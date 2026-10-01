METTL1-mediated m7G modification of valine tRNAs drives metabolic adaptation in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cells

METTL1 is amplified and overexpressed in PDAC tissues. m7G modification is catalyzed by a heterodimeric methyltransferase complex comprising METTL1 and WDR4, in which METTL1 serves as the catalytic subunit harboring the S-adenosylmethionine–binding (SAM-binding) domain responsible for m7G methyl group transfer at position 46 of the target tRNAs, while WDR4 functions as a structural cofactor that stabilizes METTL1 and facilitates substrate tRNA recognition (11). METTL1 resides within the 12q13–14 chromosomal region, which is frequently amplified across multiple cancer types (20). Examination of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) showed that METTL1 is amplified in 11.73% of pancreatic cancer patients and is commonly amplified in other tumor types (Figure 1A). To assess the potential role of METTL1 in pancreatic cancer, we first examined its expression using publicly available transcriptomic datasets, including PDAC tissues from TCGA database and normal pancreatic tissues from the Genotype Tissue Expression (GTEx) database. We observed that METTL1 expression was markedly higher in PDAC tissues than in normal pancreatic tissues (Figure 1B, P < 0.001). Consistent with elevated METTL1 expression, WDR4 expression was also upregulated in PDAC tissues (Figure 1C, P < 0.001). In addition, Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed that patients with higher METTL1 or WDR4 expression had worse disease-free survival (DFS) (Figure 1D, P = 0.0398; Figure 1E, P = 0.0256). Subsequently, we performed quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) to detect mRNA expression of METTL1 and WDR4 in an independent cohort of 40 paired PDAC and adjacent nontumor (AN) tissue specimens from the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204312DS1). Higher mRNA expression of METTL1 and WDR4 was observed in PDAC tissues compared with the AN tissues (Figure 1, F and G), suggesting a potential dysregulation of m7G modification in PDAC pathogenesis. Western blotting further confirmed the increased METTL1 protein expression in patient-derived PDAC tissues compared with AN tissues (Figure 1H). To further examine the protein levels of METTL1 and WDR4, we evaluated IHC staining for protein expression available on the Human Protein Atlas (HPA) portal (https://www.proteinatlas.org/). Consistent with the RNA expression pattern, the staining results revealed increased METTL1 and WDR4 protein expression in the tumor tissues compared with normal pancreatic tissues (Figure 1I). Taken together, these cancer genetics and expression analyses implicate that METTL1 is amplified and aberrantly upregulated in PDAC tissues, suggesting its potential clinical significance in PDAC.

Figure 1 METTL1 is elevated in PDAC and correlates with a poor prognosis. (A) Alteration of METTL1 in human cancers from TCGA (CBioPortal). (B and C) Relative mRNA expression of METTL1 (B) and WDR4 (C) in pancreatic cancer and normal pancreatic tissues from TCGA and the GTEx databases. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Kaplan-Meier disease-free survival (DFS) analysis of PDAC patients with low or high METTL1 expression from TCGA database. Patients were divided into high and low expression groups using the median expression value as the cutoff. P = 0.0398, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (E) Kaplan-Meier DFS analysis of PDAC patients with low or high expression of WDR4 from TCGA database. Patients were divided into high and low expression groups using the median expression value as the cutoff. P = 0.0256, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (F and G) Relative mRNA expression levels of METTL1 (F) and WDR4 (G) were evaluated by qRT-PCR in a cohort of 40 paired PDAC and AN tissue specimens. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, paired t test. (H) Western blot analysis of METTL1 protein expression in 10 paired PDAC and AN tissue samples and quantification of relative METTL1 protein levels normalized to α-tubulin. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, paired t test. (I) Representative IHC images showing endogenous METTL1 and WDR4 expression in PDAC and normal pancreatic tissues from The Human Protein Atlas database, with corresponding H scores quantified and presented as bar graphs. Scale bar: 100 μm; original magnification, ×20; insets ×71. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

