Gene-specific machine learning model EpiPred identifies likely pathogenic variants in the epilepsy-related gene STXBP1

Herein, we present EpiPred, a publicly accessible gene-specific classifier for pathogenicity prediction in the gene, STXBP1. EpiPred outperformed or matched leading global VEPs, and the STXBP1-specific, PRESR, in most clinically relevant metrics and, importantly, provided gene-calibrated sensitivity and interpretability aligned with VUS triage and trial-enrichment goals. EpiPred predictions were validated through 4 established variant effect assays that comprise a core STXBP1 missense variant phenotype. This phenotype consists of reduced STXBP1 abundance, solubility, stability, and generally less interaction with syntaxin-1, though some PLP variants showed enhanced binding. While there was a strong correlation between EpiPred and both our and published experimental data, there was a small subset of conflicting variants where EpiPred (and other VEP) predictions did not match the known class. These variants represent a unique opportunity to understand variant effect and the complex interaction of protein features, but also the ability to identify misclassified variants. We show that roughly a quarter of VUS could be pathogenic and develop an EpiPred Shiny app to facilitate the accessibility of variant interpretation and utility in clinical care. Beyond precision diagnostics, our computational and variant effect data consistently highlight reduced STXBP1 abundance as a key driver of pathogenicity. This insight paves the way for targeted precision therapies addressing protein abundance and instability, including promising approaches such as PBA-based treatments (28).

EpiPred outperforms all other global VEPs and PRESR, across multiple metrics, with an AUROC of 98%, as well as specificity, sensitivity and accuracy of 96% in the truth set, with a 60:40 split of training and test datasets. These metrics were reduced in a modified holdout dataset, which excluded 9 VUS (see below), to an AUROC of 97.8%, specificity of 83%, sensitivity of 100%, and accuracy of 88%. Even in the holdout dataset, EpiPred outperformed all global VEPs and PRESR, with only AlphaMissense (AUROC 98.3%) slightly outperforming EpiPred in the holdout set; by comparison, the AUROC of AlphaMissense in the truth set was 94%. Thus, overall, EpiPred outperformed all other global VEPs, despite being trained on a substantially smaller dataset. This is comparable to the handful of other gene-specific ensemble VEPs, particularly those for BRCA1/2, which demonstrated a 96% sensitivity and 98% sensitivity (25). Collectively, we demonstrate the utility of gene-specific VEPs for clinically relevant genes, and our goal in EpiMVP is to extend this approach to other non-ion channel–related genes, prioritizing those more commonly implicated in epilepsy: SYNGAP1, SLC6A1, and PCDH19. These results are likely to extend beyond the epilepsies, to all clinically relevant genes, as has also been the case for BRCA1/2.

While EpiPred demonstrates strong predictive performance, it remains essential to experimentally characterize variants and uncover how distinct features of STXBP1 missense variants interact and contribute to disease mechanisms. Experimental measurements also provide evidence to correctly classify any false positive or negative variants which are likely present in EpiPred and other VEPs. Here, we also propose a framework by which EpiPred could be deployed for reclassification of STXBP1 missense variants including prioritizing variants for experimental validation. Specifically, VUS predicted to be pathogenic by EpiPred, as well as known pathogenic variants predicted to be benign, warrant closer examination.

For instance, one of the most intriguing variants in this study was p.Arg536His, classified as BLB, and present in 30 individuals in gnomAD, primarily in individuals of non-Finnish European ancestry (n = 27). However, EpiPred and, indeed, all other global VEPs and PRESR, predict p.Arg536His as likely pathogenic (EpiPred-PPLP score = 0.96). In our heterologous system, this variant exhibited reduced abundance and solubility compared with WT, in keeping with the majority of the pathogenic variants. However, protein stability was unchanged, while the variant displayed a 2-fold increased binding of STX1. Thus, one could speculate that increased STX1 binding might ‘rescue’ the reduced abundance of the mutant protein. In keeping with this logic, the combined variant effect score suggested benignity, as the variant clustered with other BLB variants. This observation highlights the strength of evaluating multiple biochemical consequences of a missense variant and provides motivation for the combined variant effect score. Importantly, this finding also highlights key residues for the development of targeted therapeutics in the form of allosteric regulators.

