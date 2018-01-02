Hyposialylated IgG activates endothelial IgG receptor FcγRIIB to promote obesity-induced insulin resistance

Role of FcγRIIB. To first determine whether FcγRIIB participates in obesity-induced insulin resistance, WT (FcγRIIB+/+) and FcγRIIB–/– mice were fed a control chow diet or a high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks, and body composition and glucose homeostasis were evaluated. The 2 genotype groups displayed comparable increases in BW and fat mass and correspondingly similar declines in lean body mass on the HFD (Figure 1, A–C). In addition, we observed no differences between FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice in the alterations of food consumption or energy expenditure that occurred with HFD-induced obesity (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89333DS1). Circulating levels of triglycerides and free fatty acids were also similar in HFD-fed FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Whereas FcγRIIB+/+ mice had elevated fasting plasma glucose and insulin levels following HFD consumption, FcγRIIB–/– mice were protected from fasting hyperglycemia and had less fasting hyperinsulinemia than did FcγRIIB+/+ mice (Figure 1, D and E). In the FcγRIIB+/+ mice fed a HFD, glucose tolerance tests (GTTs) and insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) were predictably abnormal compared with those for chow-fed WT mice (Figure 1, F and G). In contrast, FcγRIIB–/– mice were protected from HFD-induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. Since classical functions of FcγRIIB often entail partnership with one of the activating Fc receptors — FcγRI, FcγRIII, or FcγRIV (20) — we also sought to determine how activating Fc receptor disruption by deletion of the shared γ chain impacts obesity-induced insulin resistance. Fcγ+/+ and Fcγ–/– mice on a HFD developed comparable obesity and comparable glucose intolerance and insulin resistance (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G), indicating that activating Fc receptors do not participate in obesity-related glucose dysregulation.

Figure 1 FcγRIIB–/– mice are protected from obesity-induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. Beginning at 5 weeks of age, male FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice were fed a control diet (Con) or a HFD for 12 weeks, and BW (A) and fat and lean mass (B and C) were evaluated. Fasting blood glucose (D) and insulin (E) levels were measured (n = 7–13), and a GTT (F) was performed. Following a 1-week recovery while continuing the assigned diets, the mice were fasted, and an ITT (G) was performed. (F and G) n = 6–13. *P < 0.05 versus FcγRIIB+/+ control; †P < 0.05 versus FcγRIIB+/+ HFD. (H) Following another week of recovery, the mice were fasted, and [3H]-2-deoxyglucose (3H-2-DOG) uptake in skeletal muscle was measured. n = 7–8. (I–K) Euglycemic-insulinemic clamps were performed on mice on a HFD, and the GIR (I), peripheral Gd (J), and skeletal glucose uptake (K) were evaluated. n = 5–6. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (A–E and H), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (F and G), and Student’s t test (I–K).

We then determined the basis for the protection from obesity-induced insulin resistance with FcγRIIB deletion. Noting that FcγRIIB activation by an artificial elevation in CRP blunts muscle glucose disposal (15), we next evaluated skeletal muscle glucose uptake in FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice on the 2 diets. Consumption of the HFD and the resulting obesity led to predictably attenuated glucose uptake in the skeletal muscle of FcγRIIB+/+ mice. However, despite comparable obesity development, we found that muscle glucose disposal was fully preserved in the FcγRIIB–/– mice (Figure 1H). Euglycemic-hyperinsulinemic clamp experiments further showed that, compared with FcγRIIB+/+ mice, HFD-fed FcγRIIB–/– mice had an increased glucose infusion rate (GIR) and a greater glucose disposal (Gd) rate (Figure 1, I and J). In addition, we confirmed the increase in skeletal muscle glucose uptake observed with FcγRIIB deletion, despite diet-induced obesity (Figure 1K). There were no differences between HFD-fed FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice in terms of serum insulin changes in response to glucose (Supplemental Figure 4), nor were changes detected in basal hepatic glucose production or hepatic insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 5). Collectively, these findings indicate that, independent of effects on adiposity and independent of activating Fc receptors, FcγRIIB plays an important role in obesity-induced insulin resistance by mediating the obesity-induced decline in skeletal muscle glucose disposal. This is a surprising discovery when one considers that FcγRIIB classically tempers immune responses (20) and that numerous pathogenetic processes in obesity are proinflammatory in nature (21).