METTL1 is required for PDAC cell growth, migration, and tumorigenicity. To investigate the biological role of METTL1 in PDAC, we first assessed its expression in the human pancreatic duct epithelial cell line HPDE6c7 and in several pancreatic cancer cell lines (BxPC-3, capan-2, MiaPaCa-2, and PANC-1) using qRT-PCR and Western blotting. Both mRNA and protein levels of METTL1 were elevated in multiple PDAC cell lines compared with HPDE6c7 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Among these, capan-2 and PANC-1 cells showed a modest increase, with the highest expression observed in MiaPaCa-2 and BxPC-3 cells lines. We next knocked out METTL1 in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cell lines using CRISPR/Cas9, and we verified successful deletion by Western blotting (Figure 2A). We performed 3-[4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl]-2,5 diphenyl tetrazolium bromide (MTT) and colony formation assays to investigate the role of METTL1 in regulating PDAC cell survival. The results showed that METTL1 deletion led to potent inhibition of cell growth (Figure 2, B and C) and a substantial suppression of colony formation (Figure 2D) in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. Next, we examined the effect of METTL1 KO on PDAC cell migration. The wound-healing assay demonstrated that there were fewer migrated cells across the baseline in the METTL1-KO cells than in control cells after 24 hours (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 METTL1 promotes PDAC cell growth, migration, and tumorigenicity. (A) METTL1-KO efficacy in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 Cas9 single clones. (B–D) Detection of proliferative activity by MTT assay (B and C) and colony formation assay (D) in control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B and C) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (D). (E) Detection of migration activity by wound-healing assay of BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells at 0 hours and 24 hours in the control and METTL1-KO groups. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) Images of mice and s.c. xenograft tumors derived from MiaPaCa-2 control and METTL1-KO cells (n = 5 mice per group). (G and H) Tumor growth curves (G) and tumor weights (H) for nude mice injected with MiaPaCa-2 control or METTL1-KO cells. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA (G) and 2-tailed, unpaired t test (H). (I) Representative IHC images of H&E, METTL1, and Ki67 staining of dissected xenograft tumor tissues and quantification of the percentage of Ki67+ cells (n = 5 tumors per group). Original magnification, ×200 and ×400. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To determine whether elevated METTL1 expression is sufficient to promote malignant phenotypes, we induced transient overexpression of WT METTL1 (OE-METTL1WT) or a catalytically inactive mutant (OE-METTL1MUT) in capan-2 cells. Overexpression of METTL1WT markedly increased cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) and migratory capacity (Supplemental Figure 1E) compared with empty vector controls (OE-NC), whereas METTL1MUT had no apparent effect. These gain-of-function results indicate that METTL1 promotes PDAC cell proliferation and migration in a methyltransferase activity–dependent manner.

We next tested the requirement for METTL1 in tumor formation in vivo by performing mouse xenograft experiments and measuring tumor growth after s.c. transplantation into nude mice. To summarize, we s.c. injected 1 × 107 MiaPaCa-2 cells into nude mice, either with METTL1-KO (n = 5) or a non-targeting control single-guide RNA (sgNC) control (n = 5) (Figure 2F). The results showed that both tumor volume and weight in the METTL1-KO group were markedly lower than those in the control group (Figure 2, G and H). IHC assays further confirmed that the percentage of Ki67+ nuclei was substantially lower in the METTL1-KO group than in the control group (Figure 2I). Overall, our data show an important role of METTL1 in controlling PDAC cell growth, migration, and oncogenicity.

