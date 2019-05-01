ATP6AP2 variant impairs CNS development and neuronal survival to cause fulminant neurodegeneration

Rapidly progressing cerebral atrophy in a patient carrying an ATP6AP2 splice site variant. We identified a de novo intronic ATP6AP2 variant in a boy with XLID and fulminant early postnatal neurodegeneration (patient 1). The patient was diagnosed at the age of 2 weeks with seizures and mild facial dysmorphism, with a short forehead and bitemporal narrowing. At 1 month his occipito-frontal head circumference was at the mean, but it decreased to ≤1.5 standard deviations (SDs) at 6 months and ≤2 SDs at 3 years. He developed intractable seizures and generalized limb spasticity. Sequential MRI at 5 weeks, 9 months, and 28 months of age showed rapidly decreasing cortical gray and white matter volumes, a thin, poorly developing corpus callosum, and myelination deficits (Figure 1A). Candidate gene sequencing revealed a deletion of 2 conserved nucleotides in intron 3 in ATP6AP2 (c.301-11_301-10delTT) (Figure 1, B and C), a variant not present in genome databases of normal genetic variation in human populations. Furthermore, Sanger sequencing of flanking exons and introns (3–5) and the putative promoter region of ATP6AP2 did not reveal additional abnormalities. Human Splicing Finder (20) analysis predicted that the deletion disrupts a branch point motif (CTCTTAA) at position c.301-14 expected to increase exon 4 skipping. Accordingly, reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) of patient fibroblasts showed 20% full-length ATP6AP2 (fl-ATP6AP2) and 80% ATP6AP2Δe4 transcripts (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Fulminant neurodegeneration in patient carrying ATP6AP2 (c.301-11_301-10delTT) variant. (A) Sequential brain MRI of patient 1 carrying the ATP6AP2 (c.301-11_301-10delTT) variant at 5 weeks, 9 months, and 28 months of age. Sagittal (left) and axial (right) T1-weighted MR images at 5 weeks showed a thin, poorly developing corpus callosum (arrow) and diffuse volume loss of the brain parenchyma, enlarged ventricles, and prominent sulci. At 9 months the MRI revealed delayed myelination, a persistently thin hypoplastic corpus callosum (arrow), and parenchymal volume loss. At 28 months the MRI showed a markedly thin corpus callosum (arrow), minimal myelination throughout the brain, and significant parenchymal gray and white matter volume losses. (B) ATP6AP2 genomic organization and position of c.301-11_301-10delTT variant. Red arrows: primers used for RT-PCR. (C) Chromatogram of genomic DNA sequencing shows TT deletion in ATP6AP2 in the affected individual. (D) Chromatogram of cDNA sequencing shows exon 4 deletion. (E) RT-PCR analysis of patient fibroblast with fl-ATP6AP2 and a shorter product representing approximately 80% of ATP6AP2 transcripts. Lane 1, patient; lane 2, control; lane 3, H 2 O.

In addition, we performed MRI on a patient from the previously reported family (patient 2, proband IV-18; ref. 18) diagnosed with seizures and moderate mental retardation carrying ATP6AP2 variant (c.321C>T, p.D107D; Figure 2I) resulting in about 50% ATP6AP2Δe4 transcripts (12). MRI at the age of 15 revealed an abnormally thin corpus callosum and diffuse volume loss of cortical gray and white matter, although to a substantially lesser degree than in patient 1 (Figure 2, A–H). These results suggested neurodevelopmental deficits and/or neurodegenerative processes that prominently affect cortical regions in these patients.

