT. All primer sequences are available in Supplemental Table 2. Confirmation of Raptor deletion was performed by nested RT-PCR of exon 6 (flanked exon) using cDNA obtained from single cells as described above. The first round of amplification was performed with outside primers (exon 5 and exon 7; Supplemental Table 2). The product of this reaction was used as a template for a second round of amplification using exon 6–specific primers (Supplemental Table 2). See complete unedited gels in the supplemental material.

Single-cell analysis by Fluidigm. Islets from 3-week-old control (Raptor f/fIns1-GFP;tdTomato and Ins1-GFP;tdTomato (n = 6) and αRaptorKO;Ins1-EGFP;tdTomato (n = 3) were isolated, dispersed, and sorted based on GFP (β cells), RFP (α cells), and viability to enrich an α cell population. The viability (87%–97%) and concentration (250–300 cells/μl) of cells were measured using a Countess Automated Cell Counter and mixed with C1 Cell Suspension Reagent (Fluidigm) in a 3:2 ratio. The cells were captured into a small-sized (5–10 μm) or middle-sized (10–17 μm) integrated fluidic circuit (IFC) before undergoing cell lysis, reverse transcription, and cDNA amplification in the C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep instrument. Capture sites containing a single cell were identified by careful examination of the IFC using an Olympus CK2 inverted microscope. Quantitative RT-PCR of 96 Delta iGene Assays was performed by BiomarkHD (Fluidigm) using pre-amplified cDNA from single cells, positive (bulk cell), and negative (no template) controls from each IFC capture. Glucagon+ cells were identified as single cells with detectable levels of Gcg gene expression in the Biomark HD data (Control n = 10, αRaptorKO n = 19 cells). Delta Gene Assays were validated for single-cell gene expression analysis on a Biomark HD using mouse pancreatic total islet mRNA serially diluted over 12 two-fold dilutions (512 pg to 0.25 pg) and 7 replicates.

Quantitative real-time PCR. For mRNA expression of αTC-1 and islets, total RNA was extracted using the RNeasy isolation kit (Qiagen). Gene expression was assessed by quantitative real-time RT-PCR using Power SYBR Green PCR Mix (Applied Biosystems) on a StepOnePlus detection system (Applied Biosystems) with a standard protocol including a melting curve. Relative abundance for each transcript was calculated by a standard curve of cycle thresholds and normalized to 18S (αTC-1) and β-actin (islets). Primers were purchased from IDT, with the exception of Arx1, MafB, and Nkx2.2, which were purchased from Operon. All primer sequences are available in Supplemental Table 2.

Cell culture studies. αTC-1 cells clone 6 were purchased from ATCC Cell Lines and maintained according to the company’s instructions. For rapamycin experiments, the cells were cultured in 12-well plates and incubated in complete media with vehicle control or rapamycin (30 nM) for 48 hours.

Western blotting. αTC-1 cells were collected and lysed in lysis buffer (125 mM Tris, pH 7; 2% SDS, 1 mM DTT) containing phosphatase (Roche Diagnostics) and protease (Sigma-Aldrich) inhibitor cocktails. Cell lysates were boiled for 10 minutes, loaded, and electrophoresed in 12% SDS-PAGE and transferred to polyvinylidene fluoride membranes. All antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 1. Images were acquired using a Western Bright Sirius kit (BioExpress). Band densitometry was performed by measuring pixel intensity using NIH ImageJ software and normalized to actin in the same membrane. Detection of SUR1 was accomplished using an anti-SUR1 antibody (gift from Show-Ling Shyng, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Electron microscopy. Islets were isolated and fixed with 2% glutaraldehyde overnight at 4°C, dehydrated, and embedded in Epon by the Microscopy & Image Analysis Laboratory Core (MiCores, University of Michigan). Ultrathin sections were stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate. Images were recorded digitally using an electron microscope (JEM-1400 Plus).

Statistics. Assessment of the normality of the data by D’Agostino-Pearson (omnibus K2) supported the use of parametric statistical tests. The statistical analysis for comparisons between 2 groups was performed by unpaired (2-tailed) Student’s t test. One-way ANOVA with post-hoc Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used for comparisons among 3 or more groups over several time points (GraphPad Prism). P values less than or equal to 0.05 were considered significant. Analysis of Fluidigm single-cell data identified 55 gene assays (Supplemental Table 3) that qualified for statistical analysis by 2-tailed Student’s t test (≥3 data points/group). Principle component analysis (PCA) was performed using gene expression from 55 genes to evaluate whether the groups were separated distinctively. The heatmap represents the mean Ct of differentially expressed genes (P > 0.05; absolute fold change > 1.5) from 2-tailed Student’s t-test analysis. We applied a second method of statistical analysis to the data set using R-based MAST (model-based analysis of single-cell transcriptomics) package (51). The Gcg gene was identified as significantly different between the groups using MAST analysis.

Study approval. All protocols were approved by the University of Michigan and the University of Miami Animal Care and Use Committees and were in accordance with NIH guidelines.