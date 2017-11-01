Mast cell hyperactivity underpins the development of oxygen-induced retinopathy

Mast cells are essential for retinal neovascularization in OIR. We initially used a murine model of OIR (24) to examine the role of mast cells in the development of retinal neovascularization in KitWsh/Wsh and Cpa3Cre/+ mast cell–deficient mice (25, 26) (Figure 1). KitWsh/Wsh mice carry a mutation in Kit that results in mast cell deficiency. Feyerabend et al. (26) established the Cpa3Cre/+ mast cell–deficient mice by depleting 28 nucleotides in the first exon of the mast cell carboxypeptidase A3 locus (Cpa3) and by targeted insertion of Cre-recombinase. Heterozygous Cpa3Cre/+ mice totally lacked mast cells in connective and mucosal tissues via a genotoxic Trp53-dependent mechanism. Whole-mount analysis showed that hyperoxic exposure for 5 days from P7 to P12 resulted in vascular occlusion in the central part of the retina in all mice on P12. In WT mice, after a further 5 days, neovascular sprouts and tufts developed, a hallmark of ROP in humans (27) (Figure 1, A–D). These neovascular tufts and nuclei were markedly decreased in KitWsh/Wsh and Cpa3Cre/+ mice (Figure 1, A–D), while an intermediate number of neovascular nuclei was found in Kit+/Wsh mice (Figure 1, A–D). Penetration of endothelial cells positive for PECAM-1 into the vitreous was also very low in mast cell–deficient mice (Figure 1E). No neovascularization was observed in any of the mice exposed to only room air (data not shown). In WT mice and Kit+/Wsh mice, mast cells were observed in the dorsal skin on P17 and 40% of the skin mast cells had degranulated (Figure 1F and Table 1). In contrast, no or very few mast cells could be detected in the skin of mast cell–deficient mice (Figure 1F and Table 1). No mast cells were observed in the retina of all the mice (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Mast cell deficiency prevented in the development of retinal neovascularization in an OIR mouse model. (A and B) Whole-mounted retinas revealed that pathological neovascularization, shown as tufts (white areas), was induced in mast cell–sufficient WT mice, but not in mast cell–deficient mice on P17. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus WT mice, Dunnett’s test. (C) Retinal neovascularization on P17 was quantified by counting the number of neovascular cell nuclei at the retinal inner surface of eye sections after H&E staining. The number of neovascular nuclei was lower in Kit+/Wsh, KitWsh/Wsh, and Cpa3Cre/+ mice than in WT mice. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus WT mice, Dunnett’s test. (D–G) Cross-sectional analysis of retinas was performed by H&E (D), PECAM-1 (E), or toluidine blue (F) staining of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded sections. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Arrows indicate endothelial cells that have penetrated into the vitreous space. Toluidine blue staining showed mast cells in the dorsal skin (F) of WT and Kit+/Wsh mice, but not in the retina (G). Arrows and arrowheads indicate degranulated and nondegranulated mast cells, respectively (F). Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 100 μm (D–G). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 3 independent experiments (B and C).

As more direct evidence that mast cells are involved in the pathogenesis of OIR, BM-derived cultured mast cells (BMCMCs) (28) were injected into the peritoneal cavity of KitWsh/Wsh and Cpa3Cre/+ mice on P1 or P2. I.p. injection of BMCMCs into mast cell–deficient mice resulted in neovascular tufts similar in extent to those observed in WT mice on P17 (Figure 2, A and B). H&E staining demonstrated that the numbers of neovascular nuclei were increased in KitWsh/Wsh and Cpa3Cre/+ mice injected with BMCMCs compared with those of mice injected with saline alone (Figure 2, C and D). In addition, PECAM-1–positive endothelial cells were found to extend into the vitreous after the injection of BMCMCs into mast cell–deficient mice (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Injection of mast cells induced the formation of neovascular tufts in mast cell–deficient mice. (A and B) BMCMC but not saline treatment induced the formation of new abnormal blood vessels (white areas) in mast cell–deficient mice with OIR on P17. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus saline-injected mast cell–deficient mice, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (C) Retinal neovascularization was quantified on P17 by counting the number of neovascular nuclei extending into the vitreous after H&E staining. The number of neovascular nuclei in BMCMC-injected mast cell–deficient pups was comparable to that in WT mice. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus saline-injected mast cell–deficient mice, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D and E) Cross-sectional analysis of retinas was performed by H&E (D) or PECAM-1 (E) staining of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded sections. Arrows indicate endothelial cells that have penetrated into the vitreous space. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) Normal ERG responses on P19 were seen in age-matched naive WT and saline-injected mast cell–deficient mice, but not in WT or BMCMC-injected mast cell–deficient mice. Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 100 μm (D and E). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 3 to 4 independent experiments (B and C).

