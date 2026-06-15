Erratum to Loss of GalNAc-T14 links O-glycosylation defects to alterations in B cell homing in IgA nephropathy

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Erratum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI208844
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Published June 15, 2026 - More info
Aberrant O-glycosylation of the IgA1 hinge region is a characteristic finding in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and is thought to contribute to immune-complex formation and kidney injury. Other studies have suggested that abnormalities in mucosal immunity and lymphocyte homing are major contributors to disease. We identified a family with IgAN segregating a heterozygous predicted loss-of-function (LOF) variant in GALNT14, the gene encoding N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 14, one of the enzymes involved in mucin-type protein O-glycosylation. While GALNT14 is expressed in IgA1-producing cells, carriers of the LOF variant did not have altered levels of poorly glycosylated IgA1, suggesting other disease mechanisms. Investigation of Galnt14-null mice revealed elevated serum IgA levels and ex vivo IgA production by B cells. These mice developed glomerular IgA deposition with aging and after induction of sterile colitis. Galnt14-null mice also displayed an attenuated mucin layer in the colon and redistribution of IgA-producing cells from mucosal to systemic sites. Adoptive-transfer experiments indicated impaired homing of spleen-derived Galnt14-deficient B lymphocytes, resulting in increased retention in peripheral blood. These findings suggest that abnormalities in O-glycosylation alter mucosal immunity and B lymphocyte homing, pointing to an expanded role of aberrant O-glycosylation in the pathogenesis of IgAN.
Sindhuri Prakash, Nicholas J. Steers, Yifu Li, Elena Sanchez-Rodriguez, Miguel Verbitsky, Isabel Robbins, Jenna Simpson, Sharvari Pathak, Milan Raska, Colin Reily, Anna Ng, Judy Liang, Natalia DeMaria, Amanda Katiraei, Kelsey O. Stevens, Clara Fischman, Samantha Shapiro, Swetha Kodali, Jason McCutchan, Heekuk Park, Djamila Eliby, Marco Delsante, Landino Allegri, Enrico Fiaccadori, Monica Bodria, Maddalena Marasa, Elizabeth Raveche, Bruce A. Julian, Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, Krzysztof Kiryluk, Hong Zhang, Vivette D. D’Agati, Simone Sanna-Cherchi, Jan Novak, Ali G. Gharavi
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(10):e181164. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181164
Citation for this erratum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(12):e208844. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI208844
During the preparation of this manuscript, the y axis in Figure 7C was mislabeled. The correct figure is shown below, and the HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated online.
Adoptive transfer of lymphocytes from Galnt14–/– mice demonstrates a deficiency in the homing ability of B cells.
The JCI regrets the error.
See the related article at Loss of GalNAc-T14 links O-glycosylation defects to alterations in B cell homing in IgA nephropathy.