Osteoblast Gpat2 regulates FGF23 production and blood phosphate levels. GPAT2 mediates the effect of G-3-P, a kidney-derived signaling metabolite, on FGF23 production in primary osteoblasts derived from bone marrow mesenchymal progenitors in vitro (Figure 1A) (28). To investigate the in vivo role of GPAT2 in mineral metabolism, we generated Gpat2fl/fl mice (Figure 1B) and bred them with Osx-cre mice to achieve osteoblast lineage–specific deletion of Gpat2 (O-Gpat2–/–). Recombination occurred in both cortical and trabecular bone (Figure 1C), resulting in approximately 90% reduction of Gpat2 expression (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI207322DS1). This was accompanied by partial compensatory upregulation of Gpat1 and Gpat3 in bone marrow adipocytes in O-Gpat2–/– mice. In contrast, bone tissue and osteoblasts showed no such compensation and instead trended toward reduced expression of other Gpats, a finding unlikely to be biologically meaningful given their low baseline expression in bone (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Osteoblast Gpat2 regulates FGF23 production and blood phosphate levels. (A) Schematic of the GPAT2-mediated reaction. (B) Schematic of the WT and Gpat2 mutant alleles. LPA, lysophosphatidic acid;TAG triacylglycerol. (C) Immunohistochemistry for GPAT2 in femoral bone from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice (original magnification, ×20). B, bone; BM, bone marrow. (D–G) Plasma G-3-P (D), intact FGF23 (iFGF23) (E), plasma phosphate (F), and urinary fractional excretion of phosphate (FePO 4 ) (G) in O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice. (H and I) Plasma iFGF23 at baseline (Bl) and 24 hours after administration of G-3-P (H) or LPA (I) in O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was assessed by Welch’s t test (D–G) or 2-way ANOVA (H and I). n = 5–17 mice per group, male and female, 12 weeks of age. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.001.

At baseline, O-Gpat2–/– mice exhibited elevated circulating G-3-P, reduced FGF23 levels, and decreased bone Fgf23 expression (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Despite this, these mice had a modest but significant reduction in plasma phosphate and unchanged fractional phosphate excretion (Figure 1, F and G). Plasma PTH, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D 3 , and calcium levels remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2B). To affirm the involvement of GPAT2 in the G-3-P/LPA/FGF23 pathway (Figure 1A) (28, 29) we i.p. injected O-Gpat2–/– mice and their littermate controls with G-3-P or LPA, the substrate and product of the GPAT2-catalyzed reaction, respectively. G-3-P increased FGF23 levels in WT mice but not in O-Gpat2–/– mice (Figure 1H), whereas LPA administration increased FGF23 in both genotypes (Figure 1I), confirming that GPAT2 is required for G-3-P–driven LPA production and FGF23 induction in vivo. O-Gpat2–/– mice exhibited normal bone structure, with comparable bone volume, trabecular and cortical thickness, and osteoblast, osteocyte, and osteoclast numbers to their O-Gpat2+/+ littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Taken together, these findings establish osteoblast Gpat2 as a regulator of FGF23 production and systemic phosphate balance.