Retinal function is markedly impaired in mice with OIR, as measured by decreased b-wave amplitude (29). To assess the retinal function in our murine OIR model, we analyzed single-flash electroretinogram (ERG) patterns on P19. ERG analyses revealed that, while WT and BMCMC-injected mast cell–deficient mice had complete loss of b-waves and oscillatory potential–waves (OP-waves), mast cell–deficient mice injected with saline had normal b- and OP-waves, comparable to those of naive WT mice (Figure 2F and Table 2). Because there are some differences between the mouse and rat OIR models (30), we also performed experiments using mast cell–deficient KitWs/Ws rats (31). The results of the rat model were in keeping with those of the murine model (Figure 3 and Table 2).

Figure 3 Injection of mast cells restored retinal neovascularization in mast cell–deficient DA/Ham-KitWs/Ws rats. (A) Whole-mount analysis of the rat ROP model was conducted on P17. Neovascular tufts are shown as white areas. Yellow areas indicate avascular areas. (B–D) Quantification of whole-mount analysis showed that neovascularization was rescued in KitWs/Ws pups injected with 1 × 106 peritoneal mast cells (PMC) freshly isolated from WT rats. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus saline-injected KitWs/Ws rats, Dunnett’s test. (E) ERG analysis was performed on P19. (F) Chloroacetate esterase–positive mast cells were observed in the dorsal skin, but not in the retina. Arrows and arrowheads indicate degranulated and nondegranulated mast cells, respectively. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 100 μm (F). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 4 independent experiments (B–D).

Transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 is responsible for mast cell degranulation induced by relative hypoxia. To clarify the mechanism by which fluctuations in oxygen levels lead to mast cell degranulation, we measured β-hexosaminidase released from BMCMCs cultured in 75% oxygen for 5 days and then 20% oxygen for 12 hours in vitro. The protocol mimicked the in vivo experiments. Degranulation was induced after mast cells were moved from hyperoxic to normoxic conditions (Figure 4A), indicating that relative hypoxia triggered mast cell degranulation. As transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1) has been reported to act as an oxygen sensor in neural cells (32), we studied TRPA1 expression in mast cells. TRPA1 was expressed on BMCMCs, as demonstrated by flow cytometry (Figure 4B). TRPA1 from whole cell lysate of BMCMCs derived from C57BL/6 mice had a molecular weight of 110 kDa (Figure 4C). A TRPA1-specific inhibitor, HC-030031 (33), suppressed hypoxia-induced degranulation of mast cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4A). To confirm the role of TRPA1 in relative hypoxia-induced degranulation of mast cells, we generated BMCMCs from BM cells isolated from TRPA1-deficient mice. Relative hypoxia-induced degranulation was markedly reduced in TRPA1-deficient BMCMCs (Figure 4A). These results indicate that TRPA1 mediates mast cell degranulation induced by relative hypoxia. To confirm the contribution of TRPA1 to oxygen-mediated mast cell degranulation in the OIR model, HC-030031 was administered daily to mice of the OIR model from P11 to P16, using the same protocol as use for group 3, shown in Figure 4E. Neovascular nuclei were markedly suppressed in HC-030031–treated OIR mice (Figure 4D), indicating that TRPA1 was essential for the development of OIR.

Figure 4 Oxygen-induced degranulation of mast cells was induced by TRPA1. (A) When BMCMCs were moved from 75% oxygen to 20% oxygen, significant degranulation was induced. TRPA1 inhibitor HC-030031 or TRPA1 deficiency suppressed relative hypoxia-induced degranulation of BMCMCs. **P < 0.01 versus vehicle, Dunnett’s test. Typical results with 5 measurements of 3 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SEM. (B and C) To identify O 2 -sensing molecules on mast cells, TRPA1 was detected by flow cytometry and immunoblotting. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. A green peak shows a TRPA1-positive reaction and an open peak shows reactivity of a control (B). Instead of first Abs, rabbit serum was used as a control. Strong positive reactions that were visualized around 110 kDa (indicated by an arrow) were estimated as TRPA1 proteins (C). Lane 1, mouse brain membrane; lane 2, C57BL/6 BMCMCs. GAPDH was used as a control for one of the cytosolic endogenous proteins. (D) TRPA1 inhibitor HC-030031 abrogated abnormal neovascularization in mice treated from P11 to P16. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus DMSO-injected control mice, Mann-Whitney U test. (E–H) Mast cell stabilizer cromolyn suppressed retinal neovascularization in WT mice. (E) Schematic of the study design. WT and KitWsh/Wsh pups were given cromolyn or vehicle daily by i.p. injections. Mice were injected with cromolyn from P6 to P16, P6 to P11, or P11 to P16 in group 1, 2, or 3, respectively. Eyes were enucleated on P17. (F) Treatment with cromolyn from P6 to P16 reduced pathological neovascularization in WT mice. (G) Cromolyn did not affect abnormal neovascularization in mice in group 2. (H) Neovascular tufts were reduced in WT mice treated with cromolyn between P11 and P16, as in KitWsh/Wsh mice. n = 9 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus PBS-injected control mice, Mann-Whitney U test (F–H). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 3 independent experiments (D, F–H).