Figure 2 Cerebral atrophy in a patient carrying the ATP6AP2 c.321C>T (p.D107D) variant. (A–H) Brain MRI of the 15-year-old male patient carrying the c.321C>T variant in exon 4 (OMIM 300423) and of an age-matched normal subject. Patient axial T2-weighted MR brain images (A and B) and normal subject brain images (E and F) for comparison. Patient coronal T2-weighted MR image (C) and normal subject (G). Patient MR images (A–C) exhibit diffuse parenchymal volume loss of gray and white matter. This is observed in the white matter tracts that travel adjacent to the prominently enlarged lateral ventricles (white arrows), as well as the prominent sulci (white arrowheads) in the cerebral hemispheres and cerebellum. Supratentorial and infratentorial parenchymal volume loss involves the cerebral hemispheres and cerebellum symmetrically. Sagittal T1-weighted MR brain image (D) compared with normal subject (H) demonstrates significantly reduced white matter volume of the corpus callosum (curved white arrows). There is also significant white matter volume loss in the patient cerebellum (D) with increased cerebrospinal fluid (asterisk) in the prominent posterior fossa mega cisterna magna. (I) ATP6AP2 genomic locus and positions of variant c.321C>T (p.D107D). (J and K) Schematics of ATP6AP2 and ATP6AP2Δe4.

Atp6ap2 is required for cortical development. We therefore studied neural Atp6ap2 functions in cortical development. We first analyzed its cortical expression in embryonic day 12 (E12) mice. Atp6ap2 was detectable throughout the developing cortex with notable apical enrichment in radial glial cells (RGCs) along the ventricular surface (Figure 3B). Characteristically RGCs are polarized, displaying a specialized apical membrane domain separated from the basolateral domain by adherens junctions. Apical-basal polarity is crucial for the distribution of cell fate determinants during RGC mitosis to balance the generation of progenitors and neurons (21). The subcellular distribution of Atp6ap2 therefore may suggest its involvement in RGC polarity and ultimately cell fate choice, consistent with recent data in retinal progenitors, suggesting that Atp6ap2 interacts with polarity complex protein Par3 (partitioning defective 3 homolog) and that Atp6ap2 knockout disrupts the development of retinal lamination (22).

Figure 3 Atp6ap2 is required for cortical development. (A) Left panel: Absence of dorsal cortical structure in cKO mice at P15 evidenced by H&E staining (left; dashed lines indicate the cortical structure in wild type), brain dorsal view (middle), and flat forehead of mutants (right). Scale bars: 1.0 mm. Right panel: Hypolocomotion in the open field in 15-day-old Atp6ap2lox/y Emx1-Cre–cKO mice. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 7 different animals per group. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (B) Atp6ap2 immunofluorescence in E12 cortex shows high expression in radial glial cells (RGCs). VZ, ventricular zone; CP, cortical plate. Scale bars: 100 μm (left), 50 μm (middle), 10 μm (right). (C) Premature neuronal differentiation in cKOs: decrease of Pax6+ RGCs and presence of Tuj1+ cells in the VZ. Apoptosis of newborn neurons shown with activated caspase-3. Dashed lines: ventricular surface. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Reduction of apical complex and adherens junction proteins in E12 cKOs. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To assess Atp6ap2 functions in corticogenesis, we generated mutant mice carrying a conditional deletion (Atp6ap2lox/y Emx1-Cre+/–). In mutant male offspring (Atp6ap2 mutant or conditional knockout [cKO]), protein expression was undetectable by E12 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI79990DS1). Mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratio, although mutant males showed a postnatal growth delay and died around 4 weeks of age. They displayed a flattened forehead corresponding with a lack of nearly their entire cortex (Figure 3A), suggesting severe deficits in neural cell generation and/or survival. Immunostaining showed a substantial reduction of the transcription factor Pax6 (Figure 3C), essential for RGC proliferation and self-renewal (23). To study proliferation and cell cycle reentry, we performed single-pulse BrdU labeling at E12 and analyzed BrdU+Ki67+ double-labeled cells at E13. In mutants, the number of Ki67+ cells and the ratio of BrdU+Ki67+ cells over total BrdU+ cells was significantly lower than in controls, indicating reduced proliferation and increased cell cycle exit of progenitors (Supplemental Figure 1C). Correspondingly, the early neuronal marker Tuj1 was ectopically expressed in proliferative zones of the developing cortex (Figure 3C). Subsequently, these prematurely differentiating neurons underwent apoptosis as indicated by activated caspase-3 immunolabeling (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1D).

