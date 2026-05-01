I would like to begin this address with a story. I was on a quiet flight to Vietnam. The cabin lights were dim. Everyone was wearing a mask. Every so often, a cough would break the silence. Sitting on my left, my mother was silently furious that we were traveling. On my right, my father was reading a newspaper with an image on the front cover of people in hazmat suits and headlines of a virus causing quarantines across Asia. This was 2003, at the end of the first SARS pandemic.

As a child, I was fascinated by how something so small could change the world. For the next few hours on the plane, I imagined myself inside one of those hazmat suits, fighting against the pandemic. Once we landed and the cabin doors opened, the humid air rushed in, palm trees in sight, and I promptly forgot all about this daydream.

Seventeen years later, in May 2020, history repeated itself. I had just taken US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Step 1 during the COVID-19 lockdowns and was preparing to transition to PhD training in a flu lab. My new PhD mentor began a Zoom call by saying, “There’s a new virus. Any interest in working on it?” That was my chance to follow a childhood spark that I had, until then, forgotten. For the next four years, I studied the evolution, transmission, and clinical impacts of a novel pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2.

In hindsight, the stories that we tell, on stage or in our publications, are always more polished than the actual journey, and in fact, the path is rarely linear. I reflect on my own winding journey to becoming a physician-scientist, how it parallels the growth of the APSA, and how our paths merged as we celebrate the APSA’s 20th Annual Meeting.