Evolution of clonal hematopoiesis during cancer treatment and its impact on outcomes

Sex as a biological variable. This study exclusively included breast tumor samples from female patients (n = 171), consistent with the predominance of breast cancer in women. As such, sex was not evaluated as a biological variable, and the generalizability of these findings to male breast cancer remains unknown.

Patient population, inclusion criteria, and clinical parameters. Clinical data and samples used for this study were collected between January 1, 1994, and July 31, 2021. Patients were eligible for inclusion if they had a primary breast cancer diagnosis and serial peripheral blood samples available in the Moffitt Cancer Center’s institutional biorepository that could be used for DNA extraction and CH detection, including 1 sample collected before the start of any cancer treatment and 1 sample collected after the first therapy given for breast cancer. Specifically, the pretreatment sample needed to be collected within 1 year prior to the start of treatment or a maximum of 5 days after the start of treatment for patients given chemotherapy or hormone therapy. Patients treated with radiation needed to have a sample collected within 1 year before the radiation start date. For patients treated with chemotherapy, the first sequential sample needed to be collected after the chemotherapy stop date, within 1 year of the start date and before any radiation treatment. For patients treated with radiation, the first sequential sample needed to be taken at least 100 days after radiation, within 1 year of the start of radiation and before any chemotherapy treatment. For patients treated with hormone therapy, the first sequential sample had to be collected within 1 year, but at least 85 days (the average duration of chemotherapy), after the start date of hormone therapy and before any exposure to chemotherapy or radiation. For patients meeting these inclusion criteria, all other serial sampling time points available in the institutional biorepository, including during treatment and after the post-treatment sampling times, were included.

Patients’ cumulative exposure to chemotherapy drugs and radiation during the observation period was calculated following the approach by Bolton et al. (15), derived from the Late Effects Study Group 1 (53). For each patient, the cumulative dose per kilogram for each drug received during the observation period was calculated, converted into tertile-based scores, and summed within drug classes. Radiation dose tertiles were calculated using the cumulative radiation dose during the observation period in 2 Gy per fraction (EQD 2 ), using an α/β of 4 Gy (54). These class-level scores were then divided into tertiles to categorize overall exposure across the cohort. Of note, cumulative radiation exposure was largely similar across the population (EQD 2 median, IQR).

DNA extraction and hybrid-capture, error-corrected sequencing. DNA was extracted using the Autopure LS automated DNA extractor (QIAGEN) and quantified using Qubit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Molecular data generation was conducted in collaboration with the Moffitt Molecular Genomics Core. DNA libraries were constructed using a custom-designed SureSelectXTHS2 kit (Agilent Technologies), which optimally captured whole exons of 81 hematopoietic disorder–related genes, including single nucleotide mutations and small indels. Libraries were sequenced on a NextSeq 2000 sequencer (Illumina), per the manufacturer’s recommendations, with a goal of achieving an average depth of coverage of greater than 5,000×.

Bioinformatics analysis and somatic variant calling. Sequencing reads were aligned to a corrected human genome (GRCh38) reference (55) using the BWA-MEM algorithm (56). Consensus variant calling from reads with the same unique molecular identifiers was done using fgbio version 2.2.1 (57). Somatic variant calling was performed using Genome Analysis Toolkit best practices and Mutect2 (58). Additional statistical support for the detection of variants in individual samples was obtained using a β-binomial model for allele-specific sequencing noise (FDR <1 × 10–4) (59). Variants were filtered and annotated using BCFtools (60). Insertions and deletions were called by 2 indel callers, Mutect2 and Lofreq (61), and were only retained if the VAF was 0.02 or higher. Variants that occurred in greater than one-tenth of the samples were considered sequencing artifacts and were removed. Quality control filters included a strand OR of less than 3, a quality score of greater than 6.3, an observation of each variant at least once on the forward and reverse reads, and a masking of the repetitive regions of the genome as defined by the DUST algorithm (62) plus a region with low complexity in KMT2D (c. 1659–2544) linked to unreliable calling. All analyses in this study were performed using the full set of detected CH mutations (VAF >0.01%); the term CHIP (VAF ≥2%) is used only in analyses specifically restricted to clinically defined CHIP-level mutations.

Germline variants were removed using publicly available reference populations (i.e., variants observed in noncancer populations at a prevalence of >0.005 and with a VAF of >0.25) (63, 64). The high sequencing depth in this study yielded very small CIs of less than 0.5% for measuring VAF; therefore, germline variants that are expected to be present at 50% allele frequency were robustly identified (65); however, to ensure removal of private germline variants, we excluded variants with a VAF of greater than 40% detected in each patient’s serial samples. To filter for likely functional somatic variants, only mutations or indels located in exonic regions were considered CH mutations. Germline SNP loci heatmaps were used to confirm correct sample pairing within patients. Chart review confirmed nontumor cell origin of TP53 CH mutations and distinction from TP53 mutations detected by prior sequencing of tumor specimens.