The mast cell stabilizer cromolyn completely blocks retinal neovascularization induced by relative hypoxia. Mast cell granule components have been reported to be potent stimulators of angiogenesis. Therefore, we next examined whether inhibition of mast cell degranulation reduced retinal neovascularization in vivo. Murine pups were injected daily with a mast cell stabilizer, cromolyn, under conditions of varying oxygen tension (Figure 4E). Administration of cromolyn for 10 days (P6–P16) completely inhibited the formation of neovascular tufts in WT mice (Figure 4F). As expected, suppression of mast cell degranulation by cromolyn for 5 days from the day before mice were moved to conditions of relative hypoxia (P11–P16) significantly decreased the number of endothelial nuclei that extended into the vitreous space (Figure 4H). In contrast, no suppressive effects of cromolyn were observed when it was just administered during the period of exposure to hyperoxia (P6–P11) (Figure 4G). Thus, the marked reduction in oxygen concentration is critical for mast cell activation and the development of OIR.

Neovascularization associated with OIR is induced by mast cell tryptase. Tryptase is the most abundant granule-derived serine protease in mast cells and has been reported to stimulate the proliferation of endothelial cells, promote tube formation, and degrade the connective tissue matrix to provide space for new vessel growth (8, 9). In mice, the major tryptases are mouse mast cell protease 6 (mMCP6) and mMCP7 (34). The C57BL/6 mouse strain lacks mMCP7 because of a spontaneous mutation within the Mcp7 gene (35). We therefore investigated whether mMCP6 promoted retinal angiogenesis in the OIR mouse model. Raised serum mMCP6 levels were found in the OIR model of WT and BMCMC-injected KitWsh/Wsh pups compared with those of age-matched naive WT or saline-injected KitWsh/Wsh pups after the exposure to relative hypoxia (Figure 5A). Mast cells were identified in the dorsal skin of WT mice with OIR on P7, and degranulation of them was obvious on P17 (Figure 5B). mMCP6 was also detected in BMCMCs and mast cells in the skin of WT mice on P7, whereas it was not observed in the skin of WT mice with OIR on P17, confirming the release of mMCP6 (Figure 5B). mMCP6 levels were suppressed in cromolyn-treated WT mice compared with mice injected with PBS (Figure 5C). Nafamostat mesilate (NM), a specific inhibitor of tryptase (36), or mMCP6-neutralizing mAbs were injected i.p. into murine pups daily from P12 to P17 (Figure 5D). Administration of these tryptase inhibitors markedly reduced the number of neovascular nuclei in WT and BMCMC-treated KitWsh/Wsh pups on P17 (Figure 5E). To further confirm the role of mMCP6 in retinal neovascularization in KitWsh/Wsh mice, we injected recombinant mMCP6 on P12. Treatment of recombinant mMCP6 induced neovascularization in mast cell–deficient mice in a dose-dependent manner to a degree seen in WT pups (Figure 5F). When we transferred BMCMCs from WT mice into the OIR model of Cpa3Cre/+ mice, retinal neovascularization was induced (Figure 5G). On the other hand, when BMCMCs generated from mMCP6-deficient mice were used, no retinal neovascularization was observed (Figure 5G), proving that mast cell tryptase (MCT) was essential for the pathogenesis of OIR in this murine model.