GPAT2 limits osteoblast FFA availability, oxidative metabolism, and mineralization. Because GPAT2 consumes FFAs during LPA synthesis, we next examined whether Gpat2 deletion alters intracellular lipid partitioning in osteoblasts. Primary osteoblasts isolated from O-Gpat2–/– mice showed increased FFA levels, reduced LPA levels, and reduced Fgf23 expression (Figure 2, A–C). Conversely, treatment of WT osteoblasts with G-3-P increased Gpat2 expression, decreased FFA levels, and increased LPA and FGF23 production (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 2 GPAT2 limits osteoblast FFA availability, oxidative metabolism, and mineralization. (A–C) FFA (A) and LPA (B) levels and Fgf23 expression (C) relative to GAPDH in primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ (+/+) and O-Gpat2–/– (–/–) mice. (D) OCR (left) and maximal respiration (right) in primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice. (E and F) Alizarin red staining across weeks of osteogenic differentiation (E) and corresponding ImageJ quantification (F). (G and H) Osteogenic gene expression measured by qPCR (G) and phosphate consumption from culture media (H) after 3 weeks of differentiation of primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice. (I and J) Representative alizarin red staining of osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice treated with etomoxir (100 μM) during differentiation (I) and ImageJ quantification of alizarin red+ area (J). Vehicle-treated O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– primary osteoblasts are shared controls for the experiment shown in Figure 6H, and statistical analysis of the quantification accounts for all comparisons. Primary osteoblasts were differentiated from bone marrow stromal cells and analyzed after 3 weeks unless otherwise indicated. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was assessed by Welch’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction (A), Welch’s t test (B–D, G, and H), or 2-way ANOVA (F and J). n = 3–8 wells per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Furthermore, increased FFA availability in O-Gpat2–/– osteoblasts was associated with increased mitochondrial oxidative metabolism, as demonstrated by an increase in maximal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) compared with WT cells (Figure 2D). Consistent with the established requirement for FFA in osteoblast differentiation (19), O-Gpat2–/– osteoblasts formed more mineralized nodules, exhibited increased expression of mineralization-associated genes, and, importantly, consumed more phosphate from the culture medium (Figure 2, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Pharmacologic inhibition of FAO with etomoxir abolished mineralization in both WT and O-Gpat2–/– osteoblasts (Figure 2, I and J).

Together, these data indicate that GPAT2 limits osteoblast FFA oxidation and mineralization (i.e., phosphate utilization) under physiological conditions, raising the possibility that pathological upregulation of GPAT2 may contribute to impaired bone mineralization in disease states such as CKD.

CKD increases GPAT2 expression and activity in human and mouse osteoblasts. CKD is associated with elevated circulating G-3-P levels in both humans and mice (30–32), prompting us to test whether this metabolic milieu alters osteoblast GPAT2 expression and activity. Primary human osteoblasts derived from bone biopsies of 6 patients with advanced CKD exhibited a 4-fold increase in GPAT2 expression compared with bone cells from healthy controls (n = 3) (Figure 3A). Consistent with increased GPAT2 activity, osteoblasts from these patients with CKD exhibited reduced intracellular FFA levels, as reflected by a decreased abundance of the predominant species palmitate and stearate, accompanied by a corresponding increase in LPA production (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 CKD increases GPAT2 expression and activity in mouse and human osteoblasts. (A–C) GPAT2 expression normalized to GAPDH (A), intracellular FFAs (B), and LPA levels (C) in primary osteoblasts from patients with CKD. (D–G) Gpat2 expression relative to Gapdh (D), FFAs (E), LPA levels (F), and OCR (G) in primary osteoblasts isolated from control and adenine diet–induced CKD mice (4 weeks). Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was assessed by Welch’s t test (A, C, D, F, and G) or Welch’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction (B and E). Human samples: healthy n = 3, CKD n = 6; mouse samples n = 3–18 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Similarly, primary osteoblasts isolated from mice subjected to adenine diet–induced CKD for 4 weeks showed increased Gpat2 expression, reduced intracellular FFAs, elevated LPA levels, and reduced cellular respiration compared with controls (Figure 3, D–G).

These findings identify CKD as a state of increased osteoblast GPAT2 activity and suggest that enhanced diversion of FFAs toward LPA synthesis may contribute to defective mineralization and disordered phosphate handling in CKD.