METTL1 depletion leads to decreased levels of m7G-modified valine tRNAs and translation defects. To understand the molecular mechanism underlying the cell growth defects in METTL1-KO cells, we measured m7G levels in METTL1-KO samples compared with controls using a dot blot assay. We observed a decrease in the overall levels of m7G modification in small RNAs (Figure 3, A–C). Next, we detected alterations in the m7G-modified tRNA subset after METTL1 depletion in PDAC cells (Figure 3D). We validated a decrease in the abundance of the m7G-modified valine tRNAs in METTL1-KO cells compared with control cells, including Val-AAC, Val-CAC, and Val-TAC (Figure 3, E–G). Interestingly, we did not observe a substantial decrease in tRNAi-Met (m7G-modified), suggesting that loss of METTL1 may not induce a global defect in translation initiation (Figure 3H). Besides this, we detected no apparent changes in other tRNA species (Supplemental Figure 2, A–O). To test whether METTL1 is the enzyme responsible for valine tRNA m7G methylation using an antibody-dependent method, we performed a RNA immunoprecipitation–quantitative PCR (RIP-qRT-PCR) assay in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells and observed that candidate tRNAs had marked enrichment in the METTL1 pull-downs relative to the IgG pull-downs (Figure 3, I and J). To further validate this observation, we measured m7G levels in three valine tRNAs from METTL1-KO cells compared with control samples using m7G methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (m7G-MeRIP) followed by qRT-PCR and observed the decrease in methylation signals of Val-AAC, Val-CAC, and Val-TAC after loss of METTL1 in PDAC cells (Figure 3, K and L). RNA modification can regulate tRNA structure stability and maintain a healthy tRNA pool (21). To investigate the mechanism by which METTL1 regulates valine tRNA expression, we performed RNA decay assays to detect the stability of valine tRNAs. We found that the half-lives of 3 valine tRNAs were markedly reduced in METTL1-KO cells compared with control cells (Figure 3, M–O). To further investigate the role of METTL1’s methyltransferase activity in regulating valine tRNAs, we reintroduced METTL1WT and METTL1MUT into METTL1-KO cells. The results showed that METTL1 deficiency substantially downregulated the expression levels of Val-AAC (Supplemental Figure 3, A and D), Val-CAC (Supplemental Figure 3, B and E), and Val-TAC (Supplemental Figure 3, C and F) in PDAC cells, and overexpression of METTL1WT, but not METTL1MUT, restored valine tRNA levels, confirming the requirement of METTL1 methyltransferase activity for regulation of tRNAs. Taken together, these data indicate that loss of METTL1 led to reduced m7G modification of valine tRNAs and decreased the stability of hypomodified tRNAs.

Figure 3 METTL1 depletion reduces the levels of m7G-modified valine tRNAs by destabilizing them. (A) Dot blot analysis of global m7G RNA modification levels in control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. (B and C) Densitometric quantification of m7G dot blot signals normalized to input RNA at each concentration in BxPC-3 (B) and MiaPaCa-2 (C) cells. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Subset of m7G-modified tRNAs identified in human cells. (E–H) Relative expression of candidate tRNAs, Val-AAC (E), Val-CAC (F), Val-TAC (G), and Met-CAT (H) in control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells by qRT-PCR. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (I and J) RIP assays with anti-METTL1 antibody or IgG control followed by qRT-PCR to detect valine tRNA enrichment in BxPC-3 (I) and MiaPaCa-2 (J) cells. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (K and L) The m7G modification of valine tRNAs was detected in the control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 (K) and MiaPaCa-2 (L) cells through MeRIP-qRT-PCR using an anti-m7G antibody. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (M–O) Relative expression of candidate tRNAs, Val-AAC (M), Val-CAC (N), and Val-TAC (O) by qRT-PCR in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 control and METTL1-KO cells treated with 5 μg/mL actinomycin D for the indicated durations. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Valine tRNAs are upregulated in PDAC and are necessary for cancer cell growth and migration. Alterations in tRNA expression are presumed to accommodate proteome requirements and to support tumor progression and metastasis (22). To assess the potential role of valine tRNAs in PDAC, we examined the expression of Val-AAC, Val-CAC, and Val-TAC in an independent cohort consisting of 32 pairs of PDAC and AN frozen tissue specimens obtained from the Medical College of Wisconsin, USA. The results revealed an apparent increase in the levels of 3 valine tRNAs in PDAC tissues compared with AN tissues (Figure 4A). Pearson correlation analysis demonstrated a marked positive correlation between METTL1 and Val-AAC (r = 0.6296, P = 0.0001), Val-CAC (r = 0.5535, P = 0.0012), and Val-TAC (r = 0.7491, P < 0.0001) in a clinical cohort of 32 PDAC cases (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Valine tRNAs are upregulated in PDAC and are necessary for cancer cell growth and migration. (A) The relative expression of valine tRNAs was evaluated by qRT-PCR in a cohort of 32 paired PDAC and AN tissue specimens. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired t test. (B) Pearson correlation analysis of METTL1 and valine tRNA expression levels. (C) The relative expression of candidate tRNAs was determined by qRT-PCR in control and valine tRNA–KD groups of BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (D and E) Detection of proliferative activity by MTT assay (D) and colony formation assay (E) in control and valine tRNA–KD groups of BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (D) and 1-way ANOVA (E) followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Detection of migration activity by wound-healing assay in control and valine tRNA–KD group of BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells at 0 and 24 hours. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Original magnification, ×1 (E), ×6.3 (F). All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Consistent with these findings in clinical samples, all 3 valine tRNAs were markedly elevated in PDAC cell lines compared with HPDE6c7 cells, with the highest expression observed in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, G–I), further supporting the upregulation of valine tRNAs as a characteristic feature of malignant PDAC. To assess the functional contribution of valine tRNAs to PDAC survival and metastasis, we further generated stable shRNA–mediated KD of valine tRNAs in PDAC cell lines (Figure 4C). Results from MTT and colony formation assays showed that KD of valine tRNAs resulted in potent inhibition of cell growth (Figure 4D) and substantially reduced colony formation (Figure 4E) in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. Next, we examined the effect of valine tRNAs on PDAC cell migration. The wound-healing assay demonstrated that there were fewer migrated cells across the baseline in the valine tRNA-deficient cells than in control cells after 24 hours (Figure 4F). Taken together, these analyses highlight valine tRNAs as possible mediators of the oncogenic effects of METTL1 in PDAC.

METTL1 depletion leads to valine codon–biased mRNA translational changes. Cancer cells selectively promote the translation of specific oncogenic transcripts to facilitate cancer survival and progression (23). Considering the changes in tRNA abundance upon METTL1 depletion, we reasoned that this could affect mRNA translation. Therefore, we first assessed the effect of METTL1 depletion on global mRNA translation and protein synthesis by monitoring puromycin incorporation into nascent peptides in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. In line with our observation of no apparent changes in tRNAi-Met, METTL1 depletion did not substantially alter global protein synthesis in PDAC cells (Figure 5A). We next considered the possibility that METTL1 loss affects the translation of specific mRNAs that regulate oncogenic transformation. To investigate this possibility, we performed polysome profiling experiments to evaluate codon usage and relative translation efficiencies (TEs) in PDAC cells depleted or not of METTL1 (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). This analysis revealed greater than 1.5-fold changes (FCs) in the TEs of numerous mRNAs in METTL1-KO cells compared with control cells (BxPC-3: 3,776; MiaPaCa-2: 1,314). Among these, 223 mRNAs showed consistently decreased TEs in both BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 METTL1-KO cells (Figure 5D). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis based on the METTL1-dependent genes with reduced TE identified enrichment of pathways mainly related to translation, including “ribosomal large subunit assembly,” “ribosomal large subunit biogenesis,” “positive regulation of ribosome,” “cytosolic ribosome,” and “mitochondrial ribosome.” In addition, both GO and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses identified pathways related to OXPHOS, including OXPHOS uncoupler activity and NADH dehydrogenase (ubiquinone) activity (Figure 5, E and F), suggesting that METTL1 can regulate mitochondrial proteostasis.

