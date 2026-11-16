The JCI and JCI Insight continue to prohibit the use of AI tools by reviewers. First and foremost, the peer review process rests on the assumption that the reviewer will treat the manuscript as confidential and privileged information. Uploading a manuscript to an AI platform shares the manuscript, and therefore its content can be used in training the AI model, particularly when using a public cloud model. Two recent high-profile cases highlight some uncertainty regarding the boundaries of using AI for academic research. The basis for the discovery of virally encoded array-associated reverse transcriptases by Anthropic using Claude (1) was called into question by a computational biologist who studied these enzymes and had been using Claude for many years as part of his work (2). Similarly, when OpenAI announced it had solved one of the world’s most difficult math problems, the Navier-Stokes problem, a mathematician working on the same problem alleged that input from his group’s work may have been exploited by OpenAI (3). Although in both cases the AI companies deny that these researchers’ work was the basis of the discoveries, the controversies highlight unease in the research community about the confidentiality of information provided to AI tools and concerns about whether data shared with AI might alter future output from the model (2, 3)

What about the use of local or restricted/private AI environments? In principle, private AI is deployed in a secure environment that contains the content within a private cloud, whereas a local model runs directly on consumer-grade hardware. Yet it is still possible, even within such an environment, that the data and content of the manuscript could influence the output of the reviewer’s later use of the AI tool for their own work. This would violate our prohibition of using the content of unpublished manuscripts disclosed as part of the peer review process for the reviewer’s own research. Moreover, we as a Journal have no way of verifying what type of AI model a reviewer uses and what the associated risks are in terms of potentially breaching confidentiality.

Perhaps the most important reason that Editors do not want AI-generated reviews is that we ask reviewers to provide us their opinion. To our reviewers: We value your opinion as experts in the field! We recognize that reviewers are not necessarily versed in all aspects of a study; however, we do not need you to turn to AI tools to comment on content outside your domain of expertise. We are looking for your perspective on the merits of a manuscript based on your firsthand experience. No AI tool can replace your experience and expertise. If the Editors wanted and/or thought that AI tools were appropriate for reviewing a paper, we could do this on our own. In fact, at this time, we intentionally do not incorporate AI reviews in our evaluation process, and we do not want our reviewers to do so either. We recognize that conversations about AI in reviewing manuscripts will continue to shift over time, but let us be clear in our current stance: Reviewers for the JCI and JCI Insight may not use AI in evaluating manuscripts in the peer review process.