Role of endothelial FcγRIIB. We next studied the role of endothelial FcγRIIB in obesity-induced glucose dysregulation. This was accomplished using mice generated by crossing floxed FcγRIIB mice (FcγRIIBfl/fl) (19) with vascular endothelial cadherin promoter–driven Cre (VECad-Cre) mice (22). The resulting FcγRIIBfl/fl VECad-Cre mice lacking the receptor in endothelium are designated herein as FcγRIIBΔEC mice. Compared with control diet–fed mice, upon HFD feeding, FcγRIIBfl/fl and FcγRIIBΔEC mice showed similar BW gains and fat mass expansion (Figure 2, A–C). There were also no genotype-related differences in plasma levels of triglycerides or free fatty acids (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). However, despite equal degrees of adiposity, relative to FcγRIIBfl/fl controls, FcγRIIBΔEC mice showed protection against HFD-induced fasting hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia (Figure 2, D and E). FcγRIIBΔEC mice were also partially protected from abnormal HFD-induced GTTs and ITTs (Figure 2, F and G), with AUC calculations indicating 40%–54% protection. A 58% increase in the GIR during euglycemic hyperinsulinemic clamps (Figure 2I) provided additional evidence of an improvement in overall insulin sensitivity, despite diet-induced obesity with selective endothelial FcγRIIB silencing. Pyruvate tolerance tests (PTTs) performed to evaluate hepatic insulin sensitivity revealed that endothelial cell FcγRIIB deletion affords no protection from obesity-induced hepatic insulin resistance (Figure 2H). The improvement in overall insulin sensitivity in HFD-fed FcγRIIBΔEC mice was instead related to a normalization of skeletal muscle glucose uptake (Figure 2J).

Figure 2 Mice with endothelium-specific deletion of FcγRIIB (FcγRIIBΔEC) are protected from obesity-induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance due to the preservation of skeletal muscle insulin delivery, insulin action, and glucose uptake. (A–C) Male FcγRIIBfl/fl and FcγRIIBΔEC mice were fed a control diet or a HFD for 12 weeks, and BW (A) and fat and lean mass (B and C) were evaluated. n = 5–13 (A–C). Fasting blood glucose (D) and insulin (E) levels were measured (n = 8–16), and a GTT (F; right panel shows the AUC) was performed. An ITT (G; right panel shows the AUC) and a PTT (H) were then performed, each following a 1-week recovery while mice continued the assigned diets. (F–H) n = 6–13. (I) In separate mice, following 12 weeks on a HFD, a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp was performed, and the GIR was calculated. n = 11–14. (J) One week after the PTT, the mice in A–H were fasted, and [3H]-2-deoxyglucose uptake in skeletal muscle was measured. n = 7–8. (F–H) *P < 0.05 versus FcγRIIB+/+ control diet; †P < 0.05 versus FcγRIIB+/+ HFD. (K and L) Following 12 weeks on a control diet or a HFD, mice were fasted and i.v. injected with PBS (Veh) or insulin (Ins) (1 unit/kg BW), and 5 minutes later, skeletal muscle was harvested, the phosphorylation of Akt (Ser473) was assessed by immunoblotting (K), and muscle insulin content was measured by ELISA (L). (K and L) n = 4–6. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (A–E, and I–L), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (F–H), and Student’s t test (I).