Figure 5 mMCP6 triggered retinal neovascularization. (A) mMCP6 ELISA was performed using serum from the OIR model and age-matched naive WT pups on P17. n = 8 in each group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 versus saline-injected mice, Dunnett’s test. (B) mMCP6 immunohistochemical analysis was performed on skin sections of WT mice on P7 and P17 and on BMCMCs cultured for 5 weeks. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. Arrowheads indicate mast cells in the skin. On P17, mast cells were degranulated and mMCP6 positivity was not identified. (C) mMCP6 ELISA was performed using mouse serum obtained at 6 hours after treatment with cromolyn on P12. n = 8 in each group. *P < 0.05 versus control mice, Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Schematic of the study design. Pups were i.p. injected with 20 μl NM or anti-mMCP6 mAbs every day from P12 to P17. Animals were sacrificed, and eyes were enucleated on P17. (E) Quantification of neovascular nuclei in mice treated with NM and anti-mMCP6 mAbs. n = 9 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus saline-injected mice, Dunnett’s test. (F) Quantification of neovascular nuclei in mice injected with recombinant mMCP6. n = 9 in each group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 versus KitWsh/Wsh mice treated with vehicle alone, Dunnett’s test. (G) OIR was not induced by reconstitution of Cpa3Cre/+ mice with mMCP6-deficient BMCMCs. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus saline treatment, Dunnett’s test. (H) Retinal neovascularization in relative hypoxic condition in PAR2-deficient mice. n = 8 in each group. Scale bars: 50 μm (B, skins); 20 μm (B, BMCMC). Results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 3 to 4 independent experiments (A, C, E–H).

Since protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) is activated by tryptase (37), we examined the possible involvement of PAR2 in retinal neovascularization in the OIR model using PAR2-deficient mice. Unexpectedly, PAR2-deficient pups developed retinal neovascularization after exposure to relative hypoxia (Figure 5H).

MCT induces expression of angiogenic factors in the retina. To investigate the mechanism by which mast cells induce retinal neovascularization, we examined the expression of a number of angiogenic factors by real-time PCR. We found that monocyte chemotactic protein-1 (Mcp1) mRNA was highly expressed in the retina of the OIR model and that cromolyn completely blocked its expression (Figure 6A). Vegf and Fgf were also upregulated, but Hif1a and hepatocyte growth factor (Hgf) were not induced in the retina of OIR mice (data not shown). Cromolyn also decreased mRNA expression of Vegf and Fgf in the WT mice (Figure 6A). Recombinant mMCP6 added to primary culture of murine retinal microvascular endothelial cells enhanced mRNA expression of Mcp1, Vegf, Fgf, and Hgf (Figure 6B). Since MCP1 has been proposed as a key angiogenic factor of microvascular endothelium (38), we examined the role of MCP1 in retinal angiogenesis in the OIR model. Intravitreous injection of siRNA against Mcp1 on P12 suppressed mRNA transcription of Mcp1 (Figure 6C). The development of OIR was markedly abrogated by the injection of siRNA against Mcp1 (Figure 6D). Since positive immunoreactions for CCR2 were observed at the tufts of the retina (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89893DS1), CCR2-deficient mice were used to further clarify the involvement of CCR2 in this OIR model. In CCR2-deficient mice, we also found that retinal neovascularization was markedly reduced when compared with that in WT mice (Figure 6E). To clarify the role of mMCP6 and MCP1 in retinal neovascularization, we checked whether mMCP6-induced tube formation of murine retinal microvascular endothelial cells was independent of retinal infiltration of monocytes and other leukocytes. Addition of recombinant mMCP6 produced clear capillary tube formation in growth factor–reduced Matrigel, and pretreatment with anti-MCP1 mAbs blocked the effect (Figure 6F). Recombinant MCP1 induced capillary tube formation comparable to that of mMCP6 (Figure 6G). Furthermore, as MCP1 is classically thought of as a chemotactic factor of monocytes/macrophages, infiltration of these cells was examined in the retina of WT mice. Few if any Ly6C-CD45 double-positive cells were observed within the retinal neovascular sprouts and tufts (Supplemental Figure 1). These results indicated that mMCP6 released from relative hypoxia-stimulated mast cells activated MCP1 production in retinal endothelial cells to induce abnormal angiogenesis in the retina, resulting in OIR.