Osteoblast-specific Gpat2 deletion preserves mineral and bone metabolism in CKD. To determine whether limiting osteoblast GPAT2 activity mitigates CKD-associated mineral abnormalities in vivo, we subjected O-Gpat2–/– mice and littermate controls to adenine diet–induced CKD. O-Gpat2–/– mice developed kidney injury to a similar extent as controls, as indicated by comparable increases in plasma creatinine during CKD progression (Figure 4A). G-3-P levels increased with CKD in both genotypes; although O-Gpat2–/– mice exhibited elevated baseline G-3-P, levels rose to those observed in WT mice following adenine feeding (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Osteoblast-specific Gpat2 deletion preserves mineral and bone metabolism in CKD. (A–E) Plasma creatinine (A), G-3-P (B), iFGF23 (C), phosphate (D), and urinary fractional excretion of phosphate (FePO 4 ) (E) in O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 8 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD. (F and G) Masson’s trichrome staining of distal femur sections (F) and histomorphometric analysis (G). (H) Double calcein labeling of endosteal cortical bone (left) and mineral apposition rate (MAR; right). (I) Endosteal cortical osteoid staining (left) and osteoid thickness (right) in O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 8 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD. Original magnification, ×5 (F), ×20 (H and I). BV/TV, bone volume/trabecular volume; N.Ob/B.Pm, osteoblast number/bone perimeter; N.Oc/B.Pm, osteoclast number/bone perimeter. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA (A, C, D, and G) or Welch’s t test (B, E, H, and I). n = 4–12 mice per group, male (X) and female (circle), 12–20 weeks of age. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Consistent with reduced LPA synthesis in the absence of osteoblast Gpat2, circulating FGF23 levels and bone Fgf23 expression were lower in O-Gpat2–/– mice with CKD (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Despite reduction of this phosphaturic hormone and reduced urinary fractional phosphate excretion, O-Gpat2–/– mice exhibited significantly lower serum phosphate concentrations (Figure 4, D and E), indicating a dissociation between FGF23 signaling and systemic phosphate levels. Other systemic parameters of mineral metabolism did not differ between genotypes at the study endpoint (Supplemental Figure 5B), and circulating triglyceride levels were similar at baseline and during CKD (Supplemental Figure 6).

Reduced serum phosphate concentrations despite lower FGF23 levels and reduced fractional phosphate excretion raised the possibility of enhanced skeletal phosphate incorporation in O-Gpat2–/– mice. Consistent with this, histomorphometric and dynamic bone analyses showed that O-Gpat2–/– mice with adenine-induced CKD exhibited increased bone volume and osteoblast number, along with enhanced mineralization, higher bone formation and mineral apposition rates, and reduced osteoid thickness compared with controls (Figure 4, F–I, and Supplemental Table 1).

Thus, osteoblast-specific Gpat2 deletion uncouples reductions in FGF23 from elevated circulating phosphate levels by preserving phosphate utilization for skeletal mineralization in CKD.

Osteoblast Gpat2 deletion protects against CKD-associated cardiac and vascular disease. Because elevated FGF23 is associated with cardiac hypertrophy in CKD, therapeutic suppression of FGF23 signaling has been proposed as a strategy to improve cardiovascular outcomes. However, such approaches typically exacerbate hyperphosphatemia and accelerate vascular calcification by impairing renal phosphate excretion (2, 10, 16, 33–35). Having established that O-Gpat2–/– lowers FGF23 while simultaneously enhancing skeletal phosphate buffering, we next asked whether this metabolic reprogramming confers protection against CKD-associated cardiac and vascular disease.

At baseline, O-Gpat2–/– mice showed no difference in left ventricular wall thickness compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Table 2), consistent with similarly low circulating FGF23 levels under physiological conditions. In adenine diet–induced CKD, however, O-Gpat2–/– mice showed significantly reduced interventricular septal diameter, left ventricular wall thickness, and expression of cardiac hypertrophy–associated genes (Myh7 and Nppa) compared with O-Gpat2+/+ mice (Figure 5, A–E, and Supplemental Table 2), in parallel with lower circulating FGF23 levels.

Figure 5 Osteoblast Gpat2 deletion protects against CKD-associated cardiac hypertrophy and vascular calcification. (A) Representative M-mode echocardiography images (yellow arrows indicate interventricular septal diameter, [IVSd]). (B) Quantification of IVSd. (C–E) Representative images of H&E staining of left ventricular cross sections (×5) (C), relative left ventricular (LV) wall thickness (D), and qPCR analysis of cardiac hypertrophy markers (Myh7 and Nppa) (E) from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 12 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD. (F and G) Vascular calcium content (F) and expression of osteogenic genes (Runx2 and Alp) (G) in aortas of O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 12 weeks of adenine diet– and high phosphate–induced CKD. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Welch’s t test. n = 3–12 mice per group, male and female, 20–24 weeks of age. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To evaluate vascular outcomes under conditions that promote calcification, we extended the adenine diet and supplemented dietary phosphate to exacerbate mineral stress. Under these conditions, O-Gpat2–/– mice exhibited significantly reduced vascular mineralization and lower expression of osteogenic marker genes in the vasculature compared with controls (Figure 5, F and G).

