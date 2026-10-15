Modeling human neurodegeneration with iPSCs: opportunities, limitations, and the challenge of aging

The promise of patient-derived cell models. An NDD model must satisfy three requirements. First, it must recapitulate human biology, as many disease-relevant molecular features are human specific. For instance, the TDP-43 splicing targets most relevant to ALS neurodegeneration, including the intronic sequences containing the TDP-43 binding sites in UNC13A and STMN2, are poorly conserved across species (9, 10). Although the genes themselves are present in rodents, the corresponding splicing regulation does not occur in rodent models. Similarly, genomic regions encoding AD risk variants have undergone accelerated evolution in the human lineage, with no rodent equivalent (11).

Second, the model must preserve the patient’s full genetic architecture. Rare, high-penetrance familial mutations in APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2 (AD); SNCA, LRRK2, and PRKN (PD); and TARDBP, SOD1, and C9orf72 (ALS-FTD) act as primary disease drivers, but they account for fewer than 5% to 15% of cases across most conditions (12). Still, the overall heritability of NDD risk, the proportion of disease risk attributable to genetic rather than environmental variation, is substantial: approximately 70% to 80% for AD (largely driven by APOE4), 40% to 60% for ALS, and roughly 30% for PD (13–15). Whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing also show that rare variants may contribute more to risk of disease than once thought, accounting for over a quarter of apparently sporadic ALS (16). Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed hundreds of common variants that each confer modest individual risk (17, 18). The portion of heritability not explained by known high-penetrance mutations reflects a polygenic architecture in which many variants of individually modest effect combine to confer disease susceptibility. This architecture is impossible to re-create through genetic engineering when the causal variants are not fully known.

Patient-derived iPSCs address both of these requirements simultaneously (6, 7). They maintain the donor’s complete genomic landscape, whether a single familial mutation or a constellation of common and rare variants underlying polygenic sporadic risk, while providing renewable sources of disease-relevant human cell types that are otherwise inaccessible from living patients (8, 19). A complementary strategy involves engineering defined mutations onto a common background, such as the KOLF2.1J reference line (20), reducing interline variance. However, these engineered lines carry no accompanying clinical data, making it unclear, in some cases, if a person with that genetic background and engineered mutation would have developed disease. Thus, their uncertain value for predictive, patient-anchored modeling brings a trade-off that should be weighed against patient-derived approaches.

Third, a model must exhibit measurable disease-relevant phenotypes, whether molecular, such as transcriptomic changes, or macroscopic, such as neuronal death. Whether a given iPSC-derived model also produces a measurable phenotype, however, is not guaranteed: it depends on the disease, the cell types generated, and how well the model captures the aging context in which neurodegeneration unfolds, the central challenge to which we return throughout this Review.

From genetics to cellular phenotype. Genetic variants do not directly determine cellular phenotypes. Instead, they perturb hierarchical networks of biological pathways spanning multiple scales (Figure 1). Individual nucleotide changes directly alter protein structure or stability, or act indirectly, through effects on transcription factor binding sites, splicing regulatory sequences, or chromatin configuration to alter protein levels, which in turn affect protein-protein interactions and signaling cascades, eventually compromising the cellular processes whose failure contributes to disease initiation (21). Most GWAS hits identify a locus that is in linkage disequilibrium with a variant that causes the association rather than being the causal variant itself. GWAS loci typically reside in noncoding regions, and fine-mapping efforts show that the causal variant often resides in a noncoding regulatory region rather than in an exon, a pattern confirmed by functional genomics analyses of NDD loci (3).

Not all observable changes in iPSC-derived neurons are pathogenic. Some are incidental consequences of upstream perturbations; others are adaptive responses that initially protect the cell. For instance, the formation of inclusion bodies in neurons expressing mutant huntingtin, the causative protein in Huntington disease (HD), reduces levels of diffuse toxic protein and decreases cell death risk, functioning as a coping response rather than a driver of pathology (22). Distinguishing pathogenic from adaptive or incidental phenotypes is one of the central challenges of this field.

