B cell depletion improves therapeutic index of combination checkpoint blockade in patients with advanced melanoma

Sex as a variable. The study enrolled both male and female patients.

Clinical trial. Patients with unresectable advanced melanoma were enrolled in a prospective randomized clinical trial to test the efficacy of preemptive rituximab in reducing immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in patients with melanoma receiving combination checkpoint blockade as standard of care (clinical trial protocol in appendix). The trial was registered in clinicaltrials.gov under NCT03719131. Key eligibility criteria included patients with a diagnosis of unresectable advanced melanoma clinically felt suitable to receive combination checkpoint blockade. Patients were required to have adequate hematologic (white blood count > 3,000/μL, absolute neutrophil count >1,500/μL, platelet count > 100,000/μL, hemoglobin > 9 g/dL), renal (serum creatinine <1.5 x ULN or creatinine clearance (CrCl) > 40 ml/min) and hepatic function (transaminases <3 x upper limit normal (ULN) or <5 x ULN for patients with documented liver metastases, alkaline phosphatase < 2X ULN or <5XULN for those with bone metastasis, total bilirubin < 1.5 X ULN except those with direct bilirubin or Gilbert’s syndrome) and serum lactate dehydrogenase <10 X ULN. Patients with prior hypersensitivity to rituximab or known central nervous system metastatic disease / leptomeningeal involvement were excluded. Patients with active, known or suspected autoimmune disorders including lupus and type I diabetes, active disease or history of inflammatory bowel disease, or non-replacement steroid use were ineligible. Clinical protocol is included in the Appendix. Primary objective was to compare rates of Grade3 or greater irAEs in the two treatment arms.

Combination checkpoint blockade was administered as per current standard of care for advanced melanoma, consisting of nivolumab at a dose of 1 mg/kg and ipilimumab at a dose of 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks for 4 doses, followed by nivolumab maintenance at a dose of 480 mg every 4 weeks for 1 year. Patients were randomly assigned to no additional therapy (Arm A), or 4 weekly doses of rituximab for B cell depletion (Arm B). Rituximab was administered as 375 mg/m2 intravenously for the first dose followed by weekly subcutaneous dosing at 1400 mg dose of Rituxan Hycela for weeks 2-4, as per dosing utilized in lymphoma. All patients were clinically monitored for the development of irAEs utilizing NCI Common Toxicity Criteria v5.0. All patients who received at least one dose of study drug were included in safety analysis, and safety assessment continued through treatment phase and up to 100 days after the last dose of study drug. Tumor response was assessed according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST v1.1) at 12 weeks and every 12 weeks thereafter. The study was initially designed to enroll 22 patients per treatment arm. After initial observations of rituximab-hypersensitivity reactions, the protocol was first amended to delay initiation of rituximab to a week after initiation of CCB therapy. However, due to continued observation of Rituxan hypersensitivity, the study was closed to accrual after enrollment of 15 patients. The study was open between June 2019 and April 2025. The current report includes all patients treated in the trial.

Ethical approval and informed consent. The study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by Emory University Institutional Review Board. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients prior to participation.

Sample collection. Peripheral blood (PB) samples were collected at predefined time points including before therapy (baseline) and at 4 weeks after initiation of therapy. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated by density gradient centrifugation using Ficoll-Paque PLUS (GE Healthcare), following standard protocols. PBMCs were cryopreserved and stored in liquid N2. Cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed prior to analyses. 14 patients were enrolled in the study. Specimens from 12 patients were analyzed by mass cytometry and by single cell multiomics in 11 patients (Supplemental Table 5).

Immunophenotyping with single-cell mass cytometry (CyTOF). Paired pre- and posttreatment blood specimens were analyzed by mass cytometry to evaluate changes in immune cells during therapy. Immunophenotyping was performed utilizing a 41-marker mass cytometry panel (Supplemental Table 6). PBMCs were stained with cell surface antibodies, fixed, permeabilized, and washed in accordance with the manufacturer’s cell-surface and nuclear staining protocol as previously described (18). After antibody staining, cells were incubated with intercalation solution, mixed with EQ Four Element Calibration Beads and acquired using a Helios mass cytometer (all from Standard Biotools). Gating and data analysis were performed using Cytobank (https://www.cytobank.org). Dead cells and doublets were excluded using cisplatin intercalator and DNA content with iridium intercalator.

Single cell transcriptomics. Pre/post treatment PBMCs were thawed and incubated at 37°C for 1 hour to rest. Cells were stained using a TotalSeq-C antibody cocktail following the 10X Genomics protocol for Chromium Single-Cell Immune Profiling with Feature Barcoding Technology (ver. 1.0). Single cells were isolated using the Chromium Controller (10X Genomics). Gene expression and CITE-seq libraries were prepared using the following kits from 10× Genomics: Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 5’ Kit v2 (PN-1000263), Chromium 5’ Feature Barcode Kit (PN-1000541), Chromium Single-Cell 5′ Library Construction Kit (PN-1000190), Chromium Next GEM Chip K Single Cell Kit (PN-1000287), Dual Index Kit TT Set A (PN-1000215) and Dual Index Kit TN Set A (PN-1000250). Sequencing was conducted on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 at a targeted depth of 50,000 reads/cell for GEX libraries and 5000 reads/cell for CITE-seq libraries.