The premature progenitor differentiation and subsequent fulminant death of newborn neurons resembled observations in mice carrying a conditional deletion of Pals1 (protein associated with Lin7), encoding an apical complex protein. Rescue experiments in Pals1 mutants suggested a role for mTOR kinase signaling in coupling apical complex dysfunction in progenitors and neuronal cell death (24).

We studied the expression of proteins involved in RGC polarity in Atp6ap2 mutants. Immunolabeling revealed that Pals1, Par3, Prom1 (prominin, CD133), or Cdc42, and adherens junction proteins Cdh2 (N-cadherin) and Ctnnb1 (β-catenin), were largely absent in Atp6ap2 cKO (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Figure 2). The failure to detect a broad range of apical proteins in Atp6ap2 cKOs suggested severe deficits in fundamental cellular processes such as protein trafficking, recycling, or degradation interfering with multiple signaling pathways. This is supported by studies in mice with conditional Atp6ap2 deletion in postnatal neurons (19), cardiomyocytes (9), or podocytes (10, 25) showing impaired autophagy and increased cell death.

Lysosomes are terminal compartments of endocytosis and autophagy and are signaling hubs to coordinate cellular responses to changes in nutrient availability via mTOR signaling (26). We studied the involvement of Atp6ap2 in lysosomal functions in the developing cortex. We first assessed the subcellular localization of Atp6ap2 in RGCs using super-resolution stimulated emission depletion (STED) imaging on E12 wild-type cortical slices. Atp6ap2 was largely undetectable at the plasma membrane and was mostly found in intracellular punctae (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting main vesicular functions. Double immunolabeling of Atp6ap2 with lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (Lamp1) or with the small GTPase Rab5 or Rab7 showed partial costaining indicating its presence, particularly in lysosomes and in early and late endosomes, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3). Lysosome positioning has been shown to regulate autophagic flux and mTOR signaling. With nutrients available, lysosomes are preferentially located at the cell periphery close to its upstream signaling elements and recruit and activate mTORC1. During starvation, lysosomes cluster in the perinuclear area and mTORC1 signaling is inhibited (27). Confocal imaging of Lamp1 in Atp6ap2 mutants revealed enlarged lysosomes clustered in the perinuclear region, whereas lysosomes in controls were mostly distributed more apically (Figure 4A). Consistent with the perinuclear positioning of lysosomes in mutants, immunolabeling revealed decreased mTOR phosphorylation similar to starvation conditions (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Starvation or lysosomal stress has been shown to promote lysosomal biogenesis, autophagosome formation, and fusion of autophagosomes with lysosomes (3). In mutants but not in controls, we detected increased punctae positive for the autophagosomal membrane protein LC3B that partially overlapped Lamp1 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4). Electron microscopy in cortical progenitors revealed large, electron-dense vacuolar structures (Figure 4B). These results indicate induction of autophagy and accumulation of autophagosomes but deficient protein degradation in autophagolysosomes in mutants. This is further supported by cathepsin D Western blots on embryonic cortical tissue. The activation of this protease requires proteolytic processing in lysosomes and is pH dependent. Our results indicate that cathepsin D processing is impaired in cKOs (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Atp6ap2 is required for lysosomal functioning in cortical development. (A) Immunofluorescence stainings at E12. Left: Lamp1 (lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1) shows enlarged lysosomes with perinuclear clustering in the cKO cortex. Increased number of LC3B (microtubule-associated light chain 3B) aggregates in cKO mice and their colocalization with Lamp1 (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: While mTOR levels appear normal in cKOs, there is a marked reduction of phospho-mTOR (p-mTOR). Since Atp6ap2 deletion in cKOs is restricted to the dorsal cortex, p-mTOR in the ganglionic eminence (GE) in mutants is normal. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Electron microscopy (EM) shows large vacuolar structures with dense material (arrow). (C) Cathepsin D (Ctsd) Western blot on E12 cortex. The proenzyme of the cathepsin protease is proteolytically processed in the lysosome, which requires strongly acidic pH to yield the 34-kDa fragment. This processing is disturbed in the cKO cortex. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 3 different animals per group. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed).

