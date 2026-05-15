New and emerging therapies in type 1 diabetes mellitus

Given the inaccessibility of β cells, many insights into the mechanisms of T1D have been derived from studies involving human islets and pancreata from organ donors with T1D and autoantibodies, β cell lines, and murine models of the disease. An important caveat of murine studies is that significant architectural and functional differences exist between human and mouse islets and between affected individuals and models of T1D (29). In NOD mice, the most widely used preclinical model for studies of spontaneous autoimmune diabetes, insulitis is robust, with a dominance of CD4+ T cells. In contrast, insulitis in donated T1D human organs, which have been made available by programs like the Network for Pancreatic Organ Donors with Diabetes and the Human Islet Research Network, is modest and dominated by CD8+ T cells, but variable between islets in the same pancreas, with variable contributions from other immune cell populations. β Cell loss is not uniform across the pancreas. At diagnosis, insulin-containing islets are found, particularly in individuals diagnosed later in life, and the extent of β cell loss may not correlate with metabolic severity (30, 31). In addition to classical islets, recent analyses of human pancreata show preferential loss of small insulin-containing “endocrine objects” that represent most of the pancreatic endocrine area in early life (32). The observation that clinical onset of T1D does not mark the end of β cell function, but is rather a transition point along a continuum of β cell decline, forms a core justification for the use of disease-modifying therapies aimed at preserving C-peptide. Indeed, the persistence of C-peptide in long-duration T1D is linked with reduced glycemic variability, improved glucose control, and a reduced risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-associated complications (33–36).

Single-cell studies enabling integrated analysis of the transcriptome, epigenome, proteome, and cellular phenotypes of tissues from human organ donors support a model of tissue–immune cell interactions in which β cell–intrinsic stress within the endocrine pancreas and maladaptive immune responses evolve in parallel and reinforce one another over time (37–39). β Cells themselves can enhance the inflammatory environment. They and other islet cells release chemokines (e.g., CXCL10, CCR9) and cytokines (TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-6, IL-1β) that recruit and license inflammatory cells. These inflammatory cytokines can also enhance the presentation of antigens, leading to the generation and presentation of neoantigens. Hybrid peptides, in which C-peptide is joined with other β cellular proteins, represent one example of a neoantigen (40, 41). In addition, posttranslational modifications of glucokinase and other β cell constituents are recognized by autoantibodies and T cells from patients (42, 43). Several cellular stress pathways in the β cell are thought to contribute to this feed-forward cycle. Owing to their exceptionally high secretory burden, β cells are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in ER function (44, 45). Perturbations in protein synthesis, folding, and degradation impair insulin secretion and β cell survival and expand the pool of peptides available for immune recognition. In addition, senescent β cells can release proinflammatory cytokines that are chemoattractant and create novel antigenic peptides. Preclinical studies suggest senolytics or senomorphics that can prevent the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) may have efficacy in preventing disease in NOD mice (46). Since these neoantigens are formed through activation of cell-intrinsic stress pathways and are not expressed in the thymus or bone marrow, central T and B cell tolerance to them is not acquired during immune cell development.

Antigen presentation by islet cells is also enhanced. There is increased expression of HLA class I and II molecules in insulin-containing islets from patients, which is closely linked with proinflammatory cytokine signaling in β cells (47–49).

Collectively, these observations describe a feed-forward cycle in which metabolic stressors may lead to the creation and presentation of neoantigens, and the inflammatory mediators they produce recruit immune cells to the site. In this scenario, immune cells are responders to the products of distressed β cells, rather than initiators, but the immune cells cause further β cell dysfunction, cellular stress, and even killing, which increase metabolic demand on.

Efforts to modulate β cell stress have been explored in preclinical models, and a few notable examples have translated into human clinical trials (Figure 2). Taurourso-deoxycholic acid (TUDCA) is a bile acid and chemical chaperone that reduces β cell ER stress and diabetes development in NOD mice (45). A clinical trial of TUDCA for the treatment of individuals with recent-onset stage 3 T1D has been completed, but the results of this study have not been reported (NCT02218619). Inositol-requiring transmembrane kinase/endoribonuclease 1α (IRE1α) is a bifunctional kinase/endoribonuclease that promotes adaptive unfolded protein response signaling under manageable ER stress but shifts toward proapoptotic signaling when stress is sustained or excessive. Imatinib is an FDA-approved abelson murine leukemia viral oncogene homolog (Abl) kinase inhibitor that was shown to reduce β cell ER stress and apoptosis in preclinical models by antagonizing cellular-Abl–IRE1α interactions, thereby limiting IRE1α hyperactivation (50). A clinical trial showed that 26 weeks of imatinib treatment improved C-peptide in adults with recent-onset stage 3 T1D (51) during drug administration, but the effect was not sustained out to 24 months, suggesting that ongoing treatment may be required (51). In addition, 71% of drug-treated participants had a grade-2 severity or worse adverse event compared with 59% of 22 participants who received placebo. Efforts to identify more specific modulators of IRE1α activity for use in T1D and other inflammatory diseases are underway (52).

