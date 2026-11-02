B cells and the therapeutic index of checkpoint blockade

The most instructive observation may be what B cell depletion did not do. Rituximab did not induce broad immunologic quiescence. ICB in the depleted setting was accompanied by increased CXCL13+ ICOS+ CD4+ T cells and cytolytic CD8+ T cell populations, and enhanced inflammatory and NF-κB–associated programs in monocytes (3). Severe immune toxicity therefore declined despite substantial — and in some compartments greater — immune activation.

This complements earlier work showing that B cell changes can precede clinical autoimmunity after combined ICB and that interactions among peripheral helper-like CD4+ T cells, B cells, and regulatory T cells may contribute to irAEs (4, 5). In the current study, analysis of pretreatment B cells from patients who subsequently developed severe irAEs revealed a distinct crosstalk program enriched in activated naive B cells, with supporting correlation in an independent melanoma cohort (3, 6, 7). Given the small number of patients, these associations are best viewed as hypothesis-generating and require validation in larger cohorts.

Together, Dhodapkar et al.’s data suggest that the development of irAEs may depend not only on how much immunity is generated, but on how immune activation is organized. B cells can present antigen, provide costimulation, produce cytokines, and shape T cell differentiation. Removing a relevant B cell population could therefore alter the cellular partners available to ICB-activated T cells without necessarily diminishing T cell activation itself. ICB toxicity may thus reflect a pathogenic immune configuration rather than simply excessive immune activity (Figure 1).