Next, to determine how endothelial FcγRIIB influences insulin action in the skeletal muscle, we evaluated Akt phosphorylation in muscle harvested 5 minutes after i.v. insulin injection (19) (Figure 2K). Insulin predictably caused a marked increase in Akt (Ser473) phosphorylation in muscle in FcγRIIBfl/fl mice fed the control diet, and the response was attenuated in FcγRIIBfl/fl mice following HFD feeding. In contrast, in FcγRIIBΔEC mice, we observed a preservation of insulin activation of skeletal muscle Akt, despite HFD intake and obesity. We then sought to determine how endothelial FcγRIIB impacts skeletal muscle responses to circulating insulin in the setting of obesity. Whereas a 257% increase in skeletal muscle insulin content was observed 5 minutes after insulin injection in the FcγRIIBfl/fl mice fed a control chow diet, there was only a 32% increase in muscle insulin content in FcγRIIBfl/fl mice with diet-induced obesity (Figure 2L). In contrast, lean and obese FcγRIIBΔEC mice showed comparable 188% and 231% increases in insulin uptake in the skeletal muscle following insulin administration. These cumulative findings demonstrate that endothelial FcγRIIB is responsible for the decrease in skeletal muscle insulin delivery that occurs in obesity and results in impaired muscle glucose disposal and insulin resistance.

Identifying IgG as the operative FcγRIIB ligand. Having determined that there is an important role for FcγRIIB in obesity-induced insulin resistance, we next sought to identify the operative receptor ligand. The 3 known ligands, IgG, CRP, and SAP, bind to identical amino acids in the extracellular domain of Fc receptors (17). Consistent with previous reports (23, 24), we found that neither plasma CRP nor SAP was elevated by diet-induced obesity in mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, since SAP is the acute-phase reactant pentraxin in mice and CRP is not (25, 26), and, as such, SAP abundance may change earlier during the genesis of obesity, we compared the development of obesity-induced insulin resistance in SAP+/+ with that of SAP–/– mice. After 12 weeks of HFD feeding, mice in both genotype groups had similar weight gains and adiposity (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E), developed comparable fasting hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G), and had similarly affected GTTs and ITTs (Supplemental Figure 7, H and I). Thus, the murine acute-phase reactant SAP did not participate in the pathogenesis of obesity-induced insulin resistance in the mouse model.

With CRP and SAP unlikely to be the operative FcγRIIB ligand in obesity-induced insulin resistance in mice, we investigated the role of IgG in studies of Ig μ heavy-chain–null mice deficient in mature B cells and IgG production (designated herein as B–/– mice). As with previously reported findings (27), in contrast to WT controls, B–/– mice administered a HFD for 12 weeks did not develop glucose intolerance (Figure 3A). In IgG transfer experiments involving HFD-fed B–/– recipients, IgG from WT mice fed a HFD (HFD-IgG) induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance, whereas IgG from WT mice fed a control diet (Con-IgG) did not (Figure 3, B and C). Of note, HFD-IgG transfer to a lean B–/– mouse does not cause insulin resistance (27), indicating that obesity-related changes in IgG are necessary but not sufficient for the development of insulin resistance. Circulating levels of total IgG (Supplemental Figure 8A) and of the 4 individual mouse IgG subclasses IgG1, IgG2b, IgG2c, and IgG3 (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E) were similar in the control diet– versus HFD-fed mice. As such, changes in the actions of IgGs, and not in their abundance, probably underlie their participation in obesity-related insulin resistance.

Figure 3 IgG isolated from HFD-fed WT mice induces glucose intolerance and insulin resistance in B–/– mice via endothelial FcγRIIB. (A) Male WT or B–/– mice were fed a control diet or a HFD for 12 weeks, and a GTT was performed. n = 7–9. *P < 0.05 versus WT control. (B and C) Male B–/– mice were fed a HFD for 12 weeks, and while continuing the HFD, they were i.p. injected with IgG (150 μg/mouse, 2 times/week) isolated from WT mice fed either a control diet (Con-IgG) or a HFD (HFD-IgG). GTTs (B) and ITTs (C) were performed after 1 week and 2 weeks of IgG administration, respectively. (B and C) n = 6–7. *P < 0.05 versus Con-IgG. (D and E) Using the study design and readouts described for B and C, IgG transfer experiments were performed in male B–/– mice given IgG isolated from FcγRIIB–/– mice fed either a control diet or a HFD. Endpoints were the GTT (D) and ITT (E). (D and E) n = 6–7. *P < 0.05 versus IgG from FcγRIIB–/– control mice. (F and G) IgG transfer studies were performed in male B–/– versus B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice administered IgG isolated from HFD-fed WT mice. GTTs (F) and ITTs (G) were performed. (F and G) n = 7–8. *P < 0.05 versus B–/– mice. (H and I) IgG transfer experiments were performed in male B–/– FcγRIIBfl/fl and B–/– FcγRIIBΔEC mice administered IgG isolated from HFD-fed WT mice. GTTs (H) and ITTs (I) were performed. (H and I) n = 11–14. *P < 0.05 versus B–/– FcγRIIBfl/fl mice. Values represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