Taken together these results suggest that Atp6ap2 is a key regulator of V-ATPase functions during corticogenesis. Atp6ap2 deficiency may lead to dysfunctions of several V-ATPase–dependent cellular processes such as vesicular acidification, protein degradation, and mTOR signaling.

Postnatal neuronal knockout of Atp6ap2 impairs protein degradation and causes memory deficits. Such ATP6AP2-dependent V-ATPase dysfunctions may also lead to neurodegenerative processes at later developmental stages or in adulthood, as suggested by the association of ATP6AP2 variant c.345C>T with XPDS (13). Therefore we studied mice carrying an Atp6ap2 deletion in postmitotic neurons in the forebrain including hippocampus and cortex starting around 1 month of age (Atp6ap2lox/y CamK2a-Cre+/–). Around 4 months of age, mutants developed pathological hind-limb clasping reflexes during tail suspension (Figure 5A) and hyperactivity in the open field (Figure 5B), potentially representing early signs of neurodegeneration (28, 29). We furthermore assessed long-term memory function using a hippocampus-dependent contextual fear-conditioning task (30). We found that 4-month-old mutants were indistinguishable from control littermates whereas at 6 months they displayed significantly impaired long-term memory (Figure 5C), suggesting a progression of neural dysfunction reminiscent of other neurodegenerative disorders. To test whether behavioral abnormalities were correlated with morphological signs of lysosomal pathway dysfunction, we performed immunostaining on hippocampus in 6-month-old mutants. Similar to observations in the embryonic brain, Lamp1 staining revealed an increased accumulation of enlarged lysosomal compartments clustered in the perinuclear region (Figure 5D). We further examined autophagosomes by staining for LC3B and its interacting partner p62/SQSTM1 that targets ubiquitinated proteins to autophagosomes. We found increased perinuclear staining and a significantly higher number of LC3+ and p62/SQSTM1+ punctae (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5). While we did not detect fulminant neuronal degeneration as measured by an increased immunoreactivity of the apoptosis marker activated caspase-3 (data not shown), immunostaining for glial fibrillary acidic protein (Gfap) suggested an upregulation and hypertrophic astrocytic processes as signs of gliosis typically associated with neurodegenerative processes. This was further supported by a reduced number of hippocampal neurons in the CA1 region (Figure 5E). Moreover, electron microscopy studies revealed an accumulation of electron-dense material in the same region (Figure 5F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that mature as compared with developing neurons are less sensitive to Atp6ap2 deficiency and undergo a protracted neurodegenerative process.

Figure 5 Postnatal Atp6ap2 deletion in postmitotic neurons causes behavioral deficits and accumulation of protein aggregates. (A and B) Abnormal limb clasping (A) and hyperlocomotion (B) in the open field in 4-month-old Atp6ap2lox/y CamK2a-Cre–cKO. Data show mean ± SEM; n = 7 different animals per group. *P < 0.05, 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post test. (C) Deficient long-term memory in 6-month-old (n = 13 different animals per group; right) but not in 4-month-old (n = 5 different animals per group; left) cKO mice. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05; ns, P > 0.05; Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (D) Immunostaining in cKOs shows enlarged lysosomes and accumulation of LC3B and p62 aggregates in the hippocampus (CA1). Scale bars: 10 μm. Right: Quantification of LC3B+ punctae per nucleus. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 6 different animals per group. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (E) Left: Gfap (glial fibrillary acidic protein) immunofluorescence is increased in the cKO CA1 hippocampus. Right: Decreased number of NeuN+ neuronal nuclei in the CA1 hippocampus in 6-month-old cKO mice. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 8 different animals per group. **P < 0.01, Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Electron microscopy shows accumulation of electron-dense material in hippocampal CA1 neurons in cKO mice.

