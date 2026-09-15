Mignot and Yanagisawa win Lasker prize for discovery of the role of orexins in wake, sleep, and narcolepsy

Orexins/hypocretins were named by two independent lab groups who discovered them in the late 1990s. Luis de Lecea and Greg Sutcliffe used a screen for peptides that were most highly expressed in the hypothalamus to find the mRNA for the peptides they named hypocretins (1). While they were doing this work, Masashi Yanagisawa and Takeshi Sakurai screened for ligands for orphan G protein–coupled receptors and identified the orexin peptides in brain, reporting their definitive structure, gene, and receptors (2). Their reports were published a month apart, and only after reading both papers did scientists realize that the two groups had discovered the same peptides.

The name hypocretins reflected a homology of the peptides with secretin, while the term orexins was chosen because the only neurons in the brain that express the peptides were in the lateral hypothalamus, which had previously been associated with regulation of feeding. Injection of the orexins into the lateral ventricle indeed caused feeding when this was done in the morning when mice are generally asleep (2). However, the injections at other times of day did not cause feeding (3). In an effort to solve this paradox, Yanagisawa’s group generated orexin-null mice (4). Although the mice had only subtle differences in feeding and body weight, other experiments showed that orexin neurons are more active during wakefulness than during sleep. Infrared video imaging of the mice soon showed that during the night, when mice usually are awake, they would have brief attacks of immobility or would suddenly fall asleep, particularly while interacting with their cagemates. These symptoms, sleep attacks and immobility due to sudden loss of muscle tone while awake, are hallmarks of narcolepsy.

Again, by remarkable coincidence, Emmanuel Mignot and his colleagues were studying the basis of inherited canine narcolepsy. By painstaking genetic analysis, they deduced that inherited narcolepsy was caused by a mutation in the hypocretin 2 receptor gene (also known as OX2R) (5). In August 1999, both groups published these results and described their findings in Cell, two weeks apart, and at a stroke the mystery of the origin of narcolepsy was solved; it could be caused by the loss of a single neurotransmitter in a single group of neurons in the hypothalamus, or by its type 2 receptor.

Further studies showed that human narcolepsy is only rarely caused by mutations in orexin receptors, but it is mainly due to loss of the orexin neurons in the hypothalamus (Figure 1) (6, 7). The availability of a spinal fluid assay for orexin soon led to the discovery that patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy almost invariably had low levels of orexin in their spinal fluid, while patients with sleep attacks but without cataplexy tended to have much higher orexin levels, separating the two groups into type 1 and type 2 narcolepsy, respectively (8). Type 1 narcolepsy typically starts in the second or third decade of life, prime time for the onset of various autoimmune disorders. Spikes in the incidence of type 1 narcolepsy after epidemics of H1N1 influenza in China and after administering an H1N1 vaccine in Scandinavia supported an autoimmune origin (9, 10).