Since FcγRIIB is expressed in B cells and modulates IgG production (20), the protection from obesity-induced insulin resistance seen in mice globally deficient in FcγRIIB (Figure 1) may involve effects of receptor loss on IgG generation. This possibility was tested in IgG transfer experiments using IgG from control chow-fed versus HFD-fed FcγRIIB–/– mice. Mimicking the findings obtained with IgG from WT mice, in contrast to IgG from control chow-fed FcγRIIB–/– mice, IgG from HFD-fed FcγRIIB–/– mice caused glucose intolerance and insulin resistance (Figure 3, D and E). Thus, the role of FcγRIIB in obesity-related insulin resistance does not involve its function in B cells; instead, it resides in a target cell of IgG action. This was further explored in an IgG transfer experiment comparing responses to IgG obtained from WT mice fed a HFD (HFD-IgG) administered to HFD-fed B–/– mice versus responses by HFD-fed B–/– FcγRIIB–/– double-KO mice. Whereas HFD-IgG caused abnormal GTTs and ITTs when given to B–/– mice, we observed normal glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity after HFD-IgG transfer into B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice (Figure 3, F and G). We further assessed the FcγRIIB-expressing IgG target cell of relevance using HFD-fed B–/– FcγRIIBfl/fl mice versus HFD-fed B–/– FcγRIIBΔEC mice as IgG recipients. Whereas HFD-IgG caused abnormal GTTs and ITTs when given to B–/– FcγRIIBfl/fl mice, the B–/– FcγRIIBΔEC recipients of HFD-IgG had normal glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity (Figure 3, H and I). Paralleling the protection from obesity-induced insulin resistance observed in FcγRIIBΔEC mice (Figure 2), these findings indicate that IgG is the operative FcγRIIB ligand in the disorder and that the relevant IgG target cell in which FcγRIIB participates is the endothelial cell.

IgG and T2DM in humans. We next examined whether the IgG-FcγRIIB tandem plays a potential role in T2DM in humans. We performed IgG transfer studies in HFD-fed B–/– mice given IgG isolated from insulin-sensitive/nondiabetic control human subjects (n = 6) versus IgG from human subjects with T2DM (T2DM-IgG) (n = 6) (Supplemental Table 1). Following receipt of the control versus T2DM human IgG, we found no difference in BW (Figure 4A). However, compared with mice given control IgG, mice that received T2DM-IgG developed relative fasting hyperglycemia and had abnormal GTTs and ITTs (Figure 4, B–D). A requirement for FcγRIIB in T2DM-IgG–induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance was then tested using HFD-fed B–/– mice and B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice as recipients. Prior to receiving IgG, the mice in the 2 genotype groups had comparable fasting glucose levels (Figure 4E). However, after injections of T2DM-IgG, the B–/– mice had hyperglycemia and abnormal GTTs and ITTs, whereas the B–/– FcγIIB–/–mice did not (Figure 4, E–G). Thus, in contrast to IgG obtained from healthy human subjects, IgG isolated from T2DM subjects caused glucose intolerance and insulin resistance in mice, and FcγRIIB was required for the effect.