Abnormal “in vitro corticogenesis” of patient iPSC-derived neurons. To study whether increased exon 4 skipping causes lysosomal dysfunction during human cortical development, we generated iPSCs from patient 1 (Supplemental Figure 6). To provide further proof of causality of ATP6AP2Δ4 for observed phenotypes, we generated an isogenic control line by stable re-expression of full-length ATP6AP2 (fl-ATP6AP2) in the patient iPSCs (Supplemental Figure 6F). When sequentially cultured in media containing different growth factors, iPSCs recapitulate key steps of in vivo corticogenesis (31). Control iPSCs organized after 20 days in vitro (DIV) into characteristic sphere-like structures termed neural rosettes resembling the cortical neuroepithelium, with PAX6+ progenitors at the luminal surface and TUJ1+ neurons in the outer layer (32). Patient-derived neural rosettes, however, showed TUJ1+ cells interspersed in the PAX6+ progenitor zone, suggesting premature and/or ectopic differentiation (Figure 6B). Western blots of iPSCs and their derived neuronal progenitors showed an upregulation of LC3B and p62, indicating that altered autophagy activity is already present at the earliest developmental stages (Supplemental Figure 7). We used the acidotropic dye LysoSensor Yellow/Blue dextran to quantify vesicular acidification across a broad (3.0–9.0) pH range (33). LysoSensor measurements showed a significantly increased mean vesicular pH in patient iPSC-derived cortical neurons suggesting an impaired V-ATPase function (Figure 6C). Associated lysosomal dysfunction was further supported by impaired proteolytic processing of cathepsin D in patient-derived progenitors as assessed in Western blots (Supplemental Figure 8). However, the observed phenotypes did not impair the proliferation potential of patient iPSC-derived progenitor cells as assessed by PAR3, CDH2, and CTNNB1 expression and phospho–histone 3 immunolabeling (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Abnormal “in vitro corticogenesis” of patient iPSC-derived neurons. (A) Left: Laminar organization of proliferative and differentiation compartments of “cortical” rosettes derived from control and patient iPSCs after 20 days in vitro (DIV). Normal expression pattern of apical marker PAR3 and adherens junctions markers CDH2 and CTNNB1. AP, apical pole; L, lumen. Scale bars: 10 μm. Right: Phospho–histone 3 (pH3) immunostaining did not reveal differences in progenitor proliferation between control and patient. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 12 per group. P = 0.341 (ns), Student’s t test (unpaired, 2-tailed). (B) Immunostaining with PAX6 and TUJ1 shows interspersed neurons in the progenitor zone of patient-derived rosettes. This phenotype is rescued by re-expression of fl-ATP6AP2. Lines: luminal surface. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Significantly increased median pH in patient cells in early differentiating neurons. Data show individual values and median; n = 463–550 measurements from 5 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test (χ2 = 245.97, df = 4, P < 0.001) followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test.

Impaired proteostasis, activity, and survival of patient iPSC-derived neurons. We further studied early developing neurons. Electron microscopy of these neurons showed excessive accumulation of large vacuoles containing diverse material resembling late autophagic compartments and increased lysosomal diameter (Figure 7A). With progressing time of neuronal differentiation, cell death of patient iPSC-derived neurons significantly increased in comparison with controls, as confirmed by activated caspase-3 immunostaining (Figure 7B). The survival of developing cortical neurons is critically dependent on early spontaneous activity (34). We measured spontaneous intrinsic neuronal activity in developing iPSC-derived cortical neurons at 45 DIV using calcium imaging (35). We found that the number of spontaneously active neurons as well as the frequency of their activity was significantly lower in patient than in control iPSC-derived cultures (Figure 8). Thus ATP6AP2 deficiency may impair early spontaneous activity, which in turn may contribute to the fulminant neurodegeneration observed in the patient (36).