Figure 5 METTL1 depletion leads to valine codon–biased changes in mRNA translation. (A) Western blotting analysis of global protein synthesis in the control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. (B and C) Ribosome fractionation by sucrose density gradient centrifugation in the control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 (B) and MiaPaCa-2 (C) cells. (D) Scatterplot of TE in METTL1-KO versus control cells (Up). TE was calculated by dividing the polysome-binding signals by the input RNA-seq signals. Venn diagram of overlapping genes with downregulated TE (Down-TE) in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells (down). (E and F) GO (E) and KEGG pathway (F) enrichment analyses of the overlapping genes with downregulated TE in BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells. (G) Scatterplot of codon use changes in differentially translated genes (down vs. all other and down vs. up) in METTL1-KO versus control cells. Valine codons are highlighted in magenta. (H) Comparison of m7G-valine codon usage between TE-down genes versus all other genes. ***P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (I–L) Comparison of individual valine codon usage between TE-down genes versus all other genes. (I) GTA. (J) GTT. (K) GTG. (L) GTC. ***P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To determine whether valine codon usage is systematically altered in translationally downregulated genes, we performed codon usage analysis on principal mRNA coding sequences (CDSs) as defined by annotation of principal and alternative splice isoforms (APPRIS) annotations in GENCODE version 49. Codon frequencies were quantified as counts per 1,000 codons, and log 2 FCs were calculated for TE-down genes relative to TE-up genes (log 2 FC down vs. up) and the genome-wide average (log 2 FC down vs. all). Four-quadrant scatterplot analysis revealed that several m7G-modified valine codons are consistently enriched in TE-down genes compared with both TE-up genes and the global average (Figure 5G and Supplemental Table 4). Consistently, the combined usage of m7G-modified valine codons (GTT + GTA + GTG) was markedly higher in TE-down genes compared with all other genes (Figure 5H). Specifically, GTA and GTT codons were markedly enriched in mRNAs with decreased TE following METTL1-KO (Figure 5, I and J), whereas GTG codon usage showed only a modest change (Figure 5K). This likely reflects the fact that genome-wide averages may underestimate the translational effect on specific subsets of GTG-enriched transcripts. Importantly, GTC — the only valine codon not subject to METTL1-dependent m7G modification — showed no enrichment in TE-down genes, indicating that the observed enrichment pattern was specific to m7G-modified valine codons rather than a general increase in valine codon content (Figure 5L). These findings further support our observation that genes enriched for m7G-modified codons were preferentially translationally downregulated in METTL1-KO cells. In particular, Val-AAC and Val-TAC, which decode GTT and GTA, were responsible for some of the changes in protein synthesis and mitochondrial energetics upon METTL1-KO.

METTL1/valine tRNA depletion leads to altered mitochondrial bioenergetics in PDAC cells. OXPHOS, which occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane, is responsible for generating ATP in mitochondria. Mitochondrial abnormalities lead to altered bioenergetics and tumor pathogenesis. Recent studies have shown that mitochondrial proteins are generally enriched for valine codons, and several of these proteins are translationally downregulated under valine-restricted conditions (24). Function enrichment analyses of our polysome profiling data revealed that METTL1-dependent genes with decreased TE were enriched in OXPHOS-related processes. Next, we performed ribosome fractionation to analyze the distribution of these OXPHOS-associated mRNAs in the untranslated and translated pools. The results showed that mRNAs encoding ATP5H, NDUFC1, and NDUFV2, core subunits of the electron transport chain (ETC), exhibited substantially reduced translation in METTL1-KO cells (Figure 6, A–C). In addition, mRNAs encoding SLC25A4 and UCP2, key regulators of OXPHOS uncoupling, also displayed markedly reduced translation upon METTL1 loss (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 METTL1/valine tRNA depletion impairs mitochondrial bioenergetics in PDAC cells. (A–E) Distribution of ATP5H (A), NDUFC1 (B), NDUFV2 (C), SLC25A4 (D), and UCP2 (E) mRNAs across ribosome fractions (free RNA/RNP, 40S/60S/80S, light polysome, heavy polysome) from sgNC and sgMETTL1 BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells, quantified by qRT-PCR. Bar graphs show the proportion of untranslated and translated fractions. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) Relative protein levels of NDUFV2 and UCP2 in PDAC control and METTL1-KO cells by Western blotting. (G) Relative protein levels of NDUFV2 and UCP2 in PDAC control and valine tRNA–KD cells by Western blotting. (H and I) Oxygen consumption rate in control and METTL1-KO groups from BxPC-3 (H) and MiaPaCa-2 (I) cells by Seahorse Mito Stress testing. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (J and K) Oxygen consumption rate in control and valine tRNA–KD group from BxPC-3 (J) and MiaPaCa-2 (K) cells by Seahorse Mito Stress testing. ***P < 0.001, by1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To further investigate whether the redistribution of these OXPHOS-related transcripts across polysome fractions reflects codon-specific translational regulation, we performed systematic analyses of m7G-modified valine codon (GTT + GTA + GTG) usage across the OXPHOS-related genes in the TE-down group and found a collectively higher mean GTT + GTA + GTG frequency compared with the global mean of 46.7 of 1,000 codons (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Notably, NDUFV2 harbored a GTT + GTA + GTG frequency of 64.3 of 1,000 codons, exceeding the global mean, whereas its GTC frequency (8.0 of 1,000) falls below the global average (13.7 of 1,000), providing an internal codon-type control within the same transcript. Similarly, UCP2 displayed a GTT + GTA + GTG frequency of 55.0 of 1,000 codons, also above the global mean. Importantly, individual OXPHOS transcripts showed differential enrichment of specific m7G-modified valine codons relative to the global average, such that distinct subsets of OXPHOS genes were preferentially sensitive to the loss of each cognate tRNA. This heterogeneous codon composition provides a mechanistic basis for the coordinated yet codon-specific translational downregulation of mitochondrial targets upon METTL1 depletion. By contrast, the non-m7G GTC codon was not enriched across OXPHOS genes as a group (mean 12.5 of 1,000 vs. global 13.7 of 1,000), confirming that the enrichment was specific to codons decoded by METTL1-dependent m7G-modified tRNAs rather than reflecting a general increase in overall valine codon abundance. Consistently, Western blotting confirmed reduced protein levels of NDUFV2 and UCP2 after depletion of METTL1 or valine tRNAs in PDAC cells (Figure 6, F and G). Importantly, protein levels of CD44 and calnexin — two low-valine-codon proteins not expected to be translationally sensitive to METTL1 loss, consistent with the polysome profiling data — were unchanged upon METTL1 depletion (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), confirming that METTL1 depletion selectively impaired translation of valine codon–enriched transcripts rather than globally suppressing protein synthesis.

To characterize the functional consequences of reduced translation of mRNAs encoding OXPHOS proteins, we performed Seahorse Mito Stress testing to assess mitochondrial bioenergetics following METTL1 depletion. We observed that loss of METTL1 reduced basal and maximal respiration in BxPC-3 (Figure 6H) and MiaPaCa-2 (Figure 6I) cells, suggesting that METTL1 depletion impaired OXPHOS in PDAC cells. To determine whether altered valine tRNAs contribute to METTL1-mediated defects in respiratory activity, we assessed mitochondrial respiration function after KD of valine tRNAs in PDAC cells. Consistent with METTL1 loss phenotypes, KD of valine tRNAs also reduced basal and maximal respiration in BxPC-3 (Figure 6J) and MiaPaCa-2 (Figure 6K) cells. To determine whether the observed respiratory impairment reflected a functional deficit or loss of mitochondrial mass, we assessed mitochondrial content in METTL1-KO cells. Western blotting analysis of the mitochondrially encoded proteins MT-ND1 and MT-CO2 in METTL1-KO cells showed no reduction relative to control cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Consistently, qRT-PCR analysis of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) copy numbers showed no apparent difference in the MT-ND1/β2M ratio between METTL1-KO and control cells (Supplemental Figure 4E). Together, these findings indicate that METTL1 depletion impaired mitochondrial respiratory function without reducing mitochondrial mass or biogenesis, indicating a functional rather than structural mechanism. To further assess the clinical relevance of the METTL1/tRNA/OXPHOS axis, we measured NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase core subunit V2 (NDUFV2) and uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) protein levels in 10 paired PDAC and AN tissues. Both proteins were consistently elevated in tumors compared with matched AN tissues across most patient tissue pairs (Supplemental Figure 4F), indicating translational upregulation of OXPHOS-related targets downstream of METTL1 in PDAC. Collectively, METTL1/valine tRNAs enhanced OXPHOS and energy production by affecting the translation of OXPHOS mRNAs in PDAC cells.