Figure 4 IgG isolated from human T2DM patients induces glucose intolerance and insulin resistance in B–/– mice via FcγRIIB. (A–D) Male B–/– mice were fed a HFD for 12 weeks, and while continuing the HFD, they were i.p. injected with IgG (150 μg/mouse, 2 times/week) isolated from non-T2DM control subjects versus IgG from T2DM subjects. After 1 week of injections, (A) BW was measured, (B) plasma glucose was measured after a 4- to 6-hour fast, and (C) a GTT was performed. (D) An ITT was performed following a second week of IgG injections. (A–D) n = 6 IgG samples, each evaluated in 3 to 5 mice. (C and D) *P < 0.05 versus Con-IgG. (E–G) Using the study design described for A–D, IgG transfer experiments were performed by administering human T2DM-IgG to male B–/– mice and B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice. (E) Fasting plasma glucose levels were measured before IgG injection and at 1 week. n = 3 IgG samples. (F) A GTT was performed after 1 week of injections, and (G) an ITT was performed after 2 weeks of injections. (F and G) n = 3 IgG samples. *P < 0.05 versus B–/–. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.001, by Student’s t test (A and B, with significance found in B), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (E), and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (C, D, F, and G).

IgG and FcγRIIB actions in endothelium. Next, to identify the actions of IgG that adversely affect glucose homeostatic mechanisms via FcγRIIB in endothelium, we took advantage of the knowledge that in cultured endothelial cells, FcγRIIB stimulation antagonizes insulin activation of endothelial NOS (eNOS) (28). We compared eNOS activation by insulin in cultured bovine aortic endothelial cells (BAECs) exposed to IgG isolated from control mice (Con-IgG) versus IgG isolated from mice who had received a HFD (HFD-IgG). Whereas Con-IgG had no effect, HFD-IgG inhibited insulin-induced eNOS activation (Figure 5A). To then determine whether FcγRIIB is required, BAECs were transfected with control RNAi or RNAi targeting FcγRIIB to downregulate receptor expression (Figure 5B), and IgG actions were compared with those of CRP, a positive control FcγRIIB ligand known to inhibit eNOS (28). In cells with a normal complement of endogenous FcγRIIB, CRP inhibited insulin-stimulated eNOS activation as expected, and HFD-IgG had a similar effect (Figure 5C). In contrast, neither CRP nor HFD-IgG blunted insulin activation of eNOS in endothelial cells deficient in FcγRIIB.

Figure 5 IgG from HFD-fed mice attenuates insulin-induced eNOS activation and transendothelial transport of insulin via FcγRIIB and eNOS antagonism, and IgG from T2DM subjects blunts insulin action in human endothelium via FcγRIIB. (A) BAECs were preincubated for 30 minutes with IgG isolated from control diet–fed (Con-IgG) or HFD-fed (HFD-IgG, 10 μg/ml) mice, and eNOS activity stimulated by insulin (100 nM) was measured. n = 6. (B and C) BAECs were transfected with or without control RNAi or RNAi targeting FcγRIIB. Downregulation of FcγRIIB was assessed by immunoblotting (B) using anti-FcγRIIB or anti-eNOS antibody to evaluate protein loading. (C) Forty-eight hours after transfection, cells were pretreated with CRP (25 μg/ml), Con-IgG, or HFD-IgG (10 μg/ml) for thirty minutes, and eNOS activity stimulated by insulin was measured. n = 16. (D) HAECs were preincubated with Con-IgG or HFD-IgG (10 μg/ml), and eNOS activity under basal conditions or with insulin treatment was measured. n = 3. (E) Confluent HAEC monolayers on Transwells were preincubated for 30 minutes with CRP, Con-IgG, or HFD-IgG in the absence or presence of the NOS inhibitor L-NAME (2 mM) or the NO donor SNAP (100 nM). FITC-conjugated insulin (50 nM) was added to the upper chamber, and the amount of insulin transcytosed to the lower chamber was evaluated after 2 hours. n = 7. (F) Using the study design and methods described for E, endothelial cell insulin transcytosis was evaluated without versus with CRP, Con-IgG, or HFD-IgG treatment, in the presence of subtype-matched control antibody (C, 10 μg/ml) or the FcγRIIB-blocking antibody AT10 (BL, 10 μg/ml). n = 6. (G) Insulin-induced eNOS activation was evaluated in HAECs with or without treatment with IgG from nondiabetic individuals (Con) or T2DM patients. n = 6. (H) Additional NOS activity assays were performed in the presence of the subtype-matched control antibody (C) or the FcγRIIB-blocking antibody (BL). n = 3. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test.