Figure 7 Degeneration of patient iPSC-derived cortical neurons. (A) Left panel: Electron microscopy (EM) of iPSC-derived differentiating neurons (45 DIV) shows excessive vesicles with electron-dense undigested material (arrow, top right) and multilamellar inclusions (arrow, bottom right) resembling late autophagosomal compartments. Scale bar: 1.0 μm. Right panel: Quantification of lysosomal diameter from EM images. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 69–70. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test (χ2 = 44.61, df = 3, P < 0.0001) followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (B) Left: Increased activated caspase-3 immunostaining in patient iPSC-derived cortical neurons. Scale bars: 50 μm. Right: Positive cells were quantified. Data show individual values and mean ± SEM; n = 15 per group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post test.

Figure 8 Decreased number of active cells and of calcium transient frequency in patient iPSC-derived differentiating neurons. (A) Representative calcium imaging pictures. (B) Rasterplots of spontaneous calcium transients representing the activity of all neurons in the network. (C) Quantification of active cells (left, n = 5–8) and frequency of spontaneous activity (right, n = 3–7). Data show individual values and mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post test.

ATP6AP2Δe4 impairs V-ATPase activity and functions. In order to gain further insights into ATPase dysfunctions due to the lack of the exon 4–encoded ATP6AP2 domain, we studied HeLa cells using siRNA-mediated knockdown yielding approximately 75% reduction of protein levels (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). LysoSensor assays showed that ATP6AP2 knockdown increased median vesicular pH from 6.07 to 6.54 with a notable decrease of the more acidic vesicles (pH 3.5–4.5) likely representing lysosomes. Cotransfection with fl-ATP6AP2 but not with ATP6AP2Δe4 restored pH to control levels, confirming that the exon 4–encoded domain is necessary for vesicular acidification (Supplemental Figure 9C), consistent with previous results (37). Overexpression of ATP6AP2 in HeLa cells did not change vesicular pH (Supplemental Figure 9D). Furthermore, ATPase activity in lysosomal fractions of HEK293T cells was significantly reduced following ATP6AP2 knockdown and could be restored by cotransfection with fl-ATP6AP2 but not with ATP6AP2Δe4 (Supplemental Figure 10).

We next assessed whether this acidification deficit is associated with impaired degradation of endocytosed proteins. We analyzed ligand-induced degradation of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) (38) using a HeLa cell line with stable ATP6AP2 knockdown and found that ATP6AP2 knockdown causes delayed decay of EGFR (Supplemental Figure 11). Although decreased activity of lysosomal hydrolases due to impaired vesicular acidification may account for this delay, inhibition of V-ATPase activity may also impair endosomal-lysosomal fusion (39). We used time-lapse confocal microscopy to study fusion events following ATP6AP2 knockdown. LysoTracker Red was used to label lysosomal compartments, whereas endosomes were identified via uptake of a pulse of Oregon green 488 dextran; the subsequent appearance of yellow dots indicated fusion events. Whereas control cultures displayed a characteristic combination of “kissing” and fusion events, ATP6AP2 knockdown surprisingly caused a rapid and significant increase in fusion events especially in large perinuclear clusters. Cotransfection with fl-ATP6AP2 but not with ATP6AP2Δe4 restored fusion events to control levels (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 1–4). Several recent studies have suggested that the V0 sector of the V-ATPase acts in vesicular membrane fusion independently from its function as proton pump, although this is still debated (40–48). In any case, both lower proton pump activity of V-ATPases and increased vesicular fusion could be related to decreased membrane content of assembled V0-V1 holoenzyme complex. We assessed a potential change in V0-V1 composition by measuring the membrane ratio of the V0a1 subunit that has been involved in neurodegeneration (49) and of the V1B2 subunit highly expressed in the human brain (50). We found that ATP6AP2 knockdown causes a significantly lower ratio of membrane-assembled V1B2-V0a1 as compared with controls. Cotransfection with fl-ATP6AP2 but not with ATP6AP2Δe4 restored the V1B2-V0a1 ratio to control levels (Figure 9C). Furthermore we were able to confirm these results in patient iPSC-derived neural progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 12). Taken together these in vitro studies indicate that the lack of the exon 4–encoded ATP6AP2 domain impairs several V-ATPase–mediated functions.