Data preprocessing. Raw sequencing data were processed with Cell Ranger Multi (10x Genomics, v7.1.0) to jointly align reads, perform barcode and UMI counting, and generate filtered feature–barcode matrices for both RNA and ADT modalities. The GRCh38 human reference genome and the corresponding feature barcode reference were used for alignment. Filtered count matrices were then used as input for downstream analyses in R.

Single-cell data analysis. All downstream analyses were performed in R (v4.4) using Seurat (v5.1.0). Doublets were identified with DoubletFinder (v2.0.6), and only singlets were retained. After doublet removal, cells were filtered by quality-control thresholds: nFeature_RNA > 200, nFeature_RNA < 3,000, and percent.mt < 10%. RNA and ADT counts were normalized, and the stabilized variance of each gene was computed using the variance-stabilizing transformation (VST) to support principal component analysis (PCA).Sample integration and batch correction were performed using Canonical Correlation Analysis (CCA) to define a shared low-dimensional space. The first 50 principal components were used to capture the main axes of transcriptional variability. Dimensionality reduction for visualization was performed with Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP), and unsupervised community detection was achieved using the Louvain algorithm, as implemented in Seurat. A shared nearest neighbor (SNN) graph was constructed from the PCA space to identify distinct cellular clusters. For multimodal integration of RNA and ADT modalities, Weighted Nearest Neighbor (WNN) analysis was applied to jointly model transcriptomic and proteomic variation in a unified latent space. Cell identities were first assigned by reference-based label transfer (MapQuery function in Seurat) using the pbmc_multimodal_2023 dataset as reference. Differential expression analyses were performed for both RNA and ADT modalities to identify cluster-specific markers and surface proteins distinguishing major immune populations and experimental conditions. Cluster annotations were then manually refined based on canonical RNA and surface protein markers. Statistical testing used non-parametric Wilcoxon rank-sum or Mann–Whitney U tests with false discovery rate (FDR) correction.

Lineage-specific analyses. To obtain purified cellular subpopulations, lineage-specific selection strategies were applied. B cell and myeloid lineages were isolated using annotation labels from the pbmc_multimodal_2023 reference, selecting the following subsets: B intermediate, B memory, B naive, Plasmablast, and ASDC, CD14 Mono, CD16 Mono, cDC1, cDC2, pDC, respectively. T cells were isolated based on ADT expression of CD3 > 1.1, whereas NK cells were identified using CellSelector function from Seurat on the UMAP to select NK/T clusters, followed by gating for CD3 < 1. Expression of canonical surface protein markers was visualized using UMAP feature plots to support cell type annotation (Supplemental Figure 10). Each lineage was reprocessed through CCA-based integration and downstream multimodal analyses for clustering and marker identification, as detailed above.

Cell-cell interaction analysis. Cell-cell communication was inferred using CellChat (9). Analyses were performed on a subset of the dataset restricted to pre-treatment samples from treatment Arm A, comparing patients with G3 (>grade3) immune-related adverse events (irAEs) and no G3 irAE. The analysis focused on B cells, monocytes, CD4 T cells, and CD8 T cells, which were included as interacting cell populations. B cells were specified as signal senders and cell–cell interaction probabilities were computed using default CellChat settings.

Module scoring and pathway enrichment analysis. Gene module activity scores were calculated using AddModuleScore_UCell function. Hallmark pathway enrichment analysis was performed using Single Cell Pathway Analysis (SCPA) (19) applying a significance threshold of log2 fold change ≥ 0.5 and p-value < 0.05. For volcano plots and heatmap visualizations, differential expression results were filtered using log2 fold change ≥ 0.2 and p-value < 0.05, excluding non-coding genes from the analysis.

Statistics. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests (2-sided) or Mann–Whitney U tests were used for paired within-patient (pre- versus posttreatment) and arm-stratified comparisons, respectively.

Benjamini–Hochberg FDR correction was applied to control for multiple testing. This analytical framework was used both globally and within each lineage-specific analysis (B, T, NK, myeloid) to assess differences in cell abundance and gene/protein expression. Visualization of cell clusters, marker expression, and all statistical results was performed using Seurat and ggplot2 in R. Statistical analysis of mass cytometry was performed using Cytobank and GraphPad Prism. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney was used to compare data between groups.

Data availability. The sequencing data included in this article are available on NCBI’s Gene-Expression Omnibus under accession number GSE335494. Other data are available upon reasonable request from the corresponding authors.