Figure 6 Tryptase directly induced the expression of angiogenic factors in retinal endothelial cells. (A) Mcp1 mRNA expression was significantly increased in OIR mice. This was suppressed by administration of cromolyn, but administration of PBS alone did not have any effect. Other angiogenic factors, Vegf and Fgf, were upregulated in OIR mice and decreased by cromolyn treatment. On P11 and P12, WT mice were injected with PBS or cromolyn, and eyes were collected at 6 hours after the second administration on P12. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus PBS-injected mice, Dunnett’s test. (B) Addition of recombinant mMCP6 into the culture of primary retinal endothelial cells induced Mcp1, Vegf, Fgf, and Hgf gene expression. n = 8 in each group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 versus vehicle treatment, Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Schematic of Mcp1 gene–silencing experiments. Intravitreal injection of MCP1 siRNA effectively suppressed retinal MCP1 expression. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus control RNA-injected mice, Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Abnormal angiogenesis, following relative hypoxia, was suppressed by the specific inhibition of MCP1 in the retina. Neovascularization area (%) was quantified in whole-mount specimens. n = 8 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus PBS-injected mice, Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Relative hypoxia induced the formation of new abnormal blood vessels (white areas) in WT mice (n = 14), but not in CCR2-deficent mice (n = 8). **P < 0.01 versus WT mice, Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Addition of recombinant mMCP6 into the culture of primary retinal endothelial cells induced typical tube formation. The effect of mMCP6 was suppressed by addition of anti-MCP1 mAbs. n = 4 in each group. *P < 0.05 versus rat isotype mAb, Dunnett’s test. (G) Addition of recombinant mouse MCP1 (10 ng/ml) into the culture of primary retinal endothelial cells induced typical vascular tube formation. n = 4 in each group. **P < 0.01 versus vehicle control, Mann-Whitney U test. Scale bars: 500 μm (D, E); 100 μm (F, G). All results are shown as mean ± SEM of values determined from 3 to 4 independent experiments.

Mast cell distribution. We found mast cells in the connective tissue around the eyeball, but not in the retina of mice (Figure 7A). To investigate the mast cell distribution in BMCMC-injected KitWsh/Wsh recipients, we used BMCMCs derived from EGFP-transgenic mice. EGFP-positive cells were visualized by anti-GFP Abs and Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated anti-IgG Abs. EGFP-BMCMCs localized only to the peritoneal cavity on P11 (Figure 7B). On P17, 373 ± 97 BMCMCs were observed in the peritoneal cavity, and 42% of those had degranulated. These results indicate that mast cells were responsible for inducing the aberrant angiogenesis and retinal dysfunction in the OIR model. Furthermore, the data suggest that the angiogenic effect of mast cells did not require that they infiltrate into the retinal tissue, but indicate that they could be mediated by mMCP6 produced by mast cells residing in extraocular tissues. These results indicate that mMCP6 secreted from mast cells outside the eye must diffuse into the retina to induce neovascularization through upregulation of the angiogenic factors. It is well recognized that mast cell degranulation and release of chemical mediators, including tryptase, can cause a generalized increase in vascular permeability, fluid shifts out of the circulation, and subsequent anaphylactic shock. We therefore used i.v. injection of Evans blue to study vascular integrity in the OIR mouse model. Generalized leakage of dye out of the circulation and into the skin and brain was demonstrated in mice with OIR, but not in the controls (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 7 Mast cell distribution. (A) Toluidine blue staining of eyes and their surrounding tissue in naive mice. Mast cells were distributed in the conjunctiva (arrowheads) in WT mice. R, retina; Cj, conjunctiva; C, cornea; I, iris; L, lens; Cil, ciliary body. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Mast cell distribution in KitWsh/Wsh mice reconstituted with EGFP-BMCMC was investigated by immunohistochemistry. Whole-body sections were stained with 0.05% toluidine blue (upper panels) and with anti-GFP Abs (lower panels). Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 5 mm (B). Results shown are representative of 3 independent experiments (A and B).

Human preterm neonates with ROP have higher plasma MCT than gestational age–matched controls. Finally, we measured plasma MCT levels of 23 preterm infants nursed in the neonatal intensive care unit until they achieved an oxygen saturation level of 90%. Examination of the fundi was performed weekly at the equivalent of 28 to 35 weeks gestation. Blood samples were collected from 8 preterm infants delivered at 22 to 24 weeks gestation who all developed ROP (average stage 3) and also suffered from bronchopulmonary dysplasia. The control group consisted of 15 preterm infants delivered at 28 to 34 weeks gestation, none of whom developed ROP or bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Blood samples for measurement of MCT were taken from the 2 groups at comparable gestational equivalent ages (28, 30, 32, and 34 weeks) (Figure 8). Median (interquartile range) plasma MCT of the preterm newborns with ROP at the equivalent of 28–32 weeks gestational age was 61.3 (32.8–95.7) ng/ml, 5-fold higher than that of control infants at equivalent gestational age who did not develop ROP (12.4 [8.8–21.9] ng/ml) (P = 0.001). Mild to moderate extraretinal fibrovascular proliferation was observed in most ROP patients. Partial retinal detachment was identified in one of the patients with ROP. These data suggest that in humans, as in mice, relative hypoxia induces mast cell degranulation and subsequent MCT release.