External validation cohorts. The mutational and clinical data for the DFCI and MSKCC cohorts were obtained through data transfer agreements between the institutions or from their respective publications (5, 22) and were reviewed to match the patient selection and variant calling criteria in the discovery cohort. In particular, downstream analyses were limited to cases with CH VAFs measured before and after cancer treatment and those with exonic variants curated by Vlasschaert et al. (66).

Clonal selection of CH driver genes. Genes with driver CH mutations were expected to show a higher number of loss-of-function nonsense or hotspot missense mutations compared with the expected distribution under neutral selection. χ2 Statistics were used to compare the observed to expected mutations counts, and lower and upper 95% binomial-approximated CIs were calculated to assess uncertainty for excess of nonsense, missense, and synonymous mutations.

Calculating standardized CH VAF change per time. VAFs were quantified across serial samples, and Z statistics were used to measure temporal mutation- and gene-specific VAF changes. Changes in CH allele frequencies for mutation j in patient i were normalized and defined by , where t 1 and t 2 were collection time points, and was a 2-proportion Z test. Across all analyses, the mean and standard error in the distributions of VAF changes were used to calculate a standardized VAF change per unit time and its CIs for specific treatments and genes (per treatment modality).

In more detail, a 2-proportion Z test was used to compare CH VAFs between time points, accounting for differences in sequencing depths. The Z statistic was calculated on the basis of the VAFs (f 1 and f 2 ) and total sequencing depths (D 1 and D 2 ) measured in serial samples, following

(Equation 1)

with

(Equation 2)

The pooled allele frequency f is bounded within [0,1] and represents a weighted average of 2 proportions. In this context, the null hypothesis is that standardized CH VAFs do not change during treatment, and as such, H 0 :f 1 = f 2 . Since sequencing depths differ in each VAF measurement, this Z statistic reflects the changes in VAFs relative to sampling noise beyond just the raw measurement. For example, a small VAF change at very high depth leads to a large Z, and a large VAF change at low depth results in a small Z, driven by statistical certainty and not the VAF change magnitude alone.

The 95% CIs for standardized VAF change estimates were calculated using CIs for at α = 1.96. The standard deviation of the Z statistics is given by

(Equation 3)

which for the fixed allele frequencies f 1 and f 2 , converges to zero as sequencing depths D 1 and D 2 increase and the term

(Equation 4)

converges to zero. Finally, since

(Equation 5)

any non-zero allele frequency difference yields increasingly large Z values with increasing depths. Thus, this metric reflects statistical confidence in VAF change and is depth-aware by definition.

Therefore, the resulting Z statistic, normalized by elapsed time, was used to define a metric to calculate statistical confidence for changes in CH VAFs while considering sampling variance. As detailed above, this Z statistic scales with sequencing depth, and therefore represents a significance-weighted, time-normalized statistical measure of change in VAF that incorporates uncertainty arising from finite sampling. It should be noted that this metric cannot be interpreted as a direct estimate of biological growth rate or selective advantage.

Therapeutic bottleneck and evolutionary fitness likelihood calculation. A binomial sampling model was applied to estimate effective hematopoietic cell population size and CH fitness likelihood during treatment. To estimate the effective allelic population size, it was assumed that CH mutations were clonally independent and that VAFs were representative of single CH clones. If n i mutated alleles harbored a specific variant at time point 1, the probability of observing m i mutated alleles with the same variant at time point 2 would be described by binomial sampling

(Equation 6)

with bottleneck size N. For the s number of CH variants shared between any 2 time points, the maximum likelihood estimate for N, describing the lower bound on effective bottleneck population size was equal to

(Equation 7)

with KL representing the Kullback-Leibler divergence, and f 1 and f 2 as measured VAFs at time points 1 and 2, respectively. The maximum likelihood–estimated variance of N eff was then equal to .

Using patient-specific effective allelic population size (N eff ) estimates, the probability of observing a post-treatment VAF (f 2 ) given an initial pretreatment VAF (f 1 ) under neutral drift was modeled using a binomial sampling process:

(Equation 8)

This represents the likelihood that the observed allele frequency change can be explained by stochastic genetic drift alone following a treatment-induced population bottleneck. The evolutionary fitness likelihood for each mutation was then defined as the negative base 10 logarithm of this probability: L = –log 10 (P(f 2 |f 1 ,N eff )). Operational classification of selection was defined as follows: neutral: L ≤ 5 (VAF change consistent with drift); positive selection: L > 5 and f 2 > f 1 ; negative selection: L > 5 and f 2 < f 1 . Thus, selection reflects statistically unlikely deviation from neutral drift expectations rather than raw VAF change alone.