To determine whether these effects are independent of CKD model, we confirmed the key findings in a genetic model of CKD. In Col4a3–/– (Alport) mice, osteoblast-specific Gpat2 deletion did not alter the severity of kidney injury but was associated with lower circulating FGF23 and phosphate levels (Supplemental Figure 7, A–G), enhanced osteoblast mineralization (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), and reduced expression of vascular calcification–related genes (Supplemental Figure 8D). No cardiac hypertrophy was detected in either genotype at this early disease stage, consistent with the young age at analysis (Supplemental Figure 8, E–G).

Together, these data indicate that limiting osteoblast GPAT2 activity mitigates cardiac hypertrophy and vascular calcification, 2 cardinal features of CKD-MBD, thus linking improved skeletal phosphate utilization to protection from downstream cardiovascular disease.

Gpat2 deficiency increases mineralization by increasing osteoblast FAO. Because osteoblast-specific Gpat2 deletion increases skeletal phosphate utilization and protects against cardiovascular complications of CKD, we next defined the underlying metabolic mechanism. In CKD, increased GPAT2 activity in osteoblasts diverted FFAs toward glycerolipid synthesis, resulting in intracellular FFA depletion and accumulation of LPA (Figure 3). In contrast, osteoblasts isolated from O-Gpat2–/– mice with CKD exhibited restored intracellular FFA levels and reduced LPA abundance and Fgf23 expression (Figure 6, A–D). Consistent with this shift in FFA availability, mitochondrial oxidative metabolism was significantly increased in O-Gpat2–/– versus O-Gpat2+/+ osteoblasts from CKD animals (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Gpat2 deficiency increases mineralization by increasing osteoblast FAO. (A) Representative images of primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 4 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD or control diet stained with MitoView (mitochondria), BODIPY-C12/16 (FFAs), and DAPI (nuclei). Original magnification, ×40. (B–E) Intracellular FFA levels (B), LPA 18:1 abundance (C), Fgf23 expression relative to GAPDH (D), and OCR (E) in primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 4 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD. (F) Alizarin red staining after 3 weeks of osteogenic differentiation in lipid-reduced serum (LRS) with or without FFA supplementation. Vehicle-treated O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– primary osteoblasts are shared controls for the experiment shown in Figure 2, I and J, and statistical analysis of the quantification accounts for all comparisons. (G and H) Mineralization after Ffar4 overexpression (Ffar4-Tg) or Cpt2 knockdown (Cpt2-KD) (G) and following treatment with the FFA receptor agonist GW9508 or the FAO inhibitor etomoxir (H) in primary osteoblasts from O-Gpat2+/+ and O-Gpat2–/– mice after 4 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD or control diet, following 3 weeks of osteogenic differentiation. Quantification of alizarin red+ area by ImageJ is shown below each panel. (I and J) Schematic of intrafemoral FFA delivery, with vehicle to contralateral femur (I), and qPCR analysis of osteogenic gene expression (J) 24 hours after injection in mice after 4 weeks of adenine diet–induced CKD or control diet. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA (F–H), 1-way ANOVA (J), and Welch’s t test (B–E). n = 3–4 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To directly test whether FFA availability and FAO limit osteoblast function in CKD, we manipulated lipid metabolism in vitro. Culture in lipid-reduced media markedly suppressed mineralization in both control and CKD osteoblasts, an effect rescued by supplementation with a FFA mixture conjugated to BSA (Figure 6F). Enhancing FFA uptake through overexpression of Ffar4 similarly increased mineralization in CKD osteoblasts (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 9). By contrast, knockdown of Cpt2, a key FAO enzyme, abolished the mineralization advantage conferred by Gpat2 deletion, indicating that FAO acts downstream of GPAT2 (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 9). Pharmacologic perturbation yielded concordant results: the FFA receptor agonist GW9508 enhanced mineralization, whereas the FAO inhibitor etomoxir suppressed it in CKD osteoblasts (Figure 6H). Notably, genetic or pharmacologic manipulation of FFA uptake or FAO eliminated differences between Gpat2-deficient and control osteoblasts, indicating that altered FFA availability and oxidation are sufficient to override the effects of Gpat2 loss (Figure 6, F–H).

We next assessed whether local FFA supply is sufficient to restore osteogenic signaling in vivo, comparing the effect of intrafemoral administration of a FFA mixture with vehicle delivery to the contralateral femur. Within 24 hours, expression of Runx2 and Alp increased in CKD bone in response to FFA, exceeding levels observed in FFA-treated control mice (Figure 6, I and J).