Next, we determined whether HFD-IgG modulation of insulin action occurs in human endothelium in studies of primary human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs). Mirroring the findings in BAECs, whereas Con-IgG did not alter insulin activation of eNOS in HAECs, HFD-IgG attenuated the response to insulin (Figure 5D). Knowing that insulin signaling and NO regulate the transcytosis of insulin by endothelial cells that is requisite for insulin action in skeletal muscle (29), we then evaluated the possible effects of HFD-IgG on endothelial cell insulin transcytosis in HAECs (Figure 5E). CRP as a positive control (19) caused a decline in insulin transcytosis, Con-IgG had no effect, and HFD-IgG caused a reduction in transcytosis comparable to that observed with CRP. NOS antagonism with nitro-L-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME) had an effect similar to that of HFD-IgG, and the latter was reversed by the NO donor S-nitroso-N-acetyl-penicillamine (SNAP) (Figure 5E) and also by a blocking antibody against human FcγRIIB (AT10) (Figure 5F). Evaluations of paracellular transport using FITC-dextran and measurements of transendothelial electrical resistance (TEER) (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D) indicated that monolayer integrity remained intact under all the conditions studied. Importantly, the marked FcγRIIB-dependent diminution in endothelial insulin transcytosis observed with HFD-IgG treatment in culture parallels our discovery that the obesity-related loss of skeletal muscle insulin delivery in vivo is fully reversed by endothelial FcγRIIB silencing (Figure 2L). Since muscle insulin delivery in vivo is influenced by both insulin-induced changes in muscle capillary recruitment and blood flow and processes governing insulin transcytosis across the endothelial monolayer (30), we examined how the receptor may impact muscle microvascular functional responses to insulin in the setting of diet-induced obesity in vivo. We accomplished this using dynamic contrast-enhanced ultrasound (DCE-US) imaging of the proximal hind limb adductor muscle group and signal time-intensity curve analysis to assess capillary blood volume (CBV) and microvascular blood flow (MBF) at baseline and at the end of a 2-hour hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp in HFD-fed FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice. The GIR during the clamps was greater in FcγRIIB–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 10A), mirroring the findings in Figure 1I. In DCE-US, peak intensity (Ipk) reflects CBV, the time to peak (Tpk) and wash-in rate (WIR) reflect MBF, and the AUC and wash-out rate (WOR) are affected by both CBV and MBF. The Ipk was similar in the 2 genotype groups at baseline, and there were similar increases in responses to insulin (Supplemental Figure 10B). Tpk and WIR reflecting MBF were similar at baseline in FcγRIIB+/+ and FcγRIIB–/– mice, and they did not change in response to insulin (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). The AUC and WOR, which are affected by both CBV and MBF, were comparable in the 2 genotype groups at t0, and they rose equivalently with insulin infusion (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). As such, insulin induced an increase in CBV but did not affect MBF in obese FcγRIIB+/+ or FcγRIIB–/– mice, and the responses were similar in the 2 genotype groups. Our observations of skeletal muscle insulin delivery in vivo (Figure 2L) and insulin transcytosis in cultured endothelial cells (Figure 5, E and F) indicate that the impairment in skeletal muscle insulin delivery that underlies obesity-related peripheral insulin resistance is primarily due to a diminution in endothelial insulin transcytosis caused by the IgG-endothelial FcγRIIB tandem.

Seeking evidence of a possible adverse effect of human T2DM IgG on insulin action in human endothelium of relevance to glucose homeostasis, we next evaluated insulin-induced eNOS activation in HAECs in the presence of IgG from insulin-sensitive individuals or subjects with T2DM. Similar to mouse HFD-IgG (Figure 5D), T2DM-IgG inhibited eNOS activation by insulin (Figure 5G), and the inhibition was prevented by the FcγRIIB-blocking antibody (Figure 5H). Thus, we found parallel FcγRIIB-dependent negative effects of HFD-IgG from mice and IgG from humans with T2DM on insulin action in endothelium. These findings, in combination with the comparable detrimental in vivo effects of HFD-IgG from mice and IgG from type 2 diabetics on insulin sensitivity in mice (Figures 3 and 4), suggest that the diabetogenic actions of the IgG–endothelial FcγRIIB tandem now revealed in obese mice may be operative in T2DM in humans.