Another key example is p.Ala101Pro, a PLP variant that also had an approximately 2-fold increase in STX1 interaction, but greatly reduced abundance, stability, and solubility, which is presumably insufficient to offset the increased STX1 interaction. In this instance, both EpiPred and the combined variant effect score correctly predict this variant as pathogenic. We also speculate that a number of conflicting variants may display similar complex interactions between the SNARE protein binding partners as well as the biophysical and biochemical properties of the mutant protein. Overall, these 2 examples, as well as the other 15 discordant variants, should be prioritized for experimental examination, both within our system and in more pathologically relevant models, such as iPSC-derived neurons and animals. For instance, in our EpiMVP companion paper we modeled a truncation (p.Gly544Val-fs*2) and a missense p.Tyr75Cys (EpiPred-PPLP score = 0.98) variant derived from individuals with DEE in human iPSC-derived neural precursors and glutamatergic neurons. Similar to our overexpression data, we demonstrate decreased STXBP1 and STX1 protein levels, as well as decreased solubility. Glutamatergic neurons from these patients also exhibited reduced synaptogenesis, increased neurodegeneration, and decreased neuronal activity and network synchrony. Collectively, our studies implicate the core mutant STXBP1 protein phenotype as an integral molecular component of disease pathophysiology. A systematic analysis of conflicting variants offers a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of variant effect and the intricate interplay of features underlying the core STXBP1 missense variant phenotype.

Our experimental and computational analyses reveal that, rather than clustering in specific domains, which STXBP1 does not have, PLP variants tend to occur in the middle core of the protein. Further, RSA, a measure of how buried an amino acid residue is within a protein, was one of the primary drivers of EpiPred, suggesting the core of STXBP1 is more likely to harbor disease-related variants. This aligns with global protein predictions, where pathogenic variants generally tend to be more buried within a protein than polymorphisms that tend to be exposed (32). RSA is also a proxy for stability of a protein, which was one of the strongest experimental discriminators of pathogenic and benign variants, again highlighting the strength of combining biochemical measurements and in silico predictions.

There are now multiple studies, including our companion EpiMVP paper, which show that PBA can rescue phenotypes associated with STXBP1 loss in yeast, C. elegans, mouse neurons (15), and iNeurons. These studies are timely, as PBA is currently in clinical trials for STXBP1-related disorder and SLC6A1-related NDD (28). In our companion EpiMVP paper, we show that 2 patients in this PBA trial, with a missense variant, p.Arg292Pro (EpiPred-PPLP score = 0.98), and a truncating variant (p.Ser311PhefsX3) had reduced seizure frequencies after treatment (personal communication). Collectively, our data suggest that individuals with missense variants that are confirmed or predicted to be unstable might benefit from PBA, or similar, therapies. In fact, stability of mutant proteins was one of the biggest drivers of pathogenicity of EpiPred. In the future, high-throughput methods such as VAMP-seq, which uses GFP-tagged proteins and massively parallel sequencing to measure steady-state protein abundance, could be used to create a comprehensive map of STXBP1 missense variant abundance (33). This approach was used successfully to evaluate the entire coding sequence of PTEN (34), CYP2C9 (35), Parkin (36), and other clinically relevant genes, revealing key domains prone to instability or targeted by proteostasis.

Further, for variants that are classified in ClinVar as pathogenic but predicted by EpiPred to be benign, there is a strong case that these variants may indeed be benign or neutral. We propose a framework for deployment of EpiPred after initial classification by clinical genetic testing. For those variants that EpiPred predicts as benign, experimental characterization is necessary, including multiple ‘PLP’ variants in the holdout dataset that are more likely benign. The vast majority of pathogenic variants in the holdout dataset were from a large cohort study (n = 534) examining the clinical features of STXBP1-related NDD (37). We reclassified 9 of these variants as VUS, using ACMG criteria, and, indeed, 2 (p.Asn398Ser and p.Ser253Asn) are classified as VUS in ClinVar. These decisions were based on the following evidence: good agreement between EpiPred and other global VEPs that these variants are more likely benign, the inheritance of these variants was not reported, and these amino acid locations (though different substitutions) were present in the general population (gnomAD).

Variant effect assays for 2 of these variants (p.Asp207Gly and p.Asn398Lys) demonstrated no change in STXBP1 abundance, stability, solubility, or interaction with STX1, in keeping with WT STXBP1. Thus, collectively, it is likely that some of these VUS, except for p.Asp207Gly as discussed below, are misdiagnosed, and further characterization in our iNeuron system is warranted. In addition, 3 of these variants were identified in individuals without epilepsy, or in atypical phenotypes (e.g., focal cortical dysplasia); we speculate that these variants may indeed be pathogenic, just not for epilepsy, and that EpiPred, having been trained solely on epilepsy-related variants, may misclassify these variants. Again, further characterization, using multiplexed assays of variant effect (MAVEs) and iNeurons, is needed to support this hypothesis. Moreover, these insights will be advanced as additional genotype-phenotype correlations and as more individuals with rare STXBP1 variants are identified in individuals with neurological conditions without epilepsy.