The optimal assay window shifts with disease architecture. Common risk variants identified by GWAS typically have a small effect size, and the functional signal proximal to any of these variants will be small, often below the detection threshold of standard assays: the common variants associated with late-onset AD typically confer approximately 10% risk or protection (23), effect sizes close to the noise floor of iPSC model systems. Therefore, for polygenic disease, phenotypic assays positioned at convergent downstream nodes, where effects of multiple upstream variants accumulate or synergize, may be better suited to detect a meaningful signal and are less sensitive to technical variability between individual lines. For high-penetrance monogenic mutations, the relationship is reversed: a single variant is sufficient to drive disease with a large effect size, and the clearest signal is often found closest to the primary molecular event, as homeostatic mechanisms progressively buffer the impact of the mutation with each step downstream (Figure 1).

High-penetrance mutations reveal convergent and disease-specific phenotypes. iPSC-derived models have successfully recapitulated multiple hallmark features of NDDs (19, 24, 25). In particular, patient-derived neurons carrying high-penetrance familial mutations have revealed both disease-specific cellular vulnerabilities and convergent mechanisms across otherwise distinct conditions (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Disease-specific and convergent cellular phenotypes in iPSC-derived models of neurodegeneration. (A) 85%–95% of NDD cases are sporadic and 5%–15% carry a familial mutation. In contrast, approximately 95% of iPSC-based disease models to date have been built on high-penetrance familial mutations, representing a systematic gap in the field. (B) Patient-derived somatic cells (fibroblasts or PBMCs) can be reprogrammed to iPSCs and differentiated into disease-relevant cell types or converted directly into neurons by transdifferentiation, which preserves the donor’s epigenetic age. Five major iPSC-derived cell types are shown with their disease-associated phenotypes, including microglia, cortical neurons that include both excitatory neurons and inhibitory interneurons, dopaminergic neurons, motor neurons, and astrocytes. Color coding indicates the primary disease(s) in which each phenotype has been demonstrated with each cell type: AD (red), PD (green), LBD (orange), FTD (yellow), and ALS (blue). Lower: Key cellular phenotypes shared across multiple diseases are depicted, including synaptic dysfunction, axonal transport defects, glial dysfunction, endo-lysosomal and proteostasis dysfunction, mitochondrial dysfunction, and oxidative stress, underscoring the convergent biology of neurodegeneration across genetically distinct conditions. Aβ, amyloid-β; APP, amyloid precursor protein; PBMCs, peripheral blood mononuclear cells; pTau, phosphorylated tau.

Across AD, PD, LBD, ALS, and FTD, a striking number of pathological mechanisms emerge as shared themes. Mitochondrial dysfunction, autophagy deficits and lysosomal impairment, ER stress, oxidative stress, and axonal transport deficits appear in iPSC-derived neurons from all these conditions (Supplemental Tables 1–4, and Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI209602DS1), suggesting that convergent failure of core cellular quality control pathways is a shared rather than a disease-specific feature of neurodegeneration, one that may reflect core nodes of vulnerability engaged by any stressed neuron (26). Neuroinflammatory signatures likewise appear across conditions in the form of astrocyte and microglial dysfunction (27, 28), demonstrating that generating glial cell types alongside neurons is a scientific necessity for understanding how human neurons degenerate.

Beyond these convergent features, each disease also exhibits phenotypes that are distinct. AD models carrying APP duplications, PSEN1 variants, or Down syndrome (trisomy 21) reliably recapitulate elevated amyloid secretion, tau hyperphosphorylation, and synaptic dysfunction (24, 29, 30) (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1). PD and LBD models carrying SNCA triplication, LRRK2 mutations, or GBA mutations reproduce α-synuclein accumulation, impaired mitophagy, and lysosomal defects (31–33) (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2). ALS and FTD neurons harboring hexanucleotide expansions in C9orf72, TDP-43 variants, and SOD1 variants recapitulate RNA foci and nucleocytoplasmic transport failure (34–36) (Figure 2 and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Axonal transport defects have been reported in TDP-43 mutant lines (37). However, such axonal phenotypes are not seen consistently across lines and protocols, and negative results are likely underreported, so they should be interpreted with caution.