Collectively, these data identify GPAT2 as a metabolic gatekeeper that limits osteoblast FAO in CKD. By diverting FFAs away from oxidation toward glycerolipid synthesis, GPAT2 reduces phosphate incorporation into bone, whereas its loss restores FAO-dependent mineralization capacity.

Bone-targeted GPAT inhibition preserves mineral homeostasis in CKD. Because GPAT2-mediated diversion of FFA away from oxidation limits osteoblast mineralization in CKD, we next evaluated whether this metabolic constraint can be therapeutically reversed. The small-molecule GPAT inhibitor FSG67 inhibits all GPAT isoforms (GPAT1–4) and enhances FAO, but its systemic activity imposes a narrow therapeutic window in kidney injury, likely due to off-target inhibition of hepatic GPAT1 (28, 36, 37). We therefore developed a bone-targeted GPAT inhibitor to selectively alter osteoblast fatty acid metabolism while minimizing systemic exposure. A bone-targeted GPAT inhibitor was generated by conjugating FSG67 to poly–aspartic acid, which binds hydroxyapatite (43), and tetramethylrhodamine for tracking, yielding bone-GPATi (Figure 7A). Following i.p. administration, bone-GPATi selectively localized to cortical and trabecular bone and colocalized with GPAT2, without detectable hepatic accumulation (Figure 7, B–D). Bone-GPATi blocked G-3-P–stimulated FGF23 production in vivo (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Bone-targeted GPAT inhibition preserves mineral homeostasis in CKD. (A) Structure of the bone-targeted GPAT inhibitor conjugated to 6 aspartate residues and tetramethylrhodamine (TMR). (B–D) TMR fluorescence in the distal femur (B), immunofluorescence showing GPAT2 (FITC, green) and bone-targeted GPAT inhibitor (B-GPATi; TMR, red) localization in the distal femur (C), and TMR fluorescence in liver (D) 24 hours after a single dose of B-GPATi (5 mg/kg) to a WT mouse. (E) Plasma intact FGF23 (iFGF23) in G-3-P–challenged mice 24 hours after b-GPATi treatment. (F and G) Plasma iFGF23 (F) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (G) in mice with adenine-induced CKD (4 weeks) treated with escalating doses of b-GPATi for 24 hours. (H–J) Plasma iFGF23 (H), phosphate (I), and fractional excretion of phosphate (FePO 4 ) (J) in control and adenine diet–induced CKD mice treated with b-GPATi or vehicle for 4 weeks. (K and L) Alizarin red staining (K) and osteogenic gene expression (L) in primary osteoblasts from control and adenine diet–induced CKD mice treated with b-GPATi or vehicle for 4 weeks. (M and N) Vascular calcium and phosphate content (M) and osteogenic gene expression (N) in thoracic aorta from control and CKD mice treated with b-GPATi or vehicle for 4 weeks. Images are shown at ×20 (B) or ×10 (C and D) magnification. Data are mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA. n = 3–6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In adenine diet–induced CKD, bone-GPATi was well tolerated across a wide dose range, with a trend toward reduced FGF23 levels at doses of 1–10 mg/kg, measured 24 hours after a single i.p. injection (Figure 7F), and no evidence of acute hepatic toxicity (Figure 7G). Daily therapeutic dosing lowered circulating FGF23 and phosphate, and reduced fractional phosphate excretion, without altering PTH, calcium, or 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D 3 levels throughout adenine-induced CKD (Figure 7, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Consistent with restored osteoblast FFA availability and metabolism, bone-GPATi enhanced osteoblast mineralization ex vivo (Figure 7, K and L), showed a trend toward increased bone volume in vivo (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), and markedly attenuated vascular calcification, as indicated by reduced aortic mineral content and osteogenic gene expression (Figure 7, M and N). Cardiac hypertrophy was not observed in this short-duration CKD model (Supplemental Figure 11).

Together, these findings demonstrate that bone-targeted GPAT inhibition therapeutically preserves osteoblast phosphate utilization and mineral homeostasis in CKD, translating osteoblast metabolic reprogramming into systemic protection from pathological mineral redistribution.