Despite the high predictive power of EpiPred, it still has limitations. For instance, in the holdout dataset, the variant p.Asp207Gly was predicted as benign by all global VEPs, PRESR and EpiPred (EpiPred-PPLP score = 0.13) and had the same biochemical properties and syntaxin interaction as WT STXBP1 in variant effect studies. However, iPSCs derived from the patient carrying this variant revealed reduced mRNA and protein levels of STXBP1, possibly due to the generation of a cryptic splice site (12). Unfortunately, this aberrant splicing was not explored in the iPSC model, and an additional missense variant (p.Arg235Gln) showed reduced mRNA levels, suggesting that reduced mRNA is a more general feature of pathogenic missense variants that warrants further study.

However, this p.Asp207Gly variant does highlight an important limitation of our study: that missense variants that disrupt splicing via alteration of an exonic splice enhancer cannot be detected in EpiPred or our heterologous overexpression-based system. The most popular splice-site prediction tool, SpliceAI, did not predict p.Asp207Gly to disrupt splicing; however, the misclassified PLP variant, p.Glu487Asp with a benign EpiPred-PPLP score (0.48) is predicted to disrupt an existing donor site and create a new one approximately 100 bp upstream. Thus, tools such as SpliceAI (38) and other predictors focused on motifs within exons, should be incorporated into EpiPred and other gene-specific predictors in the future.

To facilitate the utility of, and access to, EpiPred, we built a user-friendly Shiny-based web app that allows users to input their STXBP1 missense variant of interest and obtain the EpiPred-PPLP score. Furthermore, the user receives information to aid in interpretation, including an explainer of variant classes and what the prediction means, as well as where the variant lies in the 3D structure. Our intention is that the ‘Check my Variant’ tab be utilized by clinicians, genetic counselors, parents, and caregivers, to add interpretation of an STXBP1 missense variant, though all results should be considered in combination with other clinical and genetic data, preferably with a genetic counselor and the clinical care team. We also make the same information available in the ‘For Researchers’ tab, where EpiPred predictions for every possible missense variant can be compared to global VEP predictions, correlations between VEPs can be visualized, and other features including gnomAD allele counts and amino acid positions are delineated.

As part of the design of the EpiPred Shiny app, we generated every possible missense variant that could result from a single nucleotide change (n = 3,492 missense variants). Of these, 13% (n = 466) are predicted to be pathogenic by EpiPred. Moreover, of the 151 VUS in our original ClinVar dataset, 23% (n = 35) have scores in the pathogenic range, thus suggesting that many existing and putative VUS may be related to the disease phenotype. While global VEPs and variant effect data are routinely used as ‘supporting’ and ‘supporting to moderate’ evidence in the ACMG framework, our study suggests that integrating EpiPred could have high clinical utility.

In the current study, we propose a model whereby EpiPred is deployed after initial variant classification leveraging the webapp and community engagement. Future systematic incorporation of EpiPred for reclassification will most readily be achieved through the Epilepsy Gene Variant Curation Groups within the ClinGen initiative. Within this framework, it will be important to not only flag VUS that may be pathogenic to facilitate a genetic diagnosis but also examine those VUS that are currently misclassified as pathogenic. These insights are also integral given the emerging precision therapy opportunities for individuals with STXBP1-related NDD, including the clinical trial for PBA. Identification of patients with a precise genetic diagnosis is crucial for enrollment in a precision therapy trial. Finally, both our computational and variant effect analyses demonstrate abundance and stability as key features associated with STXBP1 pathogenic missense variants. Coupled with VAMP-seq in the future, this feature will allow us to a-priori define those missense variants that perturb abundance, and, thus, the individuals that may best benefit from PBA or more targeted small molecule chaperones. Finally, although this study focuses on STXBP1, the EpiPred framework is broadly relevant to rare disease genomics. STXBP1 serves as a clinically meaningful proof-of-principle for gene-tailored variant effect prediction, but the same strategy could be adapted to other disease-related genes with sufficient curated variant data. Such extensions could help prioritize missense VUS for functional validation, support variant reclassification, and improve identification of individuals who may benefit from genotype-informed clinical trials across a wider range of Mendelian and neurodevelopmental disorders.