The recurrence of the same core cellular pathways in neurons carrying mechanistically unrelated high-penetrance mutations supports the inference that polygenic risk variants for sporadic disease act through the same convergent nodes. A given patient, however, is unlikely to harbor risk variants that impair all of these pathways equally. The particular combination of variants a patient carries will tend to favor some pathways over others, which motivates the concept of a pathway-specific polygenic risk score to guide both phenotypic assay selection and patient stratification (38).

From familial mutations to sporadic disease. The vast majority of iPSC models mentioned above were built on familial mutations, which are tractable precisely because their penetrance is high and phenotypes relatively robust, but which account for fewer than 1 in 10 patients with AD, PD, or ALS. Fewer than 10% of published studies have attempted to model sporadic disease using lines from patients without a known causal mutation, and where sporadic lines were included, phenotypes were generally more modest and variable than in familial counterparts (24, 39) (Figure 2).

The first iPSC-derived AD study included two sporadic AD lines, only one of which recapitulated hallmarks seen in familial lines, suggesting that sporadic biology overlaps with familial biology but requires specific conditions to emerge (24). A subsequent study deriving cortical neurons from 53 aged, cognitively diverse donors demonstrated that neuronal network activity reflects donor neuropathology independent of genotype (25), providing evidence that sporadic AD phenotypes are detectable in iPSC-derived cells when cohorts are large enough. The most sustained effort to model sporadic disease at scale has come from the ALS field (40–44). The Answer ALS consortium has assembled over 1,100 patient and control iPSC lines, including approximately 100 lines from patients with sporadic disease, and has begun to reveal transcriptomic heterogeneity that is invisible in small familial cohorts (40, 41). That heterogeneity may reflect biologically distinct patient subgroups whose identification is a prerequisite for any serious precision medicine effort. In an independent cohort, large-scale screening of iPSC-derived motor neurons from 100 sporadic ALS patients showed reduced survival and accelerated neurite degeneration relative to controls (45), among the clearest sporadic patient–versus-control differences reported to date, in contrast with earlier cohorts, where differences were modest (40).

The clearest demonstration that iPSC models can capture genetic risk comes from studies of APOE4 in isogenic lines. APOE4 is the strongest common risk driver for late-onset AD, present in approximately 40% of AD cases despite being carried by only 15% of the general population (46). Isogenic conversion of APOE3 to APOE4 in iPSC-derived models recapitulated the cholesterol metabolism defects, high amyloid secretion, and microglial dysfunction characteristic of AD (47–49). This isogenic design succeeded because APOE4 carries an unusually large effect size for a common variant. As the field moves toward investigating true polygenic risk, where no single variant approaches the effect size of APOE4, isogenic correction alone is insufficient. Detecting the combined effects of many small-effect variants will require large, carefully phenotyped cohorts and analytical frameworks capable of resolving biologically meaningful subgroups within sporadic populations.

Familial and sporadic disease are not fundamentally different entities. Virtually every gene that causes dominant neurodegeneration through rare, high-penetrance mutations also harbors weaker common variants that confer sporadic disease risk (12). For example, LRRK2(G2019S) increases PD risk approximately 20-fold, while the common LRRK2(G2385R) variant confers a more modest 2-fold increase (50, 51). Furthermore, the familial–sporadic boundary can blur in practice: more individuals carrying C9orf72 repeat expansions lack a family history of ALS than have one (52). More broadly, sporadic denotes the absence of an apparent family history rather than the absence of disease risk. What familial iPSC models have therefore provided is a foundation: the pathways they illuminate are likely the same pathways that, when more subtly perturbed by combinations of common variants, drive the majority of human neurodegeneration, often with the help of environmental factors. The question is no longer whether iPSC models can capture the biology of sporadic disease but whether the field will commit to the scale and analytical rigor that capturing it requires.