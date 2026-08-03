Protein neddylation as a therapeutic target: challenges and opportunities

Beyond cancer, dysregulated neddylation is emerging as a key pathological promoter in a wide range of nonmalignant diseases in heart and liver as well as immune-related infectious, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases (Figure 2B).

Cardiac development and chemotherapy-induced cardiac injury. Neddylation is essential for heart development and homeostasis, with its components highly expressed in embryonic hearts but declining postnatally (27, 100). Disruption of this pathway, whether through perinatal interference or cardiomyocyte-specific Nae1 deletion, impairs cardiac development and leads to lethal cardiomyopathy in mice (27, 101). In the adult mouse heart, genetic deletion of Rbx2 represses mitophagy, facilitates the accumulation of damaged mitochondria, and perturbs metabolic homeostasis, ultimately triggering dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure (102). In contrast to this requirement for normal development and function, neddylation may be hyperactivated in the setting of cardiotoxicity. MLN4924 has shown therapeutic potential in mitigating doxorubicin-induced cardiotoxicity in mice by preserving mitochondrial function, reducing apoptosis and oxidative stress, and improving contractile performance of cardiomyocytes, while limiting fibrosis (103). Thus, targeting neddylation appears to be a promising strategy for reducing doxorubicin-induced cardiac injury.

Liver diseases. The essential role of neddylation in liver biology is underscored by the finding that liver-specific knockout of Nedd8 or Uba3 in mice results in postnatal lethality accompanied by fatty liver and cellular senescence (45). However, while neddylation is indispensable for normal liver development, its chronic or excessive activation is increasingly recognized as a driver of liver pathology. Indeed, in liver disease states, neddylation is broadly upregulated. For example, both NAE1 expression and global neddylation are elevated during human liver fibrosis, whether it originates from hepatitis B infection or alcohol abuse (104). Mechanistically, neddylation of EphB1 enhances its kinase activity, promoting hepatic stellate cell activation in a mouse model of CCl4-induced fibrosis (105). Neddylation of mitochondrial electron transfer proteins (ETFA and ETFB) protects against fasting-induced steatosis, whereas its dysregulation promotes metabolic dysfunction–associated progression of steatotic liver disease (MASLD) (45). Consistent with this finding, MLN4924 enhances fatty acid oxidation and reduces steatosis in an MASLD mouse model, suggesting therapeutic potential (106). Neddylation also contributes to disease progression through posttranscriptional regulation: modification of SRSF3 at lysine 11 promotes its degradation, which is implicated in the progression of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis and cirrhosis (107). Furthermore, neddylation is dramatically upregulated in acetaminophen-induced liver injury (AILI), a common cause of acute liver failure, and MLN4924 ameliorated hepatic necrosis and promoted liver regeneration in both clinical biopsies and mouse models of AILI, indicating its potential as a novel therapeutic agent for this disease (108). Similarly, DI-1859, an inhibitor of the co-E3 ligase DCN1, protects mice from AILI by causing NRF2 accumulation (109). Collectively, targeting overactivated neddylation could offer a novel therapeutic strategy across liver diseases.

Immune-related infection and inflammatory diseases. Neddylation exerts context-dependent effects on immunity, acting as a double-edged sword that requires precise regulation. In innate immunity, neddylation is essential for antiviral defense. For example, in mouse models, Nedd8 or Ube2m deficiency compromises resistance to viruses including HSV-1 (110, 111). Conversely, neddylation overactivation is detrimental in the setting of bacterial infection, and its inhibition, whether through Ube2m deletion or MLN4924 treatment, curbs excessive inflammation in sepsis models and restores vascular function by preserving RhoA signaling (112, 113). This regulatory role extends to the chronic infection setting. In Staphylococcus aureus biofilm-associated periprosthetic joint infection (PJI), neddylation drives the expansion of immunosuppressive myeloid-derived suppressor cells and M2 macrophages (114); the neddylation inhibitor TAS4464 reverses these effects (114).

Neddylation also drives inflammation via CRL-mediated IκB degradation and NF-κB activation, thus promoting proinflammatory cytokine production (115). In a rat model of diabetic retinopathy, cullin-3 neddylation promotes Nrf2 degradation, exacerbating ROS-induced disruption of blood-retinal barrier, and MLN4924 treatment attenuates retinal damage and inflammation in diabetic rats, highlighting its therapeutic promise (116). In cerebral ischemia, Nae1, Uba3, and Ube2m are upregulated, and MLN4924 treatment reduces neutrophil infiltration and preserves integrity of the blood-brain barrier, thus mitigating brain injury (117). In the same ischemia model, Rbx2 is induced, and injection of a recombinant adenoviral vector expressing human RBX2 protects against brain damage induced by ischemia and reperfusion (118).

In the setting of autoimmune diseases, neddylation regulates pathogenic immune responses. For example, in a murine model of lupus, neddylation promotes double-negative (DN) T cell accumulation, whereas Ube2m deletion or MLN4924 treatment reduces DN T cells and attenuates the disease (119). NAE1 is upregulated in CD4+ T cells from patients with multiple sclerosis, and MLN4924 alleviates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (120). We recently found that deletion of Rbx1 or Ube2m in Tregs causes an early-onset fatal autoimmune disorder in mice, indicating their critical role in Treg fitness (43, 121).

Metabolic diseases. Clinical data show elevated expression of NAE1, NEDD8, and neddylated cullin proteins in individuals with obesity and T2DM, indicating overactivation of the neddylation pathway (46, 122). Mechanistically, neddylation promotes adipogenesis and lipid accumulation by stabilizing PPARγ (48). Our collaborative study further identified that UBE2M promotes TRIM21 neddylation, leading to VHL degradation and subsequent HIF-1α accumulation, driving IL-1β production in macrophages and exacerbating obesity-induced inflammation (50). MLN4924 treatment blocks PPARγ neddylation and reduces high-fat diet–induced obesity in mice (48).

Neurodegenerative disorders. Physiological neddylation supports neuronal function, and its disruption exacerbates neurodegeneration (123). A whole-genome CRISPR screen in a human stem cell model of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) identified neddylation as a modulator of cellular aging and neurodegeneration (124). In hippocampal neurons from patients with AD, NEDD8 mislocalizes to the cytoplasm. NAE1 is involved in amyloid precursor protein processing, and neddylation of presenilin promotes amyloid-β production, a hallmark of AD pathology (125–127). Furthermore, relevant to Parkinson’s disease (PD), neddylation regulates Parkin E3 ligase activity (128), and its dysregulation leads to accumulation of toxic proteins, which contributes to PD pathogenesis (129).