Depth sensitivity analysis. The observed VAF was derived from finite read depth and thus subject to sampling noise, and the high sequencing depth in our dataset (mean >5,000× per mutation) ensured that the binomial sampling variance was small relative to the observed differences in allele frequency. Therefore, treating the observed VAF as an exact probability provided a close approximation to the true underlying frequency. Any residual sampling noise would tend to bias the effective population size (N eff ) estimates downward, making our estimates conservative. Furthermore, since read depths were comparable across mutations and patients, the relative differences in N eff between clones and individuals remained valid, supporting the conclusions drawn from our analysis. To quantify these expectations, we calculated the CI of N eff on the basis of the propagation of uncertainty in measuring VAFs as a function of sequencing depth.

Sampling variance for CH VAFs. Observed VAFs are affected by sequencing sampling noise. For a sequencing depth of D, the sampling variance of allele frequencies p i and q i are approximated by a binomial model:

(Equation 9)

Since the frequency of the WT clone is equal to 1 minus the sum of CH VAFs, the variance in WT frequency is equal to the sum of variances in CH VAFs. Thus, the uncertainty in N eff depends on sequencing depth through the uncertainty in measured allele frequencies.

Propagation of Uncertainty for N eff . Effective population size N eff can be estimated with

(Equation 10)

where

(Equation 11)

where s is the number of CH and WT clones, and q and p are their pre- and post-treatment allele frequencies, respectively. To estimate the uncertainty of N eff , a first-order error propagation was applied where the variance of was approximately equal to

(Equation 12)

The derivatives followed from the dependence of N eff on the KL divergence:

(Equation 13)

so that

(Equation 14)

for x ∈ {p i ,q i }. The derivatives of the KL divergence are

(Equation 15)

Substituting these derivatives into the propagation formula yields an analytical approximation of the variance of N eff as a function of sequencing depth. CIs for N eff could then be approximated using , where 95% CIs equal to .

To evaluate the effect of sequencing depth on the precision of the N eff estimator, the above propagation was evaluated across a range of sequencing depths 200× to 6,000×. For each patient in our cohort, we downsampled the sequencing depths and, for each depth, calculated the sampling variance for measured CH VAFs according to the model above, yielding depth-dependent CIs for N eff . As expected, the coefficient of variance calculated across the cohort for all patients showed a reduction of error in estimating N eff at higher depths (Supplemental Figure 10).

Clonal independence sensitivity analysis. In estimating the N eff , it was assumed that each CH mutation marked an independent clone. While this assumption is supported by the low biological plausibility of sequential CH-driving mutations arising within the same cell as discussed in Marzban et al. (67), nested or co-occurring clones may occur as predicted by Watson et al. (10). To assess the effect of nested clones on N eff estimation, all analyses were repeated, assuming that all detected CH variants were nested in the largest clone, representing the most restrictive scenario. This analysis showed that the differences in N eff across treatment groups, as well as CH mutational dynamics, remained consistent with our original analyses (Supplemental Figure 10).

Statistical and clinical association analyses. Statistical significance between groups was assessed using exact tests, χ2 tests, log-rank tests, or nonparametric rank-sum tests, as indicated. The Benjamini-Hochberg FDR method was applied to adjust for multiple hypotheses testing. Clinical associations were evaluated using multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models assessing OS and PFS. Models included age, cancer stage, and ER, PR, and HER2 status as covariates. Because CH selection status was defined using post-baseline measurements (with baseline defined as the treatment start date), potential concerns about immortal time bias were addressed by landmark analyses at 12 and 18 months, as well as a time-dependent Cox model incorporating patient-specific sample collection time points. Given the limited number of covariates relative to the number of events, the models fell within commonly accepted ranges for events per variable (≥10 events per variable), reducing the likelihood of substantial overfitting. Statistical analysis and data visualizations were performed using the following packages in R: surminer, survival (survival analyses), and ggplot2 (plotting). Maftools (68) was used for generating oncoplot and lollipop figures, and EvoFreq (69) was used to visualize the evolutionary models.

Study approval. Patients for this study were consented to the Moffitt Cancer Center’s Total Cancer Care Protocol, an IRB-approved institutional biorepository (MCC#14690; Advarra IRB Pro00014441) (70). Use of biobanked patient samples for genetic data generation for this study was approved under a release protocol (MCC#21545, Advarra IRB Pro00058968).

Data availability. Raw sequencing data on peripheral blood from the discovery cohort (n = 171 patients) were deposited in the dbGaP repository (phs004283.v1.p1). All data used in the figures and throughout the manuscript are provided in the Supporting Data Values file and Supplemental Tables.

Code availability. All code to reproduce and calculate the evolutionary fitness and selection pressure strength is available on GitHub at https://github.com/marabzadeh/EchoCH