IgG hyposialylation and insulin resistance. To determine how IgG is modified in obesity to adversely impact glucose homeostasis via FcγRIIB in endothelium, we isolated subclasses of IgG from control-fed and HFD-fed mice and tested their effects on insulin activation of eNOS in cultured endothelial cells. Studies were performed with IgG1, IgG2b, and IgG2c, because they bind to FcγRIIB and IgG3 does not (31). Using CRP as a positive control, we found that IgG1 and IgG2b from HFD-fed mice did not affect insulin activation of eNOS (Figure 6, A and B). In contrast, whereas IgG2c from control-fed mice had no effect, IgG2c from HFD-fed mice fully antagonized insulin stimulation of eNOS (Figure 6C). Recognizing that the relative glycosylation, particularly the sialylation of the Fc glycan on IgG, affects IgG affinity for Fc receptors (32), we then compared the sialylation of IgG2c isolated from control diet– versus HFD-fed mice by Sambucus nigra agglutinin (SNA) lectin blotting (33). The presence of sialic acid on the Fc glycan reduces FcγRIIB affinity by 10-fold (32). We found that HFD-IgG2c was less sialylated than Con-IgG2c (Figure 6D) and, in contrast, that there was no difference in the sialylation of IgG1 or IgG2b isolated from control diet– or HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 11). We then evaluated the time course of temporal changes in IgG2c sialylation versus evidence of glucose intolerance during the development of diet-induced obesity in mice (Supplemental Figure 12). After 2 weeks on a HFD, IgG2c sialylation was unaltered, and the mice had not yet developed glucose intolerance. However, paralleling a decline in IgG2c sialylation after 4 weeks on a HFD, glucose intolerance was evident, and these abnormalities persisted thereafter. Thus, there is a temporal relationship between the development of IgG2c hyposialylation and the development of abnormal glucose homeostasis over the course of HFD-induced obesity in mice. Prompted by the findings regarding IgG2c sialylation in mice, we compared the sialylation levels of IgG isolated from insulin-sensitive human subjects with sialylation levels of IgG from individuals with T2DM (Figure 6E) and discovered a decrease in sialylation of IgG in the T2DM subjects.

Figure 6 Hyposialylated IgG2c from HFD-fed mice blunts endothelial insulin transcytosis and invokes insulin resistance via FcγRIIB, and IgG from T2DM subjects is similarly hyposialylated. (A–C) The effects of the IgG subclasses IgG1 (A), IgG2b (B), or IgG2c (C) (10 μg/ml) from control diet– or HFD-fed WT mice on eNOS activation by insulin (100 nM) were assessed in cultured endothelial cells. (A–C) n = 6–11. (D) Sialylation of IgG2c (Sial-IgG2c) from control diet– or HFD-fed mice was evaluated by SNA-lectin blotting. n = 6. (E) Sialylation of IgG isolated from nondiabetic humans and T2DM patients was evaluated by SNA-lectin blotting. n = 6. (F) IgG2c from control diet– or HFD-fed mice was treated with vehicle (Con) or NA, and sialylation was evaluated by SNA-lectin blotting. n = 3. (G) Endothelial cells were preincubated with Con-IgG2c or HFD-IgG2c treated with vehicle or NA, and eNOS activation by insulin was assessed. n = 6. (H) Confluent endothelial cells on Transwells were preincubated with Con-IgG2c or HFD-IgG2c treated with vehicle or NA, and insulin transcytosis was assessed in the absence or presence of the NO donor SNAP (100 nM), control antibody (C, 10 μg/ml), or FcγRIIB-blocking antibody (BL, 10 μg/ml). n = 7. (I–K) B–/– mice were fed a HFD for 12 weeks and injected with Con-IgG that was treated ex vivo with vehicle (Con-IgG) or NA (NA-IgG). Fasting plasma glucose was measured before and after 1 week of injections (I), and then GTTs (J) and ITTs (K) were performed. (I–K) n = 7–16. *P < 0.05, NA versus Con-IgG. (L and M) Using the same study design as in I–K, IgG transfer experiments were performed in B–/– and B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice administered Con-IgG or NA-IgG. GTTs (L) and ITTs (M) were performed. (L and M) n = 5–6. *P < 0.05, B–/– NA-IgG versus B–/– Con-IgG; †P < 0.05, B–/– FcγRIIB–/– versus B–/–. (N) The Fc Asn297–associated glycan structure was evaluated by glycoproteomic analysis using pooled mouse Con-IgG2c and HFD-IgG2c. Values represent the mean ± SEM (A–M). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test (A–C and F–I), Student’s t test (D and E), and 2-way ANOVA (J–M).