Overexpression of valine tRNAs and OXPHOS protein recapitulates METTL1-mediated oncogenic changes. To explore the role of METTL1-regulated valine tRNAs in PDAC oncogenic transformation, we first conducted rescue assays by inducing overexpression of individual valine tRNAs in METTL1-KO cells. Ectopic expression of Val-AAC (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D) or Val-CAC (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H) partially restored PDAC cell proliferation and colony formation following METTL1 depletion, demonstrating that both tRNA species individually contributed to the METTL1-driven oncogenic program. Notably, the partial but apparent rescue achieved by Val-CAC alone provides direct functional evidence for its indispensable role in METTL1-dependent oncogenicity, consistent with the selective enrichment of GTG codons in key OXPHOS transcripts and explaining why even a modest alteration in GTG frequency in the TE-down group translated into meaningful functional consequences for these specific targets. Nevertheless, the incomplete rescue by any single valine tRNA indicates that no individual tRNA species is sufficient to fully compensate for METTL1 loss, suggesting a cooperative requirement for the complete complement of m7G-modified valine tRNAs. To test this hypothesis, we next overexpressed all 3 valine tRNAs simultaneously in METTL1-KO cells (Figure 7, A and B). Combined ectopic expression of Val-AAC, Val-CAC, and Val-TAC fully restored the cell growth (Figure 7, C and D), colony formation (Figure 7E), and migratory capacity (Figure 7F) inhibited by KO of METTL1, confirming that the cooperative action of the complete set of m7G-modified valine tRNAs was both necessary and sufficient to recapitulate the oncogenic effects of METTL1 in PDAC cells.

Figure 7 Overexpression of valine tRNAs recapitulates METTL1-driven oncogenic changes. (A and B) Relative expression of Val-CAC (A) and Val-TAC (B) was evaluated by qRT-PCR in PDAC control and METTL1-KO cells cotransfected with empty vector or valine tRNA–overexpressing plasmids. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (C–E) Detection of proliferative activity by MTT assay (C and D) and colony formation assay (E) in PDAC control and METTL1-KO cells cotransfected with empty vector or valine tRNA–overexpressing plasmids. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (C and D) and 1-way ANOVA (E) followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Detection of migration activity by wound-healing assay in PDAC control and METTL1-KO cells cotransfected with empty vector or valine tRNA–overexpressing plasmids at 0 and 24 hours. Original magnification, ×1 (E), ×6.3 (F). ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. All data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To determine whether valine tRNA overexpression also restores downstream OXPHOS protein levels, we assessed NDUFV2 and UCP2 expression in these rescue conditions. Consistent with the restoration of oncogenic phenotypes, overexpression of valine tRNAs restored NDUFV2 and UCP2 protein levels in METTL1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 4G), further supporting the mechanistic link between the METTL1/valine tRNA axis and the translational control of mitochondrial OXPHOS components. To further confirm whether restoring OXPHOS function downstream of METTL1 is sufficient to rescue proliferative and migratory defects, we induced overexpression of NDUFV2 — a core complex I subunit whose translation is impaired upon METTL1 loss — in METTL1-KO cells. MTT and colony formation assays showed that NDUFV2 overexpression markedly restored proliferation in sgMETTL1 BxPC-3 and MiaPaCa-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Wound-healing assays further showed that NDUFV2 overexpression markedly rescued the migration deficit in these cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). Collectively, these findings suggest that the METTL1/valine tRNA axis drives oncogenic phenotypes in PDAC cells by promoting the translation of OXPHOS proteins and enhancing cellular energy production.