Figure 2 β Cell stress pathways and therapeutic targets in T1D. β Cell–intrinsic stress responses, including ER stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, dysregulated calcium handling, and cellular senescence, converge to activate inflammatory and stress-responsive gene programs and promote neoantigen generation, upregulation of MHC class I molecules, and secretion of chemokines and cytokines that enhance immune recognition and recruitment. Stress-induced signaling further reinforces activated immune responses, creating a feed-forward cycle of β cell dysfunction and immunogenicity. Multiple therapeutic strategies target distinct nodes within this network, including modulators of ER stress (TUDCA, imatinib, DFMO); verapamil, which targets calcium signaling, mitochondrial dysfunction, and TXNIP activation; and senolytics/senomorphics, which target senescence-associated pathways, including SASPs. JAK/TYK2 inhibitors modulate β cell stress and immune activation, highlighting a unique opportunity for interventions that jointly preserve β cell function and dampen immune responses.

Verapamil is an L-type calcium channel blocker shown in preclinical models to reduce β cell intracellular calcium overload (53). Verapamil blocks the expression of thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP), thus preventing TXNIP-mediated inhibition of the antioxidant thioredoxin, which drives NLRP3 inflammasome activation and oxidative stress–associated apoptosis (54, 55). Verapamil has been tested in three clinical trials, with modest yet positive effects on C-peptide in two of the trials. Positive effects were seen in a small trial involving adults with recent-onset stage 3 T1D and in the Hybrid Closed Loop Therapy and Verapamil for Beta Cell Preservation in New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes (CLVer) study that enrolled 88 children and adolescents (aged 8–17 years) with recent-onset T1D (56, 57). However, early analysis from the VERA-T1D study performed within the INNODIA Network failed to show a significant benefit of the drug in 136 adults with recent-onset T1D (58). Other clinical parameters were not improved in the CLVer or VERA-T1D trials. Across these studies, verapamil has been generally well tolerated, suggesting the feasibility of combining the drug with immunomodulatory agents to exert dual-immune and β cell effects. Interestingly, recent preclinical data described effects of verapamil on the immune system, suggesting a potentially complex mechanism of action (54). In addition, the lack of a circulating pharmacodynamic signal of TXNIP inhibition has made it challenging to attribute the beneficial effects of verapamil solely to a change in β cell health and/or stress. Nonetheless, WAVE-T1D is a multicenter clinical trial to be initiated in 2026 that will test the anti–T cell agent antithymocyte globulin (ATG) in combination with either verapamil or the TNF-α inhibitor adalimumab (NCT07061574).

Polyamine biosynthesis is linked with ER stress and inflammatory signaling in β cells (59). Difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) is an irreversible inhibitor of ornithine decarboxylase and the rate-limiting enzyme in polyamine synthesis that is FDA approved for high-risk neuroblastoma and African sleeping sickness. In preclinical models, DFMO reduces β cell ER stress and delays disease onset when administered early, and genetic deletion of ornithine decarboxylase is protective against chemically induced T1D (60, 61). Building on these findings, DFMO, which has an established safety profile in humans, was tested in a dose-ascending study and found to be safe, with positive effects on C-peptide at higher doses (60). Currently, a fully powered phase II trial is being performed in adults and children with recent-onset stage 3 T1D (NCT05594563).

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) have been evaluated in T1D as adjunctive therapies to lower hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) because of their ability to increase insulin secretion in individuals with residual β cell function. Furthermore, because obesity is increasingly common in people with T1D, there has been interest in the adjunctive use of GLP-1RAs for their effects on weight and satiety. Indeed, clinical trials have shown positive effects on weight, insulin use, HbA1c, and glycemic variability in established T1D (62, 63). Three studies showed benefits of liraglutide or exenatide for patients with established T1D who had residual β cell function but increased rates of hypo-glycemia (64–66).

It is unclear whether GLP-1RAs modulate β cell stress and immunogenicity. Notably, a randomized clinical trial combining IL-21 pathway blockade with liraglutide demonstrated preservation of C-peptide in adults with recent-onset T1D with combination therapy (67). At the end of active treatment, the beneficial effects of combination therapy were greater than those observed with IL-21 or liraglutide alone, suggesting synergy. However, after drug withdrawal, the effects on C-peptide waned. Interestingly, the long-term effects on C-peptide were worse with liraglutide alone compared with the placebo, raising the possibility that driving insulin secretion in the peridiagnostic period could be associated with enhanced immunogenicity or even β cell exhaustion, a possibility that needs to be tested in future studies. In this regard, the “accelerator hypothesis” suggests that obesity could drive the development of islet autoimmunity and T1D in some at-risk populations (68, 69), and, therefore, agents such as GLP-1RAs, which can improve obesity, warrant further investigation in this setting.