Next, we determined whether the degree of sialylation of IgG influences its capacity to alter insulin action in endothelial cells. IgG2c from control diet– and HFD-fed mice was treated with neuraminidase (NA) to invoke desialylation (Figure 6F), and the resulting effects on insulin activation of eNOS in cultured endothelial cells were evaluated. We found that NA-treated, hyposialylated control IgG2c antagonized insulin activation of eNOS to a degree similar to that found with nontreated HFD-IgG2c (Figure 6G). Direct endothelial cell treatment with NA had no impact on insulin activation of eNOS (Supplemental Figure 13A). We also evaluated the effects of IgG hyposialylation on endothelial cell insulin transcytosis (Figure 6H). Transcytosis was comparably inhibited by HFD-IgG and NA-treated Con-IgG, and the inhibition by NA-treated Con-IgG was fully reversed by the NO donor SNAP or by the anti-FcγRIIB–blocking antibody.

We then tested whether the hyposialylation of IgG invokes insulin resistance in vivo by performing IgG transfer experiments in HFD-fed B–/– mice. The administration of control-treated or NA-treated IgG had no effect on BW (Supplemental Figure 13B). However, whereas mice given control-treated IgG had no change in fasting glucose compared with baseline values, mice given NA-treated IgG developed fasting hyperglycemia (Figure 6I). In parallel, GTTs were shifted upward in mice given NA-treated IgG but not in mice given control-treated IgG, and ITTs were also abnormal in the former group compared with ITTs in the latter (Figure 6, J and K). The administration of NA alone to mice had no effect on GTT or ITT values (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). Furthermore, whereas NA-treated IgG induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance in B–/– mice, it had no effect in B–/– FcγRIIB–/– mice (Figure 6, L and M).

Having implicated IgG2c hyposialylation in obesity-induced insulin resistance in mice, we used mass spectrometry (MS) to provide specific structural analysis of the glycan attached to Fc Asn297 in IgG2c from control diet–fed and HFD-fed mice (Figure 6N and Supplemental Table 2). We found that, whereas 19.2% of Fc Asn297–associated glycans in Con-IgG2c were terminally sialylated, HFD-IgG2c Fc Asn297 glycans had no detectable sialylation. However, the abundance of the sugar moieties proximal to the terminal sialic acid was similar in Con-IgG2c and HFD-IgG2c. These collective results reveal that IgG2c is hyposialylated in the setting of diet-induced obesity in mice; that in parallel IgG sialylation is decreased in humans with T2DM; that the hyposialylation causes IgG to antagonize endothelial cell insulin transcytosis via FcγRIIB and eNOS antagonism; and that the IgG hyposialylation invokes glucose intolerance and insulin resistance in vivo in mice through processes mediated by FcγRIIB.

Rescue of IgG sialylation and prevention of insulin resistance. Having implicated the hyposialylation of IgG in obesity-induced insulin resistance, we next investigated how the promotion of sialylation potentially impacts the disorder. WT mice placed on a HFD at 5 weeks of age were concurrently given either water alone or water supplemented with the sialic acid precursor N-acetylmannosamine (ManNAc) (34). Six weeks later, we observed an increase in sialylation in IgG isolated from the ManNAc-treated mice (Figure 7A). In the absence of any impact on BW (Figure 7B), ManNAc treatment improved fasting glucose, and GTTs and ITTs revealed that ManNAc afforded protection from obesity-induced glucose intolerance and insulin resistance (Figure 7, C–E). Thus, it may be possible to prevent obesity-related insulin resistance by normalizing the sialylation of IgG.