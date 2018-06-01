Review 10.1172/JCI80590

Role of the circadian system in cardiovascular disease

Saurabh S. Thosar, Matthew P. Butler, and Steven A. Shea

Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven A. Shea, Oregon Health and Science University, Mail Code L606, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.494.2517; Email: sheast@ohsu.edu.

Find articles by Thosar, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven A. Shea, Oregon Health and Science University, Mail Code L606, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.494.2517; Email: sheast@ohsu.edu.

Find articles by Butler, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steven A. Shea, Oregon Health and Science University, Mail Code L606, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.494.2517; Email: sheast@ohsu.edu.

Find articles by Shea, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 1, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 6 (June 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2157–2167. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI80590.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2018

All species organize behaviors to optimally match daily changes in the environment, leading to pronounced activity/rest cycles that track the light/dark cycle. Endogenous, approximately 24-hour circadian rhythms in the brain, autonomic nervous system, heart, and vasculature prepare the cardiovascular system for optimal function during these anticipated behavioral cycles. Cardiovascular circadian rhythms, however, may be a double-edged sword. The normal amplified responses in the morning may aid the transition from sleep to activity, but such exaggerated responses are potentially perilous in individuals susceptible to adverse cardiovascular events. Indeed, the occurrence of stroke, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death all have daily patterns, striking most frequently in the morning. Furthermore, chronic disruptions of the circadian clock, as with night-shift work, contribute to increased cardiovascular risk. Here we highlight the importance of the circadian system to normal cardiovascular function and to cardiovascular disease, and identify opportunities for optimizing timing of medications in cardiovascular disